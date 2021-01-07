Thursday, Jan. 7: Ted Danson Takes Office in NBC’s New Comedy ‘Mr. Mayor’

Robert Trachtenberg/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Mr. Mayor

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

Two back-to-back episodes kick off this new comedy series we’re beyond excited about. Ted Danson stars as a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, however, he’s left to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

Pieces of a Woman

Netflix

Original Film!

Martin Scorsese is an executive producer of this drama that is a deeply personal, searing and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss. Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker) she must face in court.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

It’s a new spin on the iconic game show, where celebrity contestants try to solve word puzzles for their chance to win up to $1 million for the charity of their choice. Pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host.

Young Sheldon: “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper”

CBS, 8pm

College orientation does not go as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) planned in the new episode “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper.”

Hell’s Kitchen

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Chef Gordon Ramsay takes Hell’s Kitchen to Las Vegas for Season 19, as 16 aspiring chefs from around the country roll the dice in the hopes of winning big.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, Eric and Lindsey Bennett (Desert Flippers) are flipping a mid-century desert home with a big surprise in Palm Springs, California. And in the red corner, Jessie and Tina Rodriquez (Vintage Flip) are restoring a 1920s hillside home to its former glory in Los Angeles. The homes were purchased for similar prices but how different are the markets in their respective cities? Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Star of the Month: Miriam Hopkins

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Versatile golden age Hollywood star Miriam Hopkins is the subject of film salutes each Thursday evening this month on TCM. Tonight’s lineup of Hopkins classics begins with the three pre-Code movies she made with famed director Ernst Lubitsch: The Smiling Lieutenant (1931), Trouble in Paradise (1932) and Design for Living (1933). This is followed in late night by other notable Hopkins titles: the 1931 horror classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the drama Men Are Not Gods (1936).

B Positive: “Open Heart Surgery”

CBS, 8:30pm

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement in the new episode “Open Heart Surgery.”

The Chase

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

This heart-racing quiz show pits three competitors against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hourlong episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Mom: “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick”

CBS, 9pm

The ladies indulge Jill (Jaime Pressly) when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (guest star Will Sasso) back on track in the new episode “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick.”

Call Me Kat: “Double Date”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Double Date,” Randi (Kyla Pratt) confronts a Kat’s Cat Café customer, Daniel (guest star Lamorne Morris), who never tips.

Flip or Flop: “Go Big or Go Home”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead take on one of their biggest projects to date in Anaheim Hills, California, but modernizing this 90s mansion will cost them a fortune. If they don’t get the design just right, it could jeopardize the profit and their big investment.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 22 of the long-running Dick Wolf crime drama resumes with new episodes. At some point among those episodes, former costar Christopher Meloni will return a bit as he sets up his spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is expected to debut sometime this year.

Go-Big Show

TBS, 9pm

New Series!

On a scale never before seen on television, this series celebrates daring acts that include monster trucks, alligator and snake trainers, stunt archery, world-record holders, and other radical feats. Challengers battle head-to-head to impress celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW’s Cody Rhodes for their chance to win the ultimate prize of $100,000.

The Unicorn: “The First Supper”

CBS, 9:30pm

Things take an awkward turn when Wade (Walton Goggins) introduces Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea) to his friends in the new episode “The First Supper.”



Last Man Standing: “Dual Time”

FOX, 9:30pm

The Baxters see double when Vanessa (Nancy Travis) hires a repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Tim Allen) in the new episode “Dual Time.”

The Hustler

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Comedian Craig Ferguson hosts this fun new game show that features five contestants who work together to answer a series of trivia questions worth $10,000 each. The catch is that there is one contestant — the Hustler — who knows all the correct answers and must keep his/her identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000.

Star Trek: Discovery: “The Wolf Inside”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “The Wolf Inside,” in which Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) embarks on a merciless mission in hopes of helping the Discovery return home.

Mountain Men: “Meltdown: Tornado Alley”

History, 10pm

New Episodes!

As the spring melt sweeps the mountains, Jake sets his sights on bagging a black bear for the larder; Eustace and Raleigh race against time and weather to plant crops; Mike sets out to harvest a bounty from the Gulf of Alaska; Kidd and Harry drop and haul lumber for their ranch; and Jason puts his homestead expansion on hold when a tornado comes crashing through.

The Real Blac Chyna

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

Follow entrepreneur, model and reality star Blac Chyna in this no-holds-barred docuseries. The show reveals the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Chyna’s life and relationships never before showcased onscreen, including her ongoing efforts to change the direction of her sometimes controversial and always complex life — relationship statuses with her mom Tokyo Toni, her exes, various lawsuits, business ventures and more.

Friday, Jan. 8

Herself

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

A single mother (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children and tries to rebuild her life.

Dickinson

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The Peabody Award-winning half-hour comedy/drama that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious, young 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) returns. In the 10-episode second season, Emily is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Marvel Studios: Legends

Disney+

New Series!

This series serves as a refresher on the various heroes and villains making their way to the upcoming streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes launching today will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are featured in the upcoming series WandaVision, coming to Disney+ Jan. 15.

Azizler

Netflix

Original Film!

This Turkish film follows discontent Aziz, who is heading toward a midlife crisis. His relationship has stagnated, his job sucks and his family has taken over his home. All he wants is a little peace and relaxation. In an attempt to get out of this rut, Aziz ends up sucked into a web of lies.

Cobra Kai

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This contemporary comedy/drama series that is a follow-up to the classic 1984 film The Karate Kid returns for Season 3, its first original season on its new Netflix home. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove are back reprising their original roles.

Lupin

Netflix

New Series!

Omar Sy stars in this series that is a contemporary retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief and master of disguise first chronicled in early 20th century detective novels by Maurice Leblanc. As a teenager, Assane Diop’s (Sy) life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now, 25 years later — after receiving a book about Lupin, which grants him resources and wealth, and multiple lives in which to spend them — Assane will use Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar as his inspiration to avenge his father.

Charming

Netflix

Original Film!

On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom. Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato and Sia star.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated, check local listings

Legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away Nov. 8 at the age of 80 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, but continued to work up until 10 days before his death. The last episode of Jeopardy! that Trebek recorded airs today, and it may be the only time in history that a game show has made viewers cry.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Elvis

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

On what would have been his 86th birthday, Turner Classic Movies remembers King of Rock ’n’ Roll Elvis Presley with a 12-plus-hour lineup of films in which the music icon brought his charisma, charm and sex appeal to the screen as an actor as well as a rocker. Get all shook up watching and listening to the birthday boy in the following films, in order: Double Trouble (1967), Stay Away, Joe (1968), Charro! (1969), The Trouble With Girls (1969), Girl Happy (1965), Jailhouse Rock (1957), Viva Las Vegas (1964) and Spinout (1966).

MacGyver: “Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason,” Mac’s (Lucas Till) meeting with Desi’s (Levy Tran) parents takes an unexpected turn when her brother is in trouble and desperately needs their help.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, this series features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games.

Self-Made Mansions

HGTV, 8pm

Entrepreneurs who struck it rich with one brilliant idea and are now ready to make the ultimate upgrade to a high-end home will get the guidance they need from lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly. New episodes follow Clinton as he activates his personal passion for real estate and keen eye for design to show new millionaires what it means to live large.

The Wrong Fiancé

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Abby (Jessica Morris), a photographer, is sent out of town on a job assignment by her boss Charlotte (Vivica A. Fox), she thinks it is the perfect opportunity to get away from her nightmarish ex-fiancé, Richard (Jason-Shane Scott). But Abby quickly discovers it may be impossible to escape Richard altogether.

Magnum P.I.: “First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

On each episode of this one-hour competition series, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn and Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Frontline: “A Thousand Cuts”

PBS, 9pm

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is waging a crackdown on the press and on his prime target, journalist Maria Ressa. Ressa, the CEO and executive editor of the independent news site Rappler and a Time magazine Person of the Year, is currently facing jail time under a cyber libel law, and her case has become a cautionary tale of the escalating threat to freedom of the press. The film follows Ressa and her colleagues, and key players in the government through this escalating war.

Blue Bloods: “Redemption”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) must decide if a detective (guest star Ali Stroker) who is wheelchair-bound after being wounded in the line of duty can remain in the field in the new episode “Redemption.”

Saturday, Jan. 9

A Discovery of Witches

Sundance Now & Shudder

Season Premiere!

The modern-day love story that is set in a world where witches, vampires and demons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight, returns. Season 2 sees Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London, where they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. In the present day, however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Wild-Card Playoffs

ABC/ESPN/Freeform/ESPN2, CBS/Nickelodeon, FOX & NBC, beginning at 1pm Live

The NFL playoffs expand to 14 teams this postseason, and there are now six games played on wild-card weekend. Seven teams in both the AFC and NFC are seeded 1-7, with the wild-card round being No. 7 at No. 2, No. 6 at No. 3 and No. 5 at No. 4. ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX and NBC air traditional game broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday, with alternate game feeds on ESPN2, Freeform and Nickelodeon.

Florida Man Murders

Oxygen, 7pm

New Series!

This series zeroes in on America’s most notorious and outrageous killers from the Sunshine State. Often referenced as “Florida Man” in headlines, these killers commit bizarre and outlandish crimes that captivate the nation and sometimes feel as though they are straight out of a Hollywood movie. With the aid of Florida investigators and prosecutors, the series unravels the cases’ strange twists and examines what drove these killers to commit attention-grabbing murders brutal enough to mistake for fiction.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

History, 8pm

New Miniseries!

In this six-part historical docudrama, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople and shapes the course of history for centuries. Charles Dance narrates, and Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu and Tuba Büyüküstün star. The first three episodes air tonight; the series will conclude with its final three episodes tomorrow night.

Obsessed With the Babysitter

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Elaine, an injured dancer, catches the eye of a psychologist who believes her to be the perfect woman. Realizing he is manipulating her mind and using her injury against her, Elaine must escape with the children before she becomes another casualty in his psychotic study. Stars Kristen Vaganos, Simon Haycock and Castle Rock.

Flight of the Innocent: “North by Northwest” & “Saboteur”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A number of classic Alfred Hitchcock films deal with the theme of a man wrongly accused who is forced to go on the run as he tries to clear his name and avoid the baddies who actually are guilty. Two of Hitch’s foremost examples of this theme can be seen in tonight’s TCM double feature, which the network is fittingly airing under the thematic umbrella title “Flight of the Innocent.” First up is North by Northwest (1959), which is not only one of Hitchcock’s finest “wrong man” films, but also one of the best films ever, featuring plenty of wit, excitement and suspense. Here, Cary Grant’s ad exec Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a spy and must flee across the country (eventually accompanied by Eva Marie Saint) as he is pursued by foreign agents (led by James Mason and Martin Landau) and the government, all leading to an iconic climax atop Mount Rushmore. Another thrilling ending atop a famed landmark — this time, the Statue of Liberty — is featured in tonight’s second feature, the World War II thriller Saboteur (1942). Robert Cummings’ aircraft factory worker Barry Kane is wrongly suspected of sabotage when a fire destroys his plant, and he is pursued by federal agents and the real saboteurs cross-country as he works to prove his innocence.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Jason’s Top 10”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

From a ghostly pirate hideout to the spookiest castle in England, Jason Hawes reveals his top 10 haunted locations.

A New Year’s Resolution

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When a morning show producer makes a New Year’s resolution to say “yes” more, she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man who just might hold the key to her biggest story — and to her heart. Stars Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady.

Ghost Nation: “Do Not Disturb”

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Episodes!

Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari investigate the Hotel Conneaut in Pennsylvania. Reports of a ghost bride and mysterious attacks have put the lakeside resort’s existence on the line, and the team must dig deep into the property’s fiery past to find answers.

Kindred Spirits: “Zombie Boy”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey research claims of possession and lost time at a historic estate in Middleborough, Massachusetts. A mind-bending discovery makes the team realize that the paranormal field is more dangerous than anyone anticipated.

Sunday, Jan. 10

Cabaret

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Willkommen, bienvenue and welcome to Best Director Oscar winner Bob Fosse’s legendary Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1972 adaptation of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s stage musical. It’s one of the most stylishly creative and toe-tapping musicals ever put on film. Inside the Kit Kat Klub of 1931 Berlin, starry-eyed American singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the call to decadent fun, while outside the Nazi party grows into a brutal force. Cabaret won eight of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated; along with Fosse’s directing Oscar, Minnelli won for Best Actress and Grey won for Best Supporting Actor. Michael York also stars.

The Watch: “The What?”

BBC America, 8pm

The city of Ankh-Morpork is on high alert for deadly dragon attacks, and the race is on to find the mystical artifact that grants the owner control of the beast in the new episode “The What?”

Critics’ Choice Super Awards

The CW, 8pm

The inaugural Critics’ Choice Super Awards is a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The winners will be revealed in this special television presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez.

Home Town: “Color Psychology”

HGTV, 8pm

Lisa and Mike run a nonprofit that provides transitional housing for women recovering from difficulties. They’re passionate about restoring old houses because they believe that imperfect and broken things can be made beautiful again. Working with an all-in budget of just $100,000, Ben and Erin Napier get scrappy and turn a neglected building into an uplifting oasis of calm and safety where new beginnings can flourish.

Disasters at Sea: “Ignition Point”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The chemical tanker Bow Mariner suffers a massive explosion off the coast a Virginia. Only six of the ship’s 27 crewmembers survive the blast and the plunge into a freezing cold ocean laced with toxic chemicals. To figure out what went wrong, investigators search for clues on the sunken wreckage, in video evidence and aboard a sister ship halfway around the world.

American Gods

Starz, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes away his apparent destiny and tries to settle down and find his own path in the idyllic town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. He’ll discover, though, that his new home has its own dark, bloody secrets and that it’s not simply a matter of rejecting being a god. Instead, he has to choose what kind of god he will be.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: “In the Hot Seat: Ray Romano and Firefighter Lauren Kuykendall”

ABC, 9pm

Ray Romano plays for the charity Harvest Home and firefighter Lauren Kuykendall takes her shot at the grand prize.

Tiger

HBO, 9pm

Tiger Woods’ exceptional skill on the golf course turned him into a global superstar, but a series of scandals, embarrassments and injuries proved he was all too human. This two-part HBO Sports documentary uses never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews to detail the rise, fall and epic comeback of one of history’s greatest athletes.

All Creatures Great and Small

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

James Herriot’s celebrated life as an English country vet chronicled in his beloved books, and in a classic 1970s TV series that aired in America on PBS, gets a new adaptation in this seven-part coproduction between PBS’ Masterpiece franchise and Britain’s Channel 5. PBS says the series — set in 1930s Yorkshire, where Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) is beginning his veterinary practice — “preserves the rich and uplifting spirit, tone and values of Herriot’s iconic characters and stories, and will bring to life his sharply observed, entertaining and incredibly funny tales of country life in the North of England for a modern audience.” The series features Diana Rigg in one of her final roles before her passing, as the wealthy owner of a spoiled Pekingese.

How Did They Build That?: “Towers & Roofs”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Discover how brilliant engineers overcame an awkward plot of land by creating two skyscrapers that bend towards each other and are joined by New York’s first sky bridge in 80 years; uncover the secrets of a huge earthquake-proof complex in Greece and reveal how engineers created a 10,000 square foot canopy strong enough to withstand hurricane force winds to cover it; and find out why one of Singapore’s newest buildings was built without any corners or any air conditioning.

Expedition Bigfoot: “Call and Response”

Travel Channel, 9pm

After receiving a recording of an alleged Bigfoot call, Bryce blasts the howl over a speaker to elicit a response. With Russell positioned high on a hill, and Ronny and Mireya down in the valley below, the team may get the encounter they’re looking for.

The China Showdown

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Hosted by Bill Hemmer, this one-hour special will take a deep dive into why experts have determined China to be the biggest foreign threat to the future of the United States. Featuring an exclusive interview with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, as well as sit-downs with The Coming Collapse of China author Gordon Chang, FOX News Senior Strategic Analyst Gen. Jack Keane and many others, The China Showdown will detail how it is believed that the communist nation will stop at nothing to steal classified information and infiltrate America. Following its FOX News Channel premiere, the special will be available to stream on FOX Nation.

The Rookie: “In Justice”

ABC, 10pm

Officers John Nolan and Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center to help rebuild their station’s reputation in the community. Nolan is determined to make a positive impact, but Nyla has her doubts.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “Christina’s Story”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When a young girl vanishes while walking her dog on a military base, it marks the beginning of a missing persons case that would capture the hearts of the entire county.

Mountain Monsters

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) team may have lost its founding member, John “Trapper” Tice, but his presence is felt throughout Season 5 of this paranormal investigation series as the surviving AIMS members head out on a brand-new adventure that Trapper set up for them before he passed. Equipped with his personal journal filled with everything he ever learned about the woods, the team travels to the mountains of the Tygart Valley on a mission to prove that there are still wolves in West Virginia, even though they are said to have been hunted out back in 1900.

Monday, Jan. 11

Castles USA

FOX Nation

New Series!

Justice With Judge Jeanine’s Jeanine Pirro hosts this five-episode series released today on FOX Nation, FOX News Channel’s subscription streaming service. From The Breakers in Rhode Island to Oheka Castle on Long Island, and others in between, Pirro gives viewers an in-depth look inside the most breathtaking castles America has to offer through comprehensive tours and a behind the scenes of look of each historic property.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated, check local listings

The post-Alex Trebek era of Jeopardy! begins this week with episodes that resumed production on Nov. 30, about three weeks after longtime host Trebek’s passing. A long-term replacement host has not yet been announced, but for now there will be a series of interim guest hosts, starting this week with former champ Ken Jennings, who claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time in a primetime event last year. Jennings also holds the all-time Jeopardy! records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700). Additional guest hosts will be announced at later dates.

Street Outlaws

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The street-racing series returns for a new season featuring the original OKC crew. While Chief is no longer the fastest — competitor Ryan Martin has that honor — he feels all of the 405 have gotten soft and taken their eye off of the street. To up the stakes for the 405, Chief proposes the most critical list shakeup ever, to allow the true cream to rise to the top. As the season begins, Chief and Shawn decide to go their separate ways, ending the biggest bromance in street-racing history. But each of them has been dependent on each other for advice and technical support over the past 10 years. Will this impact their racing during the most important season ever?

College Football: National Championship

ESPN, 8pm Live

The tumultuous 2020 college football season comes to a close with the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

100 Day Dream Home: “From Demo to Dream Home”

HGTV, 8pm

Adam, a former professional basketball player, and his wife, Julia, have been moving with their two young daughters every year for the past 13 years. But, finally, they settled into their dream neighborhood in Florida and bought a lakefront house that was built in the 1970s. Old construction and a Florida flood zone do not mix, so Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt must tear down the house in order to build a safe one as soon as possible. Building a house that lives up to Julia’s very specific style in 100 days or less will certainly be a challenge!

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Aw Snap Out of It!”

NBC, 8pm

Contestants play Ellen’s favorite games Oh Ship!, Aw Snap, Say Whaaat?! and Taste Buds. The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

America’s Hidden Stories: “The Klan Makes a Movie”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Did the Ku Klux Klan make a movie? Newly uncovered evidence suggests a newly resurgent 1920s Klan looked to spread their message using the power of the silent pictures. It’s a sordid tale of ambition, propaganda, drugs and murder, with a catastrophic ending. A group of experts try to unravel the story behind a mysterious fragment of a 1923 silent film.

Produced by Alexander Korda — Part II

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s look at the works of famed British film producer Alexander Korda concludes with tonight’s lineup of films produced, and in some cases directed, by him. The first few titles are from the adventure and fantasy genres: The Four Feathers (1939), Jungle Book (1942) and The Thief of Bagdad (1940, also an uncredited director). Following these are the 1947 comedy An Ideal Husband (also uncredited director), the 1945 drama Vacation From Marriage (a.k.a. Perfect Strangers), the 1938 romantic comedy The Divorce of Lady X and the 1937 historical drama Knight Without Armour.

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

All of the Street Outlaws all-stars are back, but this time, it’s every man or woman for themselves. While no strangers to the popular Cash Days, these drivers have never seen a double elimination competition on this scale. With more racers and more money on the line, they’re gearing up for a mega race with a $600,000 prize pool. Hosted by race-master Boosted GT (Chris Hamilton), this series features the most lucrative street race ever — with 64 of the fastest drivers from all over the country going head-to-head.

Ty Breaker

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Popular carpenter, craftsman and designer Ty Pennington will help conflicted homeowners decide whether to overhaul their current home or renovate a different property to suit their needs. Each of the eight hourlong episodes will feature one of HGTV’s savvy design experts: Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind) or Sabrina Soto (The High Low Project), as she tries to persuade the family to let her create a beautifully customized new place. Meanwhile, Ty, who spends quality time with each family to find out about their property’s problem areas, will strive for clients to stay put and enjoy a whole-home renovation. Two design plans will be presented, but only one will be the “Ty Breaker.”

Atlanta Justice: “Speaking for the Dead”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Stephanie Seabrum attempts to cash a check at a convenience store when she is suddenly ambushed by a man with a gun. He robs her, shoots her and runs off before Stephanie’s boyfriend has time to react. Not long into the investigation of Stephanie’s murder, Detective JD Stephens gets called in to yet another shooting. Two teenagers, Blanca Badillo and Policarpio Luviano, were killed in a drive-by shooting in the middle of a busy Atlanta highway. While the Atlanta Homicide team juggles two cases at once, they now must ask themselves if these cases are linked.

The Wall: “Brittany and CJ”

NBC, 9pm

Brittany, a city event coordinator, and her brother CJ, a middle school teacher of the year, are passionate about helping their community. With the all-new Free Fall + in Round 1, this duo puts more money on The Wall than ever seen before. With millions on the line, will they be able to go home with life-changing money, or will they be left with nothing?

American Experience: “The Codebreaker”

PBS, 9pm

Discover the fascinating story of Elizebeth Smith Friedman, the groundbreaking cryptanalyst who helped bring down Al Capone and break up a Nazi spy ring in South America. Her work helped lay the foundation for modern codebreaking today.

World’s Most Unexplained: “Seeing Is Believing”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Experts investigate centuries-old paintings of UFOs and search for the truth behind sightings of religious apparitions around the globe.

Independent Lens: “A Day in the Life of America”

PBS, 10pm

Academy Award winner Jared Leto crafts a sweeping yet intimate cross-section of the country in this film shot on a single day — July 4, 2017 — with 92 film crews fanning out across each of the United States and Puerto Rico to capture “a day in the life of America.”

Weakest Link

NBC, 10pm

New Episodes!

Jane Lynch returns to host new episodes of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.

Paranormal Declassified: “Alien Cover-Up”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Paul Beban searches for evidence that extraterrestrials are among us. After investigating an alarming abduction case in Massachusetts, Paul unearths long-buried files that could lead to an alien coverup all the way to the White House.

Straight Up Steve Austin

USA Network, 11pm

Season Premiere!

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s late-night interview series returns for Season 2, with guests including stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer, NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, hip-hop icon and actor Ice T, award-winning country musician Luke Combs, acclaimed comedian, actor and host Joel McHale, Jackass prankster Steve-O, and producer and Emmy Award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish.

A Little Late With Lilly Singh

NBC, 1:35am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

Lilly Singh’s late-night series heads into its sophomore season with an all-new look. By swapping out a traditional stage for a Los Angeles-based house as the show’s location, Lilly and her team are expecting to have more space to break the rules and be spontaneous and unfiltered. The upcoming season will feature a fresh mix of sketch comedy, interviews and Lilly’s unique take on current events and pop culture. The show will also go behind the scenes, letting audiences into the creative process to see how Lilly and her team bring the show to life.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Special Theme: The Studio System: “RKO & Fox”

TCM, beginning at 10am

Catch a Classic!

Today’s film lineup saluting the heyday of Hollywood’s studio system kicks off with some RKO classics: Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in Swing Time (1936); Jane Russell and Robert Mitchum in His Kind of Woman (1951); Orson Welles’ legendary Citizen Kane (1941); Robert Ryan in The Set-Up (1949); and Irene Dunne in Love Affair (1939). In primetime, enjoy classics from the Fox studio (known back in the day as 20th Century Fox) — Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953); Tyrone Power in The Mark of Zorro (1940); Betty Grable in Down Argentine Way (1940); Gene Tierney in The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947); Will Rogers in A Connecticut Yankee (1931); and Shirley Temple in The Little Princess (1939).

Two Sentence Horror Stories

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Inspired by the viral fan fiction, the anthology series features diverse characters and a different subgenre of horror in each episode, tapping into universal primal fears while tackling provocative social issues that exist within our modern society.

The Resident

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of the medical drama follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face new challenges in their personal and professional lives. As the hospital transitions from a private to a public institution, the staff must fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Bruce Greenwood star.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Distraction”

NBC, 8pm

Zoey’s (Jane Levy) attempts to spend private time with Max (Skylar Astin) are continually thwarted by both Mo (Alex Newell) and work problems. The Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily’s sister, Jenna (guest star Jee Young Han), comes to “help” with the baby.

Mighty Cruise Ships: “Marina”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Ultra-luxury cruise ship Marina takes a 12-day voyage around the British Isles and Ireland. It’s a journey full of iconic, historic landmarks that range from the home of the Loch Ness Monster and the birthplace of the Beatles to the mysterious Stonehenge to the shipyard that built the Titanic. Meanwhile, the ship’s crew contends with tight maneuvers, an unexpected engine shutdown and the surprising appearance of a Royal Navy submarine.

The Dead Files: “Stalking in the Shadows”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Steve and Amy face off against a vengeful shadow man in New Jersey. They then confront a beastly, dog-like apparition in North Carolina.

Trickster

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This Canadian import stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water. When he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down.

Prodigal Son

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) returns in Season 2 of the devilishly twisted psychological thriller. The new season picks up after Ainsley’s (Halston Sage) shocking act, which leaves Malcolm no choice but to turn to his imprisoned father, Martin (Michael Sheen), for help. Bellamy Young returns as Jessica Whitly and Lou Diamond Phillips reprises his role as NYPD Lt. Gil Arroyo.

Fixer to Fabulous: “Victorian Hodgepodge Gets Modern Makeover”

HGTV, 9pm

After moving 20 times in 28 years, a couple is ready to make the move into a recently purchased Victorian their last. The rooms are a hash of renovations past, so Dave and Jenny Marrs help turn this house into a modern home where the couple will want to stay.

Dead Silent: “His Blue Light”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

An unidentified serial rapist begins terrorizing women across Arkansas, striking fear in the hearts of residents and leaving authorities at a loss for leads. As his violence escalates and his hunting grounds expand, state and local law enforcement agencies join forces to try and catch him before he attacks again. As the man the media dub “The Blue Light Rapist” remains on the loose, he sets his trap for more victims, including 17-year-old Shannon Woods.

This Is Us: “Birth Mother”

NBC, 9pm

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) uncovers new truths about his past.

PBS American Portrait: “I Work”

PBS, 9pm

Everyday people share self-shot stories about their jobs and careers as they navigate the changes they’re experiencing and the goals they’re working toward. From teachers to truck drivers, they explore what it really means to work in America today.

Nurses: “Chrysalis”

NBC, 10pm

Grace (Tiera Skovbye) mediates between a patient’s partner and son while adjusting to the unwanted arrival of the new hospital CEO. Naz (Sandy Sidhu) and Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds) run interference for Ashley (Natasha Calis) and Wolf (Donald MacLean Jr.) in an attempt to keep them both out of trouble.

Unpolished

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

It’s been a year of extreme highs and lows for the Martones and the glitziest family-owned and -operated salon on Long Island, but the ladies are back at work adhering to health and safety guidelines and recovering from the loss of their father and biggest supporter, Big Mike. As Bria’s big wedding day approaches, Lexi starts to crack and reveal some long-suppressed emotions about her tightknit family.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

A twin bill of NBA action on ESPN has the Brooklyn Nets in Madison Square Garden to face the N.Y. Knicks, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Luke Combs”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Dan Rather welcomes one of country music’s fastest-rising stars as record-breaking artist Luke Combs chats about his whirlwind success spurred by the smash-hit single “Hurricane.” The episode captures Combs looking back on the road that led him from being a bar bouncer to selling out venues across the globe as he discusses his great love for music, recalls the creative process behind “Hurricane” and gets personal about his struggle with anxiety, before performing a clip from “Hurricane” live.

The Masked Dancer: “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining Group A dancers perform and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “Group A Playoffs — So You Think You Can Mask?”

House in a Hurry: “Mother-in-Law to the Rescue”

HGTV, 8pm

With her husband stationed in Korea, a wife and mom of two must make a monumental house purchase decision via video chat. Luckily, her mother-in-law is along for the ride to help find the perfect Virginia home for their family.

Chicago Med: “In Search of Forgiveness, Not Permission”

NBC, 8pm

Drs. Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Manning (Torrey DeVitto) lay everything on the line to assist a sick woman. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) faces an uphill battle in getting participants involved in his clinical trial. Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) clashes with a patient who demands absolute perfection of himself.

Nature: “The Alps: The High Life”

PBS, 8pm

Enjoy the Alps in spring and summertime as newborn animals grow up to face the coming brutal winter.

Mystery of the Ice Age Giants

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In this special, world-famous mammoth expert Dick Mol traces the extraordinary history of woolly mammoths from their origins in southern Africa to their extinction 3,700 years ago. Mammoths expanded their territory over the millennia and theirs is a story of one of nature’s greatest adaptations from tropical warmth to extreme cold. But as they specialized in surviving the ice ages, they limited their chances of survival in the greenhouse conditions of a changing climate. Professor Mol traces this path of evolution and extinction, from the Namibian desert, to the Canadian permafrost, to the ancient steppe of what is today the bottom of the North Sea. Did humans cause a mass extinction, or did these giants fall victim to the rise in temperature? It appears that climate change and the arrival of mankind might have been the deadly combination for the giants, who were not able to adapt to the changing environment in time.

TCM Spotlight: Whodunit Wednesdays: “Old Dark Houses”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Nothing enhances the ambiance of a murder-mystery movie more than having at least part of its action take place in a dark and spooky old house, as tonight’s lineup of whodunits — some dramatic, some comedic — demonstrate. Check out Murder by Death (1976), Clue (1985), Ten Little Indians (1966), The Mystery of the 13th Guest (1943), Before Midnight (1934), The Phantom of Crestwood (1933) and Mystery House (1938).

Mysteries of the Unknown: “Moon Wreck, Ancient Arctic Life and Ghost Ship”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Don Wildman investigates a fender repair on the surface on the moon, an astounding discovery about the lifespan of one of the world’s largest mammals, a strange spectral ship in Alaska and more.

The Murder Tapes: “So Hateful”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When 46-year-old Anthony Edwards is found shot in the park, his family has no idea who would want to bring harm to a man who was loved by so many. Using modern technology and forensic testing, detectives are determined to bring his killer to justice.

SEAL Team: “The Carrot or the Stick”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “The Carrot or the Stick,” Jason (David Boreanaz) pushes Bravo Team to extreme lengths and considers crossing a dangerous line to help locate Ray (Neil Brown Jr.).

Chicago Fire: “Funny What Things Remind Us”

NBC, 9pm

While completing a task assigned to him by headquarters, Boden (Eamonn Walker) makes an unforeseen connection. When the firehouse is called to the site of a construction explosion, Gallo (Alberto Rosende) is forced to make a surprise rescue to one of their own. Mouch (Christian Stolte) reignites an old feud.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Guns”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Season Finale!

In a special episode, Mariana uncovers a lethal supply chain of American firearms being smuggled into the hands of drug cartels and fueling record levels of gun violence in Mexico. A journey filled with jaw-dropping access to gunrunners, mules, cartel bosses and assassins takes an even more terrifying turn when the son of the world’s most notorious drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, is arrested and the cartel that Mariana infiltrates decides to violently revolt.

Call Your Mother

ABC, 9:30pm

New Series!

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jean, an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. “Jean is an emotional, funny woman who happens to be a mom. Oh, and she’s also very impulsive,” tells Sedgwick. “I love how fiercely loving Jean is, her self-deprecating sense of humor and her emotionality. I think audiences will love seeing Jean try to navigate her way through being a mom of adult children as well as her own coming-of-age story.”

True Conviction: “Family Under Fire”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Armed with homemade bombs, a group of masked gunmen ambush a family in the middle of the night, and murder a teenage daughter and her mom. The family’s tragedy is worsened when they believe that one of their own loved ones was behind the double homicide. It would take 30 years and an eager state trooper to bring the killer to justice.

S.W.A.T.: “Under Fire”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Under Fire,” the SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies.

Chicago P.D.: “Unforgiven”

NBC, 10pm

A cop is murdered and suspicion falls on someone who has been holding a grudge against the officer. Intelligence works hard to solve the case, but Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) is hesitant to defend him until she knows the whole story.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Spirits on Camera and Flying Figures”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Bill leads a team to the Valentown Museum in Victor, New York, to re-create a video of a ghostly figure captured by a security camera. Ben’s team tries to debunk a video taken in Mexico of what appears to be a levitating humanoid flying over the desert.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Doctor Zhivago

TCM, 12:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Airing today during TCM’s morning and afternoon lineup of films based on Russian literature, this three-plus-hour-long, 1965 Best Picture Oscar-nominated David Lean epic is based on the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak. It’s a tumultuous tale of a Russia divided by war and hearts torn by love, with Omar Sharif in the title role and Julie Christie portraying his haunting, longtime love Lara. Both are caught up in the tidal wave of history as the story unfolds between the years prior to World War I and the Russian Civil War of 1918-22. Hauntingly scored by Maurice Jarre (who earned one of the film’s five Academy Awards out of the 10 for which it was nominated) and full of indelible performances, Doctor Zhivago is truly epic moviemaking from Best Director Oscar nominee Lean, with stunning and memorable images throughout — from revolution in the streets and an infantry charge into No Man’s Land, to the train ride in the Urals and an icebound dacha that can make you feel cold even in the comfort of your living room.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN, 6pm & 10pm Live

NBC Sports coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas begins tonight with live coverage of the pairs and ladies’ short programs, and continues throughout the weekend on NBCSN and NBC.

NBA Basketball

TNT, beginning at 7:30pm Live

TNT’s NBA doubleheader features Jimmy Butler and the 2020 Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in Philadelphia for a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The second game has Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visiting the Denver Nuggets.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) are flipping a small brick cottage with big trash problems in Nashville. And in the red corner, Andy and Ashley Williams (Flip or Flop Ft. Worth) are tackling an overgrown mess of a house in downtown Fort Worth. These homes were purchased for the exact same price, but they’re in very different markets. Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Hell’s Kitchen: “Shrimply Spectacular”

FOX, 8pm

The chefs are tasked with creating a shrimp dish worthy of the Hell’s Kitchen opening night menu in the new episode “Shrimply Spectacular.”

Mr. Mayor: “Brentwood Trash”

NBC, 8pm

Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) interviews candidates for an opening on the team. Neil (Ted Danson) gets sidetracked during a town hall and Orly (Kyla Kenedy) has a shocking realization.

Ghost Adventures: “Ashes of the Dead”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Zak, Nick and Aaron uncover the haunting secrets of Italy’s Poveglia Island. The crew then investigates the horrors inside Linda Vista Hospital in sunny Los Angeles.

Superstore

NBC, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

Spend a few final episodes with the crew of Cloud 9 as the sitcom resumes its sixth — and what has recently been announced as its final — season. Eleven more episodes of the series have yet to air, and the series will end in the spring. “We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”

Flip or Flop: “Flew the Coop”

HGTV, 9pm

From dirty carpets to rotten food, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead thought they had seen the worst of this house in Cerritos, California. After finding a bird cage with years of mess, they struggle to see past the trash and transform this home into a profitable flip.

Call Me Kat: “Vacation”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Vacation,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) wins a free trip for two to Puerto Rico, but she doesn’t have anyone to go with her.

A Time to Kill: “Written in Blood”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In the quiet bedroom community of Oldsmar, Florida, 39-year-old Karen Pannell’s body is discovered on her kitchen floor. She has been stabbed more than a dozen times, and amid the crime scene are three letters written in blood. Suspecting it was her last brave act before she died, detectives initially use the message to lead them to Karen’s violent ex-boyfriend. When the investigation later hits a wall, it’s a pizza delivery that ultimately anchors the timeline and brings the killer into view.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Turn Me On Take Me Private”

NBC, 9pm

The SVU investigates whether a role-play session on a camming website turns violent when one user decides to meet his idol in person.

Last Man Standing: “High on the Corporate Ladder”

FOX, 9:30pm

When Ryan (Jordan Masterson) is offered a big corporate job, Mike (Tim Allen) reluctantly finds himself acting as his mentor in the new episode “High on the Corporate Ladder.”

Fear Thy Roommate: “Boxes and Bloodshed”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When Audrey learns that her colleague, Deborah, is having financial problems after a tough breakup, she lends a helping hand and opens up her home to her. But the roommates don’t get along as well as they thought they would. When the dark truth behind Deborah’s financial flight is revealed, the friendship is shattered. After only a few weeks of living together, it ends in a crime that shocks an entire city.

UFO Witness: “Secrets of the State”

Travel Channel, 10pm

This is a preview episode from the new series premiering on the discovery+ streaming service today. In 2017, three classified videos of Navy pilots encountering “tic tac” UFOs were leaked. But these were not the first sightings of the strange objects. Ben Hansen digs deep to find out why the government hid all evidence of these extraordinary encounters.

AMC Celebrates “Fargo” 25th Anniversary

AMC, 11pm

“Ya see something down there, Chief?” You betcha, we did! It’s the 25th anniversary of the Oscar-winning crime classic from the Coen brothers. Reconnect with Jerry (William H. Macy), the small-town Minnesota salesman, and Police Chief Marge (Frances McDormand), and their crazy adventure.

Friday, Jan. 15

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Season Premiere!

From the snowy Himalayas to the pyramids of Egypt, Carmen (voice of Gina Rodriguez) and friends race to stay one step ahead of V.I.L.E. on their latest adventures in Season 4.

Disenchantment: Part 3

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, Bean (voice of Abbi Jacobson) must step up her princess game amid royal plots, deepening mysteries, King Zøg’s (voice of John DiMaggio) increasing instability and concerns about who will rule Dreamland.

One Night in Miami…

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

Regina King’s feature directorial debut is a dramatized look at one incredible night in 1964, when four icons of sports, music and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay — soon to be called Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree) — defeated heavyweight champion Sonny Liston (Aaron D. Alexander) at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Nation of Islam leader Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), musician Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and NFL star Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Outside the Wire

Netflix

Original Film!

In the future, a drone pilot finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device. Anthony Mackie stars.

Servant

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan’s creepy thriller returns for a 10-episode second season that takes a supernatural turn following the suspenseful Season 1 finale. As Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell and Rupert Grint also reprise their characters.

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Hulu

Original Film!

An audio-obsessed high schooler who learns he must undergo brain surgery that will leave him deaf seizes control of his fate by recording the ultimate playlist of noise.

WandaVision

Disney+

New Series!

This first live-action series entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a blend of that world of superheroes with the world of classic television. The show follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their film roles) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBCSN, 4pm Live; NBC, 8pm Live

NBC Sports’ coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships continues, with NBCSN offering live coverage of the rhythm dance, and NBC broadcasting the ladies free skate live.

NBA Basketball

ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee. The second game has Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visiting Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the defending NBA champion Lakers.

Self-Made Mansions: “Against the Odds”

HGTV, 8pm

Clinton Kelly helps Derrek Burr, owner of Kwik-Hang, and his wife, Chelsea, search for the house of their dreams. Derrek turned his late father’s no-drill curtain rod bracket into a brand that has sold over $8 million of the brilliant tools so far.

The Wrong Mr. Right

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Jessica (Anna Marie Dobbins) moves back home after college and is surprised to find her mother Tracy’s (Krista Allen) new boyfriend, Paul (Rib Hillis), is moving in as well. While working at a restaurant owned by her mother’s best friend Sandra (Vivica A. Fox), Jessica observes Paul fighting with another woman and enlists the help of Sandra and Hal (Eric Roberts), who suspect something very strange. When Jessica discovers Paul is not who he seems, she sets out to prove he is the wrong Mr. Right.

International Intrigue

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a night of espionage and mystery in tonight’s triple-header of films filled with intrigue in overseas locales. First up, enjoy the sparkling repartee between Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Henry Mancini’s memorable score and Oscar-nominated theme song, and the lovely Paris location shooting in Stanley Donen’s 1963 romantic comedy/mystery film Charade. Next, James Stewart and Doris Day get inadvertently wrapped up in an assassination plot while vacationing in Morocco in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), which features Day’s memorable introduction of the Oscar-winning song “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).” Finally, Orson Welles plays the infamous Harry Lime in Best Director Oscar nominee Carol Reed’s gripping 1949 film noir The Third Man. Screenwriter Graham Greene’s tale is set in Vienna in the early days of the Cold War; features strikingly atmospheric, Oscar-winning black-and-white cinematography; and also stars frequent Welles collaborator Joseph Cotten. Like tonight’s previous films, this one also features memorable music — composer Anton Karas’ score features only a zither, and the film’s iconic main theme topped music charts at the time.

Framed by the Killer

Oxygen, 9pm

New Series!

From executive producer Ice T, this limited series unravels tales of elaborate whodunit murder mysteries that lead police to one suspect, only to discover later their suspect was framed by the actual killer. As each episode explores a unique case, viewers embark on a twisted journey riddled with clues that ultimately reveal nothing is what it seems.

Great Performances: “The Magic of Callas”

PBS, 10pm

Documenting soprano Maria Callas’ triumphant return to the stage in Tosca at London’s Royal Opera House on Jan. 21, 1964, after her career was said to be over, this film features footage from Callas’ groundbreaking turn in the title role. The program also features interviews with opera luminaries Thomas Hampson, Kristine Opolais and Rolando Villazón, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Royal Opera House music director Antonio Pappano.

Belle Collective

OWN, 10pm

New Series!

This new series centers on the personal and professional lives of five successful, glamorous boss women who are redefining what it means to be a Southern belle in Jackson, Mississippi. These dynamic women represent Mississippi’s finest Black female entrepreneurs, determined to break ceilings while shredding long-held stereotypes of the South. The women are Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state; Lateshia Pearson, the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization; Latrice Rogers, the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful hair care emporium in the region; Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of HamiltonDavis Mental Health empire; and Tambra Cherie, a newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Cajun Skunk Ape and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A stinky Sasquatch stops for a visit in Louisiana; a haunted statue terrorizes guests at the infamous Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nevada; and a Kentucky man and his brother witness a UFO flying near Fort Knox.

Saturday, Jan. 16

College Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn

ESPN, 2pm Live

The Kentucky Wildcats visit Alabama’s Auburn Arena for a Saturday afternoon SEC college hoops matchup against the Auburn Tigers on ESPN.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships

NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 4pm Live

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with live coverage of the men’s short program on NBC, and live coverage of the free dance and pairs free skate later on NBCSN.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 4:30pm Live

The winners from the wild-card round and the No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC are in action Saturday and Sunday with the goal of advancing to next weekend’s conference championship games.

Monster Preacher

Oxygen, 7pm

Monster Preacher takes a deep dive into the life of Gary Heidnik, a pastor in Philadelphia who brought the darkest of nightmares to life when he lured and confined six women as captives in his basement. With exclusive access to two of the four surviving victims, Josefina Rivera and Jackie Askin, along with expert interviews from those closest to the case, the two-hour special takes viewers on a chilling ride through Philadelphia’s most frightening horror story and sheds light on the racial and social dynamics that affected both Heidnik’s motivation and the police investigation.

The Searchers

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Often considered one of the most complex and greatest Westerns ever made, director John Ford’s moody 1956 tale stars John Wayne as Ethan Edwards, a Civil War veteran who returns to his settler brother’s West Texas home and finds that his family has been attacked by the Comanche. Joined by a half-breed youth (Jeffrey Hunter) raised by the family, Edwards begins an all-consuming search for his surviving niece (Natalie Wood), now living with her captors. Ward Bond and Vera Miles also star in the film, which is based on Alan Le May’s 1954 novel.

Two for the Win

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life. Stars Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan.

One Deadly Mistake

Oxygen, 9pm

New Series!

Each episode follows a homicide investigation where police work tirelessly against the clock to solve a complex case, until they discover a piece of evidence left behind that exposes the identity of the calculated killer.

Ghost Nation: “Phantom Fury”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari head to rural Indiana to help a desperate family being terrorized by ghostly growls and bizarre apparitions in their home. But as the team tries to root out the source of the hostile haunting, Dave becomes its target.

Kindred Spirits: “False Witness”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1673, Rebecca Cornell was found murdered in her Rhode Island home. Days later, her ghost testified against her son! Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey attempt to conjure the spirits who played a part in the centuries-old crime and reveal the truth.

Kindred Spirits: “Most Shocking”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Amy Bruni and Adam Berry relive their most shocking moments on Kindred Spirits and provide an unparalleled glimpse into the mind of psychic Chip Coffey. The team reveals what they are really thinking during their intense and terrifying investigations.