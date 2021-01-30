Saturday, Jan. 30: Lifetime Presents ‘Wendy Williams: The Movie’

Ryan Plummer and Brendan George Ko/Courtesy of Lifetime Copyright 2021

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Wendy Williams: The Movie

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Talk show host Wendy Williams executive produces this biopic on her life, revealing the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years. The film provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive. Ciera Payton stars as Wendy, and Morocco Omari stars as Wendy’s ex Kevin Hunter.

Captain Blood

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland were relative unknowns when Warner Bros. took a chance on casting them to lead this 1935 swashbuckler that finds Flynn portraying a 17th-century doctor who, with other prisoners, escapes his cruel island imprisonment in the West Indies and becomes a pirate. The studio’s gamble paid off — Captain Blood became a hit and established Flynn as a dashing screen hero; he and de Havilland’s pairing was so effective and popular that they went on to costar in seven more films; and the film received two official Oscar nominations. Director Michael Curtiz was not officially nominated for an Oscar, but received the second-greatest number of votes solely as a write-in candidate. Likewise, composer Erich Wolfgang Korngold — who somehow was not officially nominated by the Academy for his rousing, romantic and iconic musical score — was third on the final ballot due to a write-in campaign, as was screenwriter Casey Robinson in his category. The film did not win any Oscars, but remains an action classic.

Axl Rose: Guns N’ Roses Frontman

REELZChannel, 8pm

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose is one of the most unpredictable rock stars of all time, whose obsession for detail in making music was only rivaled by his extreme volatility on- and offstage. At the height of his fame he systematically went about destroying everything around him — from the band itself, to his relationships and even himself. But why? In this seminal two-hour biography of the legendary artist, some of those who know him the best share their experience living and working with Rose.

NBA Basketball: L.A. Lakers at Boston Celtics

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Primetime Saturday NBA action on ABC has LeBron James and the 2020 NBA champion L.A. Lakers at TD Garden to face Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.

Snowkissed

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

New Yorker Kate (Jen Lilley), who never leaves Manhattan, travels to Canada for a writing assignment where she unwillingly finds herself on a tour of the great outdoors with an adventurous tour guide, Noah (Chris McNally).

Wendy Williams: What a Mess!

Lifetime, 10pm

The self-anointed Queen of all Media, Wendy Williams, sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera, discussing every inch of joy and humiliation she has experienced since childhood in this deeply personal documentary. It’s a raw, no-holds-barred look with never-before-heard truths about Wendy’s notorious feuds with celebrities, her shocking divorce, her childhood and the private darkness she has endured.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Kindhearted rural Nebraska veterinarians Erin and Ben Schroeder return for a third season of their unscripted series and more difficult cases: a horse with the worst leg injury they’ve ever seen, a dog with new pups and a deadly infection, and a combative cat hiding a secret. The married couple also bid a (happy) farewell to a clinic favorite.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm

The cast return to Studio 8H for their first show of the new year, and Alex Moffat officially begins his term as President Joe Biden.

Sunday, Jan. 31

From Here to Eternity

TCM, 2:45pm

Catch a Classic!

In this legendary 1953 drama, passion and tragedy collide on a military base as a fateful day in December 1941 draws near. Private Prewitt (Best Actor Oscar nominee Montgomery Clift) is a soldier and former boxer being manipulated by his superior and peers. His friend Maggio (Frank Sinatra, in a role that established the beloved singer’s acting career) tries to help him but has his own troubles. Sergeant Warden (Best Actor Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster) and Karen Holmes (Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr) tread on dangerous ground as lovers in an illicit affair (their embrace in the surf remains an iconic Hollywood scene). Each of their lives will be changed when their stories culminate in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The film won eight of the 13 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, Best Director (Fred Zinnemann), and Best Supporting awards for Sinatra and for Donna Reed as a not-so-wholesome “club hostess.”

Love Is a Piece of Cake

UPtv, 7pm

Another TV movie, another heroine in danger of losing her beloved business to a developer at the same time she’s falling in love! This time, she’s a baker (All Rise’s Lindsey Gort).

Disasters at Sea: “Capsized”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

When a massive passenger ferry sets sail with its huge bow doors wide open, it capsizes in just 90 seconds — taking the lives of nearly 200 people. But this oversight alone shouldn’t have spelled disaster. Investigators have two mysteries to solve: what was different about this night; and why had no one closed the doors?

American Gods

Starz, 8pm

Noble hero Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and the smarmy Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) put aside their differences to rescue Bilquis (Yetide Badaki).

All Creatures Great and Small: “A Tricki Case”

PBS, 9pm

While Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) gives Tricki-Woo the spa treatment, James (Nicholas Ralph) deals with Helen’s (Rachel Shenton) champion bull. Meanwhile, Siegfried (Samuel West) makes a decision about Tristan.

How Did They Build That?: “Supertalls & Firehouses”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Discover what happens when the world’s most radical architect reinvents a 100-year-old fire station in Rotterdam’s port area; how engineers managed to keep one of the world’s tallest residential skyscrapers standing; and the building that would have been impossible just 10 years ago.

Cal Fire

Discovery Channel, 10pm

The real-life heroes of Cal Fire (the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) race to battle neighborhood blazes in Southern California before the famed hot and dry Santa Ana winds arrive and spread the flames even faster. When the gales do hit, crews fight a tragic memory along with the inferno.

The Long Song

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Based on a novel by Andrea Levy, this series is set during the final days of slavery in 19th-century Jamaica. It follows the hardships and survival of plantation slave July and her mistress Caroline, and stars Tamara Lawrance and Hayley Atwell. In the first episode, Caroline adopts the child slave July as her maid. July grows up to witness the Christmas Rebellion and the radical transformation of her world.

Mountain Monsters: “The Great Skull Wall”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The team continues to be guided by Trapper’s journal as they head out to do a field investigation equipped with Wild Bill’s “cutting-edge technology.” After hearing a mysterious roar from the hollers, the team sets out in the darkness to determine its source. They close in on an entrapped creature as Willy heads inside a hallowed tree and comes face-to-face with the beast. The team then encounters a land marker unlike any they have ever seen. What is the meaning of this great wall of skulls, and what monster lurks behind the bone-filled boundary?

Monday, Feb. 1

Bucket List

Crackle

New Series!

Former college football star Brian “The Boz” Bosworth hosts this eight-part docuseries in which he tours legendary college football stadiums and interviews former players and coaches.

Roots

SundanceTV, 6pm

Usher in Black History Month with the groundbreaking 1977 miniseries based on Alex Haley’s historical novel. “I like to consider that Roots speaks of the American human drama,” he once told TV Guide Magazine, “in which ancestrally we all came from somewhere across the ocean.” LeVar Burton stars as the slave Kunta Kinte, with four episodes airing today and four tomorrow.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “That Oh Ship Has Sailed”

NBC, 8pm

Contestants play new game Name Dropper, Oh Ship!, Blindfolded Musical Chairs and Danger Word. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

America’s Hidden Secrets: “Southern Women, Union Spies”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New evidence is presented that’s changing the way we look at the American Civil War: two nearly invisible women, of different races and backgrounds, risking their lives together for a common cause to defeat the Confederacy. The story of these two brave women reminds us how little we know about the significant roles African Americans and women played in one of the most critical moments in our nation’s history.

9-1-1: “Future Tense”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Future Tense,” the 118 must save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home and assist a yoga teacher who has lost her vision.

Golden Turkeys

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Some movies are so bad that they have become classics in their own right — films that must have their awfulness seen to be believed. Such is the case with the titles included in film critic Michael Medved and his brother Harry’s 1980 book The Golden Turkey Awards, which spotlighted “turkeys” across various movie categories. Tonight on TCM, you can watch some of the films awarded Golden Turkeys by the Medveds (occasionally with some help from their readers): Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959, Readers’ Choice for Worst Film); The Swarm (1978, Most Badly Bumbled Bee Movie); The Conqueror (1956, Worst Casting: John Wayne as Genghis Khan); Change of Habit (1969, Worst Performance as a Clergyman or Nun: Mary Tyler Moore); The Food of the Gods (1976, Worst Rodent Movie); and The Silver Chalice (1954, Most Embarrassing Film Debut: Paul Newman).

All American Stories

The CW, 9pm

The Stories of the title are on athletes who have overcome unimaginable obstacles, like amputee cyclist Leo Rodgers and Paralympian guide runner Jerome Avery, who races tethered to a blind athlete.

Atlanta Justice: “Closer Than You Think”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

When no one has heard from Candiace Person all day, her daughter goes to her home to check on her and finds Candiace murdered on her bedroom floor. When the Atlanta homicide detectives arrive on scene, they see that she has possibly been sexually assaulted, and her purse is missing. But detectives soon realize this is no ordinary murder. This meticulous killer took his time to stalk down Candiace and destroy evidence. Is there a new serial killer in Atlanta?

9-1-1: Lone Star: “Hold the Line”

FOX, 9pm

Guest Star Alert!

The new episode “Hold the Line” is a crossover featuring 9-1-1’s Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark), Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman). As wildfires rage across Texas and endanger a group of teenagers trapped at a campground, Owen (Rob Lowe) and Hen fight for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash.

The Wall: “KD and CJ”

NBC, 9pm

A new episode of LeBron James’ and Chris Hardwick’s game show airs tonight.

Snowpiercer: “Smolder to Life”

TNT, 9pm

Season 2’s second episode sees an exchange being made between the two trains (Snowpiercer and Big Alice), but a far greater revelation might be just over the horizon.

The Salisbury Poisonings

AMC, 10pm

In Episode 2 of the miniseries, Tracy (Anne-Marie Duff) goes all out to find the point of origin of the poison and halt any further contamination, while sections of Salisbury are closed down as men in hazmat suits flood the city and the military moves in.

Independent Lens: “9 to 5: The Story of a Movement”

PBS, 10pm

Go inside the inspiring movement for women’s workplace equality in the 1970s. Started by a group of Boston secretaries, the 9to5 cause used humor to attract press attention and shame bosses into giving better pay and ending sexual harassment.

The Investigation

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

This six-episode, Danish-language limited series explores the real-life investigation surrounding the murder of journalist Kim Wall, who boarded a submarine built by entrepreneur Peter Madsen for an interview in 2017. The submarine was found sunken the following morning and Wall’s dismembered body parts were found throughout the area; Madsen was convicted of the murder in 2018 and sentenced to life imprisonment in a highly publicized court case.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Kid Cosmic

Netflix

New Series!

This animated series follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town. The Kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers five Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they’re really bad at it, and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.

“Groundhog Day” Marathon

AMC, beginning at 10am

Watch Bill Murray relive Groundhog Day again, and again, and again, and again, in this all-day/all-night movie marathon.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader opens with Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for a matchup against Kevin Durant and the Nets. The second game as Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the Bay Area for a battle against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: “Too Young to Die”

Nat Geo, 8pm

Fall in Alaska is the last chance to start projects before dark winter. Chris and Jessi Morse explore new land in hopes to source enough wood to last through the season while the Rowlands fly high to accomplish a critical task. To begin construction on his new cabin, Alex Javor must use brain and brawn to overcome a major obstacle; and Johnny Rolfe winterizes his cabin in anticipation of the brutal minus 60-degree temperatures that will soon arrive.

The Resident: “Moving on and Mother Hens”

FOX, 8pm

The Chastain staff works together to diagnose a mother and daughter who both come in with symptoms that make it difficult to determine their conditions in the new episode “Moving on and Mother Hens.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Trip”

NBC, 8pm

Zoey (Jane Levy) decides to explore her rebellious side with her neighbor from growing up, Aiden (guest star Felix Mallard). Meanwhile, Max’s (Skylar Astin) dad (guest star Chip Zien) comes to visit.

Finding Your Roots: “No Irish Need Apply”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the roots of actor Jane Lynch and comedian Jim Gaffigan, revealing the Irish American experience through their families.

Star of the Month: John Garfield

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Famed actor John Garfield, born Jacob Julius Garfinkle, is remembered each Tuesday this month on Turner Classic Movies with an evening of his films. Garfield did not have as long a career as he should have — in 1951, he was among those in Hollywood who were blacklisted during the “red scare,” and he died the following year at age 39. But the actor left a memorable body of work, and is especially remembered for his frequent performances as brooding, working-class characters in often dark films. Tonight’s lineup features a number of those appearances in crime dramas and film noirs, beginning with one of Garfield’s most famous roles, costarring as a drifter alongside Lana Turner’s femme fatale in the iconic noir The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946). Also tonight: Force of Evil (1948), He Ran All the Way (1951, Garfield’s final film), Nobody Lives Forever (1946), East of the River (1940), Out of the Fog (1941) and Blackwell’s Island (1939).

Home Again With the Fords

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Sibling duo Leanne and Steve Ford are back with a brand-new series that helps families returning to their Pittsburgh roots get fresh, modern home renovations. In the premiere episode viewers will meet Kristi, Sam and their three boys, who moved from Denver to Carnegie, Pennsylvania, to inherit a farmhouse that’s been in their family for generations (a mini-golf course and ice cream stand are included with the property!). Now, Kristi’s parents are moving back to the old farmhouse to live out their retirement years. Before they arrive, the couple enlists Steve and Leanne to update the home with creative touches, while keeping the rich family history intact.

Prodigal Son: “Take Your Father to Work Day”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Take Your Father to Work Day,” Martin (Michael Sheen) is delighted when a murder at Claremont Psychiatric brings the NYPD into his territory, allowing him direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s (Tom Payne) cases.

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down: “Dave Blankenship’s Oak Island”

History, 9pm

Matty Blake sits down with Oak Island legend Dave Blankenship and takes a deep dive into Dave’s history on the island while trying to understand why he stepped away from the hunt for a centuries-old treasure that he and his father devoted their lives to.

This Is Us: “There”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) embarks on a stressful road trip. In the past, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

Nurses: “Lifeboat”

NBC, 10pm

Grace (Tiera Skovbye) takes the gang on an end-of-shift adventure with a patient, causing everyone’s secrets to surface. Also, Naz (Sandy Sidhu) tries to balance her emotional connection to a patient with his medical needs; Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) leaves his comfort zone to care for a newborn baby; and Ashley (Natasha Calis) and Caro (Alexandra Ordolis) contemplate their future.

Frontline: “China’s COVID Secrets”

PBS, 10pm

The untold story of the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and how China responded. Chinese scientists and doctors, international disease experts, and health officials reveal missed opportunities to suppress the outbreak and lessons for the world.

The Proof Is Out There: “Ancient Sounds and Moon Mounds”

History, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Could a strange footprint and foul smell be evidence that a creature known as the Skunk Ape truly exists? Does a mysterious cluster of mounds on the moon suggest colonization by an alien race? And what accounts for a whisper heard in the desert that resembles an ancient pharaoh’s curse? This season finale episode is preceded by another half-hour installment of the series.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Netflix

Original Film!

Anything can happen on New Year’s Eve, especially when confusing relationships and emotional tensions are mixed with drugs and dangerous sex. Two detectives experience it when they enter a suburban house full of dead bodies on New Year’s Day. They are unable to determine the cause of the massacre. Going back one day in time, we meet young people of all ages who decide to have fun on New Year’s Eve. During the evening, none of them suspects that the machine of unusual random events that will bring about an unexpected finale is about to start.

The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

The fan-favorite sci-fi series ends its fifth season. It will return for a sixth and final season.

Firefly Lane

Netflix

New Series!

Soulful, funny and sexy, this lively drama chronicles 30 years of the “you are my person” friendship between glamorous journalist Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and sweet wife and mom Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), unlikely besties who met as teen neighbors on Firefly Lane. The show, based on Kristin Hannah’s 2008 bestseller, weaves together three periods of the characters’ lives: middle age in 2003, their early careers at a Seattle TV station in the 1980s and their teenage years in the ’70s (Ali Skovbye plays young Tully; Roan Curtis is Kate).

NHL Hockey

NBCSN, beginning at 5:30pm Live

NBCSN features an NHL tripleheader with the Detroit Red Wings at the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins at the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vegas Golden Knights at the San Jose Sharks.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021

CBS, 8pm

The interactive countdown special returns ahead of Super Bowl LV as viewers get to select the top 20 Super Bowl commercials of the past 20 years. In the special, hosts Daniela Ruah (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Boomer Esiason (The NFL Today) present some of the most hilarious, heartfelt and memorable commercials, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The Masked Dancer: “Top Five — Mask the Night Away!”

FOX, 8pm

One dancer is unmasked and the others advance to the semifinals in the new episode “Top Five — Mask the Night Away!”

House in a Hurry: “Gearing up for Georgia”

HGTV, 8pm

Antoinette and Donald have lived in the same house in Southern California for the past 11 years; in fact, it’s the only home their two kids have known. However, both have strong family ties in the Atlanta area. They always planned to move back there; they just didn’t know when. Well, apparently, the time is NOW. Donald received a dream job offer in Marietta, Georgia, and he starts in three weeks. With their house in California already under contract, these two self-described perfectionists need to find a home that meets all of their needs in just two days.

Chicago Med: “When Your Heart Rules Your Head”

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is finding continued success in his trial. Dr. Charles’ (Oliver Platt) daughter, Anna (Hannah Alligood), receives life-changing news. Noah (Roland Buck III) finds himself in a situation not even April (Yaya DaCosta) can fix.

Nature: “Pumas: Legends of the Ice Mountains”

PBS, 8pm

Amid the massive mountains of Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, condors soar, colorful caracaras keep a sharp eye out for prey, graceful guanacos roam and vivid pink flamingos make a theatrical appearance. But this kingdom is the stronghold of the puma, a large mountain lion. Follow the fate of a female puma in her prime, the mother of four cubs, as she hunts and teaches her young how to live in this extraordinary landscape. Narrated by Uma Thurman.

TCM Spotlight: Noteworthy African American Performances

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the ways that Turner Classic Movies is celebrating Black History Month this February is with Wednesday night lineups of films featuring great and memorable performances from Black actors. Tonight is all about legendary actor Sidney Poitier, with an evening featuring five of his films. First up is Cry, the Beloved Country, a 1951 British drama that was one of Poitier’s earliest credited roles and that was a rare film for its time, given that all of its main characters are Black. Also tonight: Poitier’s BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated performance in A Raisin in the Sun (1961); his role as a rebellious but musically talented student in Blackboard Jungle (1955); his famous BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Detective Virgil “They call me Mister” Tibbs in the classic 1967 mystery drama In the Heat of the Night; and Edge of the City (1957), a film noir that paired Poitier with John Cassavetes and that was another rare film for its time with its portrayal of an interracial friendship.

The Fixers

BYUtv, 9pm

Midseason Premiere!

The “A-Team” of experienced builders — Nick Apostolides, Courtney Dober, Ariel Myren and Kirin Stone — return for more episodes of the show that features them traveling to locations where their expertise can help those in need. This spring, the Fixers travel to Arkansas, Los Angeles, and Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Chicago Fire: “My Lucky Day”

NBC, 9pm

When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off.

NOVA: Beyond the Elements: “Reactions”

PBS, 9pm

Over three episodes picking up where he left off in NOVA’s popular special Hunting the Elements, David Pogue explores the fascinating chemistry that makes our world and everything in it — including us. In the first episode, “Reactions,” discover the chemical reactions that constantly transform our world — like one that enables us to feed billions but, when reversed, is explosive, and lock-and-key molecules that put the heat in hot peppers or make deadly venoms useful to medicine.

Chicago P.D.: “In Your Care”

NBC, 10pm

The team investigates a rash of carjackings and finds that the truth is more complicated than they realize. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever.

Europe’s New Wild

PBS, 10pm

Explore the resurgence of iconic wildlife and natural processes across Europe’s most breathtaking landscapes, from the Arctic Circle to rich river wetlands; from deep forests to rugged mountain peaks. In the first episode, “The Missing Lynx,” on the Iberian Peninsula, rewilding efforts allow the Iberian lynx — the rarest cat in the world — to flourish once again. In Portugal’s Côa Valley, the introduction of ancient species heralds the return of the region’s top predators.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

discovery+

New Series!

In this six-episode, half-hour series, British photographer, cookbook author and advocate for vegetarianism Mary McCartney invites audiences into her London kitchen as she prepares delicious, accessible and picture-perfect meals with her celebrity friends.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In this new episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones) are flipping a brick house in Indianapolis that’s been overrun with rodents. Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) are taking on a house with some animal problems of its own in Fort Worth. Both homes are purchased for similar prices, but they’re located in cities with very different housing markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Mr. Mayor: “Respect in the Workplace”

NBC, 8pm

A mandatory staff meeting derails plans for the team’s favorite day of the month.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Hell Starts Taking Its Toll”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Hell Starts Taking Its Toll,” each team is tasked with creating four Mexican dishes from a food truck and elevating them to restaurant-quality dishes worthy of Hell’s Kitchen.

TCM Spotlight: Kiss Connection

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday in February, TCM airs a themed evening of romantic movies with one actor from each movie also connected to the title airing after it. The last actor connection of an evening carries over to the next week, with Irene Dunne being the starting and ending connection for the month. Here’s tonight’s initial Kiss Connection lineup, as well as the romantic leads in each film, one of whom carries over into the following film: My Favorite Wife (1940, Irene Dunne/Cary Grant); Charade (1963, Cary Grant/Audrey Hepburn); Love in the Afternoon (1957, Audrey Hepburn/Gary Cooper); Ball of Fire (1941, Gary Cooper/Barbara Stanwyck); The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947, Barbara Stanwyck/Humphrey Bogart); and To Have and Have Not (1944, Humphrey Bogart/Lauren Bacall, with Bacall carrying over into next Thursday’s first film).

Superstore: “Ground Rules”

NBC, 8:30pm

A new episode of the comedy’s sixth and final season airs tonight.

Summer House

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

New house, new roommate, new challenges! It’s a summer unlike any other. The drama intensifies as the Summer House crew mixes business with pleasure for the first time all together 24/7. Quaranteaming in the Hamptons, this friend group must tackle busy work schedules, tumultuous relationships and epic parties under one roof. Returning roommates this season include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Hannah Berner, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson and Danielle Olivera, while Ciara Miller joins as the new roommate.

Call Me Kat: “Gym”

FOX, 9pm

When Kat (Mayim Bialik) gets selected as a finalist for the newspaper’s young entrepreneur’s list, she decides to join the local gym to try to get in shape in the new episode “Gym.”

30 for 30: “Al Davis vs. the NFL”

ESPN, 9pm

This new 30 for 30 documentary presents an intimate look inside one of the great rivalries in the history of the NFL: former Raiders owner Al Davis and former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, whose battle grew so intense that players, owners, franchises and the league itself became characters in a three-decades-long Shakespearean feud that changed football forever.

Rehab Addict Rescue: “Little Trouble in Big Craftsman”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole Curtis swoops in to rescue Maurice and Blake, who find themselves in over their heads while they try to repair their water-damaged Craftsman home and plan their wedding at the same time.

Swamp People: “Gator Attack/Cajun Queen”

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the first part of this two-hour combo episode that kicks off Season 12, a new hunting season begins, and with overpopulation supercharging gator aggression, the threat of attack is higher than ever. Diving into the fray, Troy puts his new deckhand, Pickle, to the test, as Daniel welcomes his grandson Dorien back and hopes to convince him to stay. Then, as aggressive gators invade every corner of the swamp, Troy and Pickle chase the bulldozing monster called Freight Train before it rips the bayou to shreds. Alligator Queen Liz Cavalier returns to the swamp to help cull the population, while teaching her stepson how to catch giants.

Married at First Sight: Australia

Lifetime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Head back Down Under for Season 6 as 10 new couples — including beauty-industry exec Jules and Cam, a former pro cricket player —take a chance on love, get hitched and then figure out if they’re compatible.

The Unicorn: “Swerve and Volley”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Swerve and Volley,” Delia (Michaela Watkins) and Forrest (Rob Corddry) decide to play tennis to add some camaraderie to their relationship, but instead get wildly competitive.

Last Man Standing: “A Fool and His Money”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “A Fool and His Money,” Mike (Tim Allen) regrets convincing Joe (returning guest star Jay Leno) to use his inheritance money to buy a classic Jeep after realizing how Joe intends to restore it.

Impractical Jokers

truTV, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Season 9 of cable’s No. 1 unscripted comedy series premieres tonight. The series follows four comedians and lifelong friends known as the Tenderloins — Sal, Joe, Q and Murr — as they compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Will You Take My Hand?”

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Star Trek: Discovery Season concludes on CBS with “Will You Take My Hand?,” in which Georgiou’s (Michelle Yeoh) plan to end the Klingon war once and for all has the Discovery crew struggling with her hostile tactics.

Fast Foodies

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

This is an ode to the greatest flavors known to mankind — fast food. Three award-winning chefs — Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Justin Sutherland — compete every week for the love of some hungry, hungry celebrities by attempting to re-create and then remix their favorite fast-food dishes. At the end of every episode, one chef will be crowned the winner and take home the Chompionship Trophy, while the other two participate in some hilarious gag-inducing consequence. Some of the celebrity guests this season include Joel McHale, Andy Richter and James Van Der Beek.

Friday, Feb. 5

Bliss

Amazon Prime Video

Feature Film Exclusive!

This mind-bending love story follows recently divorced Greg (Owen Wilson), whose life is falling apart when he meets the enchanting Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman who lives on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is not real. She believes they are living in an ugly, harsh world simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful “real” world of bliss. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy theory.

Invisible City

Netflix

New Series!

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

discovery+

New Series!

Medium Theresa Caputo has met the challenges that come with her gift of communicating with the departed for decades. Now, in light of COVID-19 and the ensuing widespread mourning and isolation, the stakes are even higher as Theresa delivers messages and readings without leaving her home. This series will feature those who couldn’t say goodbye to their loved ones.

The Snoopy Show

Apple TV+

New Series!

This brand-new animated comedy series stars Charles Schulz’s internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Offering multigenerational viewing for children 4-11 and their caregivers, each episode of The Snoopy Show will consist of three seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. Featuring the unique animation style that has entertained millions around the globe for seven decades, the nostalgic series also showcases other cherished Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more.

Space Sweepers

Netflix

Original Film!

This Korean film follows four misfits chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in the year 2092. They eventually unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Malcolm & Marie

Netflix

Original Film!

In this achingly romantic drama, a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rév, writer/director Sam Levinson creates an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium’s future.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity

Netflix

Original Film!

This Chinese-language fantasy film is based on the Japanese fantasy novel Onmyōji and brings together Asia’s most talented creators and cast with the ambition of re-creating a classical East Asian fantasy. The film follows Abe no Seimei (Mark Chao), the most renowned yin-yang master during the Heian period, and his fantastical encounters with demons and evil spirits. Since it was first published in 1986, the original novel has enjoyed unwavering popularity, having been adapted into comic books, films, TV series, Kabuki performances and a mobile game.

Gold Rush

Discovery Channel, 8pm

The gold diggers show off their innovative Mr. Fix-It sides: Rick Ness and his crew come up with a creative repair for a major pipe issue, while Parker Schnabel’s gang gets both wash plants up and running despite a big storm. Meanwhile, Tony Beets drills test holes. Will he strike gold?

Self-Made Mansions: “Cotton and Steel”

HGTV, 8pm

Clinton Kelly helps entrepreneurs behind Extreme Plates and Fresh Clean Tees find their dream homes. The Folletts bring in $4 million a year with their steel construction plates, and the Parvises’ T-shirt subscription service has hit $20 million in sales.

MacGyver: “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Golden Lancehead + Venom + Pole Vault + Blood + Baggage,” the secret experimental cancer treatment Mac (Lucas Till) is developing with a friend is compromised when culprits ransack their lab, kidnap Mac’s partner and plan to use the research to create a powerful new nerve agent.

Killer Advice

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Beth (Kate Watson) suffers a traumatic attack, her family and friends suggest she see a therapist to help her cope. However, her new therapist gives her more than she bargained for.

The Blacklist: “The Fribourg Confidence”

NBC, 8pm

The task force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. Meanwhile, an old blacklist case resurfaces.

Journalists in Danger

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s triple feature of films chronicles journalists who brave war zones to bring back the story. First up, Peter Weir’s The Year of Living Dangerously (1982) follows the relationships among an Australian journalist (Mel Gibson), a British embassy officer (Sigourney Weaver) and the journalist’s Chinese/Australian local photographer contact (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Linda Hunt) amid the backdrop of an attempted 1965 coup in Indonesia. Next, in Under Fire (1983), Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman and Joanna Cassidy star as journalists involved in political intrigue and a romantic triangle during the last days of the corrupt Somozoa regime in Nicaragua before it falls to a popular revolution in 1979. Finally, the harrowing, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1984 drama The Killing Fields, about Cambodia’s brutal Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, is based on the actual experiences of Cambodian journalist Dith Pran (Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Haing S. Ngor) and American journalist Sydney Schanberg (Best Actor Oscar nominee Sam Waterston).

The Ugly Truth

TNT, 8pm

This 2009 romantic comedy centers around Abby Richter (Katherine Heigl), a romantically challenged morning show producer whose search for Mr. Perfect has left her hopelessly single. She gets a rude awakening when her bosses team her with Mike Chadway (Gerard Butler), a hardcore TV personality who promises to spill the ugly truth on what makes men and women tick.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Neighborhood watch group members worried about a shady character they’ve seen hire detective team Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks). Sounds like easy money for the partners — until they start to suspect this person may be a serial killer.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: “Gustavo and Friends”

PBS, 9pm

Watch a few of Gustavo Dudamel’s favorite performances from throughout the years: “Swan Lake” with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland; Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with Pablo Ferrández; and the finale to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Made in Italy

Showtime, 9pm

This light 2020 drama may be the closest you get to the Tuscan countryside for a while, so soak it in! Made in Italy stars Liam Neeson and son Micheál Richardson in a story that often mirrors tragedy in their own lives. (Neeson’s wife, actress Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a head injury.) Jack Foster (Richardson), a London art-gallery owner going through a messy divorce, is in need of fast cash, so he turns to his estranged father (Neeson) in hopes of selling his late mother’s Italian villa. Not surprisingly, the old house needs work — much like the father-son relationship. While far from groundbreaking, this earnest effort wins points as a visual escape to a beautiful land.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl: “Fireworks!”

PBS, 10pm

Bring home the fireworks with Katy Perry, Pink Martini and flamenco singer Diego El Cigala. Gustavo Dudamel leads the Los Angeles Philharmonic in Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” and John Williams conducts the orchestra in his iconic music from Star Wars.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Cupcake Guys Training Camp

discovery+

Linebacker Brian “Rak” Orakpo and safety Michael “Griff” Griffin played college football for the University of Texas and for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, but now these retired players have an unexpected passion: cupcakes. With Griff as head baker, Rak as lead cupcake decorator and their lifelong friend “Little Bryan” Hynson handling the bakery business, they are known as the “Cupcake Guys.” They went viral after a national commercial campaign and now own a booming shop in Austin, Texas, and are ready to help other aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their own baking dreams. In this hourlong special, three talented bakers get 48 hours, a baking truck and — with coaching from Rak, Griff and Bryan — are tested on their baking and selling skills to determine who has what it takes to go pro. The last baker standing is awarded a seed-money investment in their business.

Wonder Woman

H&I, 10am

See Wonder Woman (Lynda Carter) battle Gargantua, a 7-foot circus ape controlled by the Nazis, in this 1976 hoot of an episode.

College Basketball

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

Top matchups on the college hardwood include Seton Hall at UConn (FOX), Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2), Texas at Oklahoma State (ABC), Louisville at Virginia (ESPN), Ole Miss at Auburn (ESPN2), North Carolina at Duke (ESPN) and Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN).

The Pacific

History, beginning at 6:30pm

The 2010 Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning 10-part dramatic miniseries from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks about the U.S. Marine Corps’ actions in the Pacific theater of World War II makes its network debut on History starting with the first four episodes tonight. James Badge Dale, Joseph Mazzello and Jon Seda lead the cast.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All

Lifetime, 8pm

The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Both faced similar struggles — the scrutiny of fame, life in the shadow of famous mothers and criticism for their love choices — and both turned to drugs and alcohol for relief from the pressures of being in the spotlight, before leaving the Earth in the same tragic way. In candid interviews with family and friends, the documentary looks at the ups and downs of their personal stories, while celebrating their lives.

Mel Brooks & Gene Wilder

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The individual comedic geniuses of writer/director Mel Brooks and actor Gene Wilder combined into an even more uproarious force when they worked together on films, and tonight’s double feature spotlights two films that are among this pairing’s most hilarious high points. First up is their first teaming, for the 1967 comedy masterpiece The Producers, the directorial debut for Brooks, who won an Oscar for his screenplay. Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Wilder costars as the accountant for Zero Mostel’s Broadway producer, who plots to stage what should be a sure-fire opening night flop — a Hitler-themed musical — then take the investors’ money and run. Unfortunately, the duo is left hilariously wondering where they went right when the play somehow becomes a smash hit and their investors expect a large payout. Tonight’s second film is Blazing Saddles (1974), cowritten and directed by Brooks. It’s a riotous and scathing satire of Hollywood Westerns, particularly the racism that is literally white-washed from most of those films, with Wilder playing alcoholic gunslinger “The Waco Kid” alongside Cleavon Little’s Sheriff Bart.

NBA Basketball: Golden State at Dallas

ABC, 8:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks play host to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on ABC’s Saturday NBA primetime matchup.

Beverly Hills Wedding

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When small-town wedding photographer Molly’s baby sister gets engaged, she enters the budget-conscious couple in a contest and wins a dream wedding — an all-expenses-paid, celeb-worthy event at a historic Beverly Hills hotel, thrown by “planner to the stars” Terrence Roquefort. It all seems perfect, but when the engaged couple seems uneasy with the new plans, and maid of honor duties bring Molly closer to the best man, her ex-boyfriend Cory, she reconsiders whose dreams she is trying to fulfill. Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Brendan Penny.

Saturday Night Live: “Dan Levy/Phoebe Bridgers”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Dan Levy, the cocreator and costar of the Emmy-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek, makes his SNL hosting debut tonight. He is joined by Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers, who is performing as a musical guest for her first time.

Devil May Care

Syfy, 12am (late-night)

New Series!

This late-night, 15-minute animated comedy stars Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as the devil and Asif Ali as his newly hired social media coordinator.