Friday, Feb. 5: Snoopy & Woodstock’s Adventures Begin on ‘The Snoopy Show’

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 5

The Snoopy Show

Apple TV+

New Series!

This brand-new animated comedy series stars Charles Schulz’s internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Offering multigenerational viewing for children 4-11 and their caregivers, each episode of The Snoopy Show will consist of three seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. Featuring the unique animation style that has entertained millions around the globe for seven decades, the nostalgic series also showcases other cherished Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more.

Bliss

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This mind-bending love story follows recently divorced Greg (Owen Wilson), whose life is falling apart when he meets the enchanting Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory.

Invisible City

Netflix

New Series!

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

discovery+

New Series!

Medium Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 and the ensuing widespread mourning and isolation, the stakes are even higher as Theresa delivers messages and readings without leaving her home. This series will feature those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones.

Space Sweepers

Netflix

Original Film!

This Korean film follows four misfits chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in the year 2092. They eventually unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Malcolm & Marie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this achingly romantic drama, a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rév, writer/director Sam Levinson creates an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Netflix

Original Film!

This Chinese-language fantasy film is based on the Japanese fantasy novel Onmyōji and brings together Asia’s most talented creators and cast with the ambition of re-creating a classical East Asian fantasy. The film follows Abe no Seimei (Mark Chao), the most renowned yin-yang master during the Heian period, and his fantastical encounters with demons and evil spirits. Since it was first published in 1986, the original novel has enjoyed unwavering popularity, having been adapted into comic books, films, TV series, Kabuki performances and a mobile game.

Gold Rush

Discovery Channel, 8pm

The gold diggers show off their innovative Mr. Fix-It sides: Rick Ness and his crew come up with a creative repair for a major pipe issue, while Parker Schnabel’s gang gets both wash plants up and running despite a big storm. Meanwhile, Tony Beets drills test holes. Will he strike gold?

Self-Made Mansions: “Cotton and Steel”

HGTV, 8pm

Clinton Kelly helps entrepreneurs behind Extreme Plates and Fresh Clean Tees find their dream homes. The Folletts bring in $4 million a year with their steel construction plates, and the Parvises’ T-shirt subscription service has hit $20 million in sales.

MacGyver: “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage,” the secret experimental cancer treatment Mac (Lucas Till) is developing with a friend is compromised when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac’s partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent.

Killer Advice

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic attack, her family and friends suggest she see a therapist to help her cope. However, her new therapist gives her more than she bargained for.

The Blacklist: “The Fribourg Confidence”

NBC, 8pm

The task force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. Meanwhile, an old blacklist case resurfaces.

Journalists in Danger

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s triple feature of films chronicles journalists who brave war zones to bring back the story. First up, Peter Weir’s The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) follows the relationships among an Australian journalist (Mel Gibson), a British embassy officer (Sigourney Weaver) and the journalist’s Chinese/Australian local photographer contact (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Linda Hunt) amid the backdrop of an attempted 1965 coup in Indonesia. Next, in Under Fire (1983), Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman and Joanna Cassidy star as journalists involved in political intrigue and a romantic triangle during the last days of the corrupt Somozoa regime in Nicaragua before it falls to a popular revolution in 1979. Finally, the harrowing, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1984 drama The Killing Fields, about Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, is based on the actual experiences of Cambodian journalist Dith Pran (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Haing S. Ngor) and American journalist Sydney Schanberg (Best Actor Oscar nominee Sam Waterston).

The Ugly Truth

TNT, 8pm

This 2009 romantic comedy centers around Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl), a romantically challenged morning show producer whose search for Mr. Perfect has left her hopelessly single. She gets a rude awakening when her bosses team her with Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), a hardcore TV personality who promises to spill the ugly truth on what makes men and women tick.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Neighborhood watch group members worried about a shady character they’ve seen hire detective team Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks). Sounds like easy money for the partners — until they start to suspect this person may be a serial killer.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: “Gustavo and Friends”

PBS, 9pm

Watch a few of Gustavo Dudamel’s favorite performances from throughout the years: “Swan Lake” with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland; Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with Pablo Ferrández; and the finale to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Made in Italy

Showtime, 9pm

This light 2020 drama may be the closest you get to the Tuscan countryside for a while, so soak it in! Made in Italy stars Liam Neeson and son Micheál Richardson in a story that often mirrors tragedy in their own lives. (Neeson’s wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a head injury.) Jack Foster (Richardson), a London art-gallery owner going through a messy divorce, is in need of fast cash, so he turns to his estranged father (Neeson) in hopes of selling his late mother’s Italian villa. Not surprisingly, the old house needs work — much like the father-son relationship. While far from groundbreaking, this earnest effort wins points as a visual escape to a beautiful land.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: “Fireworks!”

PBS, 10pm

Bring home the fireworks with Katy Perry, Pink Martini and flamenco singer Diego El Cigala. Gustavo Dudamel leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and John Williams conducts the orchestra in his iconic music from Star Wars.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Cupcake Guys Training Camp

discovery+

Linebacker Brian “Rak” Orakpo and safety Michael “Griff” Griffin played college football for the University of Texas and for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, but now these retired players have an unexpected passion: cupcakes. With Griff as head baker, Rak as lead cupcake decorator and their lifelong friend “Little Bryan” Hynson handling the bakery business, they are known as the “Cupcake Guys.” They went viral after a national commercial campaign and now own a booming shop in Austin, Texas, and are ready to help other aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their own baking dreams. In this hourlong special, three talented bakers get 48 hours, a baking truck and — with coaching from Rak, Griff and Bryan — are tested on their baking and selling skills to determine who has what it takes to go pro. The last baker standing is awarded a seed-money investment in their business.

Wonder Woman

H&I, 10am

See Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) battle Gargantua, a 7-foot circus ape controlled by the Nazis, in this 1976 hoot of an episode.

College Basketball

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Top matchups on the college hardwood include Seton Hall at UConn (FOX), Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2), Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC), Louisville at Virginia (ESPN), Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN2), North Carolina at Duke (ESPN) and Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN).

The Pacific

History, beginning at 6:30pm

The 2010 Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning 10-part dramatic miniseries from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks about the U.S. Marine Corps’ actions in the Pacific theater of World War II makes its network debut on History starting with the first four episodes tonight. James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello and Jon Seda lead the cast.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All

Lifetime, 8pm

The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles — the scrutiny of fame, life in the shadow of famous mothers and criticism for their love choices — and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before leaving the Earth in the same tragic way. In candid interviews with family and friends, the documentary looks at the ups and downs of their personal stories, while celebrating their lives.

Mel Brooks & Gene Wilder

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The individual comedic geniuses of writer/director Mel Brooks and actor Gene Wilder combined into an even more uproarious force when they worked together on films, and tonight’s double feature spotlights two films that are among this pairing’s most hilarious high points. First up is their first teaming, for the 1967 comedy masterpiece The Producers, the directorial debut for Brooks, who won an Oscar for his screenplay. Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Wilder costars as the accountant for Zero Mostel’s Broadway producer, who plots to stage what should be a sure-fire opening night flop — a Hitler-themed musical — then take the investors’ money and run. Unfortunately, the duo is left hilariously wondering where they went right when the play somehow becomes a smash hit and their investors expect a large payout. Tonight’s second film is Blazing Saddles (1974), cowritten and directed by Brooks. It’s a riotous and scathing satire of Hollywood Westerns, particularly the racism that is literally white-washed from most of those films, with Wilder playing alcoholic gunslinger “The Waco Kid” alongside Cleavon Little’s Sheriff Bart.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at Dallas

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks play host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup.

Beverly Hills Wedding

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding — an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at a historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by “planner to the stars” Terrence Roquefort. It all seems perfect, but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans, and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory, she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill. Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny.

Saturday Night Live: “Dan Levy/Phoebe Bridgers”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Dan Levy, the cocreator and costar of the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers, who is performing as a musical guest for her first time.

Devil May Care

Syfy, 12am (late-night)

New Series!

This late-night, 15-minute animated comedy stars Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as the devil and Asif Ali as his newly hired social media coordinator.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Super Bowl Superheroes Movie Marathon

TNT, beginning at 10am

This action-packed day of superhero-themed flicks starts with Man of Steel (2013), and follows with Suicide Squad (2016), Justice League (2017), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Aquaman (2018).

To Be or Not to Be

TCM, 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

Ernst Lubitsch’s classic 1942 dark comedy is a bold combination of political satire, romance, slapstick and wartime espionage that began production before the United States entered World War II, and hit theaters about two months after America had joined the conflict, bringing audiences a timely artistic attack on the fascist powers the nation was now at war with. Jack Benny and Carole Lombard (in her final film role; she perished at age 33 in a plane crash about a month before this film’s release) are terrific as husband-and-wife actors in Nazi-occupied Warsaw who, with their acting troupe, become embroiled in a spy plot utilizing their skills at dressing up and posing as other people. Lubitsch’s film successfully walks the fine line of being a hilarious satire of Nazi ideology that also does not minimize its threat, a fact that wasn’t necessarily recognized when the film was first released, but which viewers have come to appreciate in the ensuing decades.

Puppy Bowl XVII Pre-Game Show

Animal Planet, 1pm

Ahead of Animal Planet’s long-running fan-favorite Puppy Bowl event, this pre-show features longtime Puppy Bowl sports correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inu, and field reporters Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard pumping up the crowd with pup insights on the furry matchups before the big game.

Puppy Bowl XVII

Animal Planet, 2pm

Animal Planet brings back another three-hour installment of its adorable Super Bowl counterprogramming event. This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern states bring 70 adoptable puppy players onto the field. Joining the game for the 10th year in a row is “Rufferee” Dan Schachner. Animal advocate Jill Rappaport also returns to introduce Pup Close and Personal segments that shine a light on some of these adorable athletes and other adoptable puppies across the country, in addition to the special Senior Spotlight stories that showcase how age is just a number with senior dogs who are ultimately puppies at heart.

Kitten Bowl VIII

Hallmark Channel, 2pm

TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium alongside Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley from Home & Family. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VIII.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins

Animal Planet, 5pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of this reality show — about the animal-loving Australian family carrying on the late Steve Irwin’s legacy — starts streaming today on Discovery+, but you can see the first episode on Animal Planet. On tap: The Australia Zoo reopens after closure due to COVID-19, and three tiger cubs are born!

Super Bowl LV

CBS, 6:30pm Live

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 13,000-15,000 spectators are expected to attend. CBS Sports’ play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo call the action from the broadcast booth. Canadian singer, songwriter and producer the Weeknd performs at halftime.

Tennis: Australian Open: First Round

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 7pm Live

The postponed Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2021. Novak Djokovic vies for his ninth career Australian Open title. Sofia Kenin is reigning women’s singles champion. ESPN and ESPN2 share coverage through Feb. 21.

Made for You, With Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

The owner of a secondhand wedding dress business breathes new life into used dresses, making dreams come true for brides unable to afford pricey gowns. But when she meets the perfect guy, she’s afraid to give her own heart a second chance at love.

Home Town: “Sweet Home Laurel”

HGTV, 8pm

A Laurel, Mississippi, native is ready to plant roots in the place her family has called home for generations. With her all-in budget of $100,000, Erin and Ben Napier create a quaint home that includes a home office and stylish master bedroom.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Memento Mori”

PBS, 8pm

When photographer specializing in postmortem portraits gets menacing messages from beyond the grave, Eliza’s (Kate Phillips) investigation takes her into the spirit world.

In the Long Run

Starz, 9pm

Season Finale!

A vote is looming on whether to regenerate the Eastbridge Estate or not. One final gathering at the Milton Arms brings the community together as they gear up for the final vote.

Sunday Night in America

FOX News Channel, 10pm Live

FOX News Channel presents a one-hour Super Bowl postgame special live with a group of panelists reacting to President Joe Biden’s Super Bowl interview and the results of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. FOX & Friends Weekend cohost and former sports commentator Will Cain will recap the afternoon’s events live from Tampa, Florida, alongside Outnumbered cohost Emily Compagno, FOX News contributor Lawrence Jones and FOX Nation’s Abby Hornacek.

The Long Song

PBS, 10pm

Handsome overseer Robert (Jack Lowden) arrives, sparking a bitter rivalry between July (Tamara Lawrance) and Caroline (Hayley Atwell). Meanwhile, the field hands rebel against Robert’s work demands.

The Equalizer

CBS, following Super Bowl LV

New Series!

This reimagining of the classic series stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Chris Noth also star.

Monday, Feb. 8

90 Day Fiancé: Love Games

discovery+

New Series!

Couples from TLC’s 90 Day universe compete in this elimination-style game show.

Lana Turner 100th Birthday

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress and iconic bombshell Lana Turner would have turned 100 today (born Feb. 8, 1921, as Julia Jean Turner), and to celebrate, Turner Classic Movies becomes Lana Turner Classic Movies all day today — the network is offering 12 of the star’s films over 24 hours starting early this morning. The day begins with the romantic musical comedy Latin Lovers (1953). The rest of the lineup is a nice mix of very recognizable Turner classics — such as The Postman Always Rings Twice, the 1946 film noir classic with Turner as a quintessential femme fatale; and the Oscar-winning drama The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), with Turner starring alongside Kirk Douglas — as well as lesser-aired films, like Honky Tonk, a 1941 Western featuring her first of four onscreen pairings with Clark Gable; The Big Cube, a psychological (and somewhat psychedelic) thriller from 1969; and some of her early roles in musicals like Ziegfeld Girl (1941), which began Turner’s rise as an MGM star.

Monk

H&I, 3pm

A favorite hour from 2004: Private eye Adrian Monk (Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub) takes an experimental drug for his OCD that works too well, leaving him more interested in eating than solving crime. Traylor Howard’s first episode as his assistant Natalie Teeger follows.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Shakedown”

CBS, 8pm

When Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) phone is stolen, Dave (Max Greenfield) and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) team up to get it back, only to have their mission take an unexpected turn in the new episode “Welcome to the Shakedown.”

All American: “My Mind’s Playing Tricks on Me”

The CW, 8pm

After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) gets some sage advice, he and the team rally around Chris (guest star Spence Moore II) to help him with his trauma, leaving Spencer to realize it’s time to be honest with Coop (Bre-Z) to get over his. Laura (Monet Mazur) grows concerned about Olivia’s (Samantha Logan) sobriety when she notices a change in her behavior, resulting in Laura doing something that could jeopardize their relationship. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets sidelined during a game, but his eagerness to get back on the field might have a long-term consequence.

Street Outlaws: “New King Crowned”

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Oklahoma City’s “illegal” street racers feel the need for speed, especially Monza, who challenges Ryan Martin for the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 list. Meanwhile, Farmtruck and AZN pit their Jeeper Sleeper against a ripped BMW, and Shawn tries to get his Murder Nova, a rebuilt 1969 Chevy, running straight.

9-1-1: “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?”

FOX, 8pm

Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 rush to save lives endangered by a bomb threat in the new episode “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?”

100 Day Dream Home: “Seventh Time’s the Charm”

HGTV, 8pm

Guy, Jaclyn and their two sons have lived in six different homes over the past 10 years, trying to find the perfect fit for their family. Now they have squeezed their family into a friend’s home while Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt help them build the dream home that they think is just right. But when plans for a special project fall through, Brian and Mika will have to double down to make sure they don’t disappoint.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “It Takes Three to Dangle”

NBC, 8pm

Contestants play Don’t Leave Me Hanging, Say Whaaat?!, Mt. Saint Ellen and the new game Make It Rain. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Tunde the Boy King”

CBS, 8:30pm

After a chance encounter, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) and Christina (Maribeth Monroe) unexpectedly hit it off as future sisters-in-law in the new episode “Tunde the Boy King.”

Studio C

BYUtv, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The comedy sketch show that explores the funnier side of life returns for a new season.

All Rise: “Bette Davis Eyes”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Bette Davis Eyes,” Mark (Wilson Bethel) is forced to prosecute his childhood icon, Samara Strong (guest star Lesley Ann Warren), an ’80s Hollywood star accused of murdering her husband 30 years ago.

Black Lightning

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The groundbreaking DC Comics-based drama that put a Black superhero front and center is plugging in to a more emotional power source for its fourth and final season. “A big thing this year is getting back to family and dealing with all the things that they’ve gone through,” executive producer Salim Akil previews. Picking up a year after last March’s triumphant defeat of the meta-powered Markovian army, Freeland’s electrified crime fighter Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) still mourns his old friend Henderson (Damon Gupta), who died during the battle. Meanwhile, equally supercharged daughters Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) watch over their city. “[It’s been] relatively peaceful,” Akil notes. “But after any war, gangs pop up and fight for territory.” That means fans can expect to see the return of crime lord Lala (William Catlett) as well as seemingly reformed kingpin Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krandon” Jones III). He, Akil notes ominously, is “coming [back] to town with a vengeance.”

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Friends With Benefits”

FOX, 9pm

The 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down in the new episode “Friends With Benefits.”

Ty Breaker: “When Two Families Merge”

HGTV, 9pm

On this episode, Courtney and Spencer have been together for five years and have plans to tie the knot. However, they can’t figure out how to fit their soon-to-be blended family of seven into a single home. With their oldest daughter being 19 years old and in college, Ty and Grace need to figure out a way to give her a private apartment-style living space and bring this family together.

The Wall: “Debbie and Ghadir”

NBC, 9pm

Debbie, a retired police officer, and Ghadir, a student, are a grandmother-and-granddaughter duo from Baltimore. With the all-new Free Fall +, and millions of dollars just a drop away, there is no stopping how far this duo will go.

Snowpiercer: “A Great Odyssey”

TNT, 9pm

Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) embarks on her most dangerous mission yet, while Layton (Daveed Diggs) reckons with his personal choices.

The Salisbury Poisonings

AMC, 10pm

In Episode 3 of the miniseries, life in Salisbury may be able to return to near normal as no further traces of the toxin are discovered and the contaminated areas have been cleaned. But a perfume bottle in a charity bin contains a deadly secret.

American Greed

CNBC, 10pm

The docuseries tells the jaw-dropping story of the first Big Pharma exec to do jail time in connection with the opioid epidemic. John Kapoor’s company, Insys Therapeutics, bribed doctors to prescribe the fentanyl spray Subsys, whether or not patients needed the powerful painkiller. It also recruited a stripper to be a sales rep.

Crossing Lines

Ovation, 10pm

The thriller’s third season, from 2015, finally hits U.S. TV. When one of the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutors goes missing, head Michel Dorn (Donald Sutherland) reactivates his investigative team and adds an Italian kidnapping expert (ER’s Goran Visnjic) and former Chicago cop (Lost’s Elizabeth Mitchell) to the mix.

Paranormal Declassified: “Superhuman Soldiers”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Rumors of a secret U.S. military program to develop supersoldiers with psychic powers exploded in the 1970s. Paul Beban sets out to expose the truth and gains access to a modern-day U.S. government initiative to create the superhuman army of the future.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Clash at Daytona Road Course

FS1, 7pm Live

Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway kick off with the Busch Clash at Daytona exhibition, which will be held for the first time on the famed track’s 14-turn road course.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

John Wall and the Houston Rockets head to New Orleans to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. TNT’s second game has Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Salt Lake City for a meeting with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Utah Jazz.

NCIS: “The First Day”

CBS, 8pm

NCIS investigates the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while driving home a recently released inmate in the new episode “The First Day.”

The Resident: “Home Before Dark”

FOX, 8pm

With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital and the doctors plan for their next career moves in the new episode “Home Before Dark.”

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: “Ghost in the Woods”

Nat Geo, 8pm

As winter’s icy grasp begins to tighten, Chris and Jessi Morse wage war with an aggressive predator that threatens their homestead and their lives, while Kaleb and Brittany teach survival skills to the fourth generation of Rowland children. Alex Javor finds himself surrounded by trees threatening his only source of shelter, and Michael Manzo races Mother Nature’s clock and battles harsh terrain to break ground on a future cabin.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Reckoning”

NBC, 8pm

The musical dramedy hits a high note as John Clarence Stewart’s Simon Haynes takes center stage. Having been recently (and unexpectedly) promoted to spokesman for the tech company SPRQ Point, “The questions that Simon had of ‘Why me?’ are getting answered,” Stewart says. In the Feb. 2 episode, he learned that the struggling company’s facial-recognition software on its Chirp watch has trouble identifying people of color — a public relations nightmare. Simon, who is Black, faces a difficult choice: “Will he shield the company with his face and his words, or hold the company accountable in public? What does it look like to actually bring

about change that’s not cosmetic, that actually shifts the needle?” The fallout from his decision dominates tonight’s hour, which features music from Black artists as his friend and boss, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), sees people’s inner thoughts revealed via song-and-dance numbers. “We’re a snowball running downhill really fast,” Haynes says of the growing office tension, which honors the employees’ unique experiences in the workplace and confronts their blind spots. “It’s a really beautiful thing to watch these characters navigate this avalanche.”

