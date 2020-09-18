Friday, Sept. 18: Sarah Paulson Stars as Nurse Ratched in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Thriller

© 2020 Netflix, Inc.

All Times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 18

Ratched

Netflix

New Series!

Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) is an executive producer of this suspenseful drama that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character featured in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone also star.

Looking good today, Mildred. Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched, coming to Netflix on September 18. pic.twitter.com/ZrG50Q9rlR — Ratched (@RatchedNetflix) September 8, 2020

Long Way Up

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman (Long Way Round and Long Way Down) reunite for more motorbike adventures, this time through South and Central America.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

New Series!

This animated kids series is based on the blockbuster feature films.

Wilmore

Peacock

New Series!

Emmy-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore brings his distinct voice to this weekly special series. Wilmore will have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Prime Video

This documentary examines the issue of voter suppression in the U.S. The film interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our country from the beginning. With the expertise of Stacey Abrams, the film offers an insider’s look into the barriers to voting.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Greta Garbo

TCM, beginning at 10:30am

Catch a Classic!

Screen icon Greta Garbo was born on this day in 1905, so TCM is honoring the Swedish American actress with nine and a half hours of her classics. The lineup includes The Painted Veil (1934); Conquest (1937); Camille (1936), for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination; another Best Actress-nominated performance in Ninotchka (1939); and Grand Hotel (1932).

World’s Funniest Animals

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This all-new series is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton who, along with her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

Two new episodes premiere tonight following real estate professional Brittany Picolo-Ramos and her team in the greater New Orleans area. In the first episode, “Paradise Park vs. Italian Villa,” a couple’s home is feeling more cramped than usual now that they have two teens. Immediately following, “Radiant River Home vs. Creekside Cottage” shares the story of Andrew and Amber, a couple searching for a bigger home for their family, who want to stay in their same neighborhood. Andrew wants an outdoor space big enough for the family to enjoy, while Amber is looking for an open layout and plenty of space for the kids.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Haydn King of Strings”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the work of famed composer Joseph Haydn’s career with host Scott Yoo and featured guest artists as he discovers how Haydn borrowed folk music from Scotland, Hungary and Austria to create his famous “Emperor Quartet.”

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “London”

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This series introduces 12 artists and one artist collective behind some of the most significant artwork of the 21st century. These creators respond to the places where they live and work, and are deeply engaged in the world around them. In this episode, British history and modern upheaval collide in the works of today’s London artists. Their art rethinks the past, subverts tradition, and is as layered, diverse and dynamic as the centuries-old city in which these artists live.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Scent of a Woman, The Resident and Curtain Call”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A museum director unleashes a trunkful of angry spirits. A care support worker must protect his sleeping charges from a dark paranormal presence. A high school custodian is taunted by a whistling entity while cleaning up a haunted auditorium.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Family Movie Marathon

TBS, starting at 11am

This family-friendly movie marathon includes The Jungle Book, Maleficent, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever.

Sergeant York

TCM, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Gary Cooper earned a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the title role of this film, based on the true story of Alvin C. York (adapted from his diary), one of the most-decorated American soldiers of World War I. The film also won an Oscar for its editing, and was nominated in nine other categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Howard Hawks) and Best Original Score (Max Steiner).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Saturday primetime regional MLB action on FOX features the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets or the Texas Rangers at the L.A. Angels.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is the site for the third and final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16. The number of drivers eligible for the season championship is pared down to 12 heading into next week’s race in Las Vegas.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Four Weeks Until Baby”

HGTV, 8pm

Jess and Rich thought they had finally found their dream home and were excited to renovate, but, after moving in, they discovered mold. Their renovation dreams were dashed as their budget was used to remediate the mold. Today, the mold is gone but the couple’s laundry list of renovations is long, and they now have a baby on the way! With only four weeks until the baby is due, Jasmine must turn their house around by renovating the kitchen and dining room and giving them a much-needed nursery.

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Charmed by the glitz and the glamour of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Olivia Bolton agrees to become Ava Von Richter’s surrogate. But behind the glamour lies the dark and twisted life of Ava and her husband. And Olivia quickly realizes she and her unborn child are in undeniable danger. Stars Brianne Davis, Carrie Wampler and Carl Beukes.

