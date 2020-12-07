Monday, Dec. 7: Sneak Preview of NBC’s New Drama ‘Nurses’

Ken Woroner/eOne/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Monday, Dec. 7

Nurses

NBC, 10pm

Special Preview!

Following the success of the Canadian medical drama Transplant, NBC has acquired Nurses, another hospital-set series from the Great White North. As its title indicates, the drama, which is filmed and set in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the front lines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others while struggling to help themselves. The series launch of Nurses in Canada earlier this year became the most-watched premiere episode of a scripted Canadian series in over two years for total viewers. Preview episodes will air tonight and Dec. 14 before the series takes its regular spot in NBC’s Tuesday night lineup starting Jan. 5.

A Suitable Boy

Acorn TV

New Series!

This six-part British period drama is the first television series directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding). Emmy-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies (Les Misérables) adapted Vikram Seth’s global bestseller — one of the longest novels in the English language. This intimate yet epic tale of life and love set in 1950s India tells the story of spirited university student Lata Mehra (Tanya Maniktala), who comes of age in North India as her country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation. Lata seems to have her life already mapped out thanks to old traditions and an overbearing mother (Mahira Kakkar) who wants to find her a suitable husband. Torn between romance and responsibility, and inspired by rebellious writers and daring new ideas, Lata is determined to decide her own future. The first two episodes launch today; subsequent episodes will be available Mondays.

Star of the Month: Laurel and Hardy

TCM, beginning at 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Most Mondays this month (except for the week leading up to Christmas), you can check out plenty of the fine messes that legendary comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy got themselves into in their hilarious movies. Today’s roughly 16-hour lineup includes two dozen classic Laurel and Hardy films from the late 1920s and early ‘30s, ranging from their silent shorts like Do Detectives Think? (1927) to their early “talkies” like Night Owls (1930) to their appearances in feature-length films like Sons of the Desert (1933) and Babes in Toyland (1934), and many more.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Finn (Michael Easton) spends the afternoon with Gregory (Gregory Harrison). Michael (Chad Duell) is relieved. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is anxious to start her life with Peter (Wes Ramsey). Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) looks to Anna (Finola Hughes) for help. Franco (Roger Howarth) seeks Kevin’s (Jon Lindstrom) advice.

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Rooster”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Welcome to the Rooster,” a new neighbor (guest star Milan Carter) and his pet rooster disrupt the community, leading Dave (Max Greenfield) and Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) on a covert mission to restore order.

NFL Football: Buffalo at San Francisco

ESPN, 8pm Live

Monday Night Football’s Week 13 matchup has been relocated to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face the San Francisco 49ers.

L.A.’s Finest: “Thief”

FOX, 8pm

A stunning discovery leads Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) to consider whom they can trust in the new episode “Thief.”

The Santa Squad

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Allie (Rebecca Dalton), an out-of-work art teacher, has to accept a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon (Aaron Ashmore) and his two precious daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas. As Allie is lifting the holiday spirits of the family with Christmas decorations, cookies and shopping, her kindness is rewarded with the most unexpected of gifts: love!

The Voice: “Live Top 9 Performances”

NBC, 8pm Live

Fan Week kicks off with the top nine artists performing in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the finale. The show will include special dedications from the artists and feature fans throughout. Tonight’s results will be revealed tomorrow night.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola: “Camp Bananas”

CBS, 8:30pm

Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) try reducing stress by taking a day off together in the new episode “Camp Bananas.”

Holiday Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Desserts inspired by jelly doughnuts will make your belly go nuts!

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Nicole Byer and Jeff Dye are guest panelists, and Robin Thicke is the superstar musical guest.

His Dark Materials

HBO, 9pm

Did someone call for a Hot Priest? Fleabag sensation Andrew Scott resumes his role on this fantasy series as secretive John Parry, Will’s (Amir Wilson) long-lost dad. Bonus: Fleabag costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge voices John’s daemon, an osprey!

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Hosting pheasant hunts and restoring tapestries are most likely not on your to-do list. But they’re fascinating parts of owning a historic English manor — specifically, Mapperton House, where Illinois’ own Julie Montagu is a viscountess. This special episode reveals her strategies for keeping the lights on at the “money pit.”

Industry

HBO, 10pm

Tonight on the drama: A former Pierpoint staffer goes public with the truth about the banking house’s toxic culture just as rookie Harper (Myha’la Herrold) schemes to screw over her own mentor (Ken Leung). Way to be part of the problem, kid!

Dark Tales With Don Wildman: “Vengeful Spirits”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Host Don Wildman explores the tragic tales of tortured souls who were wronged by love and war, including a rejected court jester who still taunts castle residents and a ghostly priest trying to make things right in the world from beyond the grave.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Emicido: AmarElo — It’s All for Yesterday

Netflix

This documentary explores Brazilian rapper Emicida’s Estúdio AmarElo project and, at the same time, the history of Brazilian Black culture in the last 100 years, using Emicida’s 2019 concert as a spine to connect the stories. The film sets an important link between three relevant moments in Brazilian Black history: the 1922 Modern Art Week; the founding of the Unified Black Movement (MNU) for the valorization of the culture and rights of the Black people in 1978; and AmarElo’s debut show, which happened at Black Consciousness Month in November 2019.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Netflix

When GrrBus takes Sami, Zane, Olive and Rocky on a field trip to the North Pole, they accidentally cause a catastrophe at Santa’s workshop, and it’s up to the eight older Super Monsters to come to the rescue and save Christmas.

Lennon’s Last Weekend

BritBox

This is the North American premiere of an original documentary from BritBox, the streaming service offering British programming. In recognition of the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder, this documentary reveals the last in-person interview with the music icon. The film features footage from the BBC Radio interview with broadcaster Andy Peebles where Lennon spoke about everything from producing his solo albums to the Beatles’ breakup. Peebles also travels to New York to relive the story and revisit some of the iconic locations that illuminate the details of the last two days of Lennon’s life.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Jason (Steve Burton) enjoys a board game with Danny (Porter Fasullo). Brando (Johnny Wactor) attempts to change Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) mind. Trina (Sydney Mikayla) looks to Joss (Eden McCoy) to help her find out the truth about her father. Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Henry) have much to celebrate. Sam (Kelly Monaco) makes a tough decision.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Illinois at Duke

ESPN, 9:30pm Live

The annual ACC/Big Ten battle for the Commissioner’s Cup pits the Illinois Fighting Illini against Wendell Moore Jr. and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Both teams were in the top 10 of the AP preseason rankings.

NCIS: “Blood and Treasure”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Blood and Treasure,” the discovery of two dead bodies in a forest leads the NCIS team into the wild world of modern-day treasure hunting.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “A Tale of Two Atoms”

FOX, 8pm

In “A Tale of Two Atoms,” follow the story of two atoms from different parts of the universe who meet on a small planet.

The Voice: “Live Top 9 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

On the live semifinals results show, find out which four artists from last night’s performances will be revealed as safe and advance to the finale.

Dickens Classics

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy an evening of several classic film adaptations of some of Charles Dickens’ most beloved and enduring novels. Since the holidays are right around the corner, the evening naturally begins with one of the best-loved of the countless versions of Dickens’ 1843 novella A Christmas Carol — MGM’s 1938 adaptation starring Reginald Owen as Scrooge. After that, watch Freddie Bartholomew and Frank Lawton as the child and young adult versions of the title character in David Copperfield (1935), based on Dickens’ 1850 novel; David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1946 adaptation of Dickens’ 1861 novel Great Expectations; another Lean-directed adaptation, 1948’s Oliver Twist, based on Dickens’ 1838 novel; and A Tale of Two Cities (1935), the Best Picture Oscar-nominated adaptation of Dickens’ 1859 novel.

neXt: “File #7”

FOX, 9pm

LeBlanc (John Slattery) and Shea (Fernanda Andrade) discover Ted’s (Jason Butler Harner) plan for the neXt server and race to intervene in the new episode “File #7.”

Transplant

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Transplant ends its first season with back-to-back episodes tonight. In “Relapse,” a young mother addicted to opioids nearly dies, and Bash (Hamza Haq) must figure out whether she’s using again, or if something else is causing her deadly symptoms. Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) tries to help a patient who isn’t healing properly, while June (Ayisha Issa) is blindsided by her father. Then, in “The Only Way Out Is Through,” Bash and Mags race to save a woman with mysterious symptoms who was nearly killed by their team’s medical error, while Theo (Jim Watson) tries to help a gravely ill teen and his family deal with the possibility that medical hope has run out.

A Christmas for Mary

OWN, 9pm

Original Film!

Vivica A. Fox stars in this holiday tale of rediscovery and renewal. The film follows up-and-coming journalist Lena Jones (Morgan Dixon), who is tasked with delivering a story by Christmas that will wow her boss, magazine editor Vivian Vaye (Fox).

Don’t Be Tardy…: “Nirvana, Nevada”

Bravo, 10pm

Cha-ching! After weeks of setbacks and struggles, Kim finally reaches her happy place — Las Vegas. It’s a whirlwind night of gambling and more gambling. The only thing that could possibly pull her away is the majestic view of the Grand Canyon.

Murder in the Heartland

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Tonight’s Season 3 premiere focuses on the case of 22-year-old North Dakota college student Mindy Morgenstern, who was strangled in her apartment in 2006.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

Netflix

A holly, jolly gathering takes a strange turn when Ashley (Paulina Chávez) bumps her head and gets a glimpse of her near-distant future with Tío (Jencarlos Canela), Tad (Conor Husting), Stick (Reed Horstmann) and Brooke (Bella Podaras).

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Netflix

When Big Show (Paul Wight) gets injured, Cassy (Allison Munn) has to fill his big shoes in the hopes of winning the neighborhood Christmas competition. Meanwhile, J.J. (Juliet Donenfeld), Mandy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) and Lola (Reylynn Caster) are sent on a scavenger hunt for presents, only to discover spending time together might be the best gift of all.

Rose Island

Netflix

Original Film!

This Italian film described as a “hilarious drama with a rebellious heart” is based on an incredible true story. Sick of the stuffy rules of Italian society of the late ‘60s, gifted-yet-misunderstood engineer Giorgio hatches an impossible plan: He will build his own island in the middle of the sea. Joined by a team of revolutionaries and outcasts, Giorgio founds the Republic of Rose Island, declares its independence and is appointed its president. However, Giorgio is tested when the Italian prime minister decides his idealistic island is Italy’s No. 1 enemy.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Laura (Genie Francis) gets an unexpected visitor. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) uncovers an interesting bit of information about Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Curtis (Donnell Turner) gets a new lead. Jason’s (Steve Burton) time with Sam (Kelly Monaco) is interrupted by a call from Sonny (Maurice Benard). Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) come to a mutual understanding.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia

ESPN, 9:15pm Live

In the second night of ACC/Big Ten Challenge action, the Michigan State Spartans look to tally a road win for the Big Ten against the formidable Virginia Cavaliers.

The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

ABC’s tree-mendously popular decorating competition series returns for its eighth season with back-to-back episodes. America’s brightest houses bring joy to the world with the help of celebrity judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. All isn’t always calm, but all is definitely bright as the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays in the nation. This holiday season, we will once again see four fantastic families face off in each one-hour episode and compete to win $50,000 should they “sleigh” the competition.

Devils: “Episode 9”

The CW, 8pm

Massimo (Alessandro Borghi), determined to stop Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), hacks NYL servers with Subterranea’s help to give the media proof of the scandal. But when Massimo and Sofia (Laia Costa) realize that Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) will use the scandal to his own anarchic interests, they betray him and get him arrested. They get the dossier back, but Dominic unexpectedly sacks Massimo for allying himself with Subterranea.

The Masked Singer: “The Holiday Sing-a-Long”

FOX, 8pm

In special episode “The Holiday Sing-a-Long,” the final three singers perform never-before-heard holiday songs, and new animated clues give hints to their identities. Plus, already unmasked celebrities join together to perform their favorite holiday jingles.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!

