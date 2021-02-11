‘The Great North’ on FOX: Sink Your Teeth Into Beef Tobin and His Family

© 2021 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Fox Media LLC.

Parks and Recreation devotees who adore Nick Offerman’s ruggedly individualistic Ron Swanson character will want a huge slab of Beef Tobin (voiced by Offerman) in FOX’s new animated comedy The Great North, which had a sneak preview last month and makes its official debut Feb. 14 at 8:30pm ET/PT as part of Animation Domination Sundays.

“From the day we chew ourselves off our mother’s umbilical cord to the day a wild animal eats us, we are fighters born to wrestle nature itself into submission year after glorious year,” Beef tells his kids as they gather at the breakfast table for meat and carbohydrates in their remote Alaskan cabin.

Beef, a single father of four and captain of fishing boat The Mighty Kathleen, is determined to keep his kids close while he mourns the loss of his wife, Kathleen. Beef maintains the delusion that Kathleen was eaten by a bear, when, in reality, she ran off to Pennsylvania with her lover.

The Tobin kids know the truth about their mom, but still humor their father. Beef’s oldest son, Wolf (Will Forte), is engaged to Honeybee Shaw (Dulcé Sloan), who drove all the way up from Fresno, California, and is often out of her element in Alaska. Teenage daughter Judy (Jenny Slate), overlooked middle son Ham (Paul Rust) and bear-suit-clad youngest son Moon (Aparna Nancherla) round out the Tobin clan.

Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally, voices Alyson Lefebvrere, Judy’s boss at the Point & Shoot Photography Studio at the Lone Moose Mall. Alanis Morissette voices herself in a little-too-ironic recurring guest role as Judy’s best friend/inspiration who appears as a vision in the Northern Lights.

The Great North comes from Bob’s Burgers writers/executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and the shows’ similarities are evident. No word if there will be any Beefsquatch sightings in Alaska.