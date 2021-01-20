Channel Guide Magazine

Take a Spin Back to the ’80s and ’90s With Lifetime’s ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Movie

January 20, 2021 Ryan Berenz Drama, Magazine Archive, Movies, Music, Preview 0
Lifetime

The ladies of hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa were never afraid to push it — the envelope, that is.

In 1985, Queensborough Community College nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton formed a rap group and recorded a song for aspiring producer Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor’s class project. The duo recruited Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, and by 1987, Salt-N-Pepa turned “Push It” into a hit that would become an ’80s hip-hop classic. With their suggestive dance moves and songs about female sexual empowerment, the group had groundbreaking commercial success and paved the way for female rappers to follow.

The life and times of Salt-N-Pepa are depicted in Lifetime’s three-hour biopic Salt-N-Pepa (Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8pm ET/PT), starring GG Townson as Salt, Laila Odom as Pepa, Monique Paul as Spinderella, Cleveland Berto as Azor, and Jermel Howard as Naughty by Nature rapper Anthony “Treach” Criss. The soundtrack also features some of the group’s greatest hits.

The Best of Salt-N-Pepa

“Push It” (1987)

“Shake Your Thang” (1988)

“Get Up Everybody (Get Up)” (1988)

“Expression” (1989)

“Do You Want Me” (1991)

“Let’s Talk About Sex” (1991)

“Shoop” (1993)

“Whatta Man” (with En Vogue) (1994)

“None of Your Business” (1994)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2066 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

matt-paxton-hoarders-family-smile
Interview

Hoarders Family Secrets star Matt Paxton: “This year … it will all make sense”

May 22, 2015 Lori Acken Interview, Lifestyle, Reality TV, TV News & Program Updates 6

When Lifetime debuts its Hoarders reboot, Hoarders: Family Secrets, Thursday night, fans of the A&E original will be pleased to see some very familiar faces have returned to the Hoarders fold — including extreme cleaning specialist Matt Paxton. Paxton says that even though A&E pulled the plug on Hoarders in 2013, reruns on the show’s new Lifetime home have kept the series — and serious discussions about this very real mental disorder — alive. “It’s been pretty surreal to see the response on social media — for me, on social media it never ended,” Paxton says. “New people were finding the show and they were […]

No Picture
Kids

Raising Asia Recap Episodes 8 and 9: Blood, Sweat and Tears

August 27, 2014 Channel Guide Staff Kids, Reality TV, Recap Comments Off on Raising Asia Recap Episodes 8 and 9: Blood, Sweat and Tears

This week on Raising Asia, it’s Asia’s big debut performance of her new single at Planet Hollywood. Things are a bit tense (but when aren’t they?) because Shawn has to fly to Dallas for work and miss Asia’s performance. He makes sure to remind Billy what they talked about beforehand about him possibly losing his manager position. If this Planet Hollywood performance isn’t perfect then, it’ll be the last performance he’ll work on with Asia. Adding to what seems to be a never-ending battle between Anthony and Billy, Anthony comes up right before the show with some great news. He […]

Competition

Dance Moms recap episode 29: Chloe’s Penultimate Peril

September 23, 2014 Sara S. Gustafson Competition, Kids, Reality TV, Recap 17

It’s that time of year again, Dance Moms Nation. The ALDC dance concert is on and it’s going to be cutthroat this year! The Pitt Crew plus Sarah (of CWAY CWAY fame) and Kamryn from the Select Team are all lined up for pyramid, which is predictable, as always. Chloe hits bottom (this time for missing a day of rehearsal to get an MRI on her foot), even though Kendall was the one who couldn’t win a competition even with Maddie choreography. Nia finally makes it to the top after her Maya Angelou-inspired win and all the girls give her […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine