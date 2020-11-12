Thursday, Nov. 12: ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Three-Part Crossover Premiere

ABC/Mike Rosenthal

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This 3-hour premiere crossover event brings together both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy. Last season on Station 19, Lt. Andy Herrera’s (Jaina Lee Ortiz) life was full of upheaval. She spontaneously married battalion chief Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and, in the last moment of the finale, came face-to-face with the mom she thought had passed away decades ago! The fallout will unfold against the real-life backdrop of the pandemic in Season 4. And on Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s long-running soapy med drama returns for its 17th season with a double timeline: one that finds the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the other flashing back to where they left off last spring. Expect some lighthearted humor, joy, romance and sex, mixed in the everyday stresses of ongoing medical emergencies.

Golf: The Masters: First Round

ESPN, 1pm Live

Postponed from April due to COVID-19, the 2020 Masters tournament will finally tee off at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, albeit without spectators in attendance. Tiger Woods accomplished one of the greatest career comebacks in all of sports when he overcame years of injuries and personal problems and won the 2019 Masters. Top contenders this year include Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. ESPN and CBS televise through Sunday.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Brando (Johnny Wactor) makes a promise to Carly (Laura Wright). Nina (Cynthia Watros) confronts Cyrus (Jeff Kober). Michael (Chad Duell) receives an important document. Chase (Josh Swickard) comes clean to Brook Lynn. Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is determined.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Smokey Robinson”

AXS TV, 8pm

R&B legend Smokey Robinson stops by to talk with host Daryl Hall and perform with Hall and his band, featuring classics like “Tears of a Clown.”

Leonard Maltin’s Neglected Classics

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In this evening’s film lineup on Turner Classic Movies, famed film critic Leonard Maltin introduces a number of films that many viewers may not have heard of, but which deserve to be remembered and enjoyed as the classics they are. The night begins with 1935’s The Gilded Lily, a romantic comedy starring Claudette Colbert and Fred MacMurray that was highly acclaimed during its time but doesn’t necessarily come to mind when thinking of those actors today. Also tonight: Come Next Spring (1956), a drama starring Ann Sheridan, Steve Cochran and Walter Brennan; Blind Adventure (1933), a pre-Code mystery film starring Robert Armstrong and Helen Mack; The Mob (1951), a film noir starring Broderick Crawford; and Penthouse (1933), a crime film starring Warner Baxter, Myrna Loy and some risqué pre-Code language.

Southern Charm: “A Pair and a Spare”

Bravo, 9pm

Leva hosts a Persian dinner for the girls, while the boys go out and discover John doesn’t honor bro code. Meanwhile, pigs officially fly when Shep and Taylor double-date with Austen and Madison. And when Kathryn finds out a secret about Thomas, her fantasy of them getting back together crumbles.

Mom

CBS, 9pm

There’s double-date trouble on the sitcom tonight! Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam (William Fichtner) spend their first anniversary with cat lady Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) and her new man — and regret it.

Flip or Flop: “Cut & Run”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead flip a house in a cookie cutter neighborhood of Laguna Hills, California. At the house they discover a scene of disarray — the drywall has been torn up, exterior siding has been left off and it looks like someone left the house in a hurry. Why would someone cut and run on a house like this?

Suspicious Minds: “Whispers From the Woods”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

After 19-year-old Erica Miller disappears into a frigid January night, the town of York, Pennsylvania, is consumed with suspicion. Rumors fly as Erica’s mother desperately searches for her daughter and investigators turn up new suspects around every corner. Friends and former classmates reveal unexpected details about the young woman beloved by everyone she met — whose trust, detectives believe, was betrayed by someone close to her.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The longest-running primetime live-action series in TV history extends its record-setting run as it begins Season 22 tonight. The series’ long-established core cast, including Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino, returns, while two newer cast members who were introduced last season — Jamie Gray Hyder as Officer Kat Azar Tamin and Demore Barnes as Deputy Chief Christian Garland — have been bumped up to series regulars. Fans will also see some familiar faces pop up in Season 22, including Tamara Tunie as medical examiner Dr. Melinda Warner, and Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni will also return as Stabler full time when he headlines the spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, slated for a 2021 premiere).

Ghost Adventures: “El Rancho Hotel”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the crew investigate a historic New Mexico hotel where a spike in paranormal activity has caused several employees to quit. The guys suspect the dark wave of supernatural energy was unleashed after a demonic ritual was conducted on the property.

The Unicorn

CBS, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere episode “There’s Something About Whoever-She-Was,” Wade (Walton Goggins) has an instant connection with a woman he met briefly in a parking lot, and he’s determined to find her again.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue with “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad.” As the USS Discovery crew attempts to let loose at a party, an unwelcome visitor comes aboard bringing about a problematic and twisted sequence of events.

The Paley Center Presents “Law & Order”: Before They Were Stars

NBC, 10pm

For an up-and-coming actor, an appearance on a Law & Order episode is a rite of passage. Since 1990, more than a few of the attorneys, victims, perpetrators, witnesses, kids, suspects and police of the week have gone on to become some of the biggest television and movie stars in the world. This hourlong special features interviews with actors whose roles on a Law & Order series played an instrumental part in shaping their careers, including Ron Cephas Jones, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us); Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton); Michael Imperioli and Aida Turturro (The Sopranos); Ariel Winter (Modern Family); Abigail Breslin (Zombieland) and S. Epatha Merkerson (Chicago Med). Several prominent actors who have a Law & Order credit or two on their resumés will also be part of the special, including Bradley Cooper. The special will be available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, starting tomorrow.

The Holzer Files: “Death to Tyrants”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman reopen legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer’s terrifying case of the Surratt Tavern in Clinton, Maryland — the infamous first stop of John Wilkes Booth after assassinating Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Chrisley Knows Best

USA Network, 10pm

New Episodes!

Season 8 of the reality series begins its second half tonight. The new episodes continue to follow the entertaining life of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family: his loving wife Julie; their charming, strong-willed children Chase, Savannah and Grayson; darling granddaughter Chloe; and Todd’s beloved mother, Nanny Faye.

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “Walking on Golf Balls”

TLC, 10:30pm

Danielle has the worst case of dancer’s feet Dr. Brad has ever seen, and life-threatening wounds may cause Dr. Ebonie’s patient to lose his feet. Dr. Sarah has her work cut out for her with Crystal, whose mystery lumps are killing her feet.

Miz & Mrs

USA Network, 10:30pm

New Episodes!

Season 2 of this series that offers a glimpse into the A-list lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse, and their eccentric family, returns with new episodes. The family has moved back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, and things will never be the same. Shortly after the move, The Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter, introducing them to the joys and challenges of becoming parents of two.

Friday, Nov. 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Netflix

Original Film!

This visually stunning holiday musical adventure is set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, where legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle’s (Forest Whitaker) fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. The film features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan, as well as “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé.

Becoming You

Apple TV+

New Series!

Olivia Colman narrates this series that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape our lives.

Doug Unplugs

Apple TV+

New Series!

In this animated kids series, a young robot wants to learn about the wonders of the human world.

I Am Greta

Hulu

This documentary film follows young Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Friday the 13th Monster Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6am

Test your luck this Friday the 13th with 24 hours of monster-movie favorites, including The Last Witch Hunter (2015), Monster House (2006), Pitch Black (2000), A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Lake Placid (1999) and more.

“Friday the 13th” Marathon

IFC, beginning at 10:30am

Today is your lucky day if you enjoy watching the original films in the Friday the 13th horror franchise. Over 16-plus hours, IFC will air two back-to-back marathons of the first four movies: Friday the 13th (1980), Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981), Friday the 13th Part III (1982) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, the 1984 film that was actually nowhere near the “final chapter” for Jason Voorhees’ murderous shenanigans.

General Hospital

ABC, 2pm

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is honest with Michael (Chad Duell). Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets a lead on her missing child. Monica (Leslie Charleson) counsels Ned (Wally Kurth) on his relationship with Brook Lynn. Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) gets in over her head. Carly (Laura Wright) makes a chilling discovery.

College Football: East Carolina at Cincinnati

ESPN2, 7:30pm Live

The East Carolina Pirates are at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium for an American Athletic Conference clash with the Bearcats on ESPN2.

Christmas on the Vine

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Brooke (Julianna Guill), a young marketing executive, goes back to her hometown excited to relive her Christmas memories, while helping a struggling family-owned winery.

The Blacklist: “Roanoke”

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

We last left Special Agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) as she chose to back her heretofore untrustworthy mother, former KGB spy Katarina (Laila Robins), over international criminal/FBI asset Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader). In Season 8, “We’ll have big swings, big betrayals, big reveals,” says executive producer Jon Bokenkamp. “Katarina has revelations about Red that drive everything to come.” In the season premiere, Red directs the Task Force to investigate Roanoke, a legendary criminal who orchestrates elaborate extractions. Meanwhile, Liz works to hatch a secret plan with Katarina.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies brings you back to the circus tonight for more three-ring films. Tonight’s lineup focuses on darker aspects of circuses and carnivals with tales of greed, murder and horror set amid these outwardly happy places. The schedule includes Freaks (1932), Tod Browning’s controversial horror film that featured real-life sideshow performers who had disabilities among its cast; Carnival Story (1954), with Anne Baxter and Steve Cochran; Berserk (1967), a thriller starring Joan Crawford in her second-to-last big-screen role, as co-owner of a circus; and He Who Gets Slapped (1924), a silent psychological thriller starring Lon Chaney as a former academic turned circus clown who plots revenge on the man who stole his wife and his life’s research.

Gold Rush: White Water

Discovery Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s an all-out, winner-take-all battle against Mother Nature in the new season of this Gold Rush spinoff. Gold has soared to record prices this year, and the Dakota boys, Fred and Dustin Hurt, are more determined than ever before to cash in. But a late start to the season has shortened their mining window, and record snowfall has the rivers raging, creating the most dangerous mining conditions the crews have ever faced.

My Big Italian Adventure

HGTV, 9pm

Lorraine rushes to put the finishing touches on the home, including completing the kitchen and house exterior, before her family arrives in Sambuca di Sicilia. She works on a special project that honors her late father and then takes a break from the renovation to learn the art of making homemade pasta. As the clock ticks down, she overcomes obstacles and narrowly avoids a kitchen disaster just in time to celebrate the finished home with family and friends.

Ancient Aliens: “The Divine Number”

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

In numerous sacred traditions, the number 12 holds a divine significance. It can be found repeated in ancient architecture, groups of 12 wisdom keepers and even the latest scientific principles. Could this divine number be part of an alien code left for humanity to decipher?

Chaos in Court

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

The first season comes to a close with back-to-back hourlong episodes. In “Hate Kills,” two sons disrupt a trial after their father is found guilty of murdering their mother; a woman accused of stabbing her husband screams at a Miami judge; a defendant on weapons charges leads deputies on a wild goose chase through a courthouse; and more. Then, in “Terror in the Court,” an angry defendant packs a nasty punch; a woman seeking protection is manhandled by a judge; a man threatens to kill family members at a bond hearing; a deputy wrestles a defendant to the floor; a drunk driver rams his car into a North Carolina courthouse; and more.

Great Performances: “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles”

PBS, 9pm

Travel through the history of the iconic musical exploring its reach across time and cultures, featuring appearances by composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick as well as famous fans including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Topol and more.

Warrior

Cinemax, 10pm

On this sprawling, brawling action drama, the late-19th-century Tong Wars in San Francisco’s Chinatown have gotten fascinatingly complicated: A brother opposes his sister, some cops are in on the illegal action and anti-Chinese sentiment can foil the best-laid plans. But at least one major antagonist is eliminated — for now. Power-hungry Zing (Dustin Nguyen) has been a thorn in the side of just about everyone, and fittingly, it took the combined efforts of the local police (led by Kieran Bew’s Big Bill O’Hara), arms dealer Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) and criminal Li Yong (Joe Taslim), the henchman and lover of tong boss Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), to bring this one man to justice. Tonight, Zing faces trial. “He’s certainly going into San Quentin,” Nguyen reveals. But, the actor (and director of last week’s episode) says, fans shouldn’t count Zing out just yet. “He doesn’t know how he’s going to get out of this bind, but he’ll will it. There’s going to be revenge coming.”

The Dirt

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This aftershow returns to feature new insight and unexpected moments from the miners across Discovery Channel’s entire Gold Rush universe. Hosted by bona fide Gold Rush expert Christo Doyle, The Dirt gives viewers access to the Gold Rush series like never before, as miners reveal what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling and divulge the other side of mining in the wilderness. In addition, the show engages superfans on a whole new, personal level, providing some the opportunity to talk with the miners and ask them anything.

Fear Friday the 13th

Travel Channel, 10pm

In this Fear the Woods special featuring tales of the paranormal in the great outdoors, two unlucky teens stumble upon a devil-worshiping cult while investigating an abandoned camp in Ohio. Then, friends get more than they bargained for when they summon a demon deep in the woods of North Carolina.

Saturday, Nov. 14

The Pioneer Woman: “Home Sweet Home: Thanksgiving 101”

Food Network, 10am

Thanksgiving prep starts early! Ree Drummond offers tips for the perfect roast turkey and more.

Robin and the 7 Hoods

TCM, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

This entertaining 1964 musical sets its retelling of the Robin Hood legend in mob-run, Prohibition-era Chicago. There, North Side boss Robbo (Frank Sinatra) hopes to get a leg up in his power struggle with rival racketeer Guy Gisborne (Peter Falk). Robbo sets himself up as a latter-day Robin Hood, with philanthropic fronts enabling him to scam the rich, take his cut and then give to the poor. Sinatra’s fellow Rat Packers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. join in the fun, along with Bing Crosby, Barbara Rush and an uncredited Edward G. Robinson. Also of note: This is the film in which Sinatra introduced the tune associated with the Windy City ever since — “My Kind of Town,” which received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, along with Nelson Riddle’s nomination for his musical score.

Christmas in Vienna

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Jess Waters (Sarah Drew) is an accomplished violinist who has lost her passion for music and has been invited to perform at the Vienna Music Hall’s prestigious Christmas Eve concert. Mark Olson (Brennan Elliott) is a diplomat in Vienna and a widowed father of three whose job is constantly keeping them moving. Against the backdrop of Christmas magic and romance, will Jess and Mark find a way to be together?

Christmas on Wheels

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Ashley (Tiya Sircar) returns to her small hometown to care for her uncle who recently broke his ankle. When she learns that he has sold her mom’s vintage red convertible, a car that holds many wonderful Christmas memories for the town, she seeks to find it and restore it to its former glory.

Young, Stalked and Pregnant

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

High school senior Audrey (Taylor Blackwell) is accepted at a top university when she finds herself pregnant by her boyfriend Sam (Cody Sulek), who insists on marriage and a family. But when Audrey makes plans for the future without him, Sam and his mother Casey (Tanya Clarke) decide to take matters into their own hands.

History’s Greatest Mysteries

History, 9pm

New Series!

History debuts its new History’s Greatest Mysteries documentary programming franchise tonight. Hosted by Laurence Fishburne, History’s Greatest Mysteries will investigate a wide range of historically compelling topics and the mysteries that pervade each, such as the sinking of the Titanic, Roswell and more. The series kicks off with “The Final Hunt for D.B. Cooper,” which delves into the 1971 incident in which a plane hijacker parachuted out of the plane with a bagful of cash and was never seen again — the only unsolved skyjacking in U.S. history.

Ghost Nation: “Antique Shop of Horrors”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Bozrah, Connecticut, to investigate a potential haunting plaguing the Primitive Crow antique shop. After expanding her store, owner Beth Coletti began experiencing a spike in paranormal activity. With Beth’s customers frightened to return, and her lifelong dream hanging in the balance, the team searches for answers before she is forced to shut her doors for good.

Meet Me at Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

When Joan’s (Catherine Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Mark Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other, they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.

Destination Fear: “Joliet Prison”

Travel Channel, 10pm

It’s sweet revenge for Chelsea Laden when she takes the team to Chicago’s historic and utterly terrifying Joliet Prison. Terrible things happen once they separate inside its imposing walls, and one member experiences their most sickening night ever.

Sunday, Nov. 15

The Crown

Netflix

Season Premiere!

In Season 4 of the drama about the British royal family, as the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As tensions rise between the queen and Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairy tale to unite the British people. Behind closed doors, however, the royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

Golf: The Masters: Final Round

CBS, 12pm Live

Who will be awarded the green jacket and claim a piece of golf history at the 2020 Masters? Find out as CBS airs final-round coverage from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Influential Hip Hop Artists”

AXS TV, 8pm

It’s a rap battle for the ages as this episode of the countdown series pits hip-hop artists against each other to see who makes the top of the list.

A Timeless Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Charles Whitley (Ryan Paevey) travels from 1903 to 2020 where he meets Megan Turner (Erin Cahill), a tour guide at his historic mansion, and experiences a 21st-century Christmas.

The Christmas Edition

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Marie Osmond stars in this drama along with Carly Hughes, who plays an up-and-coming journalist who takes over running a small-town newspaper in Alaska. Using a series of Christmas articles, she’s able to quickly return the newspaper to profitability, and soon falls in love … both with her new home and the handsome son of the paper’s former owner. However, when her old boss announces plans to take over the paper for herself, she will need a Christmas miracle to save it.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

PBS, 8pm

Devastated Maggie heads to the local pub to obtain a room, only to face another townsperson wronged by radio-gate. Becka and Maggie share a rare moment, putting things into perspective for Maggie. Karen surprises Peter in a borderline terrifying way.

The Reagans

Showtime, 8pm

New Series!

Directed by Matt Tyrnauer (Valentino: The Last Emperor), this four-part documentary series focuses on the rise and reign of America’s ultimate power couple: Ronald and Nancy Reagan. Evocative archival footage and illuminating contemporary interviews examine Nancy’s central role in her husband’s career, the darker aspects of the Reagans’ climb to power, and how the political tactics used in the ’60s and ’70s became a progenitor of our current national politics.

Michael Caine Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy a couple of different facets that legendary British actor Michael Caine can bring to his performances with tonight’s two-film lineup. First up is The Ipcress File, the 1965 BAFTA-winning spy thriller starring Caine in the first of his big-screen appearances as secret agent Harry Palmer. The film offers a grittier, more down-to-earth look at espionage work compared with the James Bond movies that had begun a few years earlier, while still being an exciting watch. Up next is Gambit (1966), the Oscar-nominated heist comedy in which Caine and Shirley MacLaine play criminals trying to acquire a priceless antiquity from a millionaire (Herbert Lom).

Rock Legends: “Spector Years”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Tonight’s episode looks at famous groups who were, at some point, guided to greatness by legendary music producer Phil Spector: the Righteous Brothers, the Ronettes and the Shirelles.

The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

E!, 9pm Live

The global, fan-driven awards show will celebrate the year’s best in movies, TV, music and pop culture. The telecast will celebrate an unprecedented year in pop culture, bring together the entertainment community and its fans, and honor the everyday heroes who’ve inspired us throughout the year.

Candy Land

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Sweet dreams are made of this: Hasbro’s board game comes to life in a new competition for professional confectioners in Candy Land (premiering Sunday on Food Network). After finding ingredients hidden somewhere in Candy Land — say, Lemon Lime Springs or the Gumdrop Mountains — five teams of sugar specialists take on various challenges, creating candied mythical creatures, one-of-a-kind gifts for King Kandy and more. Their work is judged by Spring Baking Championship’s winning chocolatier Nacho Aguirre and Food Network Star’s Season 6 victor, Aarti Sequeira. Over six episodes, Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth guides contestants through the Wonka-worthy interpretations of classic Candy Land locations. “When I got on set, I freaked out,” she says. “[We] are physically in the game. It looks beautiful.” Good enough to eat, actually. “The entire set was edible,” the admitted chocolate fan notes, laughing. “You could pick something off a tree and eat it. They didn’t want us to, but by the end of the night, just try and stop me!”

Killer in Question: “The Man With the Rabbit’s Foot”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In 1997, three bodies are found in the walk-in refrigerator of a gas station in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Two years later, Thomas Cisco, an acquaintance of one of the victims, confesses to the murders. But family members of the victims are not at peace with Cisco’s confession, as mistrust of their parish’s law enforcement runs deep — especially when it comes to the longtime sheriff, whose son resembles a composite sketch released to the public. Cisco also proves to be unreliable in his accounts, and though he is sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murders, many — including the victims’ families — still believe he has an accomplice who roams free.

Roadkill

PBS, 9pm

Peter is the defendant at the family dinner table. As friends, family, employees and even a dead person turn against him, he follows his motto: “Keep moving forward.”

The Good Lord Bird

Showtime, 9pm

Series Finale!

As the adaptation closes, federal troops surround fabled abolitionist John Brown (Ethan Hawke) at Harpers Ferry. It’s time for Brown’s (fictitious) young ward, Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), to fight or flee.

A Year in Music: “2005”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

Host Lzzy Hale takes you back to the unforgettable year of 2005. She examines the year’s musical breakups, humanitarianism and Mariah Carey’s “emancipation” that broke sales records. The year also saw the birth of YouTube and the nation giving back after Hurricane Katrina devastated the South.

First Ladies: “Lady Bird Johnson”

CNN, 10pm

President Lyndon Johnson’s administration enacted the Civil Rights Act, one of the most prolific legislative programs in U.S. history. But it likely wouldn’t have succeeded without Lady Bird Johnson’s steadying presence. Catapulted, by the assassination of John F. Kennedy, into a first lady role she did not prepare for, Lady Bird played a vital role in shaping her husband’s presidency.

The Christmas Doctor

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Holly Robinson Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Adrian Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.

Murder on Middle Beach

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

In this compelling four-part docuseries, the son of a Connecticut divorcée seeks answers in her unsolved murder, camera in hand. For starters, why is his dad so secretive?

Uncensored: “Black Hollywood”

TV One, 10pm

If you don’t have a seat at the table, sometimes you have to create your own. Black Hollywood has been making major contributions to TV and film for decades — whether recognized or not — and it’s not stopping any time soon. In this episode, entertainers Nia Long, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and more reminisce on their time in Black Hollywood.

Talking to GOATS With Jim Gray

FOX News Channel, 10pm

Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Gray will sit down with FOX & Friends cohost Brian Kilmeade to talk about his career in sports that has spanned over four decades. During the special, Gray will also present exclusive interviews with some of the greatest athletes of all time to reflect on their life in sports, including NFL quarterback Tom Brady, boxing icon Muhammad Ali’s wife Lonnie Ali, heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Irving and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, among others. He will also sit down with former Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose for the first time since their controversial interview in 1999, where Gray pressed Rose on his gambling allegations that led to his banishment from baseball. Gray will also discuss his new book Talking to GOATs

Moonbase 8: “Rats”

Showtime, 11pm

In the new episode “Rats,” Rook (Tim Heidecker) is homesick and considers leaving Moonbase 8, and Cap (John C. Reilly) chases a prowler going through the base’s garbage.

Monday, Nov. 16

The Neighborhood

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 3 premiere episode “Welcome to the Movement,” the Butlers and Johnsons unite when a member of their community is the victim of racial injustice.

NFL Football: Minnesota at Chicago

ESPN, 8pm Live

A big NFC North matchup has Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago’s Soldier Field to take on Khalil Mack and the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Greek Island Odyssey With Bettany Hughes

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

New Series!

The historian takes a 1,700-mile sea voyage inspired by legendary Greek warrior Odysseus’ homeward journey after his Trojan War victory.

Star of the Month: Shelley Winters: “Scene Stealing Supporting Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Whether as a film’s lead or in a supporting capacity, Shelley Winters was always memorable, and could often steal a scene, as this evening’s lineup of Winters classics shows. The night begins with the actress’ Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning role in The Diary of Anne Frank (1959). The evening continues with Winters’ roles in Robert Wise’s 1959 film noir Odds Against Tomorrow; in another Wise film, the 1954 drama Executive Suite; and headlining the drama Tennessee Champ (1954) — which marked Winters’ first film in nearly two years after a short-lived marriage and the birth of her daughter, but which showed she had not lost a step during that hiatus when it came to acting.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola

CBS, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

Bob’s (Billy Gardell) plans to propose to Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) hit a snag when she reveals her belief that traditional marriage is more trouble than it’s worth. Barry Shabaka Henley also stars in the Season 2 premiere episode “On a Dead Guy’s Bench.”

All Rise

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

“We call it the ‘awakening’ of All Rise,” co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence says of the courthouse drama’s second season. “We are reflecting what is happening in the real world. And Lola will be right in the center of it all” — quite literally, it seems, in the two-part opener (concluding Nov. 23). The story begins last summer, when protesters in Los Angeles took to the streets. As Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) and prosecutor Mark Callan (Wilson Bethel) are heading home, says Harris-Lawrence, she “inserts herself into a situation” between a teen girl and police and is detained. Mark’s and Lola’s different takes on the encounter test their friendship, which hasn’t fully recovered four months later when Mark — heading a Special Trials Unit — argues a case in her courtroom. Repercussions from that night ripple throughout the season, which also introduces law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson (Samantha Marie Ware). An extremely smart Harvard grad with zero filter, she too sees things differently than boss Lola on occasion. Says the producer: “They’re going to push each other.”

His Dark Materials

HBO, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 2 of the dark fantasy series, based on Philip Pullman’s YA trilogy, gifted young explorer Lyra (Dafne Keen) adventures alongside pragmatic peer Will (Amir Wilson): “We see her learn it’s not always the right thing to fly into a situation,” teases executive producer Jane Tranter.

Twisted Sisters: “The Good Sister”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

A serious childhood illness limits the mental development of Debbie Burns, requiring her older sister Barbara to care for her. For nearly 40 years, the sisters live a modest, peaceful life together in St. Petersburg, Florida. But a substantial inheritance disturbs the calm in the Burns home, pitting one sister against the other until, finally, one of them snaps.

Bull

CBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation) team weathers New York City’s pandemic-related shutdown and discovers how hard it is to work their magic in a virtual court system.

Independent Lens: “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip”

PBS, 10pm

Follow home renovation expert Jonathan Scott on his mission to flip the switch on how Americans access power. He travels the country and interviews a host of experts, and quickly learns how little choice the public has in how they source energy.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movie: Humphrey Bogart

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

What better way for a fan of classic movies to spend a morning and afternoon than by watching one of the iconic acting names from Hollywood’s golden age doing what he does best? You’ll have that chance today when Humphrey Bogart takes the spotlight in over 12 hours of films. The day begins with Bogie in one of his few bad-guy roles, as Duke Mantee in 1936’s The Petrified Forest, alongside Bette Davis and Leslie Howard. Next, Bogart plays another tarnished character, Red Kennedy, who tries to break out of the title prison in San Quentin (1937). Among other highlights today are Bogart in some of his most recognizable heroic (but still darker-edged) roles, including as private eyes in two legendary film noirs — Sam Spade in The Maltese Falcon (1941) and Philip Marlowe (alongside eventual wife Lauren Bacall) in The Big Sleep (1946) — and as desperate gold-seeker Fred C. Dobbs in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948).

NCIS

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 18 of NCIS opens with “Sturgeon Season,” in which Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Fornell (guest star Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell’s daughter.

Finding Your Roots: “Flight”

PBS, 8pm

Henry Louis Gates Jr. meets actors Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong’o and chef Lidia Bastianich, whose families crisscrossed the globe to escape oppression and find opportunity.

FBI

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The flagship series opens with a search for the killers behind a mass shooting at a media company.

Rise of the Nazis: “The First Six Months in Power”

PBS, 9pm

Discover the measures Chancellor Hitler takes to dismantle the German state. The Nazis have the power to ban free speech, books are burned, and Jewish people, gay people and those holding anti-Nazi beliefs begin to disappear.

Big Sky

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

A private detective agency in Montana made up of Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) joins forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to investigate the disappearance of two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway.

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The team hunts a hacker with a shocking final target.

Beyond Oak Island

History, 10pm

New Series!

From the producers of The Curse of Oak Island and The UnXplained comes this eight-episode docuseries hosted by real-life treasure hunters Rick and Marty Lagina. It chronicles the greatest treasure hunts of the past, present and (perhaps) future, featuring interviews with treasure hunters, historians and experts, as well as on-location treasure hunts in progress. In the premiere, when a young treasure hunter tells Rick and Marty he is hunting for the long-lost treasure of pirate Jean Lafitte, the brothers are so intrigued they send Matty Blake to assist.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas

Netflix

New Series!

Benjamin Bradley, a.k.a. Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry and has a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In this series, Bradley takes viewers behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year.

Yentl

TCM, 9:15am

Catch a Classic!

Barbra Streisand stars in, cowrote and made her Golden Globe-winning directorial debut with this bittersweet, Oscar-winning 1983 drama based on Isaac Bashevis Singer’s short story “Yentl the Yeshiva Boy.” In early 1900s Europe, a young Jewish woman (Streisand) dresses as a man in order to study the Hebrew scriptures. But she soon finds herself in the middle of an unconventional love triangle, caught between a fellow student (Mandy Patinkin) and his fiancée (Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Amy Irving). The film’s lovely score won an Oscar; two of its songs — “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” and “The Way He Makes Me Feel” — were Oscar nominees.

Devils

The CW, 8pm

After uncovering yet another link between his mentor Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and the death of their colleague, international banker Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) fears his fate.

Nature: “Primates: Protecting Primates”

PBS, 8pm

More than half of the world’s primates are under threat. Meet the scientists making groundbreaking discoveries to safeguard their future.

The Conners

ABC, 9pm

Cupid may finally bring unlucky-in-love Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) some happiness. Louise’s (Katey Sagal) brother, Neville (guest star Nat Faxon, Friends From College), falls head over heels for her!

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo, 9pm

As COVID-19 creeps across the U.S., frenemies Kelly Dodd and Shannon Storms Beador argue about … their competing lines of beverages. Meanwhile, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean, renew their vows in front of an ordained drag queen.

For Life

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In the final moments of the drama’s first season, newly elected state attorney general Glen Maskins (Boris McGiver) offered wrongly convicted inmate Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) clemency if he’ll just drop the case — and threatened to go after Aaron’s wife, Marie (Joy Bryant), if he won’t. “It’s what [Aaron] does in the face of that decision that will change all the characters’ lives forever,” says series creator Hank Steinberg, warning fans not to assume that Season 2 will revolve around Aaron’s retrial.

History’s Wild

History, 10pm

New Series!

Throughout history, humans have been drawn to the natural world and have attempted to tame it. But sometimes, it just won’t be tamed, and after all these years, Mother Nature still has a lot to teach us. In each episode of this series, host Greg Aiello, a professional outdoorsman and explorer, will use innovative graphics and animation to analyze jaw-dropping user-generated footage of the natural world. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air each week.

Secrets of the Dead: “Gangster’s Gold”

PBS, 10pm

Join three groups of treasure hunters, armed with modern technology and newly uncovered clues, as they set out to find the lost treasure of notorious Prohibition-era gangster Dutch Schultz and solve an 85-year-old mystery.

Thursday, Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Netflix

Original Film!

When Duchess Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double, Princess Stacy of Belgravia (Hudgens), to get these star-crossed lovers back together. But the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who is intent on stealing Margaret’s heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret’s outrageous party girl cousin Fiona (Hudgens) — a third lookalike who has ambitions of her own — and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble.

The Sea Wolves

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Gregory Peck, Roger Moore and David Niven headline this 1980 war film that recalls thrilling World War II adventure movies like The Guns of Navarone and Where Eagles Dare, and is based on an actual incident that occurred during World War II that was kept classified by the British government until 1978. In 1943, German merchant vessels off neutral Goa (a Portuguese colony on India’s western coast; this movie was shot on location there) transmit information about Allied ships to a predatory U-boat. Unable to launch a raid in neutral waters, the British draft some “unofficial” and unlikely commandoes — the gray-haired British expatriates of the Calcutta Light Horse — to stop them.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Ben Folds”

AXS TV, 8pm

Alt-rock mainstay Ben Folds talks and jams with host Daryl Hall.

Supernatural: The Long Road Home

The CW, 8pm

Just ahead of the long-running series airing its final episode after 15 years, this hourlong retrospective special will look back at the Winchester brothers’ (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) journey that has brought them to this point.

NFL Football: Arizona at Seattle

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

An NFC West matchup takes place at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field as the Arizona Cardinals visit Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Supernatural

The CW, 9pm

Series Finale!

After 15 seasons, the journey of Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) in this hit horror/fantasy/drama series comes to an end. Details of the finale were kept under wraps at presstime, but given how the show’s stars and creative team are as passionate toward their fans as the fans are to them, you can surely expect something memorable and special.

Total Bellas

E!, 9pm

Retired pro wrestlers and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella tag-team pregnancy in Season 6 of their reality series. While Brie frets about a repeat of the difficult birth she had with daughter Birdie, she encourages Nikki to resolve tensions with the rest of the family.

A Million Little Things

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The new season finds Regi­na’s (Christina Moses) anger over the lost baby threatening to tear her and Rome (Roma­ny Malco) apart. With Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) putting ex Mag­gie (Allison Miller) in the friend zone last season, now we find him exploring his heritage in a story­line mirroring the actor’s decision to reclaim his birth name. And Eddie’s (David Giuntoli) accident may not be an accident at all: “We pick up with Katherine on that call … the phone was knocked out of Eddie’s hands and someone picks it up,” tells showrunner D.J. Nash.

The Holzer Files: “Final Word”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Famed ghost hunter Hans Holzer visited Ohio’s Franklin Castle many times, each time experiencing terrible technical difficulties and never able to pinpoint the exact cause of the uncanny happenings plaguing the owners of the house for years. Now, Dave Schrader, Cindy Kaza and Shane Pittman return, witnessing the troubled spirit manifest before their eyes. But their biggest discovery is something Holzer himself missed. They restore his jumbled audio recording to find a hidden voice and the key to the castle’s haunting.

Friday, Nov. 20

Alien Xmas

Netflix

Original Film!

In this fun film for the whole family, when a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

College Football: Syracuse at Lousville

ESPN, 7pm Live

Friday night college football on ESPN has the Syracuse Orange at the Louisville Cardinals.

Beast-Kept Secrets

Animal Planet, 8pm

In this fun-loving British import, snowboarders turned TV presenters Tim Warwood and Adam Gendle join wildlife experts across the globe to perform experiments that answer their wildest questions about the animal kingdom. Tonight, in Guyana: Can an electric eel kill you?

A Taste of Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Natalie (Anni Krueger) learns her cousin Francesca (Nia Vardalos) must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian restaurant, Natalie’s heart goes out to all of the guests who were planning on attending. Since no one should be alone on Christmas, Natalie decides to make the opening happen any way she can.

COVID: Race Against the Virus

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In this riveting documentary, personal video diaries from key scientists and intensive care doctors on the front lines track their real-time efforts to identify the virus — and their realization that it’s “disease X,” the global pandemic they feared was coming.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s visit to the circus on TCM features a variety of genres whose stories are told under the big top. First up is Man on a Tightrope (1953), which was directed by Elia Kazan and whose fictional story is based on the real-life escape of the Circus Brumbach from East Germany in 1950 (members of the actual Circus Brumbach appear in character roles and as extras in the film). Then, in the musical Merry Andrew (1958), Danny Kaye plays an unconventional teacher who takes up with a traveling circus. The final film is Federico Fellini’s acclaimed La Strada (1954, in Italian with English subtitles), which won an Oscar as Best Foreign Language Film and was nominated for its screenplay. It tells the story of Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina), a simple-minded young woman who is bought from her mother by Zampanò (Anthony Quinn), a brutish strongman/street performer who takes her with him on the road, where she endures physical and emotional pain.

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild

HGTV, 9pm

Four teams of craft lovers deck the halls (and the dinner table, and the holiday tree…) on this two-hour decor competition. Designer Kim Myles and party planner Michael Russo judge which team walks away with a $10,000 prize.

The New York Times Presents

FX, 10pm

From the newspaper of record: The docuseries investigates how a 17-year-old from Florida allegedly posed as a Twitter employee and masterminded last summer’s lucrative, high-profile hack of celebrity accounts including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West and Barack Obama.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Wizarding World Week

Syfy, beginning at 10:30am

Syfy will air several hours of Harry Potter universe-themed movies each day starting today and through Nov. 25. Today’s lineup features Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). See the listings section for more details on the titles and times for the week.

A Nashville Christmas Carol

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Vivienne Wake (Jessy Schram), a workaholic television producer in charge of a country music Christmas special showcasing newcomer Alexis (RaeLynn), never lets personal feelings get in the way of business. On the verge of accepting a job in L.A., and with the return of Gavin Chase (Wes Brown), her childhood sweetheart and manager to the special’s headliner, Belinda (Sara Evans), she receives a visit from the ghost of her recently deceased mentor, Marilyn (Wynonna Judd). Her mentor warns her current path leads to a dark future and has recruited both the Spirit of Christmas Past (Kix Brooks) and the Spirit of Christmas Present (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) to help her get back on track. The Spirits’ time-jumping adventures force Vivienne to take hold of her life.

Between the World and Me

HBO, 8pm

Based on the novel by Ta-Nehisi Coates and its original 2018 stage adaptation at the Apollo Theater, this special combines elements of that production and incorporates documentary footage from the actors’ home life, archival footage and animation. The cast includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Angela Davis, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Janet Mock, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Yara Shahidi, Courtney B. Vance, Olivia Washington, Susan Kelechi Watson, Michelle Wilson and Oprah Winfrey.

Feliz NaviDAD

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Melissa Joan Hart reunites with Mario Lopez (the two starred in the 2007 hit movie Holiday in Handcuffs), this time as director of this feel-good charmer. Lopez stars as David Morales, an Arizona high school principal and single dad, who will do anything to avoid Christmas after losing his wife a few years ago during the season. But this year his daughter and live-in sister are determined to bring the yuletide spirit back to the family.

Pretty Cheaters, Deadly Lies

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After being tricked into a compromising situation by her cousin Madison (Sydney Meyer), Hanna (Keara Graves), a high school senior, thinks she can stop her cousin’s blackmail scheme by taking her college entrance exam for her. But nothing is enough for Madison and her plans soon become deadly.

Face the Future

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s double-feature on Turner Classic Movies features two movies that looked at the future — one with a bit more hopeful outlook on how humanity will progress, the other a dystopian vision of where we are headed. First up in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi epic 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), which, while not entirely accurate in its prediction of where humanity and technology would be in the 21st century, has some close guesses and remains one of the most stunningly realistic depictions of space travel in movie history, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Tonight’s second film is THX 1138 (1971), which was Star Wars creator George Lucas’ feature film directorial debut (based off a student film he made at USC), and is a different type of sci-fi experience than what fans of Star Wars may be expecting from Lucas. It’s a tale set in a dystopian future where the population is controlled by android police and the mandatory use of emotion-suppressing drugs, a world a man (Robert Duvall) given simply the designation THX 1138 instead of a name tries to escape.

The Angel Tree

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

A writer (Jill Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Lucas Bryant).

History’s Greatest Mysteries: “Titanic’s Lost Evidence”

History, 9pm

For 108 years, a dust-covered box has remained hidden in a British manor house and may contain evidence that will rewrite the most famous maritime disaster in history. This box contains the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the respected British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. The History channel has secured permission to open it — a first in history. Tonight’s episode of History’s Greatest Mysteries will explore the contents of the box, which contains information about the Titanic’s voyage, including new context on fatal mistakes allegedly made by the captain and crew.

Ghost Nation: “Stairway to Hell”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to central New Jersey to investigate a haunting that hits close to home for Dave. Joined by his father, Bruce Tango, the team descends on the town of Matawan and the striking Colonial-era Burrowes Mansion. On a prior visit to the property, Bruce says he saw the apparition of a little girl, a life-altering sighting that seems to back up one of the many long-held claims of paranormal activity. During their investigation, the team hears unexplained footsteps, voices and other anomalies. Perhaps their most alarming discovery is in the notoriously active attic, site of the property’s former slave quarters — a mysterious set of markings that just might hold the key to unlocking the disturbances rocking Burrowes Mansion.