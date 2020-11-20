FX

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 20

The New York Times Presents: “The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter”

FX, 10pm

From the newspaper of record: The docuseries investigates how a 17-year-old from Florida allegedly posed as a Twitter employee and masterminded last summer’s lucrative, high-profile hack of celebrity accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West and Barack Obama.

Alien Xmas

Netflix

Original Film!

In this fun film for the whole family, when a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Animaniacs

Hulu

New Series!

Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer of this brand-new version of the iconic 1993-98 cartoon series.

Marvel’s 616

Disney+

New Series!

This documentary anthology series explores Marvel Comics’ rich legacy.

The Pack

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Lindsey Vonn hosts this competition featuring 12 teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure.

The Real Right Stuff

Disney+

This companion piece to the scripted Disney+ series The Right Stuff (which debuts its first season finale today) looks back at the space race.

Small Axe

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Oscar winner Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) anthology series is based on the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) lashes out at Julian (William deVry). Laura (Genie Francis) advises Lulu (Emme Rylan) to take her time. Jason (Steve Burton) spends quality time with Danny (Porter Fasullo). Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) catch up at the gym. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has a revelation.

College Football: Syracuse at Louisville

ESPN, 7pm Live

Friday night college football on ESPN has the Syracuse Orange at the Louisville Cardinals.

Patriot Awards

FOX Nation, 8pm Live

Pete Hegseth, Army veteran and cohost of FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends Weekend and FOX Nation’s Modern Warrior, is back as host of the second annual Patriot Awards, a virtual ceremony streaming live on FOX Nation Friday. The Patriot Awards honor America’s heroes, including military veterans, first responders and others who’ve demonstrated courage or inspired others through their actions. Categories include The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

In this episode, can an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, successfully sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack? Also, two entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, work to convince the Sharks that their pandemic-inspired masks designed for a beloved family member are worth an investment.

Beast-Kept Secrets

Animal Planet, 8pm

In this fun-loving British import, snowboarders turned TV presenters Tim Warwood and Adam Gendle join wildlife experts across the globe to perform experiments that answer their wildest questions about the animal kingdom. Tonight, in Guyana: Can an electric eel kill you?

The Blacklist: “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion”

NBC, 8pm

As Liz (Megan Boone) pushes a source for answers, Red (James Spader) and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and a drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.

COVID: Race Against the Virus

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In this riveting documentary, personal video diaries from key scientists and intensive care doctors on the front lines track their real-time efforts to identify the virus — and their realization that it’s “disease X,” the global pandemic they feared was coming.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s visit to the circus on TCM features a variety of genres whose stories are told under the big top. First up is Man on a Tightrope (1953), which was directed by Elia Kazan and whose fictional story is based on the real-life escape of the Circus Brumbach from East Germany in 1950 (members of the actual Circus Brumbach appear in character roles and as extras in the film). Then, in the musical Merry Andrew (1958), Danny Kaye plays an unconventional teacher who takes up with a traveling circus. The final film is Federico Fellini’s acclaimed La Strada (1954, in Italian with English subtitles), which won an Oscar as Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. It tells the story of Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a simple-minded young woman who is bought from her mother by Zampanò (Anthony Quinn), a brutish strongman/street performer who takes her with him on the road, where she endures physical and emotional pain.

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild

HGTV, 9pm

Four teams of craft lovers deck the halls (and the dinner table, and the holiday tree …) on this two-hour decor competition. Designer Kim Myles and party planner Michael Russo judge which team walks away with a $10,000 prize.

A Taste of Christmas

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When Natalie (Anni Krueger) learns her cousin Francesca (Nia Vardalos) must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian restaurant, Natalie’s heart goes out to all of the guests who were planning on attending. Since no one should be alone on Christmas, Natalie decides to make the opening happen any way she can.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Wizarding World Week

Syfy, beginning at 10:30am

Syfy will air several hours of Harry Potter universe-themed movies each day starting today and through Nov. 25. Today’s lineup features Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Vivienne Wake (Jessy Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (RaeLynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in L.A., and with the return of Gavin Chase (Wes Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Sara Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Wynonna Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Kix Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.

Between the World and Me

HBO, 8pm

Based on the novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates and its original 2018 stage adaptation at the Apollo Theater, this special combines elements of that production and incorporates documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage and animation. The cast includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Angela Davis, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Janet Mock, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi, Courtney B. Vance, Olivia Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michelle Wilson and Oprah Winfrey.

Feliz NaviDAD

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Melissa Joan Hart reunites with Mario Lopez (the two starred in the 2007 hit movie Holiday in Handcuffs), this time as director of this feel-good charmer. Lopez stars as David Morales, an Arizona high school principal and single dad, who will do anything to avoid Christmas after losing his wife a few years ago during the season. But this year his daughter and live-in sister are determined to bring the Yuletide spirit back to the family.

Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After being tricked into a compromising situation by her cousin Madison (Sydney Meyer), Hanna (Keara Graves), a high school senior, thinks she can stop her cousin’s blackmail scheme by taking her college entrance exam for her. But nothing is enough for Madison and her plans soon become deadly.

Face the Future

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double-feature on Turner Classic Movies features two movies that looked at the future — one with a bit more hopeful outlook on how humanity will progress, the other a dystopian vision of where we are headed. First up in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), which, while not entirely accurate in its prediction of where humanity and technology would be in the 21st century, has some close guesses and remains one of the most stunningly realistic depictions of space travel in movie history, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Tonight’s second film is THX 1138 (1971), which was Star Wars creator George Lucas’ feature film directorial debut (based off a student film he made at USC), and is a different type of sci-fi experience than what fans of Star Wars may be expecting from Lucas. It’s a tale set in a dystopian future where the population is controlled by android police and the mandatory use of emotion-suppressing drugs, a world a man (Robert Duvall) given simply the designation THX 1138 instead of a name tries to escape.

The Angel Tree

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

A writer (Jill Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Lucas Bryant).

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Titanic’s Lost Evidence”

History, 9pm

For 108 years, a dust-covered box has remained hidden in a British manor house and may contain evidence that will rewrite the most famous maritime disaster in history. This box contains the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the respected British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. The History channel has secured permission to open it — a first in history. Tonight’s episode of History’s Greatest Mysteries will explore the contents of the box, which contains information about the Titanic’s voyage, including new context on fatal mistakes allegedly made by the captain and crew.

Ghost Nation: “Stairway to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity. During their investigation, the team hears unexplained footsteps, voices and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters — a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.

Destination Fear: “Rolling Hills Asylum”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dakota Laden forces Tanner Wiseman to confront his greatest fear when he leads the team to an upstate New York asylum said to be haunted by the spirit of a 7-foot-tall man. The unique investigation causes them to completely reevaluate everything they’ve ever believed about fear.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Netflix

Original Film!

Rich and miserly Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love and accepting the guidance of an actual angel (Dolly Parton), Regina starts to have a change of heart. Also starring Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams, the film is directed and choreographed by award winner Debbie Allen, and features 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, who is also an executive producer.

GilMORE the Merrier

UPtv, 11am

Your annual 153-episode Gilmore Girls binge begins now! Once the 2000-07 run, uh, runs out, try 2016’s follow-up, A Year in the Life (November 29, 11am/10c).

Snapped

Oxygen, 6pm

The true-crime series’ 500th episode, on the 1992 murder of Randy Sheridan, is preceded by its unaired pilot.

2020 American Music Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

This year’s broadcast will bring fans together with surprising musical performances and celebrate the artists who make it happen.

The Simpsons: “Three Dreams Denied”

FOX, 8pm

Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) becomes a voice-over actor, Comic Book Guy (voice of Hank Azaria) is humiliated at Comic-Con and Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) is set up for a fall in the new episode “Three Dreams Denied.”

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Angry Karen”

CBS, 8pm

Sam (LL Cool J) meets with an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret in the new episode “Angry Karen.”

The Top Ten Revealed: “Grunge Bands”

AXS TV, 8pm

Travel back to the ’90s as this flannel-clad episode counts down the best grunge bands.

The Christmas House

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Working through some difficult decisions, Mitchell family matriarch Phylis (Sharon Lawrence) and patriarch Bill (Treat Williams) have summoned their two grown sons — TV star Mike Mitchell (Robert Buckley) and Brandon Mitchell (Jonathan Bennett) — home for the holidays. It is their hope that bringing the family together to re-create the Christmas house will help them find resolution and make a memorable holiday for the entire family and community. As Brandon and his husband Jake (Brad Harder) make the trip home, they are anxiously awaiting a call about the adoption of their first child. Meanwhile, Mike reconnects with Andi (Ana Ayora), his high school sweetheart.

Renovation, Inc.

HGTV, 8pm

As the final deadline looms for their largest project, Bryan and Sarah face the impact of construction delays. Once the hurdles are cleared, they reveal one of their best renovations so far to a thrilled couple.

Homemade Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Every year, Megan, an ambitious young woman, uses the weeks leading up to Christmas to become the ultimate holiday freelance assistant for hire, helping with any Christmas-related tasks for extra income. But when the opportunity arrives to save a Christmas party and dazzle her crush, she must choose between the man of her aspirations and Mr. Right. Stars Michelle Argyris and Travis Nelson.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

It’s the day of the village celebrations, but not everyone is in the mood. Maggie still has to make amends with Jill and Marcus but is most concerned with reuniting with her family. A series of events could change life in Thurlbury forever.

Revolutionary Comedies

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, enjoy some classic comedies set amid revolutions and wartime. First up, cowriter and director Woody Allen also stars in Bananas (1971). Allen plays Fielding Mellish, a neurotic New Yorker whose attempt to impress a woman (Louise Lasser) who is a social activist gets him embroiled in a rebellion in a Latin American banana republic. Next, the Marx brothers star in one of their funniest films, Duck Soup (1933). Groucho plays Rufus T. Firefly, the leader of the small nation of Freedonia, which is headed toward conflict with neighboring country Sylvania, in this uproarious satire of politics and war. Finally, in Cracked Nuts (1931), comedy duo Bert Wheeler and Robert Woolsey star as bumbling pals who find themselves rivals in the middle of a mythical kingdom’s revolution.

Bless the Harts: “Mega Lo Memories: Part Deux”

FOX, 8:30pm

The Harts reminisce over a past Black Friday memory while waiting in line at a store in the new episode “Mega Lo Memories: Part Deux.”

Rock Legends: “Glam Rock”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Go back to the heyday of glam rock in the late 1960s and ’70s with profiles of music artists T-Rex, Mott the Hoople and the Sweet.

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

Is teen Dakota (Zoe Colletti) missing, or did she run away … again? Regardless, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) land themselves a rescue mission.

Killer in Question: “The Bingo Queen”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Series Finale!

In 1997, Angie Nihoff stops by to check on her grandma, Olga Parlante. Angie finds that Olga has been brutally beaten and isn’t moving. On a call to 911, a frantic Angie can’t stop screaming, but some closest to Angie wonder if it is all an act. By the time detectives arrive on the scene, Olga has been pronounced dead, and no concrete evidence is found tying Angie to the murder. Fifteen years later, detectives feed unidentified palm prints from the crime scene into a new advanced computer database. The prints match Bennie Hall, a burglar who is already in prison. Using this new evidence, Hall is convicted of Olga Parlante’s murder and is sentenced to life in prison two decades after Olga’s death. But to this day some detectives still believe there may be a second murderer who has never been caught.

Bob’s Burgers: “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid”

FOX, 9pm

The family tries to cheer up Gene (voice of Eugene Mirman) after he gets a stomach bug and can’t eat Thanksgiving dinner in the new episode “Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid.”

Roadkill

PBS, 9pm

With the prime minister in trouble, Peter makes a shocking announcement to the nation. Is this the end for him or the start of something new?

Belushi

Showtime, 9pm

This documentary chronicles the too-short life of John Belushi, the once-in-a-generation talent who captured the hearts and funny bones of audiences worldwide. Told using previously unheard audiotapes, the film examines Belushi’s life through the words of his collaborators, friends and family, including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and John’s high school sweetheart and, later, wife, Judy Belushi. Covering everything from his early years growing up in Wheaton, Illinois, to his time on Saturday Night Live and his subsequent movie fame, this film captures the complicated and singular essence of a beloved American icon.

Family Guy: “Wild Wild West”

FOX, 9:30pm

Peter (voice of Seth MacFarlane) seeks out the late Mayor Adam West’s cousin, Wild Wild West (guest voice of Sam Elliott), to fill Quahog’s mayoral seat in the new episode “Wild Wild West.”

A Year in Music: “2011”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

In 2011, music fans said goodbye to Amy Winehouse, and musicians united after two devastating storms hit the world. Host Lzzy Hale guides viewers through more of 2011’s most memorable times in music history, and dissects the end of the Iraq War.

First Ladies: “Hillary Rodham Clinton”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

After entering the White House in 1992 with new President Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton was almost immediately attacked for being too ambitious and too involved in her husband’s administration. The criticism did not discourage her, however, and following Bill’s scandal, Hillary chose to forge her own path and became a senator and then secretary of state, and was nearly elected as the first woman president of the United States.

Patriot Awards

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network air encore presentations of the Patriot Awards, hosted by Army veteran and FOX News Channel personality Pete Hegseth. The Patriot Awards honor America’s heroes, including military veterans, first responders and others who’ve demonstrated courage or inspired others through their actions. Categories include The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior. FOX Business Network airs the awards tonight at 11pm ET.

A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

After 15 years, Pat (Sam Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (Brooke D’Orsay), at Christmas.

Secrets of Royal Travel: “Secrets of the Royal Flight”

PBS, 10pm

Take to the skies for an insider’s look at the regal luxury of royal air travel. From 1936, when Edward became Britain’s first reigning monarch to fly as both passenger and pilot, to the present, discover how jet-setting has defined the modern royals.

I Love a Mama’s Boy: “Who’s That Girl”

TLC, 10pm

Laila ambushes Shekeb and Emily with an unwelcome surprise. At Justina’s request, Jason asks his mother to butt out of wedding planning. A visit with the architect proves Matt’s mom has shocking plans for their new house.

Uncensored: “The Big Break”

TV One, 10pm

Going from zero to 100 doesn’t always happen very quickly. Success can be a long journey, but according to most people, it’s worth the trouble. In this episode, celebrities like Tasha Smith, Kirk Franklin, Nick Cannon and more describe their rags-to-riches stories.

Moonbase 8: “Quarantine”

Showtime, 11pm

In the new episode “Quarantine,” Cap (John C. Reilly) comes down with a flu-like illness and has to be isolated from the others at Moonbase 8.

Monday, Nov. 23

NFL Football: L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay

ESPN, 8pm Live

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium for a Week 11 Monday Night Football contest.

L.A.’s Finest: “Dangerous Minds”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Dangerous Minds,” the team digs further into the case of the missing diamonds and the task force executes a major drug bust.

Black Narcissus

FX, 8pm

New Miniseries!

In 1934 in the Himalayas, a remote clifftop palace once known as the “House of Women” holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. The miniseries is based on the novel by Rumer Godden and touches on elements of psychological horror in what some describe as a tale of sexual repression and forbidden love.

Heart of the Holidays

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

When Sam (Vanessa Lengies) was a little girl, all she wanted was to make a difference in the world. Now as a high-powered stockbroker on Wall Street, she couldn’t be further from her small-town roots. After a misunderstanding, Sam heads back home for the holidays where she comes face-to-face with her high school sweetheart Noah (Corey Sevier). Together they rediscover what matters most in life.

Greek Island Odyssey With Bettany Hughes: “Delos, Ikaria, Mykonos”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Following Odysseus’ trail, host Bettany Hughes takes a predawn trip to Delos. An island held so sacred in ancient times that no one could live or die there. It’s a rule still maintained (the only inhabitants are stray cats!). Wandering the ruins, Bettany discovers that the Romans turned Delos into a marketplace for their slave trade — with up to 10,000 people a day traded here. Bettany sets sail to Ikaria, which takes its name from Icarus, the boy who flew too close to the sun, and, according to legend, was buried on the island.

Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Shelley Out West”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The films Shelley Winters made over her decades-long acting career spanned a variety of genres, including Westerns. You can see some of those tonight, beginning with her first Western and one of her earliest roles overall, a small, uncredited performance in Howard Hawks’ John Wayne-led classic Red River (1948). Other Shelley Westerns tonight include The Treasure of Pancho Villa (1955) and Winchester ’73 (1950). The evening ends with the drama My Man and I (1952), which isn’t technically a Western, but is set out West in its tale of a romance between Winters’ alcoholic waitress and a Mexican farm laborer portrayed by Ricardo Montalbán.

Bargain Mansions: “Lofty Designs”

HGTV, 9pm

A contractor friend asks Tamara Day to work her magic on a 1948 ranch house. Tamara installs a herringbone walkway and solves a dilemma while whitewashing the brick. Then, she adds a study space and upgrades a shared bathroom for kids.

Filthy Rich: “Romans 12:21”

FOX, 9pm

The Monreaux family must use every resource at their disposal to find Antonio’s (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) son, Jesus, in the new episode “Romans 12:21.”

Twisted Sisters: “The Old River Road”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Sisters Janice and Betty move from Hope, Indiana, to Seadrift, Texas, looking for a clean start. But trouble follows them to the Texas coast as Janice’s marriage soon falls apart. Resentment and anger build until, finally, the sisters plot a murder. However, the plan has a fatal flaw, as they leave their victim lying by the side of the road, leading to an intense coverup and cataclysmic chase the sisters never saw coming.

The Good Doctor: “Not the Same”

ABC, 10pm

Dr. Morgan Reznik (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) patient pregnant with twins is having pains and they are forced to grapple with a decision no one wants to make. Meanwhile, Shaun asks Lea (Paige Spara) to move back in despite her reservations.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Netflix

Huttsgalor’s favorite winter festival is finally here, but will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun?

TCM Afternoon Movie: Outsiders on Campus

TCM, beginning at 12:30pm

Catch a Classic!

This afternoon’s lineup of films on Turner Classic Movies is set at school, but with characters who are not there as students, or at least not in a traditional way. First up is 1951’s Goodbye, My Fancy, a romantic comedy starring Joan Crawford as a politician who returns to her former college to receive an honorary degree, only to find that her old flame — a former professor (Robert Young) — is now the university president. Next, Robert Taylor and Vivien Leigh star in the drama A Yank at Oxford (1938), with Taylor playing a cocky American athlete who receives a scholarship to attend England’s staid Oxford University and almost immediately encounters friction. A similar situation befalls Mickey Rooney’s American character in the next film, the more comedic A Yank at Eton (1942). Finally, in the comedy Mr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949), the titular genius portrayed by Clifton Webb enrolls in a university with plans to obtain a four-year degree in only one year.

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Erin (Rochelle Aytes) is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin (Mark Taylor) in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “The Sacrifice of Cassini”

FOX, 8pm

Witness the 20-year-long odyssey of a robotic explorer ordered to self-destruct on another world in “The Sacrifice of Cassini.”

Finding Your Roots: “The Impression”

PBS, 8pm

Comedian Larry David and politician Bernie Sanders discover they have more in common than they knew as they trace their roots from 1940s Brooklyn back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe.

Fixer to Fabulous: “Family House With History”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple’s 19th-century home has been in their family for five generations, and they want to update it to fit their lifestyle. Dave and Jenny renovate the space while preserving the historic charm so the home can be passed down for generations to come.

neXt: “File #5”

FOX, 9pm

Rogue program neXt orchestrates an unlikely and dangerous reunion between Shea (Fernanda Andrade) and someone from her past in the new episode “File #5.”

FBI: “Unreasonable Doubt”

CBS, 9pm

The team races to stop an active serial killer whose victims share similarities with those from an old closed case in the new episode “Unreasonable Doubt.”

Rise of the Nazis: “Night of the Long Knives”

PBS, 9pm

See how Hitler finds himself caught between Germany’s president and the Nazis’ power base. His advisers persuade him to destroy the Nazi stormtroopers and their leader — one of his oldest friends — to make the SS Germany’s only paramilitary force.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Execute”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Execute,” a hacker triggers a car crash that kills a family of three, and the team races to hunt him down as his ransomware demands escalate and his chilling final target becomes apparent.

Tosh.0

Comedy Central, 10pm

Series Finale!

Daniel Tosh’s series that has commented on viral videos, bizarre bloggers, social-media morons and all things internet comes to an end after 12 seasons.

Frontline: “The American Boy Who Survived ISIS”

PBS, 10pm

This is the story of an American boy taken by his mother to the ISIS-controlled city of Raqqa. A special report three years in the making investigates how the family ended up in Syria, and what happened when they came home to the United States.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Netflix

Original Film!

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell).

The Goldbergs: “Eracism”

ABC, 8pm

Adam (Patton Oswalt) sets out to create a movie that will tackle racism but realizes he is out of his depth on the subject due to his sheltered upbringing. Meanwhile, Geoff (Sam Lerner) is determined to teach Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile) to become better people.

Good Morning Christmas!

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Two competing TV hosts (Alison Sweeney and Marc Blucas) are sent to a festive small town over Christmas. While pretending to get along for the sake of appearances, they discover that there’s more to each other than they thought.

Nature: “Santa’s Wild Home”

PBS, 8pm

Get an intimate look into life in Lapland, fabled land of Santa Claus and actual home of tenacious wildlife such as reindeer, wolverines, brown bears and more.

Extended Families

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

As we near Thanksgiving, it’s a time to think about family, even if you may not be able to gather with yours this year. Tonight’s TCM film lineup features movies with large families you can spend some time with. First, in the drama All Mine to Give (1957), based on a true story, six children of Scottish immigrants have to look after themselves when both their parents die in mid-19th-century Wisconsin. Next, Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy star in another story inspired by a real situation as the parents of 12 children in Cheaper by the Dozen (1950). Then, Marjorie Main and Percy Kilbride play the titular heads of the family (which includes over a dozen kids) in the comedy Ma and Pa Kettle (1949). Later this evening: Spencer’s Mountain (1963), starring Henry Fonda and Maureen O’Hara, and based on the novel by Earl Hamner Jr., which also later inspired Hamner’s classic TV series The Waltons; and the beloved, Oscar-winning 1954 musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

American Housewife: “Homeschool Sweet Homeschool”

ABC, 8:30pm

With Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) home with mono, Katie (Katy Mixon) seizes the opportunity to use them as the backdrop for her mommy vlog. And when Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) first college paper comes back with an A, Greg (Diedrich Bader) questions her TA’s intention.

The Conners: “Friends in High Places and Horse Surgery”

ABC, 9pm

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) begins to develop a friendship with a manager at Wellman Plastics, which lands her in an awkward situation between the boss and her sister, Becky (Lecy Goranson).

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Buying Mom and Dad’s House”

HGTV, 9pm

Mike and Ashley jumped at the chance to buy her childhood home, and although it holds countless memories, the couple needs help to make it their own. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan Scott open up the floor plan to create more flow, update the tired finishes and help Mike plan a surprise for his wife.

NOVA: “Saving Notre Dame”

PBS, 9pm

When the Notre Dame cathedral caught fire in April 2019, Paris came perilously close to losing over 800 years of history. As engineers rebuild, researchers use cutting-edge technology to piece together what happened and restore the cathedral.

For Life: “Homecoming”

ABC, 10pm

A newly liberated man, Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) acclimates to family life outside of prison. As he attempts to help Jamal (Dorian Missick) with his case, Aaron encounters Jamal’s sister, who needs legal help of her own.

Welcome to Plathville: “You Can’t Stop the Girl”

TLC, 10pm

Ethan is left speechless after Olivia gets a body piercing. Ethan and Olivia host Micah and Moriah for their first ever Independence Day. Kim, Barry and the kids head back to the farm to welcome visitors from down under.

True Paranormal: Fact or Faked

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this new series, teams of paranormal investigators look into mysterious and eerie reports to see if they have been faked. In this episode, one team goes to Savannah, Georgia, to debunk a police chase video of a ghost car. Meanwhile, a second team is off to Phoenix, where they attempt to re-create a video of a series of unexplained lights.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC, 9am Live

The annual tradition returns despite the pandemic, with the parade’s organizers saying, “We’ve reimagined our celebration to kick off the holidays safely.” Tune in for larger-than-life balloons, dazzling floats, big stars and, of course, Santa Claus.

The National Dog Show

NBC, 12pm

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia followed state and local pandemic guidelines to hold its annual all-breed dog show in Oaks, Pennsylvania. This single, two-day event took place Nov. 14-15 and was recorded for this presentation. John O’Hurley returns as host, and is again joined by expert analyst David Frei and NBC Sports correspondent Mary Carillo. Last year, a 2-year-old male bulldog named Thor topped the 2,000-dog field to take home the Best in Show title. Three new breeds will be on hand at the show this year: the barbet (Sporting Group), the dogo Argentino (Working Group) and the Belgian Laekenois (Herding Group).

NFL Football

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 12:30pm Live

The NFL on Thanksgiving tradition continues with a trio of Turkey Day games: Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (CBS), Washington at Dallas Cowboys (FOX) and Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (NBC).

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

ABC, 8pm

Olaf teams up with Sven on a merry mission. It’s the first holiday season since the gates reopened and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all of Arendelle. When the townspeople unexpectedly leave early to enjoy their individual holiday customs, the sisters realize they have no family traditions of their own. So, Olaf sets out to comb the kingdom to bring home the best traditions and save Anna and Elsa’s “first Christmas in forever.”

The Masked Singer: “The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining Group C contestants compete for the final two spots in the Super Six in the special Thanksgiving episode “The Group C Finals — The Masks Give Thanks.”

Christmas by Starlight

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Annie (Kimberley Sustad), a lawyer, must help her loved ones this holiday season. Her family’s restaurant, the Starlight Café, is slated for demolition. The heir to the development firm responsible, William (Paul Campbell), makes her an unlikely proposition: He’ll spare the café if Annie spends the week “appearing” as the legal counsel his father is demanding he hire in the wake of some costly mistakes.

24-Hour Hitchcock-a-Thon

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Fans of legendary thrillers will be grateful to Turner Classic Movies this Thanksgiving when the network airs 12 films — airing over 24 hours starting tonight and continuing until tomorrow night — from Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock. The full lineup, in order, includes: Rear Window (1954), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), The Birds (1963), Psycho (1960), Rope (1948), The Lady Vanishes (1938), Strangers on a Train (1951), Saboteur (1942), Torn Curtain (1966), Marnie (1964), The Trouble With Harry (1955) and Shadow of a Doubt (1943).

Toy Story That Time Forgot

ABC, 8:30pm

Pixar Animation Studios’ special for television features everyone’s favorite characters from the Toy Story films. During a post-Christmas play date, the gang finds themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures ever turns out to be dangerously delusional. It’s all up to Trixie the triceratops if the gang hopes to return to Bonnie’s room.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

ABC, 9pm

Kicking off the holiday season on ABC for its fifth consecutive year, this magical celebration on Thanksgiving night features a look back on spectacular celebrity musical performances among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Taye Diggs and DeRay Davis are guest panelists with Rick Springfield as the musical superstar guest in this new episode.

The Holzer Files: “Edge of the Veil”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer had a lifelong obsession with Rockland County, New York, the site of his first case. Half a century later, the team attempts to decode the region’s rampant paranormal activity. Does it stem from a Revolutionary War past, or something far more sinister?

Friday, Nov. 27

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Netflix

From Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, comes this documentary that spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Netflix

When a snowplow who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa crashes in the Carsons’ yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

Sugar Rush Christmas

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The competition series returns to challenge more bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

ABC, 8pm

In the perennial favorite created in 1970 by Rankin/Bass Productions, Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), a young boy with an immense desire to do good things for others.

Frosty the Snowman

CBS, 8pm

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, Frosty Returns.

Five Star Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After moving back to her hometown, Lisa (Bethany Joy Lenz) plots with her siblings and grandparents to help her father’s new bed and breakfast get a five-star review from an incognito travel critic (Victor Webster), but ends up falling for him, not knowing he is the real critic.

Dear Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Quite the cast comes together for this holiday romance, including Melissa Joan Hart, Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince and Nicky Whelan. Also look for cameos by Jamie and Doug Hehner (Married at First Sight), and Hilarie Burton and Antwon Tanner (One Tree Hill). The film follows the story of a popular podcaster (Hart), who shares true stories of holiday romance with her listeners. While the outside world and her listeners everywhere see her as an expert on romance, she’s never truly experienced a romance of her own until now.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Turner Classic Movies’ last Friday night of bringing you to the circus, enjoy the following films: 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964), director George Pal’s effects-filled fantasy featuring Tony Randall in multiple roles, including the titular head of a magic traveling circus; Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962), the Oscar-nominated adaptation of the big top-themed stage musical, starring Doris Day and boasting choreography by Busby Berkeley; and At the Circus, the 1939 comedy in which the Marx Brothers help save a circus from bankruptcy.

Marvel Marathon

Syfy, 9pm

Starting with tonight’s airing of Doctor Strange (2016), Syfy will air blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe at various times over this Thanksgiving weekend. Also featured will be Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 (2017) and Ant-Man (2015). Check listings for times.

Great Performances: “Lea Salonga in Concert”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a concert from the Sydney Opera House performed by the internationally acclaimed singer Lea Salonga and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra featuring selections from her Broadway career, as well as hits from the animated movie blockbusters Aladdin and Mulan.

UFOs in Alaska

Travel Channel, 9pm

This special episode of The Alaska Triangle looks at compelling evidence — from an alleged alien base hidden beneath a mountain to a UFO pursuing a Boeing 747 — that suggests extraterrestrials have landed in the infamous Alaska Triangle.

Martha Knows Best

HGTV, 10pm

In back-to back episodes, it’s the holiday season, and Martha is decking the halls with her homemade garland, wreaths and menorahs. Then, Christmas comes early for Derek Hough, as well as Martha’s neighbor, Denis Leary, who receives a special delivery. Then, Martha continues to spread Christmas cheer for Jamie Lee Curtis, Hoda Kotb, Ice T and Coco.

How to With John Wilson

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

Season 1 of documentarian John Wilson’s journeys through New York City concludes with “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto,” in which Wilson thanks his landlady by attempting to prepare her favorite dish.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Christmas Waltz

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

After Avery’s (Lacey Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Will Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

Robbie the Reindeer

CBS, 8pm

CBS airs two Robbie the Reindeer animated holiday specials tonight, beginning with “Hooves of Fire,” in which Robbie (voice of Ben Stiller) competes against Blitzen (voice of Hugh Grant) in the Reindeer Races for a position on Santa’s sleigh team. Then in “Legend of the Lost Tribe,” Robbie must stop Blitzen from creating a Reindeer World theme park.

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Lifetime’s first Christmas sequel to last year’s hit movie Merry Liddle Christmas once again follows Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland), as she and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding. Naturally, Jacquie’s plans go awry when her boisterous family intervenes in her planning and her snooty wedding planner quits in protest.

Finding My Daughter

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

When Ashley (Cristina Rosato) was 16, she had to give up her newborn daughter for adoption but always wondered what happened to her. Eighteen years later she receives a letter from Brittany (Megan Best) requesting to meet her birth mother. Delighted and a little anxious, Ashley sets out to meet her daughter, but by the time she arrives in her small hometown, Brittany has vanished. The only people willing to help her are Scott (Kyle Cassie), owner of the local bookstore, and Jake (Jesse Hutch), Ashley’s old high school boyfriend and the town sheriff. As Jake helps Ashley search for Brittany, they discover that they still have feelings for each other, but their new relationship is strained after Jake uncovers a long-hidden secret. Putting her trust into the wrong person, Ashley must fight to reunite with her daughter and see Jake again.

Parisian Painters

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The art scene in the City of Light is the focus of two iconic films airing back-to-back tonight. First up is An American in Paris (1951), the classic musical directed by Vincente Minnelli and choreographed by Gene Kelly, who stars alongside Leslie Caron in her film debut. The film was inspired by George Gershwin’s 1928 orchestral work of the same name, and most of its songs also come from George and Ira Gershwin. The brilliantly colorful and fun film won six of the eight Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and an honorary Oscar to Kelly for his achievements in choreography. Tonight’s second film is Moulin Rouge (1952), director/cowriter John Huston’s look at 19th-century artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (José Ferrer). The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Ferrer, and won two, for its art direction and costume design.

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Endurance: The Hunt for Shackleton’s Ice Ship”

History, 9pm

In 1914, Sir Ernest Shackleton led an expedition to Antarctica, but soon after arrival, his ship — the Endurance — was destroyed by shifting glaciers. Shackleton was then tasked with leading his 27 men across the tundra on an epic struggle for survival. Shackleton’s battle against the odds and his unfailing commitment to bring all his men out alive turned him into a legend. But the Endurance has remained lost for over a century, and its final resting ground remains one of the greatest polar mysteries. This episode follows a new, groundbreaking expedition heading back into the frozen seas to hunt down the last piece of the story: Shackleton’s lost ship. Can they break through the ice and locate this holy grail of shipwrecks?

The Story of Santa Claus

CBS, 9pm

This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry, and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

USS Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

Maddie (Jen Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Trevor Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Wonderoos: Happy Holiday!

Netflix

It’s winter in the big city, and everyone is excited to celebrate the holidays. When Poppy decides to throw a holiday party for Sully, the Wonderoos learn that there are lots of different holidays and ways to celebrate.

Disney Prep & Landing

ABC, 7pm

Walt Disney Animation Studios brings you a half-hour holiday special tale of an elite unit of elves known as Prep & Landing. After working tirelessly on Prep & Landing for 227 years, an elf named Wayne is upset when he doesn’t receive an expected promotion to be the Director of Naughty List Intelligence. Instead, Magee, the North Pole Christmas Eve Command Center Coordinator (NPCECCC for short), partners Wayne with Lanny, an idealistic rookie who has an undying enthusiasm for Christmas. During their Christmas Eve mission, Wayne and Lanny encounter unexpected challenges that push them to their limits. Will the elves be able to guide Dasher, Dancer and the rest of the reindeer pulling Santa’s sleigh through a raging snowstorm to ensure a merry Christmas for all?

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice

ABC, 7:30pm

The yuletide adventures of Christmas elves Lanny and Wayne continue. With the Big 2-5 fast approaching, Wayne and Lanny must race to recover classified North Pole technology that has fallen into the hands of a computer-hacking Naughty Kid! Desperate to prevent Christmas from descending into chaos, Wayne seeks out the foremost Naughty Kid expert to aid in the mission, a bombastic member of the Coal Elf Brigade who also happens to be his estranged brother, Noel.

If I Only Had Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

At Christmas, a cheerful publicist (Candace Cameron Bure) teams up with a cynical business owner (Warren Christie) and his team to help a charity in need.

Holiday Wars: “Critter Christmas”

Food Network, 8pm

Host Raven-Symoné asks the four remaining teams of cake and sugar artists to create the most over-the-top, crazy visions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom. Shinmin Li and Erin Acevedo judge these wild critter holiday parties.

The Top Ten Revealed: “More Songs Named After Women”

AXS TV, 8pm

Rock music has been filled with ballads and odes to women, with more than enough material for this countdown series to fill another episode devoted to songs named after women.

Once Upon a Main Street

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Amelia Lewis (Vanessa Lachey) is trying to buy an available storefront, planning to open a year-round Christmas shop, but runs into a conflict when she discovers that Vic Manning (Ryan McPartlin) also has a bid on the property. Both Amelia and Vic try to convince the seller (Patrick Duffy) to sell his space to them, which leads to a battle to win him over. Can they put aside their differences for the greater good of the town?

Cary Grant Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actor Cary Grant is at his dashing best in two romantic comedy classics airing back-to-back this evening. First, in Stanley Donen’s Indiscreet (1958), Grant costars with Ingrid Bergman in a tale about an actress who has given up on love until she meets an attractive banker and begins a flirtation with him, even though he’s already married … or is he? Grant and Bergman both earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances. Then, in the Oscar-nominated That Touch of Mink (1962), attraction develops between a suave businessman (Grant) and a young woman (Doris Day), but he only wants a fling, while she is determined to save herself for marriage.

Rock Legends: “Chicago Blues”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Take a look at three iconic musicians who helped make the Windy City a hub for blues performers and establish the Chicago blues sound: Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters.

Candy Land: “Carnival Exhibits”

Food Network, 9pm

Host Kristin Chenoweth presents the remaining teams with the challenge to create a Candy Land carnival exhibit that delights the citizens of their chosen land. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Aarti Sequeira decide which team’s exhibit doesn’t measure up.

A Year in Music: “1981”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

Host Lzzy Hale dives into the start of a new decade, 1981, the year a pop princess gets physical and the second British Invasion hits the radio. Hale also discusses the year’s come-ups and the come-downs as the world watches the first of many royal weddings.

Buddy vs. Christmas: “Toys, Toys, Toys”

Food Network, 10pm

Buddy Valastro competes against Lego artists and brothers Corey and Travis Samuels in building an incredible, unique toy. To impress judges Jason Chatfield and Courtney Quinn, Buddy’s team creates an adult-size drivable elf sleigh cake as they take on the Lego team’s life-size action figure.

Fargo

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Year 4 of FX’s Fargo crime drama anthology series comes to a close with the season finale episode “Storia Americana.”

Monday, Nov. 30

The Disney Holiday Singalong

ABC, 8pm

Returning for a third iteration, The Disney Holiday Singalong will feature more music and magic just in time for the holidays. The one-hour festive musical event will feature star-studded performances, animated onscreen lyrics, more favorite Disney melodies and classic holiday songs.

NFL Football: Seattle at Philadelphia

ESPN, 8pm Live

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks duel with Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in this Monday Night Football matchup at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field.

The Christmas Listing

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Julia Rogers (Lexi Giovagnoli) is an uptight, hardworking real estate agent who has lost her Christmas spirit. When she’s left to spend five days at a Christmas inn with her business competitor, Chad Everest (Travis Burns), in order to win over the badly needed listing, she discovers that they have more in common than they thought.

Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Shelley in the ’70s”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s monthlong Monday night tribute to legendary actress Shelley Winters concludes tonight with several films she made during the 1970s — a decade during which she continued going strong with dramatic roles while also delivering campier performances in some exploitation films, for which she is also lovingly remembered. First up, Winters stars in the disaster movie classic The Poseidon Adventure (1972), giving a performance that earned her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination and the only Golden Globe win of her career. Also tonight: the comedy/drama/Western Flap (1970); the horror film What’s the Matter With Helen? (1971), which also stars Debbie Reynolds; the 1973 romantic comedy/drama Blume in Love; Roger Corman’s low-budget film loosely based on Ma Barker, Bloody Mama (1970), with Winters in the title role; and the 1973 “blaxploitation” classic Cleopatra Jones, with Winters as an evil drug lord.

CMA Country Christmas

ABC, 9pm

Returning for its 11th year and filmed in Nashville, this special features some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics.