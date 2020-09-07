© Fatal Funnel Films, LLC

On Demand DVD New Releases Sept. 7-13

Superman: Man of Tomorrow Follow the fledgling hero as he engages in bloody battles and fights for his life. The world will learn about Superman…but first, he must save the world! Darren Criss, Zachary Quinto (Pg-13, 1:26) 9/8

In Other Words A tech whiz finally lands an investor for his matchmaking app. But when he matches with a girl who doesn’t speak English, he must travel to Mexico to prove his concept. Bryan McClure, Natasha Esca (TV-PG, 1:38) 9/8

Beats Two best friends destined for different futures sneak out to an illegal rave in pursuit of one last crazy night together. Cristian Ortega, Lorn MacDonald (TV-MA, 1:51) 9/8

Range Runners A woman hiking an isolated trail runs into trouble when her pack is taken by two desperate men and must strike back to get what was stolen from her. Celeste M. Cooper, Sean Patrick Leonard (TV-MA, 1:51) 9/8

The Garden Left Behind A Mexican trans woman and her grandmother struggle to build a life for themselves as undocumented immigrants in New York City. Carlie Guevara, Michael Madsen (TV-MA, 1:28) 9/8

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon

Addison Rae Is: Spy Cat 9/15

Blackbird: 9/18

Extra Innings, The Secret: Dare to Dream , Wheels 9/22

Neon Days 9/29