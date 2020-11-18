Wednesday, Nov. 18: It’s the Group B Finals on ‘The Masked Singer’

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

ALSO SEE: Your Full 2020 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

The Masked Singer: “The Group B Finals — The Mask Chance Saloon”

FOX, 8pm

The remaining Group B contestants return for their final shot at reaching the Super Six in the new episode “The Group B Finals — The Mask Chance Saloon.”

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas

Netflix

New Series!

Benjamin Bradley, a.k.a. Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry and has a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In this series, Bradley takes viewers behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year.

No Man’s Land

Hulu

New Series!

A conflict-ridden Syria serves as the backdrop for this eight-part drama about love and war.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

Disney+

New Series!

A series of all-new animated shorts starring Mickey Mouse debuts with two shorts today. Two new shorts will then be available Fridays beginning Nov. 27.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Sonny (Maurice Benard) is suspicious. Julian (William deVry) tries a new tactic. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) may be in over her head. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is angered. Michael (Chad Duell) is in disbelief.

Yentl

TCM, 9:15am

Catch a Classic!

Barbra Streisand stars in, cowrote and made her Golden Globe-winning directorial debut with this bittersweet, Oscar-winning 1983 drama based on Isaac Bashevis Singer’s short story “Yentl the Yeshiva Boy.” In early 1900s Europe, a young Jewish woman (Streisand) dresses as a man in order to study the Hebrew scriptures. But she soon finds herself in the middle of an unconventional love triangle, caught between a fellow student (Mandy Patinkin) and his fiancée (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Amy Irving). The film’s lovely score won an Oscar; two of its songs — “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” and “The Way He Makes Me Feel” — were Oscar nominees.

The Goldbergs: “Dee-Vorced”

ABC, 8pm

Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon) meddling in Adam’s relationship with Brea (Sadie Stanley) leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother, Vicki (Brea Bee). Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) struggles to reunite the JTP following his breakup with Ren.

Devils

The CW, 8pm

After uncovering yet another link between his mentor Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and the death of their colleague, international banker Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) fears his fate.

Chicago Med: “Those Things Hidden in Plain Sight”

NBC, 8pm

Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) announces a new ED chief, and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) takes a stand for her patient and finds herself dealing with the repercussions, and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) tends to family affairs.

Nature: “Primates: Protecting Primates”

PBS, 8pm

More than half of the world’s primates are under threat. Meet the scientists making groundbreaking discoveries to safeguard their future.

American Housewife: “Coupling”

ABC, 8:30pm

Katie (Katy Mixon) is taken aback when she learns Taylor’s boyfriend, Trip (Peyton Meyer), has been spending the night. Meanwhile, Greg (Diedrich Bader) is forced to separate the kids when Anna-Kat (Giselle Eisenberg) and Franklin (Evan O’Toole) both come down with mono.

The Conners: “Birthdays, Babies and Emotional Support Chickens”

ABC, 9pm

Cupid may finally bring unlucky-in-love Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) some happiness. Louise’s (Katey Sagal) brother, Neville (guest star Nat Faxon, Friends From College), falls head over heels for her!

The Real Housewives of Orange County: “The Vow Renewal”

Bravo, 9pm

With the coronavirus making its way to California, Shannon stocks up on supplies, and Kelly gets bad news. Braunwyn and Elizabeth bond over addiction and fleeting friendships. Braunwyn visits her mother, Dr. Deb, for the first time in months, ahead of her vow renewal, and deals with an uncomfortable reunion. Emily and Gina begin to question discrepancies with Elizabeth’s stories. Later, Kelly confronts Shannon about her competing water line idea, which boils over while Braunwyn and Sean exchange vows with an ordained drag queen.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Joel McHale and Deon Cole are guest panelists with musical superstar Adrienne Houghton in this new episode.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Building the Nest”

HGTV, 9pm

Leslie and Brian are busy newlyweds ready to settle down and start a family. Their new home has a stunning outdoor space, but the inside is stuck in the past. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan Scott rework multiple interior rooms to create a stylish and inviting family home just as the homeowners get the happy news they are expecting a baby.

The Murder Tapes: “The Back of the Shed”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Family and friends of Danielle Marzejka and her boyfriend, Seren Bryan, search desperately for the young couple, who have been missing for days. Danielle’s brother calls 911 after he and his father find what they believe are bodies stuffed into large black garbage bags in their shed. A series of shocking discoveries leads to a multistate manhunt, involving Michigan and Ohio police departments as well as the U.S. Marshals. When investigators finally track down the person responsible, everyone is in a state of shock.

Chicago Fire: “That Kind of Heat”

NBC, 9pm

Brett (Kara Killmer) and Mackey (Adriyan Rae) find their lives in peril; Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory; Severide (Taylor Kinney) chases a memory while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) adeptly solves a firehouse problem; Ritter (Daniel Kyri) puts himself in harm’s way during a harrowing call.

Black-ish: “Our Wedding Dre”

ABC, 9:30pm

Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) are getting remarried and Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) intimate wedding plans go awry when Pops’ brother, Uncle Norman (Danny Glover), shows up unexpectedly for the festivities.

For Life

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the final moments of the drama’s first season, newly elected state attorney general Glen Maskins (Boris McGiver) offered wrongly convicted inmate Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) clemency if he’ll just drop the case — and threatened to go after Aaron’s wife, Marie (Joy Bryant), if he won’t. “It’s what [Aaron] does in the face of that decision that will change all the characters’ lives forever,” says series creator Hank Steinberg, warning fans not to assume that Season 2 will revolve around Aaron’s retrial.

Smoke: Marijuana + Black America

BET, 10pm

Narrated and executive produced by multiplatinum rapper and entrepreneur Nasir “Nas” Jones, this two-hour original documentary examines marijuana’s cultural, social, economic and legal impact on American society and the Black community. Told through the lens of aficionados, policymakers, advocates and innovators in the booming legal cannabis industry, Smoke features testimony from a range of notable individuals including Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris; Sen. Cory Booker; Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker; former NBA player and cannabis investor Al Harrington; WNBA star Cheyenne Parker; former NFL star Ricky Williams; rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill); Columbia University Ph.D. Professor Carl Hart; and others.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: “A Snow Mountain of Trouble”

Bravo, 10pm

Meredith’s birthday party comes to an icy cold ending when Jen and Mary get into a heated argument about Mary’s insensitivity toward Jen’s aunt, and Whitney confronts Lisa about an incident at Whitney’s vow renewal. While Meredith battles marriage problems and Whitney helps her dad through a difficult time, Heather invites all the women to a ski day, which starts out well, but goes downhill when Whitney and Heather confront Lisa about her judgmental behavior.

Secrets of the Dead: “Gangster’s Gold”

PBS, 10pm

Join three groups of treasure hunters, armed with modern technology and newly uncovered clues, as they set out to find the lost treasure of notorious Prohibition-era gangster Dutch Schultz and solve an 85-year-old mystery.

The Crimes That Changed Us: “Atlanta Olympic Bombing”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

On July 27, 1996, in Atlanta, Olympics security guard Richard Jewell spots a bag containing three pipe bombs. Jewell alerts security and clears the area, averting even more fatalities. In the following days he is praised as a hero, but behind the scenes, he is being investigated as a suspect. The ensuing investigation into Jewell quickly turns into a media storm. As his world turns upside down, the real culprit has only just begun a campaign of terror that will ultimately leave three dead and more than 150 injured before he is finally brought to justice.

Chicago P.D.: “White Knuckle”

NBC, 10pm

The son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder, and Moore pressures Voight (Jason Beghe) to charge him quickly so that the CPD isn’t accused of preferential treatment. Meanwhile, the stakes are raised in Atwater’s (LaRoyce Hawkins) fight against the blue wall after patrol officers stop responding to his team’s calls, and while Voight wants to help Atwater end this mistreatment, the two can’t agree on the right way to handle it.

History’s Wild

History, 10pm

New Series!

Throughout history, humans have been drawn to the natural world and have attempted to tame it. But sometimes, it just won’t be tamed, and after all these years, Mother Nature still has a lot to teach us. In each episode of this series, host Greg Aiello, a professional outdoorsman and explorer, will use innovative graphics and animation to analyze jaw-dropping user-generated footage of the natural world. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air each week.

Paranormal: Captured: “Body in the Well”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Paranormal investigator Lee Roberts is enlisted to capture proof of a ghostly girl haunting a Welsh shop. Plus, an evil entity terrorizes a home in the United Kingdom, and a bizarre creature prowls a Canadian forest.

World’s Most Unexplained: “Supernatural Sightings”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Experts investigate reports of moving Virgin Mary statues in Ireland and question whether the stigmata phenomenon is a miracle or hoax.

Thursday, Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Netflix

Original Film!

When Duchess Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double, Princess Stacy of Belgravia (Hudgens), to get these star-crossed lovers back together. But the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who is intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona (Hudgens) — a third lookalike who has ambitions of her own — and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble.

Cleopatra in Space

Peacock

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the animated kids series, after facing off against the evil Octavian, Cleo and her friends embark on a mission searching the galaxy for an ancient artifact that could help defeat Octavian once and for all.

Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on “The Exorcist”

Shudder

Shudder has acquired this documentary, described as a “lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay” on the classic 1973 chiller The Exorcist, which was directed by William Friedkin. This film — billed as “the definitive, firsthand account of a horror masterpiece” — explores the uncharted depths of Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process and the mysteries of faith and fate that have shaped his life and filmography.

Trolls: TrollsTopia

Hulu & Peacock

New Series!

Inspired by the DreamWorks Animation films, this series is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Lulu (Emme Rylan) confides in Laura (Genie Francis). Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) mouths off to Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Sam (Kelly Monaco) asks Jason (Steve Burton) to help her for the night. Maxie (Kirsten Storms) checks on Peter (Wes Ramsey). Ava (Maura West) surprises Julian (William deVry).

The Sea Wolves

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Gregory Peck, Roger Moore and David Niven headline this 1980 war film that recalls thrilling World War II adventure movies like The Guns of Navarone and Where Eagles Dare, and is based on an actual incident that occurred during World War II that was kept classified by the British government until 1978. In 1943, German merchant vessels off neutral Goa (a Portuguese colony on India’s western coast; this movie was shot on location there) transmit information about Allied ships to a predatory U-boat. Unable to launch a raid in neutral waters, the British draft some “unofficial” and unlikely commandoes — the gray-haired British expatriates of the Calcutta Light Horse — to stop them.

Station 19: “Wild World”

ABC, 8pm

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) takes the day off to continue to sort out her life. Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) do their best to maintain their relationship while unable to physically see other due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, the team responds to a call involving a wild animal.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Ben Folds”

AXS TV, 8pm

Alt-rock mainstay Ben Folds talks and jams with host Daryl Hall.

Supernatural: The Long Road Home

The CW, 8pm

Just ahead of the long-running series airing its final episode after 15 years, this hourlong retrospective special will look back at the Winchester brothers’ (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) journey that has brought them to this point.

NFL Football: Arizona at Seattle

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

An NFC West matchup takes place at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field as the Arizona Cardinals visit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Superstore: “Prize Wheel”

NBC, 8pm

On the day of Cloud 9’s “In-store-vaganza,” Dina (Lauren Ash) finally gets the chance to step up to the plate and run the store. Meanwhile, Garrett (Colton Dunn) and Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) search for a mysterious smell, and Jonah (Ben Feldman) finds himself excited about a new opportunity.

Southern Charm: “Single and Ready to Pringle”

Bravo, 9pm

The guys prepare for Patricia’s annual dinner party, despite tensions among the group. John follows Patricia’s advice and decides to pursue Madison, even though it means breaking bro code with his friend Austen. Meanwhile, Kathryn refocuses her life after learning that Thomas has a new baby on the way. Everything comes to a screeching halt when Charleston is forced to deal with the onset of the coronavirus.

Supernatural

The CW, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 15 seasons, the journey of Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) in this hit horror/fantasy/drama series comes to an end. Details of the finale were kept under wraps at presstime, but given how the show’s stars and creative team are as passionate toward their fans as the fans are to them, you can surely expect something memorable and special.

Total Bellas: “Bellas Break Free”

E!, 9pm

Retired pro wrestlers and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella tag-team pregnancy in Season 6 of their reality series. While Brie frets about a repeat of the difficult birth she had with daughter Birdie, she encourages Nikki to resolve tensions with the rest of the family.

Flip or Flop: “Far Out Flip”

HGTV, 9pm

The lure of a 1930s Spanish home draws Tarek and Christina out to North Hollywood, California. It’s a far drive but they quickly fall in love with the architecture of the home. As they try to preserve the old character of the house to appeal to trendy Los Angeles homebuyers, the distance presents new issues that they weren’t expecting.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “Ballad of Dwight and Irena”

NBC, 9pm

Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Kat (Jamie Gray Hyder) respond to a dangerous domestic violence call, while Fin (Ice-T) gives his deposition in the lawsuit against him.

Ghost Adventures: “Painted Lady Brothel”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The crew travels to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to investigate a former brothel and saloon inhabited by an aggressive male spirit. The vicious entity pushes Zak Bagans and the guys to their limits as they try to get to the bottom of the haunting and save the owner from further harm.

The Unicorn: “It’s Complicated”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “It’s Complicated,” Wade (Walton Goggins) goes on a date with Shannon (guest star Natalie Zea), and he learns that he has to come to terms with her unusual living arrangements if he wants to keep seeing her.

A Million Little Things

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The new season finds Regi­na’s (Christina Moses) anger over the lost baby threatening to tear her and Rome (Roma­ny Malco) apart. With Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) putting ex Mag­gie (Allison Miller) in the friend zone last season, now we find him exploring his heritage in a story­line mirroring the actor’s decision to reclaim his birth name. And Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident may not be an accident at all: “We pick up with Katherine on that call … the phone was knocked out of Eddie’s hands and someone picks it up,” tells showrunner D.J. Nash.

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “Buried Dreams”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

On the morning of Nov. 24, 2007, in Bethany, Oklahoma, Katherine McDaniel wakes up to find that her 20-year-old daughter Lauren never returned home after going out the previous night. Most alarming of all: Lauren is five months pregnant and has no access to the crucial medication she needs to keep her and her unborn baby safe. Lauren’s friend Vanessa Ward walks through the brush and tall grass at a wildlife refuge, looking for any indication that the ground had been recently dug up. Vanessa knows what she is looking for, but she doesn’t want to find it: the body of her beloved friend.

The Holzer Files: “Final Word”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Famed ghost hunter Hans Holzer visited Ohio’s Franklin Castle many times, each time experiencing terrible technical difficulties and never able to pinpoint the exact cause of the uncanny happenings plaguing the owners of the house for years. Now, Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman return, witnessing the troubled spirit manifest before their eyes. But their biggest discovery is something Holzer himself missed. They restore his jumbled audio recording to find a hidden voice and the key to the castle’s haunting.

Friday, Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Netflix

Original Film!

In this fun film for the whole family, when a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Animaniacs

Hulu

New Series!

Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer of this brand-new version of the iconic 1993-98 cartoon series.

Marvel’s 616

Disney+

New Series!

This documentary anthology series explores Marvel Comics’ rich legacy.

The Pack

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Lindsey Vonn hosts this competition featuring 12 teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure.

The Real Right Stuff

Disney+

This companion piece to the scripted Disney+ series The Right Stuff (which debuts its first season finale today) looks back at the space race.

Small Axe

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Oscar winner Steve McQueen’s (12 Years a Slave) anthology series is based on the real-life experiences of London’s West Indian community.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) lashes out at Julian (William deVry). Laura (Genie Francis) advises Lulu (Emme Rylan) to take her time. Jason (Steve Burton) spends quality time with Danny (Porter Fasullo). Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) catch up at the gym. Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) has a revelation.

College Football: Syracuse at Louisville

ESPN, 7pm Live

Friday night college football on ESPN has the Syracuse Orange at the Louisville Cardinals.

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

In this episode, can an entrepreneur from Portland, Oregon, successfully sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack? Also, two entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, work to convince the Sharks that their pandemic-inspired masks designed for a beloved family member are worth an investment.

Beast-Kept Secrets

Animal Planet, 8pm

In this fun-loving British import, snowboarders turned TV presenters Tim Warwood and Adam Gendle join wildlife experts across the globe to perform experiments that answer their wildest questions about the animal kingdom. Tonight, in Guyana: Can an electric eel kill you?

The Blacklist: “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion”

NBC, 8pm

As Liz (Megan Boone) pushes a source for answers, Red (James Spader) and the Task Force grapple with the implications of her actions. Tensions boil over and a drastic action is taken, which will change Red and Liz’s relationship forever.

COVID: Race Against the Virus

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In this riveting documentary, personal video diaries from key scientists and intensive care doctors on the front lines track their real-time efforts to identify the virus — and their realization that it’s “disease X,” the global pandemic they feared was coming.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s visit to the circus on TCM features a variety of genres whose stories are told under the big top. First up is Man on a Tightrope (1953), which was directed by Elia Kazan and whose fictional story is based on the real-life escape of the Circus Brumbach from East Germany in 1950 (members of the actual Circus Brumbach appear in character roles and as extras in the film). Then, in the musical Merry Andrew (1958), Danny Kaye plays an unconventional teacher who takes up with a traveling circus. The final film is Federico Fellini’s acclaimed La Strada (1954, in Italian with English subtitles), which won an Oscar as Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. It tells the story of Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a simple-minded young woman who is bought from her mother by Zampanò (Anthony Quinn), a brutish strongman/street performer who takes her with him on the road, where she endures physical and emotional pain.

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild

HGTV, 9pm

Four teams of craft lovers deck the halls (and the dinner table, and the holiday tree …) on this two-hour decor competition. Designer Kim Myles and party planner Michael Russo judge which team walks away with a $10,000 prize.

The New York Times Presents: “The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter”

FX, 10pm

From the newspaper of record: The docuseries investigates how a 17-year-old from Florida allegedly posed as a Twitter employee and masterminded last summer’s lucrative, high-profile hack of celebrity accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West and Barack Obama.

A Taste of Christmas

Lifetime, 10pm

Original Film!

When Natalie (Anni Krueger) learns her cousin Francesca (Nia Vardalos) must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian restaurant, Natalie’s heart goes out to all of the guests who were planning on attending. Since no one should be alone on Christmas, Natalie decides to make the opening happen any way she can.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Wizarding World Week

Syfy, beginning at 10:30am

Syfy will air several hours of Harry Potter universe-themed movies each day starting today and through Nov. 25. Today’s lineup features Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Vivienne Wake (Jessy Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (RaeLynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in L.A., and with the return of Gavin Chase (Wes Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Sara Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Wynonna Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Kix Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.

Between the World and Me

HBO, 8pm

Based on the novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates and its original 2018 stage adaptation at the Apollo Theater, this special combines elements of that production and incorporates documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage and animation. The cast includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Angela Davis, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Janet Mock, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi, Courtney B. Vance, Olivia Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michelle Wilson and Oprah Winfrey.

Feliz NaviDAD

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Melissa Joan Hart reunites with Mario Lopez (the two starred in the 2007 hit movie Holiday in Handcuffs), this time as director of this feel-good charmer. Lopez stars as David Morales, an Arizona high school principal and single dad, who will do anything to avoid Christmas after losing his wife a few years ago during the season. But this year his daughter and live-in sister are determined to bring the Yuletide spirit back to the family.

Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After being tricked into a compromising situation by her cousin Madison (Sydney Meyer), Hanna (Keara Graves), a high school senior, thinks she can stop her cousin’s blackmail scheme by taking her college entrance exam for her. But nothing is enough for Madison and her plans soon become deadly.

Face the Future

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double-feature on Turner Classic Movies features two movies that looked at the future — one with a bit more hopeful outlook on how humanity will progress, the other a dystopian vision of where we are headed. First up in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), which, while not entirely accurate in its prediction of where humanity and technology would be in the 21st century, has some close guesses and remains one of the most stunningly realistic depictions of space travel in movie history, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Tonight’s second film is THX 1138 (1971), which was Star Wars creator George Lucas’ feature film directorial debut (based off a student film he made at USC), and is a different type of sci-fi experience than what fans of Star Wars may be expecting from Lucas. It’s a tale set in a dystopian future where the population is controlled by android police and the mandatory use of emotion-suppressing drugs, a world a man (Robert Duvall) given simply the designation THX 1138 instead of a name tries to escape.

The Angel Tree

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

A writer (Jill Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Lucas Bryant).

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Titanic’s Lost Evidence”

History, 9pm

For 108 years, a dust-covered box has remained hidden in a British manor house and may contain evidence that will rewrite the most famous maritime disaster in history. This box contains the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the respected British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. The History channel has secured permission to open it — a first in history. Tonight’s episode of History’s Greatest Mysteries will explore the contents of the box, which contains information about the Titanic’s voyage, including new context on fatal mistakes allegedly made by the captain and crew.

Ghost Nation: “Stairway to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity. During their investigation, the team hears unexplained footsteps, voices and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters — a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.

Destination Fear: “Rolling Hills Asylum”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dakota Laden forces Tanner Wiseman to confront his greatest fear when he leads the team to an upstate New York asylum said to be haunted by the spirit of a 7-foot-tall man. The unique investigation causes them to completely reevaluate everything they’ve ever believed about fear.