Saturday, Sept. 5: And They’re Off! Kentucky Derby on NBC

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

“The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports” is four months later than usual, but horse racing aficianados will still be living it up for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Traditionally held the first Saturday of May, COVID-19 forced the Run for the Roses’ postponement. The rescheduled race is the second in the Triple Crown series, sandwiched between June’s Belmont Stakes and next month’s Preakness Stakes. Belmont winner Tiz the Law (pictured) is the Derby’s heavy early favorite, and other contenders in the starting gate could include Authentic, Art Collector, Honor A.P., Ny Traffic, King Guillermo, Thousand Words, Dr Post, Max Player and Caracaro. Fans will be permitted to attend the race with proper safety protocols and social distancing measures in place. Will celebrity guests make fashion statements with their facemasks? Bet on it.

Post positions for the 2020 @KentuckyDerby were drawn on Tuesday morning! https://t.co/D5UTRLPj40 — Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) September 2, 2020

Dolly!

getTV, 6am

What we wouldn’t give for a Dolly Parton variety show today! In this 1976 half hour, she covers Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher” and duets with Freddy Fender on “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.”

Love Island

CBS, 8pm

Bikini-clad babes, bronzed bros and new arrivals stirring up drama — should be business as usual on the weekly recap for Love Island, where singles couple up hoping to win $100,000. Plus: unseen footage.

Apocalypse ’45

Discovery Channel, 8pm

This documentary recounts the final months of World War II in the Pacific with never-before-seen, raw color film footage and the voices of those who lived through the events. It documents events from the flag raising at Iwo Jima in February 1945, to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa in April of that year, to the first test of the atomic bomb in the remote deserts of New Mexico on July 16. Also driving the narrative are recently completed interviews with 24 men who lived through these nightmarish events.

The TCM End of Summer Tour

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s cinematic concert tour continues today with The Who in The Kids Are Alright (1979); the Rolling Stones in Shine a Light (2008); the punk rock and metal documentaries The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) and The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988); and the King in This Is Elvis (1981).

Love Takes Flight

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A hospital director re-examines her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. Stars Tom Thon, Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner, Skylar Olivia Flanagan, Barbara Niven, Kwajalyn Brown, Bisserat Tseggai and Dwayne Boyd.

Black Love

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season of this popular and groundbreaking NAACP Image Award-nominated docuseries premieres with back-to-back episodes. Created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, the series continues to present real, honest, emotional and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment, as well as everyday couples. Among the featured celebrity couples this season will be Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace, Bill and Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams.

21 Bridges

Showtime, 9pm

The NYPD shuts down Manhattan to find two cop killers (Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James) in this 2019 thriller. Black Panther’s magnetic Chadwick Boseman stars.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Undercover

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Almost a year after the events of Season 1, Kim works for a human rights NGO. With the help of her former colleague Bob, her investigation into illegal arms trade in Syria leads her to El Dorado Ranch, a horse riding ranch in the Belgian countryside. Bob goes undercover and tries to get into the good graces of the brothers Laurent and JP Berger, arms dealers. Meanwhile, from inside prison, Ferry Bouman continues his search for the true identities of undercover agents Bob and Kim, while Bob’s teenage daughter Polly wants to find out once and for all who her father really is.

NASCAR Cup Series: Southern 500

NBCSN, 6pm Live

The green flag waves on the 10-race Cup Series playoffs with Round of 16 action starting at the Southern 500 at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick leads the pack of qualifying drivers, which also includes Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

Baseball: St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

ESPN, 7pm Live

Call it “The Empty Confines.” Wrigley Field is the site of this Sunday Night Baseball NL Central matchup as Paul Goldschmidt and the Cards face Javier Báez and the Cubs in the third of a four-game set.

FOX NFL Sunday 2020 Season Preview

FOX, 7pm

Join Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee and the rest of the FOX NFL Sunday crew as they preview the upcoming NFL season.

Top Gear

BBC America, 8pm

One of many thrills in this new season of car-crazy British import Top Gear is a speed contest that pits test driver and journalist Chris Harris, in a McLaren Speedtail, against a Royal Air Force fighter jet. Top Gear packs in lots of superlative and silly moments, with nonstop jokes and banter from Harris and his fellow cohosts, athlete Freddie Flintoff and comedian Paddy McGuinness. Tonight, a British summer holiday in used convertibles somehow lands Harris in a T. rex suit on a golf driving range. And in one of the series’ daring stunts, they attempt to bungee jump a car off a 540-foot dam in Switzerland — with Flintoff at the wheel. Buckle up!

Boxing: Ugas vs. Ramos

FOX, 8pm Live

The Premier Boxing Champions series continues as top welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas takes on Abel Ramos for the WBA welterweight title.

Air Disasters

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Tonight on the addictive series, now in its 15th season: Interviews with investigators and detailed reenactments piece together the human error that caused a 1992 Pakistan International Airlines flight to crash into the Himalayas during the difficult descent into Kathmandu.

The TCM End of Summer Tour

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Labor Day weekend of classic concert films really heats up today, with tonight’s lineup kicking off more than 30 straight hours to send the summer off with a musical bang. Highlights this evening include Led Zeppelin in The Song Remains the Same (1976), Jimi Hendrix in Jimi Hendrix (1973) and Jimi Plays Monterey (1986), and more.

Power Book II: Ghost

Starz, 9pm

New Series!

Picking up where Power left off, this new series follows Tariq St. Patrick as he grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the ﬁrst time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail.

The Real Housewives of Potomac: “The Text Heard ‘Round the Lake House”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies host a pageant to help pass the time at Monique’s lake house. Meanwhile, Monique’s frustration with her husband Chris’ lack of support grows. Wendy and Ashley make amends, but Wendy’s sudden turn leaves Karen questioning her authenticity. Candiace’s world is turned upside down when she receives a shocking text about one of the ladies’ husbands, leaving her contemplating whether or not to break the news.

Carnival Eats: “Orange Is the New Snack”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Noah Cappe discovers brand-new carnival eats in the orange groves of California at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair. The Bacon Churro Cheeseburger is a meaty mouthful, and Spicy Ramen Fries combine crispy fries, crispy noodles and all the Japanese toppings you love. Two sweet treats round out the day. Next, it’s across the country to Florida to visit the Highlands County Fair. Bourbon Street meets the midway with the Bourbon Street Sammie, and a fairground staple gets a hit of Florida flavor with the Key Lime Funnel.

How It Really Happened With Hill Harper

HLN, 9pm

The docuseries reexamines the horrifying 2003 attack on Roy Horn — of Siegfried and Roy — by his 380-pound white tiger. The Vegas entertainer’s spine was severed, yet he always maintained the big cat was pulling him to safety.

The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Bark at the Moon”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne encounter footage of UFO armies on the moon, and Jack Osbourne introduces his parents to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch. The First Family of Darkness also watches poltergeists go utterly mad and compares souls to flatulence.

FOX Nation Presents: I Am Geraldo 50 Years

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel will air a one-hour special entitled FOX Nation Presents: I Am Geraldo 50 Years in honor of Geraldo Rivera’s 50th anniversary in broadcasting. The program will present clips and memories from his storied career, including his various roles as local street reporter, late night host and war correspondent, among others. In addition, the special will highlight key moments from his career, including his groundbreaking investigation into the Willowbrook State School, his firing from ABC following a story on Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy, the opening of Al Capone’s secret vault and more. The complete four-part series will be available Sunday on FNC’s on-demand streaming service FOX Nation.

Monday, Sept. 7

The TCM End of Summer Tour

TCM, continues all day

Catch a Classic!

Today is Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, and the end of TCM’s summer sendoff of classic concert films. The marathon ends strong, with highlights today including Monterey Pop (1968), the superb, nearly four-hour-long director’s cut of Woodstock (1970), the Beatles in A Hard Day’s Night (1964) and more.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!: “Juan Pablo Galavis”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Juan Pablo, the charming soccer player and single dad from Venezuela, went from being the sexiest man alive to one of the most controversial Bachelors in franchise history. Simultaneously, Bachelor Nation was introduced to Clare Crawley, the upcoming Bachelorette. Her search for love with Juan Pablo not only changed her life but also promises to make her own romantic journey to find her soulmate a memorable one.

Killing Michael Jackson

Bounce TV, 8pm

This documentary makes its exclusive U.S. premiere tonight on Bounce TV. It features never-before-seen images of the fateful day that legendary pop icon Michael Jackson died, and is told through the eyes of detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith — all three of whom were involved in the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, for involuntary manslaughter.

Life Below Zero

Nat Geo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

It’s time for Season 15 of the series that offers an inside look at just how tough it is to live off the grid in Alaska. Follow the stories of Sue Aikens (who lives for nine months of the year north of the Arctic Circle); hunter and trapper Ricko DeWilde; Chip and Agnes Hailstone and their kids; Andy Bassich, a longtime resident of the Yukon Territory, who’s isolated as the Yukon River freezes until he’s able to cross the ice; and Jessie Holmes, who lives without electricity and running water. They have endured whiteout snowstorms, frozen terrain and man-eating carnivores, with the crew capturing it all in temperatures as low as minus 50.

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Born under a safari camp tent in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, her name is “Toto” — Swahili for small — and she has striking, bright, aquamarine eyes. Emmy- and Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons narrates this special that reveals the first three years of Toto’s life as she learns the fundamental skills of survival and makes her passage to adulthood.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 12 of the athletic competition series kicks off with a two-hour episode. The top 50 athletes will bring along two people from their communities to compete with them, for a total of 150 competitors. This season will feature an abridged format with multiple rounds: Qualifiers (six-obstacle course), Semi-Finals (10-obstacle course) and Finals (10-obstacle course plus Power Tower playoff bracket). To determine the winner during the Finals, the top eight ninjas will compete in a playoff bracket where they will race head-to-head on the Power Tower. The winner will earn $100,000. Episodes will also air Sundays on Telemundo.

Paranormal Caught on Camera: “Haunted Dam and More”

Travel Channel, 8pm

In this new episode airing on a special day and time at the end of the show’s 12-hour Labor Day marathon, two men stumble upon the apparition of a ghostly bride in a haunted church; shocking drone footage captures the elusive Ohio Grassman; and frightened ferry passengers witness an alien invasion at sunset.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne

A&E, 9pm

This two-hour documentary traces Ozzy Osbourne’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting Black Sabbath and his successful solo career, to becoming one of rock’s elder statesmen and a lovable 21st-century television dad. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes and failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance — including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Below Deck Mediterranean: “Shot Through the Heart, and Ibiza’s to Blame”

Bravo, 9pm

While Jess deals with a scary medical condition, Rob draws Malia’s ire by continuing to underperform on deck. Tom looks to polish off a perfect charter for the demanding Damons, while Aesha deals with a bout of homesickness. And during a wild crew night out in Ibiza, one relationship deepens while another goes off the rails.

Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren

Travel Channel, 9pm

This two-hour documentary kicks off Travel Channel’s new Shock Docs franchise, which is a series of documentary specials airing throughout the fall that explore some of America’s most infamous true horror stories. Devil’s Road looks at famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Over the course of their 50-year career, the couple investigated thousands of hauntings, including some of the most famous cases ever recorded, such as the Amityville Horror house and the real-life Rhode Island home behind the Conjuring films.

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

Nat Geo, 9:30pm

New Series!

