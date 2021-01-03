Channel Guide Magazine

Enter the Strange Realm of BBC America’s Offbeat Fantasy Series ‘The Watch’

January 3, 2021 Ryan Berenz Magazine Archive, Preview, Sci-Fi & Fantasy 0
Hayden Phipps/BBC America

Somewhere in a “distant secondhand dimension,” the city of Ankh-Morpork has found a unique solution to rampant crime: Make it legal.

For the uninitiated, Ankh-Morpork exists in English author Terry Pratchett’s universe of 41 Discworld novels, which satirically twisted the sword-and-sorcery fantasy genre with parodies of historical figures, cultural allusions and lots of wordplay. BBC America adapts several of the Discworld novels for its new series The Watch, which plays onscreen like a mashup of Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Blade Runner.

The City Watch is an ineffective, largely obsolete police force that is powerless against card-carrying members of the Thieves’ Guild, Assassins’ Guild and similar associations. But somehow, all life on Discworld depends on the improbable heroes of The Watch foiling an evil plot to resurrect a devastating dragon.

Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) stars as Sam Vimes, the grizzled captain of The Watch. Vimes is aided by his partner, Sgt. Detritus (voice of Ralph Ineson), a massive troll with a stone body. Also on the force are werewolf Angua (Marama Corlett), naive newcomer Carrot (Adam Hugill) and dwarf forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent). Other characters include wealthy aristocrat Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), assassin Inigo “The Duke of Stab” Skimmer (Paul Kaye) and a peculiar personification of Death (voiced by Wendell Pierce).

The Watch premieres on BBC America Sunday, Jan. 3, at 8pm ET/PT.

