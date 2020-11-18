Pete Hegseth Hosts the Second Annual Patriot Awards on FOX Nation

FOX Nation

Pete Hegseth, Army veteran and cohost of FOX News Channel’s FOX & Friends Weekend and FOX Nation’s Modern Warrior, is back as host of the second annual Patriot Awards, a virtual ceremony streaming live on FOX Nation Friday, Nov. 20 at 8pm ET.

Hope folks will join us at @foxnation this Friday @ 8pm. The Fox Nation “Patriot Awards” are, quite literally, the most patriotic awards show in America.https://t.co/n5bT0rS9sZ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 18, 2020

The Patriot Awards honor America’s heroes, including military veterans, first responders and others who’ve demonstrated courage or inspired others through their actions. Categories include The Everyday Patriot, Most Valuable Patriot (MVP), Patriot Award for Service to Veterans, Patriot Award for the Unsung Hero, Patriot Award for Courage, The Young Patriot, Patriot Award for Heroism and The Patriot Award for the Modern Warrior.

“It is just straight up remembering why America is such a wonderful and beautiful place, and why it’s so precious,” Hegseth says of the Patriot Awards’ mission. “It thanks the people who do it on a daily basis — and people that we think of during 2020 who do it on a daily basis and have been under siege — but also just average citizens who stepped up in a moment or led a cause that they never thought they’d be leading, and we get a chance to honor them for that.”

Throughout the broadcast, a number of FOX News Channel and FOX Nation personalities and contributors will make guest appearances, including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, Dana Perino, Rachel Campos-Duff, Abby Hornacek, John Rich, Johnny Joey Jones, Dan Bongino, Tammy Bruce and Tomi Lahren.

The national anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A” will be performed by country music stars Lee Greenwood, Jessie James Decker, Phil Vassar, Easton Corbin, Tyler Farr, Clint Black, Natalie Grant, duo Thompson Square and others.

FOX News Channel airs an encore presentation of the Patriot Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 10pm ET, with an encore airing on FOX Business Network Sunday at 11pm ET.

Through Nov. 22, FOX Nation is donating $5 to Answer the Call for every new subscription order. Answer the Call provides financial assistance and support families of New York City police and firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty. Last year, FOX Nation raised over $50,000 for Folds of Honor.

For a limited time, new FOX Nation annual subscribers will receive a copy of Hegseth’s new book, Modern Warriors: Real Stories From Real Heroes.

Hegseth’s book is an extension of his Modern Warriors series, which features candid conversations with veterans about their experiences and the issues that matter to them. Hegseth says, “Most of what you’re hearing in the book is the voice of the warrior, and their own telling of their experience, and their stories and their struggles, the things that they focused on, the men that they served with and the men that they lost.”