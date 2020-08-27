Thursday, Aug. 27: MLB Primetime Regional Action on FOX

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Thursday, Aug. 27

Major League Baseball

FOX, 7pm Live

Viewers will see either the Philadelphia Phillies at the Washington Nationals or the Oakland A’s at the Texas Rangers for FOX’s regional Thursday MLB primetime game.

Summer Under the Stars: “Claudette Colbert”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Claudette Colbert is today’s SUTS focus, with a film lineup including her iconic, Oscar-winning performance alongside Clark Gable in Frank Capra’s classic, seminal romantic comedy It Happened One Night (1934). Other highlights: The Egg and I (1947), Drums Along the Mohawk (1939), The Palm Beach Story (1942) and her final feature film, Parrish (1961).

The Song — Recorded Live @TGL Farms: “Don McLean — ‘American Pie’”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Influential folk artist Don McLean stops by and performs his classics “American Pie,” “Vincent” and “Castles in the Air.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “No Party Like a Mob Party”

Bravo, 9pm

Leah hosts a party for the 15th anniversary of her brand, Married to the Mob. Luann meets with a ghostwriter for her new memoir, and Dorinda celebrates her birthday out on the town with the ladies and John.

Friday, Aug. 28

Unknown Origins

Netflix

Original Film!

This Spanish-Argentine coproduction is a thriller set in Madrid, where a serial killer is spreading chaos. Anonymous people with no apparent connection are being murdered and put into scenes imitating the first appearances of the most famous superheroes. Two detectives — with the help of one detective’s son, a lovable nerd who owns a comic book store; and their chief, who is a manga and cosplay lover — try to crack the case.

Summer Under the Stars: “Paul Henreid”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Austrian-born actor Paul Henreid’s iconic appearance as Victor Laszlo in the 1942 classic Casablanca will of course be one of the films featured on his SUTS day today. Also on the lineup are Henreid’s memorable roles in Of Human Bondage (1946), Now, Voyager (1942), the network premiere of For Men Only (1952) and more.

Jurassic Park Marathon

AMC, beginning at 5pm

Watch the trio of original films that started our fascination with dinosaurs, beginning with Jurassic Park, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park and finally Jurassic Park III.

Being Reuben: “Pride and Joy/All That Glitters”

The CW, 9pm

Reuben is invited by U.K. pop royalty Tulisa to do her makeup for her Manchester Pride show. Back in Cardiff, Vicky attends a speed dating event after Reuben and Coco secretly sign her up. In the second episode, Reuben does a television interview and embraces the chance to send a positive message to other young boys growing up feeling different. After being invited by the cast of the musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” Reuben gets the opportunity to share his experience with the real-life Jamie.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Summer Under the Stars: “Eva Marie Saint”

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Eva Marie Saint’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning performance alongside Marlon Brando in Elia Kazan’s classic drama On the Waterfront (1954) is just one of several Saint classics airing in her SUTS lineup of films today. The schedule also features Saint alongside Cary Grant in Hitchcock’s North by Northwest (1959), as well as the 1957 dramas A Hatful of Rain and Raintree County; The Sandpiper (1965); and more.

Major League Baseball

FOX, beginning at 1pm Live

A FOX regional Saturday MLB matinee has either the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies or the Cleveland Indians at the St. Louis Cardinals.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, 7:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway as Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and more stars battle in this primetime race.

Earthflight: “Asia and Australia”

BBC America, 8pm

In this bird’s-eye view of two continents, demoiselle cranes negotiate a dangerous Himalayan pass on their way to India, while high-flying bar-headed geese take the fast track five miles above. Meanwhile, rainbow lorikeets drop in on Sydney and patrol Australia’s Gold Coast; white cockatoos swirl in the thousands in the Australian Outback; swallows and swifts visit China’s Great Wall and Beijing’s Forbidden City; and much more.

Sorority Secrets

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Cassie is thrilled when she’s accepted as a mid-year transfer into an elite sorority, complete with free housing, tuition assistance and a great alumni network. However, when Cassie uncovers that the chapter president and adviser are running an escort service with girls from the sorority, she realizes this “little secret” just might kill her. Stars Brytnee Ratledge, Elisabetta Fantone and Tommi Rose.