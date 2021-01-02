Channel Guide Magazine

The Last Hurrah for Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’

January 2, 2021 Ryan Berenz Comedy, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
© 2020 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Tim Allen’s blue-collar family comedy Last Man Standing will get a proper send-off this time.

The sitcom ran on ABC for six seasons, then was unceremoniously and surprisingly canceled in 2017. Still, Allen felt the show was in a “sweet spot” and had stories left to tell. FOX rebooted the show in 2018 and aired Seasons 7 and 8. Season 9, premiering Sunday, Jan. 3, at 9:30pm ET/PT, will be the series’ finale.

“We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye,” Allen says. “I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

In the Season 8 finale, the Baxters were preparing to welcome two new members to their family with Kristin (Amanda Fuller) going into labor and Mandy (Molly McCook) expecting her first child. Season 9 will have a short time jump, as Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) face their own futures, and Mike prepares to hand Outdoor Man to the next generation.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2060 Articles
Some things I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

Empire-Season2-Finale-Wedding
Drama

Empire Season 2 Finale Recap: The Cycle Never Ends

May 18, 2016 Channel Guide Staff Drama, Music, Recap, TV News & Program Updates 2

After last week’s shocking episode of Empire, I was a little afraid to see what the Season 2 finale would bring. The last time we saw Jamal, he was being rushed to the hospital after being shot by Freda — who was really aiming for Lucious. Despite the rumors that Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal, wasn’t returning, I’m happy to say that Jamal is okay! He returns home after three weeks and tells his family that he wants the violent cycle that’s taken over their family to end. Until that ends, Jamal doesn’t want to sing. Someone please convince Jamal to never stop […]

No Picture
Sports

2010 MLB League Championship Series TV schedule

October 13, 2010 Ryan Berenz Sports, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on 2010 MLB League Championship Series TV schedule

By Ryan Berenz The schedule is set for MLB’s League Championship Series, with the New York Yankees vs. the Texas Rangers in the ALCS and the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the San Francisco Giants in the NLCS. TBS has exclusive coverage of the ALCS beginning Friday, Oct. 15, at 8pm ET. FOX will air the NLCS beginning Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7:30pm ET. Full schedules below: 2010 MLB League Championship Series Schedule (All times Eastern) American League Championship Series New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Game 1 — Friday, Oct. 15, N.Y. Yankees at Texas, (TBS) 8pm Game 2 — Saturday, […]

New Girl Season 4
Comedy

New season, new guest stars for FOX’s “New Girl”

September 15, 2014 Ryan Berenz Comedy, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on New season, new guest stars for FOX’s “New Girl”

With Jess (Zoey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) back to being just friends, they’ll both be readjusting to single life in the new season. In Season 4, Jessica Biel will guest-star as a rival competing with Jess for the affection of Ted (Reid Scott), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will play an old high-school nemesis who is engaged to Jess’ father (Rob Reiner), and Damon Wayans Jr. returns full time as a series regular. New Girl Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 9pm ET/PT on FOX. ALSO SEE: New Fall TV shows 2014: Comedies Zooey Deschanel on […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine