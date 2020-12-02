Wednesday, Dec. 2: 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on NBC

Nathan Congleton/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC, 8pm

NBC celebrates the holiday season in style again with this popular annual event. Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on select NBC stations (7-8pm ET; check to see if your NBC affiliate will carry it). Just before the lighting of the iconic tree — which was the subject of jokes and internet memes — in Rockefeller Plaza, audiences will be treated to festive performances by some of the top artists in the country. Today anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker host.

https://twitter.com/rockcenternyc/status/1327664872323211264

Alien Worlds

Netflix

New Series!

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets. Sophie Okonedo narrates.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) contemplate next steps. Joss (Eden McCoy) confides in Sam (Kelly Monaco). Jordan (Briana Henry) looks to Portia (Brook Kerr) for help. Peter (Wes Ramsey) surprises Finn (Michael Easton). Martin (Michael E. Knight) shares an important document with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

The Goldbergs: “Hanukkah on the Seas”

ABC, 8pm

Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch) surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) stirs up holiday trouble at home.

Devils: “Episode 8”

The CW, 8pm

Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) has to hurry with Sofia (Laia Costa) to his sick father’s bedside in Cetara, where he resolves personal issues related to a terrible accident in his past. Meanwhile, Duval (Lars Mikkelsen) steals the dossier, and Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) forces one of Massimo’s traders to help strategically.

The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals — The Super Six”

FOX, 8pm

In the two-hour episode “The Semi Finals — The Super Six,” the finalists from all three groups come together for the semifinals and one not-to-be-missed super competition in which three singers will be unmasked.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Herrmann Comes to Hollywood”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann will be the focus of Turner Classic Movies’ spotlight on most Wednesdays this month (aside from Christmas week). Herrmann’s famous scores will be heard in a variety of films grouped according to themes. Tonight’s focus is on the composer’s roughly first decade of work, and includes the first two films he scored, in 1941, for which he had immediate success at only about the age of 30 — Citizen Kane, which earned Herrmann an Oscar nomination, and The Devil and Daniel Webster (a.k.a. All That Money Can Buy), which won him an Oscar. Also tonight: Jane Eyre (1944), The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) and On Dangerous Ground (1951).

Vanished in the Alaska Triangle

Travel Channel, 8pm

An aircraft carrying military personnel disappears while flying over the Alaska Triangle; and paranormal investigators search for answers to a mysterious shipwreck off the coast of Alaska.

American Housewife: “Kids These Days”

ABC, 8:30pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) pushes Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to take a risk and try an activity outside their comfort zone in order to create new content for her mommy vlog. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is convinced taking performance-enhancing drugs will help him ace his SATs.

Court Cam

A&E, 9pm

Season Premiere!

This season will chronicle some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera and provides unparalleled access from courts around the country. Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, amazing acts of service or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders and victims, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look.

Sistas: “When I Get Home”

BET, 9pm

Andi (KJ Smith) is uncomfortable with Gary’s (Chido Nwokocha) latest actions. Meanwhile, Sabrina (Novi Brown) gives Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) some advice to assist with his new troubles and Zac (Devale Ellis) is confused by a coworker’s advances.

SEAL Team

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

SEAL Team returns with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture terrorist leader Al-Hazred in “God of War.” Then in “Forever War,” Bravo Team goes underground to search for Al-Hazred through booby-trapped tunnels.

Coroner: “Fire Part 2”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the exciting Season 2 finale, Jenny (Serinda Swan) discovers Kelly’s (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude) twisted motive and entanglements that run deeper than imagined. In the meantime, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) confronts Noor (guest star Olunike Adeliyi) and makes a shocking discovery. When Liam (Éric Bruneau) reaches his breaking point, Ross (Ehren Kassam) comes to his aid.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Honoring Lola”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple moved to Las Vegas with their kids and her mom, but the chance to live together was cut short when her mom passed away. After taking time to heal, they ask Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate multiple rooms so they can start over in their dream home.

The Murder Tapes

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Donald Lewis is a jack of all trades — he’s a popular Milwaukee jazz musician, a landlord, a teacher, a father and a husband. He even owns a jazz café that is always bustling with local music. Donald’s presence is sorely missed when he disappears from the jazz club, which quiets to a standstill without him. Complicating matters further, it’s discovered that his employee, Jason Small, is also missing. Detectives turn over every stone to find the two missing persons, racing against the clock to locate them before they meet their untimely demise.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller

Nat Geo, 9pm

New Series!

In this eight-part docuseries, journalist Mariana van Zeller explores the inner workings of smuggling networks as she journeys inside the most dangerous black markets on the planet. The series premieres with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Scams,” van Zeller travels from Jamaica to Israel to pursue some of the biggest phone, lottery and financial scammers in the world, and learns why Americans are the perfect targets. Then, in “Fentanyl,” van Zeller investigates the new bosses, new routes and American communities paying the price for the next wave of fentanyl, which has worsened the country’s deadly drug crisis and transformed the black market.

black-ish: “Compton Around the Christmas Tree”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) realizes he’s out of touch with his roots after Junior (Marcus Scribner) claims he’s turned into a “valley dad,” so he takes the family to his hometown of Compton. Meanwhile, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to teach Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton for Christmas.

Rescue Cam

A&E, 10pm

New Series!

Hosted by Matt Iseman, this new series is an incredible, no-holds-barred look at some of the most shocking and intense life or death rescues, standoffs, animal saves and close calls from across the country and beyond. The show highlights human and animal rescues carried out by both professional and citizen heroes, with stories told through footage captured on cellphones, bodycams, dashcams and security cameras that showcase the outrageous, at times comical, and often unimaginable rescues happening every day.

The Crimes That Changed Us: “The Menendez Brothers”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

When Hollywood executive José Menendez and his wife, Kitty, are found dead in the family room of their upscale home, police are short on leads. Police are summoned to the residence after the couple’s sons, Erik and Lyle, call 911 to say they walked in to find their parents dead. At first, the brutality of the crime seems to point to a mob hit. But behind the scenes, detectives begin to focus on suspicious behavior closer to home. Seven months after the murders rocked the neighborhood, police charge Erik and Lyle with their parents’ murders, and the scene is set for one of the most shocking and unexpected trials in history.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular

NBC, 10pm

The world famous Rockettes perform in the celebrated show that has become a staple of the holiday season at the iconic Rockefeller Center venue.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked: “Shadows Outside and UFO Footage”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Bill leads a team to Fresno, California, to investigate a surveillance video of strange unidentified figures walking across a man’s yard. Meanwhile, Ben and his team go to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to investigate video footage of a flying saucer.

Baroness von Sketch Show

IFC, 12am (late-night)

Series Finale!

The fifth and final season of the all-female Canadian sketch comedy series comes to an end.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Netflix

When Barry the Berry Bear doesn’t show up to deliver the traditional Blunderberry Cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve, the Fix-It Force kicks it into high gear to save the town’s most magical holiday.

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem/Just Another Christmas

Netflix

Original Film!

In this original film from Brazil, after taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge (Leandro Hassum) blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. He soon realizes that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: The Atomic Age

TCM, beginning at 7:30am

Catch a Classic!

The world’s entry into the era of nuclear weapons beginning with the dropping of atomic bombs during World War II caused a great deal of anxiety. Those fears, as well as other topics related to the new atomic age, were reflected in films beginning in the 1950s, including the titles seen on Turner Classic Movies this morning and afternoon. First is Above and Beyond, a 1952 film that is part drama and docudrama as it relates the events of the Hiroshima bombing. Next is the classic film noir D.O.A. (1950) — with plot elements involving stolen iridium and a radioactive isotope — followed by World Without End (1956), where astronauts find themselves transported to a future Earth decimated after an atomic war. The rest of the day features great examples of the most famous film genre of the early atomic age, the giant atomic monster movie: Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958), Godzilla (1954), Them! (1954) and It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955).

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Taggert (Réal Andrews) lashes out at Carly (Laura Wright). Ava (Maura West) looks to Nik (Marcus Coloma) for answers. Jordan (Briana Henry) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have a heart-to-heart. Martin (Michael E. Knight) is taken aback by an unwanted visitor. Curtis (Donnell Turner) learns that Laura (Genie Francis) has more information than she first let on.

Station 19: “We Are Family”

ABC, 8pm

The future of Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben (Jason George), Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Emmett Dixon (Lachlan Buchanan) and former Fire Chief Dixon (Pat Healy) are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Billy Gibbons”

AXS TV, 8pm

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons teams up with host Daryl Hall to perform hit songs like “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments

The CW, 8pm

This one-hour special celebrates the annual show’s 25th anniversary by taking a look back on performances and special backstage moments from years past.

BattleBots

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After production was halted due to COVID-19 earlier this year, BattleBots is back for a brand-new season of epic robotic combat. Sixty teams from across the globe have converged for the hardest-hitting tournament in combat robotics. Unproven rookies, up-and-coming stars and legends in the game will throw their fearsome fighting machines into the BattleBox. Sportscaster Chris Rose and UFC fighter Kenny Florian return once again to provide play-by-play commentary, while Jenny Taft reports from the builder pits and Faruq Tauheed is the ring announcer. This season, a new expert joins the commentary team: the Bot Whisperer, a.k.a. BattleBots veteran and robot guru Peter Abrahamson.

Flipping Across America: “Small Houses, Big Flips”

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, we have Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) in Atlanta. They’re taking on a small house with warped floors and ceilings. And in the red corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) in Nashville are flipping a cramped cottage with issues of its own. These places were purchased at a similar price, and both are small houses with big problems. Will the market make a difference in what team gets the most bang for their buck?

The Voice Holiday Celebration

NBC, 8pm

An array of coaches from The Voice past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the competition series’ family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories. The special will encore Dec. 16 and Dec. 22.

Ghost Adventures: “Destitute and Damned”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Zak, Nick and Aaron hear the tormented cries of the dead as they walk the paint-peeled halls of an abandoned hospital in Pennsylvania. The crew then uncovers the grim truth about a haunted fort in western Arkansas.

Grey’s Anatomy: “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

ABC, 9pm

Owen (Kevin McKidd) faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick (Greg Germann) begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s (Anthony Hill) background.

Southern Charm: “Monumental Challenge”

Bravo, 9pm

The past two months have seen so many changes, not just in Charleston but around the world. A global pandemic. Schools, restaurants and other public spaces closed. Residents asked to quarantine at home. Not to mention political rallies and other protests. As Charleston reopens, everyone comes to grips with their “new normal.”

Mom: “Astronauts and Fat Trimmings”

CBS, 9pm

In the new episode “Astronauts and Fat Trimmings,” Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) offer relationship advice when they sense tension between Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Andy (returning guest star Will Sasso).

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Two hourlong episodes kick off the new season of this series that finds the Cajun Navy returning to Florida to help battle the incredibly dangerous and invasive species of Burmese pythons destroying the Everglades. This year, the hunters split into two teams to cover more ground and travel farther than ever before. They’ll use different transportation methods and tools as their mission takes them into dark, dangerous and mysterious areas.

Friday, Dec. 4

Big Mouth

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Season 4 of the animated adult comedy about kids focuses on the anxiety of growing up, figuring out who you are, discovering yourself and accepting yourself. The season starts at summer camp before the characters head to eighth grade. Ayo Edebiri joins the main voice cast this season, replacing Jenny Slate as Missy. Guest voices in Season 4 include Zach Galifianakis, Maria Bamford, Seth Rogen, Lena Waithe, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown and Paul Giamatti.

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Netflix

George and Harold love Christmas, but they feel like it could use some upgrades. So they make a comic about a new version of the holiday: Blissmas. For example, instead of red bows — laser shows; instead of decorating trees — creating tree-bots. The boys take Melvin’s time toad back to convince Santa to incorporate some of their ideas into the holiday, but they come back to the present to find that their plan didn’t work quite how they’d hoped, and they realize they need to help Santa remember the true meaning of Christmas before it’s gone forever.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Apple TV+

Starting today, the classic 1965 Peanuts holiday special streams exclusively on Apple TV+. The special will be available for free from Dec. 11-13, and it will air on television on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 13.

Earth at Night in Color

Apple TV+

New Series!

This landmark natural history series narrated by Tom Hiddleston uses next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals — in color — for the first time ever. Filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, the pioneering series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never-before-seen behaviors.

Godmothered

Disney+

Original Film!

Set at Christmastime, this is a comedy about Eleanor (Jillian Bell), a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training who, upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 12-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover — whether she likes it or not.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Netflix

Season Premiere!

’Tis the season — Season 3, to be specific — for eight returning bakers to vie for the holiday crown as they race to make wondrous winter treats.

The Hardy Boys

Hulu

New Series!

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, Detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper), has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their dad may be onto something, the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

Leyla Everlasting

Netflix

Original Film!

In this dark comedy from Turkey, Adem (Haluk Bilginer) decides to end his 20-year marriage to Leyla (Demet Akbag) for his gorgeous mistress Nergis (Elcin Sangu). But it seems that it is nearly impossible to get rid of Leyla naturally, and if Adem doesn’t find a solution, his forbidden lover will slip through his fingers very soon. Besides his love life, Adem also has to deal with Mr. Mahdum (Firat Tanis) — who is after Adem’s antique handwritten manuscript — and his jealous lawyer Greed (Alican Yucesoy).

Mank

Netflix

Original Film!

David Fincher (Seven, The Social Network) directed this biographical drama from a script written by his father, Jack Fincher, in the 1990s, before his passing in 2003. The plot centers around legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and his battles with filmmaker Orson Welles (Tom Burke) over screen credit for the classic 1941 film Citizen Kane. Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Arliss Howard also star.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Apple TV+

Music icon Mariah Carey rings in the holiday season with this star-studded production. Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry. A special lineup of guest superstars includes Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Extra special appearances are also made by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Selena: The Series

Netflix

New Series!

This scripted series dramatizes the life of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the beloved Mexican-American Tejano singer who was a massive worldwide star before she was fatally shot in 1995 at age 23. The nine-episode series, made with the participation and authorization of the Quintanilla family, stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) as the late singer, with Madison Taylor Baez portraying her as a child. The first part of the series drops today, with the second part coming at a later date.

Sound of Metal

Amazon Prime Video

Original Film!

During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it, his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew.

Stillwater

Apple TV+

New Series!

Based on the Scholastic book series Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, this animated series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, typical kids with typical kid challenges who happen to have a not-so-typical next-door neighbor: Stillwater, a wise panda. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them and guiding them to their place within it.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) discuss their relationship. Nina (Cynthia Watros) is compassionate. Carly (Laura Wright) is furious with Julian (William deVry). Ava (Maura West) and Nik (Marcus Coloma) come to a mutual understanding. Trina (Sydney Mikayla) has something important to tell Joss (Eden McCoy).

Kid of the Year

Nickelodeon, 7:30pm

Trevor Noah hosts this special featuring the top five finalists for the first ever Kid of the Year honor, a multiplatform initiative recognizing extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson, Zachary Levi and Russell Westbrook are among the celebrity guests.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom. An entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares his unique way to shred on the slopes, while an entrepreneur from Windham, New Hampshire, alerts the Sharks to a safety hazard for kids in the winter.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Lucas Till is back as MacGyver in Season 5 of the action crime drama. In the premiere episode “Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness,” Mac and his team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments

The CW, 8pm

This special will highlight all the greatest and most special moments of the past parades.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Mountain High Dreams”

HGTV, 8pm

It’s not always a lottery ticket that leads to an unexpected windfall. When Florida couple Rick and Alicia received an inheritance from a long-lost great uncle, they suddenly found themselves $900,000 richer. Now they’re headed to the mountains of Blue Ridge, Georgia, to buy the perfect vacation home for their family. But while Alicia has set a budget of $400,000 to $600,000, Rick has other ideas. He’s keen to find something with a spectacular view, and in Blue Ridge, that won’t come cheap. Can David Bromstad help Rick convince Alicia to blow the budget on an incredible vacation home?

Too Close for Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick to judge him.

The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Journey into the Unknown”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Jack shares video evidence of UFOs, aggressive poltergeists, haunted dolls and strange beasts with a skeptical Ozzy and Sharon in an attempt to turn his parents into believers.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are back on the case in Hawaii as Season 3 begins. In the premiere episode “Double Jeopardy,” the team is caught in a plot for revenge when they’re hired to find a missing person.

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “A Tiny Dickens Christmas”

HGTV, 9pm

Three new teams of the nation’s top designers and renovators, with Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart as host, will compete to create unbelievable Charles Dickens Christmas-themed masterpieces from scratch in the ultimate building battle. They are competing for a chance to win a prize worth $50,000 and a supersized design surprise!

Ancient Aliens: “The Galactic Keyhole”

History, 9pm

The mysterious symbol of the keyhole exists in mystic texts, sacred architecture and ancient artwork found all over the planet. Could this cryptic shape represent a profound connection to the cosmos? And is it a clue that was left behind by extraterrestrials who visited Earth thousands of years ago?

American Masters: “Keith Haring: Street Art Boy”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the definitive story of international art sensation Keith Haring, who blazed a trail through the art scene of ’80s New York and revolutionized the worlds of pop culture and fine art. The film features previously unheard interviews with Haring.

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary offers an unflinching look at the remarkable life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing’s greatest showmen and debuts on Showtime two weeks after the eighth anniversary of Camacho’s fatal shooting in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The film celebrates Camacho’s boxing skills and delves into the legendary fighter’s troubled mind and spirit, his battle with addiction, and the inner turmoil that ultimately led to his demise — a mysterious double homicide on a roadside in November 2012.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Follow Frank (Tom Selleck), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and the rest of the Reagan family as they work to protect and serve the people of New York City in Season 11 of the police drama. Frank is challenged by City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (returning guest star Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality in the premiere episode “Triumph Over Trauma.”

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

In “Winter Is Coming,” Martha prepares the farm for the frigid season ahead, all the while eager to leave the crazy year of 2020 behind. Then, Martha teaches Drew Barrymore and Leslie Odom Jr. how to ring in the new year. In the next episode, “New Year, New Garden,” everyone stocks up on champagne to usher in the new year, and Martha plants and prepares nothing but healthy foods in order to start 2021 off right. Then, Martha, Lauren Conrad, Post Malone and DJ Khaled all reflect on the dour 2020, but whistle a different tune as they look ahead to the future.

King Solomon’s Mines

TCM, 11:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Deborah Kerr and Stewart Granger headline this 1950 old-school adventure classic based on H. Rider Haggard’s novel. The plot finds Elizabeth Curtis (Kerr) hiring thrill-seeking explorer Allan Quatermain (Granger) when her husband goes missing in Africa during a diamond expedition. Enticed by the hefty payday, Quatermain accepts the ill-fated assignment, and the pair embark on a grueling journey, despite the fact that no other expeditions have ever returned from the uncharted territory. Fighting off wild beasts and tribal natives, the two begin falling in love. Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, the film won two, for its cinematography and its editing.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Detention: The Series

Netflix

New Series!

This Chinese-language thriller is based on a popular Taiwanese adventure game. At a high school in the 1990s, transfer student Yunxiang Liu (Lingwei Lee) accidentally steps into the forbidden area on the campus and encounters the ghost of Ruixin Fang (Ning Han). Fang later unveils the hidden history and trauma of how a group of young students and teachers were persecuted as they fought for freedom during Taiwan’s White Terror era of authoritarianism from 1949-87. Their stories keep coming back to the school like haunting nightmares.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Netflix

Mandy Mail must deliver a load of late Christmas letters to the North Pole, then all the trains join in to help Santa deliver the presents during a big storm.

Rankin/Bass Animagic Weekend

AMC, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Today and tomorrow, enjoy several hours each day of classic and beloved stop-motion-animated TV holiday specials from famed producers Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass. Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974), Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976), Jack Frost (1979), Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979), Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980), The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (1985) and more.

College Basketball: Gonzaga vs. Baylor

CBS, 1pm Live

Two of college basketball’s elite teams meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as the Baylor Bears take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a nonconference contest on CBS.

Hannibal Lecter Triple Feature

HDNet Movies, beginning at 4:45pm

Enjoy back-to-back-to-back thrillers featuring Anthony Hopkins in each of his performances as infamous serial killer Hannibal Lecter. The marathon begins with 2002’s Red Dragon; continues with Hopkins’ iconic and chilling first turn as Lecter, his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs; and concludes with Hannibal (2001).

Baby Chimp Rescue

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

In Liberia, West Africa, Jim and Jenny Desmond operate a sanctuary for young orphaned chimpanzees rescued from the illegal pet trade. This three-part series follows the Desmonds as they prepare the chimps for life in the wild by teaching them essential physical and social skills. In the premiere episode, “Miracles Can Happen,” the Desmonds rescue a chimp named Miracle and introduce her to life at their facility.

Kid of the Year

CBS, 8pm

Encoring on CBS after its premiere yesterday on Nickelodeon, this special features the top five finalists for the first ever Kid of the Year honor, a multiplatform initiative recognizing extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson, Zachary Levi and Russell Westbrook are among the celebrity guests, and Trevor Noah hosts.

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

As Michelle’s (Holly Robinson Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Rukiya Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Antonio Cayonne). Also stars Colin Lawrence and Barbara Niven.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When college sweethearts Corinne (Kyla Pratt) and Rob (Brooks Darnell) get opportunities on opposite sides of the world, they decide to part ways and meet again in two years on Christmas Eve to see if they are really meant to be. However, when one shows up and the other doesn’t, the fate of their romance seems to have reached the end. Many years later, the two end up bumping into one another when they are both hired to help bring together a Christmas Eve wedding. With many questions left unanswered, they are about to embark on a journey filled with romance and magic, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Secrets in the Snow

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Christina (Aubrey Reynolds) is looking forward to going to the wintry countryside with her new boyfriend, Ted (Travis Caldwell), and meeting his family for the first time. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Christina is quickly brought into Ted’s family drama surrounding the mysterious death of his older brother, Paul. After learning Paul’s death may not have been accidental, Christina begins to wonder if his killer is someone close to home.

Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change

CBS, 9pm

This one-hour charity benefit concert special originating from venues in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville features performers from a wide variety of musical genres. Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and hip-hop star Eve host.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “The Escape of John Wilkes Booth”

History, 9pm

It has long been believed that 12 days after the assassination of President Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth suffered a fatal gunshot wound while resisting arrest for the crime. Today, members of the Booth family believe he faked his death, reunited with his wife, remarried under an assumed name and eventually revealed his true identity in a series of clues. Investigators now have access to 60 boxes of materials at Harvard University that could speak to the mystery, and for the first time, use DNA to address the question.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

World-renowned paranormal investigator Jason Hawes uncovers the world’s most horrifying haunts in this series. In tonight’s premiere, Hawes uncovers haunted ruins including an abandoned amusement park, a sinister grain silo and a long-shuttered subterranean factory forever stalked by restless spirits and malevolent creatures.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

In this movie from executive producer Blake Shelton, five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Stephen Huszar), Sarah (Lacey Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Destination Fear: “Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The team heads to West Virginia to explore the most haunted asylum in America. Dakota has doubts about their ability to combat the bloodthirsty souls lurking in the shadows of the cursed property, but Tanner believes they are up for the challenge.

The Missing: “Missing Mother and Child/Out the Door”

Investigation Discovery, beginning at 11pm

Using the points of view of loved ones left behind, this series tells the heart-wrenching stories of those who have gone missing. Tonight features two back-to-back half-hour episodes. In “Missing Mother and Child,” Joanna Clark and her oldest daughter Shariece both vanish on the same day, just hours apart. Then, alarms are raised when Akia Eggleston misses her own baby shower. In the next episode, “Out the Door,” Jesse Ross goes on a school trip to Chicago, and when a meeting takes a break, hotel surveillance catches Jesse walking toward the main doors. This is the last known sighting of Jesse Ross. Then, Alexis Scott goes to a house party, and when she leaves in a blue car, she is never seen again.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:30pm Live

A new episode of SNL will air tonight; the host and musical guest were not announced at presstime.