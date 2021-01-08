Channel Guide Magazine

There’s a Hell of a Mess to Clean Up in ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2

January 8, 2021 Ryan Berenz Drama, Interview, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Mark Seliger/FOX

FOX’s devilishly twisted psychological drama Prodigal Son returns for Season 2 (Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9pm ET/PT) and there are a lot of questions that need answers, the first being: “WHAT?!”

Ainsley (Halston Sage) revealed that she’s more of a daddy’s girl than she let on after a shocking incident involving Endicott (Dermot Mulroney). Now her brother, Malcolm (Tom Payne), has a literal and figurative mess on his hands.

“Halston scared the crap out of everyone on the set in that moment,” Payne says of filming that scene. “None of us knew what she was going to do.”

As Season 2 opens, Malcolm’s relationship with his imprisoned father, Martin (Michael Sheen), is about to get even more complicated. “Malcolm spent the entire first season — and his life — trying to distance himself from his dad, and trying to have a relationship with him but not allow him to have any control,” Payne says. “Now, there are only three people in the world that know exactly what happened in that room, and Martin is one of them. And the only person Malcolm can really talk to is Martin. So that’s Malcolm’s nightmare situation.”

One question fans won’t have to ponder for long is the fate of NYPD Lt. Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), who ended up on the wrong end of a knife blade in the season finale. Phillips shared a behind-the-scenes video from a location shoot at a cathedral, which is the scene of a disturbing crime in the new season’s second episode.

“That case especially was such a fun, creepy, weird case,” Payne says. “And I can’t believe that church let us do what we did in there.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2064 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Sports

UFC on FOX: Velasquez vs. Dos Santos rocks the Octagon Nov. 12

November 10, 2011 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates 1

In 2008, FOX Sports chairman David Hill used the word “abhorrent” to describe the sport of mixed martial arts. Hill’s tune changed dramatically in August when FOX announced, with much fanfare, a landmark seven-year deal with MMA promoter Ultimate Fighting Championship. The deal includes four live prime-time UFC fights annually on FOX and up to six on FX. In spring 2012, a revamped The Ultimate Fighter reality show will move to FX and feature live fights weekly. Pre- and post-fight shows and other UFC programming like UFC Unleashed will air on FX and FUEL TV. The first UFC on FOX […]

Drama

Empire Season 2 Episode 15 Recap: Just Like Old Times

April 27, 2016 Channel Guide Staff Drama, Music, Recap 1

This week’s episode of Empire starts off with Hakeem, a bunch of strippers, money and alcohol. Where’s Laura? This doesn’t sound good. Laura starts to blow up his phone but Hakeem doesn’t seem to care to return his fiancé’s texts. The game is on between Lucious and Jamal for the ASA Awards. It’s a real fight like Balboa and Creed, but this is between blood. May the best man win. Andre comes up with an idea to get Lucious on the board’s good side again as a way to help Cookie get the Lyons back in Empire. He proposes that […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine