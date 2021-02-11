Thursday, Feb. 11: ‘Clarice’ Makes a Chilling Return to ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Saga

Brooke Palmer ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Clarice

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

This new thriller is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Kal Penn also star.

The Stand

CBS All Access

Series Finale!

The miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s epic postapocalyptic novel comes to a conclusion.

Red Dot

Netflix

Original Film!

This Swedish action thriller follows David and Nadja, a couple in their late 20s who have been struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant, they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship and decide to travel to the mountains in the north of Sweden for a ski hike. But after a quarrel with two local hunters, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare. Soon, a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are quickly forced to flee into the cold, unforgiving wilderness, pursued by reckless shooters and their own past.

NASCAR Cup Series: Duels at Daytona

FS1, 7pm Live

FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 63rd Daytona 500.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games”

VICE, 7pm

Exhausted all your board games over the last year? In this 2011 episode of the raucous FXX comedy, the Paddy’s Pub gang introduce “Chardee MacDennis.” Level 1: Trivia, Puzzles and Artistry. Level 2: Physical Challenge, Pain and Endurance. Level 3: Emotional Battery and Public Humiliation.

Southern Charm: “Secrets Revealed”

Bravo, 8pm

This special features never-before-seen footage from Season 7.

Young Sheldon: “A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You”

CBS, 8pm

It’s a big day for the Cooper twins as 11-year-old genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) embarks on his first day of college and sister Missy (Raegan Revord) starts middle school. Unfortunately, Sheldon hits a snag when he clashes with his philosophy professor (Melanie Lynskey).

Walker: “Don’t Fence Me In”

The CW, 8pm

Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Capt. James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Brinson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Metal & Marina”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Metal & Marina,” the teams compete in a challenge to reinterpret classic Italian dishes.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

On this episode, Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Going for Sold) are flipping a big house hiding under piles of trash in Houston. Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) are hoping they can turn a messy house of their own into a big profit in Nashville. Both teams bought their messy homes for about the same price, but they’re flipping in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

The Wrong Valentine

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After her father’s passing, Emily (Mariah Robinson) tries to put herself out there. A bright student, Emily doesn’t have the easiest time making friends. With the help of Ms. Connelly (Vivica A. Fox) her senior year is in full swing, but she has yet to find a guy, let alone a Valentine of her very own. As luck would have it, the new boy at school has his eye on Emily and delivers her the annual school gift of a candy cupid. Could he be the one or does he have some ulterior motives as well?

Mr. Mayor: “Avocado Crisis”

NBC, 8pm

An avocado shortage brings the city of Los Angeles to its knees, while an exhausted Mikaela (Vella Lovell) discovers the only thing that can put her to sleep is one of Arpi’s (Holly Hunter) boring presentations.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Kiss Connection lineup of romantic films kicks off with 1956’s Written on the Wind, starring Lauren Bacall (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Rock Hudson. Also tonight: Lover Come Back (1961, Rock Hudson/Doris Day); The Thrill of It All (1963, Doris Day/James Garner); Boys’ Night Out (1962, James Garner/Kim Novak); Vertigo (1958, Kim Novak/James Stewart); Rear Window (1954, James Stewart/Grace Kelly); and, finally, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra in 1956’s High Society, with Sinatra carrying over into next Thursday’s first Kiss Connection film.

B Positive: “Phantom Limb”

CBS, 8:30pm

After missing Maddie’s (Izzy G.) soccer game due to dialysis, a depressed Drew (Thomas Middleditch) begins to question if all his sacrifices are worth it in the new episode “Phantom Limb.”

Superstore: “Conspiracy”

NBC, 8:30pm

Glenn (Mark McKinney) is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and enlists the help of Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Marcus (Jon Barinholtz) to figure out what’s going on. A memory lapse causes Jonah (Ben Feldman) to question his friendship with Garrett (Colton Dunn). Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and Mateo (Nico Santos) face an unexpected challenge with their ongoing beef.

Mom: “S’Mores and a Sadness Cocoon”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) is upset when Adam (William Fichtner) makes a big-ticket purchase without consulting her in the new episode “S’Mores and a Sadness Cocoon.”

Legacies: “Hold on Tight”

The CW, 9pm

The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer’s (guest star Ben Geurens) next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for. Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan (Leo Howard) reminds Josie (Kaylee Bryant) why she doesn’t trust herself with magic.

Call Me Kat: “Eggs”

FOX, 9pm

A visit to the gynecologist forces Kat (Mayim Bialik) to consider freezing her eggs if she ever wants to have children in the new episode “Eggs.”

Rehab Addict Rescue: “New Nest, Who This?”

HGTV, 9pm

Kristin and Phil send Nicole Curtis an SOS to help them transform their attic space into a main suite with a bathroom after they find themselves dealing with unexpected growing pains when their adult children suddenly move back home to the unready new nest.

The Unicorn: “No Exit”

CBS, 9:30pm

While at an escape room for a fun evening, Wade (Walton Goggins) has an embarrassing slip of the tongue that creates an uncomfortable situation for Shannon (Natalie Zea) in the new episode “No Exit.”

Last Man Standing: “Preschool Confidential”

FOX, 9:30pm

Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) attempt to have both her granddaughters admitted to an elite preschool puts her in a sticky situation to return a political favor in the new episode “Preschool Confidential.”

Friday, Feb. 12

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

This young-adult romance movie follows a couple (Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen) caught in a time loop.

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård

discovery+

New Series!

This four-part docuseries looks at the life of, and accusations against, indicted sex trafficker and former fashion mogul Peter Nygård.

Judas and the Black Messiah

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

This biopic chronicles the betrayal and assassination of Black Panther party chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) in the late 1960s.

Into the Dark: “Tentacles”

Hulu

The holiday-themed horror anthology series returns with a Valentine’s Day episode.

Hate by Dani Rovira

Netflix

On the stage of the Soho CaixaBank Theatre in Málaga, Spain, actor Dani Rovira offers his most sincere, delirious and non-filtered vision of the human being in these current times. If your laughter is primitive, you’re a vegan, you have a dog or a cat, you frequently visit Instagram, you’re doing remodeling, you’re a mother, you are Antonio Banderas himself, you use dating apps or you’re just quick-tempered, get ready: There’s hate for everyone.

Nadiya Bakes

Netflix

New Series!

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as British TV chef Nadiya Hussain returns to her happy place — baking — and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Netflix

Original Film!

In this third installment of the hit film series based on Jenny Han’s novel, as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

MacGyver: “SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini”

CBS, 8pm

Leave it to MacGyver to multitask. This week’s episode is not only a chance for guest star Jorge Garcia to reprise his Hawaii Five-O character, conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega, it’s also a Lost reunion for Garcia (lovable Hurley) and Henry Ian Cusick, who played stoic Desmond on the 2004-10 ABC drama long before he became audacious Phoenix Foundation owner Russ Taylor. “I was used to Jorge with his long hair saying ‘Dude!’ And I’m sure he was expecting me to go, ‘Brother!’ at some point,” Cusick says, laughing. Here, they’re not yet that chummy. Jerry shows up unannounced at the Phoenix offices and Russ’ initial assessment is that he’s “a lunatic,” Cusick says. Then he learns Jerry has worked with the 5-0 task force (yes, Steve McGarrett’s name is mentioned!) and has vital intel revealing the nefarious group Codex is still at large. If Phoenix is able to infiltrate and defeat this cell with Jerry’s help, could this be the start of a new alliance?

Self-Made Mansions: “Against the Odds”

HGTV, 8pm

On this episode, Clinton Kelly helps Derrek Burr, owner of Kwik-Hang, and his wife Chelsea search for the house of their dreams. Derrek turned his late father’s no-drill curtain rod bracket into a brand that has sold over $8 million of the brilliant tools so far.

Galentine’s Day Nightmare

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

It’s the day before Valentine’s, a time for all the single girls to celebrate being single. Though her career is on the upswing and she’s landed her dream job, Claire (Camille Stopps) can’t say the same for her personal life and decides a night on the town with her girlfriends is what she needs. When she meets Brian (Anthony Grant), she thinks she may have found the one, but soon realizes that Brian is actually married to her boss. Now in a terrible predicament, Claire’s nightmare is only beginning when her boss is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.

The Blacklist: “The Wellstone Agency”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend. Aram (Amir Arison) goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals, while Park (Laura Sohn) helps a friend in trouble.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows

Nickelodeon, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the horror anthology series based on the kids cult classic, an all-new Midnight Society group of kids learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman.

TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting tonight and airing through Sunday (Valentine’s Day), Turner Classic Movies airs some of the greatest romantic movies of all time, ranging from tear-jerking dramas to romantic comedies. The romantic weekend getaway begins on a very passionate note tonight with the iconic 1942 Oscar winner Casablanca, the beloved drama featuring a classic romantic triangle among Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. Also tonight: West Side Story (1961), Marty (1955), Crossing Delancey (1988) and Brief Encounter (1945).

Magnum P.I.: “Someone to Watch Over Me”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Someone to Watch Over Me,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are tasked with finding a missing man with a gunshot wound who is in need of emergency surgery.

Hip Hop Uncovered

FX, 9pm

New Series!

Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series, directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip-hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into one of music’s most dominant genres.

William Shatner Meets Ancient Aliens

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Ancient Aliens kicks off its new season with this two-hour episode that crosses over with William Shatner’s History series The UnXplained. The Star Trek legend sits down with Giorgio Tsoukalos of Ancient Aliens and a roundtable of other leading experts including Erich von Däniken, David Childress, William Henry, Linda Moulton Howe and more. Together they explore everything from human origins to groundbreaking archaeological finds, new understandings of the cosmos and the profound possibility that we are not alone in the universe.

Saturday, Feb. 13

TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway

TCM, all day

Catch a Classic!

There may be more romance than your heart can take as TCM’s Valentine’s Day weekend salute to classic big-screen love stories continues with its second day, featuring Love Affair (1939), The Shop Around the Corner (1940), From Here to Eternity (1953), Gigi (1958), Doctor Zhivago (1965), Magnificent Obsession (1954), Roman Holiday (1953), Pillow Talk (1959), The Goodbye Girl (1977), The Philadelphia Story (1940) and Woman of the Year (1942).

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Food Network, 12pm

Guy Fieri ropes his chef pals into a chocolate-themed outing that features Rocco DiSpirito’s lobster with white chocolate vanilla bourbon gravy and Jet Tila’s mole-poblano chicken wings. The one we’re saving room for: Michael Voltaggio’s cocoa blackened steak.

30 Coins

HBO2, 12pm

Ahead of February 15’s season finale on HBO, binge the first seven episodes of this Spanish-language fright-fest about a badass exorcist (Eduard Fernández) battling supernatural terrors to find Judas’ blood money first.

Death Saved My Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

On the surface it seems Jade (Meagan Good) has it all — a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. But behind closed doors, her life is far from idyllic. Her husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) is a controlling man who is physically and psychologically abusive. When Jade decides to leave Ed, he tells her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will,” a threat that becomes very real when she discovers he has hired someone to kill her. Knowing no one will believe her, Jade realizes the only way to escape Ed is to make him believe the hitman completed the job and that she is dead.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Kevin Durant visits his former teammates when the Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Playing Cupid

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A modern-day Emma finds David Martinez being secretly set up with his daughter’s teacher when the young girl begins a matchmaking business for a school project. Stars Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez and Mia Quaranta De La Rosa.

Saturday Night Live: “Regina King/Nathaniel Rateliff”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actress Regina King (Watchmen), who made her feature film directorial debut with the current release One Night in Miami…, makes her SNL hosting debut tonight. She is joined by musician Nathaniel Rateliff, making his first appearance as SNL’s musical guest.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Evil Lives Here

discovery+

Season Premiere!

This series explores the true stories of people who shared a home and a life with a loved one who would become a killer. With exclusive interviews and never-before-told accounts of the years and critical moments leading up to these vicious acts, the series showcases the devastating and often undiscussed consequences on the people who have nurtured, loved and raised a murderer. The series is now accompanied by the aftershow Talking Evil, featuring interviews with family members featured on the most recent episode of Evil Lives Here.

TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Today is Valentine’s Day, and also the final day of Turner Classic Movies’ weekend-long salute to the greatest romantic movies ever. There’s another full day of films ahead, with the lineup featuring: The Enchanted Cottage (1945), Swing Time (1936), Wuthering Heights (1939), It Happened One Night (1934), A Patch of Blue (1965), The Lady Eve (1941), Now, Voyager (1942), The Age of Innocence (1993), The Way We Were (1973), City Lights (1931), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) and Sunday in New York (1963).

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30pm Live

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 63rd Daytona 500. Top contenders include Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Hamlin won last year’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 with a photo finish in overtime.

NHL Hockey

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 3pm

The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on NBC, followed by the Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights on NBCSN.

Cherries Wild

FOX, 7pm

New Series!

Hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay — during which a team of two contestants will try to “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize.

Sincerely, Yours, Truly

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Hayley finds a wedding ring with a letter hidden in a drawer in her new condo, she decides to write back … and the mysterious lover replies, starting a chain of letters and events that will change her life forever! Love does exist — in the most unexpected places!

Bless the Harts: “Crappy Death Day”

FOX, 7:30pm

New Episodes!

Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) tries to get a refund from a psychic, and Wayne’s (voice of Ike Barinholtz) fishing trip with buddies from work turns into a hunt for a dangerous species. Guest voices in the new episode “Crappy Death Day” include Ken Jeong, David Herman, Jon Hamm, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell and Kevin Michael Richardson.

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre will return to the airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host, and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

The Simpsons: “Diary Queen”

FOX, 8pm

New Episodes!

Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) finds a diary belonging to his old teacher, Mrs. Krabappel (voice of the late Marcia Wallace), and learns a surprising secret in the new episode “Diary Queen.”

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8pm

Original Film!

After volunteering to participate in a crossword-solving competition with a new supercomputer, crossword puzzle editor Tess Harper finds herself swept into the investigation of the bizarre murder of a tech CEO. Starring Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven and John Kapelos.

Home Town: “All in the Family”

HGTV, 8pm

Danny is one of Laurel’s most passionate proponents of restoring old homes and he’s also Erin’s uncle. Ben and Erin Napier show him two historic properties, both built around 1900. One house charms Danny with its huge size and fond memories of family gatherings. The other is smaller but entices him with historical details and Ben and Erin’s vision for a beautiful restoration.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Cell 99”

PBS, 8pm

Searching for the secret to her father’s fate, Eliza (Kate Phillips) goes to an abandoned prison. When the Duke (Stuart Martin) joins her, they stumble upon a nefarious criminal enterprise.

Thor: Ragnarok

TNT, 8pm

TNT’s big-ticket movie for the evening is the third installment of the franchise film series. Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston star. Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.

The Great North

FOX, 8:30pm

New Series!

After a sneak preview last month, this new animated comedy begins in its regular time slot. The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close. The voice cast also includes Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and guest appearances by Alanis Morissette. In the new episode “Avocado Barter Adventure,” Wolf (Forte) tries to find the perfect six-month anniversary gift for Honeybee (Sloan).

NCIS: Los Angeles: “The Frogman’s Daughter”

CBS, 9pm

The mission is personal for Sam (LL Cool J) in the new episode “The Frogman’s Daughter.” When his daughter, Kam (guest star Kayla Smith), is kidnapped after leading citywide protests, he will stop at nothing to find her.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

CNN, 9pm

New Series!

The Oscar nominee begins his charming six-part study of the country’s history, via its food, devouring fried pizza in Naples.

Bob’s Burgers: “Romancing the Beef”

FOX, 9pm

New Episodes!

Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) convinces her parents to cash in on the lucrative Valentine’s Day dinner business, even though it will put their own Valentine’s Day plans on hold.

The Lady and the Dale

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

The four-part documentary series from award-winning producers Mark and Jay Duplass reaches its conclusion. The series follows the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who rose to prominence during the 1970s oil crisis with her promotion of a fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as the Dale. Her promotional zeal thrust her into fierce public and media scrutiny, which uncovered a web of mystery and suspicion about the car’s technology and her own checkered past.

The Food That Built America: “The Chocolate Rush”

History, 9pm

The series moves to its regular time slot with this sweet episode about chocolate. It begins in 1919, when Milton Hershey is king of the chocolate business. But everything changes when, during a post-World War I drop in sugar prices, a rush of competitors spring up, including his former employee H.B. Reese, who will go on to create the bestselling candy on the planet. But Reese isn’t Hershey’s only rival. Soon, a brilliant marketer comes up with not one, but two of the most iconic candy bars in history.

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music

NBC, 9pm

This two-hour anniversary special celebrates Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry and features some of country music’s biggest stars performing on the iconic Opry stage. Performances include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood. In addition to original songs, the special features one-of-a-kind Opry member collaborations and incredible covers. The special will also have archival footage including interviews, performances and appearances by many more of today’s Opry members and legendary artists. Grand Ole Opry members Paisley and Shelton cohost the event.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are behind this fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland. The two will reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish. The half-hour, eight-episode series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and high jinks leading the way. In the premiere episode, “Food & Drink,” Sam and Graham explore (perhaps a little too passionately) what it takes to make the world’s finest whisky and to cook “only in Scotland” dishes like haggis.

Family Guy: “Boy’s Best Friend”

FOX, 9:30pm

New Episodes!

Brian (voice of Seth MacFarlane) bonds with his new girlfriend’s son in the new episode “Boy’s Best Friend.”

NCIS: New Orleans: “Leda and the Swan, Part 2”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Leda and the Swan, Part 2,” the NCIS team continues the investigation into an officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist, zeroing in on a prime suspect who’s been working the system for years.

Lincoln: Divided We Stand

CNN, 10pm

New Series!

Sterling K. Brown narrates the triumphs and tragedies of Honest Abe in this six-part docuseries.

The Long Song

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Facing labor unrest and financial ruin for the plantation, Robert’s (Jack Lowden) sanity starts to unravel, with devastating effects on July (Tamara Lawrance). Years later, she makes a remarkable discovery.

Your Honor

Showtime, 10pm

Season Finale!

Star Bryan Cranston, who also directed this episode, promises it will shock, saying that his character, Judge Michael Desiato, “attempts to become someone that he is not, and any time someone compromises their soul, there is a price to be paid.”

Sister Wives

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season, Kody Brown, his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — and their families relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they hoped to start an exciting new chapter of their lives. Little did they know that settling down in temporary homes before breaking ground on the land they purchased would be harder than they thought. This season, we see the Browns continuing to work through their new lifestyle of living apart from one another and the stressful decisions they must make about their future home. Like the rest of the world, COVID-19 puts an extra strain on the family and the Browns’ big gatherings and large parties that brought the family together are now a thing of the past.

Monday, Feb. 15

Aliens in Alaska

discovery+

New Series!

Alaska is a hotbed for UFO sightings, abductions and extraterrestrial encounters. Why are these otherworldly visitors drawn to America’s last frontier? In this hourlong series, shocking new evidence and personal testimony from local witnesses shed light on the alien activity. In the series premiere, “Men in Black,” a fleet of glimmering orbs stalks the skies above Anchorage; strange men in black suits knock on the door of a UFO witness after an eerie light show in North Pole, Alaska; and a woman is terrorized by a pack of small humanoid creatures that only she can see.

The Crew

Netflix

New Series!

This comedy stars Kevin James as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

9-1-1: “Buck Begins”

FOX, 8pm

While the 118 race to save the lives of workers trapped in a five-alarm factory fire, Buck (Oliver Stark) confronts issues from his childhood in the new episode “Buck Begins.”

100 Day Dream Home: “Bringing Home Baby”

HGTV, 8pm

Gabby and Foster are looking to move out of his parents’ home and start their new life with their new baby — right next door. Building this dream home on sentimental property is an exciting task for Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, but before they can get started, they have to clear the lot filled with decades of collectibles. And while Brian deals with an unexpected accident on the job site, Mika deals with designing a kitchen for a picky chef. The 100-day deadline is certainly a challenge with this build!

North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator

Nat Geo, 8pm

This two-hour special takes a deep dive into the past and making of Kim Jong Un, his leadership decisions and the grip he holds on North Korea’s uncertain future. The show delves into the complex family dynamics of the Kim dynasty and offers a look at the psychology and life that make up the elusive Supreme Leader.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Danger Words”

NBC, 8pm

Contestants play “Danger Word,” new game “Name Dropper,” “Oh Ship” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs.” The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to “Know or Go” and that winner advances to “Hotter Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize.

America’s Hidden Stories: “George Washington’s Secret Love”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Did George Washington love a Loyalist woman? Did their doomed romance lead to his rebelling against the British Empire? What happened when, during America’s War of Independence, Washington took over the mansion of this woman who spurned him? And, why did Revolutionary politicians condemn her to death?

Written & Directed by Richard Brooks

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Some of the finest work by acclaimed filmmaker Richard Brooks can be seen tonight when Turner Classic Movies airs four films that he wrote and directed, mostly from his later career as an independently working producer/director, but also one film from his studio days. First is Brooks’ chilling 1967 neo-noir adaptation of Truman Capote’s true-crime book In Cold Blood; Brooks received Oscar nominations for his direction and screenplay. The filmmaker won an Oscar for the screenplay of tonight’s next film, the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Elmer Gantry (1960), Brooks’ first movie outside a studio contract, which he adapted from Sinclair Lewis’ novel and which stars Best Actor Oscar winner Burt Lancaster as the titular con man. Next is Best Picture Oscar nominee Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958), the last film Brooks made while under contract with MGM, starring Oscar nominees Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman. Brooks received a Best Director Oscar nomination and shared an Oscar nod with James Poe for their screenplay adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play. The final film tonight is Lord Jim (1965), an adventure film starring Peter O’Toole that Brooks adapted from Joseph Conrad’s novel.

Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

It all comes down to this. Which talented young baker will wow the judges and go home with the sweet grand prize of $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine, and the title of Kids Baking Champion?

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Difficult Conversations”

FOX, 9pm

The 126 arrive at a horrific highway crash, and Owen (Rob Lowe) and Gwyneth (guest star Lisa Edelstein) face a tough decision in their relationship in the new episode “Difficult Conversations.”

30 Coins: “Sacrifice”

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

The first season of the Spanish mystery horror series about exorcist and ex-con Father Vergara and the paranormal phenomena that plague him comes to an end.

Ty Breaker: “A New Level to Entertain”

HGTV, 9pm

Starr and Antoine Person hastily moved to Atlanta after a new work opportunity, and now that they’re settled, they are wondering if they made the right decision on their home. Their dreams of entertaining friends and family from out of town don’t seem appealing in their cold and dark lower level. Should they trust Ty to make it a home they’ll be proud to show off to their guests? Or choose Sabrina’s plan in a new home that would give them a blank slate to create their dream entertainment space?

The Wall: “Jason and Jay”

NBC, 9pm

Jason and Jay are Navy veterans and husbands from Darnestown, Maryland. It’s hard not to root for these dreamers as they face the Wall and look to walk away with millions of dollars.

American Experience: “Voice of Freedom”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the fascinating life of celebrated singer Marian Anderson. In 1939, after being barred from performing at Constitution Hall because she was Black, she triumphed at the Lincoln Memorial in what became a landmark moment in American history.

Seizing Justice: The Greensboro 4

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

In February 1960, a simple coffee order at America’s favorite five-and-dime store sparked a series of events that would help put an end to segregation in the United States. Join us as we detail the extraordinary story of otherwise ordinary young men, four African American college students whose nonviolent sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter started a revolution. This title is part of Smithsonian Channel’s monthlong programming carefully curated with new titles to commemorate Black History Month every Monday evening.

Snowpiercer: “A Single Trade”

TNT, 9pm

As the Big Alice crew is granted shore leave on Snowpiercer, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Wilford (Sean Bean) have differing options on the future.

The Good Doctor: “Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices”

ABC, 10pm

Lim (Christina Chang) is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Elsewhere, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire (Antonia Thomas) makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.

The Salisbury Poisonings

AMC, 10pm

Miniseries Finale!

In the fourth and final episode of the miniseries, Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) learns the poison’s contamination radius may be even larger. Shaken by the experience of the past few months, the people of Salisbury vow to regain safety in their treasured city and rebuild their lives.

The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Nat Geo, 10pm

Get an unprecedented look at the new United States Air Force One aircrafts and the cutting-edge engineering and technology that transform the plane into a top-secret command center. Featuring archival footage and interviews with past presidents and President Trump, the special shines a light on the elite women and men who maintain and fly the most important airplane in the world.

The Wall: “Terra and Brandi”

NBC, 10pm

Terra, a primary school principal, and Brandi, an admissions counselor, are sisters from Atlanta. With life-changing money on the Wall, will these two ace their game and walk away with millions?

MLK: The Assassination Tapes

Smithsonian Channel, 10pm

April 4, 1968. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is gunned down on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. It was all caught on film, tape and audio. So why have we seen so little of it? The well-known photograph of Dr. King’s aides pointing toward the direction of the gunfire is iconic, but tells only part of the story. For the first time, a remarkable collection of recently rediscovered footage has been chronologically reassembled. The resulting documentary allows us to revisit the tumultuous events surrounding one of the most shocking assassinations in America and relive history through the voices of the era. This title is part of Smithsonian Channel’s monthlong programming carefully curated with new titles to commemorate Black History Month every Monday evening.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Netflix

Original Film!

Bear Grylls stars in this 90-minute interactive movie for the whole family. The protective fence surrounding a wildlife sanctuary has mysteriously suffered a breach, and now animals are on the loose. Bear is called in to help rescue a mischievous baboon, track down a hungry lion and fix the fence before any more animals get out. Three urgent missions await you, with only so much time to complete them, and Bear needs your help. With the possibility of completing a secret mission, each decision impacts this interactive adventure, so make your choices count.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are on the road against Jonas Valanciunas and the Memphis Grizzlies. In TNT’s second game, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 8pm

Brad Garrett, Donald Faison and Cheryl Hines make up the celebrity panel on To Tell the Truth. This week, everyone is rockin’ out with this memorable crew of heroes featuring a rock ’n’ roll fashion designer, a professional line sitter, a top finger tutter, a professional harpist and a person who has superhuman memory.

The Resident: “Requiems & Revivals”

FOX, 8pm

As Nic (Emily VanCamp) struggles with her recovery, her close friend and former Chastain colleague, Billie (Jessica Lucas), comes back to the hospital to support her in the new episode “Requiems & Revivals.”

Young Rock

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

This semiautobiographical, 11-episode single-camera comedy is inspired by the different chapters and memorable characters of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s formative years — from growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami. Johnson himself appears in each episode as a narrator, and three actors portray him at different times in his life: Adrian Groulx (age 10), Bradley Constant (age 15) and Uli Latukefu (ages 18-20).

Star of the Month: John Garfield

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed actor John Garfield is back in an evening featuring eight more of his memorable dramatic performances. The night begins with Humoresque (1946), a melodrama costarring Joan Crawford and plenty of classical music and popular standards. Also among tonight’s lineup are Saturday’s Children (1940), costarring Ann Shirley and Claude Rains; Garfield’s first film, the 1938 Lane sisters vehicle Four Daughters, directed by Michael Curtiz and featuring a Garfield performance that earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination; that film’s first sequel, Four Wives (1939); Daughters Courageous (1939), which re-teamed Garfield with the Lane sisters and director Curtiz (but is unrelated to the Four Daughters series); Tortilla Flat (1942), an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s novel also starring Spencer Tracy and Hedy Lamarr; the film noir Castle on the Hudson (1940); and Dust Be My Destiny (1939).

Kenan

NBC, 8:30pm

New Series!

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) stars in and produces this comedy. He plays an Atlanta morning TV host who is still mourning his late wife while trying to raise their two young girls. All the while, other people — from his brother, Gary (Chris Redd) to his father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) — are trying to give Kenan advice for moving on that isn’t necessarily wanted at first.

Each and Every Day

MTV, 9pm

With the rise of teen suicide exacerbated by the pandemic, MTV Documentary Films’ Each and Every Day from Peabody-winning director Alexandra Shiva showcases the experiences of young people and the urgency of talking about mental health and getting help. Shiva and producer Lindsey Megrue speak with young people who have attempted suicide or had suicidal ideations as they share their experiences and the ways they have sought help. In August 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that a quarter of young adults have seriously contemplated suicide during the pandemic. The film features nine young people that span across race, ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds across the country, sharing their personal stories in an intimate and engaging conversation that goes deep into the fastest-growing epidemic among teens and young adults today. Audiences not only hear their stories of depression, anxiety and other mental health concerns, but also see the uplifting message of hope, recovery and the importance of treatment and honest conversation. “Making this film I saw first hand the way young people are dealing with their mental health challenges, including talking openly about suicide,” says Shiva. “It inspires me and gives me hope that young people don’t shy away from this issue, because talking about it saves lives.”

Black-ish: “High Water Mark”

ABC, 9pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) is still hesitant about recreational use after catching Junior (Marcus Scribner) and Olivia (Katlyn Nichol) smoking weed together. Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) tries to intervene. Meanwhile, Diane (Marsai Martin) asks Jack (Miles Brown) to help her with her senior prank and he is happy to be included.

Trickster

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

This supernatural drama comes to a close tonight.

Prodigal Son: “Head Case”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Head Case,” the team investigates the murder of an architect who was tasked with renovating a supposedly haunted hotel.

Home Again With the Fords: “To Honor a Childhood Home”

HGTV, 9pm

Allison bought the house she grew up in, which is across the street from Pittsburgh’s most celebrated television icon, Mr. Rogers. Leanne and Steve Ford bring Allison’s aesthetic into her “new” home while helping to preserve many of her treasured memories.

This Is Us: “In the Room”

NBC, 9pm

The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song

PBS, 9pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of African American religion beginning with the Atlantic slave trade and the extraordinary ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted faith practices from the brutality of slavery to emancipation.

Mixed-ish: “Livin’ on a Prayer”

ABC, 9:30pm

Bow (Erika Himmel) takes an interest in going to church with her friends, much to her parents’ dismay. Meanwhile, Santi (Mykai-Michelle Harris) and Jonah (Ethan William Childress) try to prepare for hell. Guest starring Richard Wharton as Shaman Dave Sr., Trinitee Stokes as Tamika, Isabel Meyers as Rebecca and Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela.

Big Sky: “Let It Be Him”

ABC, 10pm

While knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald (Brian Geraghty), which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair’s prior meeting.

Nurses: “Mirror Box”

NBC, 10pm

Grace (Tiera Skovbye) makes a major discovery in the fight against Dr. Hamilton (Peter Stebbings). Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) supports his patient’s fiancée when an unexpected side effect arises. Naz (Sandy Sidhu) treats an amputee whose rare condition requires creative solutions. Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) tries to help a hypochondriac leave the hospital for good.

Temptation Island

USA Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the reality competition series, four new couples are packing up their emotional baggage and heading to Maui for the ultimate test of their relationships. Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide if they will commit to a lifetime together — or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find “the one.”

Tyler Perry’s The Oval

BET & BET Her, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

The one-hour drama returns for Season 2 on a new night, at a special time (it moves to its regular Tuesday time slot 90 minutes earlier starting Feb. 23). The series lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs, and also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the White House.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Amend: The Fight for America

Netflix

New Series!

Will Smith is an executive producer of and hosts this six-part docuseries that explores the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons — as America’s most enduring hallmark of democracy. The series deploys a groundbreaking narrative format featuring a number of luminaries (Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi and more) who breathe life into speeches and writings by the 14th Amendment’s most ardent advocates and foes (including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson) with insights from an inclusive array of contemporary thought leaders and experts.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader features the Houston Rockets at the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in San Francisco to take on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN has the Chicago Blackhawks at the Detroit Red Wings, followed by the Winnipeg Jets at the Edmonton Oilers.

The Masked Dancer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Relive some of the most-talked-about moments, watch the best performances and get never-before-seen clues ahead of the Season 1 finale in the new episode “Road to the Finals — Final Clues to the Mask!” Then, one dancer takes home the Golden Mask trophy in “The Finale — One Last Mask!”

Chicago Med: “Better Is the Enemy of Good”

NBC, 8pm

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) runs into trouble when one of his trial patients falls ill. Meanwhile, his own stress and symptoms have Ethan (Brian Tee) struggling to get through the day.

TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s another compelling night of films featuring great performances by Black actors on Turner Classic Movies, kicking off with African American film pioneer Juano Hernández giving a critically praised performance as a freed slave in Stars in My Crown (1950), one of the few Black characters to feature prominently in a Western of that era. Hernández also appears in a smaller role in tonight’s next film, Sidney Lumet’s The Pawnbroker (1964), which more notably features Thelma Oliver in a pivotal (and controversial) scene with Best Actor Oscar nominee Rod Steiger. The film also includes a terrific Quincy Jones musical score combining jazz, soul and related genres, and marks the feature film debut of Morgan Freeman (in an uncredited role as “Man on Street”). Following that is John Huston’s 1942 drama In This Our Life, which is headlined by Bette Davis, Olivia de Havilland and George Brent, and whose key plot element — driven by Ernest Anderson as a young Black paralegal falsely accused of manslaughter, and Hattie McDaniel as his mother — was rare at the time in its depiction of racial discrimination. Finally, late-night viewers can check out Super Fly (1972), the influential blaxploitation crime drama starring Ron O’Neal in a dynamic performance as a cocaine dealer trying to find a way out of the illegal drug business, with his story punctuated by Curtis Mayfield’s famous soundtrack.

Chicago Fire: “Dead of Winter”

NBC, 9pm

A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) searching for answers. Meanwhile, Cruz (Joe Minoso) is shaken up after a close call, and Ritter (Daniel Kyri) lends a helping hand to a victim.

I Survived a Crime

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Hosted by award-winning ABC News reporter Gio Benitez, I Survived a Crime takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects. Using surveillance and cellphone footage captured during the crime, the series follows individuals going about their daily lives who were confronted with a dangerous situation and forced to make a quick decision on how to protect themselves or their families.

For Life: “The Blue Wall”

ABC, 10pm

With Aaron (Nickolas Pinnock) and Marie (Joy Bryant) facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting.

S.W.A.T.: “Next of Kin”

CBS, 10pm

A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways in the new episode “Next of Kin.”

Good Trouble

Freeform, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 picks up right where Season 2 left off, including the morning after Mariana hooked up with her boss, Evan. The show’s executive producer also promises answers to the status of Callie’s relationship with Jamie. Later in the season, the show will address the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Chicago P.D.: “Instinct”

NBC, 10pm

After a series of deadly ambushes, the team goes undercover to bring down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition. However, Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) informant proves to be a loose cannon who could upset the whole operation.

Thursday, Feb. 18

UFO Witness: “The Hybrid Secret”

discovery+

Season Finale!

Evidence of a possible extraterrestrial breeding program sends Ben Hansen to San Francisco in search of answers about alien-human hybrids. He suspects there may be a link to the Betty and Barney Hill case, one of the world’s most famous abduction stories.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Kyle Lowry leads the Toronto Raptors against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee. LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers play host to the Brooklyn Nets in TNT’s second game.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, this episode welcomes celebrity contestants Robert Herjavec (playing for Seattle Union Gospel Mission), Chris Harrison (playing for Feeding America) and Alfonso Ribeiro (playing for No Kid Hungry) as they compete for a chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

Young Sheldon: “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles”

CBS, 8pm

Meemaw (Annie Potts) takes matters into her own hands when Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) philosophy teacher, Professor Ericson (returning guest star Melanie Lynskey), sends him into a tailspin in the new episode “An Existential Crisis and a Bear That Makes Bubbles.”

Hell’s Kitchen: “A Pair of Aces”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “A Pair of Aces,” one team has the best dinner service in Hell’s Kitchen history, while the other team falls flat.

Flipping Across America: “Farmhouse Flips”

HGTV, 8pm

Modern farmhouse homes are one of the most popular styles of homes among buyers, so it makes sense that they are a popular challenge for flippers to take on. In Boise, Idaho, Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell (Boise Boys) get a bit more than they bargained for when they take on a farmhouse that seemed to be in good condition. And in Atlanta, Georgia, Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) have to overcome weather delays and other issues to turn a dated ’70s ranch into a gorgeous modern farmhouse.

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Nat Geo, 8pm

Go behind the scenes at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to follow the birth of the Perseverance rover, whose primary mission is to search for traces of life in an ancient river delta on Mars and collect samples for eventual return to Earth. This two-hour special shines a spotlight on the essential role of the flight technicians — the mechanics, machinists and other hands-on workers who are entrusted with the crucial job of turning the scientists’ goals and the engineers’ designs into reality, with one-of-a-kind hardware built for Mars.

Mr. Mayor: “Hearts Before Parts”

NBC, 8pm

Neil (Ted Danson) tries to convince Orly (Kyla Kenedy) that a casual fling is more serious than it is, while a trivia competition threatens to tear the staff apart.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Kiss Connection lineup of romantic films starts with 1955’s The Tender Trap, starring Frank Sinatra (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Debbie Reynolds. The rest of this evening’s Kiss Connection includes: Singin’ in the Rain (1952, Debbie Reynolds/Gene Kelly); Brigadoon (1954, Gene Kelly/Cyd Charisse); The Band Wagon (1953, Cyd Charisse/Fred Astaire); Carefree (1938, Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers); and Ginger Rogers and Joel McCrea in Primrose Path (1940), with McCrea leading off next Thursday’s final Kiss Connection evening.

B Positive: “Integration Therapy”

CBS, 8:30pm

Drew (Thomas Middleditch) realizes he lost all of his friends after his divorce, which prompts Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) to throw a party for his dialysis group in the new episode “Integration Therapy.”

The Chase: “Are You a Gambling Man?”

ABC, 9pm

Three new contestants face off against Brad Rutter, one of Jeopardy’s greatest players of all time. The episode is hosted by The View’s Sara Haines and stars Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers.

Mom: “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell”

CBS, 9pm

Bigger issues are uncovered when Bonnie (Allison Janney) can’t decide what to do with the spare bedroom. Guest star Rainn Wilson returns as Bonnie’s therapist, Trevor, in the new episode “Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell.”

Call Me Kat: “All Nighter”

FOX, 9pm

Kat (Mayim Bialik) and Phil (Leslie Jordan) convince Randi (Kyla Pratt) to let them go for a night out with her to prove they aren’t old in the new episode “All Nighter.”

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Tudor Kitchen Complications”

HGTV, 9pm

A Detroit couple calls on Nicole Curtis to help remodel the odd kitchen layout in their old Tudor home when renovation challenges back them into a heavily carpeted corner.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Hunt, Trap, Rape and Release”

NBC, 9pm

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) teams up with Lt. Barek (guest star Annabella Sciorra) and the Bronx SVU to track down a serial rapist with victims in both boroughs.

The Unicorn: “A Big Move”

CBS, 9:30pm

After Wade (Walton Goggins) helps Shannon’s (returning guest star Natalie Zea) ex-husband find a job, his assistance has unintended consequences for their relationship in the new episode “A Big Move.”

Last Man Standing: “Lost and Found”

FOX, 9:30pm

Chuck (Jonathan Adams) teaches Mike (Tim Allen) and the Outdoor Man crew a valuable lesson in the new episode “Lost and Found.”

The Hustler: “Every Tic Could Be a Tell”

ABC, 10pm

A college professor and the band Coldplay are just two of the clues that lead five new contestants closer to deciding “Who is the Hustler?” as they work together to answer a series of 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 each. The series is hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and comedian Craig Ferguson.

Clarice: “Ghosts of Highway 20”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Ghosts of Highway 20,” Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) and the VICAP team are deployed to Tennessee, where the FBI is laying siege against a fringe militia group called “The Statesmen.”

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream

Nat Geo, 10pm

This documentary special will trace the ongoing journey of the civil rights movement through the eyes of the heroes who marched for justice and equality in the 1960s and the experiences of those on the front lines of the current fight for racial equality.

The Widower

NBC, 10pm

New Miniseries!

This three-part true-crime miniseries from the producers of Dateline NBC goes behind the scenes of a decade-long investigation into Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife, Sharon. With hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, Dateline NBC veteran producer Dan Slepian captures the confounding murder investigation that soon reveals that Sharon was Randolph’s sixth wife — and the fourth to die under mysterious circumstances. Part 2 of The Widower airs Friday, Feb. 19, and the miniseries concludes with Part 3 on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Friday, Feb. 19

Tell Me Your Secrets

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This intense, morally complex psychological thriller revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Lily Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption; and Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Enrique Murciano portrays Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

For All Mankind

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

This intriguing drama set amid an alternative historical backdrop in which it was the Soviet Union, not the United States, that first landed people on the moon returns. Season 2 picks up in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War, and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president, and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are in danger of being squandered as the Americans and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon.

Flora & Ulysses

Disney+

Original Film!

This comedy/adventure is based on Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora (Matilda Lawler), an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers that take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life — and her outlook — forever.

I Care a Lot

Netflix

Original Film!

This comedy/thriller that debuted at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival follows Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for exploiting the law to her financial benefit. After discovering her seemingly innocent new client (Dianne Wiest) harbors dangerous secrets, Marla and her partner (Eiza González) come to find they have unknowingly triggered a battle with a ruthless adversary (Peter Dinklage).

Tribes of Europa

Netflix

New Series!

This visually stunning, six-part German series is set in the year 2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe — Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are in Philadelphia to battle Joel Embiid and the 76ers in the first game of ESPN’s NBA doubleheader. The second game features Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks in Houston looking to ground the Rockets.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

An entrepreneur from San Luis Obispo, California, tries to solve an age-old problem for women: wearing high heels that are sexy and comfortable. A husband and wife from Los Angeles have a solution for a common food storage issue. Entrepreneurs from Le Claire, Iowa, present their stylish solution to a common frustration with women’s bathing suits; while a kidpreneur and her mom from Houston, Texas, persevere through hardship to launch a successful sauce company.

His Killer Fan

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When up-and-coming musician Ariana Kent (Brooke Butler) gets the opportunity to perform a duet with Josh Halliday (Ryan Cooper) at his concert, she thinks her dreams of romance with the rock superstar are finally going to come true. That is, until he lays eyes on her best friend, Kaylee (Teressa Liane), sitting in the front row. After repeated attempts to seduce Josh fail, Ariana pretends to support Josh and Kaylee’s romance. But as her obsession with Josh continues to grow, Ariana’s true intentions come to light as she believes there is only room for one girl in the front row.

The Blacklist: “Chemical Mary”

NBC, 8pm

The task force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Meanwhile, Cooper (Harry Lennix) approaches a congressman for intel.

Girls With Guns

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Weapon-wielding women headline tonight’s triple-header of crime and action films. Beginning the night is Gun Crazy (1950), an influential crime drama that tells the Bonnie and Clyde-esque tale of a crime spree embarked upon by a wife and husband (Peggy Cummins and John Dall) who love each other almost as much as they love their guns. Next, it’s a spree of a different sort in the landmark feminist film Thelma & Louise (1991), with Best Actress Oscar nominees Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as the title characters whose road trip ends up in unforeseen and violent circumstances stemming from various unpleasant encounters with the men they meet. Finally, Pam Grier stars as Coffy in the 1973 blaxploitation classic about a woman who embarks on violent revenge against the drug pushers responsible for her sister’s heroin addiction.

Ancient Aliens: “Impossible Artifacts”

History, 10pm

The popular series moves to a new time slot with this episode. Throughout the world, ancient objects have been found that leave archaeologists at a loss. Could these impossible artifacts suggest that advanced — and perhaps even extraterrestrial — civilizations existed on Earth thousands of years before our own?

Saturday, Feb. 20

College Basketball

ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Saturday’s college hoops highlights include UConn at Villanova (FOX), Virginia Tech at Florida State (ESPN2), Kentucky at Tennessee (CBS), Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN) and West Virginia at Texas (ABC).

12 Strong

AMC, 8pm

The 2018 historical drama starring Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña makes its debut on AMC tonight. The film tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11 as they work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban.

The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

This movie is inspired by the emotional story of Mari Gilbert (played by NYPD Blue’s Kim Delaney), a mother whose daughter’s disappearance led to the discovery of 19 bodies, many of which are believed to have been murdered by an unidentified Long Island serial killer. The film follows her relentless pursuit for answers and the truth. Deborah Norville, who covered Gilbert’s story as anchor for Inside Edition, executive produces.

Happy Birthday Sidney Poitier

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier turns 94 today, and to celebrate, Turner Classic Movies airs a double feature of two of his most renowned films. First up is Lilies of the Field (1963), featuring a Poitier performance that made him the first African American to win a Best Actor Oscar. He plays a jack-of-all-trades worker who comes upon a group of East German nuns working a farm in the Arizona desert, with the nuns believing he was sent by God to build them a new chapel. Tonight’s second film is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), the groundbreaking film featuring Poitier as a doctor whose white fiancée (Katharine Houghton) brings him home to meet her shocked parents (Best Actress Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Best Actor Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy).

NBA Basketball: Miami at L.A. Lakers

ABC, 8:30pm Live

A rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals takes place tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat take on LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers.

Mix Up in the Mediterranean

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A small-town cook impersonates his big-city chef twin to compete in a culinary contest and falls for the woman in charge of the event, who thinks he is the brother who is married. Stars Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Lowndes.

Malcolm X

TNT, 10:45pm

This 1992 biographical drama starring Denzel Washington follows the life of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965.