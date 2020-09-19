Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union Are “L.A.’s Finest” On FOX

Mary Ellen Matthews/Spectrum Ori

Originally a Spectrum exclusive, FOX has picked up this thrilling police drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The show centers around the cop duo of Nancy McKenna (Alba) and Sydney Burnett (Union), partners who have each other’s back no matter what.

Viewers may recall being first introduced to the character of Burnett in the film Bad Boys II, making this series a spinoff of sorts. Leaving her complicated past behind, Syd has moved from Miami to L.A. to become a police detective, where she’s partnered with working mom McKenna.

With its setting as the streets of Los Angeles, on this show, anything can happen. And it’s executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, so expect lots of explosions, gunfire and general chaos. But at the end of the day, the core relationship is between the two cops at the center. “It felt really modern to tell this story of this friendship and this partnership of two women in a modern time, in a modern world,” said Alba. “And I think it’s different for a show like ours to tackle more of the personal relationships and [be] less of a procedural.”

L.A.’s Finest airs Mondays at 8pm ET on FOX, beginning 09/21.