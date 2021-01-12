Tuesday, Jan. 12: Devilishly Twisted ‘Prodigal Son’ Returns for Season 2 on FOX

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Mark Seliger/FOX.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Prodigal Son

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) returns in Season 2 of the devilishly twisted psychological thriller. The new season picks up after Ainsley’s (Halston Sage) shocking act, which leaves Malcolm no choice but to turn to his imprisoned father, Martin (Michael Sheen), for help. Bellamy Young returns as Jessica Whitly and Lou Diamond Phillips reprises his role as NYPD Lt. Gil Arroyo. Joining the regular cast for the second half of the season is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays plays Dr. Vivian Capshaw.

Special Theme: The Studio System: “RKO & Fox”

TCM, beginning at 10am

Catch a Classic!

Today’s film lineup saluting the heyday of Hollywood’s studio system kicks off with some RKO classics: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in Swing Time (1936); Jane Russell and Robert Mitchum in His Kind of Woman (1951); Orson Welles’ legendary Citizen Kane (1941); Robert Ryan in The Set-Up (1949); and Irene Dunne in Love Affair (1939). In primetime, enjoy classics from the Fox studio (known back in the day as 20th Century Fox) — Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953); Tyrone Power in The Mark of Zorro (1940); Betty Grable in Down Argentine Way (1940); Gene Tierney in The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947); Will Rogers in A Connecticut Yankee (1931); and Shirley Temple in The Little Princess (1939).

Two Sentence Horror Stories

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Inspired by the viral fan fiction, the anthology series features diverse characters and a different subgenre of horror in each episode, tapping into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social issues that exist within our modern society.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of the medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face new challenges in their personal and professional lives. As the hospital transitions from a private to a public institution, the staff must fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood star.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Distraction”

NBC, 8pm

Zoey’s (Jane Levy) attempts to spend private time with Max (Skylar Astin) are continually thwarted by both Mo (Alex Newell) and work problems. The Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily’s sister, Jenna (guest star Jee Young Han), comes to “help” with the baby.

Mighty Cruise Ships: “Marina”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Ultra-luxury cruise ship Marina takes a 12-day voyage around the British Isles and Ireland. It’s a journey full of iconic, historic landmarks that range from the home of the Loch Ness Monster and the birthplace of the Beatles to the mysterious Stonehenge to the shipyard that built the Titanic. Meanwhile, the ship’s crew contends with tight maneuvers, an unexpected engine shutdown and the surprising appearance of a Royal Navy submarine.

The Dead Files: “Stalking in the Shadows”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Steve and Amy face off against a vengeful shadow man in New Jersey. They then confront a beastly, dog-like apparition in North Carolina.

Trickster

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This Canadian import stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water. When he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down.

Fixer to Fabulous: “Victorian Hodgepodge Gets Modern Makeover”

HGTV, 9pm

After moving 20 times in 28 years, a couple is ready to make the move into a recently purchased Victorian their last. The rooms are a hash of renovations past, so Dave and Jenny Marrs help turn this house into a modern home where the couple will want to stay.

Dead Silent: “His Blue Light”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

An unidentified serial rapist begins terrorizing women across Arkansas, striking fear in the hearts of residents and leaving authorities at a loss for leads. As his violence escalates and his hunting grounds expand, state and local law enforcement agencies join forces to try and catch him before he attacks again. As the man the media dub “The Blue Light Rapist” remains on the loose, he sets his trap for more victims, including 17-year-old Shannon Woods.

This Is Us: “Birth Mother”

NBC, 9pm

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) uncovers new truths about his past.

PBS American Portrait: “I Work”

PBS, 9pm

Everyday people share self-shot stories about their jobs and careers as they navigate the changes they’re experiencing and the goals they’re working toward. From teachers to truck drivers, they explore what it really means to work in America today.

Nurses: “Chrysalis”

NBC, 10pm

Grace (Tiera Skovbye) mediates between a patient’s partner and son while adjusting to the unwanted arrival of the new hospital CEO. Naz (Sandy Sidhu) and Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) run interference for Ashley (Natasha Calis) and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) in an attempt to keep them both out of trouble.

Unpolished

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

It’s been a year of extreme highs and lows for the Martones and the glitziest family-owned and -operated salon on Long Island, but the ladies are back at work adhering to health and safety guidelines and recovering from the loss of their father and biggest supporter, Big Mike. As Bria’s big wedding day approaches, Lexi starts to crack and reveal some long-suppressed emotions about her tightknit family.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

The Future of Capitalism

FOX Business Network, 2pm

FOX Business Network’s Charles Payne hosts The Future of Capitalism town hall meeting during his program Making Money With Charles Payne. Presented one week ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, the virtual town hall will focus on the incoming administration’s economic policies and the impact potential new regulations will have on the free market, especially in light of the financial difficulties facing many Americans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the hour, Payne will be joined by a series of FBN experts and guests including former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder and author Sam Sorbo, who will help answer viewer questions and discuss the fate of capitalism under the Biden administration. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all panel members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A twin bill of NBA action on ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets in Madison Square Garden to face the N.Y. Knicks, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Luke Combs”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Dan Rather welcomes one of country music’s fastest-rising stars as record-breaking artist Luke Combs chats about his whirlwind success spurred by the smash-hit single “Hurricane.” The episode captures Combs looking back on the road that led him from being a bar bouncer to selling out venues across the globe as he discusses his great love for music, recalls the creative process behind “Hurricane” and gets personal about his struggle with anxiety, before performing a clip from “Hurricane” live.

The Masked Dancer: “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining Group A dancers perform and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”

House in a Hurry: “Mother-in-Law to the Rescue”

HGTV, 8pm

With her husband stationed in Korea, a wife and mom of two must make a monumental house purchase decision via video chat. Luckily, her mother-in-law is along for the ride to help find the perfect Virginia home for their family.

Chicago Med: “In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission”

NBC, 8pm

Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Manning (Torrey DeVitto) lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.

Nature: “The Alps: The High Life”

PBS, 8pm

Enjoy the Alps in spring and summertime as newborn animals grow up to face the coming brutal winter.

Mystery of the Ice Age Giants

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In this special, world-famous mammoth expert Dick Mol traces the extraordinary history of woolly mammoths from their origins in southern Africa to their extinction 3,700 years ago. Mammoths expanded their territory over the millennia and theirs is a story of one of nature’s greatest adaptations from tropical warmth to extreme cold. But as they specialized in surviving the ice ages, they limited their chances of survival in the greenhouse conditions of a changing climate. Professor Mol traces this path of evolution and extinction, from the Namibian desert, to the Canadian permafrost, to the ancient steppe of what is today the bottom of the North Sea. Did humans cause a mass extinction, or did these giants fall victim to the rise in temperature? It appears that climate change and the arrival of mankind might have been the deadly combination for the giants, who were not able to adapt to the changing environment in time.

TCM Spotlight: Whodunit Wednesdays: “Old Dark Houses”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Nothing enhances the ambiance of a murder-mystery movie more than having at least part of its action take place in a dark and spooky old house, as tonight’s lineup of whodunits — some dramatic, some comedic — demonstrate. Check out Murder by Death (1976), Clue (1985), Ten Little Indians (1966), The Mystery of the 13th Guest (1943), Before Midnight (1934), The Phantom of Crestwood (1933) and Mystery House (1938).

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Moon Wreck, Ancient Arctic Life and Ghost Ship”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman investigates a fender repair on the surface on the moon, an astounding discovery about the lifespan of one of the world’s largest mammals, a strange spectral ship in Alaska and more.

The Murder Tapes: “So Hateful”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When 46-year-old Anthony Edwards is found shot in the park, his family has no idea who would want to bring harm to a man who was loved by so many. Using modern technology and forensic testing, detectives are determined to bring his killer to justice.

SEAL Team: “The Carrot or the Stick”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “The Carrot or the Stick,” Jason (David Boreanaz) pushes Bravo Team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate Ray (Neil Brown Jr.).

Chicago Fire: “Funny What Things Remind Us”

NBC, 9pm

While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo (Alberto Rosende) is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch (Christian Stolte) reignites an old feud.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Guns”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

In a special episode, Mariana uncovers a lethal supply chain of American firearms being smuggled into the hands of drug cartels and fueling record levels of gun violence in Mexico. A journey filled with jaw-dropping access to gunrunners, mules, cartel bosses and assassins takes an even more terrifying turn when the son of the world’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, is arrested and the cartel that Mariana infiltrates decides to violently revolt.

