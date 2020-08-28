Friday, Aug. 28: Two New ‘Being Reuben’ Episodes on The CW

© 2020 Ricochet Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, Aug. 28

Being Reuben: “Pride and Joy/All That Glitters”

The CW, 9pm

Reuben is invited by U.K. pop royalty Tulisa to do her makeup for her Manchester Pride show. Back in Cardiff, Vicky attends a speed dating event after Reuben and Coco secretly sign her up. In the second episode, Reuben does a television interview and embraces the chance to send a positive message to other young boys growing up feeling different. After being invited by the cast of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Reuben gets the opportunity to share his experience with the real-life Jamie.

Unknown Origins

Netflix

Original Film!

This Spanish-Argentine coproduction is a thriller set in Madrid, where a serial killer is spreading chaos. Anonymous people with no apparent connection are being murdered and put into scenes imitating the first appearances of the most famous superheroes. Two detectives — with the help of one detective’s son, a lovable nerd who owns a comic book store; and their chief, who is a manga and cosplay lover — try to crack the case.

Summer Under the Stars: “Paul Henreid”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Austrian-born actor Paul Henreid’s iconic appearance as Victor Laszlo in the 1942 classic Casablanca will of course be one of the films featured on his SUTS day today. Also on the lineup are Henreid’s memorable roles in Of Human Bondage (1946), Now, Voyager (1942), the network premiere of For Men Only (1952) and more.

Jurassic Park Marathon

AMC, beginning at 5pm

Watch the trio of original films that started our fascination with dinosaurs, beginning with Jurassic Park, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park and finally Jurassic Park III.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Summer Under the Stars: “Eva Marie Saint”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Eva Marie Saint’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance alongside Marlon Brando in Elia Kazan’s classic drama On the Waterfront (1954) is just one of several Saint classics airing in her SUTS lineup of films today. The schedule also features Saint alongside Cary Grant in Hitchcock’s North by Northwest (1959), as well as the 1957 dramas A Hatful of Rain and Raintree County; The Sandpiper (1965); and more.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 1pm Live

A FOX regional Saturday MLB matinee has either the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies or the Cleveland Indians at the St. Louis Cardinals.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, 7:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway as Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars battle in this primetime race.

Earthflight: “Asia and Australia”

BBC America, 8pm

In this bird’s-eye view of two continents, demoiselle cranes negotiate a dangerous Himalayan pass on their way to India, while high-flying bar-headed geese take the fast track five miles above. Meanwhile, rainbow lorikeets drop in on Sydney and patrol Australia’s Gold Coast; white cockatoos swirl in the thousands in the Australian Outback; swallows and swifts visit China’s Great Wall and Beijing’s Forbidden City; and much more.

Sorority Secrets

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Cassie is thrilled when she’s accepted as a mid-year transfer into an elite sorority, complete with free housing, tuition assistance and a great alumni network. However, when Cassie uncovers that the chapter president and adviser are running an escort service with girls from the sorority, she realizes this “little secret” just might kill her. Stars Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone and Tommi Rose.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Summer Under the Stars: “Charlton Heston”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

One of the most iconic leading men in Hollywood history, Charlton Heston is honored in today’s SUTS film lineup. The schedule includes Heston’s Best Actor Oscar-winning lead role in the 1959 epic Ben-Hur, the Orson Welles-directed 1958 film noir Touch of Evil, and the sci-fi classics Planet of the Apes (1968), The Omega Man (1971) and Soylent Green (1973), among other memorable titles.

Renovation, Inc.

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island) are back with a new series showing how they built their booming home reno business. The duo, with their competing tastes and differing visions, rely on humor and good-natured banter to work together. And they do it while juggling multiple renovation projects, demanding client expectations and a busy family life.

2020 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV, 8pm Live

This year’s VMAs will be a sprawling celebration across some of the biggest landmarks in the Big Apple, including the Barclays Center, the iconic Downtown Brooklyn venue, and will feature a limited or “no audience” venue. MTV says that the show will include “epic” performances from all five boroughs — Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island — to honor the spirit and resilience of New York.

Secrets in the Woods

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Sandra is excited to go on a romantic cabin getaway in the woods with her new boyfriend, Brant. Everything is going well until Sandra begins to feel like someone is watching them. Meanwhile, Sandra’s sister, Becky, becomes concerned after she can’t reach her sister for several days. When Becky finally tracks down Sandra, they must find a way to survive this wild ordeal and will do anything — even kill — to get out. Stars Brittany Underwood, Taylor Frey, Jim Klock and Kabby Borders.

Valerie Harper: Behind Closed Doors

REELZChannel, 8pm

Valerie Harper first captured hearts playing the famed role of Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later in the spinoff Rhoda, earning four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award in the process. What many don’t know is that Harper had an impressive stage career both before and after playing Rhoda. In her early years she was a dancer, and then transitioned into comedy and acting. In 2013, Harper revealed news of a terminal cancer diagnosis and that doctors gave her just months to live. But she would defy the odds, living six years longer than anyone had expected. This is the story of how Valerie Harper became one of the most popular television stars of all time and how she persevered through her personal tragedy with grace, positivity and a spirited will to live.

United Shades of America

CNN, 9pm

Season Finale!

The series in which sociopolitical comedian W. Kamau Bell explores communities across the country to understand the unique challenges they face ends its fifth season with back-to-back episodes tonight.

Evil Lives Here: “I Didn’t Know It Was Blood”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

This special 90-minute installment of the series kicks off ID’s Serial Killer Week. When 911 received a call from a young woman claiming she had been abducted, no one knew what a terrifying story would unfold. From the outside, Shawn Grate appeared to be a normal man, but it would soon be revealed that he was covering up a treacherous secret. With exclusive access to Christina Hildreth, Shawn’s girlfriend of six years, this episode delves into how Grate hid his haunting actions, and what caused a seemingly normal man to turn manic.

Love Fraud

Showtime, 9pm

New Miniseries!

Over 20 years Richard Scott Smith used the internet to prey on unsuspecting women looking for love, conning them out of money and dignity. This four-episode docuseries follows four of his victims when they band together to bring him down.

Helter Skelter: “The Legend of Helter Skelter”

EPIX, 10pm

Series Finale!

Charles Manson meets the world, and the media cannot get enough of the hippie killer cult that helps bring an end to the ’60s. Why, 50 years later, does he still command our attention?

Wynonna Earp: “Holy War: Part 2”

Syfy, 10pm

Midseason Finale!

The gang races to save one of their own but are hindered by unseen forces.