Wednesday, Sept. 16: ’55th Academy of Country Music Awards’ on CBS

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

55th Academy of Country Music Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

Keith Urban hosts the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards (postponed from April), which will be broadcast from three iconic Nashville locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Top nominees include Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and producer Dann Huff.

The Devil All the Time

Netflix

Original Film!

An ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård and Riley Keough headlines this psychological thriller based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel. It’s set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the start of the Vietnam War, and follows a nonlinear storyline of various disturbed people who suffer from the damages of postwar trauma and crime.

Challenger: The Final Flight

Netflix

New Series!

The four-part series revolves around the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster, unpacking an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 6”

NBC, 8pm Live

Only five of last night’s 11 performers will move on to the Finals. Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save, by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com. Tonight’s episode will also feature a surprise guest performance.

Islands of Wonder

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Across this stunningly shot three-episode series, journey to three of the most mysterious, exotic and remote islands on Earth: Madagascar, Borneo and Hawaii. Isolated from the rest of the world, these islands harbor remarkable wildlife and pioneering human communities found nowhere else on the planet. The series premiere episode visits the island of Madagascar, off the coast of Africa.

If I Could Turn Back Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tag along as the characters in tonight’s movie lineup really turn back the clock and go back in time! Titles include Bing Crosby in A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949); Kathleen Turner in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986); Repeat Performance (1947); Turn Back the Clock (1933); The Boy and the Pirates (1960); and Leslie Howard in Berkeley Square (1933).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 9pm

The reunion concludes as Denise finally tells the women the truth about her friendship with Brandi. A defensive Garcelle is questioned for not supporting Erika’s Broadway debut, while Erika and the others voice their crushing concerns about Denise’s marriage. The women discuss what needs to happen among the group for them to be able to move forward as friends.

Food Paradise: “The Brunch Bunch”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

It’s time to check out the most extreme brunch spots in the United States! First, there’s a doughnut burger that’s bringing both sweet and savory to California, and a restaurant in Arizona that offers a bloody mary with more options than a new car. Then it’s cookie pancakes in New Jersey, live jazz with chicken and biscuits in Virginia, and chicken with funnel cakes in Washington, D.C. Next, it’s steak and eggs in pizza form in Detroit, and biscuits with mac and cheese in Orlando. Finally, enjoy brunch by the bay with Fried Oysters Benedict on Hilton Head Island.

Brother vs Brother: “A Tale of Two Kitchens”

HGTV, 9pm

The Brothers tackle the kitchen and Jonathan decides to go super big while Drew embraces style over size. Guest judges Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery must choose between the two vastly different spaces, and the winner gets an exclusive Disneyland trip.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Another Brick in the Taj Mah Wall”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants will play brand-new games Dirty Laundry and Great Taj Mah Wall, along with favorites You Bet Your Wife and Mount St. Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

NOVA: “Secret Mind of Slime”

PBS, 9pm

Scientists investigate the bizarre “intelligence” of slime molds, which appear to learn and make decisions — without a brain. These cunning, single-celled blobs can navigate mazes and create efficient networks. Can they also redefine cognition?

NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Finals: Game 1

TNT, 9pm Live

TNT has exclusive coverage of the best-of-seven-game NBA Western Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 tonight in the Orlando, Florida, bubble.

Jay Leno’s Garage: America’s Toughest: “Made in America”

CNBC, 10pm

Jay looks back at a classic episode celebrating tough American cars and people. “Made in America” looks at cars built in America, by Americans, using all American parts. Jay heads to President George W. Bush’s ranch to ask all about his famous Ford pickup, then he challenges Wanda Sykes to a race for the ages — in a minivan; takes a ride with Mike & Molly star Billy Gardell; and gets his feathers ruffled by comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Smokey and the Bandit Trans Am.

Chaos In Court

ID, 10pm

New Series!

This new series examines clips of dramatic, unexpected and cathartic courtroom moments captured in real time. Each hour brings the backstories of the crimes and legal proceedings to the forefront with actual courtroom footage and insightful analysis from a diverse panel of experts including judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors and criminal psychologists.

Archer

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 11, superspy Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) emerges from his three-year coma ready to pick up where he left off. The problem is that everyone else has been doing just fine without him. Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell return to the voice cast.

Hacking Your Mind: “Weapons of Influence”

PBS, 10pm

See how politicians, social media companies and corporate marketers use big data to hack your auto-pilot decision-making system, and learn how to defend yourself.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TBS, 10:30pm

Samantha Bee, who like most of the country is still working from home, is broadcasting new episodes from her backyard! Executive producer Jason Jones, Bee’s husband and quarantine roommate, will film the episode from a socially distant 6 feet away — and even further away if it’s a better angle for Bee.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!

HBO Max

Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems, who began his career on Sesame Street, is the inaugural education artist-in-residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and HBO Max’s very first artist-in-residence! This first Storytime special, shot at the Kennedy Center, includes live readings and sketch comedy by celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez.

Dragon’s Dogma

Netflix

New Series!

Based on a popular open-world role-playing video game, this anime series follows a man who sets out to vanquish the dragon who took his heart. But with every demon he battles, he loses more of his humanity.

The Last Word

Netflix

New Series!

Death is a bleak affair, but do funerals have to be? When her husband suddenly dies after 25 years of marriage, Karla Fazius’ (Anke Engelke) world breaks apart. Unexpectedly and to the astonishment of her family, however, she finds new energy in a new calling: She becomes a professional eulogist. On her way to regaining her own zest for life, she starts to accompany other mourners, making a great effort to break every single rule in the funeral business. Cameras capture her journey in this six-episode series.

Departure

Peacock

New Series!

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) and her mentor, Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer), are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

E!, 8pm

Midseason Premiere!

The series takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle, and E! is the only destination to get the real story. Keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same … family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other.

NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland

NFL Network, 8pm Live

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The NFL will celebrate its 100th birthday throughout the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Dedicated Doctors”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films about medical heroes focuses on doctors who go the extra mile to “first do no harm.” The titles include Cary Grant in People Will Talk (1951); Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson in Magnificent Obsession (1954); Anne Shirley in A Man to Remember (1938); Robert Donat and Rosalind Russell in The Citadel (1938); Akira Kurosawa’s Red Beard (1965); Glenn Ford in The Doctor and the Girl (1949); and Bette Davis in Dark Victory (1939).

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Reunion Part 2”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies rehash their trips to the Hamptons, Newport and Mexico, and all the drama in between. Ramona addresses Leah’s behavior, and tempers flare when she claims Leah ruined her birthday party with her risqué dance moves. Luann shares excitement for her upcoming cabaret and updates the ladies on her “Lu and improved” outlook.

The Bradshaw Bunch

E!, 9pm

New Series!

Legendary football great Terry Bradshaw is the star once again in this new reality series. From real-life high jinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and his family (wife Tammy and their three daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin) give viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

With fresh episodes of this hit show returning, the titular real estate superstar and busy dad of two will coach and mentor even more first-time flippers and share new secrets for successful property flips.

Impact of Murder: “Stolen Dreams”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In Longmont, Colorado, a 911 dispatcher receives a call from a woman in distress. Seven months pregnant, another woman has slashed her throat, and she is clinging to life. But when police arrive, the woman they find covered in blood doesn’t appear to be pregnant. Assuming that the victim somehow escaped and this is the perpetrator, they rush the woman to the hospital. Down the hall, doctors try to resuscitate the miscarried baby of a woman who arrived just minutes before. As the dispatcher uncovers the horrific event linking these two women, she forges a fast friendship with the victim, and paves the way for her to get justice.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Sallie House Terror”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Sometimes little girls are not made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Zak Bagans and the guys look back at their investigations of the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, a place infested with a demonic spirit pretending to be a little girl.

Fire Masters: “Mis-Steaks Were Made”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

The barbecues are fired up and so are the chefs in the Wildfire Round. It’s a game of fins or tentacles in the Crossfire Round, and in the Feast of Fire, the chefs take on French cuisine for the win.

Lost Resort: “Boiling Points”

TBS, 10pm

Emotions are at an all-time high during a second Rage Ceremony. There’s trouble in paradise when drama erupts between Vairrun and Meco. Greg boils over and loses his cool on Robin, and Thea surprises everyone when she makes a decision about Brandon.

Friday, Sept. 18

Long Way Up

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman (Long Way Round and Long Way Down) reunite for more motorbike adventures, this time through South and Central America.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

New Series!

This animated kids series is based on the blockbuster feature films.

Ratched

Netflix

New Series!

Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) is an executive producer of this suspenseful drama that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character featured in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone also star.

Wilmore

Peacock

New Series!

Emmy-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore brings his distinct voice to this weekly special series. Wilmore will have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Prime Video

This documentary examines the issue of voter suppression in the U.S. The film interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our country from the beginning. With the expertise of Stacey Abrams, the film offers an insider’s look into the barriers to voting.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Greta Garbo

TCM, beginning at 10:30am

Catch a Classic!

Screen icon Greta Garbo was born on this day in 1905, so TCM is honoring the Swedish American actress with nine and a half hours of her classics. The lineup includes The Painted Veil (1934); Conquest (1937); Camille (1936), for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination; another Best Actress-nominated performance in Ninotchka (1939); and Grand Hotel (1932).

World’s Funniest Animals

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This all-new series is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton who, along with her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

Two new episodes premiere tonight following real estate professional Brittany Picolo-Ramos and her team in the greater New Orleans area. In the first episode, “Paradise Park vs. Italian Villa,” a couple’s home is feeling more cramped than usual now that they have two teens. Immediately following, “Radiant River Home vs. Creekside Cottage” shares the story of Andrew and Amber, a couple searching for a bigger home for their family, who want to stay in their same neighborhood. Andrew wants an outdoor space big enough for the family to enjoy, while Amber is looking for an open layout and plenty of space for the kids.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Haydn King of Strings”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the work of famed composer Joseph Haydn’s career with host Scott Yoo and featured guest artists as he discovers how Haydn borrowed folk music from Scotland, Hungary and Austria to create his famous “Emperor Quartet.”

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “London”

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This series introduces 12 artists and one artist collective behind some of the most significant artwork of the 21st century. These creators respond to the places where they live and work, and are deeply engaged in the world around them. In this episode, British history and modern upheaval collide in the works of today’s London artists. Their art rethinks the past, subverts tradition, and is as layered, diverse and dynamic as the centuries-old city in which these artists live.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Scent of a Woman, The Resident and Curtain Call”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A museum director unleashes a trunkful of angry spirits. A care support worker must protect his sleeping charges from a dark paranormal presence. A high school custodian is taunted by a whistling entity while cleaning up a haunted auditorium.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Family Movie Marathon

TBS, starting at 11am

This family-friendly movie marathon includes The Jungle Book, Maleficent, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever.

Sergeant York

TCM, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Gary Cooper earned a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the title role of this film, based on the true story of Alvin C. York (adapted from his diary), one of the most-decorated American soldiers of World War I. The film also won an Oscar for its editing, and was nominated in nine other categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Howard Hawks) and Best Original Score (Max Steiner).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Saturday primetime regional MLB action on FOX features the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets or the Texas Rangers at the L.A. Angels.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is the site for the third and final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16. The number of drivers eligible for the season championship is pared down to 12 heading into next week’s race in Las Vegas.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Four Weeks Until Baby”

HGTV, 8pm

Jess and Rich thought they had finally found their dream home and were excited to renovate, but, after moving in, they discovered mold. Their renovation dreams were dashed as their budget was used to remediate the mold. Today, the mold is gone but the couple’s laundry list of renovations is long, and they now have a baby on the way! With only four weeks until the baby is due, Jasmine must turn their house around by renovating the kitchen and dining room and giving them a much-needed nursery.

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Charmed by the glitz and the glamour of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Olivia Bolton agrees to become Ava Von Richter’s surrogate. But behind the glamour lies the dark and twisted life of Ava and her husband. And Olivia quickly realizes she and her unborn child are in undeniable danger. Stars Brianne Davis, Carrie Wampler and Carl Beukes.

Love at Daisy Hills

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When Jo (Cindy Busby) realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help out the store. Unfortunately, Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake (Marshall Williams), former Daisy Hills native turned New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit. Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.