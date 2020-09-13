Sunday, Sept. 13: New PBS ‘Masterpiece’ Mystery ‘Van Der Valk’

Courtesy of © Company Pictures and all3media international

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Van der Valk

PBS, 9pm

New Series!

Brilliant but cynical detective Piet van der Valk (Marc Warren) solves baffling crimes in 21st-century Amsterdam, which is more prosperous, cosmopolitan and crime-prone than ever. In the episode “Love in Amsterdam,” art, politics and passion mix in a case that breaks in Piet’s new assistant, Cloovers, and also prompts discord with police chief Dahlman. A bitter political campaign counts down to a fateful election.

Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter

SundanceTV, 10am

A deep dive for TV lovers: In a frank virtual conversation taped in June, drama showrunners Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Michelle King (The Good Fight), Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), Courtney Kemp (Power) and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) discuss the “hero cop narrative,” diversity in the writers’ room and the challenges of returning to work during the pandemic.

The Brady Bunch

MeTV, 12pm

“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” Jan (Eve Plumb) steps out of her big sis’ shadow with today’s four-pack of the ’70s sitcom’s most Jan-centric episodes. Tune in for the whine heard ’round the world.

Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final

ESPN, 4pm Live

The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Palace Secrets

PBS, 7:30pm

Take an exclusive tour of London’s most extraordinary palaces. From the forbidding Tower of London to glorious Hampton Court to treasure-filled Kensington Palace, Lucy takes viewers behind the velvet ropes into each building’s most secret places.

Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield

Court TV, 8pm

New Series!

Original Court TV alum and respected former CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Ashleigh Banfield hosts this weekly hourlong series that takes viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked-about trials and cases of all time. With brand-new interviews and exclusive first-time-ever reveals, each installment will look to further explore everything people only thought they knew about these touchstones in judicial history. Initial cases featured include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodi Arias, O.J. Simpson, Conrad Murray and others.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Sneak Preview!

Catch a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues and first-look footage of the highly anticipated fourth season of The Masked Singer.

Renovation, Inc.: “More Than You Can Chew”

HGTV, 8pm

Bryan’s pet project of saving a huge Japanese maple tree turns out to be a massive undertaking. After struggles with budget and some compromises, Bryan and his wife, Sarah, complete a client build with a beautiful reveal and an extra surprise.

Sinfidelity

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

When Angela notices that her husband, Greg, is showing signs of cheating once again, her best friend encourages her to have a one-night stand with an incredibly handsome man named Franco. However, Angela discovers that she has misjudged her husband’s infidelity. To make matters worse, Franco’s not just a stalker, he’s also a murderer. Stars Jade Tailor, Aidan Bristow, Blythe Howard and Mark Jude Sullivan.

Star of the Month: Dorothy Dandridge

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

On Sundays this month beginning tonight, TCM salutes the legendary Dorothy Dandridge, one of the earliest Black movie stars and the first woman of color to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, with a lineup of notable films. Tonight’s schedule begins with that Oscar-nominated performance, playing the title character in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones. Following that, Dandridge appears in the 1953 drama Bright Road, which marked Harry Belafonte’s first film appearance, and Sun Valley Serenade — the 1941 musical in which Dandridge was merely billed as a “Specialty Act” but memorably performed the Oscar-nominated song “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”

NFL Football: Dallas at L.A. Rams

NBC, 8:20pm Live

Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams sport spiffy new uniforms and an updated logo when they open $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, takes the reins as head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Our Cartoon President

Showtime, 8:30pm

New Episodes!

Leading up to November’s election, the final nine episodes of Season 3 begin tonight. New characters representing Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Anthony Weiner, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris join Cartoon’s Joe Biden and President Donald J. Trump.

Carnival Eats: “Pretzella Queen of the Dessert”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Host Noah Cappe enjoys German-inspired carnival treats at the Christkindlmarket in Milwaukee. First Noah digs into the Austrian Alpine Daug, which packs a cheese-stuffed bratwurst into a hearty roll topped with sauerkraut and potato salad, followed by a Swiss Lava Sandwich, an ooey-gooey combo of melted cheese, cured ham, gherkins and mustard. Then it’s off to the Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville, Texas, where Tex-Mex carnival eats like the Chili Cheese Dog Pizza and the Nacho Mama’s Burger can be found.

The 2020 FOX Fall Preview

FOX, 9pm

The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong and FOX Sports’ Charissa Thompson host this special previewing the FOX fall season’s new series, returning favorites and thrilling sports events.

Halloween Wars

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Halloween Wars returns with thrilling and chilling Halloween-themed creations. Six teams, each made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a master sugar artist, will fight for glory as they create frighteningly fun edible displays that are as spooky as they are tasty. Their creations will be judged by award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li and horror film special effects master Todd Tucker. At the end of each episode, one team will be eliminated, until the last team standing takes home a grand prize of $50,000. Jonathan Bennett hosts.

Lovecraft Country: “Strange Case”

HBO, 9pm

Brace yourself! Blues singer Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) undergoes a gruesome transformation at the hands of sorcerer William (Jordan Patrick Smith), allowing her to experience the world as a white woman. Meanwhile, hero Atticus (Jonathan Majors) is enraged by his father’s (Michael Kenneth Williams) betrayal.

The Curious Life and Death of …: “A Rolling Stone”

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

Rock star Brian Jones drowned in his pool while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, though many speculated a more sinister reason behind his death. Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris and her team attempt to unpack curious details that have recently come to light.

Outrageous Pumpkins

Food Network, 10pm

New Series!

In this four-part series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers compete at an outdoor pumpkin playground for the title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat. Each week the carvers will face off in two outrageous challenges that test their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes that celebrate Halloween.

Monday, Sept. 14

Destination Wedding & Stop the Wedding

Hallmark Movies Now

Two New Movie Offerings!

The first of these two movie offerings, Destination Wedding, stars Alexa PenaVega and Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie Hamilton has been painstakingly planning her sister’s destination wedding for the longest time. As guests arrive on a beach paradise, Ellie runs into her ex-boyfriend, Greg, who also happens to be the best man. The second movie offering, Stop the Wedding stars Rachel Boston, Niall Matter, Alan Thicke and Teryl Rothery. A woman finds out her aunt is getting married to a TV star known as much for his failed marriages as his acting career. She teams up with his son to try to stop the wedding.

Sylvia Scarlett

TCM, 3pm

Catch a Classic!

Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant teamed onscreen for the first time in this 1935 romantic comedy/drama from the duo’s frequent director George Cukor. It follows the titular young con woman, portrayed by Hepburn, who masquerades as a young man named “Sylvester Scarlett” to elude the police. Edmund Gwenn also stars as Sylvia’s father.

NFL Football: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Denver

ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live

Monday Night Football kicks off its 2020 season with a Week 1 doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at the N.Y. Giants, followed by the Tennessee Titans in Denver to face the Broncos.

Hoarders: “John”

A&E, 8pm

Season Finale!

For 18 years John refused to let anyone into his house. Recently, he finally asked his daughters for help. John’s extreme hoard, rat infestation and mounting citations from the city are too much to handle. John must now clean up or face losing not only his home, but also his relationship with the woman he loves.

Dancing With the Stars

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The iconic series is waltzing its way into the ballroom with tonight’s two-hour premiere. This season welcomes new host Tyra Banks, a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series. Derek Hough replaces Len Goodman as a judge, and featured stars include Carole Baskin, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Justina Machado, AJ McLean and Jesse Metcalfe. The professional dancers will include Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd.

Halloween Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Ten talented bakers from across the country compete to create terrifyingly tasty treats on the newest season of Halloween Baking Championship, hosted by Carla Hall. The bakers’ nerves and skills are tested as they bake their way through a haunted house brimming with challenges. Judges Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell join in the fun to determine whose devilishly delicious desserts will earn the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.

The Third Day

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

This new series tells three stand-alone but interconnected stories. Two of them make up the show’s six-episode run, while the third will take place in the U.K. as a live event. “Summer” follows a man (Jude Law) who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. “Winter,” told over a further three episodes, follows Helen (Naomie Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

Love It or List It: “Decades-long Debate”

HGTV, 9pm

A couple’s home is feeling more cramped than usual now that they have two teens. The mom’s ready to ditch their choppy, dated home for a spacious property with no hassles that David finds. However, the dad loves their cozy house and hopes Hilary can reconfigure their space.

Intervention: “Natasha”

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

When Natasha’s parents divorced, her mother, Linda, soon remarried. Natasha’s new life was a far cry from her father Wayne’s strict household. Alcohol and drug-fueled parties were the norm and it wasn’t long before Natasha was partying with those who were supposed to take care of her. To many of Natasha’s friends, it was not a surprise that she began using harder drugs like crystal meth and heroin. Now a full-blown addict, Natasha, 22, has a chance to start her life over. But will Linda be able to convince Natasha to say yes to help when she’s never been able to say no to her daughter?

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out

ABC, 10pm

This nonpartisan comedy special event emceed by Kevin Hart aims to encourage participation in the 2020 election. Some of the biggest names in comedy and music are scheduled to appear for this one-night-only event, including 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Phoenix”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern explores the multicultural cuisine of Phoenix, Arizona. A heavy Mexican influence is present throughout the restaurant scene in dishes like chilaquiles and pozole. But Andrew finds that this Southwestern city has much more to offer than just classic Mexican fare, like Neapolitan pizza made by a James Beard Award-winning chef.

Enslaved

EPIX, 10pm

New Series!

Led by icon and activist Samuel L. Jackson, Enslaved sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World. Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs. Using new diving technology — such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar — to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

We Are Who We Are

HBO, 10pm

New Series!

A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first love and identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager — a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy. The series was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.

POV: “Love Child”

PBS, 10pm

With adultery punishable by death in Iran, a young couple makes the fateful decision to flee the country with their son. Follow the intimate love story about an illicitly formed family on a journey to plead asylum and start a new life someplace safe.

American Dad!

TBS, 10pm

The series celebrates its momentous 300th episode, joining the ranks of only a few adult animated comedies to reach this landmark.

Doomsday Caught on Camera

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

This series explores shocking weather events and natural disasters including volcanoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and tsunamis that have been filmed by individuals and uploaded online. In the premiere, a man trapped in a twister comes face-to-face with death; 4,000 passengers trapped on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean get pelted with a terrifying bomb cyclone; and a raging flood blasts through a quiet Maryland town, destroying all in its path.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Netflix

A 2-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz”— became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozen follows the family who made this unorthodox decision. The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family’s radical hope in science.

The Public

Peacock

Feature Film Exclusive!

Emilio Estevez wrote, executive produced, directed and stars in this drama about an act of civil disobedience that turns into a standoff with police. Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union and Jeffrey Wright also star.

Stage Fright

TCM, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock helmed this 1950 film noir thriller starring Jane Wyman as a struggling actress who helps a friend (Richard Todd) prove his innocence when he is accused of murdering the husband of a flamboyant entertainer (Marlene Dietrich). Hitch’s daughter Patricia also makes her feature film debut in a small role.

America’s Got Talent: “Semi-Finals 2”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 semi-finalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.

Women Make Film: “Conversation, Framing and Tracking”

TCM, 8pm

The conversation is a basic human interaction — but how to make it cinematic? Plus, a look at how framing shapes the cinematic world, from suffocating close-ups in Lucrecia Martel’s The Holy Girl to camera angles as extreme as the titular character’s emotions in Mahalia Belo’s Ellen, and tracking shots that say plenty when hardly anyone else in the film is talking.

American Experience: The Vote: “Hour Two”

PBS, 8pm

Explore the strategies used by a new generation of leaders determined to win the vote for women. Internal debates over radical tactics and the place of African American women in the movement shaped the battle in the crucial period from 1906-15.

NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Finals: Game 1

ESPN, 8:30pm Live

Which team will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals? The best-of-seven-game East championship series tips off in the Orlando, Florida, bubble with Game 1 tonight on ESPN. The Miami Heat will face either the Boston Celtics or the Toronto Raptors.

The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions

ABC, 9pm Live

Seven weeks before Election Day, ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters. ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the live event, which will provide undecided voters, both in person and virtually, a chance to ask the president their important questions before voting in November.

Windy City Rehab

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Chicago designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria could lose it all in the newest season. It’s not just because of bigger, riskier projects, either. In five new 90-minute episodes, as Alison continues her work to transform historic fixer-uppers, she must manage a strained business relationship, contend with permit delays and battle stop work orders. Unprecedented setbacks put the skilled designer’s reputation and livelihood on the line, but Alison loves her city and won’t give up without a fight.

Frontline: “Policing the Police 2020”

PBS, 9pm

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Frontline offers this examination of race and policing in America and the long struggle to hold departments accountable. Building on the 2016 Frontline episode “Policing the Police,” historian and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb delves into the Trump administration’s rollback of police oversight, the ongoing obstacles and prospects when it comes to police reform, and changes in one particularly troubled department.

Backyard Envy: “I Gotta Grow Now”

Bravo, 10pm

The Manscapers take on a massive challenge in the Hudson Valley of New York when they are asked to design a Japanese garden for an ultra-modern home with multiple zones. James further alienates himself from his business partners with dreams of heading west, and the trio struggles to agree on a singular vision for the business. As tensions escalate, the Manscapers head back to therapy to sort out their differences so they can move forward.

Eddie Eats America: “New Jersey”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Eddie Hall is in the Garden State of New Jersey for the Destination Dogs hot dog challenge. The epic platter pits Eddie against eight supersized hot dogs weighing in at nearly 6 pounds and a jaw-dropping 7,000 calories. To sharpen his appetite, Eddie joins former hockey pro Krzysztof Oliwa on the ice, and then drops in for a huge corned beef hash breakfast at the iconic Summit Diner.

Building the American Dream

PBS, 10pm

Travel to Texas, where immigrant construction workers are seeking justice and equality in an industry rife with exploitation. Across the state, there’s an unprecedented building boom, fueled by Latino laborers with little or no rights.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

The Devil All the Time

Netflix

Original Film!

An ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård and Riley Keough headlines this psychological thriller based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel. It’s set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the start of the Vietnam War, and follows a nonlinear storyline of various disturbed people who suffer from the damages of postwar trauma and crime.

Challenger: The Final Flight

Netflix

New Series!

The four-part series revolves around the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster, unpacking an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.

55th Academy of Country Music Awards

CBS, 8pm Live

Keith Urban hosts the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards (postponed from April), which will be broadcast from three iconic Nashville locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Top nominees include Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and producer Dann Huff.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 6”

NBC, 8pm Live

Only five of last night’s 11 performers will move on to the Finals. Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save, by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com. Tonight’s episode will also feature a surprise guest performance.

Islands of Wonder

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

Across this stunningly shot three-episode series, journey to three of the most mysterious, exotic and remote islands on Earth: Madagascar, Borneo and Hawaii. Isolated from the rest of the world, these islands harbor remarkable wildlife and pioneering human communities found nowhere else on the planet. The series premiere episode visits the island of Madagascar, off the coast of Africa.

If I Could Turn Back Time

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tag along as the characters in tonight’s movie lineup really turn back the clock and go back in time! Titles include Bing Crosby in A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1949); Kathleen Turner in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986); Repeat Performance (1947); Turn Back the Clock (1933); The Boy and the Pirates (1960); and Leslie Howard in Berkeley Square (1933).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 9pm

The reunion concludes as Denise finally tells the women the truth about her friendship with Brandi. A defensive Garcelle is questioned for not supporting Erika’s Broadway debut, while Erika and the others voice their crushing concerns about Denise’s marriage. The women discuss what needs to happen among the group for them to be able to move forward as friends.

Food Paradise: “The Brunch Bunch”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

It’s time to check out the most extreme brunch spots in the United States! First, there’s a doughnut burger that’s bringing both sweet and savory to California, and a restaurant in Arizona that offers a bloody mary with more options than a new car. Then it’s cookie pancakes in New Jersey, live jazz with chicken and biscuits in Virginia, and chicken with funnel cakes in Washington, D.C. Next, it’s steak and eggs in pizza form in Detroit, and biscuits with mac and cheese in Orlando. Finally, enjoy brunch by the bay with Fried Oysters Benedict on Hilton Head Island.

Brother vs Brother: “A Tale of Two Kitchens”

HGTV, 9pm

The Brothers tackle the kitchen and Jonathan decides to go super big while Drew embraces style over size. Guest judges Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery must choose between the two vastly different spaces, and the winner gets an exclusive Disneyland trip.

Ellen’s Game of Games: “Another Brick in the Taj Mah Wall”

NBC, 9pm

Contestants will play brand-new games Dirty Laundry and Great Taj Mah Wall, along with favorites You Bet Your Wife and Mount St. Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

NOVA: “Secret Mind of Slime”

PBS, 9pm

Scientists investigate the bizarre “intelligence” of slime molds, which appear to learn and make decisions — without a brain. These cunning, single-celled blobs can navigate mazes and create efficient networks. Can they also redefine cognition?

NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Finals: Game 1

TNT, 9pm Live

TNT has exclusive coverage of the best-of-seven-game NBA Western Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 tonight in the Orlando, Florida, bubble.

Jay Leno’s Garage: America’s Toughest: “Made in America”

CNBC, 10pm

Jay looks back at a classic episode celebrating tough American cars and people. “Made in America” looks at cars built in America, by Americans, using all American parts. Jay heads to President George W. Bush’s ranch to ask all about his famous Ford pickup, then he challenges Wanda Sykes to a race for the ages — in a minivan; takes a ride with Mike & Molly star Billy Gardell; and gets his feathers ruffled by comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Smokey and the Bandit Trans Am.

Chaos In Court

ID, 10pm

New Series!

This new series examines clips of dramatic, unexpected and cathartic courtroom moments captured in real time. Each hour brings the backstories of the crimes and legal proceedings to the forefront with actual courtroom footage and insightful analysis from a diverse panel of experts including judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors and criminal psychologists.

Archer

FXX, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 11, superspy Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) emerges from his three-year coma ready to pick up where he left off. The problem is that everyone else has been doing just fine without him. Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell return to the voice cast.

Hacking Your Mind: “Weapons of Influence”

PBS, 10pm

See how politicians, social media companies and corporate marketers use big data to hack your auto-pilot decision-making system, and learn how to defend yourself.

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

TBS, 10:30pm

Samantha Bee, who like most of the country is still working from home, is broadcasting new episodes from her backyard! Executive producer Jason Jones, Bee’s husband and quarantine roommate, will film the episode from a socially distant 6 feet away — and even further away if it’s a better angle for Bee.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!

HBO Max

Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems, who began his career on Sesame Street, is the inaugural education artist-in-residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and HBO Max’s very first artist-in-residence! This first Storytime special, shot at the Kennedy Center, includes live readings and sketch comedy by celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez.

Dragon’s Dogma

Netflix

New Series!

Based on a popular open-world role-playing video game, this anime series follows a man who sets out to vanquish the dragon who took his heart. But with every demon he battles, he loses more of his humanity.

The Last Word

Netflix

New Series!

Death is a bleak affair, but do funerals have to be? When her husband suddenly dies after 25 years of marriage, Karla Fazius’ (Anke Engelke) world breaks apart. Unexpectedly and to the astonishment of her family, however, she finds new energy in a new calling: She becomes a professional eulogist. On her way to regaining her own zest for life, she starts to accompany other mourners, making a great effort to break every single rule in the funeral business. Cameras capture her journey in this six-episode series.

Departure

Peacock

New Series!

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) and her mentor, Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer), are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

E!, 8pm

Midseason Premiere!

The series takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle, and E! is the only destination to get the real story. Keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same … family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other.

NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland

NFL Network, 8pm Live

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The NFL will celebrate its 100th birthday throughout the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Dedicated Doctors”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films about medical heroes focuses on doctors who go the extra mile to “first do no harm.” The titles include Cary Grant in People Will Talk (1951); Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson in Magnificent Obsession (1954); Anne Shirley in A Man to Remember (1938); Robert Donat and Rosalind Russell in The Citadel (1938); Akira Kurosawa’s Red Beard (1965); Glenn Ford in The Doctor and the Girl (1949); and Bette Davis in Dark Victory (1939).

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Reunion Part 2”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies rehash their trips to the Hamptons, Newport and Mexico, and all the drama in between. Ramona addresses Leah’s behavior, and tempers flare when she claims Leah ruined her birthday party with her risqué dance moves. Luann shares excitement for her upcoming cabaret and updates the ladies on her “Lu and improved” outlook.

The Bradshaw Bunch

E!, 9pm

New Series!

Legendary football great Terry Bradshaw is the star once again in this new reality series. From real-life high jinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and his family (wife Tammy and their three daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin) give viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV, 9pm

New Episodes!

With fresh episodes of this hit show returning, the titular real estate superstar and busy dad of two will coach and mentor even more first-time flippers and share new secrets for successful property flips.

Impact of Murder: “Stolen Dreams”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In Longmont, Colorado, a 911 dispatcher receives a call from a woman in distress. Seven months pregnant, another woman has slashed her throat, and she is clinging to life. But when police arrive, the woman they find covered in blood doesn’t appear to be pregnant. Assuming that the victim somehow escaped and this is the perpetrator, they rush the woman to the hospital. Down the hall, doctors try to resuscitate the miscarried baby of a woman who arrived just minutes before. As the dispatcher uncovers the horrific event linking these two women, she forges a fast friendship with the victim, and paves the way for her to get justice.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Sallie House Terror”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Sometimes little girls are not made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Zak Bagans and the guys look back at their investigations of the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, a place infested with a demonic spirit pretending to be a little girl.

Fire Masters: “Mis-Steaks Were Made”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

The barbecues are fired up and so are the chefs in the Wildfire Round. It’s a game of fins or tentacles in the Crossfire Round, and in the Feast of Fire, the chefs take on French cuisine for the win.

Lost Resort: “Boiling Points”

TBS, 10pm

Emotions are at an all-time high during a second Rage Ceremony. There’s trouble in paradise when drama erupts between Vairrun and Meco. Greg boils over and loses his cool on Robin, and Thea surprises everyone when she makes a decision about Brandon.

Friday, Sept. 18

Long Way Up

Apple TV+

New Series!

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman (Long Way Round and Long Way Down) reunite for more motorbike adventures, this time through South and Central America.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Netflix

New Series!

This animated kids series is based on the blockbuster feature films.

Ratched

Netflix

New Series!

Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) is an executive producer of this suspenseful drama that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character featured in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone also star.

Wilmore

Peacock

New Series!

Emmy-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore brings his distinct voice to this weekly special series. Wilmore will have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Prime Video

This documentary examines the issue of voter suppression in the U.S. The film interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our country from the beginning. With the expertise of Stacey Abrams, the film offers an insider’s look into the barriers to voting.

TCM Birthday Tribute: Greta Garbo

TCM, beginning at 10:30am

Catch a Classic!

Screen icon Greta Garbo was born on this day in 1905, so TCM is honoring the Swedish American actress with nine and a half hours of her classics. The lineup includes The Painted Veil (1934); Conquest (1937); Camille (1936), for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination; another Best Actress-nominated performance in Ninotchka (1939); and Grand Hotel (1932).

World’s Funniest Animals

The CW, 9pm

New Series!

This all-new series is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton who, along with her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

Two new episodes premiere tonight following real estate professional Brittany Picolo-Ramos and her team in the greater New Orleans area. In the first episode, “Paradise Park vs. Italian Villa,” a couple’s home is feeling more cramped than usual now that they have two teens. Immediately following, “Radiant River Home vs. Creekside Cottage” shares the story of Andrew and Amber, a couple searching for a bigger home for their family, who want to stay in their same neighborhood. Andrew wants an outdoor space big enough for the family to enjoy, while Amber is looking for an open layout and plenty of space for the kids.

Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Haydn King of Strings”

PBS, 9pm

Explore the work of famed composer Joseph Haydn’s career with host Scott Yoo and featured guest artists as he discovers how Haydn borrowed folk music from Scotland, Hungary and Austria to create his famous “Emperor Quartet.”

Art in the Twenty-First Century: “London”

PBS, 10pm

Season Premiere!

This series introduces 12 artists and one artist collective behind some of the most significant artwork of the 21st century. These creators respond to the places where they live and work, and are deeply engaged in the world around them. In this episode, British history and modern upheaval collide in the works of today’s London artists. Their art rethinks the past, subverts tradition, and is as layered, diverse and dynamic as the centuries-old city in which these artists live.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Scent of a Woman, The Resident and Curtain Call”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A museum director unleashes a trunkful of angry spirits. A care support worker must protect his sleeping charges from a dark paranormal presence. A high school custodian is taunted by a whistling entity while cleaning up a haunted auditorium.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Family Movie Marathon

TBS, starting at 11am

This family-friendly movie marathon includes The Jungle Book, Maleficent, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever.

Sergeant York

TCM, 5:30pm

Catch a Classic!

Gary Cooper earned a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the title role of this film, based on the true story of Alvin C. York (adapted from his diary), one of the most-decorated American soldiers of World War I. The film also won an Oscar for its editing, and was nominated in nine other categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Howard Hawks) and Best Original Score (Max Steiner).

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Saturday primetime regional MLB action on FOX features the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets or the Texas Rangers at the L.A. Angels.

NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is the site for the third and final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16. The number of drivers eligible for the season championship is pared down to 12 heading into next week’s race in Las Vegas.

Help! I Wrecked My House: “Four Weeks Until Baby”

HGTV, 8pm

Jess and Rich thought they had finally found their dream home and were excited to renovate, but, after moving in, they discovered mold. Their renovation dreams were dashed as their budget was used to remediate the mold. Today, the mold is gone but the couple’s laundry list of renovations is long, and they now have a baby on the way! With only four weeks until the baby is due, Jasmine must turn their house around by renovating the kitchen and dining room and giving them a much-needed nursery.

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Charmed by the glitz and the glamour of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Olivia Bolton agrees to become Ava Von Richter’s surrogate. But behind the glamour lies the dark and twisted life of Ava and her husband. And Olivia quickly realizes she and her unborn child are in undeniable danger. Stars Brianne Davis, Carrie Wampler and Carl Beukes.

Love at Daisy Hills

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

When Jo (Cindy Busby) realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help out the store. Unfortunately, Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake (Marshall Williams), former Daisy Hills native turned New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit. Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.