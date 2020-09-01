Channel Guide Magazine

Yanked! What’s Not Coming Back for Fall TV 2020

September 1, 2020 Channel Guide Staff Magazine Archive, TV News & Program Updates 0
© 2016 Showtime Credit: Brian Bowen Smith
Ray Donovan has ended its Showtime run.

Don’t look for these TV titles in Fall 2020 or beyond — these series were canceled, ended or otherwise met their fates since last fall:

It’s the end of The Affair on Showtime Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

The Affair (Showtime)

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Almost Family (FOX)

Ambitions (OWN)

American Princess (Lifetime)

Anne With an E (Netflix)

Arrow (The CW)

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

Ballers (HBO)

Beecham House (PBS)

BH90210 (FOX)

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Blindspot (NBC)

Blindspot Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC

Bluff City Law (NBC)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Born This Way (A&E)

Briarpatch (USA Network)

Brockmire (IFC)

Broke (CBS)

Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Cops (Paramount Network)

Corporate (Comedy Central)

Council of Dads (NBC)

Criminal Minds (CBS)

Criminal Minds Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Dare Me (USA Network)

Dark (Netflix)

Daybreak (Netflix)

Deputy (FOX)

The Detour (TBS)

The Durrells in Corfu (PBS)

EastSiders (Netflix)

Emergence (ABC)

Empire (FOX)

The End of the F***king World (Netflix)

Flack (Pop, picked up by Amazon)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Frontier (Netflix)

Fuller House (Netflix)

Fuller House Trailer
Fuller House Kellie Freeze

Future Man (Hulu)

Glitch (Netflix)

God Friended Me (CBS)

The Good Place (NBC)

Grand Hotel (ABC)

Greenleaf (OWN)

The Guest Book (TBS)

Harlots (Hulu)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Hawaii Five-0 Karen Neal/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)

High Noon (ESPN)

Homeland (Showtime)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Investigation Discovery)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)

The InBetween (NBC)

In Contempt (BET)

Indebted (NBC)

Insatiable (Netflix)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)

Katy Keene (The CW)

Katy Keene © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Credit: Barbara Nitke/The CW.

Kidding (Showtime)

Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)

Knightfall (History)

Krypton (Syfy)

Liar (SundanceTV)

Lights Out With David Spade (Comedy Central)

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

Live PD (A&E)

Lodge 49 (AMC)

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Madam Secretary John Paul Filo/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved

The Magicians (Syfy)

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime Video)

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform)

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)

Medici (Netflix)

The Mel Robbins Show (Syndicated)

Messiah (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Modern Family ABC/Jill Greenberg

Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix)

No Good Nick (Netflix)

October Faction (Netflix)

The 100 (The CW)

Outmatched (FOX)

Party of Five (Freeform)

Pearson (USA Network)

Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform)

Poldark (PBS)

Power (Starz)

Preacher (AMC)

Project Blue Book (History)

Project Blue Book © 2018. Credit: Ed Araquel

The Purge (USA Network)

The Ranch (Netflix)

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Reef Break (ABC)

Reprisal (Hulu)

The Rook (Starz)

Run (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Schitt’s Creek Pop TV

Schooled (ABC)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Single Parents (ABC)

Soundtrack (Netflix)

Spinning Out (Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Strike Back (Cinemax)

Suits (USA Network)

Suits Jeff Pfeiffer

Sunnyside (NBC)

Sweetbitter (Starz)

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access)

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Tommy (CBS)

Treadstone (USA Network)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Vagrant Queen (Syfy)

Very Cavallari (E!)

Vida (Starz)

V Wars (Netflix)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Will & Grace Chris Haston/NBC

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Related Articles

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine