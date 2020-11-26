Thursday, Nov. 26: The Show Goes On: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC

Peter Kramer/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC, 9am Live

The annual tradition returns despite the pandemic, with the parade’s organizers saying, “We’ve reimagined our celebration to kick off the holidays safely.” Tune in for larger-than-life balloons, dazzling floats, big stars and, of course, Santa Claus.

Christmas in the Rockies

FOX Nation

Original Film!

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s on demand subscription-based streaming service, debuts its first holiday-themed original scripted movie, Christmas in the Rockies, which follows the journey of Katie Jolly, a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and the family business, Jolly Lumber, behind for a career in New York City. Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father’s sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber’s looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition. During the film, FOX & Friends cohosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt make cameo appearances as Jolly Lumber customers, ending with an invitation for Katie to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City. The film is exclusive to FOX Nation in the United States on video on demand until November 2021. In addition to “Christmas in the Rockies,” FOX Nation has acquired the rights to additional Christmas movies including Christmas on the Range and Christmas on the Coast, both currently available on FOX Nation.

The National Dog Show

NBC, 12pm

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia followed state and local pandemic guidelines to hold its annual all-breed dog show in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This single, two-day event took place Nov. 14-15 and was recorded for this presentation. John O’Hurley returns as host, and is again joined by expert analyst David Frei and NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo. Last year, a 2-year-old male bulldog named Thor topped the 2,000-dog field to take home the Best in Show title. Three new breeds will be on hand at the show this year: the barbet (Sporting Group), the dogo Argentino (Working Group) and the Belgian Laekenois (Herding Group).

NFL Football

CBS & FOX, beginning at 12:30pm Live

The NFL on Thanksgiving tradition continues with two Turkey Day games: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (CBS) and Washington at Dallas Cowboys (FOX). The previously scheduled Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers primetime game on NBC has been postponed until Sunday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

ABC, 8pm

Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”

The Masked Singer: “The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining Group C contestants compete for the final two spots in the Super Six in the special Thanksgiving episode “The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks.”

Christmas by Starlight

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Annie (Kimberley Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, the Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Paul Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: He’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week “appearing” as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

24-Hour Hitchcock-a-Thon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Fans of legendary thrillers will be grateful to Turner Classic Movies this Thanksgiving when the network airs 12 films — airing over 24 hours starting tonight and continuing until tomorrow night — from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock. The full lineup, in order, includes: Rear Window (1954), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), The Birds (1963), Psycho (1960), Rope (1948), The Lady Vanishes (1938), Strangers on a Train (1951), Saboteur (1942), Torn Curtain (1966), Marnie (1964), The Trouble With Harry (1955) and Shadow of a Doubt (1943).

Toy Story That Time Forgot

ABC, 8:30pm

Pixar Animation Studios’ special for television features everyone’s favorite characters from the Toy Story films. During a post-Christmas play date, the gang finds themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turns out to be dangerously delusional. It’s all up to Trixie the triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie’s room.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

ABC, 9pm

Kicking off the holiday season on ABC for its fifth consecutive year, this magical celebration on Thanksgiving night features a look back on spectacular celebrity musical performances among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Taye Diggs and DeRay Davis are guest panelists with Rick Springfield as the musical superstar guest in this new episode.

The Holzer Files: “Edge of the Veil”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer had a lifelong obsession with Rockland County, New York, the site of his first case. Half a century later, the team attempts to decode the region’s rampant paranormal activity. Does it stem from a Revolutionary War past, or something far more sinister?

Friday, Nov. 27

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Netflix

From Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, comes this documentary that spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Netflix

When a snowplow who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in the Carsons’ yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

Sugar Rush Christmas

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The competition series returns to challenge more bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

ABC, 8pm

In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin/Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 8pm

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.

Five Star Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Bethany Joy Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Victor Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.

Dear Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Quite the cast comes together for this holiday romance, including Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince and Nicky Whelan. Also look for cameos by Jamie and Doug Hehner (Married at First Sight), and Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill). The film follows the story of a popular podcaster (Hart), who shares true stories of holiday romance with her listeners. While the outside world and her listeners everywhere see her as an expert on romance, she’s never truly experienced a romance of her own until now.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Turner Classic Movies’ last Friday night of bringing you to the circus, enjoy the following films: 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964), director George Pal’s effects-filled fantasy featuring Tony Randall in multiple roles, including the titular head of a magic traveling circus; Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962), the Oscar-nominated adaptation of the big top-themed stage musical, starring Doris Day and boasting choreography by Busby Berkeley; and At the Circus, the 1939 comedy in which the Marx Brothers help save a circus from bankruptcy.

Marvel Marathon

Syfy, 9pm

Starting with tonight’s airing of Doctor Strange (2016), Syfy will air blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at various times over this Thanksgiving weekend. Also featured will be Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017) and Ant-Man (2015). Check listings for times.

Great Performances: “Lea Salonga in Concert”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a concert from the Sydney Opera House performed by the internationally acclaimed singer Lea Salonga and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra featuring selections from her Broadway career, as well as hits from the animated movie blockbusters Aladdin and Mulan.

UFOs in Alaska

Travel Channel, 9pm

This special episode of The Alaska Triangle looks at compelling evidence — from an alleged alien base hidden beneath a mountain to a UFO pursuing a Boeing 747 — that suggests extraterrestrials have landed in the infamous Alaska Triangle.

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

In back-to back episodes, it’s the holiday season, and Martha is decking the halls with her homemade garland, wreaths and menorahs. Then, Christmas comes early for Derek Hough, as well as Martha’s neighbor, Denis Leary, who receives a special delivery. Then, Martha continues to spread Christmas cheer for Jamie Lee Curtis, Hoda Kotb, Ice T and Coco.

How to With John Wilson

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of documentarian John Wilson’s journeys through New York City concludes with “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto,” in which Wilson thanks his landlady by attempting to prepare her favorite dish.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Christmas Waltz

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After Avery’s (Lacey Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Will Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

Robbie the Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

CBS airs two Robbie the Reindeer animated holiday specials tonight, beginning with “Hooves of Fire,” in which Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) competes against Blitzen (voice of Hugh Grant) in the Reindeer Races for a position on Santa’s sleigh team. Then in “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” Robbie must stop Blitzen from creating a Reindeer World theme park.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Lifetime’s first Christmas sequel to last year’s hit movie Merry Liddle Christmas once again follows Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland), as she and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest.

Finding My Daughter

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Ashley (Cristina Rosato) was 16, she had to give up her newborn daughter for adoption but always wondered what happened to her. Eighteen years later she receives a letter from Brittany (Megan Best) requesting to meet her birth mother. Delighted and a little anxious, Ashley sets out to meet her daughter, but by the time she arrives in her small hometown, Brittany has vanished. The only people willing to help her are Scott (Kyle Cassie), owner of the local bookstore, and Jake (Jesse Hutch), Ashley’s old high school boyfriend and the town sheriff. As Jake helps Ashley search for Brittany, they discover that they still have feelings for each other, but their new relationship is strained after Jake uncovers a long-hidden secret. Putting her trust into the wrong person, Ashley must fight to reunite with her daughter and see Jake again.

Parisian Painters

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The art scene in the City of Light is the focus of two iconic films airing back-to-back tonight. First up is An American in Paris (1951), the classic musical directed by Vincente Minnelli and choreographed by Gene Kelly, who stars alongside Leslie Caron in her film debut. The film was inspired by George Gershwin’s 1928 orchestral work of the same name, and most of its songs also come from George and Ira Gershwin. The brilliantly colorful and fun film won six of the eight Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and an honorary Oscar to Kelly for his achievements in choreography. Tonight’s second film is Moulin Rouge (1952), director/cowriter John Huston’s look at 19th-century artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (José Ferrer). The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Ferrer, and won two, for its art direction and costume design.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton’s Ice Ship”

History, 9pm

In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton led an expedition to Antarctica, but soon after arrival, his ship — the Endurance — was destroyed by shifting glaciers. Shackleton was then tasked with leading his 27 men across the tundra on an epic struggle for survival. Shackleton’s battle against the odds and his unfailing commitment to bring all his men out alive turned him into a legend. But the Endurance has remained lost for over a century, and its final resting ground remains one of the greatest polar mysteries. This episode follows a new, groundbreaking expedition heading back into the frozen seas to hunt down the last piece of the story: Shackleton’s lost ship. Can they break through the ice and locate this holy grail of shipwrecks?

The Story of Santa Claus

CBS, 9pm

This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry, and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

USS Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

Maddie (Jen Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Trevor Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Happy Holiday!

Netflix

It’s winter in the big city, and everyone is excited to celebrate the holidays. When Poppy decides to throw a holiday party for Sully, the Wonderoos learn that there are lots of different holidays and ways to celebrate.

Disney Prep & Landing

ABC, 7pm

Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn’t receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

ABC, 7:30pm

The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.

If I Only Had Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Candace Cameron Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Warren Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

Holiday Wars: “Critter Christmas”

Food Network, 8pm

Host Raven-Symoné asks the four remaining teams of cake and sugar artists to create the most over-the-top, crazy visions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom. Shinmin Li and Erin Acevedo judge these wild critter holiday parties.

The Top Ten Revealed: “More Songs Named After Women”

AXS TV, 8pm

Rock music has been filled with ballads and odes to women, with more than enough material for this countdown series to fill another episode devoted to songs named after women.

Once Upon a Main Street

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amelia Lewis (Vanessa Lachey) is trying to buy an available storefront, planning to open a year-round Christmas shop, but runs into a conflict when she discovers that Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) also has a bid on the property. Both Amelia and Vic try to convince the seller (Patrick Duffy) to sell his space to them, which leads to a battle to win him over. Can they put aside their differences for the greater good of the town?

Cary Grant Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor Cary Grant is at his dashing best in two romantic comedy classics airing back-to-back this evening. First, in Stanley Donen’s Indiscreet (1958), Grant costars with Ingrid Bergman in a tale about an actress who has given up on love until she meets an attractive banker and begins a flirtation with him, even though he’s already married … or is he? Grant and Bergman both earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances. Then, in the Oscar-nominated That Touch of Mink (1962), attraction develops between a suave businessman (Grant) and a young woman (Doris Day), but he only wants a fling, while she is determined to save herself for marriage.

Rock Legends: “Chicago Blues”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Take a look at three iconic musicians who helped make the Windy City a hub for blues performers and establish the Chicago blues sound: Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.

Candy Land: “Carnival Exhibits”

Food Network, 9pm

Host Kristin Chenoweth presents the remaining teams with the challenge to create a Candy Land carnival exhibit that delights the citizens of their chosen land. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira decide which team’s exhibit doesn’t measure up.

A Year in Music: “1981”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

Host Lzzy Hale dives into the start of a new decade, 1981, the year a pop princess gets physical and the second British Invasion hits the radio. Hale also discusses the year’s come-ups and the come-downs as the world watches the first of many royal weddings.

Buddy vs. Christmas: “Toys, Toys, Toys”

Food Network, 10pm

Buddy Valastro competes against Lego artists and brothers Corey and Travis Samuels in building an incredible, unique toy. To impress judges Jason Chatfield and Courtney Quinn, Buddy’s team creates an adult-size drivable elf sleigh cake as they take on the Lego team’s life-size action figure.

Fargo

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Year 4 of FX’s Fargo crime drama anthology series comes to a close with the season finale episode “Storia Americana.”

Modern Warriors

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX & Friends Weekend cohost Pete Hegseth hosts this one-hour special featuring Hegseth, an Army veteran, joined by a panel of veterans including retired U.S. Army Capt. Chad Fleming, Sgt. Nick Irving and retired U.S. Marine and FOX News contributor Johnny Joey Jones, as they return for one day only to their previous job, the profession of arms. This week, Hegseth’s latest book Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes, inspired by the program, debuted at No. 2 on Amazon’s Best Seller List. The director’s cut of the special is now available on FNC’s on-demand streaming service, FOX Nation.

Monday, Nov. 30

The Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC, 8pm

Returning for a third iteration, The Disney Holiday Singalong will feature more music and magic just in time for the holidays. The one-hour festive musical event will feature star-studded performances, animated onscreen lyrics, more favorite Disney melodies and classic holiday songs.

NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia

ESPN, 8pm Live

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks duel with Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in this Monday Night Football matchup at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The Christmas Listing

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) is an uptight, hardworking real estate agent who has lost her Christmas spirit. When she’s left to spend five days at a Christmas inn with her business competitor, Chad Everest (Travis Burns), in order to win over the badly needed listing, she discovers that they have more in common than they thought.

Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Shelley in the ’70s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s monthlong Monday night tribute to legendary actress Shelley Winters concludes tonight with several films she made during the 1970s — a decade during which she continued going strong with dramatic roles while also delivering campier performances in some exploitation films, for which she is also lovingly remembered. First up, Winters stars in the disaster movie classic The Poseidon Adventure (1972), giving a performance that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination and the only Golden Globe win of her career. Also tonight: the comedy/drama/Western Flap (1970); the horror film What’s the Matter With Helen? (1971), which also stars Debbie Reynolds; the 1973 romantic comedy/drama Blume in Love; Roger Corman’s low-budget film loosely based on Ma Barker, Bloody Mama (1970), with Winters in the title role; and the 1973 “blaxploitation” classic Cleopatra Jones, with Winters as an evil drug lord.

CMA Country Christmas

ABC, 9pm

Returning for its 11th year and filmed in Nashville, this special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.