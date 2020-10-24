Saturday, Oct. 24: ‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ Dissects ‘Body Horror’

Ramona Rosales/AMC

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Body Horror”

AMC, 10pm

Sometimes disgusting, but always powerful, body horror films make us question our prejudices against physical difference, our attitudes about sex and gender, our fear of disease and contamination, and how much our appearance determines who we are. Horror film director Eli Roth is ready to take it on in tonight’s new episode.

Citizen Kane

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Orson Welles’ 1941 classic is regularly at, or very near, the top of many people’s list of greatest movies of all time, and watching it again (or for the first time) tonight, you will be reminded why. After nearly 80 years, the stunningly original innovation that Welles put into the film’s direction and camerawork, with the help of Oscar-nominated cinematographer Gregg Toland, helps it look like it could have been made in the modern era — it’s easy to forget it was produced in the early ’40s. It’s all the more impressive when you realize that Welles made this masterful, Best Picture Oscar-nominated film when he was only in his mid 20s. Along with directing (for which he received an Oscar nomination), producing and cowriting Citizen Kane (with Herman J. Mankiewicz; the duo won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), Welles also stars in his Best Actor Oscar-nominated title role, a not-so-subtle dramatization of tycoon William Randolph Hearst. Welles leads an equally incredible cast that also includes Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore, Everett Sloane and more.

Jingle Bell Bride

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Wedding planner Jessica (Julie Gonzalo, Supergirl) is sent to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a client, and is charmed by the small town during Christmas, as well as the handsome botanist (Ronnie Rowe Jr., Star Trek: Discovery) helping her.

Christmas Unwrapped

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

From executive producer Tiffany Haddish, Christmas Unwrapped follows Charity (Amber Stevens West), an ambitious reporter who learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), a beloved member of the town who insists all the gifts he provides are from none other than Santa himself. Cheryl Ladd also stars.

The Pom Pom Murders

LMN, 8pm

Original Film!

After making the L.A. Renegades pro basketball dance squad, Audrey (Anna Marie Dobbins) meets Walter (Jon Schaefer), one of the players, and they quickly fall for each other. But when Bailey (Grace Patterson), a fellow Renegade girl and Walter’s ex-girlfriend, is found dead, the police arrest Walter. Despite incriminating evidence, Audrey sets out to prove Walter’s innocence and soon realizes that her life is also in danger.

American Experience: “Freedom Summer”

PBS, 8pm

Revisit the hot and deadly summer of 1964, when student volunteers and local Black citizens faced racial violence in Mississippi while registering voters in an attempt to break the hold of segregation.

Christmas Tree Lane

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Music store owner Meg (Alicia Witt) spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition. Meg is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for (Andrew Walker) is working for the company that she is fighting.

Ghost Nation: “911 Fear Factory”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Millville, New Jersey, to help desperate factory owners deal with paranormal events tormenting them and their workers. The owners hope to repurpose a former glass factory and bring jobs to the community, but claims of noises, voices, apparitions and even physical altercations have ground renovations to a halt. Just as the UPRO team is hot on the trail of what’s causing the activity, a medical emergency jeopardizes the entire investigation.

Destination Fear: “Saratoga County Homestead”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dakota leads Chelsea, Tanner and Alex to a decaying sanitarium where some patients’ corpses were unclaimed due to a flu pandemic. Screams and darting shadows play mind games with the team as they struggle to pin the activity on the living or the dead.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Around the World in 80 Days

TCM, 2:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Back in the era when Hollywood regularly produced all-star comedies on an often epic scale, few of those movies came bigger than this 1956 Best Picture Oscar-winning adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel about English gentleman Phileas Fogg (David Niven), who wagers that he can circumnavigate the globe in a mere 80 days. Given that this story takes place in 1872, Fogg has set himself up for a herculean challenge, which he gladly takes, and he sets off on his trek with his trusty valet (portrayed by Cantinflas) on various modes of 19th-century transport, most famously a gas balloon. The incredibly fun film is truly epic, spanning the globe and running around three hours. But things move along quickly thanks to the crisp, Oscar-nominated direction by Michael Anderson; the colorful, Oscar-winning cinematography by Lionel Lindon; Victor Young’s Oscar-winning musical score (Young also composed the famous song “Around the World” for the film, but it somehow did not get an Oscar nod); and the delightful cast, which also includes Robert Newton and Shirley MacLaine in just her third feature film.

IndyCar Racing: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season was supposed to begin at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida. Instead, the season will end there as IndyCar’s top driver of the year claims the title.

NASCAR Cup Series: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

NBCSN, 3:30pm Live

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 takes place today at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the Texas 500.

Supermarket Sweep: “Trick-or-Treat!”

ABC, 8pm

Back-to-back games follow three teams of two, clad in iconic colorful sweatshirts, as they use their grocery shopping skills and knowledge for a chance to win $100,000.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs About the Devil”

AXS TV, 8pm

Could it be … Satan? Just in time for Halloween, this episode counts down the best songs about or featuring the devil.

Alaska: The Last Frontier

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 10 of the docuseries, with a potentially explosive summer wildfire season on the horizon and a global pandemic reaching Alaska, the Kilcher family must work together to ensure that they can continue to survive and thrive on the homestead that Yule Kilcher established 80 years ago. With hunting off the homestead put on hold during the pandemic, Jane works to help fill the family’s freezer with fish and becomes the main provider of meat this summer. Eve plants a massive summer garden that is large enough to supply both the homestead and Homer’s food bank with fresh fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, August follows in his grandfather Yule’s footsteps as a filmmaker to document this unprecedented time on camera.

Chateau Christmas

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

Margot (Merritt Patterson, Picture a Perfect Christmas), a world-famous pianist, returns to The Chateau at Christmastime to spend the holiday with her family and rediscover her passion for music.

Renovation, Inc.: “Shaky Promises”

HGTV, 8pm

Sarah makes a promise regarding the budget and timeline for a new client that Bryan isn’t sure they can deliver. A cold snap wreaks havoc on another jobsite.

Forever Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When workaholic reality TV producer Sophie (Chelsea Hobbs) starts working on a holiday-season show about Will (Christopher Russell), a wildly sexy guy who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious, unlikely new star, renewing her long-lost faith in Christmas in the process.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

PBS, 8pm

With the town still reeling from “Radio-gate,” Maggie is desperate to make amends. Meanwhile, Neil and Kelly decide to embrace what was broadcast about them and go along with the unsubstantiated gossip as a way to explain their sudden windfall.

Air Disasters

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

In “No Warning,” three separate systems should have prevented the crash of Trigana Air Service Flight 267 but none of them did. Why not?

Rock Legends: “The New Orleans Sound”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Fats Domino, Little Richard and the Dixie Cups are profiled in this episode about musical artists influenced by the sound of the Big Easy.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Passing the Torch”

AXS TV, 9pm

Host Sammy Hagar travels to Nashville and heads to one of his favorite venues to trade stories with chart-topping rocker Chris Daughtry, followed by a performance of “Have Mercy.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “No Shows and Show Downs”

Bravo, 9pm

Monique invites the ladies to her podcast, but their lack of support leaves her feeling even more isolated. Juan asks Robyn’s parents for their blessing to remarry their daughter. Meanwhile, Gizelle and Jamal continue to struggle with their long-distance relationship. Wendy hosts the ladies for an evening of wine and politics, but Karen’s unwillingness to admit to Monique’s wrongdoing leaves a sour taste in Candiace’s mouth.

The Undoing

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This thrilling six-part series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

Flesh and Blood

PBS, 9pm

Four romantic relationships spiral out of control. Mary responds to an emergency.

Space Disasters: “Failure at Re-Entry”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

From the Skylab PR disaster to space shuttle close calls and tragedies, look at the challenges and dangers of re-entry.

A Year in Music: “2001”

AXS TV, 9:30pm

A new millennium breaks over the horizon as society and the music industry trade print for digital and female artists dominate the charts. This episode also takes a special look at how music united the nation after tragedy struck on 9/11.

The Cost: Trump, China and American Revival

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour primetime special helmed by Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo, based off the anchor’s new book The Cost: Trump, China and American Revival. Joined by co-author James Freeman of The Wall Street Journal, the special will feature an investigative look into the international trade tensions between the United States and China under the Trump administration, zeroing in on the how the president’s economic agenda aimed to hold China accountable and alter the future of business between the two economic superpowers. Additionally, Bartiromo will release brand new excerpts from an exclusive interview she conducted with President Trump in July on the threat China poses to the United States across different industry sectors, the Russia probe, and more. Encore presentations of several news-making interviews from Bartiromo’s programs, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr, former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, among others, will also appear throughout the hour. Additionally, Bartiromo will examine the global threat of international trade with China, intellectual property theft, and more. Following the FNC debut, The Cost will repeat on FOX Business Network at 11pm ET and will be made available for on-demand viewing through FOX Nation.

First Ladies: “Eleanor Roosevelt”

CNN, 10pm

Eleanor Roosevelt and former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt created arguably the most formidable political partnership in American history. Eleanor’s desolate childhood sowed the seeds of a life devoted to standing up for the poor and dispossessed. By the time she reached the White House, she was at the forefront of efforts to ease the suffering caused by the Great Depression and a leader of the campaign for civil rights.

Fargo: “Camp Elegance”

FX, 10pm

Loy (Chris Rock) goes on the attack and Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito) pays the piper in the new episode “Camp Elegance.” Also, Oraetta (Jessie Buckley) goes off the deep end and Josto (Jason Schwartzman) challenges orders.

Deliver by Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

Bakery owner Molly (Alvina August, Nancy Drew) meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but Molly is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart.

COBRA

PBS, 10pm

As questions are asked about the prime minister’s personal life, Anna seeks the help of intelligence chief Eleanor James. A new threat rears its head as public sentiment grows ever turbulent.

I Love a Mama’s Boy

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

In “My Best Girls,” women find their relationships threatened by their boyfriends’ mothers. One mother helps her son buy lingerie to spice up his sex life, while another crashes her son’s Valentine’s date.

Monday, Oct. 26

The “Creepshow” Halloween Special

Shudder

Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King lend their voices to this fully animated offshoot of Shudder’s Creepshow series. The special adapts two chilling tales: Stephen King’s “Survivor Type” and Joe Hill’s “Twittering From the Circus of the Dead.”

L.A.’s Finest: “Farewell…”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Farewell…,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) and McKenna (Jessica Alba) work around the clock to solve the case of a trans woman’s murder.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”

NBC, 8pm

The Blind Auditions continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

Star of the Month: Peter Cushing: “Horror Icon”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

For the final Peter Cushing salute before Halloween, it’s fitting that TCM spotlights more of the beloved British actor’s horror films. The lineup features some of the scary titles Cushing made in the 1970s, by which time he had been well established as a master horror actor. It begins with 1973’s Nothing but the Night, which again teams Cushing with Christopher Lee. Following that are Madhouse (1974), which also stars another horror icon, Vincent Price; From Beyond the Grave (1973); Scream and Scream Again (1970, also starring Lee and Price); The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973, again with Lee); and Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972).

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event

CBS, 9pm

Eva Longoria, Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin host this special celebrating Latinx culture in America, featuring musical performances, comedy pieces and more. José Andrés, Arturo Castro, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Isabela Merced, Rita Moreno, Ana Navarro, Freddy Rodriguez and Wilmer Valderrama also appear.

Filthy Rich: “Proverbs 20:6”

FOX, 9pm

Margaret’s (Kim Cattrall) confidante, Franklin (Steve Harris), uses Mardi Gras to reflect and honor his mother’s memory in the new episode “Proverbs 20:6.”

Love It or List It: “Work-Life Unbalance”

HGTV, 9pm

Two busy professionals feel that their work-from-home life is no longer working for them. He isn’t ready to give up their quiet, wooded lot, but she thinks the house is dated and much too small for their family, especially with no private office space.

Twisted Sisters

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The third season of this Khloé Kardashian-produced docuseries features more chilling accounts of intertwined family webs, with salacious sisterhood at the core of every episode. In the season premiere, “A Song for Sarra,” the four Gilbert sisters struggle through a tough childhood made worse when it’s suspected that Shannan, the oldest sister, has become a victim of the Long Island Serial Killer. Her mother and sisters embark on a fight for justice for the slain Shannan as Sarra begins a tragic decline into schizophrenia. When Shannan’s body is finally found, Sarra’s delusions worsen, leaving the question: Will both sisters be lost?

This Is Halloween

Travel Channel, 9pm

In this two-hour Shock Docs special, Travel Channel hosts share their best Halloween stories in a nostalgic look back at everyone’s favorite haunted holiday. From creepy costumes to the scariest pranks they’ve ever pulled, it’s a sweet and spooky trip down memory lane.

Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story

PBS, 9:30pm

Explore how people in different age groups see themselves and their place in America. Through self-shot video, they share common experiences that bind age groups together and generational differences that put them at odds with one another.

Emergency Call: “Headset Heroes”

ABC, 10pm

Emergency call takers receive a call from an elderly woman whose 83-year-old husband was assaulted, and an 8-year-old calls for help after his father collapses.

Soulmates: “Layover”

AMC, 10pm

In the new episode “Layover,” Mateo (Bill Skarsgård) is flying to Colombia to meet his soulmate, but his journey hits a snag during a layover in Mexico when he meets Jonah (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) and they immediately hit it off.

One Day at a Time

CBS, 10pm

Season 4 of the Pop comedy One Day at a Time continues on CBS with two episodes tonight. In “Perfect,” Penelope (Justina Machado) becomes worried when Alex (Marcel Ruiz) needs a large sum of money right away. Then in “Supermoon,” each couple takes a turn going up to the roof and discovers an elaborate romantic setting fit for a marriage proposal.

Weakest Link: “Who Thinks TikTok Is a Breath Mint?”

NBC, 10pm

Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes of winning up to a $1 million prize.

Mysteries of Halloween

Travel Channel, 11pm

In this spooky special, Don Wildman investigates a gruesome tale of twisted love, a real encounter with the walking dead, a malevolent mirror and more.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Netflix

Comedian/author/Twitter sensation Sarah Cooper presents an hour of funny single-camera vignettes dealing with various issues.

America Votes Together

FOX Business Network, 2pm

Making Money host Charles Payne anchors this virtual town hall exactly one week from the 2020 presidential election. The special will focus on how the candidates’ economic policies could impact the finances of everyday Americans, as well as the top business issues that matter to voters. Throughout the hour, Payne will be joined by a series of FBN experts including Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto, The Claman Countdown’s Liz Claman, and WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker, to discuss the economic concerns of voters amid the COVID-19 crisis. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all panel members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

Virginia City

TCM, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

Following his Western movie debut in 1939’s Dodge City, star Errol Flynn returned to the genre the next year in 1940’s Virginia City, and it proved to be just as fun an experience for audiences. Michael Curtiz (Casablanca) directed the action-packed film that boasts some incredible stunts by legendary stuntman Yakima Canutt. Set during the Civil War, Virginia City tells the story of a Union intelligence officer (Flynn), who escapes a Confederate POW camp and is then assigned to head to Nevada and derail a shipment of $5 million in Southern sympathizers’ gold bound by train for Richmond. The security detail also happens to be led by his former prison commander (Randolph Scott). Miriam Hopkins, Humphrey Bogart, Frank McHugh and Alan Hale costar.

The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”

NBC, 8pm

The Blind Auditions continue as superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani all vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon.

Not Done: Women Remaking America

PBS, 8pm

Follow the last five years of the women’s movement and its reenergized, intersectional fight for equality. Activists, journalists, entertainers, athletes and politicians report from the front lines of the feminist tidal wave.

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET, 9pm

Rising superstar DaBaby, who was named Best Male Hip Hop Artist at this year’s BET Awards, leads the nominees in this celebration of the past year in hip-hop music across 17 awards categories with 12 nominations. The artist also makes Hip Hop Awards history by having two albums — Blame It on Baby and Kirk — nominated in the Hip Hop Album of the Year category.

Fixer to Fabulous

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In “A New Lease on Life,” a family purchased a house on the lake after overcoming health issues and hoped to make it their forever home. They started renovations themselves and realized they needed help, so they call on Dave and Jenny to transform it into their dream lake home.

The Campaigns That Made History

History, 9pm

This two-hour special dives into the unexpected twists and turns that have highlighted presidential politics over the last half-century. It focuses on some of the most surprising and shocking political contests, leaning into the personalities, brawls, unlikely moments and missteps that have shaped the history of the country.

This Is Us

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the two-hour Season 5 premiere of the hit drama, airing across back-to-back episodes, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.

Don’t Be Tardy…: “From Branson to Breakdown”

Bravo, 10pm

After days of stormy weather, the sun finally comes out for the Biermanns as they head to Branson, Missouri, or as Kroy calls it, “the Vegas for Littles.” But the good times only last so long as the RV breaks down in the middle of nowhere.

The Dead Files: “The Stalker”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Sneak Peek!

Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back to investigate paranormal cases using his detective skills and her psychic abilities. In this special sneak peek of the new season, DiSchiavi and Allan travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where a woman claims evil forces are ripping her family apart. Looming shadow figures and mysterious attacks have everyone at each other’s throats. They need help fast before someone gets seriously hurt.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Holidate

Netflix

Original Film!

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as single strangers who meet and make a pact to be each other’s date for every festive occasion.

The Goldbergs: “It’s All About Comptrol”

ABC, 8pm

Geoff and Erika reevaluate their relationship, while Beverly runs for office.

The Wall: “Denise and Tisha”

NBC, 8pm

Two sisters from Milwaukee — bus driver Denise and electrician Tisha — put their technical skills to work on the Wall.

Nature: “Australian Bushfire Rescue”

PBS, 8pm

Meet the people rescuing and caring for the animal survivors of Australia’s devastating bushfires. Iconic species like koalas, kangaroos and wombats face a series of hurdles to recover from their trauma.

America’s Wild Seasons

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Series Finale!

In this episode, follow America’s creatures as they soak up the sun, look for mates and fight for survival during a wild summer.

Election Stories

TCM, beginning at 8pm

With less than a week to go until our own real-life election, TCM puts a number classic films about political campaigns and elections on its ballot tonight. The lineup starts with 1964’s The Best Man, which screenwriter Gore Vidal adapted from his own play. It stars Henry Fonda, Cliff Robertson and Lee Tracy (in his final big screen role, for which he received a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination) and follows the political maneuverings behind the nomination of a presidential candidate. After that is The Last Hurrah (1958), directed by John Ford and starring Spencer Tracy as a longtime mayor preparing for another election campaign. Next up is Preston Sturges’ directorial debut, the political satire The Great McGinty (1940), which earned Sturges a Best Original Screenplay Oscar win. Then it’s Robert Redford in Michael Ritchie’s Oscar-winning comedy/drama The Candidate (1972), followed by Best Picture Oscar winner All the King’s Men (1949), which follows the rise and fall of a ruthless, Huey Long-like (but fictional) politician (portrayed by Best Actor Oscar winner Broderick Crawford).

Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100: “Top 40 Countdown”

Travel Channel, 8pm

In this special four-hour episode that counts down the top 40 paranormal encounters of all time, Bigfoot terrorizes three kids in Indiana; poltergeists vandalize an antiques store; a fleet of UFOs crashes a birthday party; a black-eyed girl lurks in a haunted forest; and more.

American Housewife

ABC, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

The Otto family is back for a fifth season. Mom and wife Katie (Katy Mixon) is still facing her own flaws and insecurities while raising her three kids in Westport, Connecticut — a land of “perfect” mothers with the “perfect” children. In “Graduation,” Katie Goes to great lengths to ensure Taylor graduates high school.

Sistas: “Trying to Say Open”

BET, 9pm

Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) and Zac (Devale Ellis) meet each other after an unfortunate accident. Danni (Mignon Von) gets offended by something Preston (Trinity Whiteside) says. Andi (KJ Smith) contemplates a settlement in a legal case.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: “The Splash Heard Round the OC”

Bravo, 9pm

Shannon’s got a new house, boyfriend, body and revamped food line to celebrate and is ready to show it all off at her housewarming party. Emily is hopeful that she can finally make peace with Shannon. Kelly and Gina question Elizabeth’s romantic relationship. Meanwhile, Gina confronts Braunwyn and Shannon about the comments they made about her new home.

Big Brother: All-Stars

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $500,000 as the season comes to an end. Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

Coroner: “Unburied”

The CW, 9pm

When a real estate agent is found dead at a bus stop, Jenny (Serinda Swan), Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) are led to the home of an old man and his wife. Meanwhile, Jenny delivers unfortunate news to Kelly (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude), which ultimately leads to a great arrangement for both when Kelly offers Jenny assistance at home.

Property Brothers: Forever Home: “When Tragedy Strikes”

HGTV, 9pm

Chris, Charlotte and their 2-year old just moved into their dream neighborhood with plans to update their new home’s choppy layout and outdated finishes. Drew and Jonathan Scott step in to help transform the entire property.

American Ninja Warrior: “Finals 1”

NBC, 9pm

The competition moves into the Finals round with a two-night event to determine this season’s champion. Twenty-eight top ninjas face up to 10 diabolical obstacles including Falling Shelves and Dragonback, which are new to the course this year. The top eight advance to the Power Tower Playoffs to compete head-to-head to determine a winner.

NOVA: “Can We Cool the Planet?”

PBS, 9pm

As global temperatures rise, scientists are exploring geoengineering solutions, from planting trees to sucking carbon out of the air to physically blocking out sunlight. But would it work? And what are the risks of engineering Earth’s climate?

The Age of Nature: “Changing”

PBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

Discover why restoring nature might be our best tool to slow global warming. From Borneo to Antarctica, the resilience of the planet is helping us find solutions to cope and even mitigate climate change, providing hope for a more positive future.

Archer

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 11 of the animated spy comedy wraps up with the episode “Cold Fusion.”

Thursday, Oct. 29

That Animal Rescue Show

CBS All Access

New Series!

Filmmaker Richard Linklater is an executive producer of this docuseries that follows the animal rescue community around Austin, Texas.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Championship boxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities. Then, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco takes on black-ish star Jenifer Lewis.

Supernatural: “Unity”

The CW, 8pm

Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert), who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own.

Superstore: “Essential”

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 6 begins, after the coronavirus hits, Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) try to bring some order to the chaos in Cloud 9 while being pulled in multiple directions. The employees learn what it means to be considered “heroes,” while Amy and Jonah’s impending move to California looms large. This episode will likely wrap things up for longtime star Ferrera, who announced she was leaving the show after its fifth season last year. Production on what would have been her farewell episode — originally scheduled to be filmed last spring and air at the end of Season 5 — was delayed due to the pandemic.

Winchester ’73

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1950 classic was the first Western film collaboration between star James Stewart and director Anthony Mann, and it’s a winner — a movie unique and important enough to have been added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry. Stewart plays Lin McAdam, a cowboy searching for his father’s killer and the family rifle that was used against him. As the gun falls into the possession of new owners, their stories are depicted, all leading to a dramatic conclusion. The cast also includes Dan Duryea, Stephen McNally, Shelley Winters, Will Geer, and Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis in small early roles.

Southern Charm: “The Good Shephard”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Austen and Madison are back together, and their bond is stronger than ever — but it’s Craig who’s moved in with Austen after his house was damaged by a flood. Living with someone from her past, Kathryn reveals a bit of gossip to Craig and finds herself unprepared for the repercussions. With a new girlfriend and a therapist in tow, Shep’s new and improved attitude leaves him determined to keep his nose out of everyone’s business. But an unexpected twist has his friends wondering if he’s really changed at all.

Flip or Flop: “Better Be Quick”

HGTV, 9pm

With so many flips in play, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead take out an expensive hard money loan to flip a house in Fountain Valley, California. With the added pressure to flip the house fast, they juggle design decisions amid a tight timeline to pull together an impressive renovation.

Metallica: S&M 2

PBS, 9pm

Join the ultimate heavy-metal band as they combine forces with the nearly 80-member San Francisco Symphony orchestra. Filmed over two sold-out shows that opened San Francisco’s Chase Center, the concert features the symphonic renditions of Metallica fan favorites.

Ghost Adventures: “Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew filmed at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park — made infamous in the recent Netflix documentary series Tiger King — for this two-hour special.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Choose Your Pain”

CBS, 10pm

Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 episodes continue on CBS with “Choose Your Pain.” Lorca (Jason Isaacs) is captured by the Klingons and unexpectedly finds himself in the company of prisoner of war Starfleet Lieutenant Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and notorious criminal Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson).

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series explores the ripple effects of a single murder on multiple lives, unraveling each homicide case through three distinct but connected points of view. In the premiere, a man is release from jail in 1988 after a judge deems his murder confession false. For over two decades, a family’s hope for justice fades as the killer walks the streets. But one tenacious detective refuses to let this cold case go.

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party

truTV, 10pm

New Episodes!

Joe, Murr, Q and Sal are back with new meals and new guests. Cable’s No. 1 new unscripted comedy series returns to truTV with 10 new celebrity-packed episodes. Each week, the lifelong buddies invite viewers back to their dinner tables where they safely, and hilariously, sit down to break bread from their respective homes. New dinner guests include Wayne Brady, Edie Falco, Kane Hodder, Colin Jost and DJ Marshmello, as well as a reunion with their Impractical Jokers: The Movie costar Paula Abdul, among others.

Top Secret Videos

truTV, 10:30pm

New Series!

Little did you know, there is a group of fresh NSA interns whose job it is to catalogue all of the pointless security cam footage that passes through the servers of the NSA. This comedic clip show will capture the most embarrassing, ridiculous and bizarre behavior, and it will do so using the latest in video surveillance technology, with hilarious commentary from the cast of comedian interns — Matt Walsh, Brian Posehn, Ron Funches and Ali Kolbert — in the “basement of the NSA.” This is the modern evolution of America’s Funniest Home Videos in the age of CCTV.

The Holzer Files: “Phantom Hand”

Travel Channel, 11pm

Season Premiere!

In 1963, a terrified Cleveland family called in legendary ghost hunter Hans Holzer after witnessing a phantom hand pry up nails and open a trapdoor. Now, nearly 60 years later, the team heads to Ohio, where disturbing clues lead them to the surprising source of the ghastly haunting — one of Holzer’s most unusual cases — and they discover a disturbing pattern among the neighborhood’s other hauntings.

Friday, Oct. 30

Truth Seekers

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) co-created, cowrote and star in this supernatural comedy series.

The Mandalorian

Disney+

Season Premiere!

Pedro Pascal is back as the title character of Disney+’s Emmy-winning hit, the service’s first Star Wars live-action series. He is again accompanied by breakout fan-favorite character The Child (a.k.a. “Baby Yoda”). Newcomers in Season 2 include Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s onetime Jedi Padawan and a fan-favorite character previously seen only in animated Star Wars projects; Temuera Morrison as another character beloved by fans, bounty hunter Boba Fett; Battlestar Galactica alumna Katee Sackhoff reprising her animated voice-over role in live action as Bo-Katan Kryze, leader of a Mandalorian group called the Nite Owls; Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, a former slave who acquired Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor; and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter.

His House

Netflix

Original Film!

After escaping war-torn South Sudan, a young refugee couple start a new life in a small English town that has evil lurking beneath its surface.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: ’30s Horror

TCM, beginning at 6:30am

Catch a Classic!

It may be tempting to think that the horror films airing during this 12-plus hour block aren’t really scary, since they were made more than 80 years ago. Nothing could be further from the truth, as you’ll see when you enjoy the chills of Lionel Atwill and Fay Wray in Doctor X (1932) and Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933); Boris Karloff in The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932) and The Walking Dead (1936); Bela Lugosi in White Zombie (1932) and Island of Lost Souls (1932); and more.

The Lost Boys

IFC, 2:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Joel Schumacher’s cult classic 1987 flick is a fun take on the vampire movie, combining thrills, chills and laughs, and led by a fun cast including Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Dianne Wiest and Jami Gertz. The production is also very ’80s, from its look and its soundtrack to its clothes and some of those names you just read, but that also remains part of its charm. Befitting its title, many of this film’s vampires are outwardly youngsters, and the movie’s youthful cast helped change cultural depictions of these creatures of the night; without the influence of this film, the beautiful, sparkly vamps of the Twilight series might not have been created, for instance (whether that’s a good or bad thing, we’ll leave up to you to decide).

Shark Tank

ABC, 8pm

A husband and wife pitch their adult swaddle design, while entrepreneurs pitch an inventive approach to fish luring, followed by a product designed to relieve back pain.

Portals to Hell: “Frightmare in Connecticut”

Travel Channel, 8pm

Jack and Katrina investigate Connecticut’s most haunted bed and breakfast. The owner has been possessed twice and has even led an exorcism. She joins the investigation for an unprecedented experiment that leaves the team speechless.

My Big Italian Adventure

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Actress Lorraine Bracco brings her renovation vision to life, with the help of a local contractor and her close friends, including actress Angie Harmon.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: A Swingin’ Sesame Street Celebration

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a celebration of the music of Sesame Street with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Big Bird, Elmo and other Sesame Street favorites sing the show’s songs alongside the world-renowned orchestra and artistic director Wynton Marsalis.

The Osbournes: Night of Terror

Travel Channel, 9pm

The Osbourne family — Jack, Kelly, Ozzy and Sharon — are going on their first ever paranormal investigation together. The First Family of Darkness are in for real chills with a ghost hunt inside Los Angeles’ historical Heritage Square, a collection of horrifying, active haunted houses believed to be the most haunted hot spot in the area and never before investigated for TV. As Jack and Kelly go deep into the night to investigate prolific spirit activity, Ozzy and Sharon monitor the action from base camp.

EXHUMED: A History of Zombies

PBS, 10pm

Just in time for Halloween, this program examines humans’ unique drive to create and shape monster mythology through oral storytelling, literature and film, and digs deep into the history of those mythologies.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween Movie Marathon

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

As a Halloween treat, TCM airs a morning and afternoon lineup of terrific classic horror movies. Starting bright and early with 1932’s Freaks, the day also spotlights Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932), House of Wax (1953), Children of the Damned (1964), The Bad Seed (1956), The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945), The Wolf Man (1941) and The Haunting (1963).

College Football: LSU at Auburn

CBS, 3:30pm Live

A clash of big cats is in store today on CBS as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

One Royal Holiday

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

When Anna (Laura Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Victoria Clark) and son (Aaron Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

Candy Cane Christmas

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Since childhood, Candy Cane Lane has been Phoebe’s (Beverley Mitchell) favorite Christmas tradition of an entire neighborhood decorated for the holidays. This Christmas, however, the neighborhood decides to skip the decorations, crushing her spirits. As Phoebe is searching for a new tradition to cheer her up, she realizes that it’s not the traditions we cherish, but the people we spend them with. While preparing for her new tradition, Phoebe stumbles upon the final thing her Christmas was missing: love!

Ghost Nation: “Reunion in Hell”

Travel Channel, 8pm

This crossover with Amy Bruni and Adam Berry from Kindred Spirits is a spine-tingling two-hour Halloween special. Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango are calling in their old paranormal pals, Bruni and Berry, to reopen a case that has taken a sinister turn. Seaview Terrace is the 40,000-square-foot Rhode Island mansion famous for being featured on the TV show Dark Shadows, but the owners were shocked to find out that a recent visitor — a self-proclaimed warlock — had performed some sort of blasphemous ceremony in the house. Now, they feel like the energy in the mansion has shifted and unleashed something more menacing.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Witches”

AMC, 10pm

The witch is a towering figure in the history of horror. Here, Eli Roth examines how the archetypical evil witch is everything mainstream religion tells us a woman should not be — and that unapologetic, very female power frightens men and fascinates women.

Cranberry Christmas

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10pm

Original Film!

A separated couple (Nikki DeLoach, Benjamin Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival — and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?

Destination Fear: “Old Bourbon Distillery”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The team heads to Kentucky to explore one of America’s oldest bourbon distilleries. Dakota Laden has a theory that quick and violent deaths cause some of the most intense hauntings, and he believes this sprawling house of horrors is just the place to test it.