Love at Daisy Hills

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When Jo (Cindy Busby) realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help out the store. Unfortunately, Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake (Marshall Williams), former Daisy Hills native turned New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit. Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.

All Things Adrienne With Adrienne Houghton: “Love and Dating Advice”

CLEO TV, 9pm

Adrienne Houghton is diving into all things love, dating and relationships in this episode of CLEO TV’s All Things Adrienne With Adrienne Houghton. Adrienne reflects on why starting to date at age 13 was a bad idea, and explores the keys behind a healthy marriage. The Latina star opens up about insecurities, deal breakers and dishes out her best dating advice gems in this candid episode. Adrienne also shares her take on why she is more attracted to personality over looks.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 8am

The following eight movies can make for a family Sunday gathering: Cars, Cars 2, The Emperor’s New Groove, Tarzan, Up, Ratatouille, Inside Out and Meet the Robinsons.

Golf: U.S. Open, Final Round

NBC, 12pm Live

NBC has final round coverage of the U.S. Open from Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Stanley Kramer’s acclaimed and important 1967 drama was one of the earliest American films to feature an interracial marriage in a positive manner, and it was received negatively in certain states where such marriages were still illegal at the time. But the film endures as a classic and has outlasted whatever naysayers it had. A young white woman (Katherine Houghton) brings home her Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier) to meet her parents (Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy in their ninth and final onscreen pairing; Tracy’s final film role), who must grapple with their concerns about the engagement.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 7pm

It’s an epic “family” reunion when two comedy greats, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, test their skills and compete for charity. Then two famed rock bands, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, go head-to-head on this special new episode.

60 Minutes

CBS, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The esteemed newsmagazine enters Season 53 (!).

72nd Emmy Awards

ABC, 8pm Live

Though the awards will be held virtually this year, you can expect all of the pomp and circumstance normally attributed to the show — but maybe someone will show up in their pajamas! This year’s ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Last Tango in Halifax

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

After seven years of marriage, Alan and Celia discover that wedded bliss isn’t always blissful, as clashing politics, Alan’s new job and a wild local lad create tension. Caroline gets emotionally embroiled at work. Alan’s brother, Ted, visits from New Zealand, and tempers fray when money becomes the topic of conversation at Caroline and Gillian’s birthday celebration.

Storm Stories: The Next Chapter

The Weather Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In the blustery docuseries’ return, police bodycam footage shows the rescue of a woman and her four children as 2019’s Tropical Storm Imelda pummels Houston. And a monster twister threatens an Arkansas mom and her nine kids!

NFL Football: New England at Seattle

NBC, 8:20pm Live

Cam Newton leads the New England Patriots into the Pacific Northwest for a Week 2 Sunday Night Football matchup against Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Serving up Betrayals”

Bravo, 9pm

Ashley confronts Michael about the blog rumors and inadvertently reveals intimate details about their sex life. Gizelle corrals the ladies for a wine tasting to celebrate her literary award, but the celebration is quickly halted when tension escalates to an alarming level.

Carnival Eats: “It’s a Wonderful Bite”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Noah Cappe heads to California for some holiday magic at Winter Fest OC, including the deep-fried goodness of the West Coast Nuggets, an entire holiday meal in the Sweet Potato Pile and the Frozen Banana Cane. Next, Noah travels to Chandler, Arizona, for the annual Ostrich Fest. The Breakfast Funnel Cake starts the day off, and the Honeynut Crunch Burger is the perfect sweet and salty combo. Caribbean flavors in the Jerk Fish Tacos help Noah wrap another day on the fairgrounds.

Apocalypse Earth: “Tsunamis: Killer Waves”

History, 9pm

Season Finale!

This episode examines how shifts and movements on the earth can trigger tsunamis and the impact these deadly and destructive waves have on coasts around the world. Through eyewitness accounts and rare footage, stories of survival are revealed and explored.

Van der Valk: “Only in Amsterdam”

PBS, 9pm

A Muslim worker at an addiction clinic is found dead with a symbolic stab wound. Evidence connects her to a rare books library and a Catholic nun. As investigators dig deeper, they enter a world of mysticism, alchemy and the occult.

The Curious Life & Death of…: “A Titanic Child”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris and her expert team quest for the identity of a tiny body rescued from the icy Atlantic Ocean when the Titanic went down. Heroic sailors, a morgue ship, a twisting turning DNA mystery and a fascinating process of elimination look to find the identity of the unknown Titanic child.

Race for the White House: “Eisenhower vs. Stevenson”

CNN, 10pm

Season Finale!

For the 1952 presidential race, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, the famed World War II general, and Democrat Adlai Stevenson were persuaded to run for the office. But as the gloves came off, the election became a fierce battle for hearts and minds.

Lara Logan Has No Agenda: The Socialist Invasion

FOX News Channel, 10pm

During this one-hour special, FOX Nation host Lara Logan will examine the real life effects of socialist policies as the ideology becomes increasingly popular across the country. Logan will also explore what’s behind the riots and tactics used when agitators turn peaceful protests into violent uprisings. This Sunday’s special will be a compilation of the four episodes from this season of FOX Nation’s Lara Logan Has No Agenda.

Outrageous Pumpkins

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

In this four-part series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers compete at an outdoor pumpkin playground for the title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat. Each week the carvers will face off in two outrageous challenges that test their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes that celebrate Halloween.

The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Now You See It (Now You Don’t)”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

Jack Osbourne reveals shocking footage of a real-life vampire, ghostly car accidents and a Jesus Christ sighting in none other than Burbank, California. Ozzy obsesses over crop circles, and the big question may finally be answered — are Ozzy and Sharon now believers?

Monday, Sept. 21

Home for Harvest & Road Less Traveled

Hallmark Movies Now

Hallmark will make available two additional movies to stream. Home for Harvest stars Brigitte Kingsley, Landy Cannon and Troy Blundell. A travel writer (Kingsley) is surprised to be sent back to the hometown she left, heartbroken, years before. She meets a new man, and also her ex. Road Less Traveled stars Lauren Alaina, Charlene Tilton, Donny Boaz, Dean J. West. Charlotte (Alaina) struggles to balance her upcoming wedding with her career. She searches for answers in her hometown, where she runs into her high school sweetheart, which prompts Charlotte to wonder what life would have been like if she’d never left.

A Love Song for Latasha

Netflix

The injustice surrounding the shooting death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins at a South Central Los Angeles store became a flashpoint for the city’s 1992 civil uprising. As the Black community expressed its profound pain in the streets, Latasha’s friends and family privately mourned the loss of a vibrant child whose full story was never in the headlines. Nearly three decades later, oral history and memories from Latasha’s best friend and cousin converge in a dreamlike portrait that shows the impact one brief but brilliant life can have.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Syndicated

Season Premiere!

After a summer spent hosting from her Montana ranch and her home in L.A., the Daytime Emmy winner returns to the studio for her sophomore season. Expect a combination of live and virtual interviews and more killer “Kellyoke” performances.

The Doctors

Syndicated

Season Premiere!

The long-running medical talk show debuts a fresh set and a brand-new host, Dr. Ian Smith.

NFL Football: New Orleans at Las Vegas

ABC & ESPN, 8pm Live

There will be no fans in attendance to watch the long-wandering Raiders open Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against the New Orleans Saints. The game marks the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Football and will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

L.A.’s Finest

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

In this new action drama, detectives Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) take on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles. While skirting the rules (and speed limits), Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with on the streets and in each other’s lives.

American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifier 3”

NBC, 8pm

In this round of Qualifying, the ninjas face up to six challenging obstacles, including the high-flying Beehive, which is new to the course this year, in addition to fan favorites the Shrinking Steps and the iconic Warped Wall. Notable competitors include Najee Richardson, Michelle Warnky, Adam Rayl and Jessie Graff.

Starring Meryl Streep

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Iconic actress Meryl Streep — who has been nominated for a record 21 Oscars and won three — is the focus of tonight’s film lineup, which begins with Streep in three of her Best Actress Oscar-nominated roles: A Cry in the Dark (1988), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) and Postcards From the Edge (1990). These are followed by her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning role in 1979’s Kramer vs. Kramer.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Something’s Fishy”

Bravo, 9pm

A Speedo-clad Bugsy prepares a naughty-themed evening for the guests, while managing the fallout of cucumber-gate. Tensions run high between Captain Sandy and Chef Tom, while Jess becomes wary of Aesha. On a crew night out, Alex questions Bugsy about the direction of their relationship, while Rob and Jess spend a romantic night in the guest cabins. And on the morning of the final charter, a big mistake leaves a crew member ready to walk off the boat.

Filthy Rich

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Mark L. Young and Melia Kreiling are among the stars of this Southern gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide — with outrageously soapy results.

Manhunt: Deadly Games

CBS, 10pm

New Series!

This scripted true crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Tahiti”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

From a Polynesian twist on ceviche to freshwater shrimp coated in a sweet coconut-curry sauce, Andrew sets sail on a culinary voyage through the signature dishes of Tahiti.

Your Worst Nightmare: “Do You Love Me?”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Jeanne Smith and her two daughters, Marie and Anna, make for a tight-knit family trio. But when Jeanne and Anna go looking for love in all the wrong places, it ends in heartbreak, lies and murder.

POV: “In My Blood It Runs”

PBS, 10pm

Peek into the life of Dujuan, a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy. Dujuan is a child-healer and a good hunter and speaks three languages. But he is failing in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare authorities and the police.

Doomsday Caught on Camera: “A Twister on a Rampage and More”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A boating trip turns terrifying when a volcano violently erupts; a helpless onlooker witnesses the raw power and destruction of a raging flash flood; an avalanche buries a family and their truck on a Colorado highway; and an Arkansas couple comes face to face with a deadly tornado.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Playbook

Netflix

New Series!

This series profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley.

Titanic

AMC, 3:30pm

Catch a Classic!

James Cameron’s epic 1997 blockbuster about the sinking of the famous title ship became the highest-grossing film of all time for a while thanks in large part to repeated viewings at the theater by teens enthralled by the fictionalized doomed shipboard love affair between Oscar nominee Kate Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack, set to James Horner’s Oscar-winning romantic score and original song (cowritten with Will Jennings) “My Heart Will Go On,” memorably crooned by Celine Dion. Beyond its compelling characters, the film is also a technical masterpiece, and it won an Oscar for visual effects. Tying a record at the time for most Oscar nominations with 14, Titanic won 11, notably also including Best Picture and Director.

Dead Pixels

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

It’s game over for Season 1 of the cheeky British comedy about a band of online pals who finally figure out how to complete their mission inside the video game Kingdom Scrolls. Too bad one of them may have to log off before leveling up.

Deadliest Catch

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Finale!

Tonight’s gripping finale of the Emmy-winning reality show was shot in mid-February, just when the COVID-19 pandemic began its lethal spread around the world. Like everyone, the crab fishing captains out of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, had to pivot — and fast. They were in the midst of a lucrative season, and many were far from port in the northern reaches of the Bering Sea. Anticipating a crash in crab price, captains Sig Hansen, Monte Colburn and “Wild Bill” Wichrowski raced their catches 500 miles back to Dutch, while Casey McManus and his crew were slowed by sea ice that overtook their gear. Workhorse Jake Anderson was really up against the clock; he drove the Saga north, beyond the reach of Coast Guard rescue helicopters, to fill his tanks and get home for the birth of his third child. He made it … two weeks after delivery.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

FOX, 8pm

Broadcast Premiere!

Following its spring run on National Geographic, Cosmos: Possible Worlds comes to FOX with the two-episode premiere “Ladders to the Stars” and “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors.” Presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that Possible Worlds “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”

America’s Got Talent: “Live Finals”

NBC, 8pm Live

The top 10 acts perform one last time from Universal Studios for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.

American Experience: The Vote: “Hour Three”

PBS, 8pm

Discover how the pervasive racism of the time, particularly in the South, impacted women’s fight for the vote during the final years of the campaign. Stung by a series of defeats in 1915, the suffragists concentrated on passing a federal amendment.

Women Make Film: “Staging, Journey and Discovery”

TCM, 8pm

A look at scene staging, an element of film form pointing clearly to cinema’s origin — the theater; then, an examination into the journey in a film and its ultimate discovery.

Frontline: “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden”

PBS, 9pm

Every four years, Frontline’s special “The Choice” episode tells a dual biography of the two presidential candidates that steps back and looks beyond the heated political rhetoric, taking measure of the two individuals and the events that have shaped their lives and values. This installment looks at the lives of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Time100

ABC, 10pm

ABC in partnership with Time will bring the annual Time100 list to this special television event. For the first time since the iconic list’s inception, viewers will get an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its Time print debut. The full 2020 list by category — Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans — will be revealed, featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree. The lead-up to the full reveal will include musical performances, a history of the iconic Time100 list, recaps of the biggest stories of 2020 thus far, as well as honorary tributes and appearances from Time100 alumni.

Backyard Envy: “Where Do We Grow From Here?”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Manscapers take on one of the most logistically challenging jobs of their careers at a remote location on Fire Island. Garrett decides to surprise his longtime boyfriend Andrew with an engagement proposal. The Manscapers reach a final crossroads regarding the future of their business. Will they go their separate ways?

Eddie Eats America: “Austin”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

In Austin, Texas, Eddie Hall pumps up his appetite in a race of strength vs. speed with superbike legend Colin “Texas Tornado” Edwards. Then, Eddie enjoys some pit-smoked barbecue from local favorite House Park Bar-B-Que before tackling a monster food truck challenge from eight of the city’s famous food trucks.

Transplant: “Saleh”

NBC, 10pm

When a friend from Syria reaches out for his help treating patients, Bashir (Hamza Haq) works to balance his role at the hospital with his ties to home. Theo (Jim Watson) feels powerless when something happens to one of his daughters back home. A patient puts Magalie’s (Laurence Leboeuf) moral convictions to the test.

Sanford & Son: “The Blind Mellow Jelly Collection”

getTV, 10:30pm

“I want my daddy’s records!” In this oft-quoted 1973 episode of the classic NBC comedy (seriously, that line is on T-shirts!), ornery Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx) donates his rare Blind Mellow Jelly blues albums to a library for a tax break. Then, after hearing how much they’re worth, he has buddy Bubba (Don Bexley) pose as the singer’s son to get them back. Bad karma equals big laughs, as always!

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Enola Holmes

Netflix

Original Film!

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast and is also a producer on this film based on the book series by Nancy Springer. It’s a mystery/adventure set in 1884 that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. Brown plays the title character — the younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes — who becomes a supersleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brothers as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Mickey Rooney 100th Birthday Tribute

TCM, beginning at 12:15pm

Catch a Classic!

Joseph Yule Jr. — better known as Mickey Rooney — was born on Sept. 23, 1920, and became one of the most beloved actors of all time, with film roles stretching from the golden age of Hollywood (he was the top box-office star from 1939-41) well into the 21st century, before his passing in 2014. TCM honors the birthday boy with a 16-plus-hour marathon of memorable films, beginning with Rooney as one of his signature characters in Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941, the last Andy Hardy film to feature Judy Garland). Also on the schedule: Girl Crazy (1943), Boys Town (1938), Rooney’s Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Human Comedy (1943) and his Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Black Stallion (1979).

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Embarking on its fourth season, this Emmy Award-nominated singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The Season 4 celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been awarded one Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Finale Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

Season Finale!

Host Terry Crews reveals who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of America’s Got Talent Season 15. The two-hour finale will feature special guest performers and other surprises.

Islands of Wonder: “Borneo”

PBS, 8pm

Borneo, the third largest island on Earth, may seem like a paradise, but its harsh landscape proves a struggle to survive. These challenges are the secret to the island hosting a greater diversity of life than almost any other island.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Secrets Revealed”

Bravo, 9pm

In never-before-seen footage from Season 10, the story behind Denise’s “Bravo, Bravo, @#$%ing Bravo” moment is finally revealed. Dorit faces mediation for her highly publicized lawsuit. Garcelle’s new house is threatened by wildfires. Meanwhile, Lisa checks out a swanky Hollywood apartment with her daughter Amelia, and Erika hopes to stay in one piece after Kyle takes her for a spin in a vintage car.

Food Paradise: “Mangia Meals”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Take a tour of Italy without leaving home, starting with a pizza in New York that’s as large as the city’s Italian population. There’s a colossal prosciutto calzone in Philly, perfect pasta in Michigan and an Italian hot dog in Vegas. Next, there’s a can’t-miss steak-and-fondue Stromboli, and New Jersey-style Italian deli sandwiches. Finally, find Italian comfort food in Miami and experience pure parmesan decadence in Chicago.

Coroner

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

There are big payoffs for fans of smart, dedicated Toronto coroner Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), including answers about the childhood death of her sister and army vet Liam (Éric Bruneau) picking a not-so-great moment to reveal his feelings for her.

I Can See Your Voice

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong hosts this game show: With the help of a celebrity panel, a contestant uses interrogation and lip-synch challenges to guess — and weed out — bad singers from a group of six “secret voices.” Cash is earned or lost each round when the eliminated voice finally sings. The last reveal comes in a duet with the week’s musician panelist (tonight: Nick Lachey).

Agents of Chaos

HBO, 9pm

This is a two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, with Part 2 airing the following evening at the same time, ahead of the November elections. The film is a product of years of reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. With never-before-seen footage inside the Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy, raising the alarm for the American public, but also proving that these “agents of chaos” weren’t Russians alone; they were also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin’s goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target.

NOVA: “A to Z: The First Alphabet”

PBS, 9pm

Writing shaped civilization itself, from the trading of goods to tales of ancient goddesses and kings. Follow the evolution of the written word, from millennia-old carvings in an Egyptian turquoise mine to our modern-day alphabets.

Jay Leno’s Garage: “America’s Toughest: In Harm’s Way”

CNBC, 10pm

In this episode, Jay Leno explores the various reasons people may put themselves, and their vehicles, in harm’s way. First, he hangs out with people who like danger just for the thrill, like Travis Pastrana and his action sport collective, Nitro Circus. Next, he meets someone who faces her fears for money: famous stunt driver Debbie Evans. Then, Jay attempts his most dangerous challenge yet — teaching Gilbert Gottfried to drive … in a new Ferrari. Finally, he talks saving lives and specialized vehicles with airport firefighters.

Marrying Millions

Lifetime, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

Season 2 of the reality hit, about financially mismatched couples, presses pause … but not before Desiry and Kattie reel from bombs dropped by their multimillionaire loves, and Bri and Erica are torn between their families and their much older partners!

Hacking Your Mind: “Us vs. Them”

PBS, 10pm

Discover how the auto-pilot biases we all experience fuel our nation’s divisions, see how authoritarians can hack them and find out how to overcome them.

Thursday, Sept. 24

The Murders at White House Farm

HBO Max

In 1985 a media sensation surrounded one of Britain’s most brutal murders. Over 30 years ago three generations of one family were murdered at their isolated farmhouse outside of London. This six-part limited series is based on extensive research, interviews and published accounts looking at the mystery behind what happened that fateful day. “It was so emotionally involving, it was such an intriguing mystery. So many of the facts were really beyond belief, actually, that these things really happened,” said Kris Mrksa, writer and executive producer. “I quickly realized it would be a wonderful subject for a TV series. Whatever way I looked at it, there was this locked up farmhouse and the whole family are found dead inside it, locked from the inside. And the mystery about what happened that night sounds so intractable and so impenetrable that I found that absolutely fascinating. ”

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Hospital Heroes”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Hospital-set films are the focus for today’s final Medical Heroes lineup of classic movies. Featured tonight are Young Dr. Kildare (1938), the first in MGM’s series of Dr. Kildare films; The Young Doctors (1961); The Hospital (1971), Paddy Chayefsky’s Oscar-winning satire starring Best Actor Oscar nominee George C. Scott; No Way Out (1950); The Girl in White (1952); and Emergency Hospital (1956).

NFL Football: Miami at Jacksonville

NFL Network, 8:20pm Live

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins visit Jacksonville to face Gardner Minshew II and the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Press Your Luck: “They’re Baaaaack!”

ABC, 9pm

Legendary contestants from the original series return 35 years later to try to win those BIG BUCKS!

India From Above

Nat Geo Wild, 9pm

This breathtaking two-hour special, an aerial journey over the massive Indian continent, is narrated with both warmth and awe by Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire). The flyover — shot with drones — captures traditional temples, modern cities and natural wonders. Interviews provide context.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “House of Satan”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the guys look back at the many layers of their investigation of the Westerfeld House, a place where dark rituals were performed by infamous figures in the 1960s. The crew bravely embarks on their own elaborate ritual in this energy-charged home.

Match Game: “58th Episode Celebration”

ABC, 10pm

Yes, it’s totally random and that’s what makes it BLANK! We are celebrating the way only Match Game knows how with Alec Baldwin at the helm and plenty of hilarious hijinks. Celebrity panelist include Jerry Ferrara, Constance Zimmer, Chris Sullivan, Caroline Rhea, Ross Mathews and Dascha Polanco.

Star Trek: Discovery

CBS, 10pm

Before Season 3 debuts on CBS All Access (Oct. 15), the drama’s first year boldly goes to CBS for a full run. Invest in the rise of Starfleet officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Just don’t get attached to everyone.

Lost Resort

TBS, 10pm

Series Finale!

The series that took us inside the bizarre experimental world of self-help retreats comes to a close tonight. There’s no telling how the guests, who came with all sorts of baggage, will end up.

Friday, Sept. 25

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney+

Original Film!

This film follows Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has superhuman abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe.

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney+

New Series!

This docuseries from National Geographic explores the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot. Narrated by Josh Gad (Frozen, Frozen II), the eight-episode series is the ultimate tribute to the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals, and the herculean tasks their care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.

Utopia

Amazon Prime Video

New Series!

Bestselling author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) created this conspiracy thriller inspired by the British series of the same name. Comic book fans who bond over a seemingly fictional comic discover a real-world conspiracy in its pages. John Cusack and Rainn Wilson star.

Sneakerheads

Netflix

New Series!

Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

The Amber Ruffin Show

Peacock

New Series!

This topical late-night show will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 11am

The following four movies are included in today’s Disney movie marathon: The Game, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Brave and Tangled.

Village of the Damned

TCM, 4:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Creepy kids have been staples in many horror films but have perhaps never been used more effectively than in this 1960 cult British/American sci-fi horror flick. The childbearing women of an English village suddenly wake up to find themselves pregnant with children of uncertain parentage. After the children are born and mature, they also display growing, frightening, mind-control powers — not to mention glowing eyes and the tendency to kill people. Beware the stare!

Bones: “Aliens in a Spaceship”

TNT, 6pm

From 2006, it’s the best Bones ever: Forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her colleague Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) are buried alive by the Grave Digger. She pens a goodbye to FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — which we’d finally hear seven years later, as her wedding vows.

A Wilderness of Error

FX, 8pm

New Series!

FX debuts this five-part true crime docuseries with the first three episodes tonight. In 1979, Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald was sent to prison for killing his family. But a storm of swirling narratives and conflicting evidence overshadowed a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “The Schubert Generation”

PBS, 9pm

Celebrate the work of Franz Schubert with host Scott Yoo as he plays with young musicians establishing themselves in North America’s musical capitals by attempting to master the famed composer’s music.

Dateline NBC

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The longest-running TV show in NBC’s history opens its 29th season with episode 2,804. Anchor Lester Holt is back on the beat for his 10th year investigating high crimes and, well, likely no misdemeanors.

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “Beijing”

PBS, 10pm

Witness the maturing of this unique contemporary-art hub and meet the artists who call it home. Beijing’s recent economic boom makes it fertile ground for art, and artists have responded to its relentless evolution with urgency and ambition.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Lady of the House, the Fire Chief and Caretaker: Take Care”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The dead wife of an elderly patient watches his live-in caretaker’s every move; a bartender is served some serious scares while closing up a trendy restaurant; an otherworldly force violently attacks a custodian in an abandoned high school.

Dessert Games: “Guilty a la Mode”

Cooking Channel, 11pm

Duff Goldman puts four pastry chefs through the ringer! First, chefs must carry all the ingredients for their favorite peanut butter dessert on a sheet pan. Then, they must toss oranges into fruit baskets to determine which fruit will be featured in their cobblers à la mode. Finally, the chefs play a baked-out version of bingo that will determine the sweet, tart and crunchy ingredients they must use to create their best plated cake dish. Which chef will have their cake and win $10,000, too?

Saturday, Sept. 26

Disney Movie Marathon

Freeform, 7am

These eight family-friendly Disney films include: Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Brave, Tangled, Moana, Frozen and Pocahontas.

The Kitchen: “Comfort Food Classics”

Food Network, 11am

Family adds an extra ingredient in a comfort-food lineup that includes a chicken-and-dumplings dish inspired by Katie Lee’s grandmother and cheesesteak tacos whipped up by Jeff Mauro and his father.

Secret State

Ovation, 7pm

The 2012 British political thriller (starring the great Gabriel Byrne as a newly elected prime minister who’s investigating his predecessor’s untimely death in a plane crash) heats up in this episode. Be patient: Next week’s finale reveals all.

AMC Celebrates: “Casino” 25th Anniversary

AMC, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro again made a memorable team for this epic 1995 crime film inspired by real people. De Niro plays Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a gambling handicapper sent to oversee day-to-day operations at a Mafia-run casino in Las Vegas. De Niro’s Goodfellas costar Joe Pesci is on hand with another wildly mesmerizing performance as Ace’s friend and “made man” Nicky, with Best Actress Oscar nominee Sharon Stone as Ginger, a hustler whom Ace marries. Scorsese and his cast are in as good of form as ever in this film that remains compellingly watchable after a quarter-century.

Just Mercy

HBO, 8pm

Based on attorney Bryan Stevenson’s powerful memoir about his decades working to overturn wrongful convictions for death-row inmates, this stirring 2019 drama stars Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as a young, idealistic Stevenson, newly graduated from Harvard in the late 1980s. After founding the Equal Justice Initiative, the impassioned lawyer interviews prisoners in Alabama — despite the disapproval of local authorities. In his search for people in need, Stevenson comes across Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), convicted of murdering an 18-year-old girl even though substantial evidence proves his innocence. Facing resistance from the prosecutor (Rafe Spall), Stevenson devotes himself to fixing this miscarriage of justice. But it’s a wrong that will take years — and a ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court — to make right.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet

Animal Planet, 9pm

Ahead of next Saturday’s season premiere, Animal Planet takes us behind the scenes to show what life is really like as one of Dr. Jeff’s busy trainees. Plus, outtakes his team will wish had stayed in the vault!

Falling for Look Lodge

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz star in this new original movie. When the activities director at Look Lodge quits, Lily (Backo) seizes the opportunity for a promotion and must immediately entertain a wedding party. While keeping Charmaine (Janice Mendes), her boss and sister, happy, Lily helps the bride’s estranged brother, Noah (Keltz), put his job aside to help plan the wedding and reconnect with his family.

I Quit: “Uncertain Futures”

Discovery Channel, 10pm

In the wake of Esrever’s trip to New Orleans, mentor Tricia Clarke-Stone visits Ashanti, Tyshemia and Jasmine once more to find out if the three friends’ business has a future. Blue Coolers’ Marcus and Chris take their product on the road, and Versattire’s Matteo and Julie fly to Paris Fashion Week, despite concern from their mentor. Meanwhile, Mike D. sees his investment with Duke Athletics start to pay off.

Adventures of Superman: “Defeat of Superman”

Decades, 11:30pm

He’s faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, but Superman still succumbs to kryptonite. In this marathon of the 1952-58 George Reeves classic, the alien mineral plays a big role in Season 2 standout “The Defeat of Superman,” with enemy Happy King (Peter Mamakos) acquiring a synthetic version.