5 Questions With Damson Idris of FX’s ‘Snowfall’

Ray Mickshaw/FX

In Season 4 of FX’s drama Snowfall (premiering Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10pm ET/PT), it’s 1985 and business is booming for Franklin Saint (Damson Idris). Of course, when one’s in the business of dealing drugs, going bust is just a drive-by away.

As the season begins, Franklin, hobbled from his gunshot wounds, finds himself caught in the middle of South Central Los Angeles’ territorial gang conflicts. He must decide which faction’s survival will be better for his bottom line.

“Franklin’s main focus this season is to end the gang wars and get back to making money,” Idris says. “But when a member of his crew goes too far and leaves his organization vulnerable, Franklin is forced to choose between loyalty and business.”

Fortunately, answering our “5 Questions” is an easy choice:

1. What’s been your strangest or most interesting fan encounter?

I went to an event and someone screamed my Snowfall character’s name really loud, “Franklin!” When I turned around, it was Mary J. Blige. I was really humbled.

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?

When I met Robert De Niro. I was in a restaurant, and I walked up to his table and said, “I just want to say thank you.” I turned and started walking away, and he said, “Hey! What’s your name, kid?” and I said, “Damson Idris.”

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?

On the Waterfront, directed by Elia Kazan.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?

Manchester United Football Club.

5. What’s a job you had before acting?

I worked at Toys R Us as a sales assistant.