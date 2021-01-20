Take a Spin Back to the ’80s and ’90s With Lifetime’s ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Movie

Lifetime

The ladies of hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa were never afraid to push it — the envelope, that is.

In 1985, Queensborough Community College nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton formed a rap group and recorded a song for aspiring producer Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor’s class project. The duo recruited Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper, and by 1987, Salt-N-Pepa turned “Push It” into a hit that would become an ’80s hip-hop classic. With their suggestive dance moves and songs about female sexual empowerment, the group had groundbreaking commercial success and paved the way for female rappers to follow.

The life and times of Salt-N-Pepa are depicted in Lifetime’s three-hour biopic Salt-N-Pepa (Saturday, Jan. 23, at 8pm ET/PT), starring GG Townson as Salt, Laila Odom as Pepa, Monique Paul as Spinderella, Cleveland Berto as Azor, and Jermel Howard as Naughty by Nature rapper Anthony “Treach” Criss. The soundtrack also features some of the group’s greatest hits.

The Best of Salt-N-Pepa

“Push It” (1987)



“Shake Your Thang” (1988)



“Get Up Everybody (Get Up)” (1988)



“Expression” (1989)



“Do You Want Me” (1991)



“Let’s Talk About Sex” (1991)



“Shoop” (1993)



“Whatta Man” (with En Vogue) (1994)



“None of Your Business” (1994)