NBC, 8pm

Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has become a Christmas staple for generations. This musical version, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, and featuring the hit songs “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story. This fun-filled two-hour production will air from the Troubadour Theatre in London, and stars Matthew Morrison (Glee) as the Grinch.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Adventures in Sound”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s films that were scored by legendary composer Bernard Herrmann show how he could not only effectively score adventure films, but also be adventurous himself in his compositions. The evening begins with the 1951 sci-fi classic The Day the Earth Stood Still, which saw the beginning of Herrmann’s use of electronic music; in the film’s score, he incorporated the otherworldly sounding Theremin, which has since become an almost-cliched staple in spooky or spacy movies. Also tonight, hear Herrmann’s scores in The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), The 3 Worlds of Gulliver (1960), Mysterious Island (1961), Jason and the Argonauts (1963), Beneath the 12-Mile Reef (1953) and The Naked and the Dead (1958).

Monsters in Alaska

Travel Channel, 8pm

Bigfoot hunters track down a terrifying beast in the Alaskan wilderness; a cryptozoologist investigates reports of a sea monster lurking in the icy waters of a lake; and a monstrous bird from Native American lore may be behind mysterious disappearances.

Sistas: “The Encounter”

BET, 9pm

Olonzo (Tyree Edwards) approaches Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) again; Gary (Chido Nwokocha) becomes obsessed with reconciling with Andi (KJ Smith); tensions grow as Hayden (Chris Warren) threatens Zac (Devale Ellis).

SEAL Team: “The New Normal”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team struggles to adjust to a new team dynamic after several members make life-altering career decisions in the new episode “The New Normal.”

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2020

The CW, 9pm

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight from Entertainment Tonight return to host this holiday special that counts down the 12 best holiday commercials ever — one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad that capture the true spirit of the holiday season — from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Ken Jeong hosts the Season 1 finale of FOX’s musical game show series.

Alabama Snake

HBO, 9pm

While everyone else is still theorizing on whether big-cat activist Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame murdered her husband, this HBO doc dives into the similar story of minister Glenn Summerford, a serpent handler who tried to kill his wife with a rattlesnake. How cold-blooded.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Forever Home for the Holidays”

HGTV, 9pm

A boisterous family of six needs to accommodate their son’s accessibility needs and have enough space to host their large family holiday parties. Drew and Jonathan Scott take the reins and transform the main living area, giving them the best Christmas yet.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: “Counterfeiting”

Nat Geo, 9pm

Journalist Mariana van Zeller ventures deep inside the Peruvian underworld to meet the gangster craftsmen who make and sell the world’s finest counterfeit U.S. dollars. Along the way, she learns that many of these counterfeiting operations are run by criminal families in Lima who are making a fortune despite the anti-counterfeiting efforts of the U.S. Secret Service and the Peruvian National Police.

For Life: “Time to Move Forward”

ABC, 10pm

As a favor to Jamal, Aaron defends a man in a witness-tampering case, while tensions rise at home in the run-up to the Wallace family Thanksgiving.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Alice in Borderland

Netflix

New Series!

In this Japanese series based on a survival/thriller manga comic, this series follows Arisu — a listless, jobless and video game-obsessed young man — who suddenly finds himself in a strange, emptied-out version of Tokyo in which he and his friends must compete in dangerous games in order to survive. In this strange world, Arisu meets Usagi, a young woman who’s navigating the games alone. Together, they set out to unravel one mystery after another as they risk their lives and confront what it means to live.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Rosalind Russell

TCM, beginning at 9am

Catch a Classic!

Acclaimed actress Rosalind Russell headlines this morning and afternoon’s 11-hour lineup of memorable films. Watch the star in her Best Actress Oscar-nominated title role in Sister Kenny (1946); in another Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance in Mourning Becomes Electra (1947); with Don Ameche in the 1941 comedy The Feminine Touch; with Natalie Wood in a Golden Globe-winning performance in the musical comedy/drama Gypsy (1962); and in one of her best-known roles, as fast-talking newspaper reporter Hildy Johnson alongside Cary Grant in Howard Hawks’ classic screwball comedy His Girl Friday (1940).

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is fed up with Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) tactics. Monica (Leslie Charleson) shares the news of Ned’s (Wally Kurth) infidelity. Finn (Michael Easton) gets caught up in the moment. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Anna (Finola Hughes) catch up over coffee. Scott (Kin Shriner) is surprised to see a familiar face so far from home.

Station 19: “Don’t Look Back in Anger”

ABC, 8pm

The team responds to a difficult domestic dispute involving a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Travis struggles to deal with a family crisis and Maya and Carina’s relationship continues to grow.

Live From Daryl’s House: “The O’Jays”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame R&B group the O’Jays teams up with host Daryl Hall to perform hit songs like “Love Train” and “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”

Silent Night — A Song for the World

The CW, 8pm

This special is a musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg, Austria. Translated into 140 languages, “Silent Night” caused a Christmas ceasefire in World War I, while Bing Crosby’s version is one of the bestselling singles ever. The film, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, tells the story of “Silent Night,” with new recordings by global stars in different languages and a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, the Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, the Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more.

NFL Football: New England at L.A. Rams

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Week 14 of the NFL season kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the New England Patriots visit the L.A. Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Flipping Across America: “What You Get for Your Money”

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, we have Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin (Going for Sold) in Houston. They’re flipping a spacious but rundown three-bedroom home. And in the red corner, we have Bristol and Aubrey Marunde (Flip or Flop Vegas) from Las Vegas tackling a modest condo that’s just 723 square feet. Both places were purchased for nearly the same amount, but the drastic size difference could lead to a major disparity in profits. Will the market affect which team gets the most bang for their buck?

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway

NBC, 8pm

Tina Fey hosts this two-hour night of music celebrating the incredible and resilient Broadway community, featuring songs from top productions as well as special sneak peeks at Broadway shows coming in 2021. Featured performers include Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle, with appearances from Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Vanessa Williams and more. Donations during this special will help provide groceries and medication, healthcare and emergency financial assistance to those in the Broadway community during the pandemic shutdown.

Grey’s Anatomy: “Fight the Power”

ABC, 9pm

Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility. Meanwhile, Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine to teach her a lesson, and Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships. After an intense surgery, Jo is uncertain about her future.

Southern Charm: “Love Sick”

Bravo, 9pm

John cozies up to Madison as she reaches a decision about Austen. After Craig debuts his HSN line, Patricia has an announcement of her own. Meanwhile, Shep and his girlfriend struggle with the pressures of quarantine, and Leva confronts Kathryn over issues of race and privilege.

Flip or Flop: “Covered Costs”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek and Christina take a risk to buy a house sight unseen in Orange, California. When they finally get inside, they discover it’s been vandalized and the owners covered a gross pool in the backyard. When other issues pop up with an old addition and sloping cement outside, Tarek and Christina worry they won’t be able to recoup their costs.

A Million Little Things: “Letting Go”

ABC, 10pm

Katherine discovers a possible connection between Eddie’s accident and Alex’s mysterious death. Meanwhile, Rome seeks help to address some pent-up anger issues, and Maggie continues on her journey of self-discovery in England. As Delilah prepares for her trip, Gary helps Danny confront a bully at his school.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Into the Forest I Go”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “Into the Forest I Go,” in which Lorca (Jason Isaacs) uses the Discovery in an effort to end the war with the Klingons once and for all.

“Time” Person of the Year Special

NBC, 10pm

In this first ever special, NBC joins forces with Time magazine for exclusive coverage in highlighting the individual or group that has had the greatest influence on the events of the year. The telecast reviews the extraordinary year of 2020 through exclusive interviews, and includes surprise appearances and musical performances, in-depth profiles highlighting the year’s most prominent global stories, and more. In addition to the 2020 Person of the Year, the special will spotlight Time editors’ selections for the categories that recognize the influence of individuals in specific sectors: Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardians of the Year.

The Holzer Files: “Devil in the Rock”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The team ventures to the Massachusetts coast to follow up on legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer’s 1964 investigation of the Bates Ship Chandlery. As they delve deep into the property’s past, they uncover a chilling undercurrent of darkness anchored in the rocky shores.

Bridezillas

WE tv, 10pm

Season Finale!

Houston nurse (and self-proclaimed “catch”) Tosin plans to marry anesthesiologist Wemo in a traditional Nigerian ceremony — but first, she’s gonna need a bigger diamond from the newly minted doctor. “This was the residency ring,” she says. “Now I need the attending ring.”

Friday, Dec. 11

The Prom

Netflix

Original Film!

In this musical comedy directed by Ryan Murphy (Ratched), Meryl Streep and James Corden play suddenly struggling New York City stage stars who are spurred into an initially self-absorbed, but ultimately genuine, activism when they rally to help a small-town Indiana high school girl (Jo Ellen Pellman) who has been banned from attending the prom with her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose). Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells also star.

A Trash Truck Christmas

Netflix

When Hank finds out that Trash Truck doesn’t know what Christmas is, he sets out to show him and their friends what the magical holiday is all about. And luckily for Santa, the friends are up to speed just in time to help save Christmas.

I’m Your Woman

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

Set in America in the 1970s, this drama revolves around Jean (Rachel Brosnahan), who must go on the run with her child due to her husband’s crimes. Their lives become intertwined with a man (Arinzé Kene) and a woman (Marsha Stephanie Blake), forming an unlikely partnership that teaches them more than just how to survive.

Safety

Disney+

Original Film!

Reginald Hudlin (Marshall) directed this drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Disney+

In this 45-minute special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series — Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders — get viewers in the holiday spirit with their renditions of holiday classics, popular hits and a medley of Hanukkah favorites. They will also share anecdotes of memorable holidays from their childhoods, best — and most embarrassing — presents, favorite traditions, family photos and poignant New Year’s resolutions. Bassett will also debut an acoustic version of an original song he wrote for the upcoming second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Part 2)

Hulu & Peacock

New Episodes!

Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City as the animated series based on the feature film continues. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.

The Wilds

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Rachel Griffiths stars in this series that is described as part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party. It follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to the drama — these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

Wolfwalkers

Apple TV+

Original Film!

This latest animated film from two-time Academy Award-nominated director Tomm Moore (Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells) is set during a time of superstition and magic, when young apprentice hunter Robyn Goodfellowe journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolfpack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends Mebh, a free-spirited girl who is a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Baby Shark’s Big Show!

Nickelodeon, 12:30pm

New Series!

Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo… This new animated series based on the kids’ viral video — with more than 7 billion views, it’s just YouTube’s most watched of all time — is fintastic family fun. Baby (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) lives in Carnivore Cove with his parents, grandparents and best friend, William (Luke Youngblood). “Baby is sweet, bubbly and enthusiastic — he has no clue how to play it cool,” says co–exec producer Whitney Ralls. In this special (regular episodes start in the spring), Santa Jaws disappears two days before Fishmas, and the boys set out to find him. Along the way, they learn that “giving gifts to you and you and you” (you know the tune) is even better than receiving.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Scott (Kin Shriner) demands an explanation. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) seeks Olivia’s (Lisa LoCicero) advice. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) places her trust in the wrong hands. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) surprises Ava (Maura West). Sam (Kelly Monaco) confides in Carly (Laura Wright).

Christmas Cookie Challenge

Cooking Channel, beginning at 4pm

‘Tis the season for Christmas cookies, and Cooking Channel is here with new back-to-back episodes to spark your imagination. Beginning with “Picture-Perfect Christmas,” “Colors of Christmas,” “Bright Lights, Big Cookies” and “Christmas Traditions,” and moving on to “Christmas Mischief,” “Center of the Season,” “Homemade Holidays” and “Merry Christmas Makeover.”

Pride and Prejudice

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Jane Austen’s timeless 1813 novel of unlikely romance is richly adapted in this lavish Academy Award-winning 1940 classic, which also draws from Helen Jerome’s 1935 stage adaptation of the book. Greer Garson portrays spirited Elizabeth, one of five Bennet sisters hoping for matrimony. Laurence Olivier plays Darcy, whose arrival at a nearby estate sets maiden hearts aflutter. But first impressions can mean so very much. Elizabeth and Darcy find reasons to view each other with disdain, setting in motion a velvet struggle of pride and prejudice, perception and reality, forgiveness and love.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

An entrepreneur from Surfside, Florida, tries to sweeten up the Sharks with her approach to getting a classic dessert with a healthy twist to children. Two safety-oriented engineers from Littleton, Colorado, take the Sharks for a ride as they share their product designed to boost visibility while navigating the streets. Three entrepreneurs from Miami bring the Sharks into the future with their educational robot.

MacGyver: “Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Thief + Painting + Auction + Viro-486 + Justice,” Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must find and steal a biological weapon before it’s sold to a terrorist cell.

The Christmas Caroler Challenge

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, the three-episode Christmas caroling competition event series features 10 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges.

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza

HGTV, 8pm

David Bromstad will show fans how to deck the halls like a lottery winner — but on a realistic budget — in My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza. The popular HGTV designer will transform a living room into a lush Christmas tree forest, set a spectacular tablescape for a festive dinner party and adorn a home’s exterior with so much holiday razzle dazzle that the whole neighborhood will cheer.

Inn Love by Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Mandy Leeds (Jonna Walsh), a successful young woman living in Miami, is climbing her way up the corporate ladder in the hotel industry. Though she doesn’t get back to her small Northern hometown much, this year her Gram (Jayne Eastwood) is able to finally convince her to come home for Christmas. Mandy has another reason, too — the quaint local inn is for sale, and she wants to acquire it for her company. With her eyes on the prize, Mandy travels back home, but on her way there, she runs into Lucas Menzino (Jesse Hutch) — her high school rival — who has his eye on the inn as well.

It’s a Wonderful Life

USA Network, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Frank Capra’s beloved, Oscar-nominated 1946 holiday classic stars Best Actor Oscar nominee Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows George to see what his small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star in the iconic film whose Oscar nominations also included Best Picture and Best Director for Capra. The film re-airs tomorrow morning on USA Network, and will also air Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) on NBC.

Magnum P.I.: “Easy Money”

CBS, 9pm

Higgins’ (Perdita Weeks) attempt to repossess an airplane goes south when she and Magnum (Jay Hernandez) discover that it was being used by a drug cartel in the new episode “Easy Money.”

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “A Small Retro Christmas”

HGTV, 9pm

Three new teams of the nation’s top designers and renovators from the Biggest Little Christmas Showdown, hosted by Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart, will make miniature old-fashioned retro houses from the ground up as they fight in the battle of their lives. They are competing for a chance to win a prize worth $50,000 and an unexpected design shocker!

Ancient Aliens: “Giants of the Mediterranean”

History, 9pm

Ancient cultures throughout the Mediterranean recorded stories of enormous beings that descended from the sky. Could massive megalithic structures and reported discoveries of towering human-like skeletons reveal that this part of the world was once inhabited by giants?

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Supermarket Ghost and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A ghostly prankster torments the staff at a Scottish grocery store; a UFO flies across an airport runway in Puerto Rico; and a legendary child-snatching cryptid is spotted in Bolivia.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC America, 11pm

Michael J. Fox and Brit wit Stephen Fry are among tonight’s guests. Dolly Parton sings!

Saturday, Dec. 12

The A List: Denzel Washington

HDNet Movies, beginning at 6:30am

Enjoy a day of films featuring memorable performances from famed actor Denzel Washington. Over the course of 16-plus hours, watch repeated showings of Cry Freedom (1987), Virtuosity (1995), Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) and The Bone Collector (1999).

College Football

CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm

The Michigan Wolverines hit the “Horseshoe” in Columbus for an old-school Big Ten rivalry game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. And COVID-19 attendance limits shift the 121st Army-Navy game from Philadelphia to Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Family

Decades, 12pm

Divorce, alcoholism, adoption, homosexuality, cancer and other issue-oriented plots fueled this 1976-80 drama about Pasadena, California’s Lawrence clan. Binge away!

Tanya’s Kitchen Table

OWN, 1:30pm

With a menu that includes shrimp Creole and cornmeal crepes with Nutella, you know soul-food maven Tanya Holland isn’t messing around this week!

Meet John Doe

TCM, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

In Frank Capra’s Oscar-nominated 1941 comedy/drama, reporter Ann Mitchell (Barbara Stanwyck) has a white lie spiral out of control after she writes and prints a fake suicide letter from a fictitious John Doe in protest of all that is wrong with society. When the letter garners major attention and begins to incite a grassroots political movement, Ann is forced to hire John Willoughby (Gary Cooper), a homeless ex-baseball player, to pose as the anonymous writer. As the letter’s philosophy begins to spread across the country and their lie becomes more and more complicated, an unlikely romance between Ann and John blossoms.