Call Your Mother

ABC, 9:30pm

New Series!

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jean, an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. “Jean is an emotional, funny woman who happens to be a mom. Oh, and she’s also very impulsive,” tells Sedgwick. “I love how fiercely loving Jean is, her self-deprecating sense of humor and her emotionality. I think audiences will love seeing Jean try to navigate her way through being a mom of adult children as well as her own coming-of-age story.”

True Conviction: “Family Under Fire”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Armed with homemade bombs, a group of masked gunmen ambush a family in the middle of the night, and murder a teenage daughter and her mom. The family’s tragedy is worsened when they believe that one of their own loved ones was behind the double homicide. It would take 30 years and an eager state trooper to bring the killer to justice.

S.W.A.T.: “Under Fire”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Under Fire,” the SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies.

Chicago P.D.: “Unforgiven”

NBC, 10pm

A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case, but Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Spirits on Camera and Flying Figures”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Bill leads a team to the Valentown Museum in Victor, New York, to re-create a video of a ghostly figure captured by a security camera. Ben’s team tries to debunk a video taken in Mexico of what appears to be a levitating humanoid flying over the desert.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Doctor Zhivago

TCM, 12:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Airing today during TCM’s morning and afternoon lineup of films based on Russian literature, this three-plus-hour-long, 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated David Lean epic is based on the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak. It’s a tumultuous tale of a Russia divided by war and hearts torn by love, with Omar Sharif in the title role and Julie Christie portraying his haunting, longtime love Lara. Both are caught up in the tidal wave of history as the story unfolds between the years prior to World War I and the Russian Civil War of 1918-22. Hauntingly scored by Maurice Jarre (who earned one of the film’s five Academy Awards out of the 10 for which it was nominated) and full of indelible performances, Doctor Zhivago is truly epic moviemaking from Best Director Oscar nominee Lean, with stunning and memorable images throughout — from revolution in the streets and an infantry charge into No Man’s Land, to the train ride in the Urals and an icebound dacha that can make you feel cold even in the comfort of your living room.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN, 6pm & 10pm Live

NBC Sports coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas begins tonight with live coverage of the pairs and ladies’ short programs, and continues throughout the weekend on NBCSN and NBC.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader features Jimmy Butler and the 2020 Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in Philadelphia for a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The second game has Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the Denver Nuggets.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) are flipping a small brick cottage with big trash problems in Nashville. And in the red corner, Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) are tackling an overgrown mess of a house in downtown Fort Worth. These homes were purchased for the exact same price, but they’re in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Hell’s Kitchen: “Shrimply Spectacular”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs are tasked with creating a shrimp dish worthy of the Hell’s Kitchen opening night menu in the new episode “Shrimply Spectacular.”

Mr. Mayor: “Brentwood Trash”

NBC, 8pm

Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) interviews candidates for an opening on the team. Neil (Ted Danson) gets sidetracked during a town hall and Orly (Kyla Kenedy) has a shocking realization.

Ghost Adventures: “Ashes of the Dead”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Zak, Nick and Aaron uncover the haunting secrets of Italy’s Poveglia Island. The crew then investigates the horrors inside Linda Vista Hospital in sunny Los Angeles.

Superstore

NBC, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

Spend a few final episodes with the crew of Cloud 9 as the sitcom resumes its sixth — and what has recently been announced as its final — season. Eleven more episodes of the series have yet to air, and the series will end in the spring. “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Flip or Flop: “Flew the Coop”

HGTV, 9pm

From dirty carpets to rotten food, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead thought they had seen the worst of this house in Cerritos, California. After finding a bird cage with years of mess, they struggle to see past the trash and transform this home into a profitable flip.

Call Me Kat: “Vacation”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Vacation,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) wins a free trip for two to Puerto Rico, but she doesn’t have anyone to go with her.

A Time to Kill: “Written in Blood”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In the quiet bedroom community of Oldsmar, Florida, 39-year-old Karen Pannell’s body is discovered on her kitchen floor. She has been stabbed more than a dozen times, and amid the crime scene are three letters written in blood. Suspecting it was her last brave act before she died, detectives initially use the message to lead them to Karen’s violent ex-boyfriend. When the investigation later hits a wall, it’s a pizza delivery that ultimately anchors the timeline and brings the killer into view.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Turn Me On Take Me Private”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU investigates whether a role-play session on a camming website turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.

Last Man Standing: “High on the Corporate Ladder”

FOX, 9:30pm

When Ryan (Jordan Masterson) is offered a big corporate job, Mike (Tim Allen) reluctantly finds himself acting as his mentor in the new episode “High on the Corporate Ladder.”

Fear Thy Roommate: “Boxes and Bloodshed”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When Audrey learns that her colleague, Deborah, is having financial problems after a tough breakup, she lends a helping hand and opens up her home to her. But the roommates don’t get along as well as they thought they would. When the dark truth behind Deborah’s financial flight is revealed, the friendship is shattered. After only a few weeks of living together, it ends in a crime that shocks an entire city.

UFO Witness: “Secrets of the State”

Travel Channel, 10pm

This is a preview episode from the new series premiering on the discovery+ streaming service today. In 2017, three classified videos of Navy pilots encountering “tic tac” UFOs were leaked. But these were not the first sightings of the strange objects. Ben Hansen digs deep to find out why the government hid all evidence of these extraordinary encounters.

AMC Celebrates “Fargo” 25th Anniversary

AMC, 11pm

“Ya see something down there, Chief?” You betcha, we did! It’s the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning crime classic from the Coen brothers. Reconnect with Jerry (William H. Macy), the small-town Minnesota salesman, and Police Chief Marge (Frances McDormand), and their crazy adventure.

Friday, Jan. 15

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Season Premiere!

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen (voice of Gina Rodriguez) and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures in Season 4.

Disenchantment: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Bean (voice of Abbi Jacobson) must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s (voice of John DiMaggio) increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

One Night in Miami…

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

Regina King’s feature directorial debut is a dramatized look at one incredible night in 1964, when four icons of sports, music and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay — soon to be called Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree) — defeated heavyweight champion Sonny Liston (Aaron D. Alexander) at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), musician Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and NFL star Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Outside the Wire

Netflix

Original Film!

In the future, a drone pilot finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device. Anthony Mackie stars.

Servant

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller returns for a 10-episode second season that takes a supernatural turn following the suspenseful Season 1 finale. As Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint also reprise their characters.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Hulu

Original Film!

An audio-obsessed high schooler who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will leave him deaf seizes control of his fate by recording the ultimate playlist of noise.

WandaVision

Disney+

New Series!

This first live-action series entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a blend of that world of superheroes with the world of classic television. The show follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their film roles) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN, 4pm Live; NBC, 8pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships continues, with NBCSN offering live coverage of the rhythm dance, and NBC broadcasting the ladies free skate live.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee. The second game has Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visiting Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Lakers.

Self-Made Mansions: “Against the Odds”

HGTV, 8pm

Clinton Kelly helps Derrek Burr, owner of Kwik-Hang, and his wife, Chelsea, search for the house of their dreams. Derrek turned his late father’s no-drill curtain rod bracket into a brand that has sold over $8 million of the brilliant tools so far.

The Wrong Mr. Right

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jessica (Anna Marie Dobbins) moves back home after college and is surprised to find her mother Tracy’s (Krista Allen) new boyfriend, Paul (Rib Hillis), is moving in as well. While working at a restaurant owned by her mother’s best friend Sandra (Vivica A. Fox), Jessica observes Paul fighting with another woman and enlists the help of Sandra and Hal (Eric Roberts), who suspect something very strange. When Jessica discovers Paul is not who he seems, she sets out to prove he is the wrong Mr. Right.

International Intrigue

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a night of espionage and mystery in tonight’s triple-header of films filled with intrigue in overseas locales. First up, enjoy the sparkling repartee between Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Henry Mancini’s memorable score and Oscar-nominated theme song, and the lovely Paris location shooting in Stanley Donen’s 1963 romantic comedy/mystery film Charade. Next, James Stewart and Doris Day get inadvertently wrapped up in an assassination plot while vacationing in Morocco in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), which features Day’s memorable introduction of the Oscar-winning song “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).” Finally, Orson Welles plays the infamous Harry Lime in Best Director Oscar nominee Carol Reed’s gripping 1949 film noir The Third Man. Screenwriter Graham Greene’s tale is set in Vienna in the early days of the Cold War; features strikingly atmospheric, Oscar-winning black-and-white cinematography; and also stars frequent Welles collaborator Joseph Cotten. Like tonight’s previous films, this one also features memorable music — composer Anton Karas’ score features only a zither, and the film’s iconic main theme topped music charts at the time.

Framed by the Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

New Series!

From executive producer Ice T, this limited series unravels tales of elaborate whodunit murder mysteries that lead police to one suspect, only to discover later their suspect was framed by the actual killer. As each episode explores a unique case, viewers embark on a twisted journey riddled with clues that ultimately reveal nothing is what it seems.

Great Performances: “The Magic of Callas”

PBS, 10pm

Documenting soprano Maria Callas’ triumphant return to the stage in Tosca at London’s Royal Opera House on Jan. 21, 1964, after her career was said to be over, this film features footage from Callas’ groundbreaking turn in the title role. The program also features interviews with opera luminaries Thomas Hampson, Kristine Opolais and Rolando Villazón, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano.

Belle Collective

OWN, 10pm

New Series!

This new series centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamorous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a Southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi. These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. The women are Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state; Lateshia Pearson, the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization; Latrice Rogers, the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region; Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of HamiltonDavis Mental Health empire; and Tambra Cherie, a newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Cajun Skunk Ape and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A stinky Sasquatch stops for a visit in Louisiana; a haunted statue terrorizes guests at the infamous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; and a Kentucky man and his brother witness a UFO flying near Fort Knox.

Saturday, Jan. 16

College Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn

ESPN, 2pm Live

The Kentucky Wildcats visit Alabama’s Auburn Arena for a Saturday afternoon SEC college hoops matchup against the Auburn Tigers on ESPN.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 4pm Live

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with live coverage of the men’s short program on NBC, and live coverage of the free dance and pairs free skate later on NBCSN.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The winners from the wild-card round and the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC are in action Saturday and Sunday with the goal of advancing to next weekend’s conference championship games.

Monster Preacher

Oxygen, 7pm

Monster Preacher takes a deep dive into the life of Gary Heidnik, a pastor in Philadelphia who brought the darkest of nightmares to life when he lured and confined six women as captives in his basement. With exclusive access to two of the four surviving victims, Josefina Rivera and Jackie Askin, along with expert interviews from those closest to the case, the two-hour special takes viewers on a chilling ride through Philadelphia’s most frightening horror story and sheds light on the racial and social dynamics that affected both Heidnik’s motivation and the police investigation.

The Searchers

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Often considered one of the most complex and greatest Westerns ever made, director John Ford’s moody 1956 tale stars John Wayne as Ethan Edwards, a Civil War veteran who returns to his settler brother’s West Texas home and finds that his family has been attacked by the Comanche. Joined by a half-breed youth (Jeffrey Hunter) raised by the family, Edwards begins an all-consuming search for his surviving niece (Natalie Wood), now living with her captors. Ward Bond and Vera Miles also star in the film, which is based on Alan Le May’s 1954 novel.

Two for the Win

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life. Stars Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan.

One Deadly Mistake

Oxygen, 9pm

New Series!

Each episode follows a homicide investigation where police work tirelessly against the clock to solve a complex case, until they discover a piece of evidence left behind that exposes the identity of the calculated killer.

Ghost Nation: “Phantom Fury”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari head to rural Indiana to help a desperate family being terrorized by ghostly growls and bizarre apparitions in their home. But as the team tries to root out the source of the hostile haunting, Dave becomes its target.

Kindred Spirits: “False Witness”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Days later, her ghost testified against her son! Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey attempt to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.

Kindred Spirits: “Most Shocking”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry relive their most shocking moments on Kindred Spirits and provide an unparalleled glimpse into the mind of psychic Chip Coffey. The team reveals what they are really thinking during their intense and terrifying investigations.