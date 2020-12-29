Tuesday, Dec. 29: ‘American Masters’ Presents ‘Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page’

Courtesy of LIW Memorial Society, De Smet, SD

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

American Masters: “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page”

PBS, 8pm

This documentary presents an unvarnished look at Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose autobiographical fiction helped shape American ideas of the frontier and self-reliance. A Midwestern farm woman who published her first novel at age 65, Wilder turned her frontier childhood into the bestselling Little House series. Featuring never-before-published letters, photographs and family artifacts, this film explores the context in which Wilder lived and wrote, as well as the true nature of her personality. Historians, scholars and fans provide additional perspectives on Wilder’s life and legacy, and actors from the beloved TV series Little House on the Prairie — Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim and Dean Butler — also offer insights.

A Teacher: “Episode 10”

FX on Hulu

Series Finale!

Claire (Kate Mara) and Eric (Nick Robinson) have seemingly moved on with their lives, but a chance encounter brings new truths to light.

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 5:30pm Live

College football bowl game action on ESPN continues with Oklahoma State vs. Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida; and Texas vs. Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Popstar’s Best of 2020

The CW, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2020.

In Memoriam

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Throughout this evening and into late tomorrow afternoon, Turner Classic Movies will air movies starring notable actors and other film personalities who have passed away this year, and who have not already been honored by the network with separate film tributes (as Kirk Douglas has been, for example). First up is the iconic 1967 comedy The Graduate in honor of Buck Henry, who cowrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay and also appeared in a role. Among the others remembered in this tribute: actress Shirley Knight, with her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role in the drama Sweet Bird of Youth (1962); actor Fred Willard, with his small but hilarious role in the comedy This Is Spinal Tap (1984); actor Brian Dennehy, with the drama The Belly of an Architect (1987); composer Ennio Morricone, with the Italian war film The Battle of Algiers (1966); actress Honor Blackman, with the 1958 British war comedy The Square Peg; actress Diana Rigg, with the Agatha Christie mystery Evil Under the Sun (1982); and actor Wilford Brimley, with the drama The China Syndrome (1979); among others.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dad Trent, mom Amber and their five kids ride out 2020’s stay-at-home orders in Season 8. All the family togetherness puts a damper on the parents’ alone time, so they turn to pole dancing to spice things up!

Master Distiller

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The spirits-making competition show is back and boozier than ever with an all new season featuring three competitors, three judges — Mark, Digger and Tim from Discovery’s Moonshiners — and one winning spirit. Facing all new challenges — from distilling navy-strength rum and vodka, to creating George Washington’s famous rye recipe — the best legal and outlaw distillers from across the country will go head-to-head in the ultimate booze-making competition.

Nurses: “Incoming/Undisclosed Conditions”

NBC, 9pm

If you missed them in previews that NBC aired earlier this month, check out the first two episodes of this Canadian medical drama before it picks up with new episodes beginning Jan. 5, in its regular Tuesday night time slot following This Is Us.

Streets of Dreams With Marcus Lemonis

CNBC, 10pm

New Series!

The host travels to the most iconic streets in the U.S. to explore the businesses that made them destinations. This week, we meet the jewelers of New York’s Diamond District.

Lone Star Law: Patrol and Protect

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this series, get a front-row seat as Texas game wardens encounter perilous situations that affect citizens and wildlife alike as they oversee more than 250,000 square miles of deserts, lakes, piney woods, bayous, plains and coasts.

Supermarket Stakeout

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Alex Guarnaschelli, one of our favorite Chopped judges, puts more chefs through mystery challenges as four foodies are dared to create perfect plates using whatever ingredients they can acquire from shoppers leaving a grocery store. The fear of Spam is real!

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Netflix

New Series!

Home cooks compete to find ways of giving old leftovers new life, in hopes of winning a $10,000 prize.

Vikings

Amazon Prime Video

Series Finale!

Prior to their rollouts on the show’s usual linear home on History, the final 10 episodes of this historical drama’s sixth and final season, including the series finale, will be made available all at once on Prime.

Yearly Departed

Amazon Prime Video

A female-led lineup of comedians and actors including Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish and more deliver “eulogies” for 2020.

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

ESPN has coverage of Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina; Iowa vs. Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville; and Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas.

The Godfather Marathon

AMC, 5:30pm

A marathon of Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy? That’s an offer we can’t refuse. Settle in for Al Pacino in his brilliant rise and fall as Michael Corleone in the 1972 original, 1974’s Part II and 1990’s Part III.

Heroes on the Front Line

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by Dean Cain, the one-hour television event celebrates the on-the-ground heroes who dared to make a difference in the midst of the unprecedented and unforeseen worldwide pandemic.

Married at First Sight: Season 12 Matchmaking Special

Lifetime, 8pm

Ahead of the reality hit’s Jan. 13 return, learn how the five new couples — including the show’s oldest (38) and first divorced grooms — were cast.

The Big Bang Theory

TBS, 7pm

Relive the 2007 premiere of the series that signed off 12 years later as TV’s No. 1 sitcom. The episode’s premise is simple — geeky roommates and socially awkward physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) befriend their hot new neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) — but the jokes are sharp. The pilot sets up many of the bits that recur throughout the show’s run: Sheldon sharing random facts and always needing to sit in “his spot” on the couch; the apartment building’s broken elevator; the inability of their shy friend Raj (Kunal Nayyar) to talk to girls without being drunk (until Season 6). It also references the Nobel Prize, which Sheldon would go on to win in the series finale (sharing it with his then-wife, Mayim Bialik’s Amy). Perhaps most telling, though, is one of Sheldon’s final lines to his smitten roommate about Penny. “You’re not done with her, are you?” he asks Leonard, setting up one of broadcast TV’s best, and funniest, romances.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “More Hitchcock & Thrillers”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

After a break for Christmas last week, Turner Classic Movies returns to its Wednesday spotlight on legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann for its final installment. Tonight’s films feature more of Herrmann’s collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock, as well as the composer’s work on other thrillers. The evening begins with Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), which did not have a conventional score, but on which Herrmann was a sound consultant who helped guide the electronic creation of the eerie sounds made by the titular threats. After that is perhaps Herrmann’s most famous teaming with Hitch — 1960’s Psycho, with the composer’s slicing strings still remaining an instant shorthand for murder and madness. The rest of the evening features Herrmann’s exemplary work in non-Hitchcock thrillers: Cape Fear (1962), Sisters (1972), It’s Alive (1974) and The Bride Wore Black (1968).

The UFO Phenomenon

Travel Channel, 8pm

In this two-hour Shock Docs special, director James Fox investigates the decades-long coverup of unidentified aerial phenomena. Eye-opening evidence — from the testimonies of high-ranking officials to riveting archival footage — reveals mankind is not alone in the universe. The timely film also reveals the monumental events behind the recent bombshell disclosure by The New York Times of the Pentagon’s secret UFO program. Narrated by Peter Coyote, The UFO Phenomenon includes former Sen. Harry Reid; President Bill Clinton; John Podesta, White House chief of staff for President Clinton and adviser to President Barack Obama; Gov. Bill Richardson; Christopher Mellon, former U.S Department of Defense senior intelligence official; NASA astronauts; Gov. Fife Symington; and Dr. Jacques Vallée, who was fictionally portrayed in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Cocaine”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Journalist Mariana van Zeller retraces one of the world’s most intractable smuggling routes, following cocaine’s path from a remote Peruvian valley through Colombia’s Caribbean coast, all the way to the streets of Miami. Despite the decades-long U.S. war on drugs, cocaine production is at an all-time high, and Mariana meets some of the makers, smugglers, drivers and teenage backpackers who risk their lives to deliver America’s favorite party drug.

The Crimes That Changed Us: “Rodney King”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

In 1991, the brutal beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers is caught on video, igniting outrage. The officers involved go to trial, but when they are acquitted in 1992, people are visibly upset at the verdict and riots break out across the city. Black radio station KJLH opens up its phone lines as the community calls in disbelief. Fires break out, along with widespread looting. Businesses and dreams go up in smoke. Citizens are hauled out of their cars and attacked, while others are killed. Police resources are spread too thin, and when the National Guard finally arrives, it’s too late. This episode offers an intimate account of those dark days, which echo even decades later.

True Conviction

Investigation Discovery, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Renowned Brooklyn homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi is back for a third season of her series that shows how the nation’s top prosecutors work to get convictions in the toughest homicide cases. In the season premiere episode, “Shattered Home,” investigators find it suspicious when an unknown assailant shoots a 32-year-old mother in her bedroom while her husband, just a few feet away, survives without a scratch. Rumors swirl around town, and an inter-familial lawsuit provides ample motive, but the simplest solution isn’t always the right one. Forensic evidence and a surprising eyewitness proves even small grudges can be deadly.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The series that re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft, returns for its fourth and final season. “Working on [this series] has been an incredible honor from day one,” says showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners … for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.”

Cleaning Up

Sundance Now

New Series!

A cleaner at a financial company finds herself plunging into the shadier underbelly of finance in this U.S. premiere of the British series.

New Year’s Eve Stephen King Marathon

HDNet Movies, beginning at 6am

Stephen King stories are a hot property in film and television nowadays, but this is not the first time Hollywood has been drawn to the horror master. In the 1980s and ’90s, adaptations of King works frequently appeared in movie theaters, and you can ring in the new year by watching several of those in today’s nearly 24-hour marathon. Tune in for Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990), Stephen King’s Thinner (1996), Silver Bullet (1985), Cujo (1983), Pet Sematary (1989) and The Dead Zone (1983). Some films air more than once.

“The Twilight Zone” New Year’s Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6am

If 2020 hasn’t felt enough like The Twilight Zone for you, go ahead and usher in 2021 by watching the return of Syfy’s annual favorite event. This year, the network offers 48 hours of classic episodes from Rod Serling’s famed anthology series starting today and running until early the morning of Jan. 2.

“North America” Marathon

Discovery Channel, beginning at 9am

Discovery airs a five-hour marathon of episodes from this natural history series that takes viewers on a journey to explore the wildlife existing in the varied environments around North America, including the frigid Yukon Territory, the lush forests of Belize, the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and the barren deserts of the American Southwest.

“Thin Man” Marathon

TCM, beginning at 9:15am

Catch a Classic!

Spend part of your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a day of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original, The Thin Man. The marathon also includes After the Thin Man (1936), Another Thin Man (1939), Shadow of the Thin Man (1941), The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) and Song of the Thin Man (1947).

College Football

ESPN & CBS, beginning at 12pm Live

New Year’s Eve college football bowl games are Tulsa vs. Mississippi State in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas (ESPN); West Virginia vs. Tennessee in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee (ESPN); Ball State vs. San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson (CBS); and Arkansas vs. TCU in the Texas Bowl in Houston (ESPN).

“Serengeti” Marathon

Discovery Channel, beginning at 2pm

Enjoy all six episodes of this natural history series that gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife — including lions, zebras, baboons and cheetahs — over the course of a year.

Who Can Forget: 2020

FOX News Channel, 7pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour New Year’s Eve special featuring a number of personalities, including FOX & Friends’ co-host Brian Kilmeade, FOX Business Network’s Liz Claman, and FNC contributor Tyrus, along with actor Dean Cain and comedian and Saturday Night Live alumnus Joe Piscopo. The group will take a look back at this year in history and recap 2020’s biggest moments from the COVID-19 pandemic, presidential election and civil unrest to pop culture sensations such as Megxit, Tiger King and TikTok.

“Expedition Unknown” Marathon

Discovery Channel, beginning at 8pm

Check out episodes of this series in which host and executive producer Josh Gates and his crew traverse the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries.

FOX’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021

FOX, 8pm Live

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to kiss 2020 goodbye in this New Year’s Eve special.

Fear Thy Roommate

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

New Series!

This series takes viewers behind the closed doors of strangers, proving that you never really know what someone is like until you live with them. Each episode follows two people who take the blind leap of faith and decide to move in with a relative stranger. It seems like a great idea at first, but then small disagreements about dirty dishes and empty milk cartons bring out the worst in one another. Before long, they learn how quickly the festering animosity can morph into fear and loathing when nothing separates you but a few inches of drywall. The tension escalates until disagreements erupt into acts of violence.

Stalked by My Husband’s Ex

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After accepting his proposal, hospitality queen Kristen Carter couldn’t be more excited to marry Ryan Munson, and to become a mother to his 10-year-old daughter, Lisa. But, when strange and deadly things start to happen around her, Kristen starts to worry whether she’ll ever see her wedding day at all. Alex McKenna, Juliana Dever, Adam Huss, Joey Rae Blair and Melissa Ordway star.

New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020

NBC, 8pm

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager host this NBC News end-of-year special highlighting 2020’s most entertaining and talked-about videos and trends, as well as the year’s most extraordinary and inspirational moments. The two-hour special features interviews with Lauren Ash, Skylar Astin, Andrea Canning, Carson Daly, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Kelly Clarkson, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, John Legend, Jane Levy, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Alex Newell, Al Roker, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Chris Sullivan, Johnny Weir and more.

United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America

PBS, 8pm

As part of a national PBS broadcast for New Year’s Eve, these performances, filmed at George Washington’s Mount Vernon as well as at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, encourage our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as Americans. From the enormity of COVID-19 to the significant presence of social injustice, this special evening brings us together in the ever-present pursuit of our uniting as one America.

NBC New Year’s Eve

NBC, 10pm (Part 1); 11:30pm (Part 2)

NBC kicks off the new year with a star-studded lineup of musical guests for an evening of holiday fun airing in two parts. The broadcast will feature performances from across the country by AJR, Busta Rhymes featuring Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Jason Derulo, Goo Goo Dolls, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Sting featuring Shirazee. Carson Daly will return to host live from the heart of Times Square. Joining Daly as cohosts will be Amber Ruffin and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. After breaking for local news, the special will resume in Part 2 for the final countdown to Times Square’s iconic ball-drop; due to the pandemic, there will be no public access to this event, so watching at home will be everyone’s best option.

Friday, Jan. 1

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Netflix

This documentary follows longtime friends Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, who call themselves the Minimalists and who share how our lives can be better with less.

Monarca

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The Mexican drama about a billionaire tequila magnate and his family returns for Season 2.

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Netflix

Original Film!

This Korean comedy follows Cha In-pyo, a megastar past his prime, as he struggles to restore the glory of his heyday as an actor. In the film, the eponymous star plays himself in a transformative role the likes of which he has never before attempted. In doing so, he crosses the boundaries between his real self and the fictional character in the film.

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Netflix

New Series!

Take a deep breath and start the new year by being kind to your mind with this series. Over the course of eight 20-minute animated episodes, Andy Puddicombe — former Buddhist monk and cofounder of the Headspace meditation app — takes viewers through the benefits and science behind meditation.

Insomnia

Crackle

New Series!

Free streaming platform Crackle offers the U.S. premiere of this eight-part sci-fi/action series from Russia. Set in the streets of Moscow, Insomnia chronicles the story of 20 strangers from around the globe who are forced to play the ultimate game of life and death. There can only be one winner, and time is of the essence — injected with a poison that will stop their heart if they fall asleep, contestants must kill or be killed for the antidote and a new life.

The Office

Peacock

Streaming Exclusive!

The beloved Steve Carrell-led 2005-13 sitcom launches on its exclusive streaming home at Peacock starting today. Every episode that was originally broadcast (201 total) will stream, and special “superfan” episodes will include never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, starting with Season 3, with more coming in March. The first two seasons of The Office stream for free; Seasons 3-9, as well as the superfan episodes, are available for a cost on Peacock Premium and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. See peacock.com for pricing and more info on other Office content that will be available.

New Year Comedies

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

After the 2020 we just had, everyone could use a little laugh. You can start 2021 with a smile thanks to TCM’s lineup today, which features some terrific comedies this morning and into the early afternoon. The schedule begins with the Marx Brothers’ funniest film, A Night at the Opera (1935), and continues with John Barrymore and Carole Lombard in Howard Hawks’ screwball comedy Twentieth Century (1934); Irene Dunne and Cary Grant in Best Director Oscar winner Leo McCarey’s screwball comedy The Awful Truth (1937), which was nominated for five other Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Dunne; and, finally, Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder in writer/director Mel Brooks’ The Producers (1967), which earned Brooks an Oscar for his screenplay.

“Gold Rush” Marathon

Discovery Channel, beginning at 9am

Eleven hours of episodes from Discovery’s top series, which follows seasoned gold miners seeking the next big claim, air today, leading into a new episode of the series this evening.

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration

ABC/Hallmark Channel/NBC/RFD-TV, 11am Live

The longtime annual New Year’s Day favorite Tournament of Roses Parade has been canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers have planned this two-hour special airing across various networks. It features a reimagined New Year’s celebration, including live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances, special Rose Bowl game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float and more. Specific details on performances and celebrities were not announced at presstime. Start time varies by network.

My Lottery Dream Home Marathon

HGTV, 12pm

Join HGTV star David Bromstad for an exciting afternoon marathon of over-the-top house hunting. The popular series follows David as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth.

First Look: discovery+

Investigation Discovery, 4pm; Travel Channel, 11pm

In this half-hour special, Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner give VIP access to preview exclusive originals and new series that will be found on Discovery Network’s new streaming service, discovery+, which launches Monday, Jan. 4. Get a sneak peek at new shows showcasing travel, nature, adventure, true crime, mystery and more.

College Football Playoff Semifinals

ESPN, beginning at 5pm Live

Quarterback Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide have the No. 1 spot in the CFP ranking and will take on the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game has been relocated from its traditional home in Pasadena, California, due to COVID-19 concerns. In the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. The winners move on to the national championship game Jan. 11.

Doctor Who: “Revolution of the Daleks”

BBC America, 8pm

New Year’s Day brings the action-packed Doctor Who holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks.” With the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) locked up in an alien prison, Yaz (Mandip Gill), Ryan (Tosin Cole) and Graham (Bradley Walsh) are back on Earth trying to carry on without her. But they soon discover a disturbing plan that involves a Dalek. John Barrowman MBE reprises his role as Capt. Jack Harkness.

Gold Rush

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Parker returns to Alaska to prospect new ground and expand his empire; Rick digs deep for big gold in a cut he hopes will deliver the biggest weigh-in of the season; and Fred’s crewmember Johnny comes up with unique fix to their water problem.

HGTV Dream Home 2021

HGTV, 8pm

The HGTV Dream Home 2021 offers an exclusive window into the design minds of hosts Brian Patrick Flynn and Tiffany Brooks as they infuse this three-story, Cape Cod-style home with classic coastal flair. Located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, just 10 miles from downtown Newport, the design of this waterfront haven draws upon the region’s rich maritime history and culture to create a look that Flynn has dubbed “Americana with a twist.”

The Wrong Real Estate Agent

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Julie (Vivica A. Fox) and her teenage daughter Maddie (Alaya Lee Walton) rent a beautiful house on several acres of land from Charles (Andres Londono), a real estate agent they know well and who lives nearby. However, after they move in, strange noises and occurrences lead them to suspect someone else may be living on their property. Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules also stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Glitz! Glamour! VH1 rings in 2021 with a whole new crop of queens competing for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” While longtime judge Michelle Visage is tight-lipped when it comes to specifics for Round 13, she says it will feel like a family affair. COVID-19 restrictions resulted in the Emmy-winning show limiting its guest judges to what she calls “franchise favorites.” One thing remains the same: RuPaul still has the undisputed last word on which contestants sashay away. That will result in at least one major shake-up, Visage teases. “That’s Ru. He likes to keep everyone on their toes. But just remember, I’m telling you, you will not see this one coming!”

My Lottery Dream Home

HGTV, 9pm

In this new episode, star David Bromstad will help a $1 million scratch-off winner find her dream home in Midway, Florida. She loves her current neighborhood and wants to stay close by, so David will make sure she finds a new place that checks off all the boxes on her wish list and is perfect for hosting her large family.

The UnXplained

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

The William Shatner-hosted series that looks explores the world’s most fascinating mysteries returns with new episodes beginning tonight with “Mysteries of the Bible.” Many believe it to be the word of God, while others claim it contains inconsistencies and contradictions that could only be man-made. But whether actually divine — or merely divinely inspired — the Bible one of the most important historical texts ever written. What is it about the Bible that continues to fascinate and compel us? Could its true nature have been lost or misinterpreted — or, as some suspect, deliberately concealed — over time?

Great Performances: “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2021”

PBS, 9pm

Ring in 2021 with host Hugh Bonneville, joined by guest conductor Riccardo Muti and the Vienna Philharmonic performing a festive selection of Strauss family waltzes.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Duane Ollinger’s 160-acre Blind Frog Ranch in Utah’s Uintah Basin sits nearly adjacent to Skinwalker Ranch in Utah — an area notorious for paranormal sightings and other mysterious activity — and has drawn treasure seekers for hundreds of years. Ollinger has sunk everything he has into hunting for what he believes is a vast fortune of gold in the ground. This series follows Ollinger as he goes all-in and brings on a team to help him: his son, Chad Ollinger; friend and retired sheriff’s deputy Charlie Snider; and Eric Drummond, a renowned geologist who will help him map the faulted land. Duane and his crew will pull out all the stops to find the treasure buried beneath Blind Frog Ranch. This series will also be available on Discovery’s new streaming service, discovery+, starting at its launch on Jan. 4.

Ghost Adventures: “The Comedy Store”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The Ghost Adventures crew discovers that ghosts and sinister hauntings are no laughing matter at the iconic Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California. Long before the club welcomed top comedians to its stage, it was a mob hangout called Ciro’s. Gangster Mickey Cohen conducted sinister business here, including illegal gambling, bootlegging and prostitution. That history has led to a dark haunting that sticks around despite the laughs. Actor/comedian Jay Mohr, along with club employees, share their own haunting experiences, while actor/insult comic Jeff Ross surprises Zak Bagans with a roast onstage, before joining the crew on a paranormal investigation.

My Lottery Dream Home International

HGTV, 10:30pm

In two back-to-back episodes, popular British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen first helps his clients in Newcastle, England, upgrade to a new home that satisfies their opposing design preferences. Then he will land on the shores of Plymouth, England, to help a man who moved back home after a terrifying motorbike accident find the home of his dreams after winning the lottery.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning

Netflix

Original Film!

In this film from Norway — the third installment of that country’s Fast and Furious-esque Børning action/comedy movie franchise — when the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy (Anders Baasmo Christiansen) accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

MeTV, 7am

Break out your footie pajamas! The Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons of your youth return in this weekly three-hour block of classic shorts, which begin with “Popeye and Pals,” followed by “Tom and Jerry and the Gang” and “Bugs Bunny and Friends.” Neal Sabin, vice chairman of MeTV’s parent company, Weigel Broadcasting, says the network’s audience has long lobbied for the chance to re-create that cherished weekend ritual. He understands why: “Bugs is perhaps the greatest cartoon star ever created. Don’t we all want to have the courage, attitude, wit and personality of that wascally wabbit?”

Critical Thinking

Starz, 9:15am

Eager for more chess after bingeing The Queen’s Gambit? Make a wise move and watch this 2020 film starring and directed by John Leguizamo. It tells the inspiring true story of the 1998 Miami Jackson Senior High School chess team.

College Football

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

The final batch of college football bowl games before the national championship game features NC State vs. Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (ESPN), Ole Miss vs. Indiana in the Outback Bowl (ABC), Oregon vs. Iowa State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (ESPN) and Texas A&M vs. North Carolina in the Capital One Orange Bowl (ESPN).

College Basketball

CBS, beginning at 12pm Live

An SEC hoops doubleheader on CBS has Missouri at Arkansas, followed by LSU at Florida.

Kidnapped in Paradise

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Savannah Duke-Morgan (Claire van der Boom) realizes her lifetime dream to bring her husband Brad (Todd Lasance) and her 5-year-old daughter Aria (Molly Wright) back to her birthplace on the Gold Coast of Australia until it turns into her worst nightmare when Aria goes missing from the resort. Suspicions point everywhere, but ultimately the dangerous, heart-pounding race to find the little girl alive culminates with an amazing secret.

Taking a Shot at Love

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Jenna (Alexa PenaVega) is a former professional dancer who now teaches ballet to children in her Connecticut town. Jenna’s sports agent cousin convinces her to take on his NHL client Ryan “Coop” Cooper (Luke Macfarlane), a star player for the N.Y. Rangers, who has been nursing the same injury that sidelined Jenna’s dance career years before.

Titanic: Into the Heart of the Wreck

History, 9pm

This two-hour special details the underwater odyssey of the greatest Titanic expeditions and the evolution of the most scrutinized shipwreck in the world. From the epic discovery of the wreck by a French-American team in 1985 to the exploratory missions led by James Cameron — who managed to light the wreck scene like a Hollywood film set and venture inside the ship thanks to remote controlled robots, and to the treasure hunts that brought back over 5,000 relics — experience the unequaled thrill of these extreme dives through the eyes of the explorers who have attempted to unlock Titanic’s secrets.

Vertigo

TCM, 9:45pm

Catch a Classic!

This classic psychological thriller is not only often regarded as Alfred Hitchcock’s most masterful film, but also as one of the greatest movies ever. James Stewart plays retired detective Scottie Ferguson, who, after an incident on the job, has acquired vertigo and a fear of heights. Hired by an old friend to uncover the secret his wife (Kim Novak) is keeping from him, Scottie finds a forbidden romance, a deadly plot and an obsession that transcends the grave. Hitchcock’s brilliant direction is accompanied by terrific performances; stunning, Oscar-nominated art direction; and a swooning musical score from the great Bernard Herrmann that all help carry viewers to the heights of suspense.

Kindred Spirits

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, and psychic medium Chip Coffey, return for a new 10-episode season. In the premiere, they travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to investigate the home of John Proctor — one of the men executed during the infamous 1692 witch trials. They visited once before during a special live event, when they used powerful magic to open a gateway that allowed them to communicate with spirits from the witch trials. Now, they return to launch a full-fledged investigation and learn more about the gateway they previously opened … and who came out of it.