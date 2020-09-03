Thursday, Sept. 3: ‘Cannonball’ Season Finale Splashes Down on USA Network

Eddy Chen/NBC/USA Network

Thursday, Sept. 3

Cannonball

USA Network, 8pm

Season Finale!

USA’s wet-and-wild competition series in which competitors undergo watery challenges ends its first season tonight.

A Hidden Life

HBO, 4pm

Writer-director Terrence Malick’s thoughtful 2019 drama tells the true story of Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Holey Moley: “Double Dutch Riggle”

ABC, 8pm

An astonishing hole-in-one on the extreme mini golf course earns one lucky contestant the final spot in Sept. 10’s grand finale and the chance to putt for $250,000.

Buried in the Backyard

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Back for a third season, each stand-alone hourlong episode of this series will explore a chilling police investigation in which a victim is found buried in the most unexpected place, from the initial jaw-dropping 911 call to detectives desperately looking for answers to ultimately get justice.

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Breakthroughs and Discoveries”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Medical workers have gained a new appreciation in recent months, even though they’ve always done incredible work. This month, TCM recognizes that each Thursday with a lineup of classic films about doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. Tonight’s themed lineup is about people who made medical breakthroughs and discoveries, with films including The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936), Sister Kenny (1946), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940), Arrowsmith (1931) and Yellow Jack (1938).

The Song — Recorded Live @ TGL Farms: “Gretchen Wilson — Redneck Woman”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Country music vocal powerhouse Gretchen Wilson gets the spotlight tonight, performing roaring favorites including the Grammy-winning “Redneck Woman,” along with “Here for the Party” and “Whiskey and My Bible.”

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Eccentric Sonja Morgan clashes with frenemy Ramona Singer, who has strong opinions (what else is new?) about how she should prep her Upper East Side townhouse to go on the market. Plus, cabaret star and “Feelin’ Jovani” singer Luann de Lesseps records a new track!

The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni and Eva Petersen are found murdered within days of each other across California in the spring of 1991, investigators realize they’re dealing with a serial killer. After a recently released convicted killer, Phillip Jablonski, is linked to all three women, police have their prime suspect. Digging into Jablonski’s background, they learn the horrifying truth about his bloodlust, and fear he’s about to strike again. When Jablonski is finally apprehended, investigators discover something far more disturbing than anything they’ve ever encountered before: a hunter with a kill list in hand, and a macabre audio diary.

Fire Masters: “You’re Un-Grill-Ievable!”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Three chefs think they have what it takes to be the Fire Masters Champion. The Wildfire Round puts grilling skills to the ultimate test. The Crossfire Round serves up wine and cheese, and then it’s off to Southeast Asia for the Feast of Fire.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Our favorite pimple-popping doc, Dr. Sandra Lee, returns, but this time she’s coming to her patients’ rescue by taking virtual appointments and giving step-by-step instructions on her rolling, squeezing and pinching techniques. Patients take matters into their own hands, and viewers get to follow along.

Friday, Sept. 4

Away

Netflix

New Series!

In this drama, an American astronaut (Hilary Swank, also an executive producer) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars while also reconciling her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As her crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix

Original Film!

Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) wrote and directed this psychological thriller based on Iain Reid’s acclaimed novel. Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family’s farm. Trapped there during a snowstorm with his mother and father (Toni Collette and David Thewlis), the woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself and the world.

“Xena: Warrior Princess” 25th Anniversary Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 6:30am

In honor of Xena: Warrior Princess’ debut 25 years ago on this day, Syfy offers a nine-hour marathon of favorite episodes from the Lucy Lawless-led fantasy series about a legendary warrior that was a spinoff from Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

The TCM End of Summer Tour

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Even for a summer that’s been as strange as 2020’s has been, it’s always a little sad to see summer go. TCM helps you hold on a little bit longer to the summertime party mode by letting you dance to a lineup of classic concert films starting today and running through Labor Day. The “tour” kicks off tonight with 1964’s The T.A.M.I. Show, which leads into titles like Let the Good Times Roll (1973), Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970), ABBA: The Movie (1977) and more.

BTK: Chasing a Serial Killer

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

ID’s Serial Killer Week concludes with this three-hour special that delves into the psyche of the infamous “BTK” killer, Dennis Rader, sharing intimate details behind his seemingly normal life. The documentary revolves around Kerri Rawson, Rader’s daughter, who had no idea that the man who raised her was a monster in disguise. Through additional interviews with those closest to the case, detailed accounts of the investigation and further explanation of Rader’s brutal and mocking tactics, this documentary reveals what Dennis Rader worked so hard to conceal, following the twisted path that eventually led to his conviction.

Love After Lockup

WE tv, 9pm

Season Finale!

In-laws and lies threaten relationships: Ex-gang member Maurice must impress Jessica’s parents, Quaylon juggles the opposing demands of his family and Shavel’s, and Destinie confronts habitual liar Shawn.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Dolly!

getTV, 6am

What we wouldn’t give for a Dolly Parton variety show today! In this 1976 half hour, she covers Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher” and duets with Freddy Fender on “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.”

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby

NBC, 2:30pm Live

Postponed from May, horse racing’s premier event, the Kentucky Derby, takes place at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The rescheduled race is the second in the Triple Crown series, sandwiched between June’s Belmont Stakes and next month’s Preakness Stakes. Belmont winner Tiz the Law is the Derby’s heavy early favorite.

Love Island

CBS, 8pm

Bikini-clad babes, bronzed bros and new arrivals stirring up drama — should be business as usual on the weekly recap for Love Island, where singles couple up hoping to win $100,000. Plus: unseen footage.

Apocalypse ’45

Discovery Channel, 8pm

This documentary recounts the final months of World War II in the Pacific with never-before-seen, raw color film footage and the voices of those who lived through the events. It documents events from the flag raising at Iwo Jima in February 1945, to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa in April of that year, to the first test of the atomic bomb in the remote deserts of New Mexico on July 16. Also driving the narrative are recently completed interviews with 24 men who lived through these nightmarish events.

The TCM End of Summer Tour

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s cinematic concert tour continues today with The Who in The Kids Are Alright (1979); the Rolling Stones in Shine a Light (2008); the punk rock and metal documentaries The Decline of Western Civilization (1981) and The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years (1988); and the King in This Is Elvis (1981).

Love Takes Flight

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A hospital director re-examines her rigid lifestyle when a free-wheeling EMS pilot enters her life. Stars Tom Thon, Nikki DeLoach, Jeff Hephner, Skylar Olivia Flanagan, Barbara Niven, Kwajalyn Brown, Bisserat Tseggai and Dwayne Boyd.

Black Love

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fourth season of this popular and groundbreaking NAACP Image Award-nominated docuseries premieres with back-to-back episodes. Created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, the series continues to present real, honest, emotional and transparent love stories from some of the most successful people in business and entertainment, as well as everyday couples. Among the featured celebrity couples this season will be Dulé Hill and Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace, Bill and Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams.

21 Bridges

Showtime, 9pm

The NYPD shuts down Manhattan to find two cop killers (Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James) in this 2019 thriller. Black Panther’s magnetic Chadwick Boseman stars.