Following the season premiere of Life Below Zero is the new series Life Below Zero: Next Generation, which follows a group of “less experienced” residents who “speak to the growing dissatisfaction the current generation has with technologies,” after choosing the Alaskan wilderness over modern-day society.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Kyoto”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern explores the elaborate feasts, home-cooked comfort food, sushi and confections of Kyoto, Japan. From the artistic multicourse dining experience known as Kaiseki, to the everyday humble comfort foods called Obanzai, Andrew eats some of Japan’s oldest culinary traditions.

NYPD Blue

Heroes & Icons, 1am (late-night)

From 1997, this tense episode of the Emmy-winning drama finally reveals who killed mobster Joey Salvo (guest Peter Onorati), the crime for which suspended good cop Bobby Simone (Jimmy Smits) is being investigated.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Syndicated

After hosting from home since March, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back in the studio. Whether guests will visit in-person is still TBD.

Ocean’s 11

TCM, 3:45pm

Catch a Classic!

The Rat Pack was at the pinnacle of their film appearances in this very enjoyable heist comedy about World War II vets Danny Ocean (Frank Sinatra) and Jimmy Foster (Peter Lawford), who recruit nine of their former military comrades to help them rob five Las Vegas casinos on New Year’s Eve. The fun ensemble cast also includes Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Angie Dickinson, Cesar Romero, Norman Fell and plenty more.

Love, Romance & Chocolate

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

An American accountant enters a contest to become the chocolatier for the royal family of Belgium. Stars Lacey Chabert, Will Kemp, Maarten Ketels, Kevin Van Doorslaer, Loriane Klupsch, Brittany Bristow, Charlotte Bongaerts, Floriane Bibauw and Guillaume Dolmans.

America’s Got Talent: “Semi-Finals 1”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 semifinalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America. The episode will re-air this Friday.

American Experience: The Vote: “Hour One”

PBS, 8pm

Learn about the first generation of leaders in the decades-long battle to win the vote for women. In the 19th century, a time when women had few legal rights, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton galvanized thousands to demand equal citizenship.

Women Make Film: “Believability, Introducing Character, and the Meet Cute”

TCM, 8pm

Tonight’s episode features a master class in believability in films from Lois Weber’s The Blot to Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann; a look at the many ways to meet people and be introduced to characters in films, like going to a house, overhearing people and witnessing bizarre action; and an examination into the classic Hollywood trope of a “meet cute” between characters.

Biography: I Want My MTV

A&E, 9pm

This documentary, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and became a crowd favorite at festivals around the world, details the story of a network that evokes youth for a generation now grown, and influenced the global media landscape for decades to come. It weaves together exclusive interviews with the network’s founders and VJs, artists and journalists, along with rarely seen archival footage and outtakes, including an interview with the late David Bowie that was never broadcast on television.

Homicide City

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 of the series takes a deep dive into the crimes that shook Philadelphia to its core. The series explores cases from a darker time that had police detectives banding together across the metropolitan landscape in a sequence of manhunts. In the season premiere, a birthday ends in tragedy when the beloved Nunez family is brutally murdered in their corner store. The triple-homicide orphans two girls and leaves detectives in the dark until a chance encounter breathes new life into the case.

Frontline: “Growing Up Poor”

PBS, 9pm

The experience of child poverty is explored against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing racial tensions. Set in Ohio, this film follows children and their families navigating issues of poverty, homelessness, race and new challenges due to COVID-19.

Backyard Envy: “You Grow Girl!”

Bravo, 10pm

The Manscapers are challenged with their biggest task yet — creating a minimalist space for Mel’s friends Nayla and Kevin, which is totally out of their comfort zone. Meanwhile, James is excited to take on a big project — a World Pride float for a hotel giant. He struggles with focusing on the residential jobs, pushing the Manscapers further and further apart.

Eddie Eats America: “Florida”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Strongman Eddie Hall gets a lesson in pro wrestling from his childhood idols and WWE legends, the Headbangers. Then, he tours the Florida Everglades with guide Jesse Kennon to meet some alligators before eating fried alligator tails and frog legs. Finally, at legendary Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor, Eddie attempts the “Kitchen Sink” challenge of a mobile sink filled to the brim with 9 pounds of ice cream and 2 pounds of toppings.

