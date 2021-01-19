Tuesday, Jan. 19: Back-To-Back New ‘NCIS’ Episodes on CBS

©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

NCIS

CBS, 8pm

Two new NCIS episodes air tonight. A vacation in the Bahamas for McGee (Sean Murray) and his wife, Delilah (returning guest star Margo Harshman), turns into a high-stakes mission when a case NCIS is tracking has ties to the island in “Sunburn.” Then in “Head of the Snake,” the hunt for the head of the drug ring responsible for Fornell’s (returning guest star Joe Spano) daughter’s overdose comes to a climax.

The Night Caller

Sundance Now

New Series!

This four-part true-crime docuseries explores the legacy of one Australia’s most notorious serial killers.

Special Theme: The Studio System: “MGM (More Stars Than There Are in Heaven)”

TCM, beginning at 11:15am

Catch a Classic!

MGM had so many great stars and movies back in the golden age of Hollywood that today’s entire day of TCM’s tribute to the classic studio system is devoted entirely to this legendary studio. Representing MGM in today’s schedule are Elizabeth Taylor and Mickey Rooney in National Velvet (1944); Clark Gable and Jean Harlow in Red Dust (1932); Joan Crawford in The Women (1939); Greta Garbo and Robert Taylor in Camille (1937); Norma Shearer in Smilin’ Through (1932); Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy in Adam’s Rib (1949); Judy Garland and Gene Kelly in Summer Stock (1950); Lana Turner in The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946); and William Powell and Myrna Loy in Love Crazy (1941).

The Resident: “Mina’s Kangaroo Court”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Mina’s Kangaroo Court,” conflicts within the staff arise when Cain’s (Morris Chestnut) elective surgery patient returns with complications.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dreams”

NBC, 8pm

Mr. Sandman is not doing Zoey (Jane Levy) any favors when nightmares start im­pacting those closest to her.

Finding Your Roots: “To the Manor Born”

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Henry Louis Gates Jr. discovers the privileged lineages that claim actor Glenn Close and director John Waters as descendants, introducing ancestors who are as bold and independent as they are.

The Dead Files: “Slaughter House”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Steve and Amy help a young mother who claims monsters have infested her Indiana home. They then encounter a cluster of bloodthirsty entities at a long-dead mobster’s old stomping grounds in Illinois.

Trickster: “Episode 2”

The CW, 9pm

While trying to ignore increasingly weird happenings and with Richie (Joel Thomas Hynes) invading his home, Jared (Joel Oulette) experiences an even bigger upset when he meets Wade (Kalani Queypo), who claims to be his real father.

Chopped: Grudge Match: “Battle 3”

Food Network, 9pm

Week three of the five-­part tournament finds four former Chopped competitors return­ing to be judged by the very chefs who beat them earlier. And with sardines in the Mystery Basket, you know things are gonna get salty.

Prodigal Son: “Speak of the Devil”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Speak of the Devil,” Malcolm (Tom Payne) grapples with his own trauma after a priest is found murdered.

Fixer to Fabulous: “A Closed-Off House Turns Character-Filled Home”

HGTV, 9pm

A young couple loves their downtown Bentonville home, but they don’t like how closed-off it feels — inside and out. With some added charm, Dave and Jenny Marrs create the warm and inviting open space they’ve been dreaming of for their growing family.

This Is Us: “There”

NBC, 9pm

Kevin (Justin Hartley) embarks on a stressful road trip; Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories

National Geographic, 10pm

New Series!

Meet a fresh crop of rugged, quirky North Americans, some from First Nations tribes, in this Canadian import. Can fishing guide “Pike” Mike Har­rison evade grizzlies while stockpiling berries?

Nurses: “What Size Are Your Feet?”

NBC, 10pm

As Dr. Hamilton (Peter Stebbings) makes his presence felt at St. Mary’s, Grace (Tiera Skovbye) is catapulted into a high-stakes medical procedure while trying to protect Naz (Sandy Sidhu) from a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) gets hazed by Nurse Molly (Molly Atkinson).

Unpolished

TLC, 10pm

In this reality show about a fun ’n’ flashy salon in Long Island, New York, the sudden death of their father has left sister owners Lexi and Bria in financial chaos, so mom Jen decides to consult a psychic to see if her late husband has any advice.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Spycraft

Netflix

New Series!

This series looks at the gadgetry behind some of history’s greatest stories of espionage, the minds that invented them and the agents who used them.

WarGames

Showtime, 10am

Catch a Classic!

“Shall we play a game?” Matthew Broderick stars in this fun and kind of frightening 1983 film as a young hacker who inadvertently accesses a military supercomputer that was originally programmed to predict possible outcomes of a nuclear war. When the hacker starts playing what he believes to be a nuclear war simulation computer game, the computer interprets it as reality and begins the process of starting World War III. WarGames is not some cheesy movie relic of the ’80s era of the Cold War; it remains a top-notch technothriller bolstered by a strong, Oscar-nominated screenplay, suspenseful direction from John Badham and great performances from Broderick, Ally Sheedy and Dabney Coleman.

Inauguration Day “Parks and Recreation” Marathon

IFC, beginning at 11am

As America’s new president and vice president are inaugurated today, spend some time with a few lesser, but very funny, political figures with episodes of Amy Poehler’s beloved sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Presidential Inauguration Coverage

Various Networks, 12pm

Joe Biden will officially become the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris will become the first woman and person of color as vice president, today. Few details on what this Inauguration Day will look like were available at presstime, but it’s likely that with pandemic precautions in place, there will not be the normal crowds gathered in Washington, D.C., for the oath-of-office ceremonies. The traditional nighttime celebratory balls and parties will probably be more subdued than usual, if they are held at all. You’ll find coverage throughout the day on usual networks like ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and PBS.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Regina King”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Dan Rather talks with Oscar-winning actress Regina King, fresh off her career-defining role in Watchmen that recently earned the star her fourth Emmy. Throughout the night, King opens up about her deeply personal directorial debut One Night in Miami, the heroes who inspire her and how race has affected her work; discusses her experience filming Seven Seconds, which she considers her most difficult role; and shares how she and her son have been spending time together during quarantine.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her.

The Masked Dancer: “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining Group A dancers perform and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Vanishing Island, Trapped in Space and War Dog”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Host Don Wildman examines a map to a phantom island, a harrowing near-death experience on the edge of space, a tenacious terrier that became a hero and more.

Nancy Drew: “The Search for the Midnight Wraith”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are still reeling from witnessing the visions of their deaths. They realize even more so now that they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up at the Claw to bring Nancy in for questioning as she is now a suspect in a mysterious comatose girl’s assault.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Alien Autopsy and Race With Bigfoot”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Ben and his team interview Dr. Jonathan Reed, a man who claims to have videotaped an autopsy of an alien. Meanwhile, Bill’s team goes to Chopaka Lake in Okanogan, Washington, to re-create a video of an alleged Sasquatch running across a hillside.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Looney Tunes Cartoons: Part 2

HBO Max

New Episodes!

In this latest batch of 10 all-new animated episodes starring classic Warner Bros. characters, Taz stars in his first full-length Looney Tunes Cartoons short when he takes on Bugs Bunny in a Roman coliseum. If Bugs makes it out of the arena, there will be plenty of foes waiting to match wits with him, including Elmer Fudd, a leprechaun and Cecil Turtle. Daffy and Porky continue their misadventures, from skydiving to solving the mystery of Porky’s missing pants. Fan favorites Sylvester and Tweety, along with Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, also come along for the ride.

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?

discovery+

New Series!

Ten years after TLC debuted its reality hit Toddlers & Tiaras, this three-part series catches up with some of the favorite toddler beauty queens, who are now young women.

Sixteen Candles

AMC, 12:45pm

Catch a Classic!

John Hughes made his directorial debut with this 1984 coming-of-age comedy that he also wrote and that ushered in the era of the ’80s “Brat Pack” film genre of movies largely focused on youngsters and with a stable of regular young actors who became stars. One of those stars was Molly Ringwald, who leads the film here in a funny and touching breakout performance as high school sophomore Sam, who hopes her 16th birthday will kick off a great year for her. Unfortunately, things start off badly when her family forgets her birthday, and only get worse when her efforts to get closer to her crush, senior Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling), go awry in often embarrassing ways. Meanwhile, geeky freshman Ted (Anthony Michael Hall), who has his own crush on Sam, keeps turning up to cause annoyance. The film is certainly of its time in many ways (including some unfortunate racial humor at the expense of an Asian exchange student played by Gedde Watanabe), but still has plenty of experiences that many people who are living through, or can recall, their teen years can relate to. Ringwald and Hall would go on to each make two other films directed by Hughes, including costarring again in The Breakfast Club the following year.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show: “Mary Moves Out”

Decades, 2pm

We’re not saying this TV classic jumped the shark, but it was a misstep for Mary (Mary Tyler Moore) to leave her sweet studio apartment.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A star-studded matchup in Milwaukee has LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. TNT’s second game has Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans in Utah for a showdown with Bojan Bogdanovic and the Jazz.

Young Sheldon: “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper”

CBS, 8pm

College orientation does not go as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) planned in the new episode “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper.”

Walker

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) returns home to Austin after two years away on an undercover mission. Now he must navigate changed relationships with his family, friends and coworkers, all while investigating the suspicious circumstances behind his wife’s death.

Hell’s Kitchen: “Hell Caesar!”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs are tasked with re-creating Chef Ramsay’s Caesar salad — and delivering it to him on a scooter — in the new episode “Hell Caesar!”

grown-ish: “Public Service Announcement”

Freeform, 8pm

Midseason Premiere!

After dropping out of Cal U and diving into her dream job, Zoey balances the demands of her work life and her personal life while on tour with Joey BADA$$. Jazz and Doug struggle with the rules of their relationship “pause.”

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In this new episode, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones) are trying to modernize a large, stately home without losing its original charm in Indianapolis. Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) are in Atlanta flipping a small house that has big potential. Both houses were purchases for similar prices, but they’re very different sizes and located in very different cities. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Mr. Mayor: “The Sac”

NBC, 8pm

A special assignment forces Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) and Arpi (Holly Hunter) to get to know each other. Meanwhile, Neil (Ted Danson) sets out on a mission to reconnect with Orly (Kyla Kenedy) after she gets into a little trouble.

B Positive: “Open Heart Surgery”

CBS, 8:30pm

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement in the new episode “Open Heart Surgery.”

Superstore: “Biscuit”

NBC, 8:30pm

A new episode of the hit comedy, now in its final season, debuts tonight.

Mom: “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick”

CBS, 9pm

The ladies indulge Jill (Jaime Pressly) when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (guest star Will Sasso) back on track in the new episode “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick.”

Legacies: “We’re Not Worthy”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In order to get a handle on some urgencies at the school, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends the students off campus for their first ever field day. But when a medieval monster arrives with a challenge, the students are left scrambling to guess which one of them may be a worthy opponent.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “The Long Arm of the Witness”

NBC, 9pm

Carisi (Peter Scanavino) takes on a powerful judge who inexplicably dismisses the rape case of a university student.

The Unicorn: “The First Supper”

CBS, 9:30pm

Things take an awkward turn when Wade (Walton Goggins) introduces Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea) to his friends in the new episode “The First Supper.”

Last Man Standing: “Jen Again”

FOX, 9:30pm

Mike (Tim Allen) surprises Vanessa (Nancy Travis) with a visit from Jen (Krista Marie Yu) that might last longer than expected in the new episode “Jen Again.”

The Hustler

ABC, 10pm

“It’s kind of an odd duck, really,” says bon vivant host Craig Ferguson of his new game show/mystery/reality series, The Hustler. Five strangers — one of whom is secretly the Hustler — team up to answer 10 trivia questions worth $10,000 apiece. The rounds offer clues about the Hustler’s identity and two opportunities for said con artist to vote out a competitor. It all comes down to the final three. If two can agree and unmask the Hustler, they split the pot; if they’re duped, the Hustler takes all.

Star Trek: Discovery: “What’s Past Is Prologue”

CBS, 10pm

Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 continues on CBS with “What’s Past Is Prologue,” in which Lorca’s (Jason Isaacs) plans to move forward with a coup propel Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) to make a quick decision to save the Discovery.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 10pm

New Episodes!

Season 8 of the reality series returns with new episodes following the life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family. Throughout the rest of this season, the family antics don’t stop as Todd and Chase gear up for a road trip, Nanny Faye packs her bags for a sizzling “seniors cruise,” Todd goes on a mission to prove to Julie that he “still has it” after 25 years of marriage, Grayson has dreams of becoming a storm chaser and Savannah plans her next exciting personal and professional steps.

The Rev

USA Network, 10:30pm

New Series!

The latest larger-than-life-family reality show stars Long Island, New York, pastor, choir boss, hubby and dad Richard Hartley.

Friday, Jan. 22

Losing Alice

Apple TV+

New Series!

This cinematic eight-episode series from Israel is described as an “erotic, psychological neo-noir drama thriller” and is a female version of the famous tale of Faust and his deal with the devil. The series follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a film director in her late 40s who feels irrelevant since raising her family. After a brief encounter on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with Sophie (Lihi Kornowski), a screenwriter femme fatale in her mid 20s, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent episodes debut Fridays.

Pixar Popcorn

Disney+

This collection of mini-shorts stars favorite Pixar characters in all-new, bite-sized stories.

The Sister

Hulu

New Series!

How far would you go to keep a secret? One rainy evening, Nathan is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past. Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Only he and Bob — an eccentric old acquaintance — know what really happened and they’ve resolved to keep it that way. But years later, Bob appears at Nathan’s door with terrifying news that threatens to tear Nathan’s world apart. Because Nathan has his own secrets now. This four-episode first season stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia.

Blown Away

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The hot shop is open for Season 2 as a new batch of glass-blowing artists from around the world battle the heat, the clock and each other in 10 dynamic challenges.

Busted!

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In the third season of this hybrid reality/scripted variety show, celebrity sleuths take a stab at solving smaller crimes that lead to a larger mystery.

Fate: The Winx Saga

Netflix

New Series!

This live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon Winx Club follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the animated series, the teen campers still on the run from dinosaurs find hope of a rescue with a small group of eco-tourists, but things aren’t what they seem.

The White Tiger

Netflix

Original Film!

Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, Balram jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader starts with Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in Philadelphia to face Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The late game has the Denver Nuggets on the road against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.

MacGyver: “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance,” Mac (Lucas Till), Bozer (Justin Hires) and Riley (Tristan Mays) quarantine together and try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house.

Self-Made Mansions: “The Half-Billion Dollar Man”

HGTV, 8pm

Clinton Kelly helps successful CEO Jeremy Blossom and his wife, Jenn, search for their dream home in Laguna Beach, California. Growing up, Jeremy loved his four siblings, but living in government housing was tight and he dreamed of a better life. As a young entrepreneur, he created a digital marketing company that has now generated a half a billion dollars in client revenue. Now the hunt is on for a dream home near the beach with plenty of space!

The Wrong Prince Charming

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Successful entrepreneur Bridget (Vivica A. Fox) has just scored a meeting with the famed Prince of Devonshire (James Nitti) about a possible multimillion investment in one of her properties. She and her young lawyer Anna (Cristine Prosperi) feel like they are living in a fantasy with the handsome prince, who seems like the perfect partner for Bridget and the right guy for Anna until they discover that he’s not what he seems.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 8 resumes with the devastating consequences of the fallout between Red (James Spader) and Elizabeth (Megan Boone) intensifying.

1979 Family Dramas

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

For some reason, 1979 was a good year for acclaimed, memorable and tear-jerking family dramas in Hollywood, and TCM has three of them airing tonight. First up, have your hankies handy for Franco Zeffirelli’s The Champ, a remake of the Oscar-winning 1931 film of the same name. Jon Voight portrays a former boxer who attempts to support his son (9-year-old Ricky Schroder in his breakout role; he won the Golden Globe for Best New Male Star of the Year in a Motion Picture) and make up with his ex-wife (Faye Dunaway) by fighting in the ring again. Next is the Best Picture Oscar-winning Kramer vs. Kramer, an intense look at a couple’s (Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, who both won Oscars) divorce and its impact on their young son (played by Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Justin Henry). Finally, Best Actor Oscar nominee Robert Duvall leads The Great Santini, in which he plays a Marine Corps officer in the early 1960s whose skills and success in the military contrast with his shortcomings as a husband and father. Blythe Danner and Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Michael O’Keefe also star.

Amityville Horror House

Travel Channel, 8pm

A horrific crime. A hellish evil. The story of the house featured in the book and film The Amityville Horror rocked the world. Now, real footage from within its blood-soaked walls and never-before-seen interviews reveal frightening new secrets about one of America’s most enthralling haunts.

Little Women: Atlanta: “Kickoff Special”

Lifetime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The season kicks off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira and the return of Monie, as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip-hop scene. Once again, the ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition and the love as together they face health issues, career changes, relationship ups and downs and life’s hardest trials and tribulations — all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average-size world.

Blue Bloods: “Spilling Secrets”

CBS, 10pm

All in a day’s work: Frank (Tom Selleck) could decide to help a wheelchair-bound detective wounded in the line of duty remain in the field; Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) assist an officer whose partner is shot on the job; Erin (Bridget Moynahan) feels conflicted over a vehicular homicide sentencing; and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) track a ride-share rapist.

Painting With John

HBO, 11pm

New Series!

This new six-episode unscripted series is written by, directed by and stars cult favorite musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie. Part meditative tutorial and part fireside chat, each episode finds the artist ensconced at his worktable, where he hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares his reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, his irreverent point of view on tapping into your childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series reminds viewers to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief.

Saturday, Jan. 23

College Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 3pm Live

Saturday college hoops action features Clemson at Florida State on ABC, followed by LSU at Kentucky on ESPN.

A Wild Year on Earth

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

Downton Abbey’s Laura Carmichael narrates this six-part wildlife series that looks at how animals’ lives and natural events are entwined with the planet’s seasonal patterns. Among the stars: elephants, penguins, bears and kangaroos.

Salt-N-Pepa

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

The life and times of pioneering all-female rap group Salt-N-Pepa — whose seminal tracks include “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop” — are depicted in this three-hour biopic. GG Townson stars as Cheryl “Salt” James, Laila Odom plays Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Monique Paul stars as Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper. The soundtrack also features some of the group’s greatest hits.

Robert Mitchum Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor Robert Mitchum is equally as remembered for playing heroes as he is for playing bad guys, and two of his iconic performances — one from each category — are featured in tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First is Out of the Past (1947), director Jacques Tourneur’s famous film noir. Mitchum plays scuffling P.I. Jeff Bailey, who gets a sure-money job from shady high-roller Whit Sterling (Kirk Douglas): Track down and retrieve the mistress (Jane Greer) who skipped town with $40,000 of his money. Finding his target in Mexico, Bailey falls for her, but his plan to make them new lives leads to stunning betrayals. Next, Mitchum is absolutely chilling as tattooed-knuckled religious fanatic Harry Powell, one of the screen’s most unforgettable villains, in director Charles Laughton’s superb The Night of the Hunter (1955). Powell marries a fragile widow (Shelley Winters) to try to learn where her late husband hid a large sum of cash from a robbery. When his plans are uncovered by her terrified young children, it begins a pursuit that becomes a mesmerizing rendering of the battle between good and evil. Lillian Gish costars in a terrific performance.

Ghost Nation: “Do Not Disturb”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari investigate the Hotel Conneaut in Pennsylvania. Reports of a ghost bride and mysterious attacks have put the lakeside resort’s existence on the line, and the team must dig deep into the property’s fiery past to find answers.

A Winter Getaway

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When an average guy is gifted a luxury trip, he is mistaken for a millionaire. He and the concierge who is making this once-in-a-lifetime trip happen end up hitting it off after spending time together. Will she feel the same way about him when she learns the truth? Stars Brooks Darnell and Nazneen Contractor.