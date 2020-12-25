Friday, Dec. 25: NBA Christmas Day Extravaganza on ESPN and ABC

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

ALSO SEE: Your Full 2020 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 25

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

The NBA leaves at full Christmas Day of marquee matchups under the tree. Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat (ESPN), Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (ABC), Kevin Durant leads the Brooklyn Nets against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (ABC), Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visit LeBron James and the champion L.A. Lakers (ABC & ESPN), and Kawhi Leonard’s L.A. Clippers clash with Nikola Jokić’s Denver Nuggets (ESPN).

Bridgerton

Netflix

New Series!

From Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland comes this quick-witted and romantic period drama inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels. The series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Daphne finds herself in an increasing attraction to, and battle of wits with, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the catch of the season. Julie Andrews lends her voice to the mysterious Lady Whistledown, author of a high-society scandal sheet.

We Can Be Heroes

Netflix

Original Film!

Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids) wrote, directed and produced this family-oriented fantasy adventure, which is a stand-alone sequel to his 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl. When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents — and the world. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater and Pedro Pascal lead the cast.

Queen’s Christmas Message 2020

BritBox

Every year on Christmas Day, Queen Elizabeth addresses the public in a broadcast in which she shares a chronicle of the year’s major events and personal milestones.

Burrow

Disney+

In this Pixar animated short that accompanies the feature film Soul, also releasing today on Disney+, a young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.

Soul

Disney+

Feature Film Premiere!

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey lend their voices to Pixar’s latest animated feature, which asks the question: What is it that makes you … YOU?

Wonder Woman 1984

HBO Max

Feature Film Premiere!

DC’s eagerly awaited and COVID-delayed follow-up to its 2017 blockbuster finally hits theaters and HBO Max. Jumping from World War I to the 1980s, the film pits Diana (Gal Gadot) against new foes Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Available for one month on HBO Max starting today, at no additional cost to subscribers.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration

ABC, 10am

Disney’s annual Christmas celebration airs Christmas morning on ABC and features heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances.

Aerial America Marathon

Smithsonian Channel, beginning at 12pm

Take off on a thrilling flight across America. This epic series offers rare glimpses of our nation’s most treasured landmarks, all seen from breathtaking heights. From busy cityscapes to quiet landscapes, we capture the history and the pageantry of our amazing country, which is as diverse as the people who occupy it.

College Football: Camellia Bowl

ESPN, 2:30pm Live

Christmas Day college football bowl game action features the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Worst Cooks in America

Cooking Channel, beginning at 3pm

Nine new episodes of Worst Cooks in America air back-to-back.

“The Osbournes Want to Believe” Marathon

Travel Channel, beginning at 3pm

Enjoy several hours of the reality series in which Jack Osbourne is determined to make his parents, Ozzy and Sharon, full-fledged paranormal believers by sharing the craziest, most jaw-dropping videos of supernatural activity ever caught on camera for them to experience and critique.

NFL Football: Minnesota at New Orleans

FOX & NFL Network, 4:30pm Live

A special Christmas Day Friday edition of Thursday Night Football has the Minnesota Vikings in the Big Easy for a Week 16 clash against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Non-Traditional Christmas, Christmas Movies

IFC, beginning at 5:30pm

Some films with a holiday setting do not come to people’s minds right away as being “Christmas movies,” usually because they deal with themes and scenes quite contrary to what is normally seen in a holiday film, like violence and dark situations. You can see two such films tonight. First, there is Ben Affleck in Reindeer Games (2000), an action crime thriller in which ex-cons rob a casino dressed as Santa Claus. Then, there are back-to-back showings of Gremlins (1984), Joe Dante’s darkly comic horror film about an idyllic small town whose Christmas is ruined by an onslaught of mischievous little monsters.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

NBC, 8pm

In this original 1966 TV special based on Dr. Seuss’ classic story, Boris Karloff narrates and voices the title Grinch, who schemes to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch ultimately discovers he can’t remove the spirit of Christmas from the Whos’ hearts.

Holidays With the Hepburns

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

While legendary actresses Katharine Hepburn and Audrey Hepburn were not related, they certainly did share a charisma and acting talent that established them as towering and enduring figures in Hollywood history. You can watch both of them doing what they did best in tonight’s six-film lineup featuring three titles for each woman. The evening begins with Audrey’s Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance as the title character in Billy Wilder’s romantic comedy Sabrina (1954). You can also enjoy watching Audrey in the beloved musical My Fair Lady (1964), and in the romantic comedy Two for the Road (1967). As for Katharine, tonight you can see her in her Best Actress Oscar-nominated role in John Huston’s 1951 classic The African Queen; in the 1938 romantic comedy Holiday, helmed by her frequent director George Cukor; and in her Best Actress Oscar-winning role in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), alongside her longtime partner and fellow screen legend Spencer Tracy.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

NBC, 8:30pm

Jim Carrey plays Dr. Seuss’ titular meanie in this 2000 live-action adaptation directed by Ron Howard.

Surprising Santa Claus

HGTV, 9pm

Lara Spencer, known to television fans as a regular contributor on Good Morning America and host of the hit series Flea Market Flip, will work with a team of designers, contractors and volunteers to give the town of Santa Claus, Indiana, the biggest Christmas present it has ever received. It will be a race against the clock as the team tackles two surprise home renovations and a special bonus for the town square that will spread holiday cheer to the whole community.

“Call the Midwife” Holiday Special

PBS, 9pm

It is December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan. Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift. Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane!

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “OMG Caught on Camera”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Two friends emerge unharmed after a car plows into a restaurant; skydivers miraculously survive after their planes collide; a Utah man stares death in the face as he’s stalked by an angry cougar; and more.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Air & Space Stunt Marathon

Smithsonian Channel

All-day Marathon

You’re in for a menu of air and space themed programming featuring hit titles such as Mighty Planes, Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier, Space Disasters, Ice Airport Alaska, Air Disasters and more.

“Doctor Who” Marathon

BBC America, beginning at 6am

Travel through time and space with BBC America’s year-end Doctor Who marathon, with Saturday and Sunday episodes featuring Matt Smith as the Doctor. The marathon continues with Peter Capaldi on Monday, David Tennant on Tuesday, the best of the Daleks on Wednesday, the best of Timey Wimey on Thursday and Jodie Whittaker on New Year’s Day.

College Football

ESPN & ABC, beginning at 12pm Live

A full day of college football postseason games features the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (ABC), the Cure Bowl (ESPN), the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (ABC), the Lending Tree Bowl (ESPN), the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (ESPN) and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (ESPN).

Christmas Leftovers

IFC, beginning at 1:30pm

Not ready to say goodbye to Christmas yet? Spend the day after watching nearly 12 hours of holiday movies on IFC. Things start with the 1945 Barbara Stanwyck classic Christmas in Connecticut, and continue with A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007), A Christmas Story 2 (2012) and Jack Frost (1998; back-to-back showings).

Memorable Goodbyes

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s never easy saying goodbye, even for movie characters, but it can be memorable. Tonight’s double-feature features two films that close with iconic tear-jerking moments when their lovers had to separate. The night begins with what is probably Hollywood’s most enduring and quotable farewell scene, when Best Actor Oscar nominee Humphrey Bogart’s Rick assures Ingrid Bergman’s Ilsa that they’ll “always have Paris” as he reluctantly, but for the greater good, sends her out of his life at the airport in the Best Picture Oscar-winning Casablanca (1942). After that, Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbra Streisand’s Katie and Robert Redford’s Hubbell happen to run into each other again later in life after they shared many early years — including a former marriage and a child — together. As they catch each other up on their new lives and loves, they wistfully, but realistically, realize that they are no longer the way they were in The Way We Were (1973).

You Live in What? International: “Things Aren’t What They Seem”

HGTV, 9pm

Architect George Clarke proves space is limitless as he visits a hidden home behind a block of boards, a scoreboard where sports fans can live and a family’s backyard transformed into a yearlong vacation space.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Writer”

History, 9pm

The exploration of the latest theories about the 1947 crash of an unidentifiable object in Roswell, New Mexico, comes to a conclusion. The diary of the man first on the scene of the crash may reveal important information — if it can be decoded.

Kentucky Murder Mystery: The Trials of Anthony Gray

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

This two-hour special delves into the case of Anthony Gray, a man accused of killing his parents in 2007. After an extensive trial featuring a tearful confession on camera, Anthony was sentenced to 45 years and remains incarcerated to this day. But looks can be deceiving, and this might not be an open-and-shut case. In a trial of errors, Anthony’s confession eventually gets thrown out. If Anthony didn’t kill his parents, the lingering question is who did? This special reveals a dark tale of family drama, gun-running, stolen safes — and the possibility that the real killer sat in the same living room where James and Vivian were killed.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Blackbeard’s Vengeance”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes unearths America’s scariest haunts, including an island stalked by the spirit of a notorious pirate, a restaurant quaking with ghostly activity and an orphanage where a monstrous headmistress tortures innocent souls from beyond the grave.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Swing Time

TCM, 1:15pm

Catch a Classic!

The famously fancy footwork of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — choreographed by the legendary Hermes Pan — highlights this fun 1936 musical directed by George Stevens. Astaire plays “Lucky” Garnett, a roguish gambler/dancer who is challenged by his fiancée’s (Betty Furness) father to come up with $25,000 to prove he’s worthy of her hand. But after he falls in love with a dance instructor (Ginger Rogers), Lucky will do anything to keep from earning the bucks. Along with great dance numbers, the film also boasts a memorable score by composer Jerome Kern and lyricist Dorothy Fields, including the classic tunes “A Fine Romance,” “Never Gonna Dance,” “Pick Yourself Up” and “The Way You Look Tonight,” which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The Masked Dancer

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

Comedian Craig Robinson hosts this twist on The Masked Singer where, instead, celebrities compete on the dance floor in elaborate costumes and are unmasked every week in front of a panel of judges, including Ken Jeong, Brian Austin Green, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale.

Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line

Food Network, 9pm

Executive produced by Guy Fieri and shot in part by chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson, this fascinating doc explores COVID’s crippling effect on the restaurant biz and how the foodie community has come together to weather the pandemic.

A Winter Preview-Land

FOX, 9pm

Hosts Mayim Bialik and Craig Robinson preview their new FOX series plus returning shows from Prodigal Son to the 9-1-1s. Sounds winter-ful!

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas

PBS, 10pm

Fun and fanciful British historian Lucy Worsley has a delightfully unstuffy approach to the past. In this rebroadcast, she brings to vivid life the Christmas traditions of King Henry VIII’s 16th-century court. Mead for everyone!

Your Honor

Showtime, 10pm

When Emmy-winning character actress Margo Martindale shows up in a series, you know there’s going to be a shake-up. Tonight she debuts as tough Sen. Elizabeth Guthrie, who’s helping her widowed son-in-law, Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), protect his teen son (Hunter Doohan) from a dangerous crime family.

Modern Family

USA Network, 11pm

Before 2020 winds down, enjoy three episodes’ worth of wintry and New Year’s antics with guest stars Kelsey Grammer, Fred Willard, Faith Prince and Billy Dee Williams.

Monday, Dec. 28

Morning Fables

TCM, beginning at 7am

Catch a Classic!

This morning, Turner Classic Movies transports you into the realm of fairy tales courtesy of some terrific fantasy films. The lineup will include a few short films, plus two memorable feature-length titles. One of the latter is Jean Cocteau’s surreal, dreamlike 1946 feature Beauty and the Beast, based on the famous tale, with Josette Day playing Belle and Jean Marais as the Beast. This classic of French cinema features English subtitles, if you aren’t too engrossed with the gorgeous images to read them. The other feature-length fairy tale film airing this morning is 1962’s The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm, co-directed by fantasy film master George Pal. This movie not only offers a biographical drama about famous fairy tale-collecting brothers Wilhelm and Jacob Grimm (portrayed by Laurence Harvey and Karlheinz Böhm), but also brings to life some of their legendary tales, like “The Cobbler and the Elves,” “The Singing Bone” and “The Dancing Princess,” sometimes through the use of stop-motion animation effects. Brothers Grimm was one of the epic productions filmed in the Cinerama widescreen format during the heyday of that process in the 1950s and ’60s, and while you may not be able to see the film in this grand, original format, it still looks terrific, thanks to its Oscar-winning costumes, and Oscar-nominated cinematography and art direction.

College Football: Military Bowl

ESPN, 2:30pm Live

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, hosts the 2020 Military Bowl on ESPN.

NFL Football: Buffalo at New England

ESPN, 8pm Live

The season finale of Monday Night Football has a Week 16 AFC East rivalry game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

L.A.’s Finest: “Armageddon”

FOX, 9pm

As Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) finally close in on Gabriel Knox, a shocking revelation makes their fight more personal than ever in the new episode “Armageddon.”

Kids Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

A dozen young chefs with mad cooking skills (and, most likely, curfews) compete for $25,000 in the latest 10-week competition chaperoned by hosting judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman. That is one hefty allowance!

His Dark Materials

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

In Season 2’s fantastical conclusion, aeronaut Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) wants to fulfill his quest and help young adventurer Lyra (Dafne Keen) — no matter what.

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This new season features Dr. Lee’s most challenging cases to date, which were introduced in Before the Pop, which aired earlier this year and focused on telemedicine appointments due to the pandemic. Some of the cases are so extreme, Dr. Lee teams up with specialists in order to provide the best outcome possible, including for an adorable 8-year-old girl — the youngest patient yet on the series — with an extreme case of psoriasis who would like to be a dermatologist when she grows up; a man with severe keloids on the back of his head and scalp; and an incredibly rare case of nevus sebaceous that covers much of a woman’s face.

Atlanta Justice

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This new crime series follows a team of homicide detectives and lawyers as they work to solve tough cases in the Southern city. First up: the murder of Bobby Jackson, who apparently had two fiancées, one of whom is guilty.

Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain

PBS, 10pm

This film chronicles Jordan’s modest origins through his rise to national renown as a pioneering attorney, businessman, civil rights leader and counselor to presidents spanning the eras from LBJ to Barack Obama.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 5:30pm Live

College football bowl game action on ESPN continues with Oklahoma State vs. Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida; and Texas vs. Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Popstar’s Best of 2020

The CW, 8pm

Host Elizabeth Stanton will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2020.

American Masters: “Laura Ingalls Wilder”

PBS, 8pm

This documentary presents an unvarnished look at Laura Ingalls Wilder, whose autobiographical fiction helped shape American ideas of the frontier and self-reliance. A Midwestern farm woman who published her first novel at age 65, Wilder turned her frontier childhood into the bestselling Little House series. Featuring never-before-published letters, photographs and family artifacts, this film explores the context in which Wilder lived and wrote, as well as the true nature of her personality. Historians, scholars and fans provide additional perspectives on Wilder’s life and legacy, and actors from the beloved TV series Little House on the Prairie —Melissa Gilbert, Alison Arngrim and Dean Butler — also offer insights.

In Memoriam

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Throughout this evening and into late tomorrow afternoon, Turner Classic Movies will air movies starring notable actors and other film personalities who have passed away this year, and who have not already been honored by the network with separate film tributes (as Kirk Douglas has been, for example). First up is the iconic 1967 comedy The Graduate in honor of Buck Henry, who cowrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay and also appeared in a role. Among the others remembered in this tribute: actress Shirley Knight, with her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-nominated role in the drama Sweet Bird of Youth (1962); actor Fred Willard, with his small but hilarious role in the comedy This Is Spinal Tap (1984); actor Brian Dennehy, with the drama The Belly of an Architect (1987); composer Ennio Morricone, with the Italian war film The Battle of Algiers (1966); actress Honor Blackman, with the 1958 British war comedy The Square Peg; actress Diana Rigg, with the Agatha Christie mystery Evil Under the Sun (1982); and actor Wilford Brimley, with the drama The China Syndrome (1979); among others.

7 Little Johnstons

TLC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Dad Trent, mom Amber and their five kids ride out 2020’s stay-at-home orders in Season 8. All the family togetherness puts a damper on the parents’ alone time, so they turn to pole dancing to spice things up!

Streets of Dreams With Marcus Lemonis

CNBC, 10pm

New Series!

The host travels to the most iconic streets in the U.S. to explore the businesses that made them destinations. This week, we meet the jewelers of New York’s Diamond District.

Supermarket Stakeout

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Alex Guarnaschelli, one of our favorite Chopped judges, puts more chefs through mystery challenges as four foodies are dared to create perfect plates using whatever ingredients they can acquire from shoppers leaving a grocery store. The fear of Spam is real!

Wednesday, Dec. 30

College Football

ESPN, beginning at 12pm Live

ESPN has coverage of Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina; Iowa vs. Missouri in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville; and Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas.

The Godfather Marathon

AMC, 5:30pm

A marathon of Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather trilogy? That’s an offer we can’t refuse. Settle in for Al Pacino in his brilliant rise and fall as Michael Corleone in the 1972 original, 1974’s Part II and 1990’s Part III.

The Big Bang Theory

TBS, 7pm

Relive the 2007 premiere of the series that signed off 12 years later as TV’s No. 1 sitcom. The episode’s premise is simple — geeky roommates and socially awkward physicists Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) befriend their hot new neighbor, Penny (Kaley Cuoco) — but the jokes are sharp. The pilot sets up many of the bits that recur throughout the show’s run: Sheldon sharing random facts and always needing to sit in “his spot” on the couch; the apartment building’s broken elevator; the inability of their shy friend Raj (Kunal Nayyar) to talk to girls without being drunk (until Season 6). It also references the Nobel Prize, which Sheldon would go on to win in the series finale (sharing it with his then-wife, Mayim Bialik’s Amy). Perhaps most telling, though, is one of Sheldon’s final lines to his smitten roommate about Penny. “You’re not done with her, are you?” he asks Leonard, setting up one of broadcast TV’s best, and funniest, romances.

Heroes on the Front Line

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by Dean Cain, the one-hour television event celebrates the on-the-ground heroes who dared to make a difference in the midst of the unprecedented and unforeseen worldwide pandemic.

Married at First Sight: Season 12 Matchmaking Special

Lifetime, 8pm

Ahead of the reality hit’s Jan. 13 return, learn how the five new couples — including the show’s oldest (38) and first divorced grooms — were cast.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “More Hitchcock & Thrillers”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

After a break for Christmas last week, Turner Classic Movies returns to its Wednesday spotlight on legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann for its final installment. Tonight’s films feature more of Herrmann’s collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock, as well as the composer’s work on other thrillers. The evening begins with Hitchcock’s The Birds (1963), which did not have a conventional score, but on which Herrmann was a sound consultant who helped guide the electronic creation of the eerie sounds made by the titular threats. After that is perhaps Herrmann’s most famous teaming with Hitch — 1960’s Psycho, with the composer’s slicing strings still remaining an instant shorthand for murder and madness. The rest of the evening features Herrmann’s exemplary work in non-Hitchcock thrillers: Cape Fear (1962), Sisters (1972), It’s Alive (1974) and The Bride Wore Black (1968).

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Cocaine”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Journalist Mariana van Zeller retraces one of the world’s most intractable smuggling routes, following cocaine’s path from a remote Peruvian valley through Colombia’s Caribbean coast, all the way to the streets of Miami. Despite the decades-long U.S. war on drugs, cocaine production is at an all-time high, and Mariana meets some of the makers, smugglers, drivers and teenage backpackers who risk their lives to deliver America’s favorite party drug.

True Conviction

Investigation Discovery, 11pm

Season Premiere!

Homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi deconstructs more of the country’s top murder convictions, as she meets with lawyers to discuss their trial prep. Tonight, the case of a young mother killed in Pennsylvania is under the microscope.

Thursday, Dec. 31

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The series that re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft, returns for its fourth and final season. “Working on [this series] has been an incredible honor from day one,” says showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners … for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it.”

New Year’s Eve Stephen King Marathon

HDNet Movies, beginning at 6am

Stephen King stories are a hot property in film and television nowadays, but this is not the first time Hollywood has been drawn to the horror master. In the 1980s and ’90s, adaptations of King works frequently appeared in movie theaters, and you can ring in the new year by watching several of those in today’s nearly 24-hour marathon. Tune in for Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990), Stephen King’s Thinner (1996), Silver Bullet (1985), Cujo (1983), Pet Sematary (1989) and The Dead Zone (1983). Some films air more than once; check listings for more details.

“Thin Man” Marathon

TCM, beginning at 9:15am

Catch a Classic!

Spend part of your New Year’s Eve with Nick and Nora Charles (William Powell and Myrna Loy) — the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries — and their lovable dog Asta for a day of all six of the comedy/mystery Thin Man films, beginning with the 1934 original, The Thin Man. The marathon also includes After the Thin Man (1936), Another Thin Man (1939), Shadow of the Thin Man (1941), The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) and Song of the Thin Man (1947).

College Football

ESPN & CBS, beginning at 12pm Live

New Year’s Eve college football bowl games are Tulsa vs. Mississippi State in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas; West Virginia vs. Tennessee in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee; Ball State vs. San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl in Tucson; and Arkansas vs. TCU in the Texas Bowl in Houston.

United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America

PBS, 8pm

As part of a national PBS broadcast for New Year’s Eve, these performances, filmed at George Washington’s Mount Vernon as well as at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, encourage our nation to come together and celebrate our irrepressible strength as Americans. From the enormity of COVID-19 to the significant presence of social injustice, this special evening brings us together in the ever-present pursuit of our uniting as one America.

FOX’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021

FOX, 8pm Live

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to kiss 2020 goodbye in this New Year’s Eve special.