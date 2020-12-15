Tuesday, Dec. 15: Take an Unforgettable Journey in ‘Walking With Elephants’

Animal Planet

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Walking With Elephants

Animal Planet, 8pm

Each year, thousands of elephants make an incredible journey to the Okavango Delta in Botswana to feed on its lush vegetation, in one of the biggest natural events on the entire planet. This three-hour event follows Levison Wood, a passionate explorer and conservationist, as he is led by these magnificent animals on their annual epic migration across Botswana. Wood and local safari guide Kane Motswana, a San bushman who grew up in the wilds, offer unmatched access to the dangers these resilient animals must overcome — poachers, predatory wildlife and dehydration — to arrive at their destination. But this up-close and first ever on-the-ground look at this elephant migration doesn’t come without risks; Wood has his own terrifying close calls with wildlife including lions, hippos, crocodiles and even the elephants themselves.

Song Exploder

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Volume 2 of the hit series based on the popular podcast, more musicians dig deep into the creative process of songwriting and reveal their intimate thoughts about the creation of songs. Songs featured this season include “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, “Love Again” by Dua Lipa, “When You Were Young” by the Killers and “Hasta La Raíz” by Natalia Lafourcade.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Lana Turner

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Lana Turner, one of the most glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age, is celebrated with 14 hours of her movies from morning to evening today. The day begins with Rich Man, Poor Girl (1938), one of Turner’s earlier films and featuring her second appearance as an MGM star. The rest of the lineup is a nice mix of very recognizable Turner classics — such as The Postman Always Rings Twice, the 1946 film noir classic with Turner as a quintessential film femme fatale; the Oscar-winning drama The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), with Turner starring alongside Kirk Douglas; and Peyton Place (1957), the drama that netted Turner her only Best Actress Oscar nomination — as well as lesser-seen films, like The Big Cube, a psychological (and somewhat psychedelic) thriller from 1969.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Jordan (Briana Henry) tells Carly (Laura Wright) she needs to talk. Curtis (Donnell Turner) goes undercover. Martin (Michael E. Knight) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) a fascinating story. Violet (Jophielle Love) grows curious. Finn (Michael Easton) extends an olive branch.

Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change

CBS, 8pm

This one-hour charity benefit concert special originates from venues in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, and features performers from a wide variety of musical genres. Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and hip-hop star Eve host.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene”

FOX, 8pm

In “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams

PBS, 8pm

Enjoy an evening celebrating Ella Fitzgerald’s entire iconic album of holiday classics presented by the American Pops Orchestra. Featuring appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

Mighty Cruise Ships: “MSC Regal Princess”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The brand-new Regal Princess sails with style into the grand old cities of the Baltic: Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Oslo. For the guests, each port offers a world of cultural possibilities to explore. For the crew, there are many obstacles to overcome. But this episode is more than a behind-the-scenes portrayal of providing the perfect vacation. It’s a family portrait, in which we see the ship’s crew celebrate each other’s achievements, spend some time together mountain-biking or make video calls to family back home. We even follow the captain as he entertains his parents onboard and in port.

Drunk History

Comedy Central, 9pm

A two-hour block of favorites teaches us about war heroines, the sisters who inspired the film A League of Their Own, how Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein and which Vegas casino broke the color barrier first.

neXt: “File #7”

FOX, 9pm

LeBlanc (John Slattery) and Shea (Fernanda Andrade) discover Ted’s (Jason Butler Harner) plan for the neXt server and race to intervene in the new episode “File #7.”

Fixer to Fabulous: “An Old Rancher Gets a Chef-Inspired Facelift”

HGTV, 9pm

Two restaurant owners live in the house her grandfather built, but it’s too old-fashioned for their taste and two active boys. When they call on Dave and Jenny to update their outdated ranch, the results are inspiring, modern and ready for entertaining.

The Voice: “Live Finale Part 2”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The star-studded live finale unveils incredible new performances, and host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be this season’s winner of The Voice. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform, in addition to a holiday performance featuring the Top 20 and special A-list performances. This finale is preceded an hour earlier by the live performances cutdown.

Cooking Up Christmas

OWN, 9pm

Original Film!

