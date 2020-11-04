Wednesday, Nov. 4: Group C Playoffs Unmask Another Performer on ‘The Masked Singer’

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

The Masked Singer: “The Group C Play Offs — Funny You Should Mask”

FOX, 8pm

Group C contestants return for their second performances of the season, and one will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Group C Play Offs — Funny You Should Mask.”

TCM Afternoon Movie: Visiting Our National Parks

TCM, beginning at 12:15pm

Catch a Classic!

This afternoon on Turner Classic Movies, you can visit the beauty of the American landscape without leaving home through the magic of movies! Check out Victor Mature and Piper Laurie in Dangerous Mission (1954), a rare color film noir that is set in, and largely filmed at, Montana’s Glacier National Park; Clint Walker and Roger Moore in Gold of the Seven Saints (1961), a Western shot in and around Arches National Park in Utah; Ida Lupino and Humphrey Bogart in High Sierra (1941), which has key scenes shot in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range; and Leslie Howard and Bette Davis in The Petrified Forest (1936), set in Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park.

The Goldbergs: “Bill’s Wedding”

ABC, 8pm

Bill (David Koechner) is getting married and Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Jane (Erinn Hayes) have only 24 hours to plan it. Meanwhile, a fortune teller at the wedding reception could change the future for Adam (Sean Giambrone), Erica (Haley Orrantia) and Barry’s (Troy Gentile) romantic life.

Devils: “Episode 5”

The CW, 8pm

Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) asks Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) for help in finding his wife Nina (Kasia Smutniak), who has disappeared. After locating her where she and Massimo spent an evening of love years ago, Dominic reveals to Massimo that he knew about them cheating and forgave him — but now, after the Irish business, Dominic can no longer trust him. Massimo is suspended as head of trading.

Nature: “Primates: Secrets of Survival”

PBS, 8pm

Discover the survival strategies used by primates, often in the most unexpected places.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Multiplying Lights, Summoning a Spirit and More”

Travel Channel, 8pm

An eerie sight in the twilight skies over Milwaukee gains attention; a monstrous creature washes up on the beach in the Philippines; a baby’s innocent play beckons a powerful entity; a snake hunter spots a snake-like object in the sky; and more.

American Housewife: “Psych”

ABC, 8:30 PM

Without her lasagna business to keep her preoccupied, Katie (Katy Mixon) feels like her life is once again off course. As she searches to find her life purpose, she redirects her energy toward Greg (Diedrich Bader) and the kids, becoming overbearing and controlling.

The Conners: “Plastics, Trash Talk & Darlene Antoinette”

ABC, 9pm

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) isolates herself from her coworkers at Wellman Plastics, leaving them with the impression she is an elitist snob, while Louise (Katey Sagal) decides to teach Harris (Emma Kenney) an expensive life lesson. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) has invested everything she has into The Lunch Box and is determined to keep the restaurant running.

Coroner: “One Drum”

The CW, 9pm

In one of the season’s most powerful episodes, a mass shooting in the community catapults Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) into one of the biggest cases of their careers. A young boy present during the shooting catches Alison’s (Tamara Podemski) attention and empathy when she recognizes herself in him. Meanwhile, when Jenny’s sleepwalking endangers her family, her coworkers and potentially her career, she is forced to take drastic measures to get it under control.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

Bob Saget and Finesse Mitchell are guest panelists with Donny Osmond as the musical superstar guest in this new episode.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Family Home Overhaul”

HGTV, 9pm

Kevin and Jammie bought their home before starting a family, and now it is bursting at the seams after adopting four young siblings. Home renovation and real estate stars Drew and Jonathan Scott completely overhaul the house to provide a solid foundation where this instant family can make memories for years to come.

Crimes Gone Viral: “Knock, Knock, Who’s There?”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In California, a doorbell camera captures a disoriented woman trying to break into a home as the terrified homeowner prepares to protect herself. In Texas, a panicked woman with restraints on her arms rings a doorbell in the middle of the night.

American Ninja Warrior: “Finals 2”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

The competition intensifies as the remaining ninjas take their shot at the 10-obstacle Finals course. The elite few who move forward into the top eight will then compete in a playoff bracket where they will race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner takes home $100,000.

Black-ish: “Age Against the Machine”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Junior (Marcus Scribner) butt heads over the most effective way to protest in the age of social media. Meanwhile, Jack (Miles Brown) grows jealous as Diane (Marsai Martin) starts to hang out with the older kids at school.

Secrets of the Dead: “Abandoning the Titanic”

PBS, 10pm

Join a team of investigators as they search for the identity of the captain of a “mystery ship” that turned away from the “unsinkable” Titanic in its darkest hour, abandoning thousands of lives to the icy waters and their deaths.

Chaos in Court: “Rage Quit”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

A once-promising high school basketball star loses his chances at the NBA after being sentenced for abusing a girlfriend; an inmate shoots two deputies dead and holds hostages at a Michigan courthouse; an angry defendant throws chairs during a sentencing hearing; a convicted sex offender attacks a district attorney; a man facing multiple drug charges leapfrogs his way out of court; and a Rastafarian pot proponent tells a Wisconsin court commissioner he requires a translator.

Paranormal: Captured: “Lady of the Night”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Paranormal investigator MJ Dickson searches for lingering spirits at a hotel with a gruesome history. Plus, a mysterious ball of light hovers above Milwaukee, and experts take a look at the most haunted house in England.

The A Word

SundanceTV, 11pm

Season Premiere!

As the hopeful British drama begins its third season, two years have passed since we last saw the dysfunctional Hughes family. Now that his parents’ divorce is finalized, 10-year-old Joe (Max Vento), who’s on the autism spectrum, deals with massive changes in his life. We’ll see how he expresses himself, and how those around him respond. Adds executive producer Peter Bowker, “We will also witness moments of quiet triumph for Joe as he grows into the world.”

World’s Most Unexplained: “Mysteries: Made in the USA”

Travel Channel, 11pm

The series moves to its new night with this episode in which experts investigate claims of extraordinary paranormal activity at the White House and the mysterious disappearance of controversial union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Paranormal

Netflix

New Series!

In this original thriller from Egypt set in the 1960s, hematologist Dr. Refaat Ismail unwillingly becomes a go-to guy for paranormal investigations.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries explores the circumstances surrounding the death of socialite María Marta García Belsunce, one of Argentina’s most controversial criminal cases.

Operation Christmas Drop

Netflix

Original Film!

Chasing a promotion, congressional aide Erica Miller (Kat Graham) forgoes her family Christmas to travel across the Pacific at her boss’ behest. Upon landing at a beachside Air Force base, she clashes with her guide, Capt. Andrew Jantz (Alexander Ludwig), who knows her assignment is finding reasons to defund the facility. The pilot’s pet project —a decades-old tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of remote neighboring islands — has lawmakers wondering if his unit has too much spare energy. Despite their initial opposing goals, Erica softens once she experiences the customs and communal spirit of Andrew’s adopted home.

Save Me Too

Peacock

Season Premiere!

Lennie James returns to this award-winning British thriller as Nelly Rowe, whose life was turned upside down when he was accused of abducting the daughter he barely knew. Now, 17 months later, his daughter is still missing, but Nelly’s quest to find her lives on.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Cheap Trick”

AXS TV, 8pm

Host Daryl Hall talks to and jams with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson of Cheap Trick.

Young Sheldon

CBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 4 premiere episode “Graduation,” Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has a breakdown when he realizes he might not be ready for college.

NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to take on Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game, won by the 49ers 37-20.

Superstore: “California, Part 2”

NBC, 8pm

As the Cloud 9 employees prepare to send Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) off, Mateo (Nico Santos) and Glenn (Mark McKinney) attempt to organize a video tribute, while Dina (Lauren Ash) searches for a new best friend.

The Essentials Book — Volume 2

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A few weeks after the publication of Jeremy Arnold’s book The Essentials Vol. 2: 52 More Must-See Movies and Why They Matter, based on Turner Classic Movies’ The Essentials franchise, TCM airs several must-see classics tonight. The lineup includes Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison in the Oscar-nominated romantic fantasy The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947); James Stewart and Kim Novak in Hitchcock’s Oscar-nominated suspense masterpiece Vertigo (1958); John Barrymore and Carole Lombard in Howard Hawks’ Twentieth Century (1934), which set the template for the screwball comedy genre; and Jacques Tourneur’s brilliantly atmospheric horror classic Cat People (1942).

B Positive

CBS, 8:30pm

New Series!

In this new sitcom, socially awkward therapist Drew (Thomas Middleditch) is a recently divorced dad whose problems are compounded when his doctor tells him he’s suffering renal failure and needs a kidney transplant. The search for a compatible donor takes a surprising turn when he runs into old high school classmate Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), who drunkenly offers one of her kidneys to Drew. Kether Donohue and Sara Rue also star.

Southern Charm

Bravo, 9pm

Tonight is the second episode of the returning show, and this season, these Southern socialites must navigate a consequential year that tests their relationships against the backdrop of a global pandemic and a cultural shift in Charleston, while still trying to maintain the breezy, low-country living they know so well.

Mom

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Anna Faris won’t be returning as Christy for Season 8 of the sitcom, which begins with the premiere episode “Sex Bucket and the Grammar Police.” Bonnie (Allison Janney) invites her friends over for a slumber party, where childhood games reveal adult problems.

The Outpost: “Under Yavalla’s Control”

The CW, 9pm

Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the Outpost with an army — and a secret. Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers, and a fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander of the Outpost.

Flip or Flop: “Stiff Competition”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek and Christina get a lead on a house in an upscale neighborhood in North Tustin, California. But when they show up to look at the house, they are met with stiff competition from other investors. Can Tarek and Christina act fast to flip this house or will they lose out in this hot market?

Suspicious Minds: “Everyone Knows Her Name”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Rumors swirl within the student community of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, after the shocking death of Heather Maples. The only clues to find her killer are a love letter and a bloody fingerprint found at the scene — until the young woman’s cellphone unlocks a web of potential suspects and motives. Local students confront the sobering truth that a murderer is lurking among them, as detectives retrace Heather’s last night out at local bars to pull her killer out of the shadows.

Ghost Adventures: “Ghost Train of Ely”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Zak Bagans and the crew start their new ghost-hunting season by hopping aboard a 100-year-old steam engine for a lockdown they will never forget. It’s a paranormal-packed ride as the guys investigate reports of apparitions and strange anomalies along the historic Nevada Northern Railway.

Match Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

On the season finale, Horatio Sanz, Marilu Henner, Michael Colter, Ali Wentworth, Justin Long and Drea de Matteo bring the fun and games to the celebrity panel, with Alec Baldwin at the helm.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Lethe”

CBS, 10pm

Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 episodes continue on CBS with “Lethe,” in which the Discovery crew is intrigued by the arrival of Starfleet Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif).

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: “The Path”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Detective David Waltemeyer is put in charge of the very first cold case squad for Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The first case he tackles is that of 14-year-old Lisa Haenel, who was murdered while on her way to school in 1993. As he dives into her file, he has no idea that seven years before Lisa’s death, another woman met a similarly sudden demise.

The Holzer Files: “Tell Me No Lies”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Hans Holzer believed a sensational tale of heartache and murder hid the real story behind one of his most famous cases. Now, the team heads to New York City’s Old Merchant’s House to uncover the terrifying truth of this Victorian-age haunting.

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “Toes With a Twist”

TLC, 10:30pm

Dr. Ebonie meets two men with some of the rarest and most extreme cases of webbed toes she’s ever seen, and Dr. Brad’s new patient has big toes so long that they won’t fit into shoes.

Friday, Nov. 6

Citation

Netflix

Original Film!

In this drama based on real events, a student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her.

Country Ever After

Netflix

New Series!

This reality series follows country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla as they raise their children and navigate their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting.

Weird But True!: “Camping”

Disney+

Season Finale!

Carly and Charlie must achieve the rank of master camper, and because they have never personally camped before, they take a trip to Coronado National Forest within Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. There, they get expert advice and begin to fully absorb what it is like to camp and how to become master campers.

College Football: Miami at NC State

ESPN, 7:30pm Live

Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, is the site of this ACC matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the NC State Wolfpack.

The Christmas Yule Blog

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Caroline Williams, a well-known social media travel writer, is given the assignment to cover a hundred-year-old Christmas parade in the small town of Carte De Amor, New Mexico. Not excited about the assignment, Caroline goes anyway and meets a high school music teacher, Oscar Ortiz, who introduces her to a side of Christmas that she has never seen, with different traditions and meanings. In the 12 days before Christmas, Caroline falls in love with Christmas all over again and finds true love for herself. Stars Sara Canning and Zak Santiago.

TCM Spotlight: Under the Big Top

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Friday night this month, Turner Classic Movies will take you to the circus with a lineup of films set beneath the big top. Things kick off tonight with one of the most epic circus films ever made — Cecil B. DeMille’s Best Picture Oscar-winning The Greatest Show on Earth (1952), starring Betty Hutton, Cornel Wilde, Charlton Heston, James Stewart and Dorothy Lamour in a fictional story that also incorporates real-life elements from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Also tonight: the 1928 silent film The Circus, written, produced and directed by, and starring, Charlie Chaplin; and The Big Circus (1959), starring Victor Mature as a circus owner dealing with financial troubles and an unknown, murderous saboteur.

My Big Italian Adventure

HGTV, 9pm

Lorraine and her team encounter a potentially devastating setback in the cellar, which is being converted into a ping-pong room. To keep her mind off the issue, Lorraine dives into do-it-yourself projects, including refinishing all the windows in the home and learning how to plaster a wall, and visits a local olive grove with friends.

Great Performances: “One Man, Two Guvnors”

PBS, 9pm

Revel in this 1960s-era comedy featuring a Tony-winning performance by James Corden. In this adaptation of a 1743 farce, Corden plays a musician turned bodyguard trying to keep his two mobster clients apart, a tricky predicament resulting in comic mayhem.

American Greed: Bonus Edition: “Baby-Faced Drug Lords”

CNBC, 10pm

The devil is in the new details when young men in Florida cash in on the alarming opioid explosion. But when they expand the operation, it puts their lives of sex, drugs and money in danger.

Saturday, Nov. 7

The Battle Never Ends

History, 8am

Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, this premiere documentary highlights the origins of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) charity, which celebrates its 100th year in 2020, and looks at its accomplishments throughout the past century.

My Little Pony: Pony Life

Discovery Family Channel, 11:30am

New Series!

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic’s Mane 6 — Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Fluttershy and Pinkie Pie — are back in this new, 26-episode animated family series that Discovery Family says will be a “departure from the Equestria that viewers were introduced to in 2010.” Each 11-minute episode features a more playful tone, fresh character designs inspired by Japanese Chibi-style animation and revamped storylines that explore the funny side of friendship. The original Friendship Is Magic voice cast reprises their roles here.

Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Longines Classic

NBC, 2:30pm Live

One of the premier events in horse racing, the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Longines Classic takes place at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. Likely contenders include Belmont winner Tiz the Law, Kentucky Derby winner Authentic and Preakness-winning filly Swiss Skydiver.

College Football

CBS & NBC, beginning at 3:30pm Live

The great SEC rivalry continues on CBS as the Florida Gators face the Georgia Bulldogs on neutral turf at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Then a big primetime showdown on NBC has quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the Clemson Tigers against quarterback Ian Book and the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.

Manhunt: Deadly Games

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Manhunt: Deadly Games season wraps up with the episodes “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Open Season,” in which Brennan (Gethin Anthony) and Embry (Arliss Howard) appeal to a powerful local militia leader, Eric (Jack Huston) is brought to justice, and Richard (Cameron Britton) is exonerated.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Single mom Maggie (Ashley Williams) is facing Christmas alone until Lucas (Niall Matter) crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions

HBO, 8pm

With the planned live event not possible due to COVID-19, this special will honor inductees Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Kandau and Irving Azoff.

A Welcome Home Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In this good-message film, Chloe (Jana Kramer) gets paired up with Michael (Brandon Quinn), a vet who recently returned home, for her town’s Army toy drive for Christmas. The couple soon discover that the greatest gift this season has been each other’s company.

Directed by Richard Lester

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Richard Lester is American, but some viewers of his films may have thought of him as British, given that his career has been based in the United Kingdom and he is known for directing works that often have a British sensibility in terms of the sort of silly fun they feature. His most notable film in that respect kicks off this evening’s three-film salute to the director — A Hard Day’s Night (1964), the wildly entertaining musical comedy that was the Beatles’ first movie and remains as influential among music films as the Fab Four themselves have been on music, thanks to Lester’s creative directorial hand. After that, watch Lester’s directorial debut with another musical comedy, It’s Trad, Dad! (1962), before the evening concludes with the director’s Palme d’Or-winning 1965 comedy The Knack … and How to Get It, which helped establish iconic images people still have of swinging 1960s London.

The Cult of the Family

Starz, 8:30pm

New Miniseries!

“The Family” is Australia’s most notorious cult. Cult members believed in raising superior children who would save the world after Armageddon. In 1987, a teenage girl escapes a lakeside compound and goes to the police, asking them to rescue her siblings, who turn out to be bleached-blond members of the cult.

Ghost Nation: “Evil in the Attic”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti return to Glen Spey, New York, home of the historic — and historically haunted — Burn Brae Mansion. The property owners have called the team back to investigate the recent spike in paranormal activity, which they believe might be caused by a sealed-off room discovered in the attic. Now, UPRO is going to break down the wall and see what secrets lurk inside.

The Christmas Ring

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

A reporter (Nazneen Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson (David Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparents left behind.

Destination Fear: “Randolph County Infirmary”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The team pulls up to the Indiana infirmary where something terrorized Tanner five years ago. They cross the threshold again, armed with horrifying new details about that nightmarish experience.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:25pm Live

SNL continues its unprecedented run of original episodes with its sixth consecutive new episode of Season 46 tonight.