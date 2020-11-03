Channel Guide Magazine

Questions With Eve Harlow of FOX’s ‘neXt’

November 3, 2020 Ryan Berenz 5 Questions With..., Drama, Interview, Magazine Archive 0
© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Miller Mobley/FOX

On FOX’s drama series neXt (returning with a new episode Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9pm ET/PT) , Eve Harlow (The 100, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) plays Gina, a street-tough and brilliant member of the FBI cybercrime unit tasked with tracking down a powerful artificial intelligence that is growing out of humans’ control. The part was a perfect fit for Harlow.

“I’m just, like, hella nerdy,” Harlow says. “I just find this stuff really fascinating. That’s a part of the reason — when I read the pilot — I was, like, ‘Yes! [They] got it right!’”

neXt might have viewers feeling anxious about technology, but Harlow seemed to have a good salve. When we talked with her, she had a purse that has a remarkable resemblance to a real cat. “I joke that it’s my service animal,” she laughs. “Sitting there and petting it is actually very calming.” Harlow clawed her way through our “5 Questions”:

1. What’s been your strangest or most interesting fan encounter?
I was at Comic-Con a couple of times, and I think it’s overwhelming to have everybody yelling your name all at the same time. I want to take pictures with everyone, and then I feel really bad when I can’t. I don’t know if that’s strange or interesting. It’s more like, “Aw, shucks! People watch my work! That’s really cool.”

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?
I posted something on my social media about a podcast that I listened to. And the guy who hosts the podcast liked it, and I almost died! Ezra Klein of The Ezra Klein Show. He just did a really good series on climate change, and he liked the post. So I was like, “Oh, my God!” I get starstruck by people that people wouldn’t usually get starstruck by.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?
I really love Amélie. I also really like Princess Mononoke.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?
I don’t watch sports, but the Toronto Raptors recently won the NBA championship. I lived in Toronto for five years, so that was a very big deal.

5. What’s a job you had before acting?
My very first job ever was working as a cashier at a grocery store. I was 15 years old. It paid for my acting classes!

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2056 Articles
Some thing I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Drama

FOX axes “Dollhouse”

November 11, 2009 Channel Guide Staff Drama, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on FOX axes “Dollhouse”

After winning a surprise second season, Joss Whedon’s mind-trip drama Dollhouse has run out of lives. Media reports surfaced today that FOX is canceling the show after its 13-episode run is completed Jan. 22 — with the remaining episodes beginning to air Dec. 4. Production is still in progress on the final few episodes, however, which will give Whedon an opportunity to bring the show’s storyline to a close. The series — about a secretive agency that houses people (a.k.a. dolls) whose memories can be wiped and implanted to suit the needs/desires of their clients — was a reunion for […]

Commentary

Trailers: New FOX 2015-16 series

May 12, 2015 Jeff Pfeiffer Commentary, Drama, Fall TV 2015, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Trailers: New FOX 2015-16 series

Following FOX’s upfront presentation yesterday, the below trailers for some of the new FOX 2015-16 series were released. From the trailers, you can get some idea of what the new comedies Grandfathered, The Grinder and Bordertown, and the new dramas Minority Report, Rosewood and Lucifer, are like. (FOX says that trailers for Scream Queens, The Guide to Surviving Life and the reboot of The X-Files will be released soon.) Which ones are you looking forward to? FOX 2015-16 NEW SERIES TRAILERS FALL SERIES Grandfathered The Grinder Minority Report Rosewood 2016 SERIES Lucifer The Frankenstein Code Bordertown ____________________________ The Grinder photo:  © 2015 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine