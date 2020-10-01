Thursday, Oct. 1: Puppets Take on Politics in FOX’s ‘Let’s Be Real’

© 2020 Fox Media LLC. CR: Frank Micelotta/FOX

ALSO SEE: Your Full 2020 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Let’s Be Real

FOX, 9pm

Robert Smigel of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fame is an executive producer of this new comedy special covering politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The animated revival of the classic character returns for Season 3, with Gina Rodriguez again voicing the title role.

Good Morning, Verônica

Netflix

New Series!

Verônica, a clerk at a São Paulo police station, finds herself facing the abyss when she witnesses a suicide that brings back painful past wounds. That same week, she receives the anonymous call from a desperate woman crying out for her life. Determined, Verônica decides to use all her investigative skills to dive into the cases of the two victims: the young suicide girl, deceived by a scammer on the internet, and the subjugated wife of an intelligent serial killer. As she goes deeper into these investigations, Verônica will enter a wicked world.

Code 404

Peacock

New Series!

This buddy detective comedy is set in London in the near future. DI John Major (Daniel Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) are the best of the best at an elite police unit. After Major’s cover is blown and he is met with an untimely death, he is brought back to life with some glitchy AI technology. Now, he’s better than ever — or so he thinks.

The Shoes of the Fisherman

TCM, 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

Anthony Quinn and Laurence Olivier headline the cast of the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama based on the novel by Morris West. With Cold War tensions high, Russian Catholic archbishop Kiril Lakota (Quinn) is released after years of imprisonment in Siberia and is made a cardinal by the Vatican. After the pope dies, Lakota is the surprise choice elected to replace him and, as newly elevated Pope Kiril, he uses his authority to inspire and transform the world. Oskar Werner and David Janssen also star.

Live From Daryl’s House

AXS TV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Ten additional episodes of the acclaimed music series debut on AXS TV starting tonight on a new day and time, and with one of two episodes making their worldwide debut. This episode features host Daryl Hall’s jam session with Styx frontman Tommy Shaw, with intimate performances of Styx signatures “Blue Collar Man,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Renegade,” as well as Daryl Hall and John Oates’ hits “Delayed Reaction” and “It’s a Laugh.”

Walk Against Fear: James Meredith

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

James H. Meredith is one of the most influential, controversial, and forgotten icons of the civil rights movement. His complete story has never been told in a documentary, largely because he has refused to grant access. On Oct. 1, 1962, Meredith became the first Black man to enroll at the University of Mississippi in America’s segregated South. His objective was to force the U.S. government to use the military to enforce his rights as a citizen, and he did. When riots broke out, President Kennedy had to call in 20,000 federal troops. Meredith quickly became a civil rights icon. A nonconformist, he has always marched to the beat of his own drum. In 1966 he was shot while walking alone across Mississippi in a “Walk Against Fear.” His walk ended up attracting some 15,000 marchers and encouraged 4,000 Black citizens of Mississippi to vote for the first time.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Style vs. Substance”

HGTV, 9pm

After selling his insurance business, Kenny and his wife Somer, a design enthusiast, jumped into house flipping in pricey Pasadena. The couple often battle over what looks good and what’s affordable for a successful flip. Thankfully, Tarek is there to get these novices on the same page before project delays, a challenging lot and unforeseen problems turn a dream project into a nightmare.

American Pickers

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 22, antiquers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz continue their mission to recycle America by rescuing forgotten relics and giving them a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about American history on the way.

Impact of Murder: “There’s No Winning in Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

In West Haven, Connecticut, mother of four Corrinna Martin learns that her daughter Alyssiah is missing. After an exhaustive, statewide search, a discovery confirms Corrinna’s worst fear, and a murder investigation is opened. As a pattern of abuse against Alyssiah is uncovered, Corrinna vows to help other victims of domestic violence. When a suspect is identified, it looks like the family may finally find justice.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Knights of Pythias Castle”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the guys revisit their investigation of Pythian Castle and its heartbreaking history of death. They speculate a dark entity feeds off the suffering of the living, while Jay Wasley surprises all with curious evidence and an out-of-this-world theory.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Battle at the Binary Stars”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “Battle at the Binary Stars.” Face-to-face with Klingon vessels, the USS Shenzhou prepares for the possibility of war if negotiations fail. Amid the turmoil, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) looks back to her Vulcan upbringing for guidance.

Friday, Oct. 2

Monsterland

Hulu

New Series!

Encounters with strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in this horror anthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s short-story collection North American Lake Monsters.

Tiny World

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, narrates this docuseries about the smallest animals on the planet.

Emily in Paris

Netflix

New Series!

In this rom-com from creator Darren Star (Sex and the City), Lily Collins portrays a Chicago marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris. She embraces her adventurous new life in the City of Light while juggling work, friends and romance.

IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 1

USA Network, 3:30pm Live

NTT IndyCar Series drivers are back at the Brickyard for the first of two Harvest GP races on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Race 2 is Saturday on NBC.

Fright Favorites: “David Skal Frightmare”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies has plenty of spooky classics airing throughout October, including during its “Fright Favorites” lineup of films each Friday that all fall under a certain theme. Tonight’s first night of Fright Favorites has been curated by author/horror historian David Skal, and he’s picked some goodies to give you nightmares. The evening begins with Bela Lugosi’s iconic and often-imitated performance in 1931’s Dracula. If you’re not too scared after that, you can also enjoy the chills of Cat People (1942), House on Haunted Hill (1959) and The Haunting (1963).

Undercover Boss

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

High-level executives slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own organizations as Undercover Boss returns for Season 10. Each week, a different leader goes undercover to examine the inner workings of their operation.

A Wilderness of Error

FX, 9pm

Series Finale!

As the true-crime docuseries concludes with its last two episodes, a federal judge finally agrees to hear the new evidence in Jeffrey MacDonald’s case. Errol Morris heads to North Carolina believing the truth will finally come out.

Selling the Big Easy: “Waterfront Paradise vs. Garden District Home”

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of back-to-back new episodes, a couple has outgrown their home in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans and want to find a property with more space for them and their kids. Meanwhile, Brittany and her team switch up a house’s staging to create a lifestyle buyers can’t turn down. In the second episode, “Neoclassical Revival vs. Bywater Beauty,” an engaged couple wants to sell their properties and buy their first home together. He wants an open concept layout with outdoor cooking space, and she loves old New Orleans architecture and wants something with an old-world feel and updated amenities.

MonsterQuest: “Deadly Squid”

History, 9pm

Using science and technology, the MonsterQuest team searches for the truth behind a killer squid.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Becoming Mozart”

PBS, 9pm

Travel with host Scott Yoo and pianist Stewart Goodyear as they visit Yoo’s Festival Mozaic, where Goodyear learns to direct an orchestra from the piano while improvising the solos of Mozart’s 20th piano concerto.

Kingdom of Silence

Showtime, 9pm

Award-winning director Alex Gibney executive produces this documentary that examines the complicated relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia as a means of exploring the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “Borderlands”

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Learn how contemporary art can challenge preconceived notions of the U.S.-Mexico border. Today’s artists see the border as an open wound, theatrical stage, political podium, studio and contradictory landscape that features both ugliness and beauty.

Paranormal Nightshift: “The Empress, Trapped and Arcade Apparition”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A dead actress terrorizes the night manager at a historic theater; vindictive souls prey upon a security guard and his partner inside an old factory; and an angry spirit plays deadly games with a frightened teenage girl in an arcade.

Saturday, Oct. 3

“OJ25” Marathon

Court TV

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of double murder on Oct. 3, 1995. Twenty-five years later, Court TV will present a marathon of OJ25, its acclaimed, 25-episode original true-crime docuseries looking back at the world-famous case. Using Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double-murder trial, the series encapsulates the courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The marathon airs today and tomorrow.

IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 2

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The second of two NTT IndyCar Series races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course takes place today on NBC.

College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

CBS, 3:30pm Live

The Texas A&M Aggies visit Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a clash with SEC foe Alabama on CBS.

Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes

NBC, 4:30pm Live

Postponed from May, the 145th Preakness Stakes is run today at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. There’s no shot at a Triple Crown this year, due to Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law getting upset by Authentic at last month’s Kentucky Derby.

The Thomas Crown Affair

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

The 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo was fun, but it’s hard to top Norman Jewison’s original 1968 slick and romantic caper film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. McQueen is as cool as ever playing bored Boston millionaire Thomas Crown, who masterminds a bank heist just for the fun of it. He then proceeds to have a torrid romance with the insurance investigator (Dunaway) on the case. Watch for the film’s famous kissing scene, and listen for its Oscar-winning original song, “The Windmills of Your Mind.” Jack Weston, Paul Burke and Yaphet Kotto costar.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Can You Believe I’m Living Here?”

HGTV, 8pm

Chris and Sara found a great deal on a 1960s fixer. After trying to handle the renovation themselves, they were left with a gutted living room and kitchen and no idea how to finish the job. With their budget dwindling and Sara’s irritation rising, they need an expert to rescue them more than ever. Jasmine arrives, tackles the wrecked renos and turns the home into a stunning beach house retreat.

Dying to Be a Cheerleader

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After her mother’s untimely death, Darcy (Dominique Booth) moves in with her aunt Cassandra (Ashlynn Yennie) for a fresh start. On her first day at her new school, Darcy is mesmerized by the Amazons, the school’s cheer squad led by Taylor (Kalen Bull) and April (Nicolette Langley), and decides to try out. But when one of the cheerleaders on the team is found dead in the gym showers, Darcy finds herself as the main suspect.

American Experience: “The Murder of Emmett Till”

PBS, 8pm

Learn the true story behind the brutal murder of a 14-year-old African American boy by two white men in Mississippi in 1955. The film uncovered new eyewitnesses to the crime and helped prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case.

America Votes: “Abraham Lincoln”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Viewers join in on a monthlong journey through time that’ll educate, entertain and explore the presidency of the United States every Saturday and Monday night leading into the election. This first event, Abraham Lincoln night, presents three extraordinary programs: “Lincoln’s Washington at War,” “Lincoln’s Last Day” and “Civil War 360.”

Country at Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Struggling Nashville singer/songwriter Shayna Cook (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home just as their local music festival is about to kick off. A chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady Connor (Niall Matter) changes everything. Will music success and romance be in her future?

I Quit

Discovery Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

It’s been a year since these entrepreneurs quit their jobs — and while all of the businesses faced challenges, three of them have impressed the mentors with their grit, perseverance and passion. The businesses are invited to the Mentor Loft in New York for one more mentoring session — unaware that one of them will walk away with $100,000.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:25pm Live

Season Premiere!

After the pandemic largely shut down its production last spring, with the show only popping up a few times in some virtual editions, venerable late-night variety series Saturday Night Live will actually be back live in Rockefeller Center’s famed Studio 8H as it begins Season 46 tonight. No specifics on how the production was going to maintain safety among the cast, whether any audience members would be allowed in the studio or who, if anyone, would be guest host were announced at presstime.