Channel Guide Magazine

Jo Frost (a.k.a. ‘Supernanny’) Helps Parents Ease Back-To-School Anxiety

August 27, 2020 Ryan Berenz Interview, Lifestyle, Preview, TV News & Program Updates 0
Lifetime

There is no precedent for the challenges facing parents, students and educators as COVID-19 continues to throw life into chaos entering the new school year.

“I’ve been spending many hours since March on the phone helping hundreds of families who have been in disarray — panic in the beginning — and are becoming more accepting of their daily circumstances right now and how tough it is,” says Supernannys Jo Frost. The parenting expert is back on Lifetime starting with two new episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 1, beginning at 8pm ET/PT, and she’ll join Lifetime’s Instagram and Facebook pages for a live after show following the premiere.

Frost shared some advice and encouragement for parents suffering back-to-school anxiety:

Create A Flexible Plan Of Action “I think it’s important that families come together and communicate what that plan looks like and that your older kids are a part of that family conversation,” Frost says. “We are teaching them to be more self-disciplined, to have more resilience, and to understand that what we create in our homes and our living environments, being conducive for the education that will be provided — it will be not quite the same, but let’s not throw the towel in — and make sure that we can set a realistic expectation of what we can do safely and our kids get the education they need.”

Keep A Routine At Home “The same amount of hours that are spent on homeschooling is not the same as when you send your children to school,” Frost says. “The rules have changed slightly, but the foundation should still remain the same. Your children should still be up and at ’em and ready, dressed, breakfast at the table, ready to do their online schooling. The cornerstones of a routine should still be in place, because the cornerstones of a routine are what helps us set to task.”

You’re Doing Your Best “There are parents right now that are fretting that they cannot be a teacher,” Frost says. “Nobody is expecting them to do the job of a teacher. It is a very dedicated, unique job, and that’s why those teachers do it. But you are required as a parent to do the best that you can, and the best that you can — I want parents to know — is enough. It is enough, because a child learning something at the age of 9 or 10 is not going to make or break their career when they’re 23, is it? Parents need to cut themselves some slack.”

Listen And Love “It is important for our children to have the open dialogue that they need to be able to come to us and to be able to express emotionally about when they’re finding times difficult,” Frost says. “And to be the wing that they can go under to feel safe: Children need stability, and security, and safety, and protection, and our love. The way that we guide our children and raise them I’m hoping will be certainly the light that they need in feeling very secure at a time when all of us adults know there is a lot of uncertainty.”

Don’t Write Off 2020 “We will all be in a different place, come hopefully the new year, so that we can learn from this year and respect that this year was about looking inwardly,” Frost says. “It was about understanding what was important for us, so that we can move forward with new rituals and new practices that truly honor ourselves and our families, and our community, and our neighbors, and our employees, and that we truly do learn to be a more empathetic world, and people, and community.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2046 Articles
Some thing I like (in no particular order): Sports, Star Wars, LEGO, beer, 'The Simpsons' Seasons 1-13, my family and the few friends who are not embarrassed to be seen with me. Why yes, I am very interested in how much you like 'Alaskan Bush People.' #LynxForLife
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Reality TV

“Dance Moms” Episode 10: There are no real winners here

September 15, 2011 Lori Acken Reality TV, TV News & Program Updates 11

By Lori Acken Follow @ChannelGuideLLA Forgive me for saying it, but God bless Cathy Nesbitt-Stein. For if it were not for her and her rosy-red dreams of revenge-steeped glory, this episode of Dance Moms — “Cathy Brings It On!” — may have become too depressing to watch. In a genuinely depressing depressing sort of way — not in the incredulous, “this cannot possibly be happening” camptacular sort of way of the first nine episodes. In a tense, tired, beaten-down moms, tinderbox Abby, pins-and-needles children, “can anybody possibly leave here saying hooray for anything about Hollywood?” sort of way.

Competition

Dance Moms Season 5 Episode 16 recap: A Tale Of Two Viddies

April 21, 2015 Lori Acken Competition, Kids, Reality TV, Recap 52

It’s our last week in L.A., Dance Moms nation (short jaunt, this one) — maybe for a few weeks like last time. Maybe for good. Who knows? We start at Kendall’s military-themed video shoot, which appears to be a cleverly  orchestrated opportunity for Abby to wander around amongst a bunch of dudes in uniform, getting handsy. While Kendall and her back-up dancers gets prettied up, Abby rants to Jill about how Holly didn’t even have the common decency to tell her that, well basically, what amounts to that she found more professional folks to do Nia’s video … because Abby would have never […]

Kids

Dance Moms Season 3 episode 11 recap: Don’t Ask, Don’t Yell

March 12, 2013 Lori Acken Kids, Reality TV, Recap, TV News & Program Updates 7

Here’s the good news, Dance Moms faithful. We had two hours to fill tonight and, once again, a decent portion of it was a pretty good time. Flirty, happy Abby. Booze-a-riffic moms. Another “Invitational featuring the Abby Lee Dance Studio” competition — this time in Minneapolis — so I can attribute all the losing to the part where you can’t really invite a bunch of people to your party and then win all the door prizes. I think I’m sensing a theme/business deal here in Season 3 — but whatever. Even if it was our party last week in Jersey, too, […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine