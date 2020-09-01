Yanked! What’s Not Coming Back for Fall TV 2020

© 2016 Showtime Credit: Brian Bowen Smith

Don’t look for these TV titles in Fall 2020 or beyond — these series were canceled, ended or otherwise met their fates since last fall:

The Affair (Showtime)

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Almost Family (FOX)

Ambitions (OWN)

American Princess (Lifetime)

Anne With an E (Netflix)

Arrow (The CW)

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix)

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC)

Ballers (HBO)

Beecham House (PBS)

BH90210 (FOX)

Bless This Mess (ABC)

Blindspot (NBC)

Bluff City Law (NBC)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Born This Way (A&E)

Briarpatch (USA Network)

Brockmire (IFC)

Broke (CBS)

Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Cops (Paramount Network)

Corporate (Comedy Central)

Council of Dads (NBC)

Criminal Minds (CBS)

Dare Me (USA Network)

Dark (Netflix)

Daybreak (Netflix)

Deputy (FOX)

The Detour (TBS)

The Durrells in Corfu (PBS)

EastSiders (Netflix)

Emergence (ABC)

Empire (FOX)

The End of the F***king World (Netflix)

Flack (Pop, picked up by Amazon)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Frontier (Netflix)

Fuller House (Netflix)

Future Man (Hulu)

Glitch (Netflix)

God Friended Me (CBS)

The Good Place (NBC)

Grand Hotel (ABC)

Greenleaf (OWN)

The Guest Book (TBS)

Harlots (Hulu)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Henry Danger (Nickelodeon)

High Noon (ESPN)

Homeland (Showtime)

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Investigation Discovery)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

If Loving You Is Wrong (OWN)

The InBetween (NBC)

In Contempt (BET)

Indebted (NBC)

Insatiable (Netflix)

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central)

Katy Keene (The CW)

Kidding (Showtime)

Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC)

Knightfall (History)

Krypton (Syfy)

Liar (SundanceTV)

Lights Out With David Spade (Comedy Central)

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC)

Live PD (A&E)

Lodge 49 (AMC)

Looking for Alaska (Hulu)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

The Magicians (Syfy)

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime Video)

Man With a Plan (CBS)

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Freeform)

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu)

Medici (Netflix)

The Mel Robbins Show (Syndicated)

Messiah (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (Netflix)

No Good Nick (Netflix)

October Faction (Netflix)

The 100 (The CW)

Outmatched (FOX)

Party of Five (Freeform)

Pearson (USA Network)

Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (Freeform)

Poldark (PBS)

Power (Starz)

Preacher (AMC)

Project Blue Book (History)

The Purge (USA Network)

The Ranch (Netflix)

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Reef Break (ABC)

Reprisal (Hulu)

The Rook (Starz)

Run (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Schooled (ABC)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Single Parents (ABC)

Soundtrack (Netflix)

Spinning Out (Netflix)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Strike Back (Cinemax)

Suits (USA Network)

Sunnyside (NBC)

Sweetbitter (Starz)

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access)

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Tommy (CBS)

Treadstone (USA Network)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Vagrant Queen (Syfy)

Very Cavallari (E!)

Vida (Starz)

V Wars (Netflix)

Will & Grace (NBC)