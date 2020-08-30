© 2020 Lionsgate

On Demand DVD New Releases: August 30-September 6

Followed To gain more subscribers, a controversial social media influencer stays at a cursed hotel to terrifying results. Matthew Solomon, Sam Valentine (R, 1:36) 9/1

The Rebels After killing a soldier, four teens go on the run to survive. They must learn to live, work and fight together in the wild or face the wrath of Rome and certain death. Tom Leach, James Groom (TV-14, 1:25) 9/1

The Surrogate Jess is thrilled to surrogate for her best friend and his husband, but a prenatal test result creates a moral dilemma that threatens their friendship. Jasmine Batchelor, Chris Perfetti (TV-MA, 1:33) 9/1

Guest House (pictured above) In this outrageous, raunchy comedy starring Pauly Shore and Steve-O, a newly engaged couple buys their dream home – but the party-animal tenant in the guest house refuses to leave! Also stars Mike Castle (R, 1:30) 9/4

Coming Soon

Superman: Man of Tomorrow; In Other Words, Beats, Range Runners, The Garden Left Behind 9/8

Addison Rae Is: Spy Cat 9/15

Blackbird: 9/18

Extra Innings, The Secret: Dare to Dream , Wheels 9/22

Neon Days 9/29