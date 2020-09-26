Saturday, Sept. 26: Michael B. Jordan Stars in Powerful Drama ‘Just Mercy’

© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Credit: Jake Giles Netter.

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Just Mercy

HBO, 8pm

Based on attorney Bryan Stevenson’s powerful memoir about his decades working to overturn wrongful convictions for death-row inmates, this stirring 2019 drama stars Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as a young, idealistic Stevenson, newly graduated from Harvard in the late 1980s. After founding the Equal Justice Initiative, the impassioned lawyer interviews prisoners in Alabama — despite the disapproval of local authorities. In his search for people in need, Stevenson comes across Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), convicted of murdering an 18-year-old girl even though substantial evidence proves his innocence. Facing resistance from the prosecutor (Rafe Spall), Stevenson devotes himself to fixing this miscarriage of justice. But it’s a wrong that will take years — and a ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court — to make right.

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 7am

These eight family-friendly Disney films include: Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Brave, Tangled, Moana, Frozen and Pocahontas.

The Kitchen: “Comfort Food Classics”

Food Network, 11am

Family adds an extra ingredient in a comfort-food lineup that includes a chicken-and-dumplings dish inspired by Katie Lee’s grandmother and cheesesteak tacos whipped up by Jeff Mauro and his father.

FOX News Special: The Supreme Court Nomination

FOX News Channel, 4pm Live

Co-anchored by chief political anchor Bret Baier and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream, this special coverage will surround President Donald Trump’s announcement of his Supreme Court nomination. Featuring expert analysis from FOX News correspondents, special guests and an all-star panel, the program will also detail the next steps towards Senate confirmation following President Trump’s announcement.

Secret State

Ovation, 7pm

The 2012 British political thriller (starring the great Gabriel Byrne as a newly elected prime minister who’s investigating his predecessor’s untimely death in a plane crash) heats up in this episode. Be patient: Next week’s finale reveals all.

AMC Celebrates: “Casino” 25th Anniversary

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro again made a memorable team for this epic 1995 crime film inspired by real people. De Niro plays Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a gambling handicapper sent to oversee day-to-day operations at a Mafia-run casino in Las Vegas. De Niro’s Goodfellas costar Joe Pesci is on hand with another wildly mesmerizing performance as Ace’s friend and “made man” Nicky, with Best Actress Oscar nominee Sharon Stone as Ginger, a hustler whom Ace marries. Scorsese and his cast are in as good of form as ever in this film that remains compellingly watchable after a quarter-century.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet

Animal Planet, 9pm

Ahead of next Saturday’s season premiere, Animal Planet takes us behind the scenes to show what life is really like as one of Dr. Jeff’s busy trainees. Plus, outtakes his team will wish had stayed in the vault!

Falling for Look Lodge

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz star in this new original movie. When the activities director at Look Lodge quits, Lily (Backo) seizes the opportunity for a promotion and must immediately entertain a wedding party. While keeping Charmaine (Janice Mendes), her boss and sister, happy, Lily helps the bride’s estranged brother, Noah (Keltz), put his job aside to help plan the wedding and reconnect with his family.

I Quit: “Uncertain Futures”

Discovery Channel, 11pm

In the wake of Esrever’s trip to New Orleans, mentor Tricia Clarke-Stone visits Ashanti, Tyshemia and Jasmine once more to find out if the three friends’ business has a future. Blue Coolers’ Marcus and Chris take their product on the road, and Versattire’s Matteo and Julie fly to Paris Fashion Week, despite concern from their mentor. Meanwhile, Mike D. sees his investment with Duke Athletics start to pay off.

Adventures of Superman: “Defeat of Superman”

Decades, 11:30pm

He’s faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, but Superman still succumbs to kryptonite. In this marathon of the 1952-58 George Reeves classic, the alien mineral plays a big role in Season 2 standout “The Defeat of Superman,” with enemy Happy King (Peter Mamakos) acquiring a synthetic version.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Alaska 911

A&E, 12pm

This one-hour special chronicles the astonishing stories of perilous journeys, harrowing adventures and life-or-death emergencies that are the cold realities of life on America’s last frontier. Stories include a fishing boat captain who rams a rival ship in a struggle to be the first to the catch; a “Real Life Lassie” who leads a lost Alaska State Trooper through the darkness of a frigid night to save his owner from the ravages of a runaway fire; one hardy Alaskan who survives a violent moose attack; and another who crawls out of the frigid waters of a frozen river miles away from civilization.

French Open: Early Rounds

NBC, 12pm

The third and final tournament of the 2020 Grand Slam season begins at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Jurassic Park

AMC, 2:30pm

Catch a Classic!

There have been sequels, and a modern revamp of the franchise with the Jurassic World films, but Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel about prehistoric beasts cloned back to life with DNA is still king of the Jurassic film world. The thrilling film and its groundbreaking CGI effects that brought dinosaurs to stunningly realistic life look as fresh as a mosquito preserved in amber even after nearly 30 years, and the blockbuster’s fun factor will never go extinct.

NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400

NBCSN, 7pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 begins tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1

The CW, 8pm

In Part 1 of a two-night event, the iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates its 10th year with virtual performances by BTS, Coldplay, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more, including one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

The Simpsons

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history begins its 32nd season, which will include guest voice appearances by Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress, Michael Palin, David Harbour and Olivia Colman.

Renovation, Inc.: “Starting Off Rocky”

HGTV, 8pm

Bryan and Sarah’s largest client build gets off to a rough start due to existing local conservation regulations. The couple also meets their most demanding client to date, who wants to revamp her basement that will eventually become her new living space.

Last Tango in Halifax

PBS, 8pm

Alan and Celia’s relationship comes under increasing strain. Ted arrives with two young New Zealanders in tow. A giraffe turns up at Far Slack farm, creating anxiety for Gillian. As Judith looks to the future, John begins to look the other way.

Air Disaster: “Taxiway Turmoil”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Every time a plane crashes, the world takes notice … and so do the experts whose job it is to figure out what happened. This season, learn why a state-of-the-art helicopter full of oil workers plummeted into the North Atlantic, how a Pakistani airliner ended up on a crash course with the Himalayas, and the chilling reason why an airliner slammed into the African wilderness. Witness accounts, interviews with investigators, and white-knuckle reenactments bring these air disasters to stunning life. On this episode, follow the investigation to see how a DC-9 ended up on the wrong runway and in the path of an oncoming 727.

NFL Football: Green Bay at New Orleans

NBC, 8:20pm Live

Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a Sunday Night Football duel with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

Bless the Harts

FOX, 8:30pm

Season Premiere!

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster return to the regular voice cast for Season 2 of Emily Spivey’s animated comedy about a working-class North Carolina family. Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal and Natasha Lyonne are among this season’s guest voice talents.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “The Tipping Point”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies try to make sense of the altercation between Monique and Candiace, but are left in the dark. Gizelle heads to Atlanta for her daughters’ restaurant opening, and meanwhile, Ashley presents Michael with a postnuptial agreement. Karen seeks help from a third party to mend her relationship, but Ray’s surprising revelation leaves her in tears.

John Lewis: Good Trouble

CNN, 9pm

Award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter directed this documentary about civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, who passed away in July. The primarily cinéma verité film uses contemporary interviews with Lewis’ sisters, son and brothers; fellow civil rights “foot soldiers” such as Xernona Clayton, Rep. James Clyburn, Rev. James Lawson and Ambassador Andrew Young; lawmakers and friend Sen. Cory Booker, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and Rep. James Sensenbrenner; as well as former President Bill and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder and many others, to highlight Lewis’ personal milestones, his love of art and higher education and his inestimable contributions to civil rights.

Carnival Eats: “Cheese Please!”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Noah Cappe is back with seven of his favorite melty, ooey-gooey carnival treats. From the savory Truffled Grilled Cheese at the St. Paul Winter Carnival and the Mac and Cheeseball Burger at the Kentucky State Fair, to surprising sweet treats like the Cannoli Calzone at the Long Island Fun Fest and the Apple Pie Cheesecake at the Wilson County Fair, Noah crisscrosses America and discovers that everything is better with cheddar!

Bob’s Burgers

FOX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The Belchers are back for Season 11 of the animated comedy. The premiere episode will venture into Bob’s (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) dreams for an epic quest.

Fargo

FX, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Year 4 of the Fargo anthology series from creator/writer/director Noah Hawley is set in 1950 Kansas City, where racial and economic tensions are on the rise. The Cannon Limited crime syndicate is looking for its piece of the pie, and they’re ready to take it from the Fadda Family. Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Andrew Bird, E’myri Crutchfield, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Buckley star. FX premieres the first two episodes of the season tonight.

JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Jon Voight and James Caan reunite in this sequel to JL Family Ranch. While John Landsburg (Voight) and his family prepare the ranch for the opening of their new bed & breakfast, a surprise proposal puts plans for Rebecca’s (Teri Polo) wedding front and center. Several unresolved issues will also need to play out.

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In a matter of months, Joe Exotic and his sworn enemy, Carole Baskin, have become household names. Their saga played out for the world to see, but what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling? This three-hour special examines the biggest question in true crime today — what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis? The program takes a new look at the evidence surrounding Lewis’ mysterious disappearance, unpacking evidence uncovered by criminal and legal experts, and featuring exclusive jailhouse interviews from the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic himself. The first two hours air tonight; the final hour airs tomorrow night, ahead of another Joe Exotic special.

Van der Valk: “Death in Amsterdam”

PBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

An eco-fashion vlogger turns up dead during his video feed, and the case uncovers a bitter rivalry between two firms dedicated to ultra-green clothing. Piet and Dahlman confront the vengeful son of a corrupt cop they previously put away.

The Comey Rule, Night 1

Showtime, 9pm

New Miniseries!

Jeff Daniels stars as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson plays President Donald J. Trump, in this two-part, four-hour event, based on Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals. Part 1 of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s scrutiny of Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president.

The Curious Life and Death of…: “Brittany Murphy”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Author and medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris will use science, tests and demonstrations to shed new light on the tragic death of Brittany Murphy, who passed away at the young age of 32 in her Hollywood Hills home. Only months later, her husband Simon died of the same circumstances. Coincidental or evidence of something more sinister? Fitzharris and her team explore the final moments of these curious deaths.

Family Guy

FOX, 9:30pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 19 of Seth MacFarlane’s animated comedy, Peter (voice of MacFarlane) believes he’s a gangster, dog Brian (MacFarlane) discovers that he’s 1% cat, and baby Stewie (yes, MacFarlane again) says his “first” word.

Democracy 2020: Debate Preview

FOX News Channel, 10pm Live

This one-hour special previews the first presidential debate between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden live from Cleveland, Ohio. Anchored by cSpecial Report’s Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum, the special will include a preview of the debate with its moderator Chris Wallace, host of FOX News Sunday. Baier and MacCallum will also be joined by a team of FNC personalities and commentators, including senior political analyst Brit Hume, The Five cohost and The Daily Briefing anchor Dana Perino, as well The Five cohost and political analyst Juan Williams. FNC contributors Donna Brazile and Karl Rove will also offer analysis throughout the program. Wallace will moderate the first presidential debate on Tuesday, September 29 at 9pm ET.

Bravo’s Chat Room

Bravo, 10:30pm

New Series!

Bravo worlds collide when some of the network’s most talkative (and talked about) women come together for this brand-new late night series. Hosted by Hannah Berner of Summer House, Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Kate Chastain of Below Deck and Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo’s Chat Room will cover some of the biggest headlines in pop culture and O-M-G Bravo moments, while also addressing personal experiences and current events.

Monday, Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Netflix

Fears about the voting process are untangled in this docuseries.

NFL Football: Kansas City at Baltimore

ESPN, 8pm Live

An epic shootout could be in store on Monday Night Football as league MVP Lamar Jackson and the high-scoring Baltimore Ravens welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 3 contest that feels like a playoff preview.

L.A.’s Finest: “Defiance”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Defiance,” a young woman’s murder is streamed live on social media, and Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) must find the killer before he strikes again.

30 Years of the Americans With Disabilities Act

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), which made it illegal to discriminate against someone based on a disability. Three decades after that landmark legislation took effect, TCM commemorates the ADA with a night of films about, or starring, people overcoming potential physical limitations. The night starts with You Can’t Take It With You (1938), which worked costar Lionel Barrymore’s infirmity due to arthritis into its plot to allow his character to walk around on crutches. This is followed by 1965’s Ship of Fools, the last film role for Vivien Leigh, who completed the project even as she grappled with significant mental illness during its filming; and more.

Filthy Rich: “John 3:3”

FOX, 9pm

With no choice but to accept Eugene’s (Gerald McRaney) illegitimate children, Margaret (Kim Cattrall) finds a way to capitalize on this surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club in the new episode “John 3:3.”

Love It or List It: “Design in the Dog House”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple is divided over their 1980s ranch home when one loves the neighborhood but the other wants to ditch their cramped quarters. Hilary must find space to create an entertaining area and a dedicated office, all while keeping their dogs in mind.

The Comey Rule, Night 2

Showtime, 9pm

Part 2 of The Comey Rule offers a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between James Comey (Jeff Daniels) and President Trump (Brendon Gleeson), and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency — where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on. Holly Hunter and an extensive list of familiar faces round out the cast.

Emergency Call

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Hosted by Luke Wilson, this unscripted series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help, rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

Manhunt: Deadly Games: “Unabubba”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Unabubba,” the media gets wind of the FBI’s “hero-bomber” theory, and a firestorm erupts around Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) and his family.

Dr. 90210

E!, 10pm

New Series!

Picking up on the success of E!’s Botched series, cameras follow a new squad of plastic surgeons — Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt, some of the top female surgeons in the country — in their offices and at home. From excess skin removal, third breast extraction and a double mastectomy to facial cysts and post childbirth vaginal rejuvenations, these four doctors use their remarkable insight, skill and fun bedside manner to guide patients from consultations to surgery and recovery, proving a woman’s touch can go beyond skin deep.

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

This hourlong special examines the childhood traumas and dramatic events that shaped the mind of Joe Exotic, the man who called himself the “Tiger King.” The documentary delivers vital information to put the entire sordid story in context and uncovers dark secrets about Joe’s past. Using exclusive and never-before-seen interview footage of Joe, including personal photos and home movies, the program reveals the dark secrets that led to the colossal crash that has landed him in prison for decades.

POV: “Our Time Machine”

PBS, 10pm

When artist Maleonn realizes that his father is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, he creates “Papa’s Time Machine,” a magical, autobiographical stage performance featuring life-size mechanical puppets.

Doomsday Caught on Camera: “Rivers of Lava and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Two families in the Bahamas try to survive one of the strongest hurricanes on record; rivers of scorching lava wipe out everything in their paths; and a terrifying twister threatens an entire town and thousands of innocent people.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

True Colors

Peacock

New Series!

Peacock celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with this first original Latino short-form docuseries. Each week, a new episode will tell the stories of Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons, Ángela Aguilar and John Leguizamo.

AMC Celebrates: “Gladiator” 20th Anniversary

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Best Actor Oscar winner Russell Crowe stars in Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic historical drama as Maximus, a Roman general reduced to slavery after his emperor’s ambitious son Commodus (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix) murders his own father and Maximus’ wife and son, and seizes the throne. Maximus turns into a gladiator, rising through the ranks of combat as he plots his revenge. The film won Best Picture, and Scott received a Best Director nomination, among the 12 Oscar nods the film received. Among the rest of its notable cast, Gladiator also features Oliver Reed in his final film role.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Lost City of Life”

FOX, 8pm

The new episode “Lost City of Life” explores a new vision of genesis at the bottom of the blood-red sea of the infant Earth and the story of the man who found the first clues to life’s beginnings in a green jewel.

Weakest Link

NBC, 8pm

New Series!

When it comes to this reboot of the classic British quiz show, host and executive producer Jane Lynch isn’t playing around! “Each show will be an education,” she says of the tricky trivia asked of eight players, who work as a team to bank cash through increasingly difficult rounds. As in the original, contestants vote to eliminate the least helpful participant in each round (see the title), until two remain for a final face-off.

American Experience: The Vote: “Hour Four”

PBS, 8pm

Meet the unsung women whose tireless work would finally ban discrimination at U.S. polls on the basis of sex. Alice Paul and Carrie Chapman Catt advocated different strategies, but their combined efforts led to the amendment’s passage in 1920.

