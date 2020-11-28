Saturday, Nov. 28: ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’ Hunts for Shackleton’s Ice Ship

History

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Nov. 28

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton’s Ice Ship”

History, 9pm

In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton led an expedition to Antarctica, but soon after arrival, his ship — the Endurance — was destroyed by shifting glaciers. Shackleton was then tasked with leading his 27 men across the tundra on an epic struggle for survival. Shackleton’s battle against the odds and his unfailing commitment to bring all his men out alive turned him into a legend. But the Endurance has remained lost for over a century, and its final resting ground remains one of the greatest polar mysteries. Hosted by Laurence Fishburne, this episode follows a new, groundbreaking expedition heading back into the frozen seas to hunt down the last piece of the story: Shackleton’s lost ship. Can they break through the ice and locate this holy grail of shipwrecks?

Christmas Waltz

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After Avery’s (Lacey Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Will Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

Robbie the Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

CBS airs two Robbie the Reindeer animated holiday specials tonight, beginning with “Hooves of Fire,” in which Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) competes against Blitzen (voice of Hugh Grant) in the Reindeer Races for a position on Santa’s sleigh team. Then in “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” Robbie must stop Blitzen from creating a Reindeer World theme park.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Lifetime’s first Christmas sequel to last year’s hit movie Merry Liddle Christmas once again follows Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland), as she and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest.

Finding My Daughter

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Ashley (Cristina Rosato) was 16, she had to give up her newborn daughter for adoption but always wondered what happened to her. Eighteen years later she receives a letter from Brittany (Megan Best) requesting to meet her birth mother. Delighted and a little anxious, Ashley sets out to meet her daughter, but by the time she arrives in her small hometown, Brittany has vanished. The only people willing to help her are Scott (Kyle Cassie), owner of the local bookstore, and Jake (Jesse Hutch), Ashley’s old high school boyfriend and the town sheriff. As Jake helps Ashley search for Brittany, they discover that they still have feelings for each other, but their new relationship is strained after Jake uncovers a long-hidden secret. Putting her trust into the wrong person, Ashley must fight to reunite with her daughter and see Jake again.

Parisian Painters

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The art scene in the City of Light is the focus of two iconic films airing back-to-back tonight. First up is An American in Paris (1951), the classic musical directed by Vincente Minnelli and choreographed by Gene Kelly, who stars alongside Leslie Caron in her film debut. The film was inspired by George Gershwin’s 1928 orchestral work of the same name, and most of its songs also come from George and Ira Gershwin. The brilliantly colorful and fun film won six of the eight Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and an honorary Oscar to Kelly for his achievements in choreography. Tonight’s second film is Moulin Rouge (1952), director/cowriter John Huston’s look at 19th-century artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (José Ferrer). The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Ferrer, and won two, for its art direction and costume design.

The Story of Santa Claus

CBS, 9pm

This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry, and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

USS Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

Maddie (Jen Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Trevor Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Happy Holiday!

Netflix

It’s winter in the big city, and everyone is excited to celebrate the holidays. When Poppy decides to throw a holiday party for Sully, the Wonderoos learn that there are lots of different holidays and ways to celebrate.

Disney Prep & Landing

ABC, 7pm

Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn’t receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

ABC, 7:30pm

The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.

If I Only Had Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Candace Cameron Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Warren Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

Holiday Wars: “Critter Christmas”

Food Network, 8pm

Host Raven-Symoné asks the four remaining teams of cake and sugar artists to create the most over-the-top, crazy visions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom. Shinmin Li and Erin Acevedo judge these wild critter holiday parties.

The Top Ten Revealed: “More Songs Named After Women”

AXS TV, 8pm

Rock music has been filled with ballads and odes to women, with more than enough material for this countdown series to fill another episode devoted to songs named after women.

Once Upon a Main Street

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amelia Lewis (Vanessa Lachey) is trying to buy an available storefront, planning to open a year-round Christmas shop, but runs into a conflict when she discovers that Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) also has a bid on the property. Both Amelia and Vic try to convince the seller (Patrick Duffy) to sell his space to them, which leads to a battle to win him over. Can they put aside their differences for the greater good of the town?

Cary Grant Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor Cary Grant is at his dashing best in two romantic comedy classics airing back-to-back this evening. First, in Stanley Donen’s Indiscreet (1958), Grant costars with Ingrid Bergman in a tale about an actress who has given up on love until she meets an attractive banker and begins a flirtation with him, even though he’s already married … or is he? Grant and Bergman both earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances. Then, in the Oscar-nominated That Touch of Mink (1962), attraction develops between a suave businessman (Grant) and a young woman (Doris Day), but he only wants a fling, while she is determined to save herself for marriage.

Rock Legends: “Chicago Blues”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Take a look at three iconic musicians who helped make the Windy City a hub for blues performers and establish the Chicago blues sound: Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.

Candy Land: “Carnival Exhibits”

Food Network, 9pm

Host Kristin Chenoweth presents the remaining teams with the challenge to create a Candy Land carnival exhibit that delights the citizens of their chosen land. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira decide which team’s exhibit doesn’t measure up.

A Year in Music: “1981”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

Host Lzzy Hale dives into the start of a new decade, 1981, the year a pop princess gets physical and the second British Invasion hits the radio. Hale also discusses the year’s come-ups and the come-downs as the world watches the first of many royal weddings.

Buddy vs. Christmas: “Toys, Toys, Toys”

Food Network, 10pm

Buddy Valastro competes against Lego artists and brothers Corey and Travis Samuels in building an incredible, unique toy. To impress judges Jason Chatfield and Courtney Quinn, Buddy’s team creates an adult-size drivable elf sleigh cake as they take on the Lego team’s life-size action figure.

Fargo

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Year 4 of FX’s Fargo crime drama anthology series comes to a close with the season finale episode “Storia Americana.”

Modern Warriors

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth hosts this one-hour special featuring Hegseth, an Army veteran, joined by a panel of veterans including retired U.S. Army Capt. Chad Fleming, Sgt. Nick Irving and retired U.S. Marine and FOX News contributor Johnny Joey Jones, as they return for one day only to their previous job, the profession of arms. This week, Hegseth’s latest book Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes, inspired by the program, debuted at No. 2 on Amazon’s Best Seller List. The director’s cut of the special is now available on FNC’s on-demand streaming service, FOX Nation.

Monday, Nov. 30

The Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC, 8pm

Returning for a third iteration, The Disney Holiday Singalong will feature more music and magic just in time for the holidays. The one-hour festive musical event will feature star-studded performances, animated onscreen lyrics, more favorite Disney melodies and classic holiday songs.

NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia

ESPN, 8pm Live

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks duel with Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in this Monday Night Football matchup at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The Christmas Listing

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) is an uptight, hardworking real estate agent who has lost her Christmas spirit. When she’s left to spend five days at a Christmas inn with her business competitor, Chad Everest (Travis Burns), in order to win over the badly needed listing, she discovers that they have more in common than they thought.

Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Shelley in the ’70s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s monthlong Monday night tribute to legendary actress Shelley Winters concludes tonight with several films she made during the 1970s — a decade during which she continued going strong with dramatic roles while also delivering campier performances in some exploitation films, for which she is also lovingly remembered. First up, Winters stars in the disaster movie classic The Poseidon Adventure (1972), giving a performance that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination and the only Golden Globe win of her career. Also tonight: the comedy/drama/Western Flap (1970); the horror film What’s the Matter With Helen? (1971), which also stars Debbie Reynolds; the 1973 romantic comedy/drama Blume in Love; Roger Corman’s low-budget film loosely based on Ma Barker, Bloody Mama (1970), with Winters in the title role; and the 1973 “blaxploitation” classic Cleopatra Jones, with Winters as an evil drug lord.

CMA Country Christmas

ABC, 9pm

Returning for its 11th year and filmed in Nashville, this special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Netflix

This is a heartwarming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it is a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Netflix

New Series!

This new installment of the documentary series The Movies That Made Us takes an in-depth look at two iconic holiday movies — Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas — through behind-the-scenes footage and cast and crew interviews.

Zero Hour!

TCM, 1:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Fans of the classic 1980 comedy Airplane! will enjoy, if they haven’t already, this 1957 drama. Airplane! is basically a shot-for-shot parody of Zero Hour! at many points, and those familiar with the comedy will recognize some of its character types and/or names (like Dana Andrews’ Ted Stryker), its plot and stretches of dialogue in Zero Hour! The screenplay for the drama was written by Arthur Hailey, who also wrote the novel Airport, which inspired several of the ’70s disaster films that were also spoofed in Airplane! While meant to be serious, Zero Hour! can’t really escape its association with Airplane!, and that makes it a unique watch. Even for those unfamiliar with the comedy, the heightened melodrama and some over-the-top plot elements of Zero Hour! make it a bit humorous in its own right, and it’s tempting to want to go back and say to the creators of the film, “Surely, you can’t be serious.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

The longest-running holiday special in television history returns as Rudolph and his friends — Hermey the elf, Yukon Cornelius and others — save Christmas in this classic Rankin/Bass special featuring the voice of legendary performer Burl Ives.

Fixer to Fabulous: “Old Dojo to Modern Mojo”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple bought a karate studio as an investment property but when life threw them a curveball, they decided to downsize. With Dave and Jenny’s help, they want to transform the commercial space into a home complete with industrial and modern charm.

The Witmans

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In 1998, 13-year-old Greg Witman stepped off the school bus. Eleven minutes later, Greg’s older brother, 15-year-old Zach, frantically called 911 to report that he had found Greg lying in a pool of blood. Zach was taken into custody as the police’s only lead in Greg’s murder, and what followed is a harrowing decades-long journey of one family trapped in tragedy. The harsh realities of the United States sentencing its children to life in prison without parole are exposed in this two-hour documentary that explores the intricacies and evolution of juvenile incarceration. It’s a haunting story told intimately through the eyes of two parents on a 20-year odyssey to free their last surviving child.

Our OWN Christmas

OWN, 9pm

Hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, this one-hour special will feature uplifting holiday moments and surprise acts of giving, as well as festive performances by iconic gospel singers Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Le’Andria Johnson, legendary award-winning gospel group the Clark Sisters, and many more.

Transplant: “Orphans”

NBC, 10pm

Bash (Hamza Haq) finds himself connecting with an unlikely patient, while Mags (Laurence Leboeuf) strives to find balance in her life. Meanwhile, Theo (Jim Watson) has a difficult discussion with his wife, Melissa (Charlotte Legault), and June (Ayisha Issa) attempts to connect with a closed-off teenage patient.

Welcome to Plathville: “Open to Falling in Love”

TLC, 10pm

Ethan and Olivia realize that in order to save their marriage and sanity, they need to move farther away from Kim and Barry. Also, Moriah’s relationship with Max is in jeopardy, and Micah faces financial stress after he wrecks his car on the eve of a hot date.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

The Goldbergs: “Hanukkah on the Seas”

ABC, 8pm

Pop-Pop (Judd Hirsch) surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada. Meanwhile, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) stirs up holiday trouble at home.

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

NBC, 8pm Live

NBC will again cover the long-running annual kickoff to the holiday season in New York City with the iconic tree-lighting at Rockefeller Center.

TCM Spotlight: Bernard Herrmann: “Herrmann Comes to Hollywood”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann will be the focus of Turner Classic Movies’ spotlight on most Wednesdays this month (aside from Christmas week). Herrmann’s famous scores will be heard in a variety of films grouped according to themes. Tonight’s focus is on the composer’s roughly first decade of work, and includes the first two films he scored, in 1941, for which he had immediate success at only about the age of 30 — Citizen Kane, which earned Herrmann an Oscar nomination, and The Devil and Daniel Webster (a.k.a. All That Money Can Buy), which won him an Oscar. Also tonight: Jane Eyre (1944), The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) and On Dangerous Ground (1951).

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Bigfoot the Bold, Tormented by the Dead and More”

Travel Channel, 8pm

A brazen Bigfoot appears in front of shocked witnesses in Oregon; two UFOs put on a show in the skies above England; spirits harass a security guard at a Savannah cemetery; a fleet of UFOs stuns onlookers in Portland; and more.

American Housewife: “Kids These Days”

ABC, 8:30

Katie (Katy Mixon) pushes Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) to take a risk and try an activity outside their comfort zone in order to create new content for her mommy vlog. Meanwhile, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is convinced taking performance-enhancing drugs will help him ace his SATs.

Sistas: “When I Get Home”

BET, 9pm

Andi (KJ Smith) is uncomfortable with Gary’s (Chido Nwokocha) latest actions. Meanwhile, Sabrina (Novi Brown) gives Maurice (Brian Jordan Jr.) some advice to assist with his new troubles and Zac (Devale Ellis) is confused by a coworker’s advances.

SEAL Team

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

SEAL Team returns with a two-episode Season 4 premiere. Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture terrorist leader Al-Hazred in “God of War.” Then in “Forever War,” Bravo Team goes underground to search for Al-Hazred through booby-trapped tunnels.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Honoring Lola”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple moved to Las Vegas with their kids and her mom, but the chance to live together was cut short when her mom passed away. After taking time to heal, they ask Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate multiple rooms so they can start over in their dream home.

Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller

Nat Geo, 9pm

New Series!

In this eight-part docuseries, journalist Mariana van Zeller explores the inner workings of smuggling networks as she journeys inside the most dangerous black markets on the planet. The series premieres with two back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Scams,” van Zeller travels from Jamaica to Israel to pursue some of the biggest phone, lottery and financial scammers in the world, and learns why Americans are the perfect targets. Then, in “Fentanyl,” van Zeller investigates the new bosses, new routes and American communities paying the price for the next wave of fentanyl, which has worsened the country’s deadly drug crisis and transformed the black market.

black-ish: “Compton Around the Christmas Tree”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) realizes he’s out of touch with his roots after Junior (Marcus Scribner) claims he’s turned into a “valley dad,” so he takes the family to his hometown of Compton. Meanwhile, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to teach Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton for Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Netflix

When Barry the Berry Bear doesn’t show up to deliver the traditional Blunderberry Cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve, the Fix-It Force kicks it into high gear to save the town’s most magical holiday.

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem/Just Another Christmas

Netflix

Original Film!

In this original film from Brazil, after taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge (Leandro Hassum) blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. He soon realizes that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: The Atomic Age

TCM, beginning at 7:30am

Catch a Classic!

The world’s entry into the era of nuclear weapons beginning with the dropping of atomic bombs during World War II caused a great deal of anxiety. Those fears, as well as other topics related to the new atomic age, were reflected in films beginning in the 1950s, including the titles seen on Turner Classic Movies this morning and afternoon. First is Above and Beyond, a 1952 film that is part drama and docudrama as it relates the events of the Hiroshima bombing. Next is the classic film noir D.O.A. (1950) — with plot elements involving stolen iridium and a radioactive isotope — followed by World Without End (1956), where astronauts find themselves transported to a future Earth decimated after an atomic war. The rest of the day features great examples of the most famous film genre of the early atomic age, the giant atomic monster movie: Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958), Godzilla (1954), Them! (1954) and It Came From Beneath the Sea (1955).

Station 19: “We Are Family”

ABC, 8pm

The future of Sullivan’s (Boris Kodjoe) career hangs in the balance as his disciplinary hearing gets underway, and Ben (Jason George), Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), Emmett Dixon (Lachlan Buchanan) and former Fire Chief Dixon (Pat Healy) are called to testify. Meanwhile, the crew investigates an electrical fire at a neglected apartment building that serves as the home and performance space for some of Seattle’s most prominent drag queens.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Billy Gibbons”

AXS TV, 8pm

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons teams up with host Daryl Hall to perform hit songs like “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments

The CW, 8pm

This one-hour special celebrates the annual show’s 25th anniversary by taking a look back on performances and special backstage moments from years past.

Flipping Across America: “Small Houses, Big Flips”

HGTV, 8pm

In the blue corner, we have Ken and Anita Corsini (Flip or Flop Atlanta) in Atlanta. They’re taking on a small house with warped floors and ceilings. And in the red corner, Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins (Flip or Flop Nashville) in Nashville are flipping a cramped cottage with issues of its own. These places were purchased at a similar price, and both are small houses with big problems. Will the market make a difference in what team gets the most bang for their buck?

Grey’s Anatomy: “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

ABC, 9pm

Owen (Kevin McKidd) faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined. Meanwhile, Koracick (Greg Germann) begins to go stir crazy; and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s (Anthony Hill) background.

A Million Little Things: “Writings on the Wall”

ABC, 10pm

Katherine (Grace Park) and Theo (Tristan Byon) learn to adapt to their new life after Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident. Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) grow distant as Rome suppresses his anger over the failed adoption. Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) struggles with having a date at the house while the kids are away. Maggie (Allison Miller) unexpectedly bonds with her new roommate as Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) navigates trying to stay friends with her while building his relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima).

Star Trek: Discovery: “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue with “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum” (a Latin phrase meaning “If you want peace, prepare for war”). The USS Discovery is tasked with a high-priority mission on the planet Pahvo to learn the science behind the Klingons’ cloaking technology.

Rocket Around the Xmas Tree

Discovery Channel, 10pm

New Series!

Get your mistletoe missiles, catapulting candy canes and sky-rocketing snowmen ready! Discovery kicks off the holidays in tree-mendous style with this explosive holiday-themed rocket competition. Teams of daredevils compete in a series of explosive contests to determine who can take their holiday cheer to new heights and walk away with the coveted “Golden Rocket-Tree Topper” trophy. Hosted by YouTube star and science aficionado Nick Uhas, these teams of super-sonic rocketeers, ranging from thrill-seeking amateurs to aerospace engineers, will put their unique backgrounds and skill sets to the test as they take on these supercharged challenges and give 2020 the explosive send-off it deserves.

The Holzer Files: “Blood in the Water”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Famed ghost hunter Hans Holzer heard stories of paranormal activity taking place in Staten Island’s historic Conference House, a site famous for peace but with a dark and bloody past. After generations of people reported noises, murmurs, moans and pleas, Hans conducted two investigations. Mediums sensed the murder of a young woman on the staircase by an imposing man from the American Revolution, and Holzer felt there was more to the case. Now, when Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman return, the spirits guide them to the water’s edge, where a terrible truth awaits.

Friday, Dec. 4

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Netflix

George and Harold love Christmas, but they feel like it could use some upgrades. So they make a comic about a new version of the holiday: Blissmas. For example, instead of red bows — laser shows; instead of decorating trees — creating tree-bots. The boys take Melvin’s time toad back to convince Santa to incorporate some of their ideas into the holiday, but they come back to the present to find that their plan didn’t work quite how they’d hoped, and they realize they need to help Santa remember the true meaning of Christmas before it’s gone forever.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Netflix

Season Premiere!

’Tis the season — Season 3, to be specific — for eight returning bakers to vie for the holiday crown as they race to make wondrous winter treats.

Leyla Everlasting

Netflix

Original Film!

In this dark comedy from Turkey, Adem (Haluk Bilginer) decides to end his 20-year marriage to Leyla (Demet Akbag) for his gorgeous mistress Nergis (Elcin Sangu). But it seems that it is nearly impossible to get rid of Leyla naturally, and if Adem doesn’t find a solution, his forbidden lover will slip through his fingers very soon. Besides his love life, Adem also has to deal with Mr. Mahdum (Firat Tanis) — who is after Adem’s antique handwritten manuscript — and his jealous lawyer Greed (Alican Yucesoy).

Mank

Netflix

Original Film!

David Fincher (Seven, The Social Network) directed this biographical drama from a script written by his father, Jack Fincher, in the 1990s, before his passing in 2003. The plot centers around legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and his battles with filmmaker Orson Welles (Tom Burke) over screen credit for the classic 1941 film Citizen Kane. Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and Arliss Howard also star.

Selena: The Series

Netflix

New Series!

This scripted series dramatizes the life of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the beloved Mexican-American Tejano singer who was a massive worldwide star before she was fatally shot in 1995 at age 23. The nine-episode series, made with the participation and authorization of the Quintanilla family, stars Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) as the late singer, with Madison Taylor Baez portraying her as a child. The first part of the series drops today, with the second part coming at a later date.

Gremlins

AMC, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg executive produced this fun 1984 Joe Dante-directed film that features monstrous mayhem amid a snowy holiday setting (some fans consider it an unorthodox Christmas movie). The dark comedy/horror film finds the quaint, Norman Rockwell-esque small town of Kingston Falls having its Yuletide season ruined when it comes under siege by a horde of lethally mischievous little creatures who are inadvertently spawned from the cute, friendly and mysterious pet “mogwai” that a father gives his son as an ill-advised Christmas present. Zach Galligan and Phoebe Cates lead the cast; composer Jerry Goldsmith provided the thrilling musical score, including the rollicking “Gremlin Rag” theme for the critters.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

Cousins from Houston, Texas, prove it’s go big or go home with their line of giant, inflatable holiday ornaments. A husband and wife from Normal, Illinois, have come up with a solution for his lingering in the bathroom. An entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, Utah, shares his unique way to shred on the slopes, while an entrepreneur from Windham, New Hampshire, alerts the Sharks to a safety hazard for kids in the winter.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Lucas Till is back as MacGyver in Season 5 of the action crime drama. In the premiere episode “Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness,” Mac and his team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade Greatest Moments

The CW, 8pm

This special will highlight all the greatest and most special moments of the past parades.

My Lottery Dream Home: “Mountain High Dreams”

HGTV, 8pm

It’s not always a lottery ticket that leads to an unexpected windfall. When Florida couple Rick and Alicia received an inheritance from a long-lost great uncle, they suddenly found themselves $900,000 richer. Now they’re headed to the mountains of Blue Ridge, Georgia, to buy the perfect vacation home for their family. But while Alicia has set a budget of $400,000 to $600,000, Rick has other ideas. He’s keen to find something with a spectacular view, and in Blue Ridge, that won’t come cheap. Can David Bromstad help Rick convince Alicia to blow the budget on an incredible vacation home?

Too Close for Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Hayley (Jessica Lowndes) accepts an invitation to spend Christmas with her sister’s new in-laws, her seemingly perfect holiday takes a turn when Luke (Chad Michael Murray), Hayley’s brother-in-law’s brother, unexpectedly shows up. Still harboring a grudge against Luke for ending her last relationship, Hayley reluctantly spends time with Luke and slowly realizes she may have been too quick to judge him.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are back on the case in Hawaii as Season 3 begins. In the premiere episode “Double Jeopardy,” the team is caught in a plot for revenge when they’re hired to find a missing person.

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown: “A Tiny Dickens Christmas”

HGTV, 9pm

Three new teams of the nation’s top designers and renovators, with Tony Award-winning actor James Monroe Iglehart as host, will compete to create unbelievable Charles Dickens Christmas-themed masterpieces from scratch in the ultimate building battle. They are competing for a chance to win a prize worth $50,000 and a supersized design surprise!

American Masters: “Keith Haring: Street Art Boy”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the definitive story of international art sensation Keith Haring, who blazed a trail through the art scene of ’80s New York and revolutionized the worlds of pop culture and fine art. The film features previously unheard interviews with Haring.

Macho: The Hector Camacho Story

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary offers an unflinching look at the remarkable life, storied career and unsolved murder of one of boxing’s greatest showmen and debuts on Showtime two weeks after the eighth anniversary of Camacho’s fatal shooting in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The film celebrates Camacho’s boxing skills and delves into the legendary fighter’s troubled mind and spirit, his battle with addiction, and the inner turmoil that ultimately led to his demise — a mysterious double homicide on a roadside in November 2012.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Follow Frank (Tom Selleck), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and the rest of the Reagan family as they work to protect and serve the people of New York City in Season 11 of the police drama. Frank is challenged by City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (returning guest star Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality in the premiere episode “Triumph Over Trauma.”

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

In “Winter Is Coming,” Martha prepares the farm for the frigid season ahead, all the while eager to leave the crazy year of 2020 behind. Then, Martha teaches Drew Barrymore and Leslie Odom Jr. how to ring in the new year. In the next episode, “New Year, New Garden,” everyone stocks up on champagne to usher in the new year, and Martha plants and prepares nothing but healthy foods in order to start 2021 off right. Then, Martha, Lauren Conrad, Post Malone and DJ Khaled all reflect on the dour 2020, but whistle a different tune as they look ahead to the future.

King Solomon’s Mines

TCM, 11:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Deborah Kerr and Stewart Granger headline this 1950 old-school adventure classic based on H. Rider Haggard’s novel. The plot finds Elizabeth Curtis (Kerr) hiring thrill-seeking explorer Allan Quatermain (Granger) when her husband goes missing in Africa during a diamond expedition. Enticed by the hefty payday, Quatermain accepts the ill-fated assignment, and the pair embark on a grueling journey, despite the fact that no other expeditions have ever returned from the uncharted territory. Fighting off wild beasts and tribal natives, the two begin falling in love. Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, the film won two, for its cinematography and its editing.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Detention: The Series

Netflix

New Series!

This Chinese-language thriller is based on a popular Taiwanese adventure game. At a high school in the 1990s, transfer student Yunxiang Liu (Lingwei Lee) accidentally steps into the forbidden area on the campus and encounters the ghost of Ruixin Fang (Ning Han). Fang later unveils the hidden history and trauma of how a group of young students and teachers were persecuted as they fought for freedom during Taiwan’s White Terror era of authoritarianism from 1949-87. Their stories keep coming back to the school like haunting nightmares.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Netflix

Mandy Mail must deliver a load of late Christmas letters to the North Pole, then all the trains join in to help Santa deliver the presents during a big storm.

Rankin/Bass Animagic Weekend

AMC, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Today and tomorrow, enjoy several hours each day of classic and beloved stop-motion-animated TV holiday specials from famed producers Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass. Throughout the weekend, you can enjoy The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974), Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976), Jack Frost (1979), Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979), Pinocchio’s Christmas (1980), The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus (1985) and more.

College Basketball: Gonzaga vs. Baylor

CBS, 1pm Live

Two of college basketball’s elite teams meet at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as the Baylor Bears take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a nonconference contest on CBS.

Hannibal Lecter Triple Feature

HDNet Movies, beginning at 4:45pm

Enjoy back-to-back-to-back thrillers featuring Anthony Hopkins in each of his performances as infamous serial killer Hannibal Lecter. The marathon begins with 2002’s Red Dragon; continues with Hopkins’ iconic and chilling first turn as Lecter, his Best Actor Oscar-winning performance in 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs; and concludes with Hannibal (2001).

Baby Chimp Rescue

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

In Liberia, West Africa, Jim and Jenny Desmond operate a sanctuary for young orphaned chimpanzees rescued from the illegal pet trade. This three-part series follows the Desmonds as they prepare the chimps for life in the wild by teaching them essential physical and social skills. In the premiere episode, “Miracles Can Happen,” the Desmonds rescue a chimp named Miracle and introduce her to life at their facility.

Kid of the Year

CBS & Nickelodeon, 8pm

Trevor Noah hosts this special featuring the top five finalists for the first ever Kid of the Year honor, a multiplatform initiative recognizing extraordinary young leaders who are making a positive impact in their communities. Kristen Bell, Simone Biles, Brie Larson, Zachary Levi and Russell Westbrook are among the celebrity guests.

Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

As Michelle’s (Holly Robinson Peete) wedding approaches, Hannah (Rukiya Bernard) steps up to help finish the launch of the new Evergreen museum while questioning her relationship and future with Elliot (Antonio Cayonne). Also stars Colin Lawrence and Barbara Niven.

Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When college sweethearts Corinne (Kyla Pratt) and Rob (Brooks Darnell) get opportunities on opposite sides of the world, they decide to part ways and meet again in two years on Christmas Eve to see if they are really meant to be. However, when one shows up and the other doesn’t, the fate of their romance seems to have reached the end. Many years later, the two end up bumping into one another when they are both hired to help bring together a Christmas Eve wedding. With many questions left unanswered, they are about to embark on a journey filled with romance and magic, just in time for Christmas Eve.

Secrets in the Snow

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

Christina (Aubrey Reynolds) is looking forward to going to the wintry countryside with her new boyfriend, Ted (Travis Caldwell), and meeting his family for the first time. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Christina is quickly brought into Ted’s family drama surrounding the mysterious death of his older brother, Paul. After learning Paul’s death may not have been accidental, Christina begins to wonder if his killer is someone close to home.

Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change

CBS, 9pm

This one-hour charity benefit concert special originating from venues in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville features performers from a wide variety of musical genres. Actor/musician Kevin Bacon and hip-hop star Eve host.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “The Escape of John Wilkes Booth”

History, 9pm

It has long been believed that 12 days after the assassination of President Lincoln, John Wilkes Booth suffered a fatal gunshot wound while resisting arrest for the crime. Today, surviving members of the Booth family believe he faked his death, reunited with his wife, remarried under an assumed name and eventually revealed his true identity in a series of clues. Investigators now have access to 60 boxes of materials at Harvard University that could speak to the mystery, and for the first time, use DNA to address the question.

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

World-renowned paranormal investigator Jason Hawes uncovers the world’s most horrifying haunts in this series. In tonight’s premiere, Hawes uncovers haunted ruins including an abandoned amusement park, a sinister grain silo and a long-shuttered subterranean factory forever stalked by restless spirits and malevolent creatures.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

In this movie from executive producer Blake Shelton, five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Stephen Huszar), Sarah (Lacey Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.