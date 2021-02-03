Wednesday, Feb. 3: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Light Up ‘Firefly Lane’

© 2020 Netflix, Inc.

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Firefly Lane

Netflix

New Series!

Soulful, funny and sexy, this lively drama chronicles 30 years of the “you are my person” friendship between glamorous journalist Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and sweet wife and mom Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), unlikely besties who met as teen neighbors on Firefly Lane. The show, based on Kristin Hannah’s 2008 bestseller, weaves together three periods of the characters’ lives: middle age in 2003, their early careers at a Seattle TV station in the 1980s and their teenage years in the ’70s (Ali Skovbye plays young Tully; Roan Curtis is Kate).

All My Friends Are Dead

Netflix

Original Film!

Anything can happen on New Year’s Eve, especially when confusing relationships and emotional tensions are mixed with drugs and dangerous sex. Two detectives experience it when they enter a suburban house full of dead bodies on New Year’s Day. They are unable to determine the cause of the massacre. Going back one day in time, we meet young people of all ages who decide to have fun on New Year’s Eve. During the evening, none of them suspects that the machine of unusual random events that will bring about an unexpected finale is about to start.

The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The fan-favorite sci-fi series ends its fifth season. It will return for a sixth and final season.

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 5:30pm Live

NBCSN features an NHL tripleheader with the Detroit Red Wings at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins at the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights at the San Jose Sharks.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021

CBS, 8pm

The interactive countdown special returns ahead of Super Bowl LV as viewers get to select the top 20 Super Bowl commercials of the past 20 years. In the special, hosts Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Boomer Esiason (The NFL Today) present some of the most hilarious, heartfelt and memorable commercials, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The Masked Dancer: “Top Five — Mask the Night Away!”

FOX, 8pm

One dancer is unmasked and the others advance to the semifinals in the new episode “Top Five — Mask the Night Away!”

House in a Hurry: “Gearing up for Georgia”

HGTV, 8pm

Antoinette and Donald have lived in the same house in Southern California for the past 11 years; in fact, it’s the only home their two kids have known. However, both have strong family ties in the Atlanta area. They always planned to move back there; they just didn’t know when. Well, apparently, the time is NOW. Donald received a dream job offer in Marietta, Georgia, and he starts in three weeks. With their house in California already under contract, these two self-described perfectionists need to find a home that meets all of their needs in just two days.

Chicago Med: “When Your Heart Rules Your Head”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) daughter, Anna (Hannah Alligood), receives life-changing news. Noah (Roland Buck III) finds himself in a situation not even April (Yaya DaCosta) can fix.

Nature: “Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains”

PBS, 8pm

Amid the massive mountains of Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, condors soar, colorful caracaras keep a sharp eye out for prey, graceful guanacos roam and vivid pink flamingos make a theatrical appearance. But this kingdom is the stronghold of the puma, a large mountain lion. Follow the fate of a female puma in her prime, the mother of four cubs, as she hunts and teaches her young how to live in this extraordinary landscape. Narrated by Uma Thurman.

TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the ways that Turner Classic Movies is celebrating Black History Month this February is with Wednesday night lineups of films featuring great and memorable performances from Black actors. Tonight is all about legendary actor Sidney Poitier, with an evening featuring five of his films. First up is Cry, the Beloved Country, a 1951 British drama that was one of Poitier’s earliest credited roles and that was a rare film for its time, given that all of its main characters are Black. Also tonight: Poitier’s BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated performance in A Raisin in the Sun (1961); his role as a rebellious but musically talented student in Blackboard Jungle (1955); his famous BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Detective Virgil “They call me Mister” Tibbs in the classic 1967 mystery drama In the Heat of the Night; and Edge of the City (1957), a film noir that paired Poitier with John Cassavetes and that was another rare film for its time with its portrayal of an interracial friendship.

The Fixers

BYUtv, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

The “A-Team” of experienced builders — Nick Apostolides, Courtney Dober, Ariel Myren and Kirin Stone — return for more episodes of the show that features them traveling to locations where their expertise can help those in need. This spring, the Fixers travel to Arkansas, Los Angeles, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Chicago Fire: “My Lucky Day”

NBC, 9pm

When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off.

NOVA: Beyond the Elements: “Reactions”

PBS, 9pm

Over three episodes picking up where he left off in NOVA’s popular special Hunting the Elements, David Pogue explores the fascinating chemistry that makes our world and everything in it — including us. In the first episode, “Reactions,” discover the chemical reactions that constantly transform our world — like one that enables us to feed billions but, when reversed, is explosive, and lock-and-key molecules that put the heat in hot peppers or make deadly venoms useful to medicine.

Chicago P.D.: “In Your Care”

NBC, 10pm

The team investigates a rash of carjackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever.

Europe’s New Wild

PBS, 10pm

Explore the resurgence of iconic wildlife and natural processes across Europe’s most breathtaking landscapes, from the Arctic Circle to rich river wetlands; from deep forests to rugged mountain peaks. In the first episode, “The Missing Lynx,” on the Iberian Peninsula, rewilding efforts allow the Iberian lynx — the rarest cat in the world — to flourish once again. In Portugal’s Côa Valley, the introduction of ancient species heralds the return of the region’s top predators.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

discovery+

New Series!

In this six-episode, half-hour series, British photographer, cookbook author and advocate for vegetarianism Mary McCartney invites audiences into her London kitchen as she prepares delicious, accessible and picture-perfect meals with her celebrity friends.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In this new episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones) are flipping a brick house in Indianapolis that’s been overrun with rodents. Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) are taking on a house with some animal problems of its own in Fort Worth. Both homes are purchased for similar prices, but they’re located in cities with very different housing markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Mr. Mayor: “Respect in the Workplace”

NBC, 8pm

A mandatory staff meeting derails plans for the team’s favorite day of the month.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Hell Starts Taking Its Toll”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Hell Starts Taking Its Toll,” each team is tasked with creating four Mexican dishes from a food truck and elevating them to restaurant-quality dishes worthy of Hell’s Kitchen.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday in February, TCM airs a themed evening of romantic movies with one actor from each movie also connected to the title airing after it. The last actor connection of an evening carries over to the next week, with Irene Dunne being the starting and ending connection for the month. Here’s tonight’s initial Kiss Connection lineup, as well as the romantic leads in each film, one of whom carries over into the following film: My Favorite Wife (1940, Irene Dunne/Cary Grant); Charade (1963, Cary Grant/Audrey Hepburn); Love in the Afternoon (1957, Audrey Hepburn/Gary Cooper); Ball of Fire (1941, Gary Cooper/Barbara Stanwyck); The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947, Barbara Stanwyck/Humphrey Bogart); and To Have and Have Not (1944, Humphrey Bogart/Lauren Bacall, with Bacall carrying over into next Thursday’s first film).

Superstore: “Ground Rules”

NBC, 8:30pm

A new episode of the comedy’s sixth and final season airs tonight.

Summer House

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

New house, new roommate, new challenges! It’s a summer unlike any other. The drama intensifies as the Summer House crew mixes business with pleasure for the first time all together 24/7. Quaranteaming in the Hamptons, this friend group must tackle busy work schedules, tumultuous relationships and epic parties under one roof. Returning roommates this season include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Danielle Olivera, while Ciara Miller joins as the new roommate.

Call Me Kat: “Gym”

FOX, 9pm

When Kat (Mayim Bialik) gets selected as a finalist for the newspaper’s young entrepreneur’s list, she decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape in the new episode “Gym.”

30 for 30: “Al Davis vs. the NFL”

ESPN, 9pm

This new 30 for 30 documentary presents an intimate look inside one of the great rivalries in the history of the NFL: former Raiders owner Al Davis and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, whose battle grew so intense that players, owners, franchises and the league itself became characters in a three-decades-long Shakespearean feud that changed football forever.

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Little Trouble in Big Craftsman”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole Curtis swoops in to rescue Maurice and Blake, who find themselves in over their heads while they try to repair their water-damaged Craftsman home and plan their wedding at the same time.

Swamp People: “Gator Attack/Cajun Queen”

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the first part of this two-hour combo episode that kicks off Season 12, a new hunting season begins, and with overpopulation supercharging gator aggression, the threat of attack is higher than ever. Diving into the fray, Troy puts his new deckhand, Pickle, to the test, as Daniel welcomes his grandson Dorien back and hopes to convince him to stay. Then, as aggressive gators invade every corner of the swamp, Troy and Pickle chase the bulldozing monster called Freight Train before it rips the bayou to shreds. Alligator Queen Liz Cavalier returns to the swamp to help cull the population, while teaching her stepson how to catch giants.

Married at First Sight: Australia

Lifetime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Head back Down Under for Season 6 as 10 new couples — including beauty-industry exec Jules and Cam, a former pro cricket player —take a chance on love, get hitched and then figure out if they’re compatible.

The Unicorn: “Swerve and Volley”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Swerve and Volley,” Delia (Michaela Watkins) and Forrest (Rob Corddry) decide to play tennis to add some camaraderie to their relationship, but instead get wildly competitive.

Last Man Standing: “A Fool and His Money”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “A Fool and His Money,” Mike (Tim Allen) regrets convincing Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep after realizing how Joe intends to restore it.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 of cable’s No. 1 unscripted comedy series premieres tonight. The series follows four comedians and lifelong friends known as the Tenderloins — Sal, Joe, Q and Murr — as they compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Will You Take My Hand?”

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Star Trek: Discovery Season concludes on CBS with “Will You Take My Hand?,” in which Georgiou’s (Michelle Yeoh) plan to end the Klingon war once and for all has the Discovery crew struggling with her hostile tactics.

Fast Foodies

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

This is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind — fast food. Three award-winning chefs — Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland — compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to re-create and then remix their favorite fast-food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and take home the Chompionship Trophy, while the other two participate in some hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Some of the celebrity guests this season include Joel McHale, Andy Richter and James Van Der Beek.

Friday, Feb. 5

Bliss

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This mind-bending love story follows recently divorced Greg (Owen Wilson), whose life is falling apart when he meets the enchanting Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory.

Invisible City

Netflix

New Series!

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

discovery+

New Series!

Medium Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 and the ensuing widespread mourning and isolation, the stakes are even higher as Theresa delivers messages and readings without leaving her home. This series will feature those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones.

The Snoopy Show

Apple TV+

New Series!

This brand-new animated comedy series stars Charles Schulz’s internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Offering multigenerational viewing for children 4-11 and their caregivers, each episode of The Snoopy Show will consist of three seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. Featuring the unique animation style that has entertained millions around the globe for seven decades, the nostalgic series also showcases other cherished Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more.

Space Sweepers

Netflix

Original Film!

This Korean film follows four misfits chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in the year 2092. They eventually unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Malcolm & Marie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this achingly romantic drama, a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rév, writer/director Sam Levinson creates an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Netflix

Original Film!

This Chinese-language fantasy film is based on the Japanese fantasy novel Onmyōji and brings together Asia’s most talented creators and cast with the ambition of re-creating a classical East Asian fantasy. The film follows Abe no Seimei (Mark Chao), the most renowned yin-yang master during the Heian period, and his fantastical encounters with demons and evil spirits. Since it was first published in 1986, the original novel has enjoyed unwavering popularity, having been adapted into comic books, films, TV series, Kabuki performances and a mobile game.

Gold Rush

Discovery Channel, 8pm

The gold diggers show off their innovative Mr. Fix-It sides: Rick Ness and his crew come up with a creative repair for a major pipe issue, while Parker Schnabel’s gang gets both wash plants up and running despite a big storm. Meanwhile, Tony Beets drills test holes. Will he strike gold?

Self-Made Mansions: “Cotton and Steel”

HGTV, 8pm

Clinton Kelly helps entrepreneurs behind Extreme Plates and Fresh Clean Tees find their dream homes. The Folletts bring in $4 million a year with their steel construction plates, and the Parvises’ T-shirt subscription service has hit $20 million in sales.

MacGyver: “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage,” the secret experimental cancer treatment Mac (Lucas Till) is developing with a friend is compromised when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac’s partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent.

Killer Advice

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic attack, her family and friends suggest she see a therapist to help her cope. However, her new therapist gives her more than she bargained for.

The Blacklist: “The Fribourg Confidence”

NBC, 8pm

The task force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. Meanwhile, an old blacklist case resurfaces.

Journalists in Danger

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s triple feature of films chronicles journalists who brave war zones to bring back the story. First up, Peter Weir’s The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) follows the relationships among an Australian journalist (Mel Gibson), a British embassy officer (Sigourney Weaver) and the journalist’s Chinese/Australian local photographer contact (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Linda Hunt) amid the backdrop of an attempted 1965 coup in Indonesia. Next, in Under Fire (1983), Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman and Joanna Cassidy star as journalists involved in political intrigue and a romantic triangle during the last days of the corrupt Somozoa regime in Nicaragua before it falls to a popular revolution in 1979. Finally, the harrowing, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1984 drama The Killing Fields, about Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, is based on the actual experiences of Cambodian journalist Dith Pran (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Haing S. Ngor) and American journalist Sydney Schanberg (Best Actor Oscar nominee Sam Waterston).

The Ugly Truth

TNT, 8pm

This 2009 romantic comedy centers around Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl), a romantically challenged morning show producer whose search for Mr. Perfect has left her hopelessly single. She gets a rude awakening when her bosses team her with Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), a hardcore TV personality who promises to spill the ugly truth on what makes men and women tick.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Neighborhood watch group members worried about a shady character they’ve seen hire detective team Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks). Sounds like easy money for the partners — until they start to suspect this person may be a serial killer.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: “Gustavo and Friends”

PBS, 9pm

Watch a few of Gustavo Dudamel’s favorite performances from throughout the years: “Swan Lake” with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland; Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with Pablo Ferrández; and the finale to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Made in Italy

Showtime, 9pm

This light 2020 drama may be the closest you get to the Tuscan countryside for a while, so soak it in! Made in Italy stars Liam Neeson and son Micheál Richardson in a story that often mirrors tragedy in their own lives. (Neeson’s wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a head injury.) Jack Foster (Richardson), a London art-gallery owner going through a messy divorce, is in need of fast cash, so he turns to his estranged father (Neeson) in hopes of selling his late mother’s Italian villa. Not surprisingly, the old house needs work — much like the father-son relationship. While far from groundbreaking, this earnest effort wins points as a visual escape to a beautiful land.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: “Fireworks!”

PBS, 10pm

Bring home the fireworks with Katy Perry, Pink Martini and flamenco singer Diego El Cigala. Gustavo Dudamel leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and John Williams conducts the orchestra in his iconic music from Star Wars.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Cupcake Guys Training Camp

discovery+

Linebacker Brian “Rak” Orakpo and safety Michael “Griff” Griffin played college football for the University of Texas and for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, but now these retired players have an unexpected passion: cupcakes. With Griff as head baker, Rak as lead cupcake decorator and their lifelong friend “Little Bryan” Hynson handling the bakery business, they are known as the “Cupcake Guys.” They went viral after a national commercial campaign and now own a booming shop in Austin, Texas, and are ready to help other aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their own baking dreams. In this hourlong special, three talented bakers get 48 hours, a baking truck and — with coaching from Rak, Griff and Bryan — are tested on their baking and selling skills to determine who has what it takes to go pro. The last baker standing is awarded a seed-money investment in their business.

Wonder Woman

H&I, 10am

See Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) battle Gargantua, a 7-foot circus ape controlled by the Nazis, in this 1976 hoot of an episode.

College Basketball

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Top matchups on the college hardwood include Seton Hall at UConn (FOX), Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2), Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC), Louisville at Virginia (ESPN), Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN2), North Carolina at Duke (ESPN) and Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN).

The Pacific

History, beginning at 6:30pm

The 2010 Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning 10-part dramatic miniseries from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks about the U.S. Marine Corps’ actions in the Pacific theater of World War II makes its network debut on History starting with the first four episodes tonight. James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello and Jon Seda lead the cast.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All

Lifetime, 8pm

The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles — the scrutiny of fame, life in the shadow of famous mothers and criticism for their love choices — and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before leaving the Earth in the same tragic way. In candid interviews with family and friends, the documentary looks at the ups and downs of their personal stories, while celebrating their lives.

Mel Brooks & Gene Wilder

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The individual comedic geniuses of writer/director Mel Brooks and actor Gene Wilder combined into an even more uproarious force when they worked together on films, and tonight’s double feature spotlights two films that are among this pairing’s most hilarious high points. First up is their first teaming, for the 1967 comedy masterpiece The Producers, the directorial debut for Brooks, who won an Oscar for his screenplay. Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Wilder costars as the accountant for Zero Mostel’s Broadway producer, who plots to stage what should be a sure-fire opening night flop — a Hitler-themed musical — then take the investors’ money and run. Unfortunately, the duo is left hilariously wondering where they went right when the play somehow becomes a smash hit and their investors expect a large payout. Tonight’s second film is Blazing Saddles (1974), cowritten and directed by Brooks. It’s a riotous and scathing satire of Hollywood Westerns, particularly the racism that is literally white-washed from most of those films, with Wilder playing alcoholic gunslinger “The Waco Kid” alongside Cleavon Little’s Sheriff Bart.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at Dallas

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks play host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup.

Beverly Hills Wedding

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding — an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at a historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by “planner to the stars” Terrence Roquefort. It all seems perfect, but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans, and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory, she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill. Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny.

Saturday Night Live: “Dan Levy/Phoebe Bridgers”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Dan Levy, the cocreator and costar of the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers, who is performing as a musical guest for her first time.

Devil May Care

Syfy, 12am (late-night)

New Series!

This late-night, 15-minute animated comedy stars Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as the devil and Asif Ali as his newly hired social media coordinator.