Meagan Holder (Pitch) stars in this family-centric holiday story as Chloe, an Atlanta-based chef at a fine dining restaurant who gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with pro baseball player Donovan Jackson (Lamman Rucker, Greenleaf), a single dad of three needing a live-in chef to get him through the holidays with the kids. As she gets closer to the family, Chloe’s heart takes on a mind of its own.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Still reeling from that premiere shocker? As Montana private eye Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) searched for two sisters kidnapped by a trucker, he was killed by state trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch). That twist rattled the women who loved him: estranged ex-cop wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and business partner Cassie (Kylie Bunbury,). But it also motivated them to join forces to continue the dangerous hunt. Tonight, the women seem to be closing in on Legarski and trucker Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). We’d be concerned for Jenny and Cassie if executive producer Ross Fineman hadn’t confirmed they both make it to the drama’s Jan. 26 return: “Let’s just say Cassie and Jenny will keep on the trails of the bad guys — both new and established.”

Murder in the Heartland: “Money Can’t Buy You Love”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When a resident of Dunlap, Tennessee, is picking up cans on the banks of the Sequatchie River, he makes the shocking discovery of a body floating in the water. The police rush to the scene and find the deceased is a middle-aged man with a gunshot wound to the head. However, the only clue the authorities have for his identity is a T-shirt from a neighborhood bar. It is clear the victim is one of their own, but law enforcement must first discover who the victim is before they can determine the perpetrator of this heinous murder.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The 10-episode fifth season of the sci-fi hit set in a colonized solar system picks up as multitudes of humans leave the system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and as a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due, a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the solar system.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Jason (Steve Burton) reaches out to Brick (Stephen A. Smith). Julian (William deVry) is desperate to get out of town. Laura (Genie Francis) jeopardizes her well-being. Ava (Maura West) reaches out to Trina (Sydney Mikayla). Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) corners Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 8pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, four families across America face off in the most intense Heavyweights episode yet with the Storybook Land team brimming with nostalgia and a million lights; the Luminaria team’s sprawling 55-acre botanical garden gets blanketed with thousands of high-tech luminarias, creating one of the largest pixel fields in the world; Folepi’s Winter Wonderland creates an awe-inspiring parade of a million lights; and the World of Illumination creates an all-inclusive display, featuring over a million lights and boasts the world’s largest RGB snowman, standing 36 feet tall. In the second episode, the Mattos family displaying a vibrant, fully custom light show in their apricot orchard, incorporating original music and homemade yet high tech digital artwork, plus flying reindeers; the Martel family decks out their front and back yard with shimmering lights, a high speed Ferris wheel, an avenue of little houses with hidden elf scenes and more; the Irizarry-Serrano family displaying a mystical “City of Lights” with breathtaking DIY elements, from a handmade North Pole cave to a dazzling JOY sign centerpiece; and the Doody family transforming their home into the Vegas strip, featuring a custom Las Vegas sign, a massive fountain and a light show brighter than anything you’ll find on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Amazing Race

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The winners meet host Phil Keoghan at the finish line in the Season 32 finale episode “Now It’s About Winning.”

Devils: “Episode 10”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Using the dossier, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) finally stops Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), and he also finds out who the killer is. While Dominic is sent back to the U.S., Massimo accepts the CEO position. Sofia (Laia Costa), disgusted by Massimo’s choice and learning of his involvement in her brother’s death, vows to destroy him by revealing the scandal behind the dossier — a decision that will cause terrible consequences for her and Massimo.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of The Masked Singer concludes with the unmasking of the winning performer in this two-hour finale. Nick Cannon hosts with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

“The Voice” Holiday Celebration

NBC, 8pm

An array of coaches from The Voice past and present, some music superstars, and many beloved artists from the competition series’ family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Herrmann & Hitchcock”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Some film directors and composers have creatively gelled so memorably that they became frequent collaborators and sometimes remain legendary pairings. That was the case with Alfred Hitchcock and Bernard Herrmann, who teamed on seven films from the mid ’50s to early ’60s. You can enjoy six of those titles in tonight’s lineup, which features Vertigo (1958), with Herrmann’s appropriately swirling music; Marnie (1964), the last film Herrmann made with Hitch; The Trouble With Harry (1955), Herrmann’s first score for the director; The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956); The Wrong Man (1956); and North by Northwest (1959).

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Face of a Witch, Unsightly Guests and More”

Travel Channel, 8pm

A face transforms into the unimaginable inside a former prison for witches; two friends witness a fleet of UFOs in the night sky; a home tour reveals a horrifying shadow person; ghostly soldiers are captured on camera in Gettysburg; and more.

Sistas: “The Hot Stove”

BET, 9pm

Gary (Chido Nwokocha) forces a conversation with Andi (KJ Smith), but later he gets drunk and his anger boils over. Meanwhile, Zac (Devale Ellis) is pursued by a new love interest.

Expedition X

Discovery Channel, 9pm

It’s America’s Loch Ness Monster! Paranormal investigator Jessica Chobot and scientist Phil Torres pursue “Champ,” the serpent-like beast rumored to live in Vermont’s Lake Champlain. They explore the murky water and adjacent marsh for proof the creature (estimated in the 20- to 200-feet range) exists.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Steroids”

Nat Geo, 9pm

In the age of social media, the demand for illegal steroids is booming. In this episode, journalist Mariana van Zeller searches out producers and users in an attempt to understand the vanity, insecurity and greed that’s driving this dangerously unregulated, billion-dollar black market in body-enhancing drugs.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

NBC, 9pm

If this year’s compilation of sketches from Christmas Episodes Past doesn’t include the howlingly perfect “Holiday Baking Championship” bit from Eddie Murphy’s 2019 return, Santa and his li’l elves are gonna be on our naughty list.

For Life: “Collars for Dollars”

ABC, 10pm

Newly liberated Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues to use his time out of prison to fight for justice. The attorney and mentor Henry Roswell (Timothy Busfield) discover their new case — a woman facing deportation — reveals a pattern of police corruption.

S.W.A.T.: “Hopeless Sinners”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Hopeless Sinners,” Chris (Lina Esco) brings SWAT into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Sean Patrick Thomas) using his church for illicit gain.

The Crimes That Changed Us: “The Nanny Trial”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Louise Woodward is an 18-year-old au pair from Britain hired by Deborah and Sunil Eappen to care for their two young sons. When 8-month-old Matthew becomes ill on her watch and later dies in the hospital, Louise is accused of murder. Her trial creates a media firestorm as medical experts battle it out on the witness stand. Jurors must decide whether they agree with the prosecution that Louise violently shook and hit Matthew to death, or the defense, who argue that the evidence proves his injuries occurred weeks earlier. Following the trial, the term “shaken baby syndrome” is seared into America’s consciousness.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Creatures in the Night and Red Light”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Ben’s team investigates a video from the U.K. of an unidentified black animal filmed running across a field. Bill leads his team to El Cajon, California, to debunk a video of a triangular red light formation in the night.

Thursday, Dec. 17

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max

Series Finale!

The dark comedic thriller miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and starring Kaley Cuoco ends today.

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020

HBO Max

Told in a self-shot documentary style, this special shines a light on the personal experiences and incredible musical talent of teens across America who have been confronted with the many unique challenges of 2020. Each teen will perform a well-known song that organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down. Along with their musical numbers, interviews with them showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they’ve experienced during the past year.

The Stand

CBS All Access

New Series!

This nine-episode limited event series is based on Stephen King’s postapocalyptic 1978 novel, one of his most popular works and still his longest book. The fate of the humanity left after a plague wipes out most of the world rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård). James Marsden, Odessa Young, Greg Kinnear, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague are also among the series’ large ensemble cast.

Total Control

Sundance Now

New Series!

This is the U.S. premiere of the acclaimed Australian political drama series. Rachel Anderson (Rachel Griffiths, Six Feet Under) is the embattled but cunning prime minister of Australia. Alexandra “Alex” Irving (Deborah Mailman, Jack Irish) is a charismatic Indigenous woman who finds herself the center of media attention following her admirable actions in a high-risk situation. Rachel wants to use Alex to boost her popularity and further her own agenda and recruits her as a senator. New episodes of the six-part series are available on Thursdays beginning today.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Julian (William deVry) solicits the help of a stranger. Jason (Steve Burton) clears the way for Sonny (Maurice Benard). Portia (Brook Kerr) takes Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to the PCPD. Martin (Michael E. Knight) makes a startling discovery. Michael (Chad Duell) and Chase (Josh Swickard) run into each other at the gym.

The Year Without a Santa Claus

AMC, 6:45pm

The 1974 Rankin-Bass stop-motion classic gives us the Heat and Cold Miser brothers (and mom Mother Nature), plus proof that Mrs. Claus is just as handy as her hubby.

Death in Paradise

Ovation, 7pm

In this charming British import, Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his colleagues continue to solve murders on the beautiful (faux) Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Season 6, from 2017, begins with the team investigating the death of a researcher at the island’s Volcano Observatory.

Station 19: “Out of Control”

ABC, 8pm

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) find a way to stay connected; Ben (Jason George) confronts a tough loss, and Jack (Grey Damon) and Inara (Colleen Foy) grow closer. Meanwhile, while off duty, the crew jumps into action to help a mother in distress, but their heroic efforts spark conflict with police officers who are less than eager to offer support.

Young Sheldon: “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On”

CBS, 8pm

A game of Dungeons & Dragons gives Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) the chance to work out their relationship issues in the new episode “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On.”

Dogs of the Year

The CW, 8pm

This special counts down the top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, we have Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) in Atlanta. They’re taking on a small house with warped floors and ceilings. And in the red corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) in Nashville are flipping a cramped cottage with issues of its own. These places were purchased at a similar price, and both are small houses with big problems. Will the market make a difference in what team gets the most bang for their buck?

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

NBC, 8pm

Dolly Parton introduces and narrates this 2015 feel-good film based on her song. It stars Ricky Schroder and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles as Parton’s parents Robert Lee and Avie Lee, and 8-year-old Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young Dolly.

Religious Favorites

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

As we near Christmas, those of faith may be seeking out religious titles, and TCM airs several this evening that are entertaining for anyone no matter what their beliefs. The four-film lineup is a combination of biblical epics and contemporary (for their times) dramas. First up is Leo McCarey’s 1944 Best Picture Oscar-winning musical comedy/drama Going My Way, with Best Actor Oscar winner Bing Crosby as Father Charles “Chuck” O’Malley, an unconventional priest transferred from East St. Louis to a parish in New York City. Crosby croons five songs in the film, including the Oscar-winning “Swinging on a Star.” Also airing tonight are two dramas about the life of Jesus Christ: 1961’s King of Kings, starring Jeffrey Hunter as Jesus; and The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), the Oscar-nominated film with Max von Sydow, in his American film debut, portraying Christ. The evening ends with Boys Town (1938), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated biographical drama based on Father Edward Flanagan’s (Best Actor Oscar winner Spencer Tracy) work with underprivileged and delinquent boys (one of whom is played by Mickey Rooney).

A Christmas Carol

TNT, 8pm

TNT’s A Christmas Carol is an original adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale of heartless Ebenezer Scrooge and the haunting Christmas Eve that sets him on a path to redemption. This 1999 feature includes state-of-the-art special effects and a stellar cast that includes Richard E. Grant as Bob Cratchit, Joel Grey as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Patrick Stewart as the incomparable Scrooge.

Grey’s Anatomy: “No Time for Despair”

ABC, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol. Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.

Mom: “Sober Wizard and a Woodshop Workshop”

CBS, 9pm

Longtime 12-stepper Bonnie Janikowski (Allison Janney) has the hilarious habit of saying exactly what’s on her mind. But tonight’s laughs come when she reluctantly clams up. She supports her former-stuntman husband Adam’s (William Fichtner) dream to try adaptive skiing in his wheelchair, despite her fears he’ll be injured (a snowboarding accident is how he became paralyzed). “Bonnie’s just not prepared for how difficult doing the right thing can be,” says exec producer Gemma Baker. “While Adam’s away, she’s plagued with worst-case scenarios, which leads her to some pretty erratic behavior.” Like dreaming of her late ex, Alvin (Kevin Pollak)!

Flip or Flop: “Tilted Flip”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead find a house on a hill in Mission Viejo, California. The flip looks promising until they discover cracks in the walls and uneven floors — this house is slipping off the hillside! After an expert quotes the foundation fix at a hefty $75,000, they realize this home may put them over the edge.

The Unicorn: “Work It”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Work It,” Ben (Omar Miller) recommends Wade (Walton Goggins) for a job on the same work site he’s on, and they are surprised by their wildly different professional styles.

Killer Cases: “Murder in the Kentucky Hills”

A&E, 10pm

Shayna Hubers called 911 to report she had killed her boyfriend in self-defense after he attacked her. However, investigators soon learned he was planning a date with another woman and suspected Shayna killed him in a jealous rage.

A Million Little Things: “The Talk”

ABC, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome (Romany Malco) struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice (Nikiva Dionne); and Maggie (Allison Miller) continues her journey in England as she and Jamie (Chris Geere) grow closer than ever.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Despite Yourself”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “Despite Yourself,” in which the Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.

A Time to Kill: “Who Killed the Yogi?”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

The body of 45-year-old yoga instructor Michael Dojaquez is found face down on his porch. With evidence of a burglary, detectives wonder if Michael interrupted the thieves. But the case proves much more complex, and the killer much closer to home. When a critical clue dramatically shifts the timeline, the prime suspect’s story falls apart and a nationwide manhunt leads investigators clear across the country.

The Holzer Files: “Forever Home”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1969, Hans Holzer’s investigation of Howard Lodge was abruptly cut short by the home’s owner. The team returns to uncover the haunting reality behind this stately Maryland manor’s unnatural grip on the living.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 8 of the reality series that follows Todd Chrisley and his family concludes tonight.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Married WWE Superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet end the second season of their family-focused reality series this evening.

Friday, Dec. 18

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Disney+

For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Frozen characters Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest.

The Legend of El Cid

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This Spanish-language drama retells the story of Spain’s famous warrior. Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar (Jaime Lorente) is a young page who loyally serves Sancho (Francisco Ortiz), the future king of Leon and Castilla. Though he struggles to excel at court, thanks to his skills with the sword he finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy to overthrow the king that will cause blood, pain and death, and will impact both the Christian kingdoms and the Muslim Taifa.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix

Original Film!

Chadwick Boseman’s final film role before his passing is in this drama based on August Wilson’s Tony-nominated play. Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

A “Creepshow” Holiday Special

Shudder

This hourlong stand-alone special written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) encompasses one tale: “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” based on the short story by J.A. Konrath. It follows an anxious man who, fearing he is a murderer, searches for answers for his “unique condition” from an unusual support group. Anna Camp and Adam Pally star.

Dory’s Reef Cam

Disney+

Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Finding Nemo’s Nemo and Dory.

The Grand Tour: “A Massive Hunt”

Amazon Prime Video

In this feature-length Season 4 episode of the popular British motoring series, hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond explore the islands of Réunion and Madagascar in a variety of sports cars and cars that have been modified to the extreme for the islands’ often rough terrain.

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 16”

Disney+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s first live-action Star Wars series comes to an end with this episode.

On Pointe

Disney+

New Series!

Ron Howard is an executive producer of this docuseries that follows a season at New York City’s world-renowned School of American Ballet, one of the top youth ballet institutions. The series follows the lives of the students, ages 8-18, as they pursue their dreams of becoming ballet dancers.

Small Axe: “Red, White and Blue”

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) drama anthology series featuring personal stories from London’s West Indian community concludes its first season with this episode. It tells the true story of Leroy Logan (John Boyega), a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer — an ambition born from the naive hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. Leroy must face the consequences of his father’s disapproval and the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary constable in the Metropolitan Police Force.

Wonderstruck’s Winter Wonderland

BBC America, 6am

Cozy up and watch the snow fall with this 14-hour binge of winter-focused nature specials. Included: heartwarming Polar Bear Family and Me, awe-inspiring Planet Earth and jaw-dropping Wild Alaska.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Sonny (Maurice Benard) takes control. Jason (Steve Burton) is vindicated. Martin (Michael E. Knight) questions Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) motives. Curtis (Donnell Turner) feels betrayed. Carly (Laura Wright) and Joss (Eden McCoy) have a heart-to-heart.

Mrs. Miniver

TCM, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Greer Garson gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance as Kay Miniver — an epitome of British resolve on England’s home front during the dark early days of World War II, whether she is comforting children in a bomb shelter or capturing an enemy parachutist — in this classic 1942 drama that confronts the terror of war while also striking a patriotic chord that surely lifted the spirits of audiences at the time of its premiere, and can still inspire today. The film won five other Oscars out of its 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Teresa Wright and Best Director for William Wyler.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

TNT, 7pm

The green grump with a heart two sizes too small tries to ruin Christmas for Whoville in this 1966 animated classic. He learns his lesson in back-to-back airings tonight and once more tomorrow.

Holiday Baking Championship

Cooking Channel, beginning at 8pm

Get in the holiday spirit with a night of Holiday Baking Championship episodes. The night begins with “Getting Gifty With It” and “North Pole Vaulting” and continues with “Traditions With a Twist” and “Christmas Day Delights.”

College Football: Pac-12 Championship Game

FOX, 8pm Live

FOX has coverage of the Pac-12 football championship game between the conference’s North and South Division champions.

My Lottery Dream Home: “First Time Forever Home”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad heads back to Dallas, Texas, to meet his newest winner Denise, and the love of her life, Arndt. They fell in love and then Denise won the lottery! Now it’s time for them to buy their first forever dream home — together! David has to be on his A-game because Arndt works in construction and Denise is a home inspector, so they really know what to look for in a home. The biggest question is whether they want a fixer upper or a brand-new, move-in-ready property for their forever home.

Christmas on the Menu

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Josie Jennings (Kim Shaw), a celebrated, romantic, 35-year-old chef in the city, heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint, magical bed-and-breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother Shannon (Cynthia Gibb) has just opened a new restaurant. Famous food critic Tanner Rhodes (Clayton James), who has given Josie harsh reviews in the past, comes to town to review the new restaurant and Josie’s Christmas cuisine. As the holidays unfold, Josie and Tanner get to know each other better, and a romance soon begins to blossom, but will Tanner find a way to right his wrongs, write a rave review for the bistro’s delicious cuisine, and win Josie’s heart by Christmas Eve?

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

It’s crunch time for the captains. Ott’s Hot Tuna needs repairs, so he scrambles for a new boat. McLaughlin’s generator fails, and he battles with a giant bluefin in pitch-black darkness. Marciano hopes an old friend can help reverse the Falcon’s bad luck.

Shrek the Halls

ABC, 8:30pm

Shrek the Halls features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas. It’s Christmas Eve and everyone is filled with holiday cheer — except for Shrek. He isn’t exactly the picture of Yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss in Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek’s plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas.

Magnum P.I.: “No Way Out”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “No Way Out,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and TC (Stephen Hill) are trapped when armed gunmen storm the federal building and start taking hostages.

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “Miniature Dream Vacation Home”

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

Tiny houses, huge stakes! A grand prize worth $50,000 is on the line as the three top teams of miniaturists face off for one final task: turning little log cabins into seasonal showstoppers.

Ancient Aliens: “The Forbidden Bible”

History, 9pm

Featuring rebellious angels, giant hybrid beings and humans taken up to a heavenly realm above the Earth, is it possible that the Book of Enoch was stricken from the Bible because it documents humanity’s extraterrestrial origins?

Letters to Satan Claus

Syfy, 9pm

In this solid spoof of Hallmark holiday fare, investigative journalist Holly (Karen Knox) returns to her hometown, Ornaments, to cover the Christmas festival and land a promotion. Satan, whom she accidentally wrote to when she was 7 and wanted Santa to make her parents “go away,” returns for a killing spree that only holiday spirit can stop!

You’ll Be Home for Christmas

HGTV, 10pm

As the countdown to Christmas ticks on, Albie Mushaney, world-famous strongman and Salem, Oregon-based real estate agent who moonlights as a Santa impersonator, will help first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. Alongside his festive family, Albie will make the houses extra “ho-ho-home-y” by adding special seasonal touches like a fully decorated tree with gifts underneath, stockings hung on the chimney and freshly baked cookies and hot cocoa welcoming them at the door.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “A Father’s Ghost and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A terminally ill woman is visited by a familiar spirit; ghost hunters talk to the dead in one of America’s most haunted villas; and a UFO flies by campers in Texas.

Hill Street Blues

H&I, 1am (late-night)

Happy 35th anniversary to Dennis Franz’s Lt. Norman Buntz using a “dope-sniffing turkey” on a drug bust in this wild Christmas episode.

Saturday, Dec. 19

College Football

ABC/ESPN, CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

College football conference championship Saturday features title games for the Big Ten (FOX), the ACC (ABC or ESPN) and the SEC (CBS).

The Bishop’s Wife

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting today, and airing all day every day through Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Turner Classic Movies will be airing films as part of what it calls its Classic Christmas Marathon. These are films that, even if they are not entirely about Christmas, at least feature memorable holiday scenes. One of the highlights during this first day of the Classic Christmas Marathon is The Bishop’s Wife, the delightful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1947 holiday comedy/fantasy starring Cary Grant as Dudley, a suave angel sent to Earth to come to the aid of young bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven). But is Dudley there to help Henry raise money for the construction of a new cathedral or to smooth over the clergyman’s relationship with his loving, but neglected, wife Julia (Loretta Young)? Monty Woolley and James Gleason also star.

Baby Chimp Rescue

BBC America, 8pm

Series Finale!

In the finale episode “A New Beginning,” Jim and Jenny Desmond’s rescued baby chimpanzees get their first taste of life in the forest.

College Football

CBS & FOX, 8pm

The SEC Championship (CBS) and Big Ten Championship (FOX) air tonight.

A Christmas Carousel

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When Lila (Rachel Boston) is hired by the royal family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the prince (Neal Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.

A Christmas Exchange

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

The holiday season has started and Molly Cooper (Laura Vandervoort) is looking for joy. Finally living her childhood dream, Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for London financier Patrick Kingston’s (Rainbow Sun Francks) posh apartment. Through the ups and downs of her new life in London and searching for romance, Molly begins to look forward to all communication with Patrick. Likewise, Patrick finds Molly’s warm emails and texts charming and compelling. Sparks fly between them as they get to know each other as they live in each other’s spaces.

Stolen in Plain Sight

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Escaping an abusive husband, Melissa (Gracie Gillam) takes her baby, Ryan, to her parents’ cabin in a small Louisiana town where she and her sister spent most of their childhood summers. But when Ryan is abducted, and the local authorities are less than helpful, Melissa is forced to take matters into her own hands and in the process discovers the dark secret the town is hiding. Also stars Ann Mahoney, Kyle Clements, Betsy Holt and Gary Grubbs.

Global Citizen Prize

NBC, 8pm

John Legend hosts this second annual event that features special musical collaborations, celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty, and presents video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact about the world’s most inspiring activists and leaders.

The Wizard of Oz

TNT, 8:30pm

Because, because, because, because, because — because you know you can’t let a year go by without seeing it again. The 1939 Victor Fleming classic adventure of Dorothy and all of the pals she meets in the merry old Land of Oz continues to be a holiday delight.

You Live in What? International: “Level Up”

HGTV, 9pm

Architect George Clarke continues to work on his rotating house of the future with master craftsman Will Hardie. George and Will also travel the country to visit a bachelor pad that reaches new heights, a treehouse turned into a dreamy dwelling and an army truck transformed into an overland expedition motor home.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Memo”

History, 9pm

New evidence and advanced technologies are employed in the search for answers about the object found crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Was it a weather balloon, as the government said? Or was it a UFO, as many people still believe?

Letters to Satan Claus

Syfy, 9pm

Original Film!

An evil Santa Claus figures in this film, described as “a tongue-in-cheek take on Christmas movies with a dark twist.” In the film, a reporter goes back to her hometown and, after a particularly bad day, writes a note to Satan and leaves it in Santa’s mailbox, with things only getting worse from there.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Prison of the Dead”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes reveals there’s no rest for the wicked as he explores an old English jail prowled by long-dead prisoners, a decommissioned warship haunted by the agonized victims of a grisly tragedy and a historic building where sinister spirits roam.

Swept Up by Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past. Stars Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening.

Destination Fear: “Old Hospital on College Hill”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Dakota Laden has saved the worst for last as the team rolls up to a deserted West Virginia hospital. Known for its brutal deaths and grisly amputations, the bloodstained grounds have a chilling prescription in store for the team that might shatter them forever.

Saturday Night Live: “Kristen Wiig/Dua Lipa”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig makes her fourth appearance as host ahead of her appearance in Wonder Woman 1984, coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25. Dua Lipa performs for her second time as musical guest.