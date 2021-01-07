Channel Guide Magazine

Expanded NFL Playoffs Kick Off Saturday With Wild-Card Games

January 7, 2021 Ryan Berenz Sports 0
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The NFL hopes more is merrier as the playoffs expand from 12 to 14 teams beginning this postseason.

An additional wild-card team in both the AFC and the NFC means a total of six games will be played in the wild-card round for the first time in NFL history.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Indianapolis Colts are at the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road to face the Washington Football Team. Sunday’s action has the Baltimore Ravens at the Tennessee Titans, the Chicago Bears at the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns at the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the full playoff seeds and schedule below.

The AFC’s No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC’s No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers both have byes in the wild-card round. Their opponents in the divisional round will be determined once the wild-card games are completed.

Also new this season, additional TV and streaming networks will simulcast the wild-card games. Freeform airs a female-targeted broadcast of the Tennessee-Baltimore game on Sunday afternoon, and Nickelodeon has kid-friendly coverage of the Chicago-New Orleans game.

2021 NFL Playoffs Seeds

AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2), AFC West champion
2. Buffalo Bills (13-3), AFC East champion
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4), AFC North champion
4. Tennessee Titans (11-5), AFC South champion
5. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
6. Cleveland Browns (11-5)
7. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (13-3), NFC North champion
2. New Orleans Saints (12-4) NFC South champion
3. Seattle Seahawks (12-4), NFC West champion
4. Washington Football Team (7-9), NFC East champion
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
7. Chicago Bears (8-8)​

NFL WILD CARD PLAYOFFS 2021 TV SCHEDULE

All times Eastern.

Saturday, January 9
AFC Wild Card: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1:05pm, CBS & CBS All Access
NFC Wild Card: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:40pm, Fox
NFC Wild Card: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 8:15pm, NBC

Sunday, January 10
AFC Wild Card: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 1:05pm, ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ & Freeform
NFC Wild Card: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints, 4:40pm, CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime & CBS All Access
AFC Wild Card: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15pm, NBC & Peacock

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2062 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Magazine Archive

NFL playoffs 2014 TV schedule

December 30, 2013 Ryan Berenz Magazine Archive, Sports Comments Off on NFL playoffs 2014 TV schedule

NFL playoffs 2014 TV schedule: TV schedule for the NFL postseason games on NBC, CBS and FOX beginning with the Wild Card games on Jan. 4-5. ALSO SEE: Super Bowl 2014 date, time and TV channel NFL TV Schedule 2013 You’re forgiven if you’re less than super-excited about Super Bowl XLVIII. With so few dominant teams and so many playoff-caliber teams struggling with injuries, you get the feeling that the team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 2 will be the luckiest, not the best. Held at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, this is the first outdoor Super Bowl […]

NFL Draft 2013
Sports

NFL Draft 2013 dates, times and TV channels

April 23, 2013 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates 4

NFL Draft 2013 dates, times and TV channels: Coverage of the Draft from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall beginning April 25 on ESPN and NFL Network. The Kansas City Chiefs have the first pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, which starts with Round 1 Thursday, April 25, at 8pm ET (ESPN and NFL Network) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Top players on the board include Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, Texas A&M offensive tackle Luke Joeckel, Florida defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, Alabama cornerback Dee Milliner, Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher and Georgia linebacker […]

Super Bowl 50
Sports

50 Sense: Super Bowl 50 frequently asked questions

February 3, 2016 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on 50 Sense: Super Bowl 50 frequently asked questions

All the things you wanted to know about Super Bowl 50 but were afraid to ask Phil Simms. So What Is All This? Super Bowl 50, the NFL’s championship game for the 2015 season, is played Feb. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner gets to declare their fans as greatest in the world. The loser has to clean up the confetti. What’s 50 In Roman Numerals? L. Yes, just L. You can see why the NFL went with 50. Is It On TV? Yes, on CBS, at 6:30pm ET. Jim Nantz and Phil Simms call the […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine