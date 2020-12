Friday, Dec. 11: An Angel Gets Its Wings! ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on USA Network

NBC

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Dec. 11

It’s a Wonderful Life

USA Network, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Frank Capra’s beloved, Oscar-nominated 1946 holiday classic stars Best Actor Oscar nominee Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows George to see what his small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star in the iconic film whose Oscar nominations also included Best Picture and Best Director for Capra. The film re-airs tomorrow morning on USA Network, and will also air Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) on NBC.

The Prom

Netflix

Original Film!

In this musical comedy directed by Ryan Murphy (Ratched), Meryl Streep and James Corden play suddenly struggling New York City stage stars who are spurred into an initially self-absorbed, but ultimately genuine, activism when they rally to help a small-town Indiana high school girl (Jo Ellen Pellman) who has been banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose). Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells also star.

A Trash Truck Christmas

Netflix

When Hank finds out that Trash Truck doesn’t know what Christmas is, he sets out to show him and their friends what the magical holiday is all about. And luckily for Santa, the friends are up to speed just in time to help save Christmas.

I’m Your Woman

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

Set in America in the 1970s, this drama revolves around Jean (Rachel Brosnahan), who must go on the run with her child due to her husband’s crimes. Their lives become intertwined with a man (Arinzé Kene) and a woman (Marsha Stephanie Blake), forming an unlikely partnership that teaches them more than just how to survive.

Safety

Disney+

Original Film!

Reginald Hudlin (Marshall) directed this drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Disney+

In this 45-minute special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders — get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best — and most embarrassing — presents, favorite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year’s resolutions. Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song he wrote for the upcoming second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Part 2)

Hulu & Peacock

New Episodes!

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City as the animated series based on the feature film continues. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.

The Wilds

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Rachel Griffiths stars in this series that is described as part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party. It follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to the drama — these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

Wolfwalkers

Apple TV+

Original Film!

This latest animated film from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) is set during a time of superstition and magic, when young apprentice hunter Robyn Goodfellowe journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolfpack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends Mebh, a free-spirited girl who is a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Nickelodeon, 12:30pm

New Series!

Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo… This new animated series based on the kids’ viral video — with more than 7 billion views, it’s just YouTube’s most watched of all time — is fintastic family fun. Baby (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) lives in Carnivore Cove with his parents, grandparents and best friend, William (Luke Youngblood). “Baby is sweet, bubbly and enthusiastic — he has no clue how to play it cool,” says co–exec producer Whitney Ralls. In this special (regular episodes start in the spring), Santa Jaws disappears two days before Fishmas, and the boys set out to find him. Along the way, they learn that “giving gifts to you and you and you” (you know the tune) is even better than receiving.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Scott (Kin Shriner) demands an explanation. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) seeks Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) advice. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) places her trust in the wrong hands. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) surprises Ava (Maura West). Sam (Kelly Monaco) confides in Carly (Laura Wright).

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Cooking Channel, beginning at 4pm

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies, and Cooking Channel is here with new back-to-back episodes to spark your imagination. Beginning with “Picture-Perfect Christmas,” “Colors of Christmas,” “Bright Lights, Big Cookies” and “Christmas Traditions,” and moving on to “Christmas Mischief,” “Center of the Season,” “Homemade Holidays” and “Merry Christmas Makeover.”

Pride and Prejudice

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Jane Austen’s timeless 1813 novel of unlikely romance is richly adapted in this lavish Academy Award-winning 1940 classic, which also draws from Helen Jerome’s 1935 stage adaptation of the book. Greer Garson portrays spirited Elizabeth, one of five Bennet sisters hoping for matrimony. Laurence Olivier plays Darcy, whose arrival at a nearby estate sets maiden hearts aflutter. But first impressions can mean so very much. Elizabeth and Darcy find reasons to view each other with disdain, setting in motion a velvet struggle of pride and prejudice, perception and reality, forgiveness and love.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

An entrepreneur from Surfside, Florida, tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children. Two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets. Three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot.

MacGyver: “Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice,” Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must find and steal a biological weapon before it’s sold to a terrorist cell.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the three-episode Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges.

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad will show fans how to deck the halls like a lottery winner — but on a realistic budget — in My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza. The popular HGTV designer will transform a living room into a lush Christmas tree forest, set a spectacular tablescape for a festive dinner party and adorn a home’s exterior with so much holiday razzle dazzle that the whole neighborhood will cheer.

Inn Love by Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Mandy Leeds (Jonna Walsh), a successful young woman living in Miami, is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Though she doesn’t get back to her small Northern hometown much, this year her Gram (Jayne Eastwood) is able to finally convince her to come home for Christmas. Mandy has another reason, too — the quaint local inn is for sale, and she wants to acquire it for her company. With her eyes on the prize, Mandy travels back home, but on her way there, she runs into Lucas Menzino (Jesse Hutch) — her high school rival — who has his eye on the inn as well.

Magnum P.I.: “Easy Money”

CBS, 9pm

Higgins’ (Perdita Weeks) attempt to repossess an airplane goes south when she and Magnum (Jay Hernandez) discover that it was being used by a drug cartel in the new episode “Easy Money.”

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “A Small Retro Christmas”

HGTV, 9pm

Three new teams of the nation’s top designers and renovators from the Biggest Little Christmas Showdown, hosted by Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart, will make miniature old-fashioned retro houses from the ground up as they fight in the battle of their lives. They are competing for a chance to win a prize worth $50,000 and an unexpected design shocker!

Ancient Aliens: “Giants of the Mediterranean”

History, 9pm

Ancient cultures throughout the Mediterranean recorded stories of enormous beings that descended from the sky. Could massive megalithic structures and reported discoveries of towering human-like skeletons reveal that this part of the world was once inhabited by giants?

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Supermarket Ghost and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A ghostly prankster torments the staff at a Scottish grocery store; a UFO flies across an airport runway in Puerto Rico; and a legendary child-snatching cryptid is spotted in Bolivia.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC America, 11pm

Michael J. Fox and Brit wit Stephen Fry are among tonight’s guests. Dolly Parton sings!

Saturday, Dec. 12

The A List: Denzel Washington

HDNet Movies, beginning at 6:30am

Enjoy a day of films featuring memorable performances from famed actor Denzel Washington. Over the course of 16-plus hours, watch repeated showings of Cry Freedom (1987), Virtuosity (1995), Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) and The Bone Collector (1999).

Family

Decades, 12pm

Divorce, alcoholism, adoption, homosexuality, cancer and other issue-oriented plots fueled this 1976-80 drama about Pasadena, California’s Lawrence clan. Binge away!

Tanya’s Kitchen Table

OWN, 1:30pm

With a menu that includes shrimp Creole and cornmeal crepes with Nutella, you know soul-food maven Tanya Holland isn’t messing around this week!

Meet John Doe

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

In Frank Capra’s Oscar-nominated 1941 comedy/drama, reporter Ann Mitchell (Barbara Stanwyck) has a white lie spiral out of control after she writes and prints a fake suicide letter from a fictitious John Doe in protest of all that is wrong with society. When the letter garners major attention and begins to incite a grassroots political movement, Ann is forced to hire John Willoughby (Gary Cooper), a homeless ex-baseball player, to pose as the anonymous writer. As the letter’s philosophy begins to spread across the country and their lie becomes more and more complicated, an unlikely romance between Ann and John blossoms.

Eastwood Goes West

IFC, beginning at 5pm

Saddle up for nearly 12 hours of classic Clint Eastwood Westerns tonight. The night is bookended by repeat showings of Eastwood’s Oscar-winning 1992 masterpiece Unforgiven, with Pale Rider (1985) and The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) airing in between.

Baby Chimp Rescue: “Breaking Point”

BBC America, 8pm

Jim and Jenny Desmond’s Liberian chimpanzee orphanage faces a difficult challenge when a potentially deadly sickness breaks out among the young chimps in the new episode “Breaking Point.”

MLS Cup 2020

FOX, 8pm Live

The MLS Eastern and Western Conference finalists meet for the 2020 MLS Cup championship match.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

As Christina (Mia Kirshner) prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of year, she gets back a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights. Also stars Ben Savage and Marilu Henner.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

HBO, 8pm

Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb — otherwise known as the Bee Gees — found early fame in the 1960s, and went on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits throughout their storied career. This film follows their meteoric rise as they negotiated the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. A wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, television appearances and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake and others, make for an intimate exploration of the band.

The Christmas Setup

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

The Christmas Setup follows the story of New York lawyer Hugo (Ben Lewis), who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden (Chad Connell) and his mom Kate (Fran Drescher), who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Blake Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s Santa-style matchmaking is a success. But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.

Pretty Little Dead Girl

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Emma (Makenzie Vega), the lucky recipient of a recent heart transplant, sets out to find the identity of her donor only to learn that it was her estranged cousin who may have been the victim of murder. Also stars Johannah Newmarch and Ben Cotton.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Journal”

History, 9pm

In 1947, a New Mexico farmer discovered strange debris in one of his fields. Though the government claimed it was a crashed weather balloon, it wasn’t long before speculation that the object was actually a UFO caught the public’s imagination — a theory that some still believe today. Now, new evidence, including the diary of the man first on the scene of the crash, may shed light on what really was found in Roswell.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Ride to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Host Jason Hawes visits dire domains of the undead including a menacing medieval castle, a gilded opera house turned makeshift morgue and a terrifying train car straight out of a nightmare.

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Autumn Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Antonio Cupo).

Toys of Terror

Syfy, 10pm

Original Film!

Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil) wrote and executive produced this holiday horror tale about a couple who take their family to an old orphanage in Washington state for Christmas. They plan it more as a working vacation rather than a family getaway, but the three kids don’t mind when they discover a bunch of old toys in an abandoned playroom and quickly form attachments to them. But, as the kids’ nanny soon suspects, something else may be afoot — something evil that is affecting the children’s behavior, almost as if the toys are manipulating them.

Destination Fear: “Old Idaho Prison”

Travel Channel, 10pm

After many nights of torment by the paranormal, Alex Schroeder finally gets his chance to pick a haunted location for the team to investigate, and he is ready to get even. He has planned the most terrifying experiment yet for Dakota, at an infamous Idaho prison.

Saturday Night Live: “Timothée Chalamet/Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Timothée Chalamet makes his SNL hosting debut. The Oscar-nominated actor next stars in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform as musical guest for the third time.

Sunday, Dec. 13

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs: “Joe Bob Saves Christmas”

AMC+

Celebrate the holidays in scary style with this special double feature of holiday horrors hosted by the world’s foremost authority on drive-in cinema.

“The Walking Dead” Holiday Special

AMC+

Chris Hardwick hosts this hourlong special featuring The Walking Dead fan-favorite cast members from past and present, along with holiday-themed segments, all via video chat. Guests include executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and cast members Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews, Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton and more. The special will include a performance of “Up on the Housetop” by Kinney; a parody of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” sung by Payton, Andrews, Matsuura and McClincy; and other festive moments throughout. There will also be the debut of an exclusive new table-read video from “Diverged,” one of six new episodes in the extended 10th season of The Walking Dead, which returns Feb. 28.

Meet Me in St. Louis

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Early-1900s St. Louis and its World’s Fair is the setting for director Vincente Minnelli’s beloved 1944 musical adaptation of Sally Benson’s short stories. Judy Garland stars as Esther Smith, a young woman whose romance with the boy next door (Tom Drake) is endangered when her father announces the family is moving to New York. Margaret O’Brien and Mary Astor also star in this film that was nominated for four Oscars, including one for “The Trolley Song” — one of the famous Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland in the film, along with “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She also memorably performs the film’s title tune.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

PBS and PBS Kids, 7:30pm

Your Peanuts viewing tradition will not be solely available on Apple TV+ this year. Thanks to a deal that can only be termed a Christmas miracle, PBS and PBS Kids will also air the heart-warmer about Chuck and his little tree that could.

The Top Ten Revealed: “’80s Ladies”

AXS TV, 8pm

This episode ranks the epic female musicians of the 1980s, iconic frontwomen who shaped a generation and defined musical styles. Rock experts like Lita Ford, Shar Jackson, Jeff

Pilson and more weigh in on the countdown.

The 29th Annual Trumpet Awards

Bounce TV, 8pm

For the 29th year, the Trumpet Awards recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. This year’s ceremony will honor individuals who have risen to fight social injustice for Black Americans. Honorees are supermodel Naomi Campbell, grown-ish and black-ish star Yara Shahidi, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, and 1968 Olympian and activist Tommie Smith. Presenters include music superstar Mariah Carey, Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels, actor/activist Jesse Williams and activist Angela Davis, among others. The ceremony will feature musical performances from Busta Rhymes, Anthony Hamilton and more.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.

Empires of New York: “1986-87: Secrets & Lies”

CNBC, 8pm

It’s 1986, and New Yorkers are fawning over five seemingly unstoppable icons: Donald Trump, Ivan Boesky, Leona Helmsley, John Gotti and Rudy Giuliani. Every day seems to bring a new celebration of their success. But there are secrets behind that success — dark secrets. And when the truth finally emerges and the public learns just who their heroes really are, the consequences are devastating.

Pandora: “I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Jax (Priscilla Quintana) races against time to save the Universe from complete destruction before the Ancients can render their final judgment, as Xander (Oliver Dench) covertly pursues his own plans for redemption.

The Simpsons: “A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas”

FOX, 8pm

The cable Christmas movie industrial complex invades Springfield! “Heartmark” Channel exec Mary (voiced by guest Ellie Kemper) arrives in town to film a holiday flick in the middle of summer — and winds up falling for Principal Skinner (Harry Shearer).

Christmas Comes Twice

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Emily (Tamera Mowry-Housley) is a top newscaster who has achieved her career dreams but still has regrets about the guy (Michael Xavier) who got away five years earlier. When the Christmas carnival comes to town, a ride around the carousel takes her magically back in time to the carnival five years before … giving her a second chance at love before she must return to Christmas present.

A Sugar & Spice Holiday

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Suzie (Jacky Lai), a rising young architect, returns to her small hometown in Maine for Christmas where her Chinese American parents, Pete (Tzi Ma) and Mimi (Lillian Lim), run the local Lobster Bar. Following the loss of her beloved grandmother who was a legendary baker in their community, Suzie is guilted into following in her grandmother’s footsteps by entering the local gingerbread house competition. Teaming up with an old high school friend, Billy (Tony Giroux), who grew up to be a catch, Suzie must find the right recipes and mix of sugar and spice infused with her cultural traditions to win the competition and perhaps find some love in the process.

Couples Therapy: The COVID Special

Showtime, 8pm

This one-hour documentary features renowned therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik as she and her patients grapple with the realities of the COVID-19 shutdown and its impact on their lives and relationships. During stay-at-home orders in New York this spring, couples struggle through remote therapy sessions and push Dr. Guralnik to the limits of her insight and skill.

Ice Airport Alaska: “Relentless Winter”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Alaska’s winter is putting pressure on every department at Ted Stevens International Airport. A record-breaking month of snowfall has left the airfield with 30-foot mountains of snow. The runways may be clear, but there’s still a major risk to incoming flights. Ted Stevens relies on its state-of-the-art technology to land aircraft day and night, no matter what the weather. But its Instrument Landing System, which tells planes their altitude, is being blocked by the snow.

A Star Is Born

TNT, 8pm

The movie phenom makes its premiere tonight on TNT. Produced and directed by, and starring, Bradley Cooper, this 2018 drama earned eight Academy Award nominations. Cooper stars as a hard-drinking musician who stumbles upon a young singer (played by music powerhouse Lady Gaga), and the two embark on a unique yet tragic love story. Gaga was awarded a Best Original Song Oscar for “Shallow.” The film’s soundtrack won three Grammy Awards.

When Monsters Attack: “When the Wendigo Attacks”

Travel Channel, 8pm

New evidence reveals that Native American stories about a terrifying creature with cannibalistic cravings may be true. A bold theory suggests this cryptid’s origins are beyond the imaginable.

Bless the Harts: “Invasion of the Potty Snatcher”

FOX, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Invasion of the Potty Snatcher,” Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) goes to great lengths to show Louise (voice of Emily Spivey) that she deserves a raise without ever asking for one.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 9pm

In this new episode, registered nurse Amanda Sheehan continues her winning streak for the $1 million and celebrity contestants Cedric the Entertainer and Rebel Wilson jump in the hot seat.

Music’s Greatest Mysteries: “Desperate, Immortal and Narc”

AXS TV, 9pm

The music mysteries explored in this episode: Were the rights to Garth Brooks’ hit “Friends in Low Places” sold to settle a bar tab? Does Aerosmith have nine lives? Was Elvis secretly a narc for the Nixon administration?

With Drawn Arms

Bounce TV, 9pm

This is the world broadcast television premiere of the critically acclaimed and compelling documentary exploring the impact and the legacy of American track star Tommie Smith’s then-shocking symbol of protest against social injustice while receiving a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics. The film is produced by Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner John Legend.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “If the Fates Allow”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “If the Fates Allow,” Hetty (Linda Hunt) assigns Callen (Chris O’Donnell) to the case of his former foster brother who is framed for international smuggling.

The Outpost: “From Paradise to Hell and Back”

The CW, 9pm

Yavalla’s (Jaye Griffiths) strength is tested when Wren (Izuka Hoyle), her own daughter, confronts her as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia), Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt an assassination. Meanwhile, Tobin’s (Aaron Fontaine) loyalty is questioned.

Pennyworth

EPIX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the drama series centered around Bruce Wayne’s butler (and other DC Comics regulars) adds two new characters: Lucius Fox (Simon Manyonda) is a young American scientist, deliberately calm, honest and direct to a fault, while Melanie Troy (Jessica de Gouw) forms an instant connection to Alfie when they meet. New series regulars this season include James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram and Harriet Slater.

Bob’s Burgers: “Yachty or Nice”

FOX, 9pm

The Belchers get an unexpected invitation to cater the Glencrest Yacht Club’s holiday boat parade in the new episode “Yachty or Nice.”

American Monster: “Second Chance”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Joy and Fred are typical high school sweethearts until a tragic work accident changes the course of their lives forever. As Joy tries to find a second shot at love, her past refuses to let her go and sets in motion a heartbreaking tragedy.

Air Warriors: “Top Choppers”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Helicopters are on the front lines of America’s toughest missions. Ride along in the deadly Apache and the lifesaving Black Hawk. See the power behind the Chinook and the tech inside the innovative Osprey. No matter where they fly, these four air warriors get the job done … working together to protect troops and save lives.

A Year in Music: “1996”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale discusses the defining moments of the year 1996, when grunge was on life support, international girl power climbed the charts, and the rivalry of East and West Coast rap was at its peak, all while fans were shocked by the murder of a rap icon.

Family Guy: “The First No L”

FOX, 9:30pm

In the new episode “The First No L,” when the family fails to help Lois (voice of Alex Borstein) with the Christmas shopping, she walks out on the family and the Griffins must try to save Christmas on their own.

NCIS: New Orleans: “We All Fall…”

CBS, 10pm

In Season 7, NCIS: New Orleans hasn’t shied away from the realities of our times. The coronavirus is raging in the Big Easy, and no one on the team has been impacted more than Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder). The Jefferson Parish medical examiner has witnessed the devastating effects up close, working long hours on the front lines. Tonight, the pressure begins to take its toll. While supervisory special agent Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula) and the rest of his team investigate the murder of an NOPD whistleblower, Loretta begins to look for solace at the bottom of a bottle. At the same time, Loretta’s son, CJ (Alkoya Brunson), is eager to join in the Black Lives Matter protests.

This Is Life With Lisa Ling: “Under the Gun”

CNN, 10pm

In this episode of her docuseries, journalist Lisa Ling looks at families who have been affected by gun violence.

Unlocking Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Taylor Cole) and Kevin (Steve Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.

On the Case With Paula Zahn: “A Jewel Stolen”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When a young mother is found murdered in her own home, investigators must untangle a web of lies using wiretaps and secret recordings to ultimately pick up the trail of her coldblooded killer.

I Love a Mama’s Boy: “I Need a Man”

TLC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Hearing Kim’s growing dissatisfaction with the state of the relationship, Matt realizes he needs to step up his game. With COVID hitting her financially, Steph considers a job offer on the West Coast — far from her and Mike’s home, and his mother Liz, in Connecticut. She will only go if Mike comes with her, leaving Mike with a difficult decision. Will he leave his mom to make Steph happy? Emily arrives to the café where Shekeb has brought his mother Laila to tell her the big news: he’s moving out of Laila’s house and into a new apartment with Emily. To Emily’s chagrin, Shekeb struggles to tell his mother and backtracks when Emily makes the announcement for him. Upset, Laila storms off and Emily can’t believe Shekeb’s reaction. Will things ever change for this couple?

Could You Survive? With Creek Stewart

The Weather Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

True stories of survival — tonight, a man trapped in a freezing Utah river and a hiker lost on an Oregon trail — are the springboard for expert Creek Stewart and his team to head into the wilderness and demo lifesaving actions.

Monday, Dec. 14

Tiny Pretty Things

Netflix

New Series!

Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, this drama is set in the world of an elite ballet academy and charts the rise and fall of young adults who live far from their homes, each standing on the verge of greatness or ruin.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Sonny (Maurice Benard) delivers Julian (William deVry) an ultimatum. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) enlists Brit (Kelly Thiebaud) in her role as GH chief of staff for his latest endeavor. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) wants only what’s best for Deception. Obrecht’s (Kathleen Gati) interest is piqued. Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) plan backfires.

Cool Hand Luke

TCM, 10:15am

Catch a Classic!

Paul Newman gives one of the defining performances of his career, and cemented his place as a beautiful-rebel screen icon, with his Best Actor Oscar-nominated role as stubbornly tough and independent Lucas “Luke” Jackson in this famed 1967 prison drama. George Kennedy took home a Best Supporting Actor Oscar as Dragline, the brutal chain-gang boss who tries to beat loner Luke’s cool out of him in this film’s classic rebel-against-the-repressive-institution story. The movie is filled with iconic moments like the hard-boiled egg-eating contest, and lines like Strother Martin’s sadistic prison officer, the “Captain,” stating, “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” Cool Hand Luke certainly does not fail to communicate its message, or to entertain, after nearly 60 years.

Bewitched

FETV, 12pm

In back-to-back ’60s episodes of the sitcom classic, witchy Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) introduces two Scrooges to her good friend Santa Claus.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One

The CW, 8pm

This year’s Yuletide concert event will be virtual, but you can still catch performances by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Sam Smith and others while rockin’ around your Christmas tree!

NFL Football: Baltimore at Cleveland

ESPN, 8pm Live

Week 14 in the NFL concludes with an AFC North Division battle between Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

L.A.’s Finest: “Thief”

FOX, 8pm

A stunning discovery leads Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) to consider whom they can trust in the new episode “Thief.”

Lonestar Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When single mom Erin (Stephanie Bennett) takes her daughters to spend Christmas with her estranged dad on his Texas ranch, she unexpectedly falls in love with local restaurateur Mateo (Marco Grazzini) while learning to forgive her father for the past.

The Voice: “Live Finale Part 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

In the last phase of the competition, the final artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to compete for the title of the Voice.

Greek Island Odyssey: “Warriors of Legend”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Bettany Hughes arrives in the Peloponnese, a peninsula that’s home to some of ancient Greece’s most legendary kings and vicious warriors. To understand the violent world in which the myths and legends are set, Bettany visits the bones of a 19-old-warrior who died more than 3,500 years ago. Healed sword marks and a large hole in his skull are a testament to the courage and suffering of Bronze Age fighting men. Heading to Sparta, the hometown of Helen of Troy, Bettany discovers what made the region’s warriors so feared and meets athletes keeping the fighting spirit alive.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Sleeping Next to an Old Boat”

CBS, 8:30pm

Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) worries that Bob’s (Billy Gardell) privileged lifestyle is starting to rub off on Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) in the new episode “Sleeping Next to an Old Boat.”

All Rise

CBS, 9pm

Yes, even legal dramas can do Christmas episodes! As the holiday approaches in Los Angeles, All Rise’s Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) begins her first jury trial in the COVID-19 era.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone”

FOX, 9pm

There is no refuge from change in the cosmos. There will come a time in the life of the sun when Earth will no longer be a home for us. Explore the story of our ancestors who rose to a comparable challenge and get a glimpse of our future on other worlds in “The Fleeting Grace of the Habitable Zone.”

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Word traveled fast. After celebs such as Brad Pitt appeared on Season 1 of the Property Brothers’ makeover series, which helps stars surprise loved ones with home renovations, more boldface names were eager to team with twins Drew and Jonathan Scott. In tonight’s premiere, actress Zooey Deschanel joins Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her best friend, Sarah, with a life-changing renovation. Zooey says that she and Sarah, who is studying to become a therapist, are more like sisters than friends and describes her as someone who “has devoted her whole life to helping people.” Now that Sarah’s second baby has arrived, Zooey and the brothers will give the growing family’s 900-square-foot home a functional open concept.

Pawn Stars: “Raiders of the Lost Pawn”

History, 9pm

In this two-hour combo episode, there’s a British invasion when a pair of vintage rock T-shirts roll into the Gold & Silver. Do Rick and Chum have the moves like Jagger to seal the deal? Next, Corey and Chum take a drive down memory lane when Gumby and Pokey toys cruise into the shop. Will the duo stretch for a deal or say “neigh”? Then, a seller brings in a poster by Israeli artist Gad Ullman. Will Rick hand over the money, or will he exhibit no desire for the item? And later, Corey and Chum look at unopened Atari games. Can they unlock a deal before it’s game over?

Twisted Sisters: “Cold as Ice”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In her search for the best place to raise her family, Eva Gray moves her children between Hawaii and Alaska multiple times, with each move breaking up the family more and more. The three sisters, Desha, Sheena and Kira, who were once so close, begin to drift apart. When Desha dies in a car accident, the grief becomes too much for her sisters. One of the sisters finds herself trapped in a world of drugs and takes drastic measures against her sister to save herself.

Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

PBS, 9pm (60-minute version); BYUtv airs the complete concert on Thursday, Dec. 17

In this event recorded last year, the award-winning Tabernacle Choir, the Orchestra at Temple Square and the Bells at Temple Square join Tony Award-winning Kelli O’Hara and renowned Waltons star Richard Thomas to celebrate the holidays in a nostalgic musical spectacle that exudes the warmth and peace that the season can bring. “It’s not like anything you’ve ever experienced, I guarantee you,” Thomas tells us. “It’s sort of the Grand Canyon of concert experiences.”

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates: “Christmas at Mapperton”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, opens the door to preparations for Christmas at her own family’s great estate, Mapperton House in Dorset. One of the first tasks and traditions of the festive season is choosing the perfect Christmas tree. Julie visits a local farm to select a fine 10-foot Norwegian spruce. Back in Mapperton’s drawing room, the whole family comes together to decorate the tree — a scene that has been at the heart of Christmas for generations. A highlight of Julie’s Christmas preparations is a visit to Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed, to meet the Countess of Carnarvon. Julie marvels at the 23-foot Christmas tree in the saloon and takes tea in the library — a room familiar to Downton fans as a place where Lady Mary and the Grantham family gather!

Bull: “The Ex Factor”

CBS, 10pm

Trial consultant Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) isn’t feeling festive when the team represents their own Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) and her estranged husband (David Furr) on money laundering and fraud charges.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern hits Harlem for more than a great slice of pizza. The eats include soul food, Caribbean favorite pastelone and the national dish of Senegal, ceebu jen.

Til Death Do Us Part: “Five Months of Hell”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When scientist Chris and schoolteacher Theresa meet online in 2006, they seem like a perfectly matched couple. They quickly fall head over heels in love and marry the following year. But as their 10-year wedding anniversary approaches, one of them suddenly vanishes. For their family and friends, a long, anxious wait for news follows, as revelations are made public about what was really going on in their marriage.

Nurses: “Undisclosed Conditions”

NBC, 10pm

Special Preview!

NBC airs another preview episode of its newly acquired Canadian medical drama. When a guest of honor at a St. Mary’s fundraiser collapses, Grace grapples with the patient’s refusal to tell her family her secret. Meanwhile, Ashley confronts Grace about her own secret, Wolf’s patient needs a lifesaving lung transplant, Keon runs into a former football friend, and Naz is assigned to be Sinead’s assistant. Nurses will return with new episodes when it takes its regular spot in NBC’s Tuesday night lineup starting Jan. 5.

Dark Tales With Don Wildman: “Heroes From Hell”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Don Wildman explores horrific tales of powerful men who left behind a trail of death, including a tyrant so evil that the devil refused to take his soul and a wartime general confronted by the ghosts of the soldiers he betrayed.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Song Exploder

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Volume 2 of the hit series based on the popular podcast, more musicians dig deep into the creative process of songwriting and reveal their intimate thoughts about the creation of songs. Songs featured this season include “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, “Love Again” by Dua Lipa, “When You Were Young” by the Killers and “Hasta La Raíz” by Natalia Lafourcade.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Lana Turner

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Lana Turner, one of the most glamorous stars of Hollywood’s golden age, is celebrated with 14 hours of her movies from morning to evening today. The day begins with Rich Man, Poor Girl (1938), one of Turner’s earlier films and featuring her second appearance as an MGM star. The rest of the lineup is a nice mix of very recognizable Turner classics — such as The Postman Always Rings Twice, the 1946 film noir classic with Turner as a quintessential film femme fatale; the Oscar-winning drama The Bad and the Beautiful (1952), with Turner starring alongside Kirk Douglas; and Peyton Place (1957), the drama that netted Turner her only Best Actress Oscar nomination — as well as lesser-seen films, like The Big Cube, a psychological (and somewhat psychedelic) thriller from 1969.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Jordan (Briana Henry) tells Carly (Laura Wright) she needs to talk. Curtis (Donnell Turner) goes undercover. Martin (Michael E. Knight) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) a fascinating story. Violet (Jophielle Love) grows curious. Finn (Michael Easton) extends an olive branch.

Walking With Elephants

Animal Planet, 8pm

Each year, thousands of elephants make an incredible journey to the Okavango Delta in Botswana to feed on its lush vegetation, in one of the biggest natural events on the entire planet. This three-hour event follows Levison Wood, a passionate explorer and conservationist, as he is led by these magnificent animals on their annual epic migration across Botswana. Wood and local safari guide Kane Motswana, a San bushman who grew up in the wilds, offer unmatched access to the dangers these resilient animals must overcome — poachers, predatory wildlife and dehydration — to arrive at their destination. But this up-close and first ever on-the-ground look at this elephant migration doesn’t come without risks; Wood has his own terrifying close calls with wildlife including lions, hippos, crocodiles and even the elephants themselves.

Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change

CBS, 8pm

This one-hour charity benefit concert special originates from venues in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville, and features performers from a wide variety of musical genres. Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and hip-hop star Eve host.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene”

FOX, 8pm

In “Coming of Age in the Anthropocene,” enter the possible world that awaits a baby born in 2020: one darkened by our refusal to confront the real and mounting challenges we face, but one that still offers a message of hope.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams

PBS, 8pm

Enjoy an evening celebrating Ella Fitzgerald’s entire iconic album of holiday classics presented by the American Pops Orchestra. Featuring appearances by Dee Dee Bridgewater, Norm Lewis, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Nova Payton, Dave Detwiler and Morgan James.

Mighty Cruise Ships: “MSC Regal Princess”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

The brand-new Regal Princess sails with style into the grand old cities of the Baltic: Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Stockholm and Oslo. For the guests, each port offers a world of cultural possibilities to explore. For the crew, there are many obstacles to overcome. But this episode is more than a behind-the-scenes portrayal of providing the perfect vacation. It’s a family portrait, in which we see the ship’s crew celebrate each other’s achievements, spend some time together mountain-biking or make video calls to family back home. We even follow the captain as he entertains his parents onboard and in port.

Drunk History

Comedy Central, 9pm

A two-hour block of favorites teaches us about war heroines, the sisters who inspired the film A League of Their Own, how Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein and which Vegas casino broke the color barrier first.

neXt: “File #7”

FOX, 9pm

LeBlanc (John Slattery) and Shea (Fernanda Andrade) discover Ted’s (Jason Butler Harner) plan for the neXt server and race to intervene in the new episode “File #7.”

Fixer to Fabulous: “An Old Rancher Gets a Chef-Inspired Facelift”

HGTV, 9pm

Two restaurant owners live in the house her grandfather built, but it’s too old-fashioned for their taste and two active boys. When they call on Dave and Jenny to update their outdated ranch, the results are inspiring, modern and ready for entertaining.

The Voice: “Live Finale Part 2”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The star-studded live finale unveils incredible new performances, and host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be this season’s winner of The Voice. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform, in addition to a holiday performance featuring the Top 20 and special A-list performances. This finale is preceded an hour earlier by the live performances cutdown.

Cooking Up Christmas

OWN, 9pm

Original Film!

Meagan Holder (Pitch) stars in this family-centric holiday story as Chloe, an Atlanta-based chef at a fine dining restaurant who gets fired just weeks before Christmas and reluctantly takes a job with pro baseball player Donovan Jackson (Lamman Rucker, Greenleaf), a single dad of three needing a live-in chef to get him through the holidays with the kids. As she gets closer to the family, Chloe’s heart takes on a mind of its own.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Still reeling from that premiere shocker? As Montana private eye Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) searched for two sisters kidnapped by a trucker, he was killed by state trooper Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch). That twist rattled the women who loved him: estranged ex-cop wife Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and business partner Cassie (Kylie Bunbury,). But it also motivated them to join forces to continue the dangerous hunt. Tonight, the women seem to be closing in on Legarski and trucker Ronald Pergman (Brian Geraghty). We’d be concerned for Jenny and Cassie if executive producer Ross Fineman hadn’t confirmed they both make it to the drama’s Jan. 26 return: “Let’s just say Cassie and Jenny will keep on the trails of the bad guys — both new and established.”

Murder in the Heartland: “Money Can’t Buy You Love”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When a resident of Dunlap, Tennessee, is picking up cans on the banks of the Sequatchie River, he makes the shocking discovery of a body floating in the water. The police rush to the scene and find the deceased is a middle-aged man with a gunshot wound to the head. However, the only clue the authorities have for his identity is a T-shirt from a neighborhood bar. It is clear the victim is one of their own, but law enforcement must first discover who the victim is before they can determine the perpetrator of this heinous murder.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

The Expanse

Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere!

The 10-episode fifth season of the sci-fi hit set in a colonized solar system picks up as multitudes of humans leave the system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and as a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due, a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the solar system.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Jason (Steve Burton) reaches out to Brick (Stephen A. Smith). Julian (William deVry) is desperate to get out of town. Laura (Genie Francis) jeopardizes her well-being. Ava (Maura West) reaches out to Trina (Sydney Mikayla). Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) corners Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 8pm

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, four families across America face off in the most intense Heavyweights episode yet with the Storybook Land team brimming with nostalgia and a million lights; the Luminaria team’s sprawling 55-acre botanical garden gets blanketed with thousands of high-tech luminarias, creating one of the largest pixel fields in the world; Folepi’s Winter Wonderland creates an awe-inspiring parade of a million lights; and the World of Illumination creates an all-inclusive display, featuring over a million lights and boasts the world’s largest RGB snowman, standing 36 feet tall. In the second episode, the Mattos family displaying a vibrant, fully custom light show in their apricot orchard, incorporating original music and homemade yet high tech digital artwork, plus flying reindeers; the Martel family decks out their front and back yard with shimmering lights, a high speed Ferris wheel, an avenue of little houses with hidden elf scenes and more; the Irizarry-Serrano family displaying a mystical “City of Lights” with breathtaking DIY elements, from a handmade North Pole cave to a dazzling JOY sign centerpiece; and the Doody family transforming their home into the Vegas strip, featuring a custom Las Vegas sign, a massive fountain and a light show brighter than anything you’ll find on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Amazing Race

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The winners meet host Phil Keoghan at the finish line in the Season 32 finale episode “Now It’s About Winning.”

Devils: “Episode 10”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Using the dossier, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) finally stops Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), and he also finds out who the killer is. While Dominic is sent back to the U.S., Massimo accepts the CEO position. Sofia (Laia Costa), disgusted by Massimo’s choice and learning of his involvement in her brother’s death, vows to destroy him by revealing the scandal behind the dossier — a decision that will cause terrible consequences for her and Massimo.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of The Masked Singer concludes with the unmasking of the winning performer in this two-hour finale. Nick Cannon hosts with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

“The Voice” Holiday Celebration

NBC, 8pm

An array of coaches from The Voice past and present, some music superstars, and many beloved artists from the competition series’ family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Herrmann & Hitchcock”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Some film directors and composers have creatively gelled so memorably that they became frequent collaborators and sometimes remain legendary pairings. That was the case with Alfred Hitchcock and Bernard Herrmann, who teamed on seven films from the mid ’50s to early ’60s. You can enjoy six of those titles in tonight’s lineup, which features Vertigo (1958), with Herrmann’s appropriately swirling music; Marnie (1964), the last film Herrmann made with Hitch; The Trouble With Harry (1955), Herrmann’s first score for the director; The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956); The Wrong Man (1956); and North by Northwest (1959).

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Face of a Witch, Unsightly Guests and More”

Travel Channel, 8pm

A face transforms into the unimaginable inside a former prison for witches; two friends witness a fleet of UFOs in the night sky; a home tour reveals a horrifying shadow person; ghostly soldiers are captured on camera in Gettysburg; and more.

Sistas: “The Hot Stove”

BET, 9pm

Gary (Chido Nwokocha) forces a conversation with Andi (KJ Smith), but later he gets drunk and his anger boils over. Meanwhile, Zac (Devale Ellis) is pursued by a new love interest.

Expedition X

Discovery Channel, 9pm

It’s America’s Loch Ness Monster! Paranormal investigator Jessica Chobot and scientist Phil Torres pursue “Champ,” the serpent-like beast rumored to live in Vermont’s Lake Champlain. They explore the murky water and adjacent marsh for proof the creature (estimated in the 20- to 200-feet range) exists.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Steroids”

Nat Geo, 9pm

In the age of social media, the demand for illegal steroids is booming. In this episode, journalist Mariana van Zeller searches out producers and users in an attempt to understand the vanity, insecurity and greed that’s driving this dangerously unregulated, billion-dollar black market in body-enhancing drugs.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

NBC, 9pm

If this year’s compilation of sketches from Christmas Episodes Past doesn’t include the howlingly perfect “Holiday Baking Championship” bit from Eddie Murphy’s 2019 return, Santa and his li’l elves are gonna be on our naughty list.

For Life: “Collars for Dollars”

ABC, 10pm

Newly liberated Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) continues to use his time out of prison to fight for justice. The attorney and mentor Henry Roswell (Timothy Busfield) discover their new case — a woman facing deportation — reveals a pattern of police corruption.

S.W.A.T.: “Hopeless Sinners”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Hopeless Sinners,” Chris (Lina Esco) brings SWAT into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Sean Patrick Thomas) using his church for illicit gain.

The Crimes That Changed Us: “The Nanny Trial”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Louise Woodward is an 18-year-old au pair from Britain hired by Deborah and Sunil Eappen to care for their two young sons. When 8-month-old Matthew becomes ill on her watch and later dies in the hospital, Louise is accused of murder. Her trial creates a media firestorm as medical experts battle it out on the witness stand. Jurors must decide whether they agree with the prosecution that Louise violently shook and hit Matthew to death, or the defense, who argue that the evidence proves his injuries occurred weeks earlier. Following the trial, the term “shaken baby syndrome” is seared into America’s consciousness.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Creatures in the Night and Red Light”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Ben’s team investigates a video from the U.K. of an unidentified black animal filmed running across a field. Bill leads his team to El Cajon, California, to debunk a video of a triangular red light formation in the night.

Thursday, Dec. 17

The Flight Attendant

HBO Max

Series Finale!

The dark comedic thriller miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and starring Kaley Cuoco ends today.

Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020

HBO Max

Told in a self-shot documentary style, this special shines a light on the personal experiences and incredible musical talent of teens across America who have been confronted with the many unique challenges of 2020. Each teen will perform a well-known song that organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down. Along with their musical numbers, interviews with them showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they’ve experienced during the past year.

The Stand

CBS All Access

New Series!

This nine-episode limited event series is based on Stephen King’s postapocalyptic 1978 novel, one of his most popular works and still his longest book. The fate of the humanity left after a plague wipes out most of the world rests on the frail shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man (Alexander Skarsgård). James Marsden, Odessa Young, Greg Kinnear, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard and Owen Teague are also among the series’ large ensemble cast.

Total Control

Sundance Now

New Series!

This is the U.S. premiere of the acclaimed Australian political drama series. Rachel Anderson (Rachel Griffiths, Six Feet Under) is the embattled but cunning prime minister of Australia. Alexandra “Alex” Irving (Deborah Mailman, Jack Irish) is a charismatic Indigenous woman who finds herself the center of media attention following her admirable actions in a high-risk situation. Rachel wants to use Alex to boost her popularity and further her own agenda and recruits her as a senator. New episodes of the six-part series are available on Thursdays beginning today.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Julian (William deVry) solicits the help of a stranger. Jason (Steve Burton) clears the way for Sonny (Maurice Benard). Portia (Brook Kerr) takes Trina (Sydney Mikayla) to the PCPD. Martin (Michael E. Knight) makes a startling discovery. Michael (Chad Duell) and Chase (Josh Swickard) run into each other at the gym.

The Year Without a Santa Claus

AMC, 6:45pm

The 1974 Rankin-Bass stop-motion classic gives us the Heat and Cold Miser brothers (and mom Mother Nature), plus proof that Mrs. Claus is just as handy as her hubby.

Death in Paradise

Ovation, 7pm

In this charming British import, Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his colleagues continue to solve murders on the beautiful (faux) Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Season 6, from 2017, begins with the team investigating the death of a researcher at the island’s Volcano Observatory.

Station 19: “Out of Control”

ABC, 8pm

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) find a way to stay connected; Ben (Jason George) confronts a tough loss, and Jack (Grey Damon) and Inara (Colleen Foy) grow closer. Meanwhile, while off duty, the crew jumps into action to help a mother in distress, but their heroic efforts spark conflict with police officers who are less than eager to offer support.

Young Sheldon: “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On”

CBS, 8pm

A game of Dungeons & Dragons gives Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale (returning guest star Craig T. Nelson) the chance to work out their relationship issues in the new episode “A Musty Crypt and a Stick to Pee On.”

Dogs of the Year

The CW, 8pm

This special counts down the top 10 dog stories of 2020, celebrating the dogs that go above and beyond, leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible.

Flipping Across America

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, we have Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) in Atlanta. They’re taking on a small house with warped floors and ceilings. And in the red corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) in Nashville are flipping a cramped cottage with issues of its own. These places were purchased at a similar price, and both are small houses with big problems. Will the market make a difference in what team gets the most bang for their buck?

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

NBC, 8pm

Dolly Parton introduces and narrates this 2015 feel-good film based on her song. It stars Ricky Schroder and Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles as Parton’s parents Robert Lee and Avie Lee, and 8-year-old Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young Dolly.

Religious Favorites

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

As we near Christmas, those of faith may be seeking out religious titles, and TCM airs several this evening that are entertaining for anyone no matter what their beliefs. The four-film lineup is a combination of biblical epics and contemporary (for their times) dramas. First up is Leo McCarey’s 1944 Best Picture Oscar-winning musical comedy/drama Going My Way, with Best Actor Oscar winner Bing Crosby as Father Charles “Chuck” O’Malley, an unconventional priest transferred from East St. Louis to a parish in New York City. Crosby croons five songs in the film, including the Oscar-winning “Swinging on a Star.” Also airing tonight are two dramas about the life of Jesus Christ: 1961’s King of Kings, starring Jeffrey Hunter as Jesus; and The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965), the Oscar-nominated film with Max von Sydow, in his American film debut, portraying Christ. The evening ends with Boys Town (1938), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated biographical drama based on Father Edward Flanagan’s (Best Actor Oscar winner Spencer Tracy) work with underprivileged and delinquent boys (one of whom is played by Mickey Rooney).

A Christmas Carol

TNT, 8pm

TNT’s A Christmas Carol is an original adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale of heartless Ebenezer Scrooge and the haunting Christmas Eve that sets him on a path to redemption. This 1999 feature includes state-of-the-art special effects and a stellar cast that includes Richard E. Grant as Bob Cratchit, Joel Grey as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Patrick Stewart as the incomparable Scrooge.

Grey’s Anatomy: “No Time for Despair”

ABC, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol. Meanwhile, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.

Mom: “Sober Wizard and a Woodshop Workshop”

CBS, 9pm

Longtime 12-stepper Bonnie Janikowski (Allison Janney) has the hilarious habit of saying exactly what’s on her mind. But tonight’s laughs come when she reluctantly clams up. She supports her former-stuntman husband Adam’s (William Fichtner) dream to try adaptive skiing in his wheelchair, despite her fears he’ll be injured (a snowboarding accident is how he became paralyzed). “Bonnie’s just not prepared for how difficult doing the right thing can be,” says exec producer Gemma Baker. “While Adam’s away, she’s plagued with worst-case scenarios, which leads her to some pretty erratic behavior.” Like dreaming of her late ex, Alvin (Kevin Pollak)!

Flip or Flop: “Tilted Flip”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead find a house on a hill in Mission Viejo, California. The flip looks promising until they discover cracks in the walls and uneven floors — this house is slipping off the hillside! After an expert quotes the foundation fix at a hefty $75,000, they realize this home may put them over the edge.

The Unicorn: “Work It”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Work It,” Ben (Omar Miller) recommends Wade (Walton Goggins) for a job on the same work site he’s on, and they are surprised by their wildly different professional styles.

Killer Cases: “Murder in the Kentucky Hills”

A&E, 10pm

Shayna Hubers called 911 to report she had killed her boyfriend in self-defense after he attacked her. However, investigators soon learned he was planning a date with another woman and suspected Shayna killed him in a jealous rage.

A Million Little Things: “The Talk”

ABC, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) injuries put a strain on his marriage as he secretly continues to manage the pain from the accident. Meanwhile, Rome (Romany Malco) struggles with his movie and finds an ally in Shanice (Nikiva Dionne); and Maggie (Allison Miller) continues her journey in England as she and Jamie (Chris Geere) grow closer than ever.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Despite Yourself”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “Despite Yourself,” in which the Discovery crew is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.

A Time to Kill: “Who Killed the Yogi?”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

The body of 45-year-old yoga instructor Michael Dojaquez is found face down on his porch. With evidence of a burglary, detectives wonder if Michael interrupted the thieves. But the case proves much more complex, and the killer much closer to home. When a critical clue dramatically shifts the timeline, the prime suspect’s story falls apart and a nationwide manhunt leads investigators clear across the country.

The Holzer Files: “Forever Home”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In 1969, Hans Holzer’s investigation of Howard Lodge was abruptly cut short by the home’s owner. The team returns to uncover the haunting reality behind this stately Maryland manor’s unnatural grip on the living.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 8 of the reality series that follows Todd Chrisley and his family concludes tonight.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Married WWE Superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet end the second season of their family-focused reality series this evening.

Friday, Dec. 18

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Disney+

For your holiday celebrations, set the wintry mood with Frozen characters Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle Castle yule log. The castle is newly decorated this year with elements harkening back to Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven’s recent journey to the Enchanted Forest.

The Legend of El Cid

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

This Spanish-language drama retells the story of Spain’s famous warrior. Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar (Jaime Lorente) is a young page who loyally serves Sancho (Francisco Ortiz), the future king of Leon and Castilla. Though he struggles to excel at court, thanks to his skills with the sword he finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy to overthrow the king that will cause blood, pain and death, and will impact both the Christian kingdoms and the Muslim Taifa.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix

Original Film!

Chadwick Boseman’s final film role before his passing is in this drama based on August Wilson’s Tony-nominated play. Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Boseman) spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

A “Creepshow” Holiday Special

Shudder

This hourlong stand-alone special written and directed by Creepshow showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) encompasses one tale: “Shapeshifters Anonymous,” based on the short story by J.A. Konrath. It follows an anxious man who, fearing he is a murderer, searches for answers for his “unique condition” from an unusual support group. Anna Camp and Adam Pally star.

Dory’s Reef Cam

Disney+

Dive into the waters below and watch the aquatic wildlife from the world of Finding Nemo’s Nemo and Dory.

The Grand Tour: “A Massive Hunt”

Amazon Prime Video

In this feature-length Season 4 episode of the popular British motoring series, hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond explore the islands of Réunion and Madagascar in a variety of sports cars and cars that have been modified to the extreme for the islands’ often rough terrain.

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 16”

Disney+

Season Finale!

Season 2 of Lucasfilm’s first live-action Star Wars series comes to an end with this episode.

On Pointe

Disney+

New Series!

Ron Howard is an executive producer of this docuseries that follows a season at New York City’s world-renowned School of American Ballet, one of the top youth ballet institutions. The series follows the lives of the students, ages 8-18, as they pursue their dreams of becoming ballet dancers.

Small Axe: “Red, White and Blue”

Amazon Prime Video

Season Finale!

Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) drama anthology series featuring personal stories from London’s West Indian community concludes its first season with this episode. It tells the true story of Leroy Logan (John Boyega), a young forensic scientist with a yearning to do more than his solitary laboratory work. When he sees his father assaulted by two policemen, he finds himself driven to revisiting a childhood ambition to become a police officer — an ambition born from the naive hope of wanting to change racist attitudes from within. Leroy must face the consequences of his father’s disapproval and the blatant racism he finds in his new role as a despised yet exemplary constable in the Metropolitan Police Force.

Wonderstruck’s Winter Wonderland

BBC America, 6am

Cozy up and watch the snow fall with this 14-hour binge of winter-focused nature specials. Included: heartwarming Polar Bear Family and Me, awe-inspiring Planet Earth and jaw-dropping Wild Alaska.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Sonny (Maurice Benard) takes control. Jason (Steve Burton) is vindicated. Martin (Michael E. Knight) questions Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) motives. Curtis (Donnell Turner) feels betrayed. Carly (Laura Wright) and Joss (Eden McCoy) have a heart-to-heart.

Mrs. Miniver

TCM, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Greer Garson gives a Best Actress Oscar-winning performance as Kay Miniver — an epitome of British resolve on England’s home front during the dark early days of World War II, whether she is comforting children in a bomb shelter or capturing an enemy parachutist — in this classic 1942 drama that confronts the terror of war while also striking a patriotic chord that surely lifted the spirits of audiences at the time of its premiere, and can still inspire today. The film won five other Oscars out of its 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Teresa Wright and Best Director for William Wyler.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

TNT, 7pm

The green grump with a heart two sizes too small tries to ruin Christmas for Whoville in this 1966 animated classic. He learns his lesson in back-to-back airings tonight and once more tomorrow.

Holiday Baking Championship

Cooking Channel, beginning at 8pm

Get in the holiday spirit with a night of Holiday Baking Championship episodes. The night begins with “Getting Gifty With It” and “North Pole Vaulting” and continues with “Traditions With a Twist” and “Christmas Day Delights.”

College Football: Pac-12 Championship Game

FOX, 8pm Live

FOX has coverage of the Pac-12 football championship game between the conference’s North and South Division champions.

My Lottery Dream Home: “First Time Forever Home”

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad heads back to Dallas, Texas, to meet his newest winner Denise, and the love of her life, Arndt. They fell in love and then Denise won the lottery! Now it’s time for them to buy their first forever dream home — together! David has to be on his A-game because Arndt works in construction and Denise is a home inspector, so they really know what to look for in a home. The biggest question is whether they want a fixer upper or a brand-new, move-in-ready property for their forever home.

Christmas on the Menu

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Josie Jennings (Kim Shaw), a celebrated, romantic, 35-year-old chef in the city, heads home to spend the holidays at the quaint, magical bed-and-breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother Shannon (Cynthia Gibb) has just opened a new restaurant. Famous food critic Tanner Rhodes (Clayton James), who has given Josie harsh reviews in the past, comes to town to review the new restaurant and Josie’s Christmas cuisine. As the holidays unfold, Josie and Tanner get to know each other better, and a romance soon begins to blossom, but will Tanner find a way to right his wrongs, write a rave review for the bistro’s delicious cuisine, and win Josie’s heart by Christmas Eve?

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

It’s crunch time for the captains. Ott’s Hot Tuna needs repairs, so he scrambles for a new boat. McLaughlin’s generator fails, and he battles with a giant bluefin in pitch-black darkness. Marciano hopes an old friend can help reverse the Falcon’s bad luck.

Shrek the Halls

ABC, 8:30pm

Shrek the Halls features the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Antonio Banderas. It’s Christmas Eve and everyone is filled with holiday cheer — except for Shrek. He isn’t exactly the picture of Yuletide joy, but for the sake of Fiona and the kids, he tries to get into the spirit of things as only an ogre can. Unfortunately, everyone seems to have their own ideas about what Christmas is all about, so when Donkey, Puss in Boots, Gingerbread Man and the whole gang try to join in on the fun, Shrek’s plans for a cozy family celebration end up spiraling into one truly unforgettable Christmas.

Magnum P.I.: “No Way Out”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “No Way Out,” Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and TC (Stephen Hill) are trapped when armed gunmen storm the federal building and start taking hostages.

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “Miniature Dream Vacation Home”

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

Tiny houses, huge stakes! A grand prize worth $50,000 is on the line as the three top teams of miniaturists face off for one final task: turning little log cabins into seasonal showstoppers.

Ancient Aliens: “The Forbidden Bible”

History, 9pm

Featuring rebellious angels, giant hybrid beings and humans taken up to a heavenly realm above the Earth, is it possible that the Book of Enoch was stricken from the Bible because it documents humanity’s extraterrestrial origins?

Letters to Satan Claus

Syfy, 9pm

In this solid spoof of Hallmark holiday fare, investigative journalist Holly (Karen Knox) returns to her hometown, Ornaments, to cover the Christmas festival and land a promotion. Satan, whom she accidentally wrote to when she was 7 and wanted Santa to make her parents “go away,” returns for a killing spree that only holiday spirit can stop!

You’ll Be Home for Christmas

HGTV, 10pm

As the countdown to Christmas ticks on, Albie Mushaney, world-famous strongman and Salem, Oregon-based real estate agent who moonlights as a Santa impersonator, will help first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. Alongside his festive family, Albie will make the houses extra “ho-ho-home-y” by adding special seasonal touches like a fully decorated tree with gifts underneath, stockings hung on the chimney and freshly baked cookies and hot cocoa welcoming them at the door.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “A Father’s Ghost and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A terminally ill woman is visited by a familiar spirit; ghost hunters talk to the dead in one of America’s most haunted villas; and a UFO flies by campers in Texas.

Hill Street Blues

H&I, 1am (late-night)

Happy 35th anniversary to Dennis Franz’s Lt. Norman Buntz using a “dope-sniffing turkey” on a drug bust in this wild Christmas episode.

Saturday, Dec. 19

College Football

ABC/ESPN, CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live

College football conference championship Saturday features title games for the Big Ten (FOX), the ACC (ABC or ESPN) and the SEC (CBS).

The Bishop’s Wife

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Starting today, and airing all day every day through Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Turner Classic Movies will be airing films as part of what it calls its Classic Christmas Marathon. These are films that, even if they are not entirely about Christmas, at least feature memorable holiday scenes. One of the highlights during this first day of the Classic Christmas Marathon is The Bishop’s Wife, the delightful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1947 holiday comedy/fantasy starring Cary Grant as Dudley, a suave angel sent to Earth to come to the aid of young bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven). But is Dudley there to help Henry raise money for the construction of a new cathedral or to smooth over the clergyman’s relationship with his loving, but neglected, wife Julia (Loretta Young)? Monty Woolley and James Gleason also star.

Baby Chimp Rescue

BBC America, 8pm

Series Finale!

In the finale episode “A New Beginning,” Jim and Jenny Desmond’s rescued baby chimpanzees get their first taste of life in the forest.

College Football

CBS & FOX, 8pm

The SEC Championship (CBS) and Big Ten Championship (FOX) air tonight.

A Christmas Carousel

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When Lila (Rachel Boston) is hired by the royal family of Marcadia to repair a carousel, she must work with the prince (Neal Bledsoe) to complete it by Christmas.

A Christmas Exchange

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

The holiday season has started and Molly Cooper (Laura Vandervoort) is looking for joy. Finally living her childhood dream, Molly swaps her quaint farmhouse for London financier Patrick Kingston’s (Rainbow Sun Francks) posh apartment. Through the ups and downs of her new life in London and searching for romance, Molly begins to look forward to all communication with Patrick. Likewise, Patrick finds Molly’s warm emails and texts charming and compelling. Sparks fly between them as they get to know each other as they live in each other’s spaces.

Stolen in Plain Sight

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Escaping an abusive husband, Melissa (Gracie Gillam) takes her baby, Ryan, to her parents’ cabin in a small Louisiana town where she and her sister spent most of their childhood summers. But when Ryan is abducted, and the local authorities are less than helpful, Melissa is forced to take matters into her own hands and in the process discovers the dark secret the town is hiding. Also stars Ann Mahoney, Kyle Clements, Betsy Holt and Gary Grubbs.

Global Citizen Prize

NBC, 8pm

John Legend hosts this second annual event that features special musical collaborations, celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty, and presents video packages telling revealing stories of action and impact about the world’s most inspiring activists and leaders.

The Wizard of Oz

TNT, 8:30pm

Because, because, because, because, because — because you know you can’t let a year go by without seeing it again. The 1939 Victor Fleming classic adventure of Dorothy and all of the pals she meets in the merry old Land of Oz continues to be a holiday delight.

You Live in What? International: “Level Up”

HGTV, 9pm

Architect George Clarke continues to work on his rotating house of the future with master craftsman Will Hardie. George and Will also travel the country to visit a bachelor pad that reaches new heights, a treehouse turned into a dreamy dwelling and an army truck transformed into an overland expedition motor home.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Memo”

History, 9pm

New evidence and advanced technologies are employed in the search for answers about the object found crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Was it a weather balloon, as the government said? Or was it a UFO, as many people still believe?

Letters to Satan Claus

Syfy, 9pm

Original Film!

An evil Santa Claus figures in this film, described as “a tongue-in-cheek take on Christmas movies with a dark twist.” In the film, a reporter goes back to her hometown and, after a particularly bad day, writes a note to Satan and leaves it in Santa’s mailbox, with things only getting worse from there.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Prison of the Dead”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes reveals there’s no rest for the wicked as he explores an old English jail prowled by long-dead prisoners, a decommissioned warship haunted by the agonized victims of a grisly tragedy and a historic building where sinister spirits roam.

Swept Up by Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past. Stars Lindy Booth and Justin Bruening.

Destination Fear: “Old Hospital on College Hill”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Dakota Laden has saved the worst for last as the team rolls up to a deserted West Virginia hospital. Known for its brutal deaths and grisly amputations, the bloodstained grounds have a chilling prescription in store for the team that might shatter them forever.

Saturday Night Live: “Kristen Wiig/Dua Lipa”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig makes her fourth appearance as host ahead of her appearance in Wonder Woman 1984, coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25. Dua Lipa performs for her second time as musical guest.