Star of the Month: John Garfield

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday night salute to famed actor John Garfield continues with The Sea Wolf (1941), based on Jack London’s adventure novel and costarring Edward G. Robinson and Ida Lupino; Body and Soul (1947), the film noir boxing drama that earned Garfield a Best Actor Oscar nomination; We Were Strangers (1949), a John Huston-helmed adventure film set amid the 1930s Cuban revolution; The Breaking Point (1950), a crime drama that adapts the Hemingway novel To Have and Have Not; Juarez (1939), a historical drama set in 19th-century Mexico; They Made Me a Criminal (1939), Garfield’s second film, a crime drama costarring Claude Rains, Ann Sheridan and the Dead End Kids; and Between Two Worlds (1944), a fantasy drama costarring Paul Henreid and Sydney Greenstreet.

Trickster: “Episode 5”

The CW, 9pm

Shaken by what he has learned, Jared (Joel Oulette) takes comfort from Sarah (Anna Lambe). Meanwhile, Maggie (Crystle Lightning) begrudgingly realizes she’ll need Wade (Kalani Queypo) to take on Georgina (Gail Maurice).

Prodigal Son: “Bad Manners”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Bad Manners,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) and Ainsley (Halston Sage) both race to find the killer in the “Debutante Slayings,” but Ainsley’s persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be.

Home Again With the Fords: “Steel City Bohemian”

HGTV, 9pm

Adam and Jenna Bell recently bought Adam’s grandparents’ house in the Fox Chapel neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bells call Leanne and Steve Ford to help make sense of the funky floor plan created by some awkward additions throughout the decades. The Ford siblings knock down some walls to help create Jenna’s dream of a “Bougie Bohemian” home with a side of Palm Springs glam.

This Is Us: “There”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) embarks on a stressful road trip. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

Inside the NFL: “2020 Super Bowl Recap”

Showtime, 9pm

Season Finale!

Relive the highlights of the big game with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Michael Irvin, Ray Lewis and Brandon Marshall.

House Hunters International: “Fishing for New Experiences in Crete”

HGTV, 10pm

A couple from Los Angeles decide to trade California for Crete. Just one problem: The husband wants a beach shack on the picturesque Mediterranean island, and his wife wants something more practical for their two boys. What’s the Greek word for “compromise”?

The Food That Built America

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In its return, the fact-filled docuseries details how an Italian peasant food called pizza swept the nation via rival brands, Domino’s and Pizza Hut. Who knew that box innovations and crust conundrums could be so fascinating? Later: the Oreo story!

Nurses: “Achilles Heel”

NBC, 10pm

Grace (Tiera Skovbye) and Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) try to save a patient’s life through an elaborate chain of medical operations. Meanwhile, Ashley (Natasha Calis) quarrels with a patient’s ultra-religious father; Naz (Sandy Sidhu) supports a pregnant patient through the hardest decision of her life; and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) plunges deeper into Red’s (Ryan Blakely) drug ring.

Battlestar Galactica: “Crossroads”

Comet, 3am

Order in the court! In the first half of a dramatic 2007 two-parter, Dr. Gaius Baltar (James Callis) is on trial for crimes against humanity — and simultaneously gaining devoted worshippers who believe he has divine healing powers. Part 2 airs tomorrow.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm

After the Mavs host the Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks look to avoid getting burned by Chris Paul and the Suns.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The reality competition series celebrating hardworking Americans returns for Season 2. The 12 new cast members include a steelworker, a pipe welder, a travel nurse, a UPS delivery driver, a tugboat mariner, and a retired Air Force colonel who flew the U-2 spy plane. Phil Keoghan hosts.

Riverdale: “Chapter Eighty: Purgatorio”

The CW, 8pm

After spending seven years away from Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) returns to find the town is now under Hiram Lodge’s (Mark Consuelos) grip and on the verge of becoming a ghost town. When Toni (Vanessa Morgan) catches him up on what’s been going on, Archie reaches out to the rest of the gang to return home.

The Masked Dancer: “Semifinals — It’s All About the Dance!”

FOX, 8pm

The four remaining dancers compete in the new episode “Semifinals — It’s All About the Dance!” but only three will move on to the finals. Will Arnett is a guest panelist.

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage

History, 8pm

As an ESPN sportscaster and Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts has covered many important stories. But producing and narrating this documentary, about America’s first Black military pilots, was special: Her father, the late Col. Lawrence Roberts, was one of them. “It was deemed that people of color were not smart enough to fly planes or be mechanics,” she says. Then, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt approved a program to train Black pilots and support crew in Tuskegee, Alabama. In 1941, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt insisted on flying and being photographed with one of the airmen. In 1943, a squadron was finally sent to Europe to fight. The Tuskegee units’ success, in both escorting bombers to safety and shooting down enemy planes, is legendary. Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving pilots, tells his story in Legacy of Courage. But the documentary goes beyond the stats to bring attention to the airmen’s broader contributions. “Their courageous service helped end segregation in the military [in 1948] and paved the way for the Civil Rights Movement,” Roberts explains, noting that her dad said he felt more free in the air than he did on land. “Barack Obama wrote that his career in public service was made possible by the path heroes like the Tuskegee Airmen trailblazed.”

Chicago Med: “Don’t Want to Face This Now”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) helps a patient with chronic pain find a solution; Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) considers a new path; and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Anna (Hannah Alligood) bond over a scary situation.

TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s film lineup featuring memorable performances from Black actors begins with two films featuring the powerful voice and presence of actor Rex Ingram: the film noir Moonrise (1948) and The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939), in which Ingram costars as Jim alongside Mickey Rooney’s title character. Next, Percy Rodrigues gives a fascinating and complex performance as an embittered, Black segregationist doctor dying of lung cancer in the Oscar-nominated drama The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968), based on Carson McCullers’ novel. Finally, Sammy Davis Jr. plays a self-destructive jazz musician in the drama/musical A Man Called Adam (1966), which also features Ossie Davis, Cicely Tyson, Louis Armstrong, Johnny Brown, Ja’net DuBois (billed here as Jeanette Du Bois), Lola Falana and Morgan Freeman, in an uncredited, very early role as a party guest.

Nancy Drew: “The Fate of the Buried Treasure”

The CW, 9pm

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) reaches out to Carson (Scott Wolf) for a favor.

Name That Tune

FOX, 9pm

More contestants play the guessing game as we judge their music knowledge.

Chicago Fire: “Blow This Up Somehow”

NBC, 9pm

Gallo (Alberto Rosende) makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue, leaving Casey (Jesse Spencer) steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) feels a strain in her relationship with Severide (Taylor Kinney). Brett (Kara Killmer) and Mackey (Adriyan Rae) find themselves searching for answers following a series of suspicious calls.

Hart to Hart: “Downhill to Death”

getTV, 10pm

Made in Colorado: Sleuths, jet-setters and darn good skiers Jonathan and Jennifer Hart (Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers) hit Vail to foil a murder plot — and enjoy the hot tub — in this 1980 episode.

Chicago P.D.: “Equal Justice”

NBC, 10pm

Lawrence Gilliard Jr.’s characters sadly died on The Wire and The Walking Dead. The situation sounds dicey for him again as Latrell Wade, a grieving father whom Detective Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Officer Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) recruit to go undercover to solve a murder.

Thursday, Feb. 11

The Stand

CBS All Access

Series Finale!

The miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s epic postapocalyptic novel comes to a conclusion.

Red Dot

Netflix

Original Film!

This Swedish action thriller follows David and Nadja, a couple in their late 20s who have been struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant, they make an attempt to rekindle their relationship and decide to travel to the mountains in the north of Sweden for a ski hike. But after a quarrel with two local hunters, their romantic trip slowly turns into a nightmare. Soon, a red laser dot appears in their tent, and they are quickly forced to flee into the cold, unforgiving wilderness, pursued by reckless shooters and their own past.

NASCAR Cup Series: Duels at Daytona

FS1, 7pm Live

FS1 airs the pair of 150-mile qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway that will finalize the starting lineup for the 63rd Daytona 500.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: “Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games”

VICE, 7pm

Exhausted all your board games over the last year? In this 2011 episode of the raucous FXX comedy, the Paddy’s Pub gang introduce “Chardee MacDennis.” Level 1: Trivia, Puzzles and Artistry. Level 2: Physical Challenge, Pain and Endurance. Level 3: Emotional Battery and Public Humiliation.

Southern Charm: “Secrets Revealed”

Bravo, 8pm

This special features never-before-seen footage from Season 7.

Young Sheldon: “A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Chase You”

CBS, 8pm

It’s a big day for the Cooper twins as 11-year-old genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) embarks on his first day of college and sister Missy (Raegan Revord) starts middle school. Unfortunately, Sheldon hits a snag when he clashes with his philosophy professor (Melanie Lynskey).

Walker: “Don’t Fence Me In”

The CW, 8pm

Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is uncomfortable with the spotlight Capt. James (Coby Bell) puts on her during a current investigation. Walker (Jared Padalecki) talks to Liam (Keegan Allen) about their parents and learns there was trouble while he was away. Trey (Jeff Pierre) applies for a new job in town while Stella (Violet Brinson) starts community service and August (Kale Culley) stumbles upon some secrets from his father’s time away undercover.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Metal & Marina”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Metal & Marina,” the teams compete in a challenge to reinterpret classic Italian dishes.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

On this episode, Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Going for Sold) are flipping a big house hiding under piles of trash in Houston. Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) are hoping they can turn a messy house of their own into a big profit in Nashville. Both teams bought their messy homes for about the same price, but they’re flipping in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

The Wrong Valentine

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After her father’s passing, Emily (Mariah Robinson) tries to put herself out there. A bright student, Emily doesn’t have the easiest time making friends. With the help of Ms. Connelly (Vivica A. Fox) her senior year is in full swing, but she has yet to find a guy, let alone a Valentine of her very own. As luck would have it, the new boy at school has his eye on Emily and delivers her the annual school gift of a candy cupid. Could he be the one or does he have some ulterior motives as well?

Mr. Mayor: “Avocado Crisis”

NBC, 8pm

An avocado shortage brings the city of Los Angeles to its knees, while an exhausted Mikaela (Vella Lovell) discovers the only thing that can put her to sleep is one of Arpi’s (Holly Hunter) boring presentations.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s Kiss Connection lineup of romantic films kicks off with 1956’s Written on the Wind, starring Lauren Bacall (who ended last week’s Kiss Connection) and Rock Hudson. Also tonight: Lover Come Back (1961, Rock Hudson/Doris Day); The Thrill of It All (1963, Doris Day/James Garner); Boys’ Night Out (1962, James Garner/Kim Novak); Vertigo (1958, Kim Novak/James Stewart); Rear Window (1954, James Stewart/Grace Kelly); and, finally, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra in 1956’s High Society, with Sinatra carrying over into next Thursday’s first Kiss Connection film.

B Positive: “Phantom Limb”

CBS, 8:30pm

After missing Maddie’s (Izzy G.) soccer game due to dialysis, a depressed Drew (Thomas Middleditch) begins to question if all his sacrifices are worth it in the new episode “Phantom Limb.”

Superstore: “Conspiracy”

NBC, 8:30pm

Glenn (Mark McKinney) is confused by Zephra’s new store policies and enlists the help of Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) and Marcus (Jon Barinholtz) to figure out what’s going on. A memory lapse causes Jonah (Ben Feldman) to question his friendship with Garrett (Colton Dunn). Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and Mateo (Nico Santos) face an unexpected challenge with their ongoing beef.

Mom: “S’Mores and a Sadness Cocoon”

CBS, 9pm

Bonnie (Allison Janney) is upset when Adam (William Fichtner) makes a big-ticket purchase without consulting her in the new episode “S’Mores and a Sadness Cocoon.”

Legacies: “Hold on Tight”

The CW, 9pm

The Super Squad bands together after the Necromancer’s (guest star Ben Geurens) next move unleashes more than anyone bargained for. Meanwhile, a run-in with Ethan (Leo Howard) reminds Josie (Kaylee Bryant) why she doesn’t trust herself with magic.

Call Me Kat: “Eggs”

FOX, 9pm

A visit to the gynecologist forces Kat (Mayim Bialik) to consider freezing her eggs if she ever wants to have children in the new episode “Eggs.”

Rehab Addict Rescue: “New Nest, Who This?”

HGTV, 9pm

Kristin and Phil send Nicole Curtis an SOS to help them transform their attic space into a main suite with a bathroom after they find themselves dealing with unexpected growing pains when their adult children suddenly move back home to the unready new nest.

The Unicorn: “No Exit”

CBS, 9:30pm

While at an escape room for a fun evening, Wade (Walton Goggins) has an embarrassing slip of the tongue that creates an uncomfortable situation for Shannon (Natalie Zea) in the new episode “No Exit.”

Last Man Standing: “Preschool Confidential”

FOX, 9:30pm

Vanessa’s (Nancy Travis) attempt to have both her granddaughters admitted to an elite preschool puts her in a sticky situation to return a political favor in the new episode “Preschool Confidential.”

Clarice

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

This new thriller is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Kal Penn also star.

Friday, Feb. 12

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

This young-adult romance movie follows a couple (Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen) caught in a time loop.

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård

discovery+

New Series!

This four-part docuseries looks at the life of, and accusations against, indicted sex trafficker and former fashion mogul Peter Nygård.

Judas and the Black Messiah

HBO Max

Feature Film Exclusive!

This biopic chronicles the betrayal and assassination of Black Panther party chairman Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) in the late 1960s.

Into the Dark: “Tentacles”

Hulu

The holiday-themed horror anthology series returns with a Valentine’s Day episode.

Hate by Dani Rovira

Netflix

On the stage of the Soho CaixaBank Theatre in Málaga, Spain, actor Dani Rovira offers his most sincere, delirious and non-filtered vision of the human being in these current times. If your laughter is primitive, you’re a vegan, you have a dog or a cat, you frequently visit Instagram, you’re doing remodeling, you’re a mother, you are Antonio Banderas himself, you use dating apps or you’re just quick-tempered, get ready: There’s hate for everyone.

Nadiya Bakes

Netflix

New Series!

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as British TV chef Nadiya Hussain returns to her happy place — baking — and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Netflix

Original Film!

In this third installment of the hit film series based on Jenny Han’s novel, as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

MacGyver: “SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini”

CBS, 8pm

Leave it to MacGyver to multitask. This week’s episode is not only a chance for guest star Jorge Garcia to reprise his Hawaii Five-O character, conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega, it’s also a Lost reunion for Garcia (lovable Hurley) and Henry Ian Cusick, who played stoic Desmond on the 2004-10 ABC drama long before he became audacious Phoenix Foundation owner Russ Taylor. “I was used to Jorge with his long hair saying ‘Dude!’ And I’m sure he was expecting me to go, ‘Brother!’ at some point,” Cusick says, laughing. Here, they’re not yet that chummy. Jerry shows up unannounced at the Phoenix offices and Russ’ initial assessment is that he’s “a lunatic,” Cusick says. Then he learns Jerry has worked with the 5-0 task force (yes, Steve McGarrett’s name is mentioned!) and has vital intel revealing the nefarious group Codex is still at large. If Phoenix is able to infiltrate and defeat this cell with Jerry’s help, could this be the start of a new alliance?

Self-Made Mansions: “Against the Odds”

HGTV, 8pm

On this episode, Clinton Kelly helps Derrek Burr, owner of Kwik-Hang, and his wife Chelsea search for the house of their dreams. Derrek turned his late father’s no-drill curtain rod bracket into a brand that has sold over $8 million of the brilliant tools so far.

Galentine’s Day Nightmare

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

It’s the day before Valentine’s, a time for all the single girls to celebrate being single. Though her career is on the upswing and she’s landed her dream job, Claire (Camille Stopps) can’t say the same for her personal life and decides a night on the town with her girlfriends is what she needs. When she meets Brian (Anthony Grant), she thinks she may have found the one, but soon realizes that Brian is actually married to her boss. Now in a terrible predicament, Claire’s nightmare is only beginning when her boss is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.

The Blacklist: “The Wellstone Agency”

NBC, 8pm

Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) go to great lengths to fulfill the final wishes of a dear friend. Aram (Amir Arison) goes undercover as an interpreter to a company that provides services to criminals, while Park (Laura Sohn) helps a friend in trouble.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows

Nickelodeon, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the horror anthology series based on the kids cult classic, an all-new Midnight Society group of kids learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman.

TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting tonight and airing through Sunday (Valentine’s Day), Turner Classic Movies airs some of the greatest romantic movies of all time, ranging from tear-jerking dramas to romantic comedies. The romantic weekend getaway begins on a very passionate note tonight with the iconic 1942 Oscar winner Casablanca, the beloved drama featuring a classic romantic triangle among Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. Also tonight: West Side Story (1961), Marty (1955), Crossing Delancey (1988) and Brief Encounter (1945).

Magnum P.I.: “Someone to Watch Over Me”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Someone to Watch Over Me,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are tasked with finding a missing man with a gunshot wound who is in need of emergency surgery.

Hip Hop Uncovered

FX, 9pm

New Series!

Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series, directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip-hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into one of music’s most dominant genres.

William Shatner Meets Ancient Aliens

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Ancient Aliens kicks off its new season with this two-hour episode that crosses over with William Shatner’s History series The UnXplained. The Star Trek legend sits down with Giorgio Tsoukalos of Ancient Aliens and a roundtable of other leading experts including Erich von Däniken, David Childress, William Henry, Linda Moulton Howe and more. Together they explore everything from human origins to groundbreaking archaeological finds, new understandings of the cosmos and the profound possibility that we are not alone in the universe.

Saturday, Feb. 13

TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway

TCM, all day

Catch a Classic!

There may be more romance than your heart can take as TCM’s Valentine’s Day weekend salute to classic big-screen love stories continues with its second day, featuring Love Affair (1939), The Shop Around the Corner (1940), From Here to Eternity (1953), Gigi (1958), Doctor Zhivago (1965), Magnificent Obsession (1954), Roman Holiday (1953), Pillow Talk (1959), The Goodbye Girl (1977), The Philadelphia Story (1940) and Woman of the Year (1942).

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Food Network, 12pm

Guy Fieri ropes his chef pals into a chocolate-themed outing that features Rocco DiSpirito’s lobster with white chocolate vanilla bourbon gravy and Jet Tila’s mole-poblano chicken wings. The one we’re saving room for: Michael Voltaggio’s cocoa blackened steak.

30 Coins

HBO2, 12pm

Ahead of February 15’s season finale on HBO, binge the first seven episodes of this Spanish-language fright-fest about a badass exorcist (Eduard Fernández) battling supernatural terrors to find Judas’ blood money first.

Death Saved My Life

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

On the surface it seems Jade (Meagan Good) has it all — a successful marketing career, a husband admired and respected in the community, and a young daughter they both dote on. But behind closed doors, her life is far from idyllic. Her husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) is a controlling man who is physically and psychologically abusive. When Jade decides to leave Ed, he tells her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will,” a threat that becomes very real when she discovers he has hired someone to kill her. Knowing no one will believe her, Jade realizes the only way to escape Ed is to make him believe the hitman completed the job and that she is dead.

NBA Basketball: Brooklyn at Golden State

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Kevin Durant visits his former teammates when the Brooklyn Nets are in San Francisco to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Playing Cupid

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A modern-day Emma finds David Martinez being secretly set up with his daughter’s teacher when the young girl begins a matchmaking business for a school project. Stars Laura Vandervoort, Nicholas Gonzalez and Mia Quaranta De La Rosa.

Saturday Night Live: “Regina King/Nathaniel Rateliff”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Oscar-, Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actress Regina King (Watchmen), who made her feature film directorial debut with the current release One Night in Miami…, makes her SNL hosting debut tonight. She is joined by musician Nathaniel Rateliff, making his first appearance as SNL’s musical guest.