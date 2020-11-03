Questions With Eve Harlow of FOX’s ‘neXt’

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Miller Mobley/FOX

On FOX’s drama series neXt (returning with a new episode Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9pm ET/PT) , Eve Harlow (The 100, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) plays Gina, a street-tough and brilliant member of the FBI cybercrime unit tasked with tracking down a powerful artificial intelligence that is growing out of humans’ control. The part was a perfect fit for Harlow.

“I’m just, like, hella nerdy,” Harlow says. “I just find this stuff really fascinating. That’s a part of the reason — when I read the pilot — I was, like, ‘Yes! [They] got it right!’”

neXt might have viewers feeling anxious about technology, but Harlow seemed to have a good salve. When we talked with her, she had a purse that has a remarkable resemblance to a real cat. “I joke that it’s my service animal,” she laughs. “Sitting there and petting it is actually very calming.” Harlow clawed her way through our “5 Questions”:

1. What’s been your strangest or most interesting fan encounter?

I was at Comic-Con a couple of times, and I think it’s overwhelming to have everybody yelling your name all at the same time. I want to take pictures with everyone, and then I feel really bad when I can’t. I don’t know if that’s strange or interesting. It’s more like, “Aw, shucks! People watch my work! That’s really cool.”

2. Can you tell us about a time you were starstruck?

I posted something on my social media about a podcast that I listened to. And the guy who hosts the podcast liked it, and I almost died! Ezra Klein of The Ezra Klein Show. He just did a really good series on climate change, and he liked the post. So I was like, “Oh, my God!” I get starstruck by people that people wouldn’t usually get starstruck by.

3. What’s a movie that you can watch over and over again?

I really love Amélie. I also really like Princess Mononoke.

4. What’s your favorite sports team?

I don’t watch sports, but the Toronto Raptors recently won the NBA championship. I lived in Toronto for five years, so that was a very big deal.

5. What’s a job you had before acting?

My very first job ever was working as a cashier at a grocery store. I was 15 years old. It paid for my acting classes!