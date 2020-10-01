Channel Guide Magazine

‘The Good Lord Bird’: James McBride’s Acclaimed Novel Becomes A Gripping Historical Drama Series

October 1, 2020 Jeff Pfeiffer Magazine Archive, TV News & Program Updates 0
William Gray/Showtime

In the years leading up to the Civil War, the stage was set for that conflagration with other skirmishes stemming from the same issues that eventually caused war to erupt, particularly slavery. Some of those events took place during the “Bleeding Kansas” era from 1854 to the start of the war in 1861, when pro-slavery and anti-slavery factions regularly clashed along the border of Kansas Territory and Missouri.

The combustible nature of that era in those areas and the country as a whole was effectively captured and dramatized in James McBride’s 2013 novel The Good Lord Bird, which won the National Book Award for Fiction. The acclaimed work is now adapted as a limited, seven-part Showtime series of the same name, debuting Sunday, Oct. 4.

Ethan Hawke, who is an executive producer the series with McBride, stars as famed abolitionist John Brown. Brown was, of course, a real-life figure and is a major factor in this tale, but The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of a fictional enslaved boy named Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson). Onion becomes part of Brown’s motley crew of abolitionist soldiers in Bleeding Kansas, traveling with the band of freedom fighters across the country and eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the federal depot at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

CHECK IT OUT: It’s About Time for ‘Fargo’ Year 4, Dontcha Think?

The Good Lord Bird features Lodge 49 star Wyatt Russell in a recurring role as Brown’s nemesis, the future Confederate general Jeb Stuart, while familiar faces guest-starring in the series in more minor roles include David Morse, Steve Zahn, Orlando Jones and Ellar Coltrane, who received rave reviews costarring with Hawke in the 2014 drama Boyhood.

William Gray/Showtime

Prominent among the guest stars in this series is Tony winner Daveed Diggs — who originated the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in a different sort of historical re-creation, the hit musical Hamilton — who portrays Frederick Douglass, the escaped slave who became a legendary social reformer.

“I think one of the wild things about [The Good Lord Bird],” Diggs told us, “is that it’s also James McBride’s take on Frederick Douglass, which is pretty particular and really fun and, I think, really brilliant because it is Frederick Douglass through the eyes of the protagonist, Onion, who is a 13-year-old cross-dressing slave boy.

“And it is that lens through which to view one of the greatest orators of any time, and somebody who was a megastar. In his time, Frederick Douglass was the biggest star, the most-photographed person of the century. He was a star in the way that we don’t really think of him as. I think now it’s hard for us to imagine that, because there are no YouTube videos of him. And so, that was really, really fun.”

The Good Lord Bird, Showtime, Sundays at 9pm ET beginning Oct. 4

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Related Articles

No Picture
Comedy

Bob Saget Showtime special “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About” airs tonight

May 10, 2013 Channel Guide Staff Comedy 1

Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talkin’ About Friday, May 10 Showtime, 10pm ET Ever since he became the standard bearer of cheesy, squeaky-clean middlebrow humor with his protracted stints on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget has delighted in showing the world how truly filthy he can be. From his memorable cameo in Half Baked to his increasingly raunchy standup specials, Saget has reveled in puncturing the image of his most famous gigs. He continues that streak tonight with That’s What I’m Talkin’ About, where he will strum around the stage with a guitar trotting out silly, […]

No Picture
TCA

TCA Summer Press Tour: CBS/Showtime/CW party is a moment of Zen

August 4, 2011 Jeff Pfeiffer TCA, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on TCA Summer Press Tour: CBS/Showtime/CW party is a moment of Zen

By Jeff Pfeiffer Follow @ChannelGuideJP Yesterday I made my way out to Beverly Hills to round out the relay team of Channel Guide TCA Press Tour coverage (see earlier posts from Barb Oates and Ryan Berenz for more TCA adventures and info). I’ve been doing this tour for over a decade now, and I always feel somewhat out of sorts on the first day I get here. Obviously, jet lag and a long travel day factor into this, but there is something more, I think. Something like the culture shock one may get when traveling to a foreign country, and […]

No Picture
Drama

Masters of Sex: Michael Sheen and Lizzie Caplan on playing sexologists Masters and Johnson

September 29, 2013 Lori Acken Drama Comments Off on Masters of Sex: Michael Sheen and Lizzie Caplan on playing sexologists Masters and Johnson

Their names were synonymous with things folks didn’t discuss in polite company in the ’50s, but agonized over in private — until their 1966 tome Human Sexual Response made it downright fashionable to talk about sex. Now Showtime is bringing the life, and life’s work, of famed sex researchers William Masters and Virginia Johnson to fascinating light in its new series Masters of Sex, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10/9CT. Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon) and Lizzie Caplan (New Girl) are engrossing as Masters and Johnson in this beautifully crafted character study culled from the 2009 book by critically acclaimed biographer […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine