There’s a Hell of a Mess to Clean Up in ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2

FOX’s devilishly twisted psychological drama Prodigal Son returns for Season 2 (Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9pm ET/PT) and there are a lot of questions that need answers, the first being: “WHAT?!”

Ainsley (Halston Sage) revealed that she’s more of a daddy’s girl than she let on after a shocking incident involving Endicott (Dermot Mulroney). Now her brother, Malcolm (Tom Payne), has a literal and figurative mess on his hands.

“Halston scared the crap out of everyone on the set in that moment,” Payne says of filming that scene. “None of us knew what she was going to do.”

As Season 2 opens, Malcolm’s relationship with his imprisoned father, Martin (Michael Sheen), is about to get even more complicated. “Malcolm spent the entire first season — and his life — trying to distance himself from his dad, and trying to have a relationship with him but not allow him to have any control,” Payne says. “Now, there are only three people in the world that know exactly what happened in that room, and Martin is one of them. And the only person Malcolm can really talk to is Martin. So that’s Malcolm’s nightmare situation.”

One question fans won’t have to ponder for long is the fate of NYPD Lt. Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), who ended up on the wrong end of a knife blade in the season finale. Phillips shared a behind-the-scenes video from a location shoot at a cathedral, which is the scene of a disturbing crime in the new season’s second episode.

“That case especially was such a fun, creepy, weird case,” Payne says. “And I can’t believe that church let us do what we did in there.”