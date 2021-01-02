The Last Hurrah for Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’

© 2020 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Tim Allen’s blue-collar family comedy Last Man Standing will get a proper send-off this time.

The sitcom ran on ABC for six seasons, then was unceremoniously and surprisingly canceled in 2017. Still, Allen felt the show was in a “sweet spot” and had stories left to tell. FOX rebooted the show in 2018 and aired Seasons 7 and 8. Season 9, premiering Sunday, Jan. 3, at 9:30pm ET/PT, will be the series’ finale.

“We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with FOX, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye,” Allen says. “I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

In the Season 8 finale, the Baxters were preparing to welcome two new members to their family with Kristin (Amanda Fuller) going into labor and Mandy (Molly McCook) expecting her first child. Season 9 will have a short time jump, as Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) face their own futures, and Mike prepares to hand Outdoor Man to the next generation.