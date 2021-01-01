Friday, Jan. 1: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, Ohio State vs. Clemson in College Football Playoff Semifinals

2020 Getty Images

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Jan. 1

College Football Playoff Semifinals

ESPN, beginning at 4pm Live

Quarterback Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide have the No. 1 spot in the CFP ranking and will take on the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game has been relocated from its traditional home in Pasadena, California, due to COVID-19 concerns. In the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. The winners move on to the national championship game Jan. 11.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Netflix

This documentary follows longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, who call themselves the Minimalists and who share how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Mexican drama about a billionaire tequila magnate and his family returns for Season 2.

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Netflix

Original Film!

This Korean comedy follows Cha In-pyo, a megastar past his prime, as he struggles to restore the glory of his heyday as an actor. In the film, the eponymous star plays himself in a transformative role the likes of which he has never before attempted. In doing so, he crosses the boundaries between his real self and the fictional character in the film.

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Netflix

New Series!

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with this series. Over the course of eight 20-minute animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe — former Buddhist monk and cofounder of the Headspace meditation app — takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Insomnia

Crackle

New Series!

Free streaming platform Crackle offers the U.S. premiere of this eight-part sci-fi/action series from Russia. Set in the streets of Moscow, Insomnia chronicles the story of 20 strangers from around the globe who are forced to play the ultimate game of life and death. There can only be one winner, and time is of the essence — injected with a poison that will stop their heart if they fall asleep, contestants must kill or be killed for the antidote and a new life.

The Office

Peacock

Streaming Exclusive!

The beloved Steve Carrell-led 2005-13 sitcom launches on its exclusive streaming home at Peacock starting today. Every episode that was originally broadcast (201 total) will stream, and special “superfan” episodes will include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. The first two seasons of The Office stream for free; Seasons 3-9, as well as the superfan episodes, are available for a cost on Peacock Premium and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. See peacock.com for pricing and more info on other Office content that will be available.

New Year Comedies

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

After the 2020 we just had, everyone could use a little laugh. You can start 2021 with a smile thanks to TCM’s lineup today, which features some terrific comedies this morning and into the early afternoon. The schedule begins with the Marx Brothers’ funniest film, A Night at the Opera (1935), and continues with John Barrymore and Carole Lombard in Howard Hawks’ screwball comedy Twentieth Century (1934); Irene Dunne and Cary Grant in Best Director Oscar winner Leo McCarey’s screwball comedy The Awful Truth (1937), which was nominated for five other Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Dunne; and, finally, Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder in writer/director Mel Brooks’ The Producers (1967), which earned Brooks an Oscar for his screenplay.

“Gold Rush” Marathon

Discovery Channel, beginning at 9am

Eleven hours of episodes from Discovery’s top series, which follows seasoned gold miners seeking the next big claim, air today, leading into a new episode of the series this evening.

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration

ABC/Hallmark Channel/NBC/RFD-TV, 11am Live

The longtime annual New Year’s Day favorite Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers have planned this two-hour special airing across various networks. It features a reimagined New Year’s celebration, including live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances, special Rose Bowl game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and more. Specific details on performances and celebrities were not announced at presstime. Start time varies by network.

My Lottery Dream Home Marathon

HGTV, 12pm

Join HGTV star David Bromstad for an exciting afternoon marathon of over-the-top house hunting. The popular series follows David as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth.

First Look: discovery+

Investigation Discovery, 4pm; Travel Channel, 11pm

In this half-hour special, Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner give VIP access to preview exclusive originals and new series that will be found on Discovery Network’s new streaming service, discovery+, which launches Monday, Jan. 4. Get a sneak peek at new shows showcasing travel, nature, adventure, true crime, mystery and more.

Doctor Who: “Revolution of the Daleks”

BBC America, 8pm

New Year’s Day brings the action-packed Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks.” With the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) locked up in an alien prison, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) are back on Earth trying to carry on without her. But they soon discover a disturbing plan that involves a Dalek. John Barrowman MBE reprises his role as Capt. Jack Harkness.

Gold Rush

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Parker returns to Alaska to prospect new ground and expand his empire; Rick digs deep for big gold in a cut he hopes will deliver the biggest weigh-in of the season; and Fred’s crewmember Johnny comes up with unique fix to their water problem.

HGTV Dream Home 2021

HGTV, 8pm

The HGTV Dream Home 2021 offers an exclusive window into the design minds of hosts Brian Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks as they infuse this three-story, Cape Cod-style home with classic coastal flair. Located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, just 10 miles from downtown Newport, the design of this waterfront haven draws upon the region’s rich maritime history and culture to create a look that Flynn has dubbed “Americana with a twist.”

The Wrong Real Estate Agent

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Julie (Vivica A. Fox) and her teenage daughter Maddie (Alaya Lee Walton) rent a beautiful house on several acres of land from Charles (Andres Londono), a real estate agent they know well and who lives nearby. However, after they move in, strange noises and occurrences lead them to suspect someone else may be living on their property. Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules also stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Glitz! Glamour! VH1 rings in 2021 with a whole new crop of queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” While longtime judge Michelle Visage is tight-lipped when it comes to specifics for Round 13, she says it will feel like a family affair. COVID-19 restrictions resulted in the Emmy-winning show limiting its guest judges to what she calls “franchise favorites.” One thing remains the same: RuPaul still has the undisputed last word on which contestants sashay away. That will result in at least one major shake-up, Visage teases. “That’s Ru. He likes to keep everyone on their toes. But just remember, I’m telling you, you will not see this one coming!”

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

In this new episode, star David Bromstad will help a $1 million scratch-off winner find her dream home in Midway, Florida. She loves her current neighborhood and wants to stay close by, so David will make sure she finds a new place that checks off all the boxes on her wish list and is perfect for hosting her large family.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

The William Shatner-hosted series that looks explores the world’s most fascinating mysteries returns with new episodes beginning tonight with “Mysteries of the Bible.” Many believe it to be the word of God, while others claim it contains inconsistencies and contradictions that could only be man-made. But whether actually divine — or merely divinely inspired — the Bible one of the most important historical texts ever written. What is it about the Bible that continues to fascinate and compel us? Could its true nature have been lost or misinterpreted — or, as some suspect, deliberately concealed — over time?

Great Performances: “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2021”

PBS, 9pm

Ring in 2021 with host Hugh Bonneville, joined by guest conductor Riccardo Muti and the Vienna Philharmonic performing a festive selection of Strauss family waltzes.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Duane Ollinger’s 160-acre Blind Frog Ranch in Utah’s Uintah Basin sits nearly adjacent to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah — an area notorious for paranormal sightings and other mysterious activity — and has drawn treasure seekers for hundreds of years. Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold in the ground. This series follows Ollinger as he goes all-in and brings on a team to help him: his son, Chad Ollinger; friend and retired sheriff’s deputy Charlie Snider; and Eric Drummond, a renowned geologist who will help him map the faulted land. Duane and his crew will pull out all the stops to find the treasure buried beneath Blind Frog Ranch. This series will also be available on Discovery’s new streaming service, discovery+, starting at its launch on Jan. 4.

Ghost Adventures: “The Comedy Store”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The Ghost Adventures crew discovers that ghosts and sinister hauntings are no laughing matter at the iconic Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California. Long before the club welcomed top comedians to its stage, it was a mob hangout called Ciro’s. Gangster Mickey Cohen conducted sinister business here, including illegal gambling, bootlegging and prostitution. That history has led to a dark haunting that sticks around despite the laughs. Actor/comedian Jay Mohr, along with club employees, share their own haunting experiences, while actor/insult comic Jeff Ross surprises Zak Bagans with a roast onstage, before joining the crew on a paranormal investigation.

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, 10:30pm

In two back-to-back episodes, popular British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen first helps his clients in Newcastle, England, upgrade to a new home that satisfies their opposing design preferences. Then he will land on the shores of Plymouth, England, to help a man who moved back home after a terrifying motorbike accident find the home of his dreams after winning the lottery.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning

Netflix

Original Film!

In this film from Norway — the third installment of that country’s Fast and Furious-esque Børning action/comedy movie franchise — when the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy (Anders Baasmo Christiansen) accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

MeTV, 7am

Break out your footie pajamas! The Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons of your youth return in this weekly three-hour block of classic shorts, which begin with “Popeye and Pals,” followed by “Tom and Jerry and the Gang” and “Bugs Bunny and Friends.” Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV’s parent company, Weigel Broadcasting, says the network’s audience has long lobbied for the chance to re-create that cherished weekend ritual. He understands why: “Bugs is perhaps the greatest cartoon star ever created. Don’t we all want to have the courage, attitude, wit and personality of that wascally wabbit?”

Critical Thinking

Starz, 9:15am

Eager for more chess after bingeing The Queen’s Gambit? Make a wise move and watch this 2020 film starring and directed by John Leguizamo. It tells the inspiring true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team.

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

The final batch of college football bowl games before the national championship game features NC State vs. Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (ESPN), Ole Miss vs. Indiana in the Outback Bowl (ABC), Oregon vs. Iowa State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (ESPN) and Texas A&M vs. North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl (ESPN).

College Basketball

CBS, beginning at 12pm Live

An SEC hoops doubleheader on CBS has Missouri at Arkansas, followed by LSU at Florida.

Kidnapped in Paradise

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Savannah Duke-Morgan (Claire van der Boom) realizes her lifetime dream to bring her husband Brad (Todd Lasance) and her 5-year-old daughter Aria (Molly Wright) back to her birthplace on the Gold Coast of Australia until it turns into her worst nightmare when Aria goes missing from the resort. Suspicions point everywhere, but ultimately the dangerous, heart-pounding race to find the little girl alive culminates with an amazing secret.

Taking a Shot at Love

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Jenna (Alexa PenaVega) is a former professional dancer who now teaches ballet to children in her Connecticut town. Jenna’s sports agent cousin convinces her to take on his NHL client Ryan “Coop” Cooper (Luke Macfarlane), a star player for the N.Y. Rangers, who has been nursing the same injury that sidelined Jenna’s dance career years before.

Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck

History, 9pm

This two-hour special details the underwater odyssey of the greatest Titanic expeditions and the evolution of the most scrutinized shipwreck in the world. From the epic discovery of the wreck by a French-American team in 1985 to the exploratory missions led by James Cameron — who managed to light the wreck scene like a Hollywood film set and venture inside the ship thanks to remote controlled robots, and to the treasure hunts that brought back over 5,000 relics — experience the unequaled thrill of these extreme dives through the eyes of the explorers who have attempted to unlock Titanic’s secrets.

Vertigo

TCM, 9:45pm

Catch a Classic!

This classic psychological thriller is not only often regarded as Alfred Hitchcock’s most masterful film, but also as one of the greatest movies ever. James Stewart plays retired detective Scottie Ferguson, who, after an incident on the job, has acquired vertigo and a fear of heights. Hired by an old friend to uncover the secret his wife (Kim Novak) is keeping from him, Scottie finds a forbidden romance, a deadly plot and an obsession that transcends the grave. Hitchcock’s brilliant direction is accompanied by terrific performances; stunning, Oscar-nominated art direction; and a swooning musical score from the great Bernard Herrmann that all help carry viewers to the heights of suspense.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey, return for a new 10-episode season. In the premiere, they travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to investigate the home of John Proctor — one of the men executed during the infamous 1692 witch trials. They visited once before during a special live event, when they used powerful magic to open a gateway that allowed them to communicate with spirits from the witch trials. Now, they return to launch a full-fledged investigation and learn more about the gateway they previously opened … and who came out of it.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Batman

H&I, 7am

Fellow crime-fighters Green Hornet (Van Williams) and Kato (Bruce Lee, mighty even as a sidekick) guest-star in a 1967 two-parter about bogus stamps!

The Miracle Worker

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

This acclaimed and inspiring 1962 drama tells the remarkable story of deaf, blind, and mute Helen Keller in 1880s Alabama and how she learned to communicate through the efforts of teacher Anne Sullivan. Patty Duke and Anne Bancroft both won Oscars for their respective performances as Keller and Sullivan. Best Director Oscar nominee Arthur Penn helmed this first screen adaptation of screenwriter William Gibson’s acclaimed 1959 teleplay; Gibson earned an Oscar nomination for his adaptation.

The Watch

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

Set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where crime has been legalized, The Watch centers on a group of misfit cops as they rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe. The genre-bending fantasy series is inspired by Sir Terry Pratchett’s lauded Discworld novels and its many iconic characters. Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill and Marama Corlett star.

Call Me Kat

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik stars as Kat, a quirky almost-40 single woman who quits her job as a math professor to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. Her mom (Swoosie Kurtz) wishes she would settle down and get married, but Kat is too busy living life by her own rules.

Home Town

HGTV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the season premiere, Ben and Erin will help just-married friends find their first home. After suffering a tragic loss, the bride, her young son and their newly blended family are eager to embark on a fresh journey together. With a dramatic dining room featuring a handcrafted wood table, a play area with an upcycled, personalized toy box and a living room with a custom family tree painting, Ben and Erin will weave the young family’s story into every detail of their new space.

Fatal Fiancé

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Leah (Brittany Underwood) is kidnapped on the day of her wedding by her fiancé’s delusional ex-girlfriend Faith (Camila Banus), she does everything within her power to escape. But once she does, she begins to question whether Faith was ever really delusional or if she was just trying to save her life.

Disaster at Sea

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Witness some of the most harrowing shipwrecks in modern history, presented through immersive firsthand accounts of the disasters and marine investigations that followed. From cruise liners to bulk carriers to fishing boats, we look back on the final moments of these doomed vessels and those who sacrificed it all to try to save their ships and their crews. In the Season 3 premiere, “Snapped in Two,” the bulk carrier Flare suddenly breaks in two, sending a crew of 25 into the frigid North Atlantic. It’s a catastrophe that will take investigators around the world and to the depths of the ocean for answers.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Overdue”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Overdue,” the NCIS team searches for an abducted doctor whose cutting-edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry.

The Great North

FOX, 8:30pm

Sneak Preview!

Catch a preview of this new animated comedy following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as single dad Beef (voice of Nick Offerman) does his best to keep his bunch of kids close. The voice cast also includes Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Megan Mullally and guest appearances by Alanis Morissette.

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

ABC, 9pm

In this new episode, Rebel Wilson continues her winning streak for the School of St. Jude Tanzania, and Amanda Peet jumps in the hot seat for the charity Big Sunday.

Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President

CNN, 9pm

Director Mary Wharton’s documentary shows how former President Jimmy Carter’s love of all forms of music seems to have augmented his natural abilities to relate to people of all ages, races and cultures, and has been both a feature and an asset for his storied life and career. A wide-ranging interview with the Nobel Prize-winning 39th president at his home in Plains, Georgia, serves as the spine of the film, which is also punctuated with archival footage and contemporary interviews with Willie Nelson, Bono, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and others.

The Outpost: “Violence Is Futile”

The CW, 9pm

The Outpost becomes overrun and Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) return with an unexpected ally. Facing total defeat, a sacrifice is seen as the only hope.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s chef vs. chef as Anne Burrell’s latest team of culinary know-nothings battle Carla Hall and her own crew of hot messes to see who can whip up something edible.

The Simpsons: “The Dad-Feelings Limited”

FOX, 9pm

Comic Book Guy (voice of Hank Azaria) and his wife, Kumiko (guest voice of Jenny Yokobori), debate having a baby in the new episode “The Dad-Feelings Limited.”

Elizabeth Is Missing

PBS, 9pm

In this adaptation of Emma Healey’s acclaimed novel, a woman (Glenda Jackson) desperately tries to solve two mysteries as she declines ever deeper into dementia.

How Did They Build That?

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

From an underground luxury hotel built in an abandoned quarry in China, to a deliberately bendy copper-covered Manhattan skyscraper, to the £1 billion refurbishment of London Bridge Station and an amazing sky garden in Singapore, this eight-part series celebrates some of the most incredible feats of engineering that beg the question, how did they build that? Traveling across the world in search of the answers, we meet the people who designed and built them and reveal the extraordinary modern engineering secrets that made these modern wonders possible.

Expedition Bigfoot

Travel Channel, 9pm; Season 1 recap special at 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, the Expedition Bigfoot’s advanced data algorithm has revealed a 75,000-acre swatch of Appalachian forest in southeast Kentucky, where the mathematical odds of a Bigfoot encounter are greatly increased during a specific window. With limited time and opportunity, the team has honed in on promising new targets. And this year, their analysis has uncovered something new — possible Bigfoot migratory patterns that may reveal precisely where the legendary beasts will be and when they will be there. Leading into the Season 2 premiere, the members gather for an hourlong look back at their findings from last season.

NCIS: New Orleans: “Operation Drano, Part 1”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the first part of the new two-episode “Operation Drano” story, NCIS investigates a suspicious death, and the missing key piece of evidence is a top-secret battery that could be deadly if it fell into the wrong hands.

Last Man Standing

FOX, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

FOX announced that Tim Allen’s family sitcom Last Man Standing will come to an end after Season 9, which has a special premiere tonight and moves to its regular night beginning Thursday. With the Baxter family growing, Mike (Allen) and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) face their own futures, and Mike prepares to hand Outdoor Man to the next generation.

Battle for America: The Georgia Senate Runoffs

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Special Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum co-anchor this special from Atlanta ahead of Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoffs. Anchor Bill Hemmer will also broadcast live from Georgia, alongside FOX News correspondents Peter Doocy, Griff Jenkins, Alicia Acuna, Steve Harrigan, Jonathan Serrie, Mark Meredith and Matt Finn, who will be fanned out across the state. Additionally, Baier and MacCallum will be joined by an all-star panel with expert analysis and predictions ahead of the vote.

The Rookie

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

Secrets of the Viking Stone

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Were Norsemen the first Europeans to explore the Minnesota-Great Lakes area more than a century before Christopher Columbus? Some scholars and fervent theorists believe so and are ready to fortify their beliefs with proof. In this series, actor Peter Stormare, known for his role in Fargo, and history enthusiast Elroy Balgaard set out to solve the mystery of the famed Kensington Runestone — an artifact that, if proved authentic, could rewrite the history of North America.

Mountain Monsters: A Tribute to Trapper

Travel Channel, 10pm

Ahead of the series’ Season 5 premiere next Sunday, this Mountain Monsters special remembers John Tice, a.k.a. “Trapper,” the founder of the Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) team featured in the show. Tice passed away in December 2019 after a prolonged illness. Here, the surviving AIMS members celebrate Trapper’s life and look ahead to the new season, which finds them embarking on a quest Trapper set up for them before he passed — a search for mysterious, red-eyed wolves reported in West Virginia.

Cal Fire

Discovery Channel, 10:20pm

New Series!

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is dedicated to fire prevention and protection of California’s privately and publicly owned wildlands and is the lead agency battling the historic wildfires that burned across California this past year — the worst in the state’s history. This series follows Cal Fire and its battle against life-threatening blazes during the 2020 fire season. Multiple camera crews were embedded with Cal Fire’s front-line firefighters across the state for three months, using cutting-edge technology, including fire-resistant helmet cameras, to bring viewers an ultra-immersive perspective on the blazes.

Monday, Jan. 4

discovery+ Launch

discovery+

New Streaming Service!

This streaming service featuring new and library titles from across Discovery Networks becomes available today. A few of the new series available at launch include American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda; Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored; BattleBots: Bounty Hunters; Bobby and Giada in Italy; Elephant Hospital; Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue; House Hunters: Comedians on Couches Unfiltered; Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure; Magnolia Network: A Look Ahead; Monster Garage (new season); Mysterious Planet; 90 Day Bares All; Six Degrees With Mike Rowe; and more. Visit discoveryplus.com for more titles and pricing information.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated, check local listings

Game show fans were saddened by the passing of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek Nov. 8 at age 80, due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Even during his nearly two-year battle with the disease, Trebek valiantly continued the hosting duties he had performed for nearly 40 years, and he worked up until a mere 10 days before his passing (his last day in the studio was Oct. 29). The last episodes of Jeopardy! that Trebek recorded will air the week of Jan. 4-8 (they had originally been planned to air the week of Christmas, but with anticipated programming preemptions during the holidays, producers pushed them back until now to ensure fans would have the best chance of seeing Alex host for the last time).

The Bachelor

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story as the star of the momentous 25th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series The Bachelor. Matt is the total package. He has strong family values, a great career and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can’t wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time during this historic season.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Turnaround”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the Turnaround,” Gemma’s (Beth Behrs) troublemaking sister, Brittany (guest star Deborah Baker Jr.), claims she’s a new woman thanks to a surprising business venture.

L.A.’s Finest

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) race against the clock to save one of their own, finally coming face-to-face with their greatest enemy in the Season 1 finale episode “Bad Girls.”

100 Day Dream Home

HGTV, 8pm

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt race against the clock during Florida’s hurricane season to build various styles of homes, including modern, coastal and farmhouse, with ambitious special projects such as a two-story boat dock and an indoor basketball court. In a surprise twist, the couple also will share the realization of their very own dream home.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Ellen DeGeneres’ game show returns with two new episodes leading into the season premiere of The Wall. These shows anchor a Monday evening game show block on NBC that will also include new episodes of Weakest Link beginning next week.

Antiques Roadshow

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s an all-new season — the 25th — of this PBS favorite. The Roadshow crew visits five distinctive locations across the country to discover fascinating finds and the sublime stories that accompany them. Travel to locations from Baltimore to Tucson and beyond and see which things people have lurking in their closets and hanging on their walls are worth money — and which are not.

Produced by Alexander Korda — Part 1

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight begins a multi-part lineup (concluding next Monday with Part II) of films from (or about) famed British movie producer Alexander Korda, who founded his own studio and film distribution company, and was the first filmmaker to be knighted. Tonight’s schedule begins with the 2019 documentary Churchill and the Movie Mogul, about how Korda collaborated with British prime minister Winston Churchill to have his works sometimes help on the propaganda front, especially during World War II. The documentary will re-air this evening along with the following Korda productions: The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933, also director), Conquest of the Air (1936), That Hamilton Woman (1941, also director), The Lion Has Wings (1939, also an uncredited director), The Scarlet Pimpernel (1934, also cowriter) and Wedding Rehearsal (1932, also director).

All Rise: “Bounceback”

CBS, 9pm

As Lola (Simone Missick) anxiously awaits the arrival of her baby in the new episode “Bounceback,” she must decide whether or not to risk her reputation by overturning a plea deal.

30 Coins

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This eight-episode Spanish-language horror series follows Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist sent away by the church to become the local priest of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain. When inexplicable terror begins to plague the idyllic community, the local vet Elena (Megan Montaner) and the town’s mayor, Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre), form an unlikely alliance to understand the source of the strange and demonic events. The first two episodes air back-to-back tonight on HBO. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Atlanta Justice: “Ring of Truth”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Demetra Smith is swept off her feet by the love of her life, Orlando. The couple marry in Las Vegas and quickly settle into their marital home in Atlanta. But their life together is cut short when Orlando’s daughter discovers Demetra murdered in her home, her bloody wedding ring pried off her finger and tossed into a sink. As Orlando grieves his bride, Detective Redlinger and the team investigate, determined to find justice for Demetra. The bloody ring is an important clue — someone isn’t as happy with Demetra’s new marriage as she was. But who?

The Wall

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The Chris Hardwick- and LeBron James-produced game show returns with more anxiety-inducing ball drops and the potential to turn people’s financial fortunes around. The Wall was undefeated in its time slot last summer; can it remain a formidable wall against network rivals as it ushers in a new season?

1,000-lb Sisters

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Last season, we met spunky Kentucky sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, who have built an online presence sharing their lives, weight struggles and larger-than-life personalities. Fans watched as they tried to lose weight to qualify for bariatric surgery. Amy, 33, qualified and went through with the surgery, while Tammy, 34, struggled to reach her goal weight. This season, a few months after her successful surgery, Amy learns more good news — she and her husband Michael are expecting their first baby. Meanwhile, Tammy has moved in next door to Amy and Michael and is also head over heels for her boyfriend Jerry, who is coming to Kentucky.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

History of Swear Words

Netflix

New Series!

Hosted by Nicolas Cage, this loud and proudly profane six-episode series explores the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words through interviews with historians, entertainers, and experts in etymology and pop culture. The series features Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

¡Nailed It!: Mexico

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 3, crooked cakes, deflated bakes and hapless takes on Pancho Villa and Einstein put the pressure on amateur pastry chefs hoping to win a sweet cash prize.

Special Theme: The Studio System: “Columbia & Warner Bros.”

TCM, beginning at 9am

Catch a Classic!

Tuesdays this month, TCM honors the great film studios of Hollywood’s golden age, most of which still exist, but which back in the day had more power and control over the stable of stars who “belonged” to them. Most Tuesdays will feature two studios, as does today. This morning, enjoy the classic titles and actors of Columbia films: Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday (1940); Glenn Ford and Rita Hayworth in Gilda (1946); Jean Arthur in Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936); Jack Lemmon and Judy Holliday in It Should Happen to You (1953); and William Holden in The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957). The evening belongs to Warner Bros., with Bette Davis in Dark Victory (1939); Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon (1941); Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland in The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938); James Cagney in White Heat (1949); and Edward G. Robinson and John Garfield in The Sea Wolf (1941).

Heisman Trophy Presentation

ESPN, 7pm Live

The Heisman Trophy is presented to the year’s most outstanding college football player in this special. Finalists will appear via satellite from either their homes or schools, and several past Heisman winners will make virtual guest appearances.

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip

FOX, 8pm

In this two-hour special, chef Gordon Ramsay and his two best friends, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix, travel across the Western United States by RV on a road trip of a lifetime. Along with enjoying the sights, adventures and hidden culinary gems of Las Vegas, San Francisco, Texas, Arizona and more, they compete in exciting challenges, such as dune buggy racing, spear fishing and a cattle roundup.

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down — Gary Drayton’s Top 10 Finds

History, 8pm

Intrepid metal detector and Oak Island legend Gary Drayton takes Matty Blake on a metal detecting tour of the island while counting down his most memorable finds.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The critical darling that won an Emmy Award in its first season returns for Season 2. The fanciful drama stars Jane Levy as a whip-smart computer programmer who hears the innermost thoughts of people around her through songs.

Mighty Cruise Ships: “Symphony of the Seas”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

With more than 2,700 staterooms onboard, along with water slides, rock walls, surfing simulators, 23 restaurants and three state-of-the-art theaters, the world’s largest cruise ship rivals the biggest resorts on land. On this cruise, Symphony of the Seas visits the intimate, romantic beaches of Palma da Mallorca, the rolling vineyards of Provence, the eternal city of Rome and a culinary paradise with a spectacular view of the island of Capri. But tardy passengers threaten the ship’s schedule — forcing the captain to leave them behind. And high winds and waves pose a terrible risk to the ship’s daring high-dive performance.

The Real Housewives of Dallas

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Returning for Season 5 are housewives Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Kary Brittingham and Stephanie Hollman. New housewife and physician Tiffany Moon joins this season, wasting no time inserting herself into the drama with the ladies. Jennifer Davis Long, a friend of the ladies, will also appear throughout the season.

This Is Us

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 5 of the tear-jerking hit that has been this season’s top scripted drama — and No. 1 in the 18-49 demo the past five years — returns with new episodes.

PBS American Portrait

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

This unique crowdsourced series blends stories filmed by everyday people into documentaries revealing what it really means to be American today. It’s the story of what brings us together and what keeps us apart as we strive to understand each other. The first episode, “I Dream,” explores the meaning and state of the American dream. From the desire for homeownership to ambitions for higher education or career success, people show the hard work, opportunities and barriers that come with pursuing this ideal today.

The Proof Is Out There

History, 10pm

New Series!

This series investigates the world’s most mysterious videos, photos and audio recordings, and uses the best technology and experts to render a credible verdict. Each episode analyzes and passes verdicts on several seemingly impossible things “caught on film,” including giant beasts, UFOs, conspiracies and many other cases. Host and veteran journalist Tony Harris takes nothing for granted in a quest for answers — tracking down eyewitnesses, putting each photo or film through a battery of tests, calling out the hoaxes and highlighting the most credible evidence in an attempt to better understand our world. Two half-hour episodes air each week.

Nurses: “Friday Night Legend”

NBC, 10pm

After the first two episodes previewed last month on NBC, the Canadian medical drama settles into its normal Tuesday night slot this evening. In the episode, Ashley (Natasha Calis) struggles after losing her first patient, while Naz (Sandy Sidhu) tries to get through to a patient who refuses medical treatment to preserve her career. With the help of Keon (Jordan Johnson-Hinds), Grace (Tiera Skovbye) identifies a John Doe patient who is acting violently. Grace also finds out that a hospital merger in the city might force her to work with someone who caused her great trauma.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Surviving Death

Netflix

New Series!

Based on Leslie Kean’s book, this in-depth, six-episode investigative series explores the possibility of an afterlife. Over its episodes, Surviving Death explores questions that have been contemplated throughout time: What does it mean to die, and is death the end of our existence? Weaving together innovative new research with firsthand accounts from those who’ve been close to — and even experienced — death, the series takes viewers on an extraordinary journey into a world beyond human existence as we know it.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather

AXS TV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Famed newsman Dan Rather returns this month with four new episodes of his interview series (more new episodes will return in early spring). Due to the pandemic, these episodes were filmed remotely, using both Zoom and in-person camera teams. The interviews put the spotlight on candid conversations with entertainment icons and influencers. In tonight’s episode, Rather talks with rock star Perry Farrell, frontman for Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros.

Undercover Billionaire

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2, three successful entrepreneurs are betting $1 million that they can go undercover in three different cities, start their own business with just $100 and top the million-dollar mark in just 90 days. At the end of the challenge, each of them will reveal their true identities to the people who helped build their business. But will they be able to turn their big ideas into a reality? And can they navigate the impact of COVID-19 that has forced so many businesses across the country to shutter?

The Masked Dancer

FOX, 8pm

The guessing game continues as the second group of five costumed characters perform.

House in a Hurry

HGTV, 8pm

In the new back-to-back episodes, each house-hunting couple will work with a real estate agent who they have never met in person, hitting the ground running to find a home in just one weekend. Stakes and emotions will run high for these families who have exciting life changes on the horizon. Plus, they will face a hard deadline to find and buy their new dream home in an unfamiliar city. From a former pro cheerleader and her husband moving back to her hometown to a family of four relocating to the mainland from their Hawaiian island home, House in a Hurry will spotlight the challenge of finding properties that can check off the wish list and fit the budget in red-hot markets.

Chicago Med: “Do You Know the Way Home?”

NBC, 8pm

NBC’s franchise of Windy City favorites returns to resume their current seasons tonight, beginning with Chicago Med, now in its sixth season. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and April (Yaya DaCosta) team up to take on a mysterious patient in the ED. Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) is forced to make a life-or-death decision for one of his trial patients. Dr. Marcel (Dominic Rains) is confronted by his past when a former acquaintance is brought into the ED.

TCM Spotlight: Whodunit Wednesdays: “Whodunit Revivals”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

If you love a good mystery, tune in to TCM each Wednesday this month for an evening of great cinematic whodunits grouped by a particular theme. Tonight’s focus on “Whodunit Revivals” begins with two Agatha Christie adaptations — Death on the Nile (1978) and Evil Under the Sun (1982) — then continues with The Last of Sheila (1973), Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993), Deathtrap (1982) and The Honey Pot (1967).

My 600-lb Life

TLC, 8pm

Follow the journeys of morbidly obese people as they fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives a personal look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for lifesaving surgery with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge

AXS TV, 9pm

New Series!

Helmed by award-winning filmmakers Alex Gibney and Blair Foster, and featuring narration by actor Jeff Daniels, this six-part limited docuseries captures the last 50 years of American culture — from music and politics, to pop culture and more — through the lens of Rolling Stone, the iconic magazine that broke new ground with its view of rock ’n’ roll as a cultural force that shaped the country. Blending never-before-heard recordings from some of the publication’s top journalists with exclusive interviews and rarely seen pictures and footage, the series guides viewers on an immersive journey through the ever-changing cultural landscape of America.

Name That Tune

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

FOX revives the beloved game show that tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Jane Krakowski hosts, joined by bandleader Randy Jackson.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller: “Tigers”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Mariana tackles what one of her sources calls “the untouchable smuggling story.” The black market for tigers and tiger parts is so lucrative, so secretive and so dangerous that few have attempted to uncover its ugly details. Mariana journeys near and far to meet the smugglers face-to-face.

Chicago Fire: “Smash Therapy”

NBC, 9pm

As Season 9 resumes with new episodes, a mishap on the aerial ladder in the midst of a fire rescue leaves Mouch (Christian Stolte) shaken and questioning his abilities; Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) looks for support from Severide (Taylor Kinney); and Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) discuss their future.

Nature Gone Wild

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Professional guide, explorer and Emmy winner Greg Aiello has traveled to the most remote corners of the world documenting everything nature has thrown at him. Based on Aiello’s own extreme encounters and footage of everyday explorers caught on camera, this new series highlights and analyzes some of the most jaw-dropping footage of unbelievable occurrences in nature.

Undercover Billionaire: Comeback City

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Glenn Stearns from the first season of Undercover Billionaire returns to Erie, Pennsylvania, where he built his business, Underdog BBQ, in just 90 days. Now he has a new mission: rescuing small businesses on the brink of going bust. When the economy hit the skids earlier last year, Glenn was contacted by other Erie businessmen and -women who were struggling to keep their own dream alive. Each episode will follow Glenn as he works to turn around one of these small businesses. After assessing their operation and identifying areas to change, he’ll work with them to transform it in just 27 days.

True Conviction: “More Than a Statistic”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

A crime wave is sweeping Boston, and police resources are stretched thin. The murder of a single mother is on the brink of becoming just another number in a wave of unsolved homicides. As the case goes cold for years, a toddler is left without his mom and an immigrant family faces an overwhelming justice system they can barely comprehend. Then, the nation’s top cold-case duo attempts to catch her killer. They develop a technique that would change investigative procedure forever, hoping to secure justice for a mother gone too soon.

Chicago P.D.: “Tender Age”

NBC, 10pm

Season 8 returns with new episodes. When a child is found walking alone in the middle of the street, the team later discovers that her entire family has been murdered and that she narrowly escaped. The investigation leads to a complicated family story that hits home for the members of the Chicago P.D.

When Disaster Strikes

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

See the mechanics of disaster relief from those responding on the ground. Government leaders, humanitarians and survivors tell their extraordinary stories of survival, determination and hope. In tonight’s episode, hear the extraordinary stories of bravery and hope after Cyclone Idai strikes Mozambique. The world races to help rescue and support survivors from flooding on a biblical scale.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Netflix

Original Film!

Martin Scorsese is an executive producer of this drama that is a deeply personal, searing and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss. Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with her husband and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker) she must face in court.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

It’s a new spin on the iconic game show, where celebrity contestants try to solve word puzzles for their chance to win up to $1 million for the charity of their choice. Pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White will host.

Young Sheldon: “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper”

CBS, 8pm

College orientation does not go as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) planned in the new episode “Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper.”

Hell’s Kitchen

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Chef Gordon Ramsay takes Hell’s Kitchen to Las Vegas for Season 19, as 16 aspiring chefs from around the country roll the dice in the hopes of winning big.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, Eric and Lindsey Bennett (Desert Flippers) are flipping a mid-century desert home with a big surprise in Palm Springs, California. And in the red corner, Jessie and Tina Rodriquez (Vintage Flip) are restoring a 1920s hillside home to its former glory in Los Angeles. The homes were purchased for similar prices but how different are the markets in their respective cities? Will the market make a difference in which team gets the most bang for their buck?

Mr. Mayor

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

Two back-to-back episodes kick off this new comedy series we’re beyond excited about. Ted Danson stars as a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, however, he’s left to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

Star of the Month: Miriam Hopkins

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Versatile golden age Hollywood star Miriam Hopkins is the subject of film salutes each Thursday evening this month on TCM. Tonight’s lineup of Hopkins classics begins with the three pre-Code movies she made with famed director Ernst Lubitsch: The Smiling Lieutenant (1931), Trouble in Paradise (1932) and Design for Living (1933). This is followed in late night by other notable Hopkins titles: the 1931 horror classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and the drama Men Are Not Gods (1936).

B Positive: “Open Heart Surgery”

CBS, 8:30pm

Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement in the new episode “Open Heart Surgery.”

The Chase

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

This heart-racing quiz show pits three competitors against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes. Each hourlong episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.

Mom: “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick”

CBS, 9pm

The ladies indulge Jill (Jaime Pressly) when she goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (guest star Will Sasso) back on track in the new episode “Woo-Woo Lights and an Onside Kick.”

Call Me Kat: “Double Date”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Double Date,” Randi (Kyla Pratt) confronts a Kat’s Cat Café customer, Daniel (guest star Lamorne Morris), who never tips.

Flip or Flop: “Go Big or Go Home”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead take on one of their biggest projects to date in Anaheim Hills, California, but modernizing this 90s mansion will cost them a fortune. If they don’t get the design just right, it could jeopardize the profit and their big investment.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 22 of the long-running Dick Wolf crime drama resumes with new episodes. At some point among those episodes, former costar Christopher Meloni will return a bit as he sets up his spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is expected to debut sometime this year.

Go-Big Show

TBS, 9pm

New Series!

On a scale never before seen on television, this series celebrates daring acts that include monster trucks, alligator and snake trainers, stunt archery, world-record holders, and other radical feats. Challengers battle head-to-head to impress celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW’s Cody Rhodes for their chance to win the ultimate prize of $100,000.

The Unicorn: “The First Supper”

CBS, 9:30pm

Things take an awkward turn when Wade (Walton Goggins) introduces Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea) to his friends in the new episode “The First Supper.”



Last Man Standing: “Dual Time”

FOX, 9:30pm

The Baxters see double when Vanessa (Nancy Travis) hires a repairman who bears an uncanny resemblance to Mike (Tim Allen) in the new episode “Dual Time.”

The Hustler

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Comedian Craig Ferguson hosts this fun new game show that features five contestants who work together to answer a series of trivia questions worth $10,000 each. The catch is that there is one contestant — the Hustler — who knows all the correct answers and must keep his/her identity a secret in order to have a shot at winning the prize pot that could be worth over $100,000.

Star Trek: Discovery: “The Wolf Inside”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “The Wolf Inside,” in which Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) embarks on a merciless mission in hopes of helping the Discovery return home.

Mountain Men: “Meltdown: Tornado Alley”

History, 10pm

New Episodes!

As the spring melt sweeps the mountains, Jake sets his sights on bagging a black bear for the larder; Eustace and Raleigh race against time and weather to plant crops; Mike sets out to harvest a bounty from the Gulf of Alaska; Kidd and Harry drop and haul lumber for their ranch; and Jason puts his homestead expansion on hold when a tornado comes crashing through.

The Real Blac Chyna

WE tv, 10pm

New Series!

Follow entrepreneur, model and reality star Blac Chyna in this no-holds-barred docuseries. The show reveals the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Chyna’s life and relationships never before showcased onscreen, including her ongoing efforts to change the direction of her sometimes controversial and always complex life — relationship statuses with her mom Tokyo Toni, her exes, various lawsuits, business ventures and more.

Friday, Jan. 8

Herself

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

A single mother (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children and tries to rebuild her life.

Dickinson

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

The Peabody Award-winning half-hour comedy/drama that audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious, young 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) returns. In the 10-episode second season, Emily is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Marvel Studios: Legends

Disney+

New Series!

This series serves as a refresher on the various heroes and villains making their way to the upcoming streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes launching today will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who are featured in the upcoming series WandaVision, coming to Disney+ Jan. 15.

Azizler

Netflix

Original Film!

This Turkish film follows discontent Aziz, who is heading toward a midlife crisis. His relationship has stagnated, his job sucks and his family has taken over his home. All he wants is a little peace and relaxation. In an attempt to get out of this rut, Aziz ends up sucked into a web of lies.

Cobra Kai

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This contemporary comedy/drama series that is a follow-up to the classic 1984 film The Karate Kid returns for Season 3, its first original season on its new Netflix home. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove are back reprising their original roles.

Lupin

Netflix

New Series!

Omar Sy stars in this series that is a contemporary retelling of the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, a gentleman thief and master of disguise first chronicled in early 20th century detective novels by Maurice Leblanc. As a teenager, Assane Diop’s (Sy) life was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now, 25 years later — after receiving a book about Lupin, which grants him resources and wealth, and multiple lives in which to spend them — Assane will use Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar as his inspiration to avenge his father.

Charming

Netflix

Original Film!

On the eve of his 21st birthday, an adored prince must find his one true soulmate before a spell takes away all love from his kingdom. Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato and Sia star.

Jeopardy!

Syndicated, check local listings

Legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away Nov. 8 at the age of 80 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, but continued to work up until 10 days before his death. The last episode of Jeopardy! that Trebek recorded airs today, and it may be the only time in history that a game show has made viewers cry.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Elvis

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

On what would have been his 86th birthday, Turner Classic Movies remembers King of Rock ’n’ Roll Elvis Presley with a 12-plus-hour lineup of films in which the music icon brought his charisma, charm and sex appeal to the screen as an actor as well as a rocker. Get all shook up watching and listening to the birthday boy in the following films, in order: Double Trouble (1967), Stay Away, Joe (1968), Charro! (1969), The Trouble With Girls (1969), Girl Happy (1965), Jailhouse Rock (1957), Viva Las Vegas (1964) and Spinout (1966).

MacGyver: “Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Banh Bao + Sterno + Drill + Burner + Mason,” Mac’s (Lucas Till) meeting with Desi’s (Levy Tran) parents takes an unexpected turn when her brother is in trouble and desperately needs their help.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, this series features cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who helped make the original U.S. version of this comedy improv series such a hit. Along with a special guest comedian in each episode, the cast members must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games.

Self-Made Mansions

HGTV, 8pm

Entrepreneurs who struck it rich with one brilliant idea and are now ready to make the ultimate upgrade to a high-end home will get the guidance they need from lifestyle expert Clinton Kelly. New episodes follow Clinton as he activates his personal passion for real estate and keen eye for design to show new millionaires what it means to live large.

The Wrong Fiancé

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Abby (Jessica Morris), a photographer, is sent out of town on a job assignment by her boss Charlotte (Vivica A. Fox), she thinks it is the perfect opportunity to get away from her nightmarish ex-fiancé, Richard (Jason-Shane Scott). But Abby quickly discovers it may be impossible to escape Richard altogether.

Magnum P.I.: “First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “First the Beatdown, Then the Blowback,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

On each episode of this one-hour competition series, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn and Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn and Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Frontline: “A Thousand Cuts”

PBS, 9pm

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is waging a crackdown on the press and on his prime target, journalist Maria Ressa. Ressa, the CEO and executive editor of the independent news site Rappler and a Time magazine Person of the Year, is currently facing jail time under a cyber libel law, and her case has become a cautionary tale of the escalating threat to freedom of the press. The film follows Ressa and her colleagues, and key players in the government through this escalating war.

Blue Bloods: “Redemption”

CBS, 10pm

Frank (Tom Selleck) must decide if a detective (guest star Ali Stroker) who is wheelchair-bound after being wounded in the line of duty can remain in the field in the new episode “Redemption.”

Saturday, Jan. 9

A Discovery of Witches

Sundance Now & Shudder

Season Premiere!

The modern-day love story that is set in a world where witches, vampires and demons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight, returns. Season 2 sees Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London, where they must find a powerful witch to help Diana master her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. In the present day, however, their enemies have not forgotten them.

NFL Football: AFC and NFC Wild-Card Playoffs

ABC/ESPN/Freeform/ESPN2, CBS/Nickelodeon, FOX & NBC, beginning at 1pm Live

The NFL playoffs expand to 14 teams this postseason, and there are now six games played on wild-card weekend. Seven teams in both the AFC and NFC are seeded 1-7, with the wild-card round being No. 7 at No. 2, No. 6 at No. 3 and No. 5 at No. 4. ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX and NBC air traditional game broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday, with alternate game feeds on ESPN2, Freeform and Nickelodeon.

Florida Man Murders

Oxygen, 7pm

New Series!

This series zeroes in on America’s most notorious and outrageous killers from the Sunshine State. Often referenced as “Florida Man” in headlines, these killers commit bizarre and outlandish crimes that captivate the nation and sometimes feel as though they are straight out of a Hollywood movie. With the aid of Florida investigators and prosecutors, the series unravels the cases’ strange twists and examines what drove these killers to commit attention-grabbing murders brutal enough to mistake for fiction.

Rise of Empires: Ottoman

History, 8pm

New Miniseries!

In this six-part historical docudrama, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople and shapes the course of history for centuries. Charles Dance narrates, and Cem Yiğit Üzümoğlu and Tuba Büyüküstün star. The first three episodes air tonight; the series will conclude with its final three episodes tomorrow night.

Obsessed With the Babysitter

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Elaine, an injured dancer, catches the eye of a psychologist who believes her to be the perfect woman. Realizing he is manipulating her mind and using her injury against her, Elaine must escape with the children before she becomes another casualty in his psychotic study. Stars Kristen Vaganos, Simon Haycock and Castle Rock.

Flight of the Innocent: “North by Northwest” & “Saboteur”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A number of classic Alfred Hitchcock films deal with the theme of a man wrongly accused who is forced to go on the run as he tries to clear his name and avoid the baddies who actually are guilty. Two of Hitch’s foremost examples of this theme can be seen in tonight’s TCM double feature, which the network is fittingly airing under the thematic umbrella title “Flight of the Innocent.” First up is North by Northwest (1959), which is not only one of Hitchcock’s finest “wrong man” films, but also one of the best films ever, featuring plenty of wit, excitement and suspense. Here, Cary Grant’s ad exec Roger Thornhill is mistaken for a spy and must flee across the country (eventually accompanied by Eva Marie Saint) as he is pursued by foreign agents (led by James Mason and Martin Landau) and the government, all leading to an iconic climax atop Mount Rushmore. Another thrilling ending atop a famed landmark — this time, the Statue of Liberty — is featured in tonight’s second feature, the World War II thriller Saboteur (1942). Robert Cummings’ aircraft factory worker Barry Kane is wrongly suspected of sabotage when a fire destroys his plant, and he is pursued by federal agents and the real saboteurs cross-country as he works to prove his innocence.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Jason’s Top 10”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

From a ghostly pirate hideout to the spookiest castle in England, Jason Hawes reveals his top 10 haunted locations.

A New Year’s Resolution

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When a morning show producer makes a New Year’s resolution to say “yes” more, she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man who just might hold the key to her biggest story — and to her heart. Stars Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady.

Ghost Nation: “Do Not Disturb”

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Episodes!

Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari investigate the Hotel Conneaut in Pennsylvania. Reports of a ghost bride and mysterious attacks have put the lakeside resort’s existence on the line, and the team must dig deep into the property’s fiery past to find answers.

Kindred Spirits: “Zombie Boy”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey research claims of possession and lost time at a historic estate in Middleborough, Massachusetts. A mind-bending discovery makes the team realize that the paranormal field is more dangerous than anyone anticipated.