Wednesday, Feb. 17: Victims Lived to Tell the Tale on ‘I Survived a Crime’

Wednesday, Feb. 17

I Survived a Crime

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Hosted by award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez, I Survived a Crime takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cellphone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families.

Amend: The Fight for America

Netflix

New Series!

Will Smith is an executive producer of and hosts this six-part docuseries that explores the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons — as America’s most enduring hallmark of democracy. The series deploys a groundbreaking narrative format featuring a number of luminaries (Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi and more) who breathe life into speeches and writings by the 14th Amendment’s most ardent advocates and foes (including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson) with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought leaders and experts.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader features the Houston Rockets at the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in San Francisco to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN has the Chicago Blackhawks at the Detroit Red Wings, followed by the Winnipeg Jets at the Edmonton Oilers.

The Masked Dancer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Relive some of the most-talked-about moments, watch the best performances and get never-before-seen clues ahead of the Season 1 finale in the new episode “Road to the Finals — Final Clues to the Mask!” Then, one dancer takes home the Golden Mask trophy in “The Finale — One Last Mask!”

Chicago Med: “Better Is the Enemy of Good”

NBC, 8pm

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill. Meanwhile, his own stress and symptoms have Ethan (Brian Tee) struggling to get through the day.

TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s another compelling night of films featuring great performances by Black actors on Turner Classic Movies, kicking off with African American film pioneer Juano Hernández giving a critically praised performance as a freed slave in Stars in My Crown (1950), one of the few Black characters to feature prominently in a Western of that era. Hernández also appears in a smaller role in tonight’s next film, Sidney Lumet’s The Pawnbroker (1964), which more notably features Thelma Oliver in a pivotal (and controversial) scene with Best Actor Oscar nominee Rod Steiger. The film also includes a terrific Quincy Jones musical score combining jazz, soul and related genres, and marks the feature film debut of Morgan Freeman (in an uncredited role as “Man on Street”). Following that is John Huston’s 1942 drama In This Our Life, which is headlined by Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland and George Brent, and whose key plot element — driven by Ernest Anderson as a young Black paralegal falsely accused of manslaughter, and Hattie McDaniel as his mother — was rare at the time in its depiction of racial discrimination. Finally, late-night viewers can check out Super Fly (1972), the influential blaxploitation crime drama starring Ron O’Neal in a dynamic performance as a cocaine dealer trying to find a way out of the illegal drug business, with his story punctuated by Curtis Mayfield’s famous soundtrack.

Chicago Fire: “Dead of Winter”

NBC, 9pm

A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) searching for answers. Meanwhile, Cruz (Joe Minoso) is shaken up after a close call, and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) lends a helping hand to a victim.

For Life: “The Blue Wall”

ABC, 10pm

With Aaron (Nickolas Pinnock) and Marie (Joy Bryant) facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting.

S.W.A.T.: “Next of Kin”

CBS, 10pm

A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways in the new episode “Next of Kin.”

Good Trouble

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 left off, including the morning after Mariana hooked up with her boss, Evan. The show’s executive producer also promises answers to the status of Callie’s relationship with Jamie. Later in the season, the show will address the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chicago P.D.: “Instinct”

NBC, 10pm

After a series of deadly ambushes, the team goes undercover to bring down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition. However, Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) informant proves to be a loose cannon who could upset the whole operation.

Thursday, Feb. 18

UFO Witness: “The Hybrid Secret”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Evidence of a possible extraterrestrial breeding program sends Ben Hansen to San Francisco in search of answers about alien-human hybrids. He suspects there may be a link to the Betty and Barney Hill case, one of the world’s most famous abduction stories.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kyle Lowry leads the Toronto Raptors against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee. LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in TNT’s second game.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this episode welcomes celebrity contestants Robert Herjavec (playing for Seattle Union Gospel Mission), Chris Harrison (playing for Feeding America) and Alfonso Ribeiro (playing for No Kid Hungry) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Young Sheldon: “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles”

CBS, 8pm

Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes matters into her own hands when Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (returning guest star Melanie Lynskey), sends him into a tailspin in the new episode “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles.”

Hell’s Kitchen: “A Pair of Aces”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “A Pair of Aces,” one team has the best dinner service in Hell’s Kitchen history, while the other team falls flat.

Flipping Across America: “Farmhouse Flips”

HGTV, 8pm

Modern farmhouse homes are one of the most popular styles of homes among buyers, so it makes sense that they are a popular challenge for flippers to take on. In Boise, Idaho, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell (Boise Boys) get a bit more than they bargained for when they take on a farmhouse that seemed to be in good condition. And in Atlanta, Georgia, Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) have to overcome weather delays and other issues to turn a dated ’70s ranch into a gorgeous modern farmhouse.

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Nat Geo, 8pm

Go behind the scenes at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to follow the birth of the Perseverance rover, whose primary mission is to search for traces of life in an ancient river delta on Mars and collect samples for eventual return to Earth. This two-hour special shines a spotlight on the essential role of the flight technicians — the mechanics, machinists and other hands-on workers who are entrusted with the crucial job of turning the scientists’ goals and the engineers’ designs into reality, with one-of-a-kind hardware built for Mars.

Mr. Mayor: “Hearts Before Parts”

NBC, 8pm

Neil (Ted Danson) tries to convince Orly (Kyla Kenedy) that a casual fling is more serious than it is, while a trivia competition threatens to tear the staff apart.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Kiss Connection lineup of romantic films starts with 1955’s The Tender Trap, starring Frank Sinatra (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Debbie Reynolds. The rest of this evening’s Kiss Connection includes: Singin’ in the Rain (1952, Debbie Reynolds/Gene Kelly); Brigadoon (1954, Gene Kelly/Cyd Charisse); The Band Wagon (1953, Cyd Charisse/Fred Astaire); Carefree (1938, Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers); and Ginger Rogers and Joel McCrea in Primrose Path (1940), with McCrea leading off next Thursday’s final Kiss Connection evening.

B Positive: “Integration Therapy”

CBS, 8:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) realizes he lost all of his friends after his divorce, which prompts Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) to throw a party for his dialysis group in the new episode “Integration Therapy.”

The Chase: “Are You a Gambling Man?”

ABC, 9pm

Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter, one of Jeopardy’s greatest players of all time. The episode is hosted by The View’s Sara Haines and stars Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers.

Mom: “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell”

CBS, 9pm

Bigger issues are uncovered when Bonnie (Allison Janney) can’t decide what to do with the spare bedroom. Guest star Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor, in the new episode “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell.”

Call Me Kat: “All Nighter”

FOX, 9pm

Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Phil (Leslie Jordan) convince Randi (Kyla Pratt) to let them go for a night out with her to prove they aren’t old in the new episode “All Nighter.”

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Tudor Kitchen Complications”

HGTV, 9pm

A Detroit couple calls on Nicole Curtis to help remodel the odd kitchen layout in their old Tudor home when renovation challenges back them into a heavily carpeted corner.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Hunt, Trap, Rape and Release”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teams up with Lt. Barek (guest star Annabella Sciorra) and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.

The Unicorn: “A Big Move”

CBS, 9:30pm

After Wade (Walton Goggins) helps Shannon’s (returning guest star Natalie Zea) ex-husband find a job, his assistance has unintended consequences for their relationship in the new episode “A Big Move.”

Last Man Standing: “Lost and Found”

FOX, 9:30pm

Chuck (Jonathan Adams) teaches Mike (Tim Allen) and the Outdoor Man crew a valuable lesson in the new episode “Lost and Found.”

The Hustler: “Every Tic Could Be a Tell”

ABC, 10pm

A college professor and the band Coldplay are just two of the clues that lead five new contestants closer to deciding “Who is the Hustler?” as they work together to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each. The series is hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and comedian Craig Ferguson.

Clarice: “Ghosts of Highway 20”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Ghosts of Highway 20,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and the VICAP team are deployed to Tennessee, where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called “The Statesmen.”

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream

Nat Geo, 10pm

This documentary special will trace the ongoing journey of the civil rights movement through the eyes of the heroes who marched for justice and equality in the 1960s and the experiences of those on the front lines of the current fight for racial equality.

The Widower

NBC, 10pm

New Miniseries!

This three-part true-crime miniseries from the producers of Dateline NBC goes behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife, Sharon. With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, Dateline NBC veteran producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation that soon reveals that Sharon was Randolph’s sixth wife — and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances. Part 2 of The Widower airs Friday, Feb. 19, and the miniseries concludes with Part 3 on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Friday, Feb. 19

Tell Me Your Secrets

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This intense, morally complex psychological thriller revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption; and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Enrique Murciano portrays Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

For All Mankind

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

This intriguing drama set amid an alternative historical backdrop in which it was the Soviet Union, not the United States, that first landed people on the moon returns. Season 2 picks up in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War, and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president, and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are in danger of being squandered as the Americans and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.

Flora & Ulysses

Disney+

Original Film!

This comedy/adventure is based on Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora (Matilda Lawler), an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers that take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life — and her outlook — forever.

I Care a Lot

Netflix

Original Film!

This comedy/thriller that debuted at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival follows Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for exploiting the law to her financial benefit. After discovering her seemingly innocent new client (Dianne Wiest) harbors dangerous secrets, Marla and her partner (Eiza González) come to find they have unknowingly triggered a battle with a ruthless adversary (Peter Dinklage).

Tribes of Europa

Netflix

New Series!

This visually stunning, six-part German series is set in the year 2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe — Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are in Philadelphia to battle Joel Embiid and the 76ers in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. The second game features Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in Houston looking to ground the Rockets.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

An entrepreneur from San Luis Obispo, California, tries to solve an age-old problem for women: wearing high heels that are sexy and comfortable. A husband and wife from Los Angeles have a solution for a common food storage issue. Entrepreneurs from Le Claire, Iowa, present their stylish solution to a common frustration with women’s bathing suits; while a kidpreneur and her mom from Houston, Texas, persevere through hardship to launch a successful sauce company.

His Killer Fan

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When up-and-coming musician Ariana Kent (Brooke Butler) gets the opportunity to perform a duet with Josh Halliday (Ryan Cooper) at his concert, she thinks her dreams of romance with the rock superstar are finally going to come true. That is, until he lays eyes on her best friend, Kaylee (Teressa Liane), sitting in the front row. After repeated attempts to seduce Josh fail, Ariana pretends to support Josh and Kaylee’s romance. But as her obsession with Josh continues to grow, Ariana’s true intentions come to light as she believes there is only room for one girl in the front row.

The Blacklist: “Chemical Mary”

NBC, 8pm

The task force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Meanwhile, Cooper (Harry Lennix) approaches a congressman for intel.

Girls With Guns

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Weapon-wielding women headline tonight’s triple-header of crime and action films. Beginning the night is Gun Crazy (1950), an influential crime drama that tells the Bonnie and Clyde-esque tale of a crime spree embarked upon by a wife and husband (Peggy Cummins and John Dall) who love each other almost as much as they love their guns. Next, it’s a spree of a different sort in the landmark feminist film Thelma & Louise (1991), with Best Actress Oscar nominees Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the title characters whose road trip ends up in unforeseen and violent circumstances stemming from various unpleasant encounters with the men they meet. Finally, Pam Grier stars as Coffy in the 1973 blaxploitation classic about a woman who embarks on violent revenge against the drug pushers responsible for her sister’s heroin addiction.

Ancient Aliens: “Impossible Artifacts”

History, 10pm

The popular series moves to a new time slot with this episode. Throughout the world, ancient objects have been found that leave archaeologists at a loss. Could these impossible artifacts suggest that advanced — and perhaps even extraterrestrial — civilizations existed on Earth thousands of years before our own?

Saturday, Feb. 20

College Basketball

ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Saturday’s college hoops highlights include UConn at Villanova (FOX), Virginia Tech at Florida State (ESPN2), Kentucky at Tennessee (CBS), Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN) and West Virginia at Texas (ABC).

12 Strong

AMC, 8pm

The 2018 historical drama starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña makes its debut on AMC tonight. The film tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 as they work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This movie is inspired by the emotional story of Mari Gilbert (played by NYPD Blue’s Kim Delaney), a mother whose daughter’s disappearance led to the discovery of 19 bodies, many of which are believed to have been murdered by an unidentified Long Island serial killer. The film follows her relentless pursuit for answers and the truth. Deborah Norville, who covered Gilbert’s story as anchor for Inside Edition, executive produces.

Happy Birthday Sidney Poitier

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier turns 94 today, and to celebrate, Turner Classic Movies airs a double feature of two of his most renowned films. First up is Lilies of the Field (1963), featuring a Poitier performance that made him the first African American to win a Best Actor Oscar. He plays a jack-of-all-trades worker who comes upon a group of East German nuns working a farm in the Arizona desert, with the nuns believing he was sent by God to build them a new chapel. Tonight’s second film is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), the groundbreaking film featuring Poitier as a doctor whose white fiancée (Katharine Houghton) brings him home to meet her shocked parents (Best Actress Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy).

NBA Basketball: Miami at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals takes place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A small-town cook impersonates his big-city chef twin to compete in a culinary contest and falls for the woman in charge of the event, who thinks he is the brother who is married. Stars Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes.

Malcolm X

TNT, 10:45pm

This 1992 biographical drama starring Denzel Washington follows the life of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965.