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

HBO, 10pm

Season Finale!

Find out which hopefuls make the cut as the docuseries wraps its time inside the L.A. Chargers and Rams training camps and the NFL season begins.

Living a Nightmare

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series tells the stories of real people who face the surreal horror of losing loved ones to vicious crimes. With every tick of the clock, detectives work to seek justice for the families, all while never forgetting the victims whose own dreams were so callously interrupted. In the premiere episode, a bloodstained bicycle hidden in an Ohio cornfield sets the stage for an unspeakable crime. While police race to find missing college student Sierah Joughin, a vicious predator lurks somewhere in the rural Midwestern countryside.

Harbor From the Holocaust

PBS, 10pm

In a Holocaust story of hope, 20,000 Jews find refuge in Shanghai during World War II. This film explores the relationship of the refugees and their host city, and the survivors who carried on the traditions that would have been consigned to oblivion.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Get Organized With The Home Edit

Netflix

New Series!

Join Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organization company The Home Edit as they bring their skills to their new Netflix lifestyle series, Get Organized With The Home Edit. Over eight episodes, Shearer and Teplin conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their featured clients. Each episode dives into an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo’s unique form-meets-function approach providing inspiration to every aspirational organizer. Celebrity clients featured include Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Retta, Jordana Brewster, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Kane and Katelyn Brown.

The Social Dilemma

Netflix

We tweet, we like and we share — but what are the consequences of our growing dependence on social media? As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, through this documentary, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen.

Baseball: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

FS1, 7pm Live

The Pirates host the White Sox on Roberto Clemente Day, honoring the Pirates great and the first Latin American and Caribbean player inducted into the hall of fame.

The 100

The CW, 8pm

The last time that the planet Sanctum saw a solar eclipse, it drove everyone under its red sun insane.

The ominous event strikes again — just as hero Clarke (Eliza Taylor) is setting her latest plan in motion.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 5”

NBC, 8pm Live

Only five of last night’s 11 Semifinals performers will move on to the Finals. Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com. Tonight’s show will also feature a surprise guest performance.

NOVA: “Human Nature”

PBS, 8pm

Our DNA can determine attributes from eye color to medical predispositions. An extraordinary technology called CRISPR allows us to edit human DNA, possibly eliminating genetic diseases or choosing our children’s features. But how far should we go?

Back to School

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Get an education tonight as TCM airs a lineup of film comedies about grownups finding themselves back in the classroom. The evening begins with Mr. Belvedere Goes to College (1949) and continues with Mother Is a Freshman (1949), Blondie Goes to College (1942), She’s Working Her Way Through College (1952) and Start Cheering (1938).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion Part 2”

Bravo, 9pm

Kyle takes a turn in the hot seat when she is left to answer for her attitude toward Dorit and Erika. When her daughters are brought up in conversation, Lisa bares all and addresses Garcelle’s implication that she has a need for attention. A defiant Denise comes under fire for her connection to Brandi Glanville, but Garcelle and Dorit maintain their loyalty and quickly come to her defense.

Food Paradise: “Monster Mashups”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

We’re going eight rounds with the craziest mashups in America, starting with a heavyweight beast known as the Pizzarito in New York and a delicious German restaurant in the middle of Los Angeles’ Koreatown. They’re combining nachos with macaroni and cheese in Wisconsin, Mexican and Asian in Arizona, and low-country boils with pizza in Chicago! Next, a restaurant dedicated to fries in Los Angeles is doing amazing things with s’mores, and there’s a brunch burger that has it all in Chicago. Finally, a creative spot in Philadelphia is mashing up dumplings with the classic Philly cheesesteak.

NFL: The Grind

Epix, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Host Rich Eisen returns for a second round of this weekly NFL highlights and news show.

Brother vs. Brother

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott — famous for their home renovation and real estate expertise — will engage in an all-out property and renovation battle in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park. Two mansions will serve as the battleground for the six-week competition to determine which renovated home will earn the highest net profit and which brother will emerge triumphant and victorious.

Crimes Gone Viral

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

This series explores the riveting stories behind shocking crimes caught on camera that gain viral fame on the internet. From business security cameras to home surveillance systems and cellphone cameras — someone is almost always watching. Each episode features compelling interviews and behind-the-scenes information of some of the internet’s most viral crime clips.

Chaos in Court

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series examines clips of dramatic, unexpected and cathartic courtroom moments. Each episode brings the backstories of the crimes and legal proceedings to the forefront with insightful analysis from a diverse panel of experts including judges, defense attorneys, prosecutors and criminal psychologists. Also featured are interviews with defendants, family members and others who witnessed the action to help bring dramatic courtroom moments to life. Among the moments featured in the premiere episode, Larry Nassar faces his young sexual assault victims and their parents in court.

Hacking Your Mind: “Living on Auto-Pilot”

PBS, 10pm

Through this series, discover why it’s easy for politicians, marketers and social media companies to hack your mind, and find out how to hack your own mind to improve your life and the lives of your family and friends. In this episode, host Jake Ward takes a trip around the world to discover how we go through life on auto-pilot

Stargate SG-1

Comet, 11pm

In a popular 2005 two-parter, the space force and all of Earth are in peril when the Replicators, a virulent mechanical species, invade the Milky Way. Amanda Tapping shines as both Capt. Samantha Carter and evil Replicator Carter.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Julie and the Phantoms

Netflix

New Series!

In this musical series from director Kenny Ortega (High School Musical) and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants), high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) has lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Joyner) suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie is inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

VH1, 8am

Thirty years ago today, the sitcom starring Will Smith as a fun-loving West Philadelphia teen who moves in with family in California debuted on NBC. VH1 airs eight episodes this morning, plus a 15-hour marathon Saturday. You’ll smile at the awesome theme song every time!

The Song — Recorded Live @ TGL Farms

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

This hourlong Season 1 finale special cohosted by CeeLo Green highlights the best moments and outstanding performances from across the season.

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Military Medicine”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of medical-themed films features movies about medical heroics among military doctors and nurses, often during wartime. Featured titles are So Proudly We Hail (1943), the classic satire MASH (1970), The Story of Dr. Wassell (1944), Cry Havoc (1944) and Battle Circus (1953).

NFL Football: Houston at Kansas City

NBC, 8:20pm Live

The 2020 NFL season opens under the cloud of COVID-19 at a limited-capacity Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs take on the Houston Texans in a rematch of January’s thrilling AFC playoff divisional game.

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Reunion Part 1”

Bravo, 9pm

The cast relive some of the most outrageous moments from the season, but first they express their frustrations with one of the ladies’ behavior during quarantine. Leah revisits the highs and lows of her first season, and spills the tea on how the uptown ladies reacted to her downtown attitude. A very glowing Tinsley updates the girls on her relationship with Scott and life in Chicago, but things quickly heat up when Dorinda calls her out for not being transparent with the group and finishing the season early.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

SoCal designer Christina Anstead has helped a lot of folks make their dreams come true. She’ll have to get extra creative when empty-nesters ask her to channel Liberace and give them the glamorous kitchen they’ve long wanted: No one’s budget covers that much bling!

Impact of Murder

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 again uses gripping victim impact statements delivered in court as the driving storytelling technique to showcase how victims can be empowered against their perpetrator to stand up in court and confront them — and in some cases, unexpectedly find forgiveness. The new season begins with a heart-wrenching two-hour premiere episode about Botham Jean, a promising young accountant who dreamed of returning to his native St. Lucia to become prime minister. Those dreams were cut short in 2018 when Jean, a Black man, was shot and killed inside his Dallas apartment by a white female off-duty police officer.

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Nat Geo, 9pm

When Osama bin Laden was captured in 2011, a series of hard drives and other media devices were collected from where he was found. Piecing together every shred of evidence, this series, hosted by New York Times bestselling author and CNN’s national security analyst Peter Bergen, examines the al-Qaida founder’s layered personal psychology, his relationship with his family, the lens through which he viewed faith and religion, as well as his nihilistic legacy of violence and destruction.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Murder Mystery Mansion”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and his crew share laughs as they revisit their investigation of the Stone Lion Inn, which at the time was no fun and games. Not only were they surrounded by poltergeist activity, but they also captured one of their most incredible pieces of audio evidence.

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts

ABC, 10pm

On June 2, 2019, North Carolina teenager Paige Winter was swimming in waist-deep water when suddenly a shark attacked and — in an instant — life would never be the same. Following Winter’s story for more than a year, Robin Roberts and ABC News chronicle her unprecedented journey, from the harrowing attack and months of rehabilitation to the trials, tribulations and struggles.

Fire Masters: “Turn the Heat Around”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Chefs hit the grills ready for battle, putting their personalities on a plate in the Wildfire Round. The Crossfire Round reveals who likes it salty and who enjoys the sweet. In the Feast of Fire, the judges enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita!

My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps

TLC, 10:30pm

New Series!

Quarantining at home hasn’t stopped everyone’s favorite foot fixers from helping patients with their foot troubles. Dr. Brad and Dr. Ebonie are teaming up with the compassionate and intelligent Dr. Sarah Haller. These dynamic foot doctors pledge to help shocking podiatric cases, one video call at a time. Each 30-minute episode follows three patients as they undergo virtual consultations to begin their journey toward surgeries that will leave their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever.

Friday, Sept. 11

Family Business

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The French comedy about a family butcher shop turning to a new business plan when France legalizes marijuana returns for Season 2.

The Duchess

Netflix

New Series!

Katherine Ryan will executive produce, write and star in her debut scripted series The Duchess, following the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy — Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

Disney Weekend

Freeform, 8:30am

Every weekend this month, Freeform salutes the wonderful world of Disney with classic movie marathons. Today’s bill: the 2003 Freaky Friday, Glenn Close’s 101 Dalmatians, Hercules, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Toy Story 3 and Bolt.

Bonanza

INSP, 11am

On the beloved Western’s 61st anniversary, fans can revisit the Cartwright family adventures with five back-to-back episodes — two focusing on the notoriously bad luck Hoss (Dan Blocker) and Joe (Michael Landon) had with women. Bonanza: The Return, a 1993 TV movie sequel about a younger Cartwright generation, follows.

Matching Hearts

Hallmark Channel, 6pm

Original Film!

A matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. Stars Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey, Ashley Alexander, Donna Benedicto, Lara Gilchrist, Latonya Williams, and Milo Shandel.

9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93

History, 8pm

On Sept. 11, 2001, one hijacked plane never reached its target when United 93 crashed in rural Pennsylvania. Now, for the first time, previously classified streams of evidence are combined to piece together what really happened in a gripping minute-by-minute account. Evidence includes Secret Service documents, air traffic control transmissions, phone records, voicemails, first person testimony and a top-secret audio recording that may reveal the details of Flight 93’s crucial final moments. It’s the story of heroism in the face of tragedy, and it sheds new light on the biggest mysteries of that fateful flight.

Starring Ursula Andress

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the moment she rose from the sea in her iconic bikini in the first James Bond movie Dr. No, talented Swiss beauty Ursula Andress has been a movie star. She is celebrated today with a lineup of movies that does not include that film, but does feature plenty of great titles, including the 1967 Bond spoof Casino Royale, with Andress playing Vesper Lynde. Also tonight: Andress portraying the queen of a lost empire in the 1965 Hammer Studios adventure film She; and playing Aphrodite, goddess of love, in the original Clash of the Titans (1981).

Selling the Big Easy

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties. The series follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.

9/11: The Pentagon

History, 9pm

The image of the Twin Towers falling to the ground is forever burned into the memories of those who lived through 9/11. But on this day, 34 minutes after the second tower was struck, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western face of the Pentagon, killing over 100 people. Though just a fraction of the total loss of life that day, what happened in Washington, D.C., is an important and underreported part of the 9/11 tragedy. Using original interviews, new information and dramatic visualizations, this special brings viewers inside the nation’s capital on its darkest day.

Great Performances: “Romeo and Juliet”

PBS, 9pm

Experience Shakespeare’s classic as a ballet from choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, performed by dancers from the Royal Ballet and set to a score by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. The production was filmed on sets and locations throughout Budapest.

Paranormal Nightshift: “Sixth Sense, Dead Wood and Beware: I’m Watching”

Travel Channel, 10pm

A single mom draws upon her intuitive abilities to protect her from a paranormal attack at the scene of a suicide; a factory worker is taunted by growls and otherworldly sounds during the graveyard shift; a dorm supervisor is stalked by an unseen entity.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Final

ESPN, 4pm Live

The US Open’s two remaining women’s singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Secret State

Ovation TV, 7pm

Miniseries Premiere!

This four-part political thriller is based on the Chris Mullin novel A Very British Coup, and explores the relationship between a democratically elected government, big business and the banks. Gabriel Byrne stars as Deputy Prime Minister Tom Dawkins, who’s thrust to the forefront by catastrophic events, and ends up forced to take on the might of the establishment.

NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400

NBCSN, 7:30pm Live

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 takes place tonight at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Animal Babies

BBC America, 8pm

New Series!

This three-part series about baby animals growing up in some incredibly challenging environments joins BBC America’s Saturday “Wonderstruck” programming block. The premiere episode, “Safari Babies,” follows youngsters striving to survive in the African plains.

Major League Baseball

FOX, 8pm Live

Saturday primetime regional MLB action on FOX features the Houston Astros at the L.A. Dodgers or the Cleveland Indians at the Minnesota Twins.

Coastal Elites

HBO, 8pm

Playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick created this satirical comedy originally conceived for the stage but updated for TV during the COVID-19 crisis. Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae star in this study of characters in physical isolation who are looking to connect with people in a world that has seemingly gone mad.

Help! I Wrecked My House

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

HGTV’s Jasmine Roth and her team are working hard to redeem failed home improvement projects — customizing new spaces with beautiful, functional designs tailored to each client. In the series premiere, Jasmine helps a young family who tries to tackle their own major home reno — until they realize they are in over their heads. Desperate for assistance, they hope Jasmine can turn their half-finished bathroom, kitchen and backyard into spaces where they can finally relax and connect as a family.

Deranged Granny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Barbara finds her last hope to be a grandmother when her son, Ethan, falls for Kendall, a divorcée with children. At first kept at arm’s length, Barbara quickly infiltrates the family by using devious tactics to win over Kendall’s kids. Unannounced visits escalate to murder as Barbara will do anything to protect her relationship with her grandchildren. With her life in danger, Kendall must outsmart her mother-in-law to save her children and expose Barbara for who she really is. Stars Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti, Josh Ventura and Dave Baez.

Directed by Jacques Tourneur

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The compellingly moody ambience brought to a number of notable movies — often in the film noir and horror genres — by influential director Jacques Tourneur is the focus of tonight’s film lineup of two classics helmed by the master: 1947’s iconic Out of the Past, starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas, and considered one of the greatest film noirs ever; and the 1944 melodrama Experiment Perilous, with Hedy Lamarr.

Hotel Paranormal: “Evil Residents”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 1 finale of the spooky Dan Aykroyd-narrated series that looks at haunted hotels, a security guard encounters a well-dressed spirit at an upscale California hotel, an invisible attacker leaves scratches on a woman, and a young girl watches a shadow man emerge from the walls of her hotel suite.