Eastwood Goes West

IFC, beginning at 5pm

Saddle up for nearly 12 hours of classic Clint Eastwood Westerns tonight. The night is bookended by repeat showings of Eastwood’s Oscar-winning 1992 masterpiece Unforgiven, with Pale Rider (1985) and The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) airing in between.

Baby Chimp Rescue: “Breaking Point”

BBC America, 8pm

Jim and Jenny Desmond’s Liberian chimpanzee orphanage faces a difficult challenge when a potentially deadly sickness breaks out among the young chimps in the new episode “Breaking Point.”

MLS Cup 2020

FOX, 8pm Live

The MLS Eastern and Western Conference finalists meet for the 2020 MLS Cup championship match.

Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

As Christina (Mia Kirshner) prepares her restaurant for its busiest time of year, she gets back a DNA test revealing that she’s Jewish. The discovery leads her to a new family and an unlikely romance over eight nights. Also stars Ben Savage and Marilu Henner.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

HBO, 8pm

Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb — otherwise known as the Bee Gees — found early fame in the 1960s, and went on to write over 1,000 songs, including 20 No. 1 hits throughout their storied career. This film follows their meteoric rise as they negotiated the ever-shifting music business and navigated the complexities of working so intimately alongside family. A wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, television appearances and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake and others, make for an intimate exploration of the band.

The Christmas Setup

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

The Christmas Setup follows the story of New York lawyer Hugo (Ben Lewis), who heads to Milwaukee with his best friend Madelyn (Ellen Wong) to spend the holidays with his brother Aiden (Chad Connell) and his mom Kate (Fran Drescher), who is also in charge of the local Christmas celebrations. Ever the matchmaker, Kate arranges for Hugo to run into Patrick (Blake Lee), Hugo’s high school friend and secret crush, who has recently returned after a successful stint in Silicon Valley. As they enjoy the local holiday festivities together, Hugo and Patrick’s attraction to each other is undeniable and it looks as though Kate’s Santa-style matchmaking is a success. But as Hugo receives word of a big promotion requiring a move to London, he must decide what is most important to him.

Pretty Little Dead Girl

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Emma (Makenzie Vega), the lucky recipient of a recent heart transplant, sets out to find the identity of her donor only to learn that it was her estranged cousin who may have been the victim of murder. Also stars Johannah Newmarch and Ben Cotton.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Roswell: First Witness — The Journal”

History, 9pm

In 1947, a New Mexico farmer discovered strange debris in one of his fields. Though the government claimed it was a crashed weather balloon, it wasn’t long before speculation that the object was actually a UFO caught the public’s imagination — a theory that some still believe today. Now, new evidence, including the diary of the man first on the scene of the crash, may shed light on what really was found in Roswell.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes: “Ride to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Host Jason Hawes visits dire domains of the undead including a menacing medieval castle, a gilded opera house turned makeshift morgue and a terrifying train car straight out of a nightmare.

A Glenbrooke Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Autumn Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Antonio Cupo).

Toys of Terror

Syfy, 10pm

Original Film!

Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil) wrote and executive produced this holiday horror tale about a couple who take their family to an old orphanage in Washington state for Christmas. They plan it more as a working vacation rather than a family getaway, but the three kids don’t mind when they discover a bunch of old toys in an abandoned playroom and quickly form attachments to them. But, as the kids’ nanny soon suspects, something else may be afoot — something evil that is affecting the children’s behavior, almost as if the toys are manipulating them.

Destination Fear: “Old Idaho Prison”

Travel Channel, 10pm

After many nights of torment by the paranormal, Alex Schroeder finally gets his chance to pick a haunted location for the team to investigate, and he is ready to get even. He has planned the most terrifying experiment yet for Dakota, at an infamous Idaho prison.

Saturday Night Live: “Timothée Chalamet/Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band”

NBC, 11:30pm Live

Timothée Chalamet makes his SNL hosting debut. The Oscar-nominated actor next stars in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform as musical guest for the third time.