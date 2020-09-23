Wednesday, Sept. 23: Take It Off! ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 Premieres on FOX

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

ALSO SEE: Your Full 2020 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Embarking on its fourth season, this Emmy Award-nominated singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Costumed singers include Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, Dragon, Baby Alien, Seahorse and the first ever Masked Singer duet, the Snow Owls. The Season 4 celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been awarded one Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

Enola Holmes

Netflix

Original Film!

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast and is also a producer on this film based on the book series by Nancy Springer. It’s a mystery/adventure set in 1884 that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. Brown plays the title character — the younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes — who becomes a supersleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brothers as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Mickey Rooney 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 12:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Joseph Yule Jr. — better known as Mickey Rooney — was born on Sept. 23, 1920, and became one of the most beloved actors of all time, with film roles stretching from the golden age of Hollywood (he was the top box-office star from 1939-41) well into the 21st century, before his passing in 2014. TCM honors the birthday boy with a 16-plus-hour marathon of memorable films, beginning with Rooney as one of his signature characters in Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941, the last Andy Hardy film to feature Judy Garland). Also on the schedule: Girl Crazy (1943), Boys Town (1938), Rooney’s Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Human Comedy (1943) and his Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Black Stallion (1979).

America’s Got Talent: “Live Finale Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

Season Finale!

Host Terry Crews reveals who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of America’s Got Talent Season 15. The two-hour finale will feature special guest performers and other surprises.

Islands of Wonder: “Borneo”

PBS, 8pm

Borneo, the third largest island on Earth, may seem like a paradise, but its harsh landscape proves a struggle to survive. These challenges are the secret to the island hosting a greater diversity of life than almost any other island.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Secrets Revealed”

Bravo, 9pm

In never-before-seen footage from Season 10, the story behind Denise’s “Bravo, Bravo, @#$%ing Bravo” moment is finally revealed. Dorit faces mediation for her highly publicized lawsuit. Garcelle’s new house is threatened by wildfires. Meanwhile, Lisa checks out a swanky Hollywood apartment with her daughter Amelia, and Erika hopes to stay in one piece after Kyle takes her for a spin in a vintage car.

Food Paradise: “Mangia Meals”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Take a tour of Italy without leaving home, starting with a pizza in New York that’s as large as the city’s Italian population. There’s a colossal prosciutto calzone in Philly, perfect pasta in Michigan and an Italian hot dog in Vegas. Next, there’s a can’t-miss steak-and-fondue Stromboli, and New Jersey-style Italian deli sandwiches. Finally, find Italian comfort food in Miami and experience pure parmesan decadence in Chicago.

Coroner

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

There are big payoffs for fans of smart, dedicated Toronto coroner Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), including answers about the childhood death of her sister and army vet Liam (Éric Bruneau) picking a not-so-great moment to reveal his feelings for her.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong hosts this game show: With the help of a celebrity panel, a contestant uses interrogation and lip-synch challenges to guess — and weed out — bad singers from a group of six “secret voices.” Cash is earned or lost each round when the eliminated voice finally sings. The last reveal comes in a duet with the week’s musician panelist (tonight: Nick Lachey).

Agents of Chaos

HBO, 9pm

This is a two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, with Part 2 airing the following evening at the same time, ahead of the November elections. The film is a product of years of reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. With never-before-seen footage inside the Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy, raising the alarm for the American public, but also proving that these “agents of chaos” weren’t Russians alone; they were also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin’s goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target.

NOVA: “A to Z: The First Alphabet”

PBS, 9pm

Writing shaped civilization itself, from the trading of goods to tales of ancient goddesses and kings. Follow the evolution of the written word, from millennia-old carvings in an Egyptian turquoise mine to our modern-day alphabets.

Jay Leno’s Garage: “America’s Toughest: In Harm’s Way”

CNBC, 10pm

In this episode, Jay Leno explores the various reasons people may put themselves, and their vehicles, in harm’s way. First, he hangs out with people who like danger just for the thrill, like Travis Pastrana and his action sport collective, Nitro Circus. Next, he meets someone who faces her fears for money: famous stunt driver Debbie Evans. Then, Jay attempts his most dangerous challenge yet — teaching Gilbert Gottfried to drive … in a new Ferrari. Finally, he talks saving lives and specialized vehicles with airport firefighters.

Marrying Millions

Lifetime, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Season 2 of the reality hit, about financially mismatched couples, presses pause … but not before Desiry and Kattie reel from bombs dropped by their multimillionaire loves, and Bri and Erica are torn between their families and their much older partners!

Hacking Your Mind: “Us vs. Them”

PBS, 10pm

Discover how the auto-pilot biases we all experience fuel our nation’s divisions, see how authoritarians can hack them and find out how to overcome them.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates

FOX Nation

FOX Nation, FOX News Channel’s subscription-based streaming service, will debut the feature film Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle. Centered around the most famous political debates in United States history, which catapulted a little-known Illinois lawyer into a presidential candidate, the documentary will explore the series of seven senatorial debates between Republican Party candidate Abraham Lincoln and powerful incumbent Democratic Senator Stephen Douglas. Retold using the expertise of professors from Claremont McKenna College, Washington & Lee University, University of Illinois, Springfield and Princeton University, the film was commissioned by Justin Folk and Madison McQueen Films. Also known as “The Great Debates of 1858,” the Lincoln-Douglas Debates put on display the two competing ideologies of the 19th century: majority rule versus equality for all. Through each three-hour debate, Lincoln argued against his opponent for an end to slavery, using the values espoused in the Declaration of Independence. As a one-term congressman with few political achievements, the debates thrust Lincoln into the national spotlight and gave him the opportunity to harness his newfound notoriety and launch his presidential campaign two years later. Right Makes Might explores Lincoln’s journey during the debates, as well as their wider ramifications, which continue to affect American politics to this day.

The Murders at White House Farm

HBO Max

In 1985 a media sensation surrounded one of Britain’s most brutal murders. Over 30 years ago three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farmhouse outside of London. This six-part limited series is based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts looking at the mystery behind what happened that fateful day. “It was so emotionally involving, it was such an intriguing mystery. So many of the facts were really beyond belief, actually, that these things really happened,” said Kris Mrksa, writer and executive producer. “I quickly realized it would be a wonderful subject for a TV series. Whatever way I looked at it, there was this locked up farmhouse and the whole family are found dead inside it, locked from the inside. And the mystery about what happened that night sounds so intractable and so impenetrable that I found that absolutely fascinating. ”

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Hospital Heroes”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hospital-set films are the focus for today’s final Medical Heroes lineup of classic movies. Featured tonight are Young Dr. Kildare (1938), the first in MGM’s series of Dr. Kildare films; The Young Doctors (1961); The Hospital (1971), Paddy Chayefsky’s Oscar-winning satire starring Best Actor Oscar nominee George C. Scott; No Way Out (1950); The Girl in White (1952); and Emergency Hospital (1956).

NFL Football: Miami at Jacksonville

NFL Network, 8:20pm Live

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins visit Jacksonville to face Gardner Minshew II and the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Press Your Luck: “They’re Baaaaack!”

ABC, 9pm

Legendary contestants from the original series return 35 years later to try to win those BIG BUCKS!

India From Above

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

This breathtaking two-hour special, an aerial journey over the massive Indian continent, is narrated with both warmth and awe by Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire). The flyover — shot with drones — captures traditional temples, modern cities and natural wonders. Interviews provide context.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “House of Satan”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the guys look back at the many layers of their investigation of the Westerfeld House, a place where dark rituals were performed by infamous figures in the 1960s. The crew bravely embarks on their own elaborate ritual in this energy-charged home.

Match Game: “58th Episode Celebration”

ABC, 10pm

Yes, it’s totally random and that’s what makes it BLANK! We are celebrating the way only Match Game knows how with Alec Baldwin at the helm and plenty of hilarious hijinks. Celebrity panelist include Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Mathews and Dascha Polanco.

Star Trek: Discovery

CBS, 10pm

Before Season 3 debuts on CBS All Access (Oct. 15), the drama’s first year boldly goes to CBS for a full run. Invest in the rise of Starfleet officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Just don’t get attached to everyone.

Lost Resort

TBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

The series that took us inside the bizarre experimental world of self-help retreats comes to a close tonight. There’s no telling how the guests, who came with all sorts of baggage, will end up.

Friday, Sept. 25

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney+

Original Film!

This film follows Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has superhuman abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney+

New Series!

This docuseries from National Geographic explores the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot. Narrated by Josh Gad (Frozen, Frozen II), the eight-episode series is the ultimate tribute to the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals, and the herculean tasks their care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.

Utopia

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Bestselling author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) created this conspiracy thriller inspired by the British series of the same name. Comic book fans who bond over a seemingly fictional comic discover a real-world conspiracy in its pages. John Cusack and Rainn Wilson star.

Sneakerheads

Netflix

New Series!

Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

The Amber Ruffin Show

Peacock

New Series!

This topical late-night show will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 11am

The following four movies are included in today’s Disney movie marathon: The Game, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Brave and Tangled.

Village of the Damned

TCM, 4:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Creepy kids have been staples in many horror films but have perhaps never been used more effectively than in this 1960 cult British/American sci-fi horror flick. The childbearing women of an English village suddenly wake up to find themselves pregnant with children of uncertain parentage. After the children are born and mature, they also display growing, frightening, mind-control powers — not to mention glowing eyes and the tendency to kill people. Beware the stare!

Bones: “Aliens in a Spaceship”

TNT, 6pm

From 2006, it’s the best Bones ever: Forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her colleague Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) are buried alive by the Grave Digger. She pens a goodbye to FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — which we’d finally hear seven years later, as her wedding vows.

A Wilderness of Error

FX, 8pm

New Series!

FX debuts this five-part true crime docuseries with the first three episodes tonight. In 1979, Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald was sent to prison for killing his family. But a storm of swirling narratives and conflicting evidence overshadowed a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “The Schubert Generation”

PBS, 9pm

Celebrate the work of Franz Schubert with host Scott Yoo as he plays with young musicians establishing themselves in North America’s musical capitals by attempting to master the famed composer’s music.

Dateline NBC

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The longest-running TV show in NBC’s history opens its 29th season with episode 2,804. Anchor Lester Holt is back on the beat for his 10th year investigating high crimes and, well, likely no misdemeanors.

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “Beijing”

PBS, 10pm

Witness the maturing of this unique contemporary-art hub and meet the artists who call it home. Beijing’s recent economic boom makes it fertile ground for art, and artists have responded to its relentless evolution with urgency and ambition.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Lady of the House, the Fire Chief and Caretaker: Take Care”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The dead wife of an elderly patient watches his live-in caretaker’s every move; a bartender is served some serious scares while closing up a trendy restaurant; an otherworldly force violently attacks a custodian in an abandoned high school.

Dessert Games: “Guilty a la Mode”

Cooking Channel, 11pm

Duff Goldman puts four pastry chefs through the ringer! First, chefs must carry all the ingredients for their favorite peanut butter dessert on a sheet pan. Then, they must toss oranges into fruit baskets to determine which fruit will be featured in their cobblers à la mode. Finally, the chefs play a baked-out version of bingo that will determine the sweet, tart and crunchy ingredients they must use to create their best plated cake dish. Which chef will have their cake and win $10,000, too?

Saturday, Sept. 26

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 7am

These eight family-friendly Disney films include: Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Brave, Tangled, Moana, Frozen and Pocahontas.

The Kitchen: “Comfort Food Classics”

Food Network, 11am

Family adds an extra ingredient in a comfort-food lineup that includes a chicken-and-dumplings dish inspired by Katie Lee’s grandmother and cheesesteak tacos whipped up by Jeff Mauro and his father.

Secret State

Ovation, 7pm

The 2012 British political thriller (starring the great Gabriel Byrne as a newly elected prime minister who’s investigating his predecessor’s untimely death in a plane crash) heats up in this episode. Be patient: Next week’s finale reveals all.

AMC Celebrates: “Casino” 25th Anniversary

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro again made a memorable team for this epic 1995 crime film inspired by real people. De Niro plays Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a gambling handicapper sent to oversee day-to-day operations at a Mafia-run casino in Las Vegas. De Niro’s Goodfellas costar Joe Pesci is on hand with another wildly mesmerizing performance as Ace’s friend and “made man” Nicky, with Best Actress Oscar nominee Sharon Stone as Ginger, a hustler whom Ace marries. Scorsese and his cast are in as good of form as ever in this film that remains compellingly watchable after a quarter-century.

Just Mercy

HBO, 8pm

Based on attorney Bryan Stevenson’s powerful memoir about his decades working to overturn wrongful convictions for death-row inmates, this stirring 2019 drama stars Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as a young, idealistic Stevenson, newly graduated from Harvard in the late 1980s. After founding the Equal Justice Initiative, the impassioned lawyer interviews prisoners in Alabama — despite the disapproval of local authorities. In his search for people in need, Stevenson comes across Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), convicted of murdering an 18-year-old girl even though substantial evidence proves his innocence. Facing resistance from the prosecutor (Rafe Spall), Stevenson devotes himself to fixing this miscarriage of justice. But it’s a wrong that will take years — and a ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court — to make right.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet

Animal Planet, 9pm

Ahead of next Saturday’s season premiere, Animal Planet takes us behind the scenes to show what life is really like as one of Dr. Jeff’s busy trainees. Plus, outtakes his team will wish had stayed in the vault!

Falling for Look Lodge

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz star in this new original movie. When the activities director at Look Lodge quits, Lily (Backo) seizes the opportunity for a promotion and must immediately entertain a wedding party. While keeping Charmaine (Janice Mendes), her boss and sister, happy, Lily helps the bride’s estranged brother, Noah (Keltz), put his job aside to help plan the wedding and reconnect with his family.

I Quit: “Uncertain Futures”

Discovery Channel, 11pm

In the wake of Esrever’s trip to New Orleans, mentor Tricia Clarke-Stone visits Ashanti, Tyshemia and Jasmine once more to find out if the three friends’ business has a future. Blue Coolers’ Marcus and Chris take their product on the road, and Versattire’s Matteo and Julie fly to Paris Fashion Week, despite concern from their mentor. Meanwhile, Mike D. sees his investment with Duke Athletics start to pay off.

Adventures of Superman: “Defeat of Superman”

Decades, 11:30pm

He’s faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, but Superman still succumbs to kryptonite. In this marathon of the 1952-58 George Reeves classic, the alien mineral plays a big role in Season 2 standout “The Defeat of Superman,” with enemy Happy King (Peter Mamakos) acquiring a synthetic version.