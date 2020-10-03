Saturday, Oct. 3: Chris Rock Hosts ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Megan Thee Stallion

NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday Night Live: “Chris Rock/Megan Thee Stallion”

NBC, 11:25pm Live

Season Premiere!

The Emmy-winning late-night series opens Season 46, with Chris Rock hosting the performance from the SNL home base in Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H. With the 2020 presidential election a month away, Jim Carrey begins a recurring guest role as Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with Maya Rudolph reprising her recurring role as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest. All of last season’s cast, including Emmy winner Kate McKinnon, returns this season.

“OJ25” Marathon

Court TV

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of double murder on Oct. 3, 1995. Twenty-five years later, Court TV will present a marathon of OJ25, its acclaimed, 25-episode original true-crime docuseries looking back at the world-famous case. Using Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double-murder trial, the series encapsulates the courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The marathon airs today and tomorrow.

IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 2

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The second of two NTT IndyCar Series races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course takes place today on NBC.

College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

CBS, 3:30pm Live

The Texas A&M Aggies visit Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a clash with SEC foe Alabama on CBS.

Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes

NBC, 4:30pm Live

Postponed from May, the 145th Preakness Stakes is run today at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. There’s no shot at a Triple Crown this year, due to Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law getting upset by Authentic at last month’s Kentucky Derby.

The Thomas Crown Affair

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

The 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo was fun, but it’s hard to top Norman Jewison’s original 1968 slick and romantic caper film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. McQueen is as cool as ever playing bored Boston millionaire Thomas Crown, who masterminds a bank heist just for the fun of it. He then proceeds to have a torrid romance with the insurance investigator (Dunaway) on the case. Watch for the film’s famous kissing scene, and listen for its Oscar-winning original song, “The Windmills of Your Mind.” Jack Weston, Paul Burke and Yaphet Kotto costar.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Can You Believe I’m Living Here?”

HGTV, 8pm

Chris and Sara found a great deal on a 1960s fixer. After trying to handle the renovation themselves, they were left with a gutted living room and kitchen and no idea how to finish the job. With their budget dwindling and Sara’s irritation rising, they need an expert to rescue them more than ever. Jasmine arrives, tackles the wrecked renos and turns the home into a stunning beach house retreat.

Dying to Be a Cheerleader

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After her mother’s untimely death, Darcy (Dominique Booth) moves in with her aunt Cassandra (Ashlynn Yennie) for a fresh start. On her first day at her new school, Darcy is mesmerized by the Amazons, the school’s cheer squad led by Taylor (Kalen Bull) and April (Nicolette Langley), and decides to try out. But when one of the cheerleaders on the team is found dead in the gym showers, Darcy finds herself as the main suspect.

American Experience: “The Murder of Emmett Till”

PBS, 8pm

Learn the true story behind the brutal murder of a 14-year-old African American boy by two white men in Mississippi in 1955. The film uncovered new eyewitnesses to the crime and helped prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case.

America Votes: “Abraham Lincoln”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Viewers join in on a monthlong journey through time that’ll educate, entertain and explore the presidency of the United States every Saturday and Monday night leading into the election. This first event, Abraham Lincoln night, presents three extraordinary programs: “Lincoln’s Washington at War,” “Lincoln’s Last Day” and “Civil War 360.”

Country at Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Struggling Nashville singer/songwriter Shayna Cook (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home just as their local music festival is about to kick off. A chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady Connor (Niall Matter) changes everything. Will music success and romance be in her future?

I Quit

Discovery Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

It’s been a year since these entrepreneurs quit their jobs — and while all of the businesses faced challenges, three of them have impressed the mentors with their grit, perseverance and passion. The businesses are invited to the Mentor Loft in New York for one more mentoring session — unaware that one of them will walk away with $100,000.

Sunday, Oct. 4

NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500

NBC, 2pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 continues today at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500.

Buster Keaton 125th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Joseph Frank Keaton was born Oct. 4, 1895, and by just his early 20s he would become better known to silent movie fans of the era, and in later generations, as Buster, or “the Great Stone Face,” thanks to the deadpan expression he maintained even among the wildest comedic sequences depicted in his movies. TCM remembers his comedy filmmaking genius this evening, beginning with the 2018 documentary The Great Buster, followed by four classics directed (or co-directed) by and starring Keaton: Sherlock Jr. (1924), The General (1926), Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928) and Seven Chances (1925).

The Top Ten Revealed

AXS TV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Season 3 of the countdown show continues with 12 new episodes beginning tonight with a sightseeing tour of landmark “Destination Songs” such as “London Calling,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” and “Detroit Rock City.”

Pandora: “Things Have Changed”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Tina Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee).

The Simpsons: “I, Carumbus”

FOX, 8pm

Michael Palin provides a guest voice in the new episode “I, Carumbus,” in which a museum exhibit on Ancient Rome inspires Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) and Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) to imagine a Roman version of what would happen if Homer was more ambitious.

Renovation, Inc.: “Raising the Stress Level”

HGTV, 8pm

Due to local code and law, Sarah must give tough news to a stressed out client that will affect the renovation’s overall budget. Meanwhile, Bryan gets to work on a “surprise” deck renovation for his parents while they are out of town.

Cheer Squad Secrets

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Kelly (Margaret Anne Florence) helps her daughter Amelie (Karis Cameron) become captain of the cheerleading squad, only to discover that someone is giving her daughter mysterious supplements and will do anything, including murder, to cover it up.

Last Tango in Halifax

PBS, 8pm

Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge. A home improvement project creates chaos. Caroline begins to question how people see her. The giraffe continues to torment Gillian. The truth about Ted’s last-minute trip comes to light.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: “Season 5 Tell Alls Part 2”

TLC, 8pm

Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the couples reunite virtually from their homes to discuss everything that has happened this past season and catch fans up on where they are now, since the cameras stopped rolling.

Rock Legends

AXS TV, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

The music artist profile series continues Season 11 with 10 new episodes never before seen in the United States. Tonight’s episode is “Soul Crooners,” which puts the spotlight on Lionel Richie, Michael Bolton and Billy Ocean.

Bless the Harts: “The Last Supper”

FOX, 8:30pm

The Greenpoint community fears it may be financially ruined after a chain restaurant, Lord Lobster, moves into a location right off the highway in the new episode “The Last Supper.”

The Walking Dead: “A Certain Doom”

AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

This stand-alone Season 10 episode was intended to be the season finale back in April, so we should probably prepare for some major jawdroppers. Instead, producers extended the season another six episodes (those additional six will air early next year) and decided to give us this one episode now, and have it serve as the lead-in to the third series in the franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar

AXS TV, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 5 of the music series hosted by rocker Sammy Hagar continues with six new episodes beginning tonight. Again, Hagar will visit and jam with various other musicians. Tonight’s episode features a tour of Ronnie Dunn’s unique ranch where the country star raises a different kind of livestock, followed by a lively jam session with Hagar, Dunn and Kix Brooks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Sorry…Not Sorry”

Bravo, 9pm

Karen hosts the ladies to hear Monique’s side of what happened at the winery. Meanwhile, Candiace seeks therapy to deal with the aftermath of the altercation. Monique attempts to apologize for getting physical, but her account of the sequence of events leaves a bad taste in some of the ladies’ mouths.

The Lost Lincoln

Discovery Channel, 9pm

This special kicks off Discovery’s new Undiscovered franchise of occasional documentaries. The Lost Lincoln chronicles an investigation by professional authenticator Dr. Whitny Braun to reveal extraordinary, groundbreaking evidence uncovering whether a newly discovered, secret photograph could be the 131st and final image of President Abraham Lincoln, taken after his infamous assassination. Her journey to discover the truth takes the viewer from Lincoln’s birthplace to the National Archives to the scene of his last moments alive in Ford’s Theatre and the Petersen House.

Britannia

EPIX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 2 begins, it is AD 45 and the Romans are set to stay. Two years on from his invasion of Britannia, with the help of Celt Queen Amena (Annabel Scholey), Gen. Aulus (David Morrissey) is busy Romanizing willing Celt tribes and crushing those who try to resist. The only form of hope for the people of Britannia is Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), a young girl being trained by outcast Druid Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas), to fulfill a prophecy that would save the Celts and Druids from the rule of their Roman occupiers.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: “Break Out or Break Down”

National Geographic, 9pm

In the new episode “Break Out or Break Down,” the competition is taking a toll on the entire fleet, and the captains are feeling the pressure to break away from the pack. Captain Dave Carraro of the FV-Tuna.com wants to prove he and his crew have what it takes to win, and are rewarded when a massive bluefin hits their line. As the crew struggles to bring the fish in, and endure a couple of mishaps on the way, first mate Sandro Maniaci grows increasingly frustrated. But when the team manages to bring the fish to the boat, they quickly realize this could be their biggest, and best, fish of the season. Check out this exclusive clip from the episode:

Bob’s Burgers: “Worms of In-Rear-Ment”

FOX, 9pm

The Belchers’ attempt to take advantage of free-admission night at the symphony is thwarted by a pinworm epidemic in the new episode “Worms of In-Rear-Ment.”

Follow Your Heart

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle. Starring Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy and Jonathan Patrick Moore.

Flesh and Blood

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Francesca Annis and Imelda Staunton lead the cast of this Masterpiece production from the U.K. that follows a widow starting up a new relationship, despite the misgivings of her three adult children, who are struggling with their own lots in life. In a flash-forward, a body is found, and by the end of the four episodes the victim — and the murderer — will be revealed.

The Good Lord Bird

Showtime, 9pm

New Series!

Ethan Hawke, who is also an executive producer, stars as John Brown in this seven-part miniseries based on James McBride’s acclaimed novel. The historical drama is told from the point of view of Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who is part of Brown’s motley crew of abolitionist soldiers in the years just prior to the Civil War. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) portrays Frederick Douglass, with Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) as Jeb Stuart.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: Top 100: “Top 100: 80-61”

Travel Channel, 9pm

As the series continues to count down the top 100 paranormal experiences of all time, ghost hunters get the shock of their lives in abandoned asylum, a poltergeist attacks a sleeping man, a fairy takes flight in the United Kingdom, hundreds of UFOs gather near NASA and more.

A Year in Music

AXS TV, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

Lzzy Hale, frontwoman for Grammy-winning band Halestorm, makes her TV hosting debut as she takes the helm of Season 3. Again, the series will offer a unique and informative exploration of some of music’s most definitive years. Each episode puts the spotlight on a different era of music, viewing the year’s hottest bands, biggest albums, surprising breakups and monumental breakthroughs through the lens of the political and social happenings of the time. The season premiere goes back to 1989, when glam says goodbye, grunge says hello, and the “King of Pop” is crowned.

Family Guy: “The Talented Mr. Stewie”

FOX, 9:30pm

Stewie (voice of Seth MacFarlane) feels betrayed after he learns that his teddy bear, Rupert, used to belong to Chris (voice of Seth Green).

Lara Logan Has No Agenda: The Socialist Invasion

FOX News Channel, 10pm

In this one-hour special, FOX Nation host Lara Logan will examine the real life effects of socialist policies as the ideology becomes increasingly popular across the country. Logan will also explore what’s behind the riots and tactics used when agitators turn peaceful protests into violent uprisings. This Sunday’s special will be a compilation of the four episodes from this season of FOX Nation’s Lara Logan Has No Agenda.

black-ish: “Election Special”

ABC, 10pm

The Johnsons return with a one-hour television special. Over two back-to-back episodes, follow the family as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. Part 2 will be presented as an animated episode.

First Ladies

CNN, 10pm

New Series!

This six-part docuseries narrated by Robin Wright profiles famous first ladies Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Blending in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and cinematic re-creations, the series is a bold revision of each woman’s traditional portrayal, revealing how they were impacted during their time in the White House and how their achievements fundamentally shaped American and global history.

Fargo: “Raddoppiarlo”

FX, 10pm

In the new episode “Raddoppiarlo,” Deafy (Timothy Olyphant) and Odis (Jack Huston) join forces. Meanwhile, Josto (Jason Schwartzman) seeks revenge and Oraetta (Jessie Buckley) finds new employment.

COBRA

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Follow British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland and his Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) committee, comprised of leading contingency planners and senior politicians, as they navigate the difficulties in overcoming a major national crisis.

The Comedy Store

Showtime, 10pm

New Series!

This five-part documentary series from comedian-turned-director Mike Binder chronicles the evolution of comedy from within the walls of the iconic L.A. club the Comedy Store, which launched the careers of many of the biggest names in comedy, including Richard Pryor, Robin Williams, Sarah Silverman, Jay Leno, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Sam Kinison, Dave Chappelle and more.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC, 10:05pm

New Series!

This new series expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the postapocalyptic world. Two sisters (Iris and Hope) along with two of their friends leave their place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead, on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

World’s Most Unexplained

Travel Channel, 11pm

New Series!

In the premiere episode of this series that explores the unknown, experts investigate why a Los Angeles hotel has become a magnet for death and if an ominous flight number associated with multiple aviation disasters is cursed.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Adult Swim, 11:30pm

New Episodes!

The first season of acclaimed animator Genndy Tartakovsky’s prehistoric-set series about a caveman at the dawn of evolution who forms an unlikely friendship with an almost extinct dinosaur returns with five new episodes. The series has also been renewed for a second season.

Monday, Oct. 5

NFL Football: Atlanta at Green Bay

ESPN, 8pm Live

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the site of this Monday Night Football matchup between Aaron Rodgers’ Packers and Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons.

L.A.’s Finest: “Con Air”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Con Air,” Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) investigate the case of a body that mysteriously fell out of the sky onto a busy Los Angeles street.

Love It or List It: “Hilary and David Tell All”

HGTV, 8pm

Featuring behind-the-scenes pop-up facts about Hilary and David, this episode follows a couple who bought a foreclosure in need of a lot of work. She feels the to-do list is too long, but he’s unwilling to budge and hopes Hilary can change her mind. Following is the new episode, “Change of Heart,” in which Hilary and David revisit Sharnee and Albert, who decided to list their starter home in favor of a house with more space. They’re interested to see if the couple settled into their new digs that David found them or if they backpedaled on their decision.

Star of the Month: Peter Cushing: “Early Work”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It makes sense that TCM would celebrate British actor Peter Cushing each Monday in a spooky month like October; he is probably best remembered for his appearances in Hammer horror films (which you’ll certainly see in upcoming weeks) or in villainous roles, as in the original Star Wars. But tonight you’ll get to see Cushing in dramatic and comedic roles that help demonstrate the range he had. These films encompass works the actor did early in his career, as well as movies he did during the heights of his Hammer fame. The evening includes titles like Cash on Demand (1961), The End of the Affair (1955), Hamlet (1948), A Chump at Oxford (1940, a Laurel and Hardy comedy featuring Cushing in a bit role as a student) and more.

One Day at a Time

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

CBS airs Season 4 of the Pop comedy One Day at a Time, inspired by Norman Lear’s 1975 series of the same name. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell and Isabella Gomez star in the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. Two back-to-back episodes air tonight.

The Zimmern List: “Philadelphia”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Andrew visits Philadelphia and reveals its status as a cultural crossroads by making stops at Mexican, Indonesian and Israeli restaurants. Finally, a trip to Philadelphia isn’t complete without visiting the oldest Italian restaurant in America.

Filthy Rich: “Psalm 25:3”

FOX, 9pm

After Ginger’s (Melia Kreiling) live baptism on the Sunshine Network causes an uproar among fans, Margaret (Kim Cattrall) invites her to appear on Wings of a Dove again to discuss her actions in the new episode “Psalm 25:3.”

Pawn Stars

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s a pedal-to-the-metal season premiere as the guys examine a tricked-out Dodge Demon. Rick gets to channel his inner Steve McQueen in a ’51 Chevy, and then it’s off to the track to race with the pros in a limited-edition Mustang. Meanwhile, back at the shop, Rick gets his hands on some gold bars — is it shipwreck treasure?

The Missing

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

Each episode of this series features two heart-wrenching stories of those who have gone missing, told from the perspective of loved ones left behind. In the premiere, Tyler Davis disappears after a night out celebrating a birthday in 2019. He is seen on camera in a hotel parking lot, but never makes it back to the hotel. He calls his wife saying he will be there in five minutes, but she never hears from him again. Then, in 2016, Kristal Reisinger heads out to take part in a drum circle in her new hometown of Crestone, Colorado, but she is never seen again. What happened to these missing parents?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Strikes Back

TLC, 9pm

New Series!

This new spinoff series gives the couples a chance to watch and re-experience their roller-coaster journeys in love and marriage, respond to the commentary from Pillow Talk and get an earful from fans on social media. In the premiere episode, the Happily Ever After?, Season 5 couples will watch the season premiere episode.

Emergency Call: “Conductors of Chaos”

ABC, 10pm

This episode features a mother of three choking on a spatula, a teenager who was attacked at a bonfire party in the wilderness and a frantic father whose 2-year-old daughter goes missing.

Soulmates

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

Set in the future, this new sci-fi series tells stories of characters who’ve been profoundly affected by the breakthrough discovery of the human “soul particle” and a simple test that can reveal someone’s scientifically determined soulmate. In the premiere episode, “Watershed,” Nikki (Sarah Snook) is a mother of two who’s happy in her life with husband Franklin (Kingsley Ben-Adir). But she’s constantly wondering: Could she be even happier?

Manhunt: Deadly Games: “Bombingham”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Bombingham,” Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media. Meanwhile, ATF Agent Embry (Arliss Howard) investigates a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast and discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Merida”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern ventures to Merida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatan, to explore the Mayan- and Spanish-influenced culture and cuisine. From a traditional slow-roasted pork dish with a striking orange color to a pork-stuffed cheese ball with traditional Yucatan sauces, Andrew finds the local chefs and restaurants are putting a new spin on classic dishes to keep the traditional flavors of the Yucatan alive.

O.J. & Nicole: An American Tragedy

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Hundreds of hours of documentaries, films and TV shows have covered the O.J. Simpson murder trial — what came to be known as “The Trial of the Century.” The world watched the debates in the courtroom, heard the details of the evidence and saw the brutality of the crime scene. But throughout this media circus, one important voice was lost in the press maelstrom: the story of Nicole Brown Simpson. Surrounding the 25th anniversary of the verdict that rocked the nation, this two-hour documentary will rewrite this infamous story with a new perspective, offering firsthand accounts from Nicole’s closest family and friends as they reveal her most intimate thoughts from her own diary.

POV: “The Infiltrators”

PBS, 10pm

Meet two young immigrants who get purposefully arrested by Border Patrol and put in a shadowy for-profit detention center. Marco and Viri, members of a group of radical Dreamers, believe the best place to stop deportations is in detention.

Doomsday Caught on Camera: “A Tornado of Bats and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A father-son camping trip turns into a race to survive a raging wildfire; an avalanche on Mount Everest blindsides a group of climbers; and a typhoon crashes a wedding in the Philippines, sending guests running for cover.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

TCM Birthday Tribute: Carole Lombard

TCM, beginning at 9:15am

Catch a Classic!

Jane Alice Peters — better known as beloved actress Carole Lombard — was born Oct. 6, 1908. Her life was cut tragically short when she died in a 1942 plane crash at age 33, but she had already established a lasting legacy as a great star of Hollywood’s golden age. On Lombard’s birthday, TCM remembers the actress with a nearly 11-hour lineup of her films beginning with the 1934 screwball comedy The Gay Bride, along with other classics like Nothing Sacred (1937), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1941), the iconic comedy To Be or Not to Be (1942), her final film, and more.

Swamp Thing

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

Iconic DC character Swamp Thing makes its network television debut with a special 90-minute episode. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) returns home to Marais, Louisiana, to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, where she develops a bond with disgraced scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean). After Holland tragically dies, Abby discovers the mysteries of the swamp and that Holland may not be dead after all when a mysterious creature claims to be him.

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Series!

For years, the Raney family has helped novice homesteaders around the country save their homesteads from brink of failure and helped to bring their dreams of living off the grid to life in Discovery’s Homestead Rescue series. Now, inspired by years’ worth of rescues, Marty Raney will attempt his greatest rescue of all — his very own 40-acre homestead. In this new series, the Raneys take on the most ambitious project the family has ever attempted, to build a multigenerational homestead.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Vavilov”

FOX, 8pm

The episode “Vavilov” tells the story of early 20th-century Soviet geneticist Nikolai Vavilov, who traveled five continents to assemble a treasury of the world’s seeds. His work revolutionized the way crops were cultivated.

Weakest Link: “Who Needs a Recipe to Make Ice Water?”

NBC, 8pm

Jane Lynch hosts a new episode of this revival of the international game show phenomenon. Eight strangers work as a team to play a high-stakes game of trivia. They turn on each other to eliminate the weakest in hopes to win up to a $1 million prize.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards

PBS, 8pm

Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

Man v. Food Hall of Fame: “Bring the Heat”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

In Casey’s years of facing off against food, he’s taken on his fair share of heat. But which five plates are the hottest of the hot? Casey’s counting them down one by one, culminating in a challenge so spicy it may crack the Scoville scale and the No. 1 spot in Man v. Food history.

neXt

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

In this new techno-thriller, John Slattery (Mad Men) stars as Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc, developer of a groundbreaking artificial superintelligence called neXt. But when the neXt code is leaked out into the world, it turns into an increasingly powerful menace that wreaks havoc on humans and turns them against each other. Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner and Eve Harlow also star.

Windy City Rehab: “Gold Coast Gold”

HGTV, 9pm

Located in a downtown, 20-floor high rise, this condo is stuck in the ’80s and in need of a modern makeover. Designer Alison Victoria needs this to be a fast flip that turns a profit, but that is going to be a challenge as her business spirals out of control. Tempers flare during a budget meeting where all issues are aired out and Alison and Donovan’s partnership is pushed to the brink.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Ellen DeGeneres is back with her game show. The new season begins with contestants playing Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Dizzy Dash, Oh Ship! and newcomer Name Dropper. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and that winner advances to Hotter Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

16 and Pregnant

MTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

MTV is bringing back the iconic series 16 and Pregnant, which launched over a decade ago and helped to reduce teen pregnancy to record lows, as a newly reimagined six-episode docuseries. The new iteration will follow the unexpected pregnancy journey from multiple perspectives, not just from the young mother. Intimate video confessionals from members of each family will allow the series to more substantively explore with honesty and empathy the lives of those impacted by the experience.

Latino Vote: Dispatches From the Battleground

PBS, 9pm

Get an inside look at the high-stakes effort to get out the Latino vote in this year’s election. Political candidates are focused on maximizing turnout and support from Latinos, poised to be the largest non-white voting bloc.

Don’t Be Tardy…: “A Very Biermann Road Trip”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With the Littles growing up and Ariana off to college next year, Kim and Kroy plan to take the family on one last epic vacation — Biermann style. Six kids, six weeks, going coast-to-coast crammed into an RV — what could possibly go wrong?

The FBI Declassified

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

This new six-part true-crime series gives viewers unprecedented access to some of the biggest cases handled by real-life FBI agents and analysts.

Eddie Eats America: “Dallas-Fort Worth”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

It’s high noon in cowboy country for Eddie Hall as he takes on a monster pancake challenge, a painful rodeo test and a local delicacy — calves’ testes — in the world’s largest honky-tonk venue.

Transplant: “Eid”

NBC, 10pm

Bashir (Hamza Haq) and Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus) celebrate the religious holiday of Eid, but miss their family traditions. At the hospital, Bashir has difficulty understanding a patient’s personal decisions as Magalie (Laurence Leboeuf) tries to gather all the information they need to save a gunshot victim. Theo (Jim Watson) treats a teenage patient who wants to avoid telling his parents why he’s in the hospital.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Books of Blood

Hulu

Original Film!

Three uncanny tales are drawn from horror author Clive Barker’s acclaimed book anthology.

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones

BBC America, 8pm

New Miniseries!

This is the mostly missing eighth serial of the fourth season of Doctor Who, which was broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC film archives with snippets of footage and still images existing from the other four. Fortunately, off-air recordings of the soundtrack also still exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again, and that is what has been done here. The Faceless Ones sees the TARDIS arrive on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons. The first three episodes of the serial air tonight, and the three concluding episodes air tomorrow night.

Devils

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

This 10-part slick drama follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi), head of trading at an international bank in London, as he presides over and navigates the high-stakes world of banking among financial crises. His mentor, Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey), may or may not be on his side, and everything is at stake.

The Masked Singer: “The Group A Play Offs — Famous Masked Words”

FOX, 8pm

Group A singers return for their second performance of the season, and one of them will be unmasked in the new episode “The Group A Play Offs — Famous Masked Words.”

Starring Andy Griffith

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Andy Griffith may be most remembered for his TV work on The Andy Griffith Show and Matlock, but he had an interesting film career, as well. The actor made 11 films, and tonight’s TCM lineup includes four of them. The evening begins with the 1958 comedy No Time for Sergeants, which also includes Griffith’s future sitcom costar Don Knotts in his first film appearance. Griffith’s own movie debut came in the next film on tonight’s lineup, 1957’s A Face in the Crowd, in which he gave a stunning and prescient performance as a drifter who rides a cynical populist act to media stardom. Also tonight: Hearts of the West (1975) and Onionhead (1958).

Food Paradise: “Outdoor Eats”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Everything tastes better when it’s eaten outside! At Saltwater Cowboys in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, watch the shrimp boats come in while chowing down on BBQ pork trashcan nachos. Denver’s Los Chingones serves up sky-high chimichangas with rooftop views of the Mile High City. Pub food goes Cali cool with al pastor fries on the lawn of Golden Road Brewing, and Austin’s Easy Tiger Bake Shop & Beer Garden is serving up a venison cheddar hotlink by the cool creek.

Coroner: “Fire”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 2 premiere, Jenny (Serinda Swan) investigates a devastating fire in a low-income apartment building and connects with a woman who has lost everything. While working with Jenny to unravel the details of the fire, Detective McAvoy (Roger Cross) finds himself suddenly on the trail of a different, more complex case. Liam (Éric Bruneau) finds himself dealing with some of his own demons, and Ross (Ehren Kassam) keeps a secret from Jenny.

Brother vs. Brother: “The Mystery Judge”

HGTV, 9pm

This episode of Brother vs. Brother follows Drew and Jonathan as they vie to create picture-perfect guest bedrooms and bathrooms. Drew finds extra hidden space to renovate, then Drew changes the game by bringing in a secret judge, HGTV’s Orlando Soria (Build Me Up), to decide which brother mastered the guest room reno. The winner earns a Hollywood-style stuntman experience.

Vice Presidential Debate

Various Networks, 9pm Live

Incumbent Republican vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris engage in their only debate ahead of the election on Nov. 3. The debate is scheduled to be held at the University of Utah and moderated by Susan Page of USA Today; at presstime, there was no word on how the pandemic would impact the event in terms of social distancing or whether it would be done virtually. Some networks may have more extended pre- and post-debate coverage.

Paranormal: Captured

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this series, viewer-generated clips from around the globe reveal some of the most unnerving paranormal incidents ever to be captured on camera. A panel of experts analyze the shocking footage as they attempt to explain the impossible. In the premiere episode, unusual activity is captured on closed-circuit television at an antique shop in the peaceful English town of Barnsley. It is suspected a poltergeist may be the culprit.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Charm City Kings

HBO Max

Original Film!

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are executive producers of this film that won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Cast at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It follows a youngster who becomes torn between the straight and narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.

TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Jean Harlow

TCM, beginning at 6:15am

Catch a Classic!

Spend your morning and afternoon with the quintessential Hollywood “blond bombshell,” legendary actress Jean Harlow, with this nearly 14-hour lineup of some of her memorable films. The marathon includes films like the fittingly titled Bombshell (1933); the 1931 gangster classic The Public Enemy, with James Cagney; comedy/drama Dinner at Eight (1933); and a number of films in which Harlow costarred with Clark Gable, including Saratoga (1937), Hold Your Man (1933) and Red Dust (1932); along with other titles.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

This episode features NFL players in the first of the two games and Macklemore and Lil Yachty in the second game.

Supernatural: “Last Holiday”

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagen Fay) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost.

NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Chicago

FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live

Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Chicago’s Soldier Field for a Week 5 Thursday Night Football matchup against Khalil Mack and the Bears.

Connecting…

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

Executive producer Martin Gero’s (Blindspot) scripted ensemble comedy is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Closer Look Thursday

NBC, 8:30pm Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers brings a popular segment from his late-night show to primetime in this half-hour, live telecast in which he dissects the events of the day, and offers up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as America begins to cast its votes in the upcoming election.

The Outpost: “For the Sins of Your Ancestors”

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep peace. A sassy genius invades Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab. A dark priestess unites the Blackbloods.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Going Off the Market”

HGTV, 9pm

Tarek and his fiancée, real estate agent Heather Rae Young, team up to help a novice flipper take on a multimillion-dollar project in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. However, the homeowner’s inability to stick to decisions causes major blows to the budget. The special one-hour episode also includes an in-depth look at Tarek’s surprise proposal to Heather on California’s Catalina Island.

Suspicious Minds

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series creates a visceral viewing experience where a murder mystery unfolds as a psychological thriller in which suspicion and doubt cloud the perceptions of everyone involved. In the premiere episode, “Chi Town Gossip,” the murder of Yolanda Holmes upends a tight-knit Chicago community. Neighbors whisper about the killer’s identity, and detectives must break down walls of silence to uncover the shocking plot to murder a mother and owner of a successful hair salon.

Classic Albums: “John Lennon — Plastic Ono Band”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the making of Lennon’s first post-Beatles album, widely regarded as one of his finest. The documentary features interviews with Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and bassist Klaus Voormann, along with archival footage and recorded interviews with Lennon.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Domes of Devil Worship”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the guys revisit their investigation of the Domes, an Arizona landmark plagued by satanic rituals and evil entities. The crew suspects supernatural interference when they simultaneously experience technical difficulties during the screening.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Context Is for Kings”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “Context Is for Kings.” Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finds herself aboard the USS Discovery, where she quickly realizes things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Capt. Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs).

Phantom Signals

Science Channel, 10pm

New Series!

We are surrounded by an endless stream of infinite data, with information bombarding us from seemingly every direction. These signals, which are part of our everyday operations, help define our understanding of the universe, and largely go unnoticed. That is, until a glitch occurs. A blip on a screen, a faulty frequency or a mysterious interference — what are these unknown signals, where are they coming from and what do they really mean? In this series, experts investigate these mysterious phenomena, explore whether life exists beyond our universe and break down the meaning behind these puzzling signals.

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps: “Bloomin’ Bunions”

TLC, 10:30pm

In this episode, Dr. Ebonie’s patient has feet that are so crooked her toes don’t touch the floor, and Dr. Brad meets a woman with behemoth bunions. Rachel has a toe crawling up her foot, and Dr. Sarah has to get it back in line.

Friday, Oct. 9

Ghostwriter

Apple TV+

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this re-imagining of Sesame Workshop’s beloved ’90s kids series launches today.

The Right Stuff

Disney+

New Series!

This eight-part series based on Tom Wolfe’s bestseller is the story of America’s first astronauts. Patrick J. Adams leads the large ensemble cast.

Deaf U

Netflix

New Series!

This coming-of-age docuseries follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C. As the group of friends navigate the highs, lows and hookups of college life together, their stories offer an unprecedented, unfiltered and often unexpected look inside the deaf community.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Netflix

Original Film!

Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before age 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. This film follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of hip-hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice. This debut film from writer/star Radha Blank won the Directing Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix

New Series!

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy are behind this next chapter of the Haunting anthology series. This one borrows from Henry James’ classic supernatural tales written in the 19th century, like The Turn of the Screw, but is set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), who reside at Bly Manor with him and various servants. But all is not as it seems at the manor, where “dead” doesn’t mean gone.

Fright Favorites: “Back From the Grave”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

As many horror films have demonstrated, the grave is not always a person’s final resting spot. Tonight’s creepy films are among those featuring dead people who have risen again, and usually not with the best of intentions. The evening begins with Boris Karloff as the title creature of the 1933 British film The Ghoul. This is followed by Basil Rathbone in The Black Sleep (1956); Lionel Barrymore and Bela Lugosi in Mark of the Vampire (1935); and Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero’s low-budget 1968 classic that set the standard for all zombie movies that have come since.

Undercover Boss: “Bowlero”

CBS, 9pm

In this new episode, Colie Edison, chief customer officer of Bowlero Corp and CEO of the Professional Bowlers Association, works to spare the customers from waiting too long when checking them in to bowl, and tries for a perfect game while taking food orders as a lane server.

Selling the Big Easy: “Gallery Home vs. Luxe Greek Revival”

HGTV, 9pm

A Texas couple rents a condo in New Orleans’ French Quarter, but they want to find a place to call their own. He wants a low-maintenance home and she’s hoping for an old-world feel with space for entertaining.

American Masters: “Lennon NYC”

PBS, 9pm

Learn the story of one of the most famous and influential artists of the 20th century and how he found redemption not in the public adoration he craved as a youth, but in the quiet and simple pleasures of fatherhood.

Love After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

New Episodes!

The third season of the smash hit docuseries returns with six new episodes. The highly addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Soldier’s Story, Dead Pool and Goodbye”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A dead soldier with a wicked temper attacks a military police officer in an abandoned building; the ghost of a drowned girl terrorizes the staff at a hotel; and a restaurant manager comes face-to-face with a horrifying apparition.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Tennis: French Open: Women’s Singles Final

NBC, 9am Live

NBC presents live coverage of the 2020 French Open women’s singles final match at Roland Garros in Paris.

College Football: Texas vs. Oklahoma

FOX, 12pm Live

The Red River Showdown won’t have the same fan fervor due to COVID-19, but the Big 12 rivalry game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

Top Hat

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

This fun 1935 musical screwball comedy was Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers’ most successful onscreen pairing and remains among their most memorable. It looks great, from its backdrops to its wardrobe, which features the dancing duo in their finest attire (with Astaire, yes, donning a top hat here and there). And the film sounds as good as it looks, thanks to Irving Berlin’s parade of toe-tapping tunes, including the Oscar-nominated “Cheek to Cheek,” spotlighted during a legendary Astaire/Rogers dance. Top Hat also received Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Art Direction and the now-defunct Best Dance Direction.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Behind the Tarp”

HGTV, 8pm

With several small projects under his belt, DIYer and handyman Jeremy decided to give his wife, Andrea, the luxurious bathroom she’s always wanted to wash away the stress of her job as a NICU nurse. After several months of living in a construction zone, they’re now in over their head and they need help ASAP. Jasmine and her team rescue this family from their botched reno to add a main bedroom makeover with spa-like en-suite bathroom.

Cheer Camp Killer

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Sophia (Mariah Robinson) gets into an exclusive cheer camp with her best friend Charlotte (Jacqueline Scislowski), she’s ecstatic to show off her skills. Camp queen bee Victoria (Sydney Malakeh) and her overbearing mother, Beth (Andrea Bogart), do not take kindly to a newcomer taking her spotlight, so they launch a dangerous plan to get their rival out of the way.

American Experience: “Freedom Riders”

PBS, 8pm

Discover the inspirational story of more than 400 Black and white Americans who in 1961 risked their lives by traveling together on buses and trains through the segregated Deep South. Includes interviews with John Lewis, C.T. Vivian and Diane Nash.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Josie Hughes is a hopeless romantic who believes in the kind of romance in black-and-white movies where the leading lady finds her one true love and gets swept off her feet. She also believes the wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person when tossed by the bride. Josie begins dating eligible bachelor Will after meeting at the reception. Starring Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte.

Ghost Nation: “Prison of Doom”

Travel Channel, 9pm

In this two-hour episode, Jason, Steve, Dave and Shari investigate reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures and disembodied voices at a former prison in New York. They scramble to find answers to the supernatural turbulence holding the property, and its new owners, hostage.

Eli Roth’s History of Horror: “Houses of Hell”

AMC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Award-winning horror film director, writer, producer and actor Eli Roth brings together the masters of horror — the storytellers and stars who define the genre — to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. In the Season 2 premiere, Roth explores the thought of “home is where the heart is, unless you live in a house of hell.” Whether they’re filled with specters or psychos, every house of hell pokes at our illusions of comfort and safety.