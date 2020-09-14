Courtesy Northwood Entertainment, Inc

On Demand and DVD New Releases Sept. 14-21

Blackbird Unresolved feelings surface when a mother summons her family for one final reunion as she looks to end her battle with a terminal illness. Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet (R, 1:37) 9/18

The Grizzles In this inspiring true story, a group of Inuit students in a small, struggling Arctic community are changed forever through the transformative power of sport. Ben Schnetzer, Emerald MacDonald (R, 1:42) 9/15

Spy Cat In this animated feature, a pampered house cat sets off on a wild adventure as a secret agent. (PG, 1:27) 9/15

Coming Soon

Extra Innings, The Secret: Dare to Dream , Wheels 9/22

Neon Days 9/29