Tuesday, Sept. 1: A Syrian Doctor Rebuilds His Life on NBC’s ‘Transplant’

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Transplant

NBC, 10pm

New Series!

This hit Canadian medical drama makes its U.S. premiere. It centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq, Quantico), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus). Together they struggle to forge a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. In its first season on CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed, and NBC will certainly be hoping for similar success for the show in the States as it helps bolster the network’s fall lineup. John Hannah also stars.

Paris, Wine and Romance

Hallmark Channel, 8pm

Original Film!

A winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. Stars Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte, Atanas Srebrev, Pierre Rousselet, Alexandra Guelff, Edward Baker-Duly, Maxim De Villiers and Roxanne McKee.

Supernanny

Lifetime, 8pm

New Episodes!

During these uncertain times as families are dealing with quarantine and homeschooling, parents are reaching out more than ever for help. Luckily Jo Frost is back with new episodes! Armed with 30 years of experience and strategies, Jo helps parents tackle social and behavioral challenges and everything else that is thrown their way.

America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 4”

NBC, 8pm Live

Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.

Special Theme: Women Make Film: “Openings and Tone”

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

This is the series premiere of a 14-episode revisionist history of cinema told through the lenses of the world’s greatest female directors. The series features clips from 183 filmmakers, both well-known and forgotten, to illuminate the scope of women’s contributions to the art form. Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger narrate the series, with each episode unpacking various topics. The premiere episode’s subject is “Openings and Tone,” and it — like every episode in the series — will be followed by a lineup of films directed by women that exemplify the theme.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Hollywood Royalty”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Altman and Tracy team up to co-list a historic Hollywood estate once owned by Hollywood legend John Barrymore. James and David go all-in on their new East Coast traditional, a $20 million stunner in a celebrity enclave, and all the agents stop by to check out the competition.

The 93 Victims of Samuel Little, Part 2

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

The final two hours of this four-hour special that began last night, and which is part of ID’s Serial Killer Week, air this evening. Samuel Little may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of serial killers, but he is one of the most prolific and elusive of all time. He was convicted of murdering four women but is thought to have killed as many as 93 women over four decades. For the first time ever, viewers will have exclusive access to investigators, stories from families and chillingly detailed descriptions from Little himself.

Eddie Eats America: “Philadelphia”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

World’s Strongest Man 2017 winner Eddie Hall gets roped into a strength test with legendary boxing coach Buster Custus at a famed Philadelphia gym before he gets a double hit of delicious Philly cheesesteak. For an hors d’oeuvre, it’s a butter-drenched pretzel twist on the classic from the city’s Reading Terminal Market. Finally, the main course is the colossal 2-foot-long monster cheesesteak challenge at gastro-institution Tony Luke’s.

The Son

AMC, 1am (late-night)

If you missed Pierce Brosnan’s terrific return to television as powerful oilman Eli McCullough, record this final-season wrap-up of the extra-ordinary life of the so-called “First Son of Texas,” who fights to save his fractious family and his business in 1915-16. AMC airs all 10 of the drama’s 2019 episodes in late-night through Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

America Invests Together

FOX Business Network, 2pm

During this one-hour special, Making Money host Charles Payne will answer viewer questions on how to invest during a pandemic and discuss best practices on financial management, including stocks, education, personal savings, real estate and more. Throughout the hour, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will join Payne, along with a panel of financial experts, to provide their insights on investment approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all audience members will join the broadcast through remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration on the broadcast.

America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 4”

NBC, 8pm Live

Five acts from last night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com.

Into the Wild Tibet

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Life is rough for animals in the unforgiving Tibetan Plateau, which lies three miles above sea level and has long, brutal winters. This special documents a year in the survival struggle of wolves, snow leopards (who prey on the local blue sheep), antelopes, yaks and cute, rabbit-esque pikas.

Directed by Bob Fosse

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary choreographer/director/actor Bob Fosse is celebrated tonight with a number of his notable films, most of which display his mastery of staging and filming musical numbers. The night begins with his feature film directorial debut Sweet Charity (1969), and also includes All That Jazz (1979), for which Fosse received Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations; Cabaret (1972), which earned Fosse a Best Director Oscar win; and the biographical drama Star 80 (1983), the last film he directed before his passing in 1987.

Final 24: “Keith Moon”

AXS TV, 9pm

Season Finale!

The last hours in the life of Keith Moon, the hard-partying percussionist for The Who, are explored in the Final 24’s Season 1 finale.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

The final five competitors battle to be crowned the champion of Tough as Nails Season 1 and win the $200,000 prize. Plus, the finalists get a much-needed boost when their loved ones cheer them on in the two-hour season finale episode “Finish the Job.” Tough as Nails has been renewed for Season 2.

Food Paradise: “Meals Over Miami”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Get ready to dance with the diverse flavors that color Miami! There’s a pepita-topped Cuban street food favorite, a pepper-packed burger that brings the heat, bold burritos, decadent mac and cheese, and more!

Coroner: “All’s Well”

The CW, 9pm

Toronto coroner Jenny Cooper’s (Serinda Swan) gathering for friends and family takes a macabre detour when a corpse turns up on her property. But there’s still one thing to be grateful for: Hot handyman Liam (Éric Bruneau) was already there to fix the plumbing.

Dodgeball Thunderdome

Discovery Channel, 9pm

For generations, dodgeball was a game of either fun or fear, depending on where you stood in the middle school pecking order. Discovery has transformed the game into an epic sporting adventure. On an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, winners are not determined simply by their strength, and the losers aren’t always picked last. Here, contestants have a chance to claim glory in extraordinary challenges where strength matters but so do strategy, quick thinking and the willingness to leave everything on the field. David Dobrik hosts this all-new competition series along with cohosts Erin Lim and Andrew Hawkins.

The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

A seemingly mild-mannered family man, Robert Hansen ran a successful bakery and held hunting trophies. But behind this carefully cultivated exterior lurked a coldblooded serial killer. When big-game animals no longer satisfied his urge to kill, Hansen sought out women in Anchorage’s red-light district and flew them out to the Alaska wilderness, where he hunted them down for sport. Hansen eventually confessed to the murders of 17 women. Tapes of this confession have been lost for 35 years, but now, with the testimony of his friends, victims and the officers involved, this two-hour special finally pieces together the truth about Hansen.

Thursday, Sept. 3

A Hidden Life

HBO, 4pm

Writer-director Terrence Malick’s thoughtful 2019 drama tells the true story of Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.

Holey Moley: “Double Dutch Riggle”

ABC, 8pm

An astonishing hole-in-one on the extreme mini golf course earns one lucky contestant the final spot in Sept. 10’s grand finale and the chance to putt for $250,000.

Buried in the Backyard

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Back for a third season, each stand-alone hourlong episode of this series will explore a chilling police investigation in which a victim is found buried in the most unexpected place, from the initial jaw-dropping 911 call to detectives desperately looking for answers to ultimately get justice.

TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Breakthroughs and Discoveries”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Medical workers have gained a new appreciation in recent months, even though they’ve always done incredible work. This month, TCM recognizes that each Thursday with a lineup of classic films about doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. Tonight’s themed lineup is about people who made medical breakthroughs and discoveries, with films including The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936), Sister Kenny (1946), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940), Arrowsmith (1931) and Yellow Jack (1938).

Cannonball

USA Network, 8pm

Season Finale!

USA’s wet-and-wild competition series in which competitors undergo watery challenges ends its first season tonight.

The Song — Recorded Live @ TGL Farms: “Gretchen Wilson — Redneck Woman”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Country music vocal powerhouse Gretchen Wilson gets the spotlight tonight, performing roaring favorites including the Grammy-winning “Redneck Woman,” along with “Here for the Party” and “Whiskey and My Bible.”

The Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Eccentric Sonja Morgan clashes with frenemy Ramona Singer, who has strong opinions (what else is new?) about how she should prep her Upper East Side townhouse to go on the market. Plus, cabaret star and “Feelin’ Jovani” singer Luann de Lesseps records a new track!

The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni and Eva Petersen are found murdered within days of each other across California in the spring of 1991, investigators realize they’re dealing with a serial killer. After a recently released convicted killer, Phillip Jablonski, is linked to all three women, police have their prime suspect. Digging into Jablonski’s background, they learn the horrifying truth about his bloodlust, and fear he’s about to strike again. When Jablonski is finally apprehended, investigators discover something far more disturbing than anything they’ve ever encountered before: a hunter with a kill list in hand, and a macabre audio diary.

Fire Masters: “You’re Un-Grill-Ievable!”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Three chefs think they have what it takes to be the Fire Masters Champion. The Wildfire Round puts grilling skills to the ultimate test. The Crossfire Round serves up wine and cheese, and then it’s off to Southeast Asia for the Feast of Fire.

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop

TLC, 10pm

New Series!

Our favorite pimple-popping doc, Dr. Sandra Lee, returns, but this time she’s coming to her patients’ rescue by taking virtual appointments and giving step-by-step instructions on her rolling, squeezing and pinching techniques. Patients take matters into their own hands, and viewers get to follow along.