Women Make Film: “Adult/Child, Economy, and Editing”

TCM, 8pm

Jane Fonda narrates the story of children in films from nine countries on five continents. Plus, learn the value in keeping a film’s visuals simple and pushing the techniques of editing to their limits.

Windy City Rehab: “Going Big on Berenice”

HGTV, 9pm

Designer Alison Victoria and her business partner Donovan Eckhardt find a home in the North Center neighborhood. Alison thinks this project is an opportunity for her to get the business back under control, but after Donovan has a disagreement with a general contractor about a structural issue, Alison has to start seriously considering whether she can continue working with Donovan.

Little People, Big World

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

It’s the end of an era as Amy prepares to say goodbye to the farm for good. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are experiencing the joys and challenges of parenthood with baby Lilah and Jackson. Impacts of the COVID-19 crises are covered, as well.

First Presidential Debate

Various Networks, 9pm Live

At presstime, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were scheduled to participate in their first debate ahead of this November’s presidential election in this event held in Cleveland. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this debate may be changed to a virtual event or something else, or canceled entirely. Check your listings closer to the scheduled airdate for more information on if the event will still take place, and where to watch.

Sweet Home Sextuplets

TLC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

With their house undergoing renovations, the Waldrops are going stir-crazy inside their mobile home walls! When storms tear through the South, they question the viability of this very cramped living environment.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Netflix

This documentary is an examination into the 2018 case of Shanann Watts, who went missing with her two young daughters in Frederick, Colorado.

The Glorias

Amazon Prime Video

Alicia Vikander and Julianne Moore star in this feature-film biopic about feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem.

The 100: “The Last War”

The CW, 8pm

Series Finale!

After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater?

The Masked Singer: “The Group B Premiere — Six More Masks”

FOX, 8pm

The six Group B singers are introduced, but one of them won’t move on to the next round after tonight’s new episode “Group B Premiere — Six More Masks.”

Islands of Wonder: “Hawaii”

PBS, 8pm

Series Finale!

Hawaii, the most remote island chain on Earth, offers sanctuary for wildlife that has reached its tropical shores. From humpback whales to waterfall-climbing fish, it’s home to an extraordinary wealth of wildlife.

Class Acts

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Films about top schoolteachers round out September on Turner Classic Movies. The evening of movies includes Stand and Deliver (1988), starring Best Actor Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos; Glenn Ford in the Oscar-nominated Blackboard Jungle (1955); Up the Down Staircase (1967), starring Sandy Dennis; Our Miss Brooks (1956), starring Eve Arden reprising her role as the title teacher from her sitcom; and Bette Davis in The Corn Is Green (1945).

I Can See Your Voice: “Episode 2”

FOX, 9pm

Niecy Nash and Jay Pharoah are guest panelists for Episode 2 of the new singing competition series.

Brother vs. Brother: “Brother Bedroom Battle”

HGTV, 9pm

The Scott brothers go head-to-head in the “battle of the bedroom” renovation in this episode of Brother vs. Brother. Drew faces hard budget decisions with his en suite bathroom, and Jonathan hits a renovation snag that could cost him the challenge and the entire competition. HGTV guest judge Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) selects the winning room and gives the victor an exciting dig at the famous La Brea Tar Pits.

Counting Cars

History, 9pm

New Episodes!

Season 9 picks up with new episodes starting with tonight’s installment, “Heroes and Horsepower.” Danny and the guys can’t wait to get started on a 1964-and-a-half Ford Mustang. But once they dig in, they find some creative and dangerous repairs — some they didn’t even think were possible. Meanwhile, Ryan and Shannon help a retired service member pay tribute to a fallen hero, and Kevin tries to convince Danny to sell a 1969 Chevy Nova he just bought. Will Danny flip his brand-new baby, or keep her forever?

Blood on the Wall

Nat Geo, 9pm

This film closely follows two individuals hoping to make it across the U.S. border and juxtaposes their stories against an examination of how life south of the border has evolved into its current hostile state, and how the U.S. government has been involved in that decline.

Voices Magnified: Locked Up in America

A&E, 10pm

The special examines America’s prison system, giving an eye-opening look at the heartbreaking realities and life-altering consequences facing incarcerated people, communities and the nation. OZY Media’s Carlos Watson moderates a conversation between incarcerated people calling in from prison phones across the nation, who put questions to two Washington prison reform advocates about the challenges and potential solutions to the current system. Throughout, the discussion focuses on what actions are needed at the federal, state and local levels to create positive change in a country where more people have been to prison than to college and where we incarcerate our citizens at a higher rate than any other nation on earth.

Jay Leno’s Garage: America’s Toughest: “Unsung Heroes”

CNBC, 10pm

In this episode, Jay will jump headfirst into some of the most dangerous — and underappreciated — automotive jobs. Martha Stewart shows off Edsel “Son-of-Henry” Ford’s Maine estate, and they take a ride in her pristine Edsel wagon. Jay then attempts to learn the intricate dance of a NASCAR pit crew — and does a pit stop for Joey Logano during an actual race. He then transforms into a crash test dummy in a new Jeep Gladiator before doing a Dukes of Hazzard-style stunt with one of the original Dukes stuntmen.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Carmen Sandiego

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The animated revival of the classic character returns for Season 3, with Gina Rodriguez again voicing the title role.

Good Morning, Verônica

Netflix

New Series!

Verônica, a clerk at a São Paulo police station, finds herself facing the abyss when she witnesses a suicide that brings back painful past wounds. That same week, she receives the anonymous call from a desperate woman crying out for her life. Determined, Verônica decides to use all her investigative skills to dive into the cases of the two victims: the young suicide girl, deceived by a scammer on the internet, and the subjugated wife of an intelligent serial killer. As she goes deeper into these investigations, Verônica will enter a wicked world.

Code 404

Peacock

New Series!

This buddy detective comedy is set in London in the near future. DI John Major (Daniel Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Stephen Graham) are the best of the best at an elite police unit. After Major’s cover is blown and he is met with an untimely death, he is brought back to life with some glitchy AI technology. Now, he’s better than ever — or so he thinks.

The Shoes of the Fisherman

TCM, 11:30am

Catch a Classic!

Anthony Quinn and Laurence Olivier headline the cast of the Oscar-nominated 1968 drama based on the novel by Morris West. With Cold War tensions high, Russian Catholic archbishop Kiril Lakota (Quinn) is released after years of imprisonment in Siberia and is made a cardinal by the Vatican. After the pope dies, Lakota is the surprise choice elected to replace him and, as newly elevated Pope Kiril, he uses his authority to inspire and transform the world. Oskar Werner and David Janssen also star.

Live From Daryl’s House

AXS TV, 8pm

New Episodes!

Ten additional episodes of the acclaimed music series debut on AXS TV starting tonight on a new day and time, and with one of two episodes making their worldwide debut. This episode features host Daryl Hall’s jam session with Styx frontman Tommy Shaw, with intimate performances of Styx signatures “Blue Collar Man,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Renegade,” as well as Daryl Hall and John Oates’ hits “Delayed Reaction” and “It’s a Laugh.”

Walk Against Fear: James Meredith

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

James H. Meredith is one of the most influential, controversial, and forgotten icons of the civil rights movement. His complete story has never been told in a documentary, largely because he has refused to grant access. On Oct. 1, 1962, Meredith became the first Black man to enroll at the University of Mississippi in America’s segregated South. His objective was to force the U.S. government to use the military to enforce his rights as a citizen, and he did. When riots broke out, President Kennedy had to call in 20,000 federal troops. Meredith quickly became a civil rights icon. A nonconformist, he has always marched to the beat of his own drum. In 1966 he was shot while walking alone across Mississippi in a “Walk Against Fear.” His walk ended up attracting some 15,000 marchers and encouraged 4,000 Black citizens of Mississippi to vote for the first time.

Connecting…

NBC, 8:30pm

New Series!

Executive producer Martin Gero’s (Blindspot) scripted ensemble comedy is about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times.

Let’s Be Real

FOX, 9pm

Robert Smigel of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fame is an executive producer of this new comedy special covering politics, pop culture and the 2020 election through puppets, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Style vs. Substance”

HGTV, 9pm

After selling his insurance business, Kenny and his wife Somer, a design enthusiast, jumped into house flipping in pricey Pasadena. The couple often battle over what looks good and what’s affordable for a successful flip. Thankfully, Tarek is there to get these novices on the same page before project delays, a challenging lot and unforeseen problems turn a dream project into a nightmare.

American Pickers

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 22, antiquers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz continue their mission to recycle America by rescuing forgotten relics and giving them a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about American history on the way.

Impact of Murder: “There’s No Winning in Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

In West Haven, Connecticut, mother of four Corrinna Martin learns that her daughter Alyssiah is missing. After an exhaustive, statewide search, a discovery confirms Corrinna’s worst fear, and a murder investigation is opened. As a pattern of abuse against Alyssiah is uncovered, Corrinna vows to help other victims of domestic violence. When a suspect is identified, it looks like the family may finally find justice.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Knights of Pythias Castle”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the guys revisit their investigation of Pythian Castle and its heartbreaking history of death. They speculate a dark entity feeds off the suffering of the living, while Jay Wasley surprises all with curious evidence and an out-of-this-world theory.

Star Trek: Discovery: “Battle at the Binary Stars”

CBS, 10pm

Season 1 episodes of Star Trek: Discovery continue on CBS with “Battle at the Binary Stars.” Face-to-face with Klingon vessels, the USS Shenzhou prepares for the possibility of war if negotiations fail. Amid the turmoil, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) looks back to her Vulcan upbringing for guidance.

Friday, Oct. 2

Monsterland

Hulu

New Series!

Encounters with strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in this horror anthology series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s short-story collection North American Lake Monsters.

Tiny World

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, narrates this docuseries about the smallest animals on the planet.

Emily in Paris

Netflix

New Series!

In this rom-com from creator Darren Star (Sex and the City), Lily Collins portrays a Chicago marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris. She embraces her adventurous new life in the City of Light while juggling work, friends and romance.

IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 1

USA Network, 3:30pm Live

NTT IndyCar Series drivers are back at the Brickyard for the first of two Harvest GP races on the famed track’s 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Race 2 is Saturday on NBC.

Fright Favorites: “David Skal Frightmare”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies has plenty of spooky classics airing throughout October, including during its “Fright Favorites” lineup of films each Friday that all fall under a certain theme. Tonight’s first night of Fright Favorites has been curated by author/horror historian David Skal, and he’s picked some goodies to give you nightmares. The evening begins with Bela Lugosi’s iconic and often-imitated performance in 1931’s Dracula. If you’re not too scared after that, you can also enjoy the chills of Cat People (1942), House on Haunted Hill (1959) and The Haunting (1963).

Undercover Boss

CBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

High-level executives slip anonymously into the rank and file of their own organizations as Undercover Boss returns for Season 10. Each week, a different leader goes undercover to examine the inner workings of their operation.

A Wilderness of Error

FX, 9pm

Series Finale!

As the true-crime docuseries concludes with its last two episodes, a federal judge finally agrees to hear the new evidence in Jeffrey MacDonald’s case. Errol Morris heads to North Carolina believing the truth will finally come out.

Selling the Big Easy: “Waterfront Paradise vs. Garden District Home”

HGTV, 9pm

In the first of back-to-back new episodes, a couple has outgrown their home in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans and want to find a property with more space for them and their kids. Meanwhile, Brittany and her team switch up a house’s staging to create a lifestyle buyers can’t turn down. In the second episode, “Neoclassical Revival vs. Bywater Beauty,” an engaged couple wants to sell their properties and buy their first home together. He wants an open concept layout with outdoor cooking space, and she loves old New Orleans architecture and wants something with an old-world feel and updated amenities.

MonsterQuest: “Deadly Squid”

History, 9pm

Using science and technology, the MonsterQuest team searches for the truth behind a killer squid.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Becoming Mozart”

PBS, 9pm

Travel with host Scott Yoo and pianist Stewart Goodyear as they visit Yoo’s Festival Mozaic, where Goodyear learns to direct an orchestra from the piano while improvising the solos of Mozart’s 20th piano concerto.

Kingdom of Silence

Showtime, 9pm

Award-winning director Alex Gibney executive produces this documentary that examines the complicated relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia as a means of exploring the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “Borderlands”

PBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Learn how contemporary art can challenge preconceived notions of the U.S.-Mexico border. Today’s artists see the border as an open wound, theatrical stage, political podium, studio and contradictory landscape that features both ugliness and beauty.

Paranormal Nightshift: “The Empress, Trapped and Arcade Apparition”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A dead actress terrorizes the night manager at a historic theater; vindictive souls prey upon a security guard and his partner inside an old factory; and an angry spirit plays deadly games with a frightened teenage girl in an arcade.

Saturday, Oct. 3

“OJ25” Marathon

Court TV

O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of double murder on Oct. 3, 1995. Twenty-five years later, Court TV will present a marathon of OJ25, its acclaimed, 25-episode original true-crime docuseries looking back at the world-famous case. Using Court TV’s extensive library featuring every minute of the double-murder trial, the series encapsulates the courtroom action in the chronological order in which it took place 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The marathon airs today and tomorrow.

IndyCar Racing: Harvest GP Race 2

NBC, 2:30pm Live

The second of two NTT IndyCar Series races on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course takes place today on NBC.

College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama

CBS, 3:30pm Live

The Texas A&M Aggies visit Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a clash with SEC foe Alabama on CBS.

Horse Racing: Preakness Stakes

NBC, 4:30pm Live

Postponed from May, the 145th Preakness Stakes is run today at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. There’s no shot at a Triple Crown this year, due to Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law getting upset by Authentic at last month’s Kentucky Derby.

The Thomas Crown Affair

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

The 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo was fun, but it’s hard to top Norman Jewison’s original 1968 slick and romantic caper film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. McQueen is as cool as ever playing bored Boston millionaire Thomas Crown, who masterminds a bank heist just for the fun of it. He then proceeds to have a torrid romance with the insurance investigator (Dunaway) on the case. Watch for the film’s famous kissing scene, and listen for its Oscar-winning original song, “The Windmills of Your Mind.” Jack Weston, Paul Burke and Yaphet Kotto costar.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Can You Believe I’m Living Here?”

HGTV, 8pm

Chris and Sara found a great deal on a 1960s fixer. After trying to handle the renovation themselves, they were left with a gutted living room and kitchen and no idea how to finish the job. With their budget dwindling and Sara’s irritation rising, they need an expert to rescue them more than ever. Jasmine arrives, tackles the wrecked renos and turns the home into a stunning beach house retreat.

Dying to Be a Cheerleader

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After her mother’s untimely death, Darcy (Dominique Booth) moves in with her aunt Cassandra (Ashlynn Yennie) for a fresh start. On her first day at her new school, Darcy is mesmerized by the Amazons, the school’s cheer squad led by Taylor (Kalen Bull) and April (Nicolette Langley), and decides to try out. But when one of the cheerleaders on the team is found dead in the gym showers, Darcy finds herself as the main suspect.

American Experience: “The Murder of Emmett Till”

PBS, 8pm

Learn the true story behind the brutal murder of a 14-year-old African American boy by two white men in Mississippi in 1955. The film uncovered new eyewitnesses to the crime and helped prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to reopen the case.

America Votes: “Abraham Lincoln”

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Viewers join in on a monthlong journey through time that’ll educate, entertain and explore the presidency of the United States every Saturday and Monday night leading into the election. This first event, Abraham Lincoln night, presents three extraordinary programs: “Lincoln’s Washington at War,” “Lincoln’s Last Day” and “Civil War 360.”

Country at Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Struggling Nashville singer/songwriter Shayna Cook (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home just as their local music festival is about to kick off. A chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady Connor (Niall Matter) changes everything. Will music success and romance be in her future?

I Quit

Discovery Channel, 11pm

Season Finale!

It’s been a year since these entrepreneurs quit their jobs — and while all of the businesses faced challenges, three of them have impressed the mentors with their grit, perseverance and passion. The businesses are invited to the Mentor Loft in New York for one more mentoring session — unaware that one of them will walk away with $100,000.

Saturday Night Live

NBC, 11:25pm Live

Season Premiere!

After the pandemic largely shut down its production last spring, with the show only popping up a few times in some virtual editions, venerable late-night variety series Saturday Night Live will actually be back live in Rockefeller Center’s famed Studio 8H as it begins Season 46 tonight. No specifics on how the production was going to maintain safety among the cast, whether any audience members would be allowed in the studio or who, if anyone, would be guest host were